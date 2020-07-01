Commentary 10.1172/JCI138343

Uncovering the secretes of allergic inflammation

Michael Brusilovsky,1,2 Mark Rochman,1,2 Nurit P. Azouz,1,2 Lydia E. Mack,1,2 and Marc E. Rothenberg1,2

1Division of Allergy and Immunology, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA.

2Department of Pediatrics, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Address correspondence to: Marc Rothenberg, Division of Allergy and Immunology, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, MLC 7028, 3333 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229-3039, USA. Phone: 513.636.7210; Email: rothenberg@cchmc.org.

Find articles by Brusilovsky, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Allergy and Immunology, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA.

2Department of Pediatrics, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Address correspondence to: Marc Rothenberg, Division of Allergy and Immunology, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, MLC 7028, 3333 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229-3039, USA. Phone: 513.636.7210; Email: rothenberg@cchmc.org.

Find articles by Rochman, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Division of Allergy and Immunology, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA.

2Department of Pediatrics, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Address correspondence to: Marc Rothenberg, Division of Allergy and Immunology, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, MLC 7028, 3333 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229-3039, USA. Phone: 513.636.7210; Email: rothenberg@cchmc.org.

Find articles by Azouz, N. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Allergy and Immunology, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA.

2Department of Pediatrics, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Address correspondence to: Marc Rothenberg, Division of Allergy and Immunology, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, MLC 7028, 3333 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229-3039, USA. Phone: 513.636.7210; Email: rothenberg@cchmc.org.

Find articles by Mack, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Allergy and Immunology, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA.

2Department of Pediatrics, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Address correspondence to: Marc Rothenberg, Division of Allergy and Immunology, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, MLC 7028, 3333 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229-3039, USA. Phone: 513.636.7210; Email: rothenberg@cchmc.org.

Find articles by Rothenberg, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

First published June 8, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 7 on July 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(7):3419–3421. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI138343.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published June 8, 2020 - Version history

Allergic asthma is a chronic inflammatory lung disease associated with increased cytokine secretion. Aspects of airway inflammation are also linked to a common genetic variant that corresponds to the small GTPase, Rab27, a protein involved in vesicular trafficking in immune cells. However, the mechanisms by which Rab27 contributes to airway inflammation and cytokine release remain ambiguous. In this issue of the JCI, Okunishi et al. explored the role that the Rab27 effector, exophilin-5, has in allergic inflammation. Exophilin-5–deficient mice and asthma mouse models revealed that exophilin-5 regulates IL-33 production and the Th2 response. Notably, exophilin-5 deletion enhanced IL-33 release and pathogenic Th2 responsiveness through the mTOR pathway and altered intracellular IL-33 trafficking. This work provides insights into the molecular mechanisms that underlie inflammatory lung disease.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
3420 Page 3419 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $830
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement