Hepatic Slug epigenetically promotes liver lipogenesis, fatty liver disease, and type 2 diabetes

Hepatic Slug is elevated in NAFLD. To test if Slug is involved in metabolic regulation, we assessed liver Slug expression in responses to fasting and feeding. Liver Slug levels were lower in overnight-fasted relative to nonfasted states, and were markedly increased by refeeding (Figure 1A). Feeding increased insulin secretion, prompting us to test if insulin is responsible for Slug upregulation. Insulin injection substantially increased liver Slug protein levels in fasted mice (Figure 1B). Liver Slug mRNA levels were also increased by either refeeding or insulin injection (Figure 1C). To gain insight into insulin pathways involved in Slug expression, we inhibited PI3-kinase and Akt in primary hepatocytes using Wortmannin and MK2066, respectively. Inhibition of PI3-kinase or Akt abrogated the ability of insulin to upregulate Slug (Figure 1D), indicating that insulin stimulates Slug expression in a PI3-kinase/Akt-dependent manner. We assessed Slug half-life using protein synthesis inhibitor cycloheximide (CHX). Insulin considerably increased Slug protein stability in human HepG2 hepatocytes (Figure 1, E and F). Baseline Slug ubiquitination was undetectable and dramatically increased in hepatocytes by proteasome inhibitor MG132 treatment (Figure 1G), indicating that Slug is rapidly ubiquitinated and degraded. In accordance with increasing Slug stability, insulin markedly decreased Slug ubiquitination (Figure 1G). Given that obesity is associated with hyperinsulinemia, we assessed hepatic Slug levels in mice with obesity and humans with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Liver mRNA and protein levels of Slug were significantly higher in mice with either HFD-induced (relative to chow-fed) or genetic obesity (ob/ob relative to wild type) (Figure 1, H and I). Importantly, hepatic SLUG expression was also significantly higher in NASH patients (Figure 1J). In publically available human liver data sets, liver expression of both SLUG and FASN is upregulated in subjects with NASH (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128073DS1). Collectively, these results demonstrate that hepatic Slug is rapidly upregulated by insulin and possibly other metabolic signals.

Figure 1 Hepatic Slug is upregulated by insulin and is elevated in NAFLD. (A) C57BL/6J males were overnight-fasted and then fed again for 3 hours. Liver nuclear extracts were immunoblotted with the indicated antibodies. (B) C57BL/6J males were fasted overnight and treated with insulin (1 U/kg body weight for 4 hours). Liver nuclear extracts were immunoblotted with indicated antibodies. Slug levels were normalized to lamin A/C levels (n = 3 per group). (C) Liver Slug mRNA abundance (normalized to 36B4 levels; n = 3 per group). (D) Primary hepatocytes were pretreated with wortmannin (100 nM) or MK2066 (100 nM) for 0.5 hours before insulin stimulation (100 nM for 2 hours). Nuclear extracts and cell extracts were immunoblotted with the indicated antibodies. (E and F) Primary hepatocytes were transduced with Slug adenoviral vectors, treated with insulin in the presence or absence of cycloheximide. Nuclear Slug levels were normalized to lamin A/C (n = 3 per group). (G) Primary hepatocytes were transduced with Slug adenoviral vectors for 12 hours, and then stimulated with insulin (100 nM for 1 hour) in the presence or absence of MG132 (5 μM). Cell extracts were immunoprecipitated with antibody against Slug and immunoblotted with the indicated antibodies. (H) Liver Slug mRNA levels (normalized to 36B4 levels). Chow: HFD (n = 5, for 10 weeks); ob/ob (n = 5, 14 weeks of age). (I) Liver nuclear extracts were prepared from WT and ob/ob mice at 14 weeks of age or from WT mice fed a chow diet or HFD for 10 weeks, and immunoblotted with antibodies against Slug and lamin A/C. (J) Liver SLUG mRNA levels in NASH patients (n = 11) and normal subjects (Con) (n = 10) (normalized to GAPDH). Proteins were resolved in parallel gels. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B, C, and J) or 1-way ANOVA/Sidak posttest (H).

Hepatocyte-specific deletion of Slug protects against liver steatosis. To study hepatic Slug in vivo, we generated hepatocyte-specific Slug knockout (SlugΔhep) mice using the Cre/loxp system. Loxp sites were inserted into the Slug allele flanking exons 1 to 2 (Slugfl/fl) (Supplemental Figure 1B). Slugfl/fl mice were crossed with albumin-Cre drivers to produce SlugΔhep mice. We confirmed that Slug was ablated specifically in the liver but not other tissues (Supplemental Figure 1C). SlugΔhep mice were grossly normal on standard chow diet. We placed SlugΔhep and Slugfl/fl littermates on HFD. Body weight was slightly lower in male but not female SlugΔhep mice relative to sex-matched Slugfl/fl mice (Figure 2A). Remarkably, the liver was significantly smaller in both male and female SlugΔhep mice relative to sex-matched Slugfl/fl littermates (Figure 2B). Hepatocyte lipid droplets, as assessed by staining liver sections with neutral lipid dye Nile red, were substantially smaller and less abundant in SlugΔhep mice (Figure 2C). Both liver and plasma triacylglycerol (TAG) levels were significantly lower in SlugΔhep relative to sex-matched Slugfl/fl littermates (Figure 2, D and E). Of note, liver TAG content was comparable between SlugΔhep and Slugfl/fl mice on standard chow diet (Supplemental Figure 1D). To further confirm these findings in mice with genetic obesity, we generated Slugfl/fl ob/ob mice by crossing Slugfl/fl with ob+/– mice. Slugfl/fl ob/ob mice were transduced with Cre adenoviral vectors to ablate liver Slug (Figure 2F). Green fluorescent protein (GFP) adenoviral vectors were used as control. Body weight was comparable between the Cre and the GFP groups (Figure 2G). Hepatocyte lipid droplets were smaller and less abundant in Cre relative to GFP expressing mice (Figure 2H). Liver TAG levels were significantly lower in Cre-expressing relative to GFP-expressing Slugfl/fl ob/ob mice (Figure 2I). Therefore, hepatic Slug (elevated in obesity) appears to be critical for liver steatosis development in obesity.

Figure 2 Hepatocyte-specific deletion of Slug protects against liver steatosis in obesity. (A–E) SlugΔhep and Slugfl/fl mice were fed a HFD for 11 weeks. (A) Growth curves (n = 11 per group). (B) Liver size and weight. Male: n = 9 per group; female: n = 10 per group. (C) Reprehensive liver sections (n = 3–9 mice per group). Scale bar: 100 μm. (D) Liver TAG levels (normalized to liver weight). Male: n = 9 per group; female: n = 6 per group. (E) Overnight fasting plasma TAG levels in male (n = 9 per group). (F–J) Slugfl/fl ob/ob males were transduced with GFP or Cre adenoviral vectors for 3 weeks. (F) Liver extracts were immunoblotted with antibodies against Slug and α-tubulin. (G) Growth curves (n = 6 per group). (H) Representative liver sections (3 pairs). Scale bar: 100 μm. (I) Liver TAG levels (normalized to liver weight). GFP: n = 6; Cre: n = 5. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Ablation of hepatic Slug attenuates HFD-induced insulin resistance and glucose intolerance. Liver steatosis is known to worsen insulin resistance, prompting us to assess insulin sensitivity in SlugΔhep mice. Mice were fed a HFD for 11 weeks to induce obesity. Overnight-fasted insulin levels were significantly lower in SlugΔhep than in Slugfl/fl littermates (Figure 3A). In glucose (GTT), insulin (ITT), and pyruvate (PTT) tolerance tests, blood glucose levels and AUC were significantly lower in SlugΔhep relative to sex-matched Slugfl/fl mice (Figure 3, B–D). To corroborate these studies, we examined insulin signaling. Insulin-stimulated phosphorylation of hepatic Akt (pThr308 and pSer473) was significantly higher in SlugΔhep than in Slugfl/fl littermates (Figure 3, E and F), indicating that hepatic Slug deficiency improves insulin resistance. To further confirm these findings, we examined mice with adult-onset ablation of hepatic Slug, using Slugfl/fl CreERT2+/– mice generated by crossing Slugfl/fl with albumin-CreERT2 drivers. Adult Slugfl/fl CreERT2+/– mice were injected with tamoxifen to specifically ablate hepatic Slug (TamΔhep). Slugfl/fl mice were similarly treated with tamoxifen (Tamfl/fl) as control. Body weight and fat content were comparable between TamΔhep and Tamfl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Liver weight and TAG levels were significantly lower in TamΔhep than in Tamfl/fl mice, and lipid droplets were smaller and less abundant in TamΔhep mice (Supplemental Figure 2, B–D). Overnight-fasted insulin levels were significantly lower in TamΔhep relative to Tamfl/fl mice (Figure 3G). Both glucose and insulin tolerances were also improved in TamΔhep mice (Figure 3, H and I). Collectively, these data suggest that obesity-induced upregulation of hepatic Slug promotes liver steatosis and insulin resistance.

