Commentary 10.1172/JCI127581

Navigating the Fas lane to improved cellular therapy for cancer

Madhav V. Dhodapkar

Winship Cancer Institute, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Address correspondence to: Madhav Dhodapkar, Winship Cancer Institute, 1760 Haygood Drive, Atlanta, Georgia 30322, USA. Phone: 404.778.1900; Email: madhav.v.dhodapkar@emory.edu.

Find articles by Dhodapkar, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published February 25, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 4 on April 1, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(4):1522–1523. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127581.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published February 25, 2019 - Version history

Genetically engineered T cells have shown promising activity in the treatment of cancer. However, these cells are also potentially susceptible to immune-suppressive pathways in the tumor microenvironment that may limit their efficacy. In this issue of the JCI, Yamamoto et al. describe a new cellular engineering approach to prevent Fas-mediated inhibition of T cell function, which may be exploited to improve cellular therapy for cancer.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
1523 Page 1522 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement