Chemogenetic activation of adrenocortical Gq signaling causes hyperaldosteronism and disrupts functional zonation

Generation of AS+/Cre hM3Dq mice. hM3Dq mice have a transgene that encodes the hM3Dq DREADD (47). The hM3Dq transgene is transcribed exclusively in the presence of Cre recombinase and contains an HA tag sequence (47). Expression of hM3Dq was driven specifically to the adrenal cortex by crossing hM3Dq mice with aldosterone synthase Cre (AS-Cre) mice (Figure 1A). AS-Cre mice have Cre recombinase inserted into the Cyp11b2 locus (1). Mice were bred to be heterozygous for AS-Cre (AS+/Cre hM3Dq), which allowed them to maintain Cyp11b2 expression (1). The presence and localization of hM3Dq were confirmed by HA tag immunofluorescence (IF) staining. Adrenal Cyp11b2 expression arises after birth, therefore, low levels of adrenal hM3Dq were present in these mice early in life, at 3 weeks of age (Supplemental Figure 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127429DS1). Centripetal migration of Cre-recombined cells led to adrenocortical hM3Dq abundance that increased throughout life (Supplemental Figure 2). The majority of cortical cells in these mice contained hM3Dq by 20 weeks of age, with no presence of the receptor in the medulla (Figure 1). Given this caveat, we used AS+/Cre hM3Dq mice that were 18–22 weeks of age. The expression of hM3Dq in the ZG and ZF allows for the activation of Gq signaling in both zones upon treatment with CNO (Supplemental Figure 1). In mice that lacked Cre and were WT for AS (AS+/+ hM3Dq mice), we did not detect HA tag staining of hM3Dq (data not shown).

Figure 1 Adrenocortical-specific expression of hM3Dq driven by AS-Cre. (A) Schema of AS+/Cre hM3Dq mouse crossbreeding. AS-Cre mice were bred to be heterozygous for the Cre allele (AS+/Cre) and crossed with the hM3Dq mouse line. Mice were bred on a homozygous hM3Dq background. Cre recombination resulted in an excision of the upstream Pgk-neomycin cassette (PgkNeo) at the loxP sites, allowing transcription of hM3Dq in Cre-positive cells. CBA, chicken β-actin promoter. (B) Immunofluorescence labeling of hM3Dq. The hM3Dq transgene has an HA tag, allowing for detection of the receptor via HA tag immunofluorescence. Adrenal glands from 20-week-old mice are shown. DAPI (blue) marks the nuclei. C, capsule. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Cortical activation of Gq signaling results in hyperaldosteronism. Female AS+/Cre hM3Dq mice were treated with CNO or vehicle for 7 days (Figure 2A), and adrenal RNA was isolated and analyzed for transcripts encoding steroid-metabolizing enzymes (Figure 2B). CNO-treated female AS+/Cre hM3Dq mice had a significant 6.5-fold increase in Cyp11b2 transcript levels above those of vehicle-treated mice, as assessed by quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR) (Figure 2C). This observation correlated with an increase in Cyp11b2 protein levels and 3.1-fold higher circulating aldosterone levels in CNO-treated females (Figure 2, D and E). Interestingly, zonation of Cyp11b2 was disordered, as we found Cyp11b2-positive cells in the ZF as well as in the ZG. Double-IF indicated that some ZF cells coexpressed Cyp11b1 and Cyp11b2, with a smaller subset exclusively containing Cyp11b2 (Figure 2D). The increase in aldosterone levels was variable, with some CNO-treated mice producing more than 1000 pg/mL aldosterone, whereas others showed more moderate increases (Figure 2E). The final steroid precursor for the synthesis of aldosterone 18-hydroxycorticosterone (18OHB) was also significantly increased (2.6-fold) following CNO treatment (Supplemental Table 1). We found that Ren1 mRNA, the mouse transcript that encodes renin in the juxtaglomerular renal cells, was significantly decreased in the kidneys of CNO-treated female mice (Figure 2F), as were plasma renin concentrations (Figure 2G), suggesting a suppression of the RAAS. This confirmed that the hM3Dq-induced aldosterone production was renin independent, as seen in PA. Of the genes encoding adrenal steroidogenic enzymes, Cyp11b2 was the only upregulated gene in the CNO-treated mice (Figure 2C). Furthermore, Star, Hsd3b1, and Cyp11b1 all had small but significant decreases in expression, with downward trends also observed for transcripts encoding the other steroidogenic enzymes (Figure 2C). The slight decrease in transcript levels for these enzymes may be related to normalization of gene expression relative to Ppia, which is expressed in both the cortex and medulla. Normalization to a transcript expressed only in the cortex, steroidogenic factor 1 (Sf1), eliminated this effect in these transcripts, except for Star, which was still decreased, but to a lesser degree than that seen with Ppia normalization (data not shown). These data demonstrate that the increase in aldosterone secretion in CNO-treated mice was a direct effect of increased Cyp11b2 transcript and protein levels rather than of targeted increases in other enzymatic steps in steroidogenesis. Despite the slight decrease in Cyp11b1 transcription, we did not detect a significant decrease in plasma corticosterone levels (Figure 2E). It is worth noting that 7 days of CNO treatment did not alter aldosterone or Cyp11b2 transcript levels in the AS+/+ hM3Dq littermate control mice (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 2 CNO activation of adrenal hM3Dq upregulates Cyp11b2 expression and aldosterone production. (A) Experimental protocol. AS+/Cre hM3Dq female 18- to 20-week-old mice were treated with CNO (50 μg/mL) or vehicle in their drinking water (ad libitum) for 7 days prior to sacrifice. (B) Mouse adrenal steroidogenic pathway. Star transports cholesterol to the inner mitochondrial membrane, where it is converted to pregnenolone prior to downstream conversion to either glucocorticoids (ZF) or mineralocorticoids (ZG) by steroidogenic enzymes. (C) qPCR analysis of steroidogenic enzyme mRNA in whole adrenal tissue. n = 8 for both groups for steroidogenic enzymes; n = 10 for Cyp11b1 and Cyp11b2 (vehicle treatment); n = 11 for Cyp11b1 and Cyp11b2 (CNO treatment). (D) Immunofluorescence staining for Cyp11b2 and Cyp11b1. Scale bars: 50 μm. (E) Steroid levels were measured by LC-MS/MS. n = 13 for vehicle treatment; n = 17 for CNO treatment. (F) qPCR analysis of kidney Ren1. n = 6 for vehicle treatment; n = 5 for CNO treatment. (G) Plasma renin concentrations. n = 11 for vehicle treatment; n = 13 for CNO treatment. Data in the dot plots represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Veh, vehicle.

Female AS+/Cre hM3Dq mice did not have a significant difference in body weight following 7 days of CNO treatment (Supplemental Figure 4A). Interestingly, we observed a minor but significant decrease in adrenal gland size relative to body weight in CNO-treated female mice in the left adrenal gland and a trend toward a decrease in the right adrenal gland (Supplemental Figure 4C). Nevertheless, we observed no obvious changes to adrenal gland morphology, as assessed by H&E staining after 7 days of CNO treatment (Supplemental Figure 4B).

Also, after 7 days of CNO treatment, male AS+/Cre hM3Dq mice responded with significantly upregulated plasma aldosterone production (1.8-fold compared with control mice) (Supplemental Figure 5C). However, we detected no change in Cyp11b2 mRNA levels in these mice (Supplemental Figure 5A). Cyp11b2 protein was localized to the ZG, with low levels detected in the ZF (Supplemental Figure 5B). The increase in aldosterone did not inhibit renin production in male mice, as we observed no difference in kidney Ren1 transcript levels between groups (Supplemental Figure 5D). This sexually dimorphic response could partly be explained by the unequal hM3Dq expression at 20 weeks of age in males and females (Figure 1B). Notably, previous mouse models that have used the AS-Cre mouse line to drive adrenal cortex–specific Cre expression have exhibited similar sex differences (49, 50).

Gq signaling contributes to the ZG cell phenotype. We also examined the expression of disabled homolog 2 (Dab2), a ZG-specific protein that participates in aldosterone production and is regulated by AngII (51). Following 7 days of CNO treatment, Dab2 was no longer restricted to the ZG in female mice, as several ZF cells were also positive for Dab2 (Figure 3A). This coincided with a 1.5-fold increase in Dab2 transcript levels in the adrenal glands of female AS+/Cre hM3Dq mice treated with CNO (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 AS+/Cre hM3Dq mice have increased expression of the ZG marker Dab2, with no changes in the ZG-specific Wnt pathway. (A) Immunofluorescence staining for the ZG-specific Dab2 protein (green). (B) qPCR analysis for whole adrenal Dab2 mRNA. (C) Immunofluorescence staining for active β-catenin (green). (D) qPCR analysis for whole adrenal mRNA expression of the Wnt pathway target gene Axin2. n = 8 for both CNO- and vehicle-treated groups in B and D. DAPI (blue) stained the nuclei in A and C. Scale bars: 50 μm. Data in the dot plots represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Wnt/β-catenin signaling plays an important role in adrenal development, growth, and cell replenishment and is preferentially active in the ZG compared with other cortical zones (52–58). Therefore, we determined whether chemogenetic Gq signaling would be sufficient to upregulate Wnt/β-catenin signaling. qPCR analysis for the canonical Wnt pathway target gene Axin2 revealed no change between vehicle and CNO-treated groups, suggesting that the pathway is not activated in response to Gq signaling (Figure 3D). Consistent with this, IF showed that β-catenin localization was limited to the ZG in both control and CNO-treated female mice, with only minor expression in the outer ZF cells (Figure 3C). This suggests that the Cyp11b2-positive ZF cells did not undergo a complete phenotypic switch to ZG cells. It also indicates that aldosterone production per se is not reliant on Wnt/β-catenin signaling, as expression of ZF Cyp11b2 is able to turn on following activation of Gq signaling.

hM3Dq-induced aldosterone production bypasses high-sodium diet–induced suppression of the RAAS. High-sodium (HS) diets inactivate adrenal aldosterone synthesis through suppression of renin under normal physiological conditions (59). This was apparent in AS+/Cre hM3Dq mice fed a HS diet for 3 days prior to CNO treatment. To determine whether CNO treatment could override RAAS suppression, mice were split into 2 groups: (a) HS diet plus 2 days of CNO treatment (2-day HS plus CNO) and (b) HS diet plus 7 days of CNO treatment (7-day HS plus CNO) (Figure 4A). Alongside these groups, we used littermate mice treated with a HS diet plus vehicle (HS plus vehicle) as controls. The 2 time points allowed us to examine the temporal regulation of aldosterone synthesis by the hM3Dq system. In female mice administered HS plus CNO for 2 days, we found that plasma aldosterone significantly increased by 2.6-fold and that Cyp11b2 mRNA levels increased by 8.3-fold above the levels seen in the control mice treated with HS plus vehicle (Figure 4, B and C). Assessment of IF staining revealed Cyp11b2 protein expression in the ZG and the ZF at variable levels (Figure 4D). On day 2 of treatment, we found that ZF Cyp11b2 was almost exclusively coexpressed with Cyp11b1 in the majority of mice. In comparison, mice that were treated with HS plus CNO for 7 days showed a robust, 105-fold increase in aldosterone production through an upregulation of Cyp11b2 transcript levels by 44-fold relative to the control mice treated with HS plus vehicle (Figure 4, B and C). The levels of aldosterone in these mice treated for 7 days with HS plus CNO averaged 1949 pg/mL, a remarkable increase from the 285 pg/mL average of the mice treated for 2 days with HS plus CNO. 18OHB concentrations also increased significantly in both the 2-day (1.8-fold) and 7-day (33-fold) treatment cohorts (Supplemental Table 1). No significant changes were observed in 11DOC or corticosterone concentrations under these conditions (Supplemental Table 1). Moreover, the level and disorganization of Cyp11b2 protein localization were higher in the samples from mice treated for 7 days than in those from mice treated for 2 days (Figure 4D). These mice also had a subset of ZF cells with exclusive expression of Cyp11b2 after 7 days of HS plus CNO treatment (Figure 4D). These observations validate the ability of CNO to elevate aldosterone secretion independently of renin, even at an early time point. In addition, these data suggest that prolonged activation of ZF Gq signaling can promote the development of an aldosterone-producing cellular phenotype.

Figure 4 AS+/Cre hM3Dq mice activate Cyp11b2 and aldosterone production in the presence of a HS diet. (A) Female 20- to 22-week-old AS+/Cre hM3Dq mice were fed a HS diet for 3 days. One group then received HS plus CNO or HS plus vehicle for 2 days, and the other group received HS plus CNO or HS plus vehicle for 7 days prior to sacrifice. (B) qPCR analysis for whole adrenal Cyp11b2 mRNA. (C) LC-MS/MS analysis of plasma aldosterone concentration. (D) Immunofluorescence staining of Cyp11b2 (red) and Cyp11b1 (green). Scale bars: 50 μm. For steroid and qPCR analysis, n = 8 for all groups, except for the 7-day HS plus CNO treatment group, where n = 10. Data in the dot plots represent the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

We also assessed male AS+/Cre hM3Dq mice in this cohort. At the 2-day time point, we found that male mice treated with HS plus CNO had a 3.8-fold upregulation in circulating aldosterone, with an average of 289 pg/mL (Supplemental Figure 5F). In addition, adrenal Cyp11b2 transcript levels increased by 9.7-fold (Supplemental Figure 5E). The 2-day treatment response in male mice was similar to that seen in females, but in the treatment group that received 7-day HS plus CNO, the response of males diverged from that of females, with male mice showing lower levels of circulating aldosterone (482 pg/mL average) and adrenal Cyp11b2 (6.5-fold compared with controls) (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F).