Figure 3 Ablation of hepatic Slug ameliorates diet-induced insulin resistance and glucose intolerance. (A–E) SlugΔhep and Slugfl/fl mice were fed a HFD for 8 to 11 weeks. (A) Overnight-fasted plasma insulin levels (male: n = 8 per group; female: n = 6 per group). (B–D) GTT, ITT and PTT. Male: n = 11 per group; female: n = 11 per group. AUC: area under curves. (E and F) Mice were fasted overnight and stimulated with insulin (1 U/kg body weight for 5 minutes). Liver extracts were immunoblotted with antibodies against phospho-Akt or Akt. Phospho-Akt levels were normalized to total Akt levels (n = 3). (G–I) Tamfl/fl and TamΔhep males were fed a HFD for 10 weeks. (G) Overnight-fasted plasma insulin levels (n = 6 per group). (H and I) GTT and ITT. Tamfl/fl: n = 12; TamΔhep: n = 9. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test (A–D, F–J: AUC) and 2-way ANOVA/Bonferroni’s posttest (B–D, H, I: curves).

Ablation of hepatic Slug suppresses the liver lipogenic program. We next sought to identify Slug target genes, using unbiased GeneChIP techniques. SlugΔhep male mice were fed a HFD for 11 weeks, and livers were harvested for Affymetrix analysis. We identified 563 upregulated genes and 710 downregulated genes (>1.25 fold). These genes are involved in many signaling and metabolic pathways (Figure 4A). Notably, expression of lipogenic genes (e.g., Fasn, Acc1, and Srebp1c) was substantially downregulated in SlugΔhep mice (Figure 4, B and C). We confirmed these results by immunoblotting liver extracts. Hepatic Fasn, Acc1, and Srebp1c levels were markedly lower both in SlugΔhep relative to Slugfl/fl mice (Figure 4D) and in TamΔhep relative to Tamfl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 2E). The mRNA levels of Fasn, Acc1, Srebp1c, Acl, and Elvol6 were lower in SlugΔhep mice (Figure 4E). Expression of lipid droplet proteins (e.g., Cidea, Cidec) was also significantly lower in SlugΔhep mice (Figure 4E). These results suggest that Slug stimulates lipogenic gene expression in the liver. In contrast, expression of the genes that regulate fatty acid uptake (CD36), fatty acid β oxidation (Cpt1α), and very low density lipoprotein secretion (Mttp) was comparable between SlugΔhep and Slugfl/fl mice (Figure 4, B and E). Expression of hepatic Lxrα, Chrebp, and Pparγ was also similar between SlugΔhep and Slugfl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 2F). Thus, hepatic Slug induces liver steatosis in obesity, presumably by stimulating de novo lipogenesis.

Figure 4 Ablation of hepatic Slug suppresses the hepatic lipogenic program. SlugΔhep and Slugfl/fl males were fed a HFD for 11 weeks. (A–C) Affymetrix analysis (n = 6 per group). (A) Gene ontology analysis. (B) Volcano plots. (C) Heatmaps. (D) Liver extracts were immunoblotted with the indicated antibodies. Arrow indicates the mature form of Srepb1c. (E) Liver mRNA abundance (normalized to 36B4 levels). Slugfl/fl: n = 7; SlugΔhep: n = 9. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Liver-specific overexpression of Slug but not ΔN30 promotes NAFLD and insulin resistance. To complement the loss-of-function approach, we tested if liver-restricted overexpression of Slug is sufficient to induce liver steatosis. Considering that the SNAG domain of Slug binds to various epigenetic enzymes, we speculated that this domain might be required for Slug stimulation of lipogenesis. We generated epigenetically defective ΔN30 lacking amino acids 1 to 30. C57BL/6J mice were transduced with adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors expressing Slug, ΔN30, or GFP (control), and fed a HFD. Liver expression of Slug and ΔN30 was comparable (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 3A). Body weight was indistinguishable between AAV-GFP, AAV-Slug, and AAV-ΔN30 transduced mice (Figure 5B). Strikingly, overexpression of Slug but not ΔN30 induced hepatomegaly and severe liver steatosis (Figure 5, C and D). Liver TAG levels were significantly higher in the AAV-Slug but not AAV-ΔN30 groups relative to the AAV-GFP group (Figure 5E). Consistently, both protein and mRNA levels of hepatic Fasn and Acc1 were considerably higher in Slug-overexpressing but not ΔN30-overexpressing mice relative to GFP-expressing mice (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 3B). Plasma insulin levels were higher in AAV-Slug–transduced but not AAV-ΔN30–transduced mice relative to AAV-GFP–treated mice (Figure 5G). In GTT and ITT, AUCs were significantly higher in the AAV-Slug but not the AAV-ΔN30 groups relative to the GFP group (Figure 5G). Insulin-stimulated phosphorylation of Akt (pThr308, pSer473) was lower in the AAV-Slug group, but higher in the AAV-ΔN30 group, relative to the AAV-GFP group (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 3C). These results suggest that SNAG-associated epigenetic activities are indispensable for hepatic Slug to promote lipogenesis and insulin resistance.

Figure 5 Liver-specific overexpression of Slug but not ΔN30 promotes liver steatosis and insulin resistance. C57BL/6J males were transduced with AAV-CAG-GFP, AAV-CAG-Slug, or AAV-CAG-ΔN30 vectors, and fed a HFD for 11 weeks. (A) Liver Slug mRNA levels (normalized to 36B4 levels, n = 4–5 per group). (B) Growth curves (n = 10 per group). (C and D) Representative livers and liver sections (n = 3 mice per group). Scale bar: 100 μm. (E) Liver TAG levels (normalized to liver weight); n = 6 per group. (F) Liver extracts were immunoblotted with the indicated antibodies. Fasn and Acc1 levels were normalized to α-tubulin levels. (G) Overnight-fasted plasma insulin levels (n = 6 per group), GTT, and ITT (n = 10, per group) 8 to 9 weeks after AAV transduction. (H) Mice were fasted overnight and stimulated with insulin (1 U/kg body weight for 5 minutes). Liver extracts were immunoblotted with antibodies against phospho-Akt (pThr308, pSer473) and Akt. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 1-way ANOVA/Sidak posttest.

Slug/Lsd1 pathway epigenetically stimulates Fasn expression and lipogenesis. We next set out to identify SNAG-elicited epigenetic modifications responsible for Slug stimulation of lipogenesis. The SNAG domain is known to bind to Lsd1 (16, 30). We confirmed that Slug but not ΔN30 bound to Lsd1, using coimmunoprecipitation (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 3D). Importantly, insulin further increased Slug association with Lsd1 (Figure 6B). Overexpression of Slug markedly increased expression of Fasn, Acc1, and Srebp1c as well as lipogenesis in primary hepatocytes (Figure 6, C–E), further confirming that Slug directly stimulates de novo lipogenesis. To examine the role of Slug-associated Lsd1, we treated primary hepatocytes with Lsd1 inhibitor GSK2879552 (GSK). GSK abrogated the ability of Slug to stimulate lipogenic gene expression and lipogenesis (Figure 6, C–E). To verify that Lsd1 mediates Slug lipogenic action in vivo, we transduced C57BL/6J mice with Slug adenoviral vectors and then treated the mice with GSK. Slug overexpression markedly increased Fasn expression in the liver as expected, and GSK treatment significantly inhibited the ability of Slug to stimulate Fasn expression (Supplemental Figure 4A). The Fasn promoter contains 2 and 3 putative Slug-binding motifs in mice and humans, respectively. Overexpression of Slug but not Lsd1 binding-defective ΔN30 increased Fasn luciferase reporter activities (Figure 6F). Together, these observations suggest that Lsd1 mediates Slug stimulation of lipogenic gene expression.

Figure 6 Slug/Lsd1/H3K9 demethylation pathway stimulates lipogenesis. (A) Coimmunoprecipitation of Slug with Lsd1 in HEK293 cells. (B) Primary hepatocytes were stimulated with insulin (100 nM for 1 hour). Cell extracts were immunoprecipitated with anti-Slug antibody and immunoblotted with antibodies against Lsd1 and Slug. (C–E) Primary hepatocytes were transduced with Slug or β-gal adenoviral vectors and treated with GSK2879552 (1 μM) or DMSO for 24 hours. (C) Lipogenesis rates (normalized to protein levels) (n = 3 per group). (D) Cell extracts were immunoblotted with the indicated antibodies. Fasn and Acc1 levels were normalized to α-tubulin levels (n = 3). (E) Fasn, Acc1, and Srebp1c mRNA abundance (normalized to 36B4 levels) (n = 3 per group). (F) HEK293 cells were transfected with AAV-CAG-Slug or AAV-CAG-ΔN30 vectors. Cell extracts were immunoblotted with antibodies against Slug and α-tubulin. Fasn luciferase reporter activity (normalized to β-gal internal control) in HepG2 cells (n = 3). (G) SlugΔhep (n = 3) and Slugfl/fl (n = 3) males were fed a HFD for 11 weeks. Fasn promoter H3K9 and H3K4 methylation levels were measured in the liver by ChIP-qPCR. (H) Liver Fasn promoter H3K9 and H3K4 methylation levels (n = 4 per group). C57BL/6J males were transduced with AAV-CAG-GFP, AAV-CAG-Slug, or AAV-CAG-ΔN30 vectors, and fed a HFD for 11 weeks. (I) C57BL/6J mice were transduced with GFP or Slug adenoviral vectors and treated with GSK2879552. Fasn promoter H3K9me1 levels were assessed in the liver using ChIP (exclusion criteria: greater than 3 times SD). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test (G) or 1-way ANOVA/Sidak posttest (C–F and I).

