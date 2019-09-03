Oxidative stress in vagal neurons promotes parkinsonian pathology and intercellular α-synuclein transfer

Vulnerability of DMnX neurons to oxidative stress. Oxidative stress was compared in the DMnX of mice that received 2 i.p. injections (separated by a 1-week interval) of either vehicle (saline) or paraquat (15 mg/kg) and were sacrificed at 2 days after the second administration. To visualize and quantify ROS formation, the superoxide indicator dihydroethidium (DHE) was injected s.c. shortly before the time of sacrifice. Reaction of DHE with superoxide generates the fluorescent ethidium cation (ox-DHE); this cation can then be accumulated into mitochondria via the mitochondrial transmembrane potential, generating a punctate pattern of intracellular fluorescent signal (23, 24). Punctate fluorescence was observed within choline acetyltransferase–immunoreactive (ChAT-immunoreactive) DMnX neurons in sections of the mouse medulla oblongata from both control and paraquat-exposed mice; histology also revealed, however, that the number and intensity of labeled puncta were markedly augmented in specimens from the latter group of animals (Figure 1A). Intraneuronal quantification of the ethidium-generated fluorescent signal showed a significantly higher integrated density after paraquat administration, consistent with an increase in ROS formation (Figure 1B). Oxidative stress was further investigated by measurements of malondialdehyde, a marker of lipid peroxidation, in tissue specimens of the dorsal medulla oblongata. A prooxidant effect was indicated by a significant increase in malondialdehyde levels in samples from paraquat-injected as compared with saline-injected mice (Supplemental Figure 1). To assess the neurotoxic consequences of paraquat-induced oxidative stress, the number of Nissl-stained neurons was counted stereologically in the DMnX. Results showed no difference in cell counts between saline- and paraquat-treated mice at 2 days after the second saline or paraquat injection. Also, no significant difference in neuronal number between the 2 groups of animals was seen at a later time point, namely 7 days after administration (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Paraquat-induced oxidative stress causes ROS accumulation in the DMnX, but not the hypoglossal nucleus. (A) Mice received 2 i.p. injections of either saline or paraquat separated by a 1-week interval and were sacrificed at 2 days after treatment. They were also injected with DHE 1 hour before the time of sacrifice. Representative confocal images show fluorescent puncta of ox-DHE (a marker of ROS formation, blue-green-yellow color graded) within ChAT-immunoreactive neurons (magenta) in the DMnX. Scale bar: 5 μm. (B) Comparison of the integrated density of fluorescent ox-DHE puncta within ChAT-positive DMnX neurons from mice treated with saline (n = 4, light blue bar) or paraquat (n = 5, dark blue bar). Approximately 100 neurons/animal were analyzed and averaged. Values were calculated as percentage of the mean value in saline-injected animals. (C) Mice injected with saline (n = 4/time point) or paraquat (n = 4/time point) were sacrificed at 2 and 7 days after treatment, and the number of Nissl-stained neurons was counted unilaterally in the DMnX. (D) Representative confocal images show ChAT-positive hypoglossal neurons (magenta) containing fluorescent ox-DHE from mice injected with saline or paraquat and sacrificed 2 days after treatment. Scale bar: 5 μm. (E) Integrated density of ox-DHE puncta within ChAT-positive neurons in the hypoglossal nucleus. Analyses were carried out on tissue sections from mice treated with saline (n = 4) or paraquat (n = 5). Approximately 30 neurons/animal were analyzed and averaged. Values were calculated as percentage of the mean value in saline-injected animals. Box and whisker plots show median (middle line), upper and lower quartiles, and maximum and minimum as whiskers. *P ≤ 0.05, Mann-Whitney U test.

Susceptibility to oxidative stress was then evaluated within other populations of cholinergic cells. First, analyses focused on ChAT-positive neurons that lie immediately below the DMnX and constitute the hypoglossal nucleus. In findings similar to those in the DMnX, oxidation-induced DHE fluorescence was detected within hypoglossal neurons in saline- and paraquat-injected mice (Figure 1D). In contrast with data in the DMnX, however, histological observations and measurements of integrated fluorescence density showed no significant changes as a result of paraquat exposure (Figure 1, D and E). Next, analyses were carried out to assess ox-DHE fluorescence within striatal cholinergic interneurons and ChAT-positive cells in the medial septal nucleus. In both regions, data showed ROS levels that were similar in saline- and paraquat-treated animals (Supplemental Figure 2).

Oxidative stress and α-synuclein burden in the DMnX. To investigate the relationship between α-synuclein accumulation and oxidative stress, mice were first injected with hα-synuclein AAVs into the left vagus nerve. Then, 2 weeks later, at a time when transduction and overexpression of the exogenous protein are fully attained in the DMnX (20, 25), they received 2 injections (at a 1-week interval) of either saline or paraquat. Sections of the medulla oblongata were immunostained with a specific antibody recognizing human but not rodent α-synuclein (MJFR1). Counts of neurons positive and negative for hα-synuclein showed that AAV-induced transduction caused overexpression in approximately 40% of neurons in the left DMnX (ipsilateral to the AAV injection); no hα-synuclein–containing cells were detected in the contralateral DMnX. Transduction efficiency was similar in control and paraquat-treated mice (data not shown). Oxidative stress was evaluated in animals sacrificed at 2 days after the second saline or paraquat administration; these mice also received a DHE injection prior to the time of sacrifice. To determine whether hα-synuclein overexpression was itself capable of inducing oxidative stress, ethidium-generated fluorescence was quantified in AAV-injected animals treated with saline and compared between neurons devoid of detectable hα-synuclein versus hα-synuclein–containing neurons in the left DMnX. Results revealed that a higher fluorescent signal characterized the transduced cells (Figure 2A). To test the possibility that paraquat administration may induce a further increase in ROS production over the one caused by hα-synuclein, fluorescence was compared between hα-synuclein–immunoreactive neurons in saline-treated mice and hα-synuclein–positive neurons in paraquat-injected animals. Paraquat exposure indeed triggered a more robust DHE oxidation within cell bodies and neurites in the left DMnX, as assessed histologically as well as by quantification of the perikaryal fluorescent signal (Figure 2, B and C). The more severe oxidative stress caused by combined hα-synuclein overexpression and paraquat challenge was associated with enhanced neurotoxicity. Overexpression of hα-synuclein followed by 2 saline injections induced a 5% decrease in the number of DMnX neurons at both 2 and 7 days after treatment (Figure 2D). In contrast, cotreatment with hα-synuclein AAVs and paraquat caused a 15% reduction of DMnX Nissl–stained neurons already at 2 days after the second paraquat injection; this reduction progressed to a 25% loss at the 7-day time point (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 hα-Synuclein overexpression causes an oxidative stress that is augmented by paraquat administration. (A) Mice (n = 4) received a unilateral (left) intravagal injection of hα-synuclein–carrying AAVs. They were then treated with 2 i.p. injections of saline and were sacrificed at 2 days after the second saline administration. They also received an injection of DHE 1 hour before the time of sacrifice. Ox-DHE fluorescent signal was compared in the left DMnX between transduced neurons immunoreactive for hα-synuclein (hα-syn IR) and neurons devoid of hα-synuclein immunoreactivity. Approximately 50 neurons/animal were analyzed and averaged. Values were calculated as percentage of the mean value in hα-synuclein–devoid cells. (B and C) hα-Synuclein AAV–injected mice were treated with saline (n = 4) or paraquat (n = 5) and sacrificed at 2 days. They also received a DHE injection. (B) Representative confocal images show hα-synuclein–positive neurons (red) containing fluorescent ox-DHE (blue-green-yellow) in the left DMnX. Scale bar: 5 μm. (C) Integrated density of ox-DHE fluorescence within hα-synuclein–immunoreactive neurons in the left DMnX of mice treated with saline (gray bar) or paraquat (red bar). Approximately 50 neurons/animal were analyzed and averaged. Values were calculated as percentage of the mean value in hα-synuclein AAV/saline–injected animals. (D) hα-Synuclein AAV-injected mice were treated with either saline or paraquat and sacrificed at 2 (n ≥ 5/treatment) or 7 (n = 7/treatment) days after treatment. A group of control animals (n = 8, light blue bar) were only injected with saline. The number of Nissl-stained neurons was counted stereologically in the left DMnX. Box and whisker plots show median, upper and lower quartiles, and maximum and minimum as whiskers. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001, Mann-Whitney U test (A and C) or Kruskal-Wallis followed by Conover-Iman post hoc test (D).

Oxidative modifications of α-synuclein in the DMnX. Oxidative α-synuclein modifications are typically observed in human synucleinopathies. Antibodies that specifically detect nitrated α-synuclein or react against 3-nitrotyrosine–modified (3-NT–modified) protein residues robustly label α-synuclein–containing inclusions in the brain of patients with PD and other synucleinopathies (26, 27). Furthermore, monoclonal antibodies (i.e., Syn 505, Syn 506, Syn 514, and Syn 303) that are raised against oxidized/nitrated recombinant hα-synuclein recognize conformational α-synuclein variants that are preferentially associated with PD pathological lesions (28, 29). Here, the relationship between ROS formation and α-synuclein nitration was investigated in the DMnX of AAV-injected animals and compared under conditions of milder (AAV/saline treatment) versus severe (AAV/paraquat treatment) oxidative stress. Mice were sacrificed at 2 days after the second saline or paraquat treatment, and tissue sections of the medulla oblongata were immunostained with mouse anti-nitrated α-synuclein clone 24.8 (nSyn24), an antibody that detects α-synuclein nitrated at positions Y125 and Y133 (26). NSyn24 labeling was sparse in the left (AAV-injected side) DMnX from saline-treated animals and revealed a neuritic, dot-like accumulation of the modified protein (Figure 3A). More robust staining characterized the DMnX of paraquat-injected mice in which nSyn24 immunoreactivity not only labeled neuritic projections, but could also be detected within neuronal cell bodies overexpressing hα-synuclein (Figure 3, A and B). To further evaluate and quantify α-synuclein nitration, fixed medullary tissue sections and homogenates from snap-frozen medulla oblongata specimens were processed for proximity ligation assay (PLA) and ELISA, respectively. PLA has previously been shown to enable visualization of proteins with specific posttranslational modifications, such as phosphorylation, SUMOylation, and acetylation (30–32). In the present study, a pair of antibodies, namely anti–3-NT and MJFR1, was used to detect nitrated hα-synuclein by direct or indirect PLA; the former involved direct conjugation of the primary antibodies to oligonucleotide probes, whereas for the latter, reactive oligonucleotides were conjugated to the secondary antibodies. Both hα-synuclein/3-NT PLA procedures yielded similar findings. Specific chromogenic dots were detected in the left but not the right DMnX of all AAV-injected mice, and a marked enhancement of signal characterized sections from paraquat- as compared with saline-treated animals (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 3). This effect was confirmed and quantified by PLA dot counts (Figure 3D). Furthermore, using an in situ fluorescent PLA protocol, neuronal cell bodies and neuritic projections accumulating nitrated hα-synuclein were frequently observed in the DMnX of mice injected with paraquat and were instead very scarce in saline-treated animals (Figure 3, E and F). Levels of nitrated α-synuclein were finally measured by ELISA in tissue specimens of the dorsal left medulla oblongata encompassing the transduced DMnX. Using an antibody against total (human and mouse) α-synuclein as capture reagent and anti–3-NT as a detection antibody, we found protein nitration to be significantly increased as a consequence of paraquat administration (Figure 3G).

Figure 3 Severity of oxidative stress affects the degree of hα-synuclein oxidative modifications. Mice received an infusion of hα-synuclein–carrying AAVs into the left vagus nerve and were injected i.p. with either saline or paraquat and sacrificed at 2 days after treatment. (A) Representative images show left DMnX tissue stained with anti-nitrated α-synuclein (nSyn24). Squares highlight neuritic immunoreactivity, while the arrowhead indicates a DMnX immunoreactive cell body. Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Confocal images show a neuron immunoreactive for both nSyn24 and hα-synuclein in the left DMnX of a mouse treated with hα-synuclein AAVs/paraquat. Scale bar: 5 μm. (C) Representative low- and high-magnification images of the left DMnX (delineated in orange) show specific signal for nitrated hα-synuclein detected by indirect hα-synuclein/3-NT PLA. CC, central canal. Scale bars: 200 μm (left); 10 μm (right). (D) The number of PLA dots was counted in the left DMnX of mice treated with hα-synuclein AAVs/saline (n = 4, gray bar) or hα-synuclein AAVs/paraquat (n = 4, red bar). (E and F) Sections of the medulla oblongata were double labeled with PLA and anti–hα-synuclein. Representative images show cell bodies (E) and neurites (F) in the left DMnX. Scale bars: 5 μm. (G) Nitrated α-synuclein was measured in the dorsal left medulla oblongata by ELISA. OD was compared in samples from mice treated with hα-synuclein AAVs/saline (n = 9) versus hα-synuclein AAVs/paraquat (n = 9). (H and I) Medullary sections were double stained with Syn 505 and anti–hα-synuclein. (H) Representative confocal images show left DMnX tissue. Scale bar: 10 μm. (I) Fluorescence densities for Syn 505 and hα-synuclein were measured on images of the left DMnX of mice treated with hα-synuclein AAVs/saline (n = 4) or hα-synuclein AAVs/paraquat (n = 5). At least 6 images/animal were analyzed. Values were calculated as the ratio of Syn 505/hα-synuclein fluorescence and are expressed as percentage of the mean value in hα-synuclein AAV/saline–injected animals. Box and whisker plots are shown. *P ≤ 0.05, Mann-Whitney U test.

Medullary tissue sections were then double-immunostained with Syn 505, one of the antibodies raised against oxidized/nitrated hα-synuclein (28), and anti–hα-synuclein. Results showed immunoreactivity within transduced cell bodies and neurites in the left DMnX of saline-injected mice. The extent of protein modifications detected by Syn 505 was more pronounced, however, in animals treated with paraquat (Figure 3H). Similarly, when the ratio of fluorescent Syn 505/hα-synuclein signals was measured in DMnX sections, a significant increase was found after paraquat administration (Figure 3I).

Oxidative stress–induced α-synuclein aggregation in the DMnX. Oxidative stress may exacerbate α-synuclein’s tendency to aggregate (33–36). Furthermore, nitrative modifications of α-synuclein induced by oxidative stress could affect the kinetics of protein aggregation and modulate pathways of protein assembly, leading to the formation of oligomeric and/or fibrillar species (37–40). Conformation-specific antibodies were used to determine whether oxidative stress enhanced α-synuclein aggregation in the DMnX and whether it promoted the accumulation of specific aggregate forms (i.e., fibrillar or oligomeric). First, medullary tissue sections from hα-synuclein–overexpressing mice were stained with an antibody, Syn-F2, that recognizes only mature amyloid α-synuclein fibrils (20, 41). Immunoreactivity for Syn-F2 labeled hα-synuclein–containing neuronal processes in the left DMnX, with no apparent difference in the distribution and robustness of labeling between overexpressing mice injected with saline and overexpressing animals treated with paraquat (Figure 4A). Tissue sections were then probed with a second antibody, Syn-O2, capable of detecting both α-synuclein oligomers and α-synuclein fibrils (20, 41). Syn-O2 staining was overtly more pronounced in specimens from paraquat- as compared with saline-injected mice, as indicated by a denser network of labeled neurites and by the presence of DMnX cell bodies immunoreactive for both Syn-O2 and hα-synuclein (Figure 4B). Taken together, these findings indicate that, as a result of paraquat-induced oxidative stress, α-synuclein aggregation is enhanced and leads to the formation of predominantly oligomeric protein species. Similar conclusions could be drawn from experiments in which protein aggregation was assessed using a PLA protocol (syn/syn PLA) that preferentially detects pathological hα-synuclein oligomers in PD brain and in the brain of hα-synuclein–overexpressing mice (20, 42). Syn/syn PLA labeling was observed in medullary sections from all AAV-injected mice, and its distribution closely matched the pattern of hα-synuclein overexpression. In particular, distinct chromogenic spots characterized the left DMnX (ipsilateral to the AAV injection side), whereas no specific signal was detected on the contralateral side of the brain (Figure 4C). PLA reactivity was then compared between overexpressing mice treated with saline versus paraquat; results in this latter group of animals showed enhanced tissue labeling, a significant increase in PLA dot counts, and a more pronounced accumulation of PLA-labeled α-synuclein oligomers within DMnX-overexpressing cell bodies and neurites (Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 4 Severity of oxidative stress affects the extent of α-synuclein aggregation. Mice received an injection of hα-synuclein–carrying AAVs into the left vagus nerve and were injected systemically with either saline or paraquat and sacrificed at 2 days after treatment. (A) Representative confocal images show left DMnX tissue double labeled with an antibody that recognizes only mature α-synuclein fibrils (Syn-F2) and with anti–hα-synuclein. Scale bar: 5 μm. (B) Representative confocal images of left DMnX tissue. One of the antibodies used for double staining detects oligomeric and fibrillar forms of α-synuclein (Syn-O2). The other antibody was anti–hα-synuclein. Arrows indicate 2 hα-synuclein–positive neurons, one from a mouse injected with saline and the other from an animal treated with paraquat; the latter is also Syn-O2 immunoreactive. Scale bar: 5 μm. (C) Sections of the medulla oblongata were labeled with anti–hα-synuclein or with syn/syn PLA, which detects aggregated (preferentially oligomeric) hα-synuclein. Protein overexpression and aggregation were visualized in the left (ipsilateral to AAV infusion) and right (contralateral) DMnX and compared in mice treated with hα-synuclein AAVs/saline versus hα-synuclein AAVs/paraquat. Scale bars: 10 μm. (D) The number of syn/syn PLA dots was counted stereologically in the left DMnX from mice treated with hα-synuclein AAVs/saline (n = 4, gray bar) or with hα-synuclein AAVs/paraquat (n = 4, red bar). Box and whisker plots show median, upper and lower quartiles, and maximum and minimum as whiskers. *P ≤ 0.05, Mann-Whitney U test.

Oxidative stress and neuron-to-neuron α-synuclein transfer. Overexpression of hα-synuclein in the rodent DMnX, as induced by vagal AAV injections, has been shown to trigger a discrete, progressive accumulation of the exogenous protein within dystrophic axons in the pons, midbrain, and forebrain. Since DMnX cholinergic neurons do not have central axons projecting toward higher brain regions, this observation of extramedullary pathology reflects an interneuronal transfer and subsequent retrograde spreading of hα-synuclein (20, 25, 43). The next set of experiments was designed to investigate whether vulnerability of the DMnX to oxidative stress may affect neuron-to-neuron α-synuclein transmission in this model of caudorostral protein spreading. Tissue sections of the left pons and midbrain were collected from mice that first received hα-synuclein AAVs and were then treated with 2 injections of saline or paraquat. Samples were stained with a hα-synuclein–specific antibody (Syn211) and analyzed for the presence of the exogenous protein. A few axonal projections immunoreactive for hα-synuclein were already present in pontine sections at 2 days after the second saline/paraquat administration, and interestingly, counts of these labeled axons revealed a higher number in paraquat- as compared with saline-treated animals (Figure 5A). Additional measurements were carried out at a later time point, namely 7 days after saline/paraquat treatment. The number of hα-synuclein–positive axons was increased in pontine sections at 7 days, and at this later time point, immunoreactive fibers were also detected in the caudal and rostral midbrain. In findings similar to those at 2 days, counts of axons containing hα-synuclein were consistently higher in pontine and midbrain sections from mice injected with paraquat (Figure 5B). Length and density of labeled fibers were then measured at the 7-day time point in a defined pontine region encompassing the locus coeruleus and parabrachial nucleus (20, 44). Both measurements showed values that were more than doubled as a result of paraquat administration (Figure 5, C and D). Axons accumulating hα-synuclein generally appeared enlarged, tortuous, and with irregularly spaced varicosities. When fiber morphology was compared in sections from saline- versus paraquat-treated mice, these features were noticeably more prominent in the latter group of animals. In particular, axons from the paraquat-exposed group were more swollen, had larger varicosities, and displayed stronger diaminobenzidine and fluorescent labeling, all consistent with an enhanced hα-synuclein load (Figure 5, E and F).

Figure 5 Oxidative stress promotes caudo-rostral spreading of hα-synuclein in the mouse brain. Mice received an infusion of hα-synuclein–carrying AAVs into the left vagus nerve and were injected i.p. with either saline or paraquat and sacrificed at 2 or 7 days after treatment. Tissue sections were immunostained with anti–hα-synuclein. (A and B) The schematic plots show the distribution of hα-synuclein–labeled axons (each red dot represents one of these axons) in the left (AAV-injected side) pons. In the graphs, data show the counts of hα-synuclein–immunoreactive axons in the left pons at 2 and 7 days and in the caudal (cMB) and rostral midbrain (rMB) at 7 days. Tissue was obtained from mice treated with hα-synuclein AAVs/saline (n = 6 at 2 days and n = 7 at 7 days, gray bars) or with hα-synuclein AAVs/paraquat (n = 7 at 2 days and n = 9 at 7 days, red bars). (C and D) Length and density of hα-synuclein–positive axons were estimated at 7 days after treatment in a pontine area encompassing the locus coeruleus and the nucleus parabrachialis using the Spaceballs stereological tool. Analyses were made in the left pons in samples collected from mice treated with hα-synuclein AAVs/saline (n = 7) or with hα-synuclein AAVs/paraquat (n = 9). (E and F) Representative images of pontine axons immunolabeled with anti–hα-synuclein and visualized using brightfield (brown) or fluorescent (red) microscopy. Scale bars: 20 μm (E); 5 μm (F). Box and whisker plots show median, upper and lower quartiles, and maximum and minimum as whiskers. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001, Mann-Whitney U test.

Further characterization of the spreading protein involved detection and quantification of nitrated and Syn 505–immunoreactive hα-synuclein in pontine tissue. Specific hα-synuclein/3-NT PLA labeling (indirect PLA) was very scant in samples from saline-treated mice, but became more evident and abundant after paraquat administration (Figure 6A). Similarly, double staining of pontine sections with anti–3-NT and anti–hα-synuclein revealed fibers with more pronounced colocalization in paraquat-injected mice (Figure 6B). Severe oxidative stress and increased spreading induced by the AAV/paraquat treatment was also associated with enhanced accumulation of Syn 505–reactive hα-synuclein species within pontine fibers; after labeling with anti–Syn 505, the fluorescent signal within these fibers was almost doubled in sections from AAV/paraquat- compared with AAV/saline-treated animals (Figure 6, C and D).

Figure 6 Oxidatively modified hα-synuclein is accumulated within pontine axons during caudo-rostral spreading of the protein. Mice received an infusion of hα-synuclein–carrying AAVs into the left vagus nerve and were injected systemically with either saline or paraquat and sacrificed at 7 days after treatment. (A) Nitrated hα-synuclein was detected by indirect hα-synuclein/3-NT PLA. The number of PLA dots in the left pons from mice treated with hα-synuclein AAVs/saline (n = 4, gray bar) or with hα-synuclein AAVs/paraquat (n = 5, red bar) was counted. (B) Pontine tissue sections were costained with anti–3-NT and anti–hα-synuclein. Representative confocal images show labeled axons in the left pons. Scale bars: 5 μm. (C) Representative confocal images show axons in the left pons stained with anti-Syn 505 and anti–hα-synuclein. Scale bar: 5 μm. (D) Measurements of Syn 505 fluorescence were carried out in the left pons of mice treated with hα-synuclein AAVs/saline (n = 7) or with hα-synuclein AAVs/paraquat (n = 6). At least 3 axons/animal were analyzed and averaged. Values are expressed as percentage of the mean value in hα-synuclein AAV/saline-injected animals. Box and whisker plots show median, upper and lower quartiles, and maximum and minimum as whiskers. *P ≤ 0.05, Mann-Whitney U test.

Prevention of paraquat-induced DMnX pathology. A likely mechanism contributing to ROS production after paraquat exposure involves paraquat-microglia interactions. More specifically, microglial membrane-bound NADPH oxidase could catalyze the 1-electron reduction of paraquat, thus promoting its redox cycling with molecular oxygen and enhancing the formation of superoxide and other ROS (45, 46). To assess this mechanism and further evaluate the contribution of ROS production to DMnX pathology, experiments were carried out in mutant mice lacking the gp91phox subunit of NADPH oxidase. Absence of this subunit prevents assembly of the enzyme at the plasma membrane and thus abolishes its catalytic activity (45, 47). Gp91phox-deficient mice on the C57BL/6J background strain and C57BL/6J WT animals were administered hα-synuclein AAVs intravagally and then injected twice with saline or paraquat. They were sacrificed at 7 days after the second saline/paraquat treatment. To evaluate oxidative/nitrative stress, sections of the medulla oblongata were processed for indirect hα-synuclein/3-NT PLA, and the number of PLA dots was compared in the DMnX of WT and mutant mice after saline or paraquat administration (Figure 7, A and B). Stereological counts of DMnX neurons were carried out to compare the neurodegenerative effects of paraquat administration in WT verus mutant mice (Figure 7, C and D). Finally, the number of neuronal fibers immunoreactive for hα-synuclein was counted in the pons as a measure of neuron-to-neuron protein transfer and retrograde axonal spreading (Figure 7, E and F). Results showed that, as seen in the earlier experiments, paraquat administration caused an enhancement of hα-synuclein nitration, DMnX neuronal loss, and hα-synuclein spreading in WT animals. Quite remarkably, these effects were abolished in gp91phox-deficient mice. In these animals, the counts of DMnX PLA dots, DMnX neurons, and pontine hα-synuclein–containing axons were comparable regardless of treatment with AAV/saline or AAV/paraquat (Figure 7, B, D, and F).

Figure 7 Gp91phox-deficient mice are resistant to paraquat-induced DMnX pathology. WT and gp91phox-deficient (KO) mice received an injection of hα-synuclein AAVs into the left vagus nerve and were injected systemically with either saline (n ≥ 4/genotype, gray bars) or paraquat (n ≥ 4/genotype, red bars) and sacrificed at 7 days. (A) Medullary tissue sections were processed for indirect hα-synuclein/3-NT PLA. Representative images show the left DMnX of a WT and a KO mouse injected with hα-synuclein AAVs/paraquat. Specific PLA signal was apparently reduced in the KO mouse. Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) The number of hα-synuclein/3-NT PLA dots was counted in the left DMnX of WT and KO mice injected with hα-synuclein AAVs/saline or hα-synuclein AAVs/paraquat. Values are expressed as percentage of the mean value in the corresponding hα-synuclein AAV/saline–injected animals. (C) Representative images of Nissl-stained neurons in the dorsal medulla oblongata. Tissues were obtained from a WT and a KO mouse injected with hα-synuclein AAVs/paraquat. The left DMnX is delineated in red. Neuronal loss is evident only in the left (ipsilateral to AAV infusion) DMnX from the WT animal. Scale bar: 100 μm. (D) The number of Nissl-stained neurons was counted stereologically in the left DMnX of WT and KO mice treated with hα-synuclein AAVs/saline or hα-synuclein AAVs/paraquat. Control counts (n = 5, light blue bar) were obtained from the right DMnX of WT animals injected with hα-synuclein AAVs/saline. (E and F) Pontine tissue sections were immunostained with anti–hα-synuclein. The schematic plots show the distribution of hα-synuclein–labeled axons in the left pons. In the graph, data show the counts of hα-synuclein–positive axons in the left pons. Box and whisker plots show median, upper and lower quartiles, and maximum and minimum as whiskers. **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001, Mann-Whitney U test (saline- versus paraquat-injected mice) or Kruskal-Wallis followed by Dunn’s post hoc (D).

Oxidative stress and cell-to-cell α-synuclein transfer in vitro. Results in vivo indicating enhanced hα-synuclein spreading in paraquat-treated mice are consistent with the interpretation that paraquat-induced oxidative stress promotes α-synuclein transfer from donor to recipient neurons. Cell-to-cell α-synuclein transmission in the absence or presence of oxidative stress was further investigated next using an in vitro system in which 2 separate SH-SY5Y–derived cell lines are cocultured; the 2 cell lines stably express hα-synuclein fused with either the N (V1S) or C terminal (SV2) fragment of the fluorescent protein Venus. In this system, bimolecular fluorescence complementation (BiFC) indicates dimerization or oligomerization of hα-synuclein as a consequence of its transmission and exchange between V1S- and SV2-containing cells (48). In a set of initial experiments, V1S- and SV2-expressing cells were cocultured in the presence of vehicle or different concentrations of paraquat. Measurements of cell viability determined that no toxicity occurred after a 48-hour incubation with 10 or 25 μM paraquat; with 50 μM paraquat, a 10% loss of viability occurred, although this effect did not reach statistical significance (Figure 8A). Based on these findings, all subsequent experiments were carried out on cells treated with vehicle or 25 μM paraquat for 48 hours. Under these conditions, treatment with paraquat did not significantly change cellular levels of hα-synuclein as assessed by ELISA (Figure 8B). To assess the oxidative effect of paraquat, nitration of intracellular hα-synuclein was visualized and quantified with hα-synuclein/3-NT PLA (indirect PLA). Nitrated hα-synuclein was detected within control cells incubated in the presence of vehicle; however, a significantly higher count of PLA dots characterized cells in paraquat-exposed cultures (Figure 8, C and D). Cell-to-cell hα-synuclein transfer was assessed by counting the number of cells with BiFC-positive structures (48). Furthermore, total cell fluorescence caused by bimolecular complementation was measured and compared in randomly selected cells from vehicle- versus paraquat-treated cultures. Both measurements revealed a significant increase in BiFC caused by paraquat, supporting an association between paraquat-induced oxidative stress and enhanced hα-synuclein transmission (Figure 8, E–G). Further evidence of this association derived from experiments in which cocultures of V1S- and SV2-expressing cells were challenged with oxidative stress–inducing agents other than paraquat. In particular, the percentage of BiFC-positive cells was found to be more than doubled in cultures treated with hydrogen peroxide versus vehicle; it was also increased by approximately 5 times over control levels when hydrogen peroxide was added together with iron sulfate to the incubation medium (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 8 Cell-to-cell hα-synuclein exchange is promoted by oxidative stress in vitro. (A) Cocultures of V1S- and SV2-expressing cells were incubated for 2 days with vehicle (n = 6 separate experiments, gray bar) or different concentrations of paraquat (n = 6/concentration, red bars). Cell viability was measured and expressed as percentage of vehicle-treated cultures. (B) Levels of hα-synuclein were measured in cocultures treated with vehicle (n = 6) or 25 μM paraquat (n = 6) by ELISA. (C and D) Representative images show accumulation of nitrated hα-synuclein in the form of hα-synuclein/3-NT PLA dots (red). Cell nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 10 μm. The number of PLA dots was counted in cultures treated with vehicle (n = 4) or paraquat (n = 4). A minimum of 100 cells/experiment were analyzed. PLA counts were divided by the number of cells, and values were averaged. (E) Representative images show BiFC (green) as a marker of hα-synuclein transfer into recipient cells. Scale bar: 20 μm. (F and G) The percentage of BiFC-positive cells (n = 6/treatment, F) and cell fluorescence intensity (n = 6/treatment, G) were compared in cultures treated with vehicle or paraquat. Integrated density of BiFC fluorescence was measured in a minimum of 400 cells/experiment and expressed as percentage of the mean value in vehicle-treated cultures. (H and I) Representative images show hα-synuclein/3-NT PLA (red) and BiFC (green) fluorescence. The arrow indicates lack of signal colocalization, while the arrowheads show colocalization. Scale bar: 5 μm. The percentage of BiFC aggregates colocalizing with PLA was calculated in cultures treated with vehicle (n = 4) or paraquat (n = 4). Minimum 100 cells/experiment. (J and K) Representative images show BiFC (green) in cocultures treated with saline or paraquat in the presence of IgG, anti–3-NT, or anti-nitrated α-synuclein (nSyn12). Scale bar: 20 μm. The percentage of BiFC-positive cells (n = 6/treatment) was calculated under different treatment conditions. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01, Mann-Whitney U test or Kruskal-Wallis followed by Dunn’s post hoc test (K).

Coaggregates of V1S and SV2 proteins formed as a consequence of bimolecular complementation contained nitrated hα-synuclein, as indicated by colocalization of fluorescent dots generated by hα-synuclein/3-NT PLA within BiFC-positive structures (Figure 8H). hα-Synuclein/3-NT PLA colabeled approximately 60% of BiFC-positive aggregates in vehicle-treated cultures, whereas almost 100% colocalization of PLA and BiFC was found in cells exposed to paraquat (Figure 8I). These findings raise the possibility that nitrated forