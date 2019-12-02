Splicing factor SRSF1 controls T cell hyperactivity and systemic autoimmunity

Srsf1-cKO mice developed autoimmunity and lupus nephritis. Because germline Srsf1 deletion is embryonic lethal (40), we generated conditional distal.Lckcre.Srsf1fl/fl (Srsf1-cKO hereafter) mice to study the role of SRSF1 in T cells (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127949DS1). At birth, Srsf1-cKO mice were viable with normal external features and body weight (Supplemental Figure 1C). As expected (the distal Lck promoter is expressed late in thymic development and mainly in mature T cells), T cell development was normal in Srsf1-cKO mice (Supplemental Figure 1, C–F). We asked whether the Srsf1-cKO mice develop signs of autoimmunity. We measured autoantibodies in the sera of Srsf1-cKO mice using microarray analyses of serum IgG reactivity against a 128-autoantigen panel, which includes the lupus-associated autoantigens dsDNA, histones, and a number of nuclear, membrane, phospholipid, and cytoplasmic protein autoantigens (Figure 1A). Serum from a lupus-prone MRL/lpr mouse, which spontaneously develops an autoimmune lupus-like disease, was included as positive control. We found that Srsf1-cKO mice develop a wide array of lupus-associated autoantibodies at levels comparable to those seen in MRL/lpr mice (Figure 1A). We confirmed by ELISA the presence of antinuclear (ANA) antibodies in sera from Srsf1-cKO mice (Supplemental Figure 2A). In aged mice (12–18 months), we observed a lymphoproliferative phenotype (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 2B). We also found that T cells from Srsf1-cKO mice exhibit increased proliferative capacity as assessed by Ki67 staining (Figure 1C). The kidneys of aged Srsf1-cKO mice showed histopathologic evidence of lupus nephritis with glomerulonephritis, mesangial and endocapillary proliferation, and interstitial inflammatory cell infiltration (Figure 1D) with significantly higher histopathology scores compared with control mice (Figure 1E). Immunohistochemistry staining showed T cell infiltration in kidneys of Srsf1-cKO mice (Supplemental Figure 2C). Srsf1-cKO mice developed significant proteinuria compared with WT mice (Figure 1F). These results demonstrate that the loss of SRSF1 in T cells leads to systemic autoimmunity and lupus-like disease.

Figure 1 Srsf1-cKO mice develop systemic autoimmunity and lupus nephritis. (A) Heatmaps show autoantibody microarray data from sera of 12-week-old WT and Srsf1-cKO mice (n = 3 each) and 1 MRL/lpr mouse, analyzed for IgG reactivity against a 128-autoantigen panel. (B) Spleen images from aged (12- to 18-month-old) WT and Srsf1-cKO mice. Data are representative of at least 4 independent experiments. (C) Flow cytometry plots and graphs show Ki67 staining on live-gated CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from spleen of WT and Srsf1-cKO mice (2- to 18-month-old, n = 11 [WT], n = 8 [KO]). (D) Representative light microscopy images of H&E-stained paraffin sections of kidneys from aged (9- to 18-month-old) mice. Original magnification ×40. Arrows represent mesangial and endocapillary proliferation (upper) and interstitial inflammatory cell infiltration (lower). (E) Graph shows semiquantitative scores for kidney histopathology (n = 12 [WT], n = 9 [KO]). (F) Graph shows proteinuria from WT and Srsf1-cKO mice (n = 7 each). Mann-Whitney U test (E); unpaired t test (C and F); *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.005.

T cells from Srsf1-cKO mice exhibited a hyperactive phenotype and produced proinflammatory cytokines. Examination of peripheral lymphoid T cells from spleen revealed significantly increased proportions of activated CD69hi cells (Figure 2, A and B), and effector/memory CD44hiCD62Llo and CD44hiCD62Lhi populations in the CD4 and CD8 compartments (Figure 2, C and D). In parallel, we recorded a significant reduction in the naive T cell pool in both CD4 and CD8 compartments (Figure 2E). Further, we found increased proportions of IL-17–, IFN-γ–, and IL-4–producing CD4+ T cells, and IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells from Srsf1-cKO mice (Figure 2F). In addition, we found that the frequencies of CD4+ CXCR5+PD1+ T follicular helper (Tfh) cells were increased in Srsf1-cKO mice (Figure 2G). We also detected the increased presence of spontaneous germinal centers in the spleens from Srsf1-cKO mice (Supplemental Figure 2D). We found that the frequencies of GL7+Fas+ germinal center B cells were increased in Srsf1-cKO mice (Supplemental Figure 2E). In addition, IgD– memory/plasma B cells were also increased in Srsf1-cKO mice (Supplemental Figure 2F). There was no difference in the frequencies and absolute numbers of B cells, CD11b+ cells, and CD11c+ cells in spleen of control WT and Srsf1-cKO mice (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). The frequencies of CD4+CD25+FoxP3+ Treg cells in Srsf1-cKO mice were comparable with those of control mice (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B) and suppressed the proliferation of conventional T (Tconv) cells normally in in vitro Treg suppression assays for 3 days (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). These results show that loss of SRSF1 induces the development of activated, inflammatory cytokine-producing T cells.