We attempted to elucidate Lsd1-catalyzed epigenetic modifications on the Fasn promoter, using chromatin immunoprecipitation–quantitative PCR (ChIP–qPCR). H3K9 monomethylation (H3K9me1) and dimethylation (H3K9me2) levels were significantly higher in SlugΔhep relative to Slugfl/fl mice (Figure 6G). Conversely, liver-specific overexpression of Slug substantially decreased Fasn promoter H3K9me1 and H3K9me2 levels (Figure 6H). Deletion of the SNAG domain completely abolished the ability of ΔN30 to decrease Fasn promoter H3K9 methylation levels in mice (Figure 6H). In contrast, H3K4 dimethylation (H3K4m2) levels were similar between SlugΔhep and Slugfl/fl mice (Figure 6G). To corroborate these studies, we transduced C57BL/6J mice with Slug adenoviral vectors and treated them with Lsd1 inhibitor GSK2879552. Slug overexpression decreased Fasn promoter H3K9me1 levels as expected, and GSK2879552 treatment dramatically suppressed the ability of Slug to decrease Fasn promoter H3K9me1 levels (Figure 6I). Collectively, these results suggest that Slug-bound Lsd1 catalyzes H3K9 demethylation, thereby stimulating Fasn expression.

Slug deficiency decreased Srepb1c expression (Figure 4, D and E), prompting us to test if Srepb1c acts downstream to mediate Slug lipogenic action. We silenced Srepb1c in primary hepatocytes using shRNA adenoviral vectors as described previously (31). Srebp1c expression was dramatically suppressed by Srebp1c shRNA adenoviral vectors compared with scramble adenoviral vectors (Supplemental Figure 4B). Slug overexpression increased de novo lipogenesis in both scramble and shRNA adenoviral vector–transduced hepatocytes, but lipogenesis rates were lower in Srebp1c-silenced hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 4C). These data suggest that Slug stimulates lipogenesis by both Srebp1c-dependent and Srebp1c-independent mechanisms. Aside from the Fasn promoter, we also observed that Slug occupied Srebp1c and Acc1 promoters (Supplemental Figure 4D), suggesting that Slug likely activates expression of multiple lipogenic genes.

Slug/Lsd1 pathway mediates insulin stimulation of lipogenesis. Considering that insulin increases Slug expression and Slug binding to Lsd1, we tested if Lsd1-elicited H3K9 demethylation mediates insulin stimulation of lipogenesis. We confirmed that Slug physically bound to the Fasn promoter in primary hepatocytes, using ChIP assays (Figure 7A). Importantly, insulin further increased Slug occupancy on the Fasn promoter (Figure 7B). Strikingly, deletion of Slug markedly attenuated the ability of insulin to stimulate Fasn expression in hepatocytes prepared from SlugΔhep mice (Figure 7, C and D). Accordingly, ablation of Slug decreased both baseline and insulin-stimulated lipogenesis (Figure 7E). Conversely, overexpression of Slug markedly increased de novo lipogenesis under both basal and insulin-stimulated conditions (Figure 7F). To examine the role of Slug-bound Lsd1, we pretreated primary hepatocytes with Lsd1 inhibitor GSK2879552 before insulin stimulation. Remarkably, Lsd1 inhibition, like Slug ablation, abolished the ability of insulin to stimulate de novo lipogenesis (Figure 7G). Based on these findings, we propose an epigenetic lipogenesis model (Figure 7H). Insulin stimulates Slug expression, Slug interaction with Lsd1, and recruitment of Slug/Lsd1 complexes to lipogenic promoters/enhancers. Lsd1 in turn catalyzes H3K9 demethylations, thereby stimulating expression of lipogenic genes and subsequent lipogenesis.