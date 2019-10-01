Commentary 10.1172/JCI131649

Fighting infant infections with myeloid-derived suppressor cells

Rebekka Weber and Viktor Umansky

Skin Cancer Unit, German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg and Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Allergology, University Medical Center Mannheim, Ruprecht Karl University of Heidelberg, Mannheim, Germany

Address correspondence to: Viktor Umansky, Skin Cancer Unit (A370), German Cancer Research Center, Im Neuenheimer Feld 280, 69120 Heidelberg, Germany. Phone: 49.621.3833773; Email: v.umansky@dkfz-heidelberg.de.

Find articles by Weber, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Skin Cancer Unit, German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg and Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Allergology, University Medical Center Mannheim, Ruprecht Karl University of Heidelberg, Mannheim, Germany

Address correspondence to: Viktor Umansky, Skin Cancer Unit (A370), German Cancer Research Center, Im Neuenheimer Feld 280, 69120 Heidelberg, Germany. Phone: 49.621.3833773; Email: v.umansky@dkfz-heidelberg.de.

Find articles by Umansky, V. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

First published September 4, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 10 on October 1, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(10):4080–4082. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI131649.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published September 4, 2019 - Version history

Recent work demonstrated a role for myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) in the antimicrobial response in newborns, but the signals guiding their differentiation remained unknown. In this issue of the JCI, Liu et al. demonstrate that lactoferrin (LF) converts newborn neutrophils and monocytes to MDSCs via the low-density lipoprotein receptor–related protein-2 (LRP2) receptor and NF-κB activation. Due to their strong antimicrobial activity, adoptive transfer of MDSCs generated by in vitro culture with LF prolonged the survival of newborn mice with necrotizing enterocolitis, a severe pathology in preterm infants. These findings indicate a surprising protective role of MDSCs in newborns and demonstrate the potential of MDSC therapy for the treatment of infants with diseases associated with deregulated inflammation.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
4081 Page 4080 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement