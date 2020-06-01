Commentary 10.1172/JCI137050

Insulin-stimulated lipogenesis gets an epigenetic makeover

Clarence R. Manuel and Rebecca A. Haeusler

Naomi Berrie Diabetes Center and Department of Pathology and Cell Biology, Columbia University Medical Center, New York, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: Rebecca A. Haeusler, Columbia University Medical Center, 1150 Saint Nicholas Ave, Room 303A, New York, New York 10032, USA. Phone: 212.851.4899; Email: rah2130@columbia.edu.

Naomi Berrie Diabetes Center and Department of Pathology and Cell Biology, Columbia University Medical Center, New York, New York, USA.

First published May 4, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 6 on June 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(6):2809–2810. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI137050.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published May 4, 2020 - Version history

Hepatic de novo lipogenesis is a major contributor to nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). In this issue of the JCI, Liu and Lin et al. identified Slug as an epigenetic regulator of lipogenesis. Their findings suggest that Slug is stabilized by insulin signaling, and that it promotes lipogenesis by recruiting the histone demethylase Lsd1 to the fatty acid synthase gene promoter. On the other hand, genetic deletion or acute depletion of Slug, or Lsd1 inhibition, reduced lipogenesis and protected against obesity-associated NAFLD and insulin resistance in mice. This study advances our understanding of how lipogenesis is regulated downstream of insulin signaling in health and disease.