Washout of CNO normalizes the PA phenotype in AS+/Cre hM3Dq mice. To address whether the PA phenotype observed in the AS+/Cre hM3Dq was reversible, we designed a CNO washout experiment. To suppress physiological RAAS activation, all mice were fed a HS diet for a 3-day period and then given HS plus CNO for 7 days. After this treatment period, 1 group of mice was sacrificed, whereas another group of littermates was maintained on a HS diet without CNO treatment (Figure 5A). For analysis of mRNA and steroid data, we compared both groups with the previously described group that were treated for 7 days with HS plus vehicle (Figure 4). Mice treated with HS plus CNO had robust elevations of both Cyp11b2 and aldosterone, with the same level of zonal dysregulation in Cyp11b2 localization as described above (Figure 5, B–D). Strikingly, upon CNO removal, 10 days was sufficient to reverse the phenotype for all parameters back to baseline levels (Figure 5, B–D). CNO washout also led to normalization of adrenal Cyp11b2 mRNA expression and plasma aldosterone levels in mice maintained on a normal sodium (NS) diet (data not shown).

Figure 5 CNO washout causes reversal of the PA phenotype in AS+/Cre hM3Dq mice. (A) Experimental protocol. Female 20- to 22-week-old AS+/Cre hM3Dq mice were treated with a HS diet for 3 days. All mice were then administered HS plus CNO for 7 days. One group was sacrificed on day 7 (HS + CNO), whereas the other group underwent a washout (WO) protocol for an additional 10 days with a HS diet but without CNO (HS + CNO WO). (B) qPCR analysis of whole adrenal Cyp11b2 mRNA. For qPCR analysis, HS plus vehicle treatment, n = 7; for HS plus CNO treatment, n = 5; and for HS plus CNO washout, n = 7. (C) LC-MS/MS measurement of plasma aldosterone levels. For steroids, HS plus vehicle treatment, n = 8; for HS plus CNO treatment, n = 6; and for HS plus CNO washout, n = 7. (D) Immunofluorescence staining for Cyp11b2 (red) and Cyp11b1 (green). Scale bars: 50 μm. For B and C, the previously described controls treated with HS plus vehicle (Figure 4) were used as a comparison for the HS plus CNO and HS plus CNO washout groups. Data in the dot plots represent the mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction.

hM3Dq activation causes hypertension. To ascertain whether the adrenal and steroid phenotype in the AS+/Cre hM3Dq mice recapitulated the hypertension seen in PA, we evaluated the blood pressure in these mice. Radiotelemetric device implantation allowed for continuous monitoring of blood pressure in real time. After recovery from surgery, the female mice were given a HS diet for 3 days, followed by 7 days of HS plus CNO treatment (Figure 6A). A HS diet alone did not elevate the mean arterial pressure (MAP), whereas a HS diet combined with CNO increased blood pressure by an average of 11.2 mmHg compared with the HS diet alone across the full treatment period (Figure 6B). Treatment caused similar increases in both systolic and diastolic pressures (data not shown). Upon CNO removal, MAP gradually normalized to pre-CNO levels over a 10-day washout period with a continued HS diet. We also analyzed the changes in MAP within each hour across 24 hours, under each treatment condition. Interestingly, we found that hourly MAPs were mostly unchanged during the dark cycle (active period) in CNO-treated mice (Figure 6C). However, significant increases in MAP in the HS plus CNO treatment group versus the HS-alone group were observed at nearly every hour of the light cycle (inactive period) (Figure 6C). This finding suggests that the increase in MAP in female AS+/Cre hM3Dq mice is partly due to a disruption of the circadian rhythm of blood pressure. Additionally, in the HS plus CNO washout phase compared with the HS plus CNO treatment phase, we detected a significant decrease in MAP at most hours of the light cycle to near-baseline levels. We detected no differences between the HS phase and the HS plus CNO washout phase, illustrating a reversibility in the blood pressure phenotype. It is worth noting that under the same protocol, male mice also responded to HS plus CNO treatment with a significant increase in MAP, albeit a smaller increase than that seen in female mice (data not shown).