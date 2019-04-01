Navigating the Fas lane to improved cellular therapy for cancer

Commentary 10.1172/JCI127581

Genetically engineered T cells have shown promising activity in the treatment of cancer. However, these cells are also potentially susceptible to immune-suppressive pathways in the tumor microenvironment that may limit their efficacy. In this issue of the JCI, Yamamoto et al. describe a new cellular engineering approach to prevent Fas-mediated inhibition of T cell function, which may be exploited to improve cellular therapy for cancer.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.