Figure 2 T cells from Srsf1-cKO mice have a hyperactive phenotype and produce proinflammatory cytokines. Spleen cells were isolated from WT and Srsf1-cKO mice and analyzed by flow cytometry. (A) Plots show CD69 expression gated on live CD4+ T cells. (B) Graph shows percent of CD69+CD4+ T cells (n = 13 [WT], n = 14 [KO]; < 20-week-old mice). (C) Plots show CD62L and CD44 staining gated on live CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in spleen (D) Graphs show percent of activated effector/ memory subsets (CD44hiCD62Lhi and CD44hiCD62Llo) of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (CD4+: n = 11 [WT], n = 13 [KO]; CD8+: n = 18 [WT], n = 16 [KO]; < 20-week-old mice). (E) Graphs show percentage of naive (CD44loCD62Lhi) CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (CD4+: n = 11 [WT]; n = 13 [KO]; CD8+: n = 18 [WT], n = 16 [KO]; < 20-week-old mice). (F) Spleen cells were stimulated for 4 hours with PMA, ionomycin with monensin followed by surface and intracellular cytokine staining for flow cytometry. Plots show IL-17, IL-4, and IFN-γ staining gated on live CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. Graphs below show percentage of cytokine-producing CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from spleen (IL-17: n = 8 each; IL-4: n = 6–7; CD4+ IFN-γ: n = 13 each; CD8+ IFN-γ: n = 3–4; CD4+: < 20-week-old mice; CD8+: 9- to 40-week-old mice). (G) Splenocytes from WT or Srsf1-cKO mice were stained for PD1 and CXCR5 by flow cytometry. Plots show cells gated on live CD4+ T cells. Graph below shows percentage of Tfh cells (n = 20 [WT]; n = 21 [KO]; 10- to 28-week-old mice). Unpaired t test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005.

Transcriptomics analysis of CD4+ Teff cells from Srsf1-cKO mice revealed an elevated T cell activation gene signature. Because the Srsf1-cKO mice develop autoimmune inflammatory disease, and exhibit increased proportions of proinflammatory Teff cells, we asked whether SRSF1 controls the genes and pathways involved in T cell activation and differentiation. We performed transcriptomics analysis by RNA-sequencing of CD4+ Teff cells derived by stimulation of naive CD4+ T cells with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 for 72 hours, from 7-week-old control WT or Srsf1-cKO mice with 3 mice per group (Figure 3 and Table 1). At the fold change greater than 1, and a P value less than 0.05, 890 genes were upregulated and 1021 genes downregulated in Srsf1-cKO mice compared with control mice, whereas at the fold change greater than 2 cutoff, and a P value less than 0.05, 312 genes were upregulated and 300 genes were downregulated in Srsf1-cKO mice compared with normal mice (Figure 3A). Gene Ontology (GO) enrichment and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analyses revealed the top pathways to include genes associated with T cell activation, regulation of protein secretion, cytokine-cytokine receptor interaction, cell cycle, Th17 differentiation, and Th1 and Th2 differentiation (Table 1). Cluster analysis revealed predominantly genes involved in T cell activation, protein secretion, cytokine production, ribosome assembly, cell cycle, and chromatin modifications (Figure 3B). The expression levels of multiple cytokines including Ifng, Il17, Il4, and Il21 were found to be increased (Figure 3C). Because IL-21 is known to play important roles in Tfh differentiation, the increased Il21 expression may contribute to the observed increase in Tfh cells in Srsf1-cKO mice. These data indicate that SRSF1 controls genes involved in T cell activation, differentiation, and cytokine production, and the loss of SRSF1 leads to unrestrained activation and proinflammatory phenotype of T cells.

