Exophilin-5 regulates allergic airway inflammation by controlling IL-33–mediated Th2 responses

Lack of exophilin-5 exacerbates OVA-induced allergic inflammation. Because asthma is a well-established allergic disease in which CD4+ Th cells play essential roles, and exophilin-5 is reported to be expressed in the human CD4+ T cell line Jurkat (19) and human Th2-enriched CD4+ cell fraction (20), we investigated the roles of exophilin-5 in antigen-induced allergic airway inflammation using newly generated Exph5-KO mice (Figure 1A). Exph5-KO mice were viable and fertile, showed no gross phenotypic abnormalities in body weight, growth, organ structures, or immune cell composition in peripheral lymph tissues, and did not spontaneously develop eosinophilic lung inflammation (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127839DS1). We first confirmed that OVA/alum sensitization alone in the absence of airway OVA challenges did not cause eosinophilic lung inflammation either in WT mice or in Exph5-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 1B). Next, spleen cells and thoracic lymph nodes were isolated from mice 7 days after the second OVA/alum injection and 24 hours after the final airway challenge, respectively, and were cultured in the presence and absence of OVA. In response to this ex vivo OVA restimulation, cells of both types from Exph5-KO mice produced higher amounts of typical Th2 cytokines IL-4, IL-5, and IL-13, especially IL-5 with a statistical significance, but not the typical Th1 cytokine IFN-γ, compared with those from WT mice (Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Consistently, levels of IL-5 and IL-13 (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1E), eosinophil infiltration (Figure 1E), and mucus production (Figure 1F) were markedly enhanced in the lungs of Exph5-KO mice after 3 days of OVA challenges. Airway hyperresponsiveness also tended to be enhanced in Exph5-KO mice (Figure 1G). These results suggest that systemic exophilin-5 deficiency enhances OVA-induced allergic airway inflammation, possibly through upregulation of OVA-specific Th2 cytokine production by immune cells.

Figure 1 Exophilin-5 deficiency exacerbates lung inflammation in an OVA-induced mouse model of asthma. (A) Targeted disruption of the exophilin-5 gene on mouse chromosome 9. The blue region in the amino acid sequence of exophilin-5 indicates the Rab-binding domain. Dark and light gray boxes indicate regions used for PCR genotyping of WT and KO alleles, respectively. Middle insert: Genomic Southern hybridization analysis of the backcrossed progenies from a cross of chimeric mice with C57BL/6 mice. The location of the external probe is shown with horizontal closed boxes in the upper panel. The probe hybridizes to ApaI fragments of 9.9 kb and 8.4 kb from WT and KO alleles, respectively. Bottom insert: Expression of exophilin-5 protein in cerebellum from WT and exophilin-5–knockout (Exph5-KO) mice. A blot representative of 3 independent experiments with similar results is shown. (B–D) Phenotypes of Exph5-KO mice in an OVA-induced mouse model of asthma. (B and C) Cytokine production in response to ex vivo OVA restimulation (1 mg/mL) by splenocytes (B) and by lung lymph node cells (C). For dose- and time-dependent cytokine production by these cells, refer to Supplemental Figure 1, C and D. (D) Cytokine levels in the lungs of mice after 3-day OVA aerosol challenges. (E) Cell numbers and differentials in BALF after 3-day 3% OVA inhalation. Cell differentials were determined by counting of cytospin samples stained with Diff-Quik. n = 4–6 mice combined from at least 2 independent experiments in B–E. (F) Mucus production by the epithelia was assessed by PAS staining of sliced paraffin-fixed lung sections. An image representative of 6 samples from 2 independent experiments is shown. Scale bars: 50 μm. (G) Airway hyperresponsiveness assessed as change in lung resistance (R L ) in response to methacholine. n = 6 mice combined from 2 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by unpaired t test.

Exophilin-5 deficiency in hematopoietic cells is essential for induction of enhanced allergic airway inflammation. Because exophilin-5 is reported to be expressed in both hematopoietic and nonhematopoietic cells (17, 19, 20), we next used bone marrow–chimeric (BM-chimeric) mice to identify the cells responsible for the phenotypes observed in Exph5-KO mice in an OVA-induced mouse model of asthma. Although exophilin-5 deficiency in BM cells did not affect the induction of OVA-specific Th2-type immune responses, exophilin-5 deficiency in recipient mice tended to enhance it (Figure 2A). However, exophilin-5 deficiency in BM cells significantly exacerbated eosinophilic lung inflammation to a level similar to that induced by exophilin-5 deficiency in the whole body (Figure 2B), along with enhanced mucus production (Figure 2C). We confirmed that BM cell transplantation itself did not cause spontaneous development of eosinophilic lung inflammation in the absence of OVA antigen inhalation (Supplemental Figure 1F). These results indicate that lack of exophilin-5 in hematopoietic cells is sufficient to phenocopy the exacerbated allergic airway inflammation in Exph5-KO mice without affecting antigen sensitization induced by intraperitoneal antigen injections. The finding that exophilin-5 deficiency in recipient mice, regardless of types of transplanted BM, tended to affect both the antigen sensitization phase and subsequent eosinophilic airway inflammation (Figure 2, A and B) suggests that exophilin-5 deficiency in structural cells also plays some roles in exacerbation of asthmatic phenotypes in Exph5-KO mice.

Figure 2 Phenotypes of BM-chimeric mice in an OVA-induced mouse model of asthma. BM-chimeric mice generated as described in Methods were used in an OVA-induced mouse model of asthma. (A) Production of typical Th2 and Th1 cytokines by splenocytes obtained from OVA-sensitized mice in response to ex vivo OVA restimulation. Splenocytes were isolated from mice and were restimulated with ex vivo OVA as in Figure 1B (n = 3 mice in 1 cohort representative of 2 independent cohorts with similar results). (B) Cell numbers and differentials in BALF after 3-day 3% OVA inhalation (n = 3–5 mice combined from 2 independent experiments). (C) Mucus production assessed by PAS staining. An image representative of 3 mice per group in 1 experiment is shown. Scale bars: 50 μm. #P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. Rec, recipient.

Exophilin-5 deficiency enhances IL-33 secretion by epithelial cells. Because exophilin-5 deficiency has genetically been demonstrated to induce fragility of keratinocytes in humans (17), we first examined the roles of exophilin-5 in nonhematopoietic immune cells. Epithelial cells of organs exposed to the external environment (e.g., lungs) are well recognized to modulate allergic immune responses by secreting cytokines such as IL-33 that can be released upon epithelial cell damage (21). Thus, we investigated whether exophilin-5 deficiency enhances IL-33 secretion upon exposure to external stimuli. Although IL-33 levels in bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) after harmless saline injection did not differ between WT and Exph5-KO mice, IL-33 secretion as well as lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) secretion into alveolar spaces after a single intratracheal injection of external, harmful Alternaria extract was significantly enhanced in Exph5-KO mice (Figure 3A). Among epithelial cell–derived cytokines, IL-33 was the major cytokine rapidly released after Alternaria stimulation. Antigen inhalation also induces rapid release of endogenous chemical mediators such as proteases and tumor necrosis factor α by mast cells, which potentially damages epithelial cells in the lungs of antigen-sensitized individuals (22, 23). In fact, after the third OVA aerosol challenge, although IL-33 levels in the lung homogenates were comparable between WT and Exph5-KO mice, rapid IL-33 release into the alveolar space was observed in Exph5-KO mice, but not in WT mice (Figure 3B). We confirmed that exophilin-5 deficiency in BM cells did not enhance IL-33 secretion (Figure 3C), suggesting that the enhanced IL-33 secretion in Exph5-KO mice was not due to alteration in secretion from local hematopoietic cells, such as mast cells. These results suggest that lung epithelial cells in Exph5-KO mice are more vulnerable to external stimuli and augment allergic lung inflammation through their enhanced IL-33 release. CD45–CD326+ alveolar epithelial cells expressed exophilin-5 at a level equivalent to that in epidermal cells (Figure 4A), which are reported to express exophilin-5 in humans (17).