Figure 3 Transcriptomics analysis of CD4+ Teff cells from Srsf1-cKO mice reveals an elevated T cell activation gene signature. (A) CD4+ Teff cells were generated as follows. Naive CD4+ T cells were sorted from spleens of WT and Srsf1-cKO mice (n = 3 each), and stimulated with anti-CD3 (0.5 μg/mL) and anti-CD28 (1.0 μg/mL) for 72 hours. RNA-sequencing data analysis shows differentially expressed (DE) genes with fold change (FC) differences at P < 0.05. (B) GO terms enrichment map of DE genes. The size of the red circles indicates the number of genes within a given pathway, and the color represents the P values relative to the other displayed terms. Outlines (added manually) indicate groups of similar GO terms. (C) Heatmap showing average expression of DE cytokine genes in WT and Srsf1-cKO mice.

Table 1 Pathway analysis of RNA-sequencing of CD4+ Teff cells from Srsf1-cKO mice

T cells from Srsf1-cKO mice displayed increased activation of the mTORC1 pathway and reduced expression of PTEN. It is known that Pten-deficient mice exhibit features of T cell hyperactivity with increased proinflammatory cytokines and autoimmunity (27). Further, activation of the mTOR pathway is associated with hyperactive T cell responses with inflammatory cytokine production in patients with SLE (15, 21, 22). In our transcriptomics analysis from Srsf1-cKO mice, a number of genes of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway were differentially expressed, and the expression of its repressor PTEN was found to be downregulated (Figure 4A). Given these findings, we examined the activity of the mTOR pathway in the Srsf1-cKO mice. We found increased expression of phosphorylated S6 (pS6) protein levels in CD4+ Teff cells derived by stimulation of naive CD4+ T cells with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 for 72 hours, indicating an increased activity of the mTORC1 pathway (Figure 4B). It was previously reported that SRSF1 regulates the splicing of S6K1, an mTORC1 downstream signaling molecule, and modulates the mTOR pathway in cell lines (41). We found that deletion of Srsf1 in T cells results in the decrease of the short isoform of S6K1 (Supplemental Figure 5), consistent with previous reports. Although this short isoform of S6K1 associates with activation of the mTORC1 pathway (42), in the present study we found that serine-threonine kinase AKT, upstream of S6K1, is activated in CD4+ Teff cells from Srsf1-cKO mice (Figure 4C). Therefore, we hypothesized that decreased PTEN levels result in the activation of mTOR pathway. We confirmed the decreased mRNA (Figure 4D) and protein (Figure 4E) expression levels of PTEN in T cells from Srsf1-cKO mice. Because SRSF1 controls gene expression at the posttranscriptional level, which is frequently mediated through the 3′ UTR, we investigated the effect of SRSF1 on the 3′ UTR activity of PTEN. Cotransfection of a PTEN 3′ UTR–luciferase construct along with an Srsf1-expression vector in HEK293T cells revealed an increase in PTEN 3′ UTR activity (Figure 4F). Transfection of the PTEN 3′ UTR into freshly isolated total T cells from Srsf1-cKO mice led to decreased 3′ UTR activity, which was rescued by the overexpression of SRSF1 (Figure 4G). These results show that SRSF1 controls the expression of PTEN and loss of SRSF1 leads to reduced PTEN expression and increased activity of the mTOR pathway.

Figure 4 T cells from Srsf1-cKO mice exhibit increased activation of the mTORC1 pathway and reduced expression of PTEN. (A) Fold expression of the mTOR pathway genes from RNA-sequencing data. (B–D) Naive CD4+ T cells were isolated from spleens of mice, and stimulated with anti-CD3 (0.5 μg/mL) and anti-CD28 (1.0 μg/mL) for 72 hours. (B) Total protein was immunoblotted for pS6 and total S6. Data are from 1 representative of 3 independent experiments. Graph shows relative densitometry quantitation of pS6 and S6 (n = 3 each). (C) After 72 hours, additional stimulation with anti-CD3 (10 μg/mL) and anti-CD28 (10 μg/mL) for 5 minutes was performed. Total protein was immunoblotted for p-AKT and total AKT. Data are from 1 representative of 4 independent experiments. Graph shows relative densitometry quantitation of p-AKT and AKT (n = 4 each). (D) Total RNA was isolated and reverse transcribed. Pten expression was measured by real-time qPCR and normalized to housekeeping gene cyclophilin A (n = 5 each). (E) Total protein was isolated from total T cells and immunoblotted for PTEN and β-actin. Data are from 1 representative of 4 independent experiments. Graph shows densitometric quantitation of PTEN normalized to β-actin (n = 4 each). (F) HEK293T cells were transfected with a pGL3–PTEN 3′ UTR luciferase plasmid and cotransfected with either a pcDNA3.1 empty vector (EV) or an Srsf1 (pSrsf1) plasmid, and included an internal control pRL-TK luciferase plasmid. Cells were lysed and dual luciferase assays performed. Graph shows relative luciferase units normalized to the internal luciferase control from n = 4 in 4 independent experiments. (G) T cells from spleens of mice were transfected with a PTEN-3′ UTR luciferase plasmid and either EV or pSrsf1 plasmid. Twenty-four hours later, cells were lysed and luciferase activity measured as in F (n = 7). Unpaired t test (B–E); 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction (F and G); *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, ***P < 0.0005; mean ± SEM.

Rapamycin treatment reduced proinflammatory cytokine production by T cells and alleviated autoimmunity in Srsf1-cKO mice. Recently, hyperactivity of the mTOR pathway has been associated with aberrant T cell responses in SLE (15, 43), and targeted inhibition of this pathway with the lipophilic macrolide antibiotic rapamycin has led to improved T cell function and shown efficacy in a recent clinical trial in patients with active SLE (44). To assess whether the increased mTORC1 activation of T cells from Srsf1-cKO mice contributes to their proinflammatory phenotype and autoimmune phenotype, we examined the effect of rapamycin. Treatment of spleen cells from Srsf1-cKO mice ex vivo with rapamycin reduced the production of proinflammatory cytokines IL-17 (Figure 5, A and B) and IFN-γ (Figure 5, C and D) from CD4+ T cells. Furthermore, to assess the effects of rapamycin on disease in vivo, we treated Srsf1-cKO mice with rapamycin and evaluated the effect on features of autoimmunity. We observed reduced levels of IL-17 cytokine production ex vivo (Figure 5E), and decreased proportions of CD4+ PD1+CXCR5+ Tfh cells in the spleens from cKO mice (Figure 5F). Importantly, we observed a reduction in the levels of serum dsDNA and histone autoantibodies (Figure 5G). In addition, treatment with rapamycin reduced T cell infiltration into the kidneys (Figure 5H). These data indicate that deficiency of SRSF1 leads to increased activation of the mTOR pathway, the ensuing proinflammatory function of T cells, and systemic autoimmunity, which can be corrected by rapamycin.

Figure 5 Rapamycin treatment reduces proinflammatory cytokine production by T cells and alleviates autoimmunity in Srsf1-cKO mice. (A–D) Spleen cells from WT or Srsf1-cKO mice were cultured for 4 hours with PMA plus ionomycin in the presence of monensin. Rapamycin (1 nM or 10 nM) was added for the duration of cultures. Cells were collected, surface stained, fixed, and permeabilized for intracellular cytokine staining. (A and C) Plots show IL-17 and IFN-γ intracellular staining gated on live CD4+ T cells. (B) Graphs show data from n = 8 mice in 7 independent experiments. (D) Graph shows data from n = 15 mice each in 10 independent experiments. (E–H) Rapamycin (2 mg/kg) or PBS was administered to WT and Srsf1-cKO mice by intraperitoneal injection once every 2 days for 4 weeks (F and G) or every day for 1 week (E and H). (E) Spleen cells were cultured with anti-CD3 (2 μg/mL) and anti-CD28 (2 μg/mL) for 24 hours and IL-17A measured in the supernatants by ELISA. Data are shown as fold values normalized to controls (n = 5 mice in 2 independent experiments). (F) Spleen cells were analyzed by flow cytometry, and graph shows the frequency of Tfh cells in spleen (n = 5–6 mice in 2 independent experiments). (G) Serum was collected and autoantibodies measured by ELISA (n = 5–6 mice in 2 independent experiments). (H) Cells from kidneys were analyzed by flow cytometry, and graph shows the frequency of T cells in kidneys (n = 5 mice in 2 independent experiments). One-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction (B, D, E, and F); 2-tailed unpaired t test (G and H); *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005; mean ± SEM.

PTEN overexpression reduced proinflammatory cytokine production by T cells from Srsf1-cKO mice. To confirm that SRSF1 modulates T cell activation via regulation of PTEN expression, PTEN was overexpressed by transient transfections in T cells from WT and Srsf1-cKO mice, followed by stimulation with PMA and ionomycin for 4 hours. We confirmed the overexpression of PTEN at the mRNA and protein levels (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). We found that cytokine production is decreased by PTEN overexpression in T cells from Srsf1-cKO mice but not in WT T cells (Figure 6, A and B). Of note, transfection by electroporation is toxic to cells and accounts for the overall reduced frequencies of IFN-γ–producing cells (Figure 6) compared with untransfected cells (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 6C). These data indicate that deficiency of SRSF1 leads to decreased PTEN expression, increased activation of the mTOR pathway and the ensuing proinflammatory function of T cells (Supplemental Figure 7) which contribute to systemic autoimmune disease.

Figure 6 PTEN overexpression reduces proinflammatory cytokine production by T cells from Srsf1-cKO mice. (A) T cells were isolated from spleens of WT or Srsf1-cKO mice and transfected by electroporation with empty vector (EV) or PTEN overexpression plasmid (pPTEN). Sixteen hours later, cells were stimulated with PMA plus ionomycin in the presence of monensin for 4 hours and cells were collected, surface stained, fixed, and permeabilized for intracellular cytokine staining. (B) Graphs show average data from n = 9 mice in 5 independent experiments. Two-tailed paired t test, *P < 0.05, mean ± SEM.

PTEN is decreased in T cells from patients with SLE with low SRSF1 levels. Although PTEN expression is decreased and contributes to the hyperactivity of B cells in patients with SLE (28), its role in T cells in SLE has not been studied. Given our findings of increased mTOR activity and the decreased expression and regulatory role of PTEN in T cells from the Srsf1-cKO mice (Figure 4, Figure 5, and Figure 6), we asked whether PTEN expression levels are altered in T cells from patients with SLE. Therefore, we assessed PTEN and SRSF1 protein expression levels in T cells from patients with SLE and compared with age-, race-, and sex-matched healthy control individuals. We found that the expression of PTEN was decreased in T cells from patients with SLE who had decreased expression levels of SRSF1, compared with those from healthy individuals (Figure 7A). Importantly, we observed a linear correlation between PTEN and SRSF1 expression levels in T cells from patients with SLE (R2 = 0.226, P = 0.0163, Figure 7B). These results suggest that the low SRSF1 levels may contribute to the reduced expression of PTEN in T cells from patients with SLE.

Figure 7 PTEN is decreased in T cells from patients with SLE and correlates with SRSF1 levels. SRSF1 overexpression increases PTEN, suppresses mTORC1 activity, and reduces proinflammatory cytokine production. (A and B) Peripheral blood T cells were isolated from patients with SLE and normal (N) healthy control individuals. Total protein was immunoblotted for PTEN, SRSF1, and β-actin. (A) Data are from 1 representative of 10 independent experiments. Graph shows relative quantitation by densitometry (n = 14 SRSF1 low and n = 12 SRSF1 normal patients). (B) Graph shows a linear correlation between relative PTEN and SRSF1 expression. (C) Peripheral blood T cells were isolated from patients with SLE and transfected with empty vector (EV) or SRSF1 overexpression plasmid (pSrsf1). At 16 to 18 hours after transfections, SLE T cells were stimulated with anti-CD3, anti-CD28, and crosslinker for 5 minutes. Total protein was immunoblotted for PTEN. Data are from 1 representative of 5 independent experiments (n = 10). Graph shows relative quantitation by densitometry. (D) Total protein was immunoblotted for pS6 and total S6 in stimulated SLE T cells after transfection as described in C. Data are from 1 representative of 4 independent experiments (n = 4). Graph shows relative quantitation by densitometry. (E) At 16 to 18 hours after transfection, cells were stimulated with PMA and ionomycin in the presence of monensin. After 4 hours, cytokine production was analyzed by flow cytometry. Graphs show quantitation of cytokine data (n = 8). Paired t test, *P < 0.05, mean ± SEM. The mTOR pathway via the regulation of PTEN expression. In T cells from KO mice and patients with SLE, reduced SRSF1 levels contribute to reduced PTEN levels and increased activity of the mTOR pathway. Rapamycin blocks the mTORC1 pathway and reduces proinflammatory cytokines.

SRSF1 overexpression increased PTEN levels, suppressed mTORC1 activity, and reduced proinflammatory cytokine production in T cells from patients with SLE. To assess whether SRSF1 overexpression would increase PTEN expression and reduce mTORC1 activity and the aberrant cytokine production by T cells from patients with SLE, we transiently transfected T cells from patients with SLE with an Srsf1-expression vector followed by stimulation with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28. We found that SRSF1 overexpression increased PTEN protein levels (Figure 7C), reduced activation of the mTORC1 pathway as evidenced by a reduction in pS6 expression levels (Figure 7D), and led to reduced frequencies of IL-17– and IFN-γ–producing CD4+ T cells (Figure 7E). These findings show that decreased SRSF1 expression contributes to mTORC1 activation and proinflammatory cytokine production in T cells from patients with SLE through the control of PTEN.