Figure 3 IL-33 secretion is enhanced in the lungs of Exph5-KO mice. (A) Levels of epithelial cell–derived cytokines and LDH in BALF of mice obtained 30 minutes after intratracheal injections of PBS or 10 μg of Alternaria extract (Alt). LDH levels were normalized to the averages of those in PBS-treated WT mice. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by unpaired t test. (B) IL-33 levels in the lungs of mice after the final OVA aerosol challenge. At the indicated time point after the third OVA aerosol challenge, BALF and lung tissues were collected from OVA-sensitized mice, and IL-33 concentrations in BALF and lung homogenates were determined by ELISA. (C) IL-33 levels in the lungs of mice at 1 hour after the final OVA aerosol challenge. *P < 0.05 by paired t test. Data were obtained from n = 3–5 mice gathered from 2 to 3 independent experiments.

Figure 4 Exophilin-5 is highly expressed in pathogenic Th2 cells. (A) Exph5 mRNA levels in cell fractions. Exph5 mRNA levels were normalized to the average values in epidermal cells. Left: Sorting strategy of 4 populations divided by levels of CXCR3 and CD62L in CD3+CD4+CD44hi splenic memory T cells. Right: Exph5 mRNA expression in each cell fraction (n = 3–7). Sp, splenic; PM, peritoneal macrophages; cerebellum, positive control; L/L, CD62LloCXCR3lo; L/H, CD62LloCXCR3hi; H/H, CD62LhiCXCR3hi; H/L, CD62LhiCXCR3lo. (B) Profile of cytokine secretion upon TCR stimulation by 4 fractions of splenic memory Th cells obtained from nonsensitized WT or Exph5-KO mice. Sorted cells (refer to the dot plot in A) were stimulated with anti-CD3ε monoclonal Ab (CD3) for 2 days (n = 3 for H/H and n = 4 independent experiments for others). Cytokine levels in the supernatants were then determined by ELISA.

Exophilin-5 regulates responsiveness to IL-33 in pathogenic Th2 cells. We next investigated the mechanism by which exophilin-5 deficiency in hematopoietic cells exacerbates OVA-induced allergic lung inflammation. Endo et al. recently reported that, among 4 fractions divided by CXCR3 and CD62L expression levels of effector cytokine–producing splenic CD44hi memory T cells, the CD62LloCXCR3lo population selectively produces IL-5 and IL-13 proteins upon T cell receptor (TCR) stimulation (24). On the other hand, IL-4 and IFN-γ are produced by multiple populations. They also showed that the CD62LloCXCR3lo population is essential for the development of antigen-dependent allergic lung inflammation, and named those cells pathogenic Th2 cells (25). Based on these precedents, we sorted these 4 fractions of CD44hi splenic memory-type T cells to examine the expression level of exophilin-5 in each fraction (Figure 4A). Splenic CD4+ Th cells were first enriched using microbead-conjugated anti-CD4. Then, 4 populations in CD3+CD4+CD44hi memory T cells were sorted based on levels of cell surface CD62L and CXCR3. Among hematopoietic cells, Exph5 mRNA was highly expressed in 2 fractions of CD44hi memory-type CD4+ T cells: CD62LloCXCR3lo and CD62LhiCXCR3lo. Exophilin-5 deficiency did not alter expression levels of other 10 Rab27 effectors in either CD4+ T cells or pathogenic Th2 cells (Supplemental Figure 2A). We next tested whether the secretion of IL-5 and IL-13 was affected by exophilin-5 deficiency. In subsequent experiments, to avoid unnecessary stimulation of T cells and interference with plate-coated anti-CD3ε antibody by anti-CD3ε antibody used for staining, we used magnetically sorted CD4+ cells containing approximately 95% CD3+CD4+ Th cells (cf. a representative dot plot shown in Figure 4A). IL-5 and IL-13 proteins were predominantly produced by CD62LloCXCR3lo pathogenic Th2 cells after TCR stimulation in both WT and Exph5-KO mice, and secretion of neither cytokine was altered by exophilin-5 deficiency (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 2B). Consistently, the expression levels of GATA3, the master transcription factor for induction of Th2 cytokines (26), were not affected by exophilin-5 deficiency (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). These findings indicate that the net IL-5 and IL-13 production by total CD4+ Th cells after TCR stimulation discussed hereafter mostly reflects its production by pathogenic Th2 cells.

It has been shown that pathogenic Th2 cells express the IL-33 receptor (IL-33R) (also known as interleukin 1 receptor like 1 [IL1RL1] and ST2), and that IL-33 is vital for the induction and activation of pathogenic Th2 cells (27). In fact, among 4 fractions of splenic memory CD4+ T cells obtained from OVA-sensitized WT mice, mRNA levels of Il1rl1, which encodes IL-33R, were the highest in pathogenic Th2 cells (Figure 5A). It is also reported that IL-33 enhances IL-5 and IL-13 production by TCR-activated CD4+ T cells (28, 29). Because IL-33 levels released into alveolar spaces increased along with increased IL-33 production in OVA-challenged lungs (Figure 3B), we investigated whether exophilin-5 deficiency enhanced IL-5 and IL-13 production by pathogenic Th2 cells in response to IL-33. Splenic CD4+ T cells derived from mice transplanted with Exph5-KO BM produced much higher levels of IL-5 and IL-13 in response to IL-33 under TCR stimulation compared with those cells from mice transplanted with WT BM (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 2E). By contrast, exophilin-5 deficiency in CD4+ T cells did not affect production of either IL-4 or IFN-γ in response to the same stimulation (Supplemental Figure 2F). It was recently reported that tissue-resident memory T cells reside in the lungs (30). Therefore, we isolated lung CD4+ T cells from mice transplanted with WT BM or Exph5-KO BM, and examined responsiveness to IL-33 in those cells. We found that, similar to splenic CD4+ T cells, exophilin-5–deficient lung CD4+ T cells produced higher levels of IL-5 and IL-13 in response to TCR and IL-33 stimulation compared with WT lung CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 2G). Because similar phenotypes were observed in both splenic and lung-resident CD4+ T cells, and the numbers of lung-resident CD4+ T cells were limited (5%–10% of splenic CD4+ T cells), we used splenic CD4+ T cells for further analyses. These results indicate that exophilin-5 deficiency in pathogenic Th2 cells enhances responsiveness to IL-33, which results in increased IL-5 and IL-13 production by these cells in the presence of both TCR and IL-33 stimulation. Consistent with this idea, the exacerbation of eosinophilic lung inflammation observed in WT recipient mice transplanted with Exph5-KO BM (Figure 2B) or with splenic CD4+ Th cells was nullified in Il33-KO recipient mice (Figure 5, C and D), indicating that enhanced allergic lung inflammation induced by exophilin-5 deficiency in BM cells and CD4+ T cells was dependent on IL-33.

Figure 5 Exophilin-5 deficiency enhances IL-33–mediated IL-5 and IL-13 production by pathogenic Th2 cells. (A) IL1RL1 mRNA levels in 4 fractions of splenic CD44hi memory Th cells (n = 4–6 gathered from 4 independent experiments). L/L, CD62LloCXCR3lo; L/H, CD62LloCXCR3hi; H/H, CD62LhiCXCR3hi; H/L, CD62LhiCXCR3lo. (B) IL-5 and IL-13 production upon TCR and IL-33 stimulation by splenic CD4+ T cells obtained from OVA-sensitized mice. CD4+ T cells obtained from mice transplanted with WT BM or with Exph5-KO BM were cultured with and without anti-CD3ε Ab (CD3) with and without IL-33 (2 ng/mL) for 2 days. Levels of cytokines in the supernatants were then determined by ELISA. ΔIL-5 and ΔIL-13 indicate the increase in cytokine production induced by addition of IL-33. Data were obtained from mice (n = 3–7) gathered from at least 2 independent experiments. (C and D) The role of IL-33 in exacerbated allergic lung inflammation induced by exophilin-5 deficiency. (C) BALF cell numbers after 3-day OVA airway challenges in Il33-KO mice transplanted with either WT BM or Exph5-KO BM cells (n = 4 mice). (D) BALF cell numbers after 3-day OVA airway challenges in WT or Il33-KO mice that received CD4+ T cells obtained from WT or Exph5-KO mice (n = 3–5 mice per group obtained from 2 independent experiments). *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001 by unpaired t test. #P < 0.05; ##P < 0.01; ###P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

Although exophilin-5 was expressed in CD11c+ splenic DCs at a low level (Figure 4A), exophilin-5 deficiency did not affect these DCs’ ability to polarize Th cells into Th1 cells or Th2 cells (Supplemental Figure 3A). Furthermore, exophilin-5 deficiency did not change IL-5/IL-13 production in response to IL-33 by either lung CD45+ leukocytes (Supplemental Figure 3B) or lung type-2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2s) (Supplemental Figure 3C), suggesting that it did not enhance IL-33–stimulated, antigen-independent IL-5 or IL-13 production in the lungs. Taken together, these results show that exophilin-5 deficiency seems to augment allergic lung inflammation by enhancing IL-33 responsiveness in IL-5/IL-13–producing pathogenic Th2 cells.

Enhanced allergic inflammation in exophilin-5–deficient mice is dependent on IL-33. To demonstrate IL-33 dependency of the net exacerbated allergic immune responses in exophilin-5–deficient mice, we generated Exph5 and Il33 double KO (DKO) mice. We found that enhanced allergic airway inflammation in Exph5-KO mice was completely inhibited in Exph5 and Il33 DKO mice in an OVA-induced mouse model of asthma (Figure 6A). We also confirmed similar results in a house dust mite–driven mouse model of asthma (Figure 6B). These results indicate that phenotypes observed in Exph5-KO mice were almost completely dependent on IL-33.

Figure 6 Exacerbation of allergic lung inflammation in Exph5-KO mice is completely inhibited by lack of IL-33. Cell numbers and differentials in BALF after 3-day 3% OVA inhalation (A) or after 7 intranasal house dust mite (HDM) injections (B). Data were obtained from n = 5–7 mice combined from 2 independent experiments in A and from n = 10–11 mice combined from 5 independent experiments in B. #P < 0.05; ##P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

Exophilin-5 deficiency increases the specialized IL-5/IL-13 producers, IL-33R–expressing pathogenic Th2 cells. Because IL-33 signals through its receptor IL-33R, we next investigated the effect of exophilin-5 deficiency on IL-33R expression on pathogenic Th2 cells. We isolated splenic CD4+ T cells from BM-chimeric mice (recipient, WT mice; donor BM, WT mice or Exph5-KO mice), and examined expression levels of cell surface IL-33R on CD44hiCD62LloCXCR3lo pathogenic Th2 cells. The percentages of CD44hiCD62LloCXCR3lo pathogenic Th2 cells in CD4+ T cells were similar between mice transplanted with WT BM and those transplanted with Exph5-KO BM (Figure 7A). Upon TCR stimulation, the percentages of IL-33R+ pathogenic Th2 cells were significantly increased only in mice transplanted with Exph5-KO–derived BM (Figure 7B), without an increase in IL-33R mRNA levels (Supplemental Figure 4A), suggesting that this increase in IL-33R expression is regulated at a step beyond transcription (e.g., translation). Such an increase in IL-33R+ cells was not observed in the CD44hiCD62LhiCXCR3lo Th cell fraction, the other fraction with high exophilin-5 expression (Supplemental Figure 4B). IL-33R is encoded by the Il1rl1 gene from which soluble ST2, a splicing variant short isoform of IL-33R without the transmembrane motif that can function as a decoy receptor for IL-33 to decrease IL-33 binding to cell surface IL-33R, is also generated (31). We also examined the effect of exophilin-5 deficiency on soluble ST2 production, and found that exophilin-5 deficiency did not affect production by CD4+ T cells, pathogenic Th2 cells, or in the whole body, of soluble ST2 proteins (Supplemental Figure 4C), suggesting that enhanced IL-33 signaling in exophilin-5–deficient CD4+ T cells was not mediated by a decrease in soluble ST2 production. It should be noted that in contrast to IL-33R– pathogenic Th2 cells, IL-33R+ pathogenic Th2 cells selectively produced IL-5 and IL-13, but neither IL-4 nor IFN-γ, in response to TCR stimulation (Figure 7C), indicating that these IL-33R+ cells are the specialized IL-5 and IL-13 producers. It is worth mentioning that the numbers of CD4+ T cells used in Figure 7C was just one-tenth of those used in the other experiments. In addition, we also clarified that Exph5 mRNA was significantly enriched in pathogenic Th2 cells expressing a high level of Il1rl1 mRNA (Figure 7D). These findings possibly explain why a relatively small increase in the number of IL-33R+ pathogenic Th2 cells (Figure 7B) significantly enhances IL-5 and IL-13 production in exophilin-5–deficient CD4+ T cells after simultaneous TCR and IL-33 stimulation (Figure 5B). To expand our findings to human CD4+ T cells, we isolated CD4+CCR4+ cells from human peripheral blood as a memory-type Th2–enriched cell fraction (20, 32), and examined EXPH5 and IL1RL1 mRNA levels in each sample. We found that EXPH5 mRNA levels positively correlated with IL-33R–encoding IL1RL1 mRNA levels in these cells (Figure 7E), implying a functional connection between IL-33R and exophilin-5 also in human Th2 cells.

Figure 7 Exophilin-5 deficiency increases the specific IL-5/IL-13 producers, IL-33R–expressing cells, in pathogenic Th2 cells. (A) Percentages of pathogenic Th2 cells (Tpath2) in total CD4+ T cells before culture in each mouse. (B) Percentages of cells positive for cell surface IL-33R in pathogenic Th2 cells from each group. CD4+ T cells obtained from the indicated BM-chimeric mice were cultured with and without plate-bound anti-CD3ε Ab (CD3) for 2.5 hours. Then, cells were harvested and stained against cell surface molecules as described in Methods. Zero hours and 2.5 hours indicate before culture and after 2.5 hours of culture, respectively. A representative dot plot after 2.5 hours of culture is shown in B. (C) Cytokine profiles of IL-33R– versus IL-33R+ cells in pathogenic Th2 cells. Each fraction was sorted from splenic CD4+ Th cells of OVA-sensitized Exph5-KO mice, and were cultured at 1.5 × 104 cells/well (one-tenth of the cell number used in the other experiments) on anti-CD3ε Ab–coated wells for 2 days. Next, levels of typical Th2 and Th1 cytokines in the supernatants were determined by ELISA. Data in A–C were obtained from 3 to 5 independent experiments. (D) Expression of Exph5 mRNA in IL-33Rlo versus IL-33Rint/+ fractions. Each fraction was sorted from splenic CD4+ T cells of WT mice, and the levels of Il1rl1 mRNA and Exph5 mRNA in the 2 fractions were determined. Data were obtained from 5 independent experiments. (E) Pearson’s correlation between IL1RL1 and EXPH5 mRNA expression in human Th2-enriched CD4+CCR4+ T cells. Human CD4+CCR4+ T cells, which contain memory-type Th2 cells, were isolated from human peripheral blood, and the mRNA levels relative to ACTB (β-actin) were determined as described in Methods (n = 12 subjects). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by paired (B) or unpaired (C and D) t test.

Exophilin-5 deficiency enhances IL-33 responsiveness in IL-5– and IL-13–producing pathogenic Th2 cells through augmentation of the PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway. We next sought to clarify the mechanism by which exophilin-5 deficiency increases expression of IL-33R in pathogenic Th2 cells. Because previous studies have suggested that IL-33R expression is induced by the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/Akt/mTOR pathway (33, 34), we first investigated whether this pathway was augmented in exophilin-5–deficient pathogenic Th2 cells. We observed that the percentage of pathogenic Th2 cells expressing high levels of phosphorylated Akt (p-Akt), a downstream product of PI3K, rapidly increased after 15 minutes and 30 minutes of TCR stimulation in exophilin-5–deficient CD4+ Th cells (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 5A). In WT CD4+ Th cells, no such increase was observed in p-Akthi cells at these early time points. These results suggest that exophilin-5 deficiency somehow enhances the activity of the PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway. Consistent with this observation, the PI3K inhibitor wortmannin significantly decreased the number of IL-33R+ pathogenic Th2 cells (Figure 8B) and IL-5 and IL-13 production in response to IL-33 (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 5B) only in exophilin-5–deficient CD4+ Th cells. The mTOR inhibitor rapamycin also significantly suppressed IL-5 and IL-13 production in response to IL-33 in exophilin-5–deficient CD4+ Th cells (Figure 8D and Supplemental Figure 5C). mTOR is well known to increase protein synthesis by enhancing protein translation (35). Considering our results that exophilin-5 deficiency did not increase IL-33R mRNA levels (Supplemental Figure 4A), the increase in IL-33R–expressing cells in exophilin-5–deficient pathogenic Th2 cells is possibly mediated by enhanced protein translation. Taken together, these results suggest that exophilin-5 deficiency enhances IL-33 sensitivity in pathogenic Th2 cells via augmentation of the PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway.

Figure 8 Enhanced IL-5 and IL-13 production in response to IL-33 stimulation by exophilin-5–deficient CD4+ T cells is mediated by the PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway. (A) Percentages of p-Akthi cells in CD44hiCD62LloCXCR3lo pathogenic Th2 cells (Tpath2) after 30 minutes of anti-CD3ε Ab (CD3) stimulation. Splenic CD4+ T cells obtained from OVA-sensitized WT mice or Exph5-KO mice were first stained for cell surface molecules, and were then cultured on anti-CD3ε Ab–coated plates. After a 30-minute culture, cells were fixed, permeabilized, and stained with anti–p-Akt–PE Ab. (B) Effect of the PI3K inhibitor wortmannin (PI3Ki, 100 nM), on cell surface IL-33R expression. (C and D) Effects of wortmannin (C) and the mTOR inhibitor rapamycin (Rapa, 10 nM) (D) on IL-5 and IL-13 production by CD4+ T cells. After a 10-minute preincubation with and without the indicated inhibitors, CD4+ T cells were cultured as described in Figure 5A for 2 days. Cytokine levels in the supernatants were then measured by ELISA. ΔIL-5 indicates the increase in IL-5 production induced by addition of IL-33. CD4+ T cells were obtained from OVA-sensitized WT and Exph5-KO mice. Data were obtained from n = 4 independent experiments in A and B. n = 3–5 mice in C and D gathered from 2 to 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05 by unpaired t test. #P < 0.05; ##P < 0.01; ###P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. †P < 0.05; ††P < 0.01 by repeated-measures ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

Exophilin-5 deficiency enhances the PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway by changing the localization of NADPH oxidase in pathogenic Th2 cells. Next, we investigated the mechanism by which exophilin-5 deficiency enhances the activity of the PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway upon TCR stimulation. Among many types of vesicles whose intracellular trafficking is reported to be regulated by Rab27, we focused on those harboring Nox2, a phagocyte-type NADPH oxidase mainly expressed in macrophages and neutrophils. Rab27a is known to regulate intracellular trafficking of Nox2-containing vesicles upon stimulation in these cells (9, 10). It is also reported that increased intracellular ROS production regulated by NADPH oxidases activates the PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway (36, 37). Furthermore, among 6 different types of NADPH oxidases, Nox2 is expressed in CD4+ T cells (38) and is responsible for extracellular superoxide release by CD4+ T cells upon TCR stimulation (39). In fact, the levels of Nox2-encoding Cybb mRNA in pathogenic Th2 cells were much higher than those in total CD4+ Th cells (Figure 9A) or 3 other fractions of splenic memory-type Th cells, and were not affected by exophilin-5 deficiency (Figure 9B). We found that Nox2 bound Rab27a, the major Rab27 isotype expressed in T cells (19, 40), and formed a protein complex with exophilin-5 in the presence of Rab27a in HEK293A cells (Figure 9C). Furthermore, Nox2 was translocated from the cell interior to the plasma membrane in WT pathogenic Th2 cells upon stimulation with PMA and ionomycin, which has been used to mimic TCR stimulation, whereas this was not the case in exophilin-5–deficient cells; the percentages of cells with complete loss of cytoplasmic Nox2 staining upon stimulation were 26.5% in WT cells and 4.2% in Exph5-KO cells (approximately 80 cells per mice; Figure 9D). Consistent with this finding, superoxide release after the same stimulation was significantly decreased in Exph5-KO pathogenic Th2 cells (Figure 9E). Intracellular ROS after stimulation with PMA/ionomycin (Figure 9F) or TCR stimulation (Figure 9G) was reciprocally increased in exophilin-5–deficient pathogenic Th2 cells. These results strongly suggest that exophilin-5 deficiency inhibits intracellular movement of Nox2 to the plasma membrane and that Nox2 residing in the cytosol produces ROS intracellularly upon stimulation in pathogenic Th2 cells. Although the lack of a specific antibody suitable for immunostaining mouse exophilin-5 and the extremely inefficient induction of exogenous exophilin-5 due to its large size prevented us from examining the association of exophilin-5 with Rab27a- or Nox2-containing vesicles in T cells, we found that exogenous Nox2 colocalized with Rab27a in CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 6A). Similarly to exophilin-5–deficient cells, CD4+ T cells from Rab27a-deficient ashen mice tended to enhance IL-5 production in response to IL-33 stimulation and to suppress extracellular superoxide secretion after PMA and ionomycin stimulation (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). Although we could not directly clarify their interaction in T cells due to technical limitations described above, these findings suggest that Rab27a and exophilin-5 cooperatively regulate the trafficking of Nox2-containing vesicles in CD4+ T cells.

Figure 9 Exophilin-5 deficiency inhibits intracellular trafficking of Nox2 upon stimulation in pathogenic Th2 cells. (A and B) Levels of Nox2-encoding Cybb mRNA in the indicated T cells (A, n = 4–5 experiments), and in 4 fractions of CD44hiCD4+ T cells (see Figure 3A) obtained from OVA-sensitized mice (B, n = 3–5 experiments). #P < 0.05; ##P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. Tpath2, pathogenic Th2 cells. L/L, CD62LloCXCR3lo; L/H, CD62LloCXCR3hi; H/H, CD62LhiCXCR3hi; H/L, CD62LhiCXCR3lo. (C) Binding of Rab27a, Nox2, and exophilin-5. Transfection of plasmids into HEK293A cells, immunoprecipitation of cell lysates, and detection of the indicated proteins in immunoprecipitates were conducted as described in Methods. We used 2 clones of FLAG-tagged Nox2-expressing plasmids (upper), and then subcloned Cybb cDNA from plasmid number 2 into the pEGFP-C1 vector (lower). An immunoblot representative of 3 different experiments is shown. (D) Immunostaining of Nox2 in sorted pathogenic Th2 cells before and after a 3-minute stimulation with PMA plus ionomycin (PMA/Iono). An image representative of 3 independent experiments is shown. The arrow in the WT cell indicates complete loss of cytoplasmic Nox2 staining. Scale bars: 5 μm. (E) Superoxide secretion by sorted pathogenic Th2 cells after PMA/Iono stimulation. Data were obtained from a total of 4 mice (n = 2 from both nontreated and OVA-sensitized mice). (F and G) Intracellular ROS production after stimulation. Pathogenic Th2 cells were sorted and cultured with and without PMA/Iono stimulation (F) or anti-CD3ε Ab (CD3) stimulation (G). (F) Percentages of ROShi population before stimulation (basal) and increases in them after 2.5 minutes of PMA/Iono stimulation (Δincrease) obtained from WT mice (n = 4) and Exph5-KO mice (n = 3) gathered from 2 independent experiments are shown. (G) Left: A dot plot representative of 3 individual experiments is shown. Right: Percentages of ROShi population without stimulation (basal) and increases in them with anti-CD3ε Ab stimulation compared with those at basal (Δincrease). Data were obtained from n = 4 mice gathered from 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05 by unpaired t test.

To establish the role of the NADPH oxidase–mediated signaling pathway in IL-33–dependent IL-5 and IL-13 production, we investigated the effect of the NADPH oxidase inhibitor, diphenyleneiodonium (DPI), on pathogenic Th2 cells. DPI significantly reduced the number of IL-33R+ cells (Figure 10A), and completely blocked the enhanced responsiveness to IL-33 in Exph5-KO mice (Figure 10B) and in mice transplanted with Exph5-KO BM (Figure 10C). These findings indicate that enhanced IL-33 sensitivity in pathogenic Th2 cells induced by exophilin-5 deficiency is caused by inhibition of the intracellular trafficking of Nox2-containing vesicles (Figure 10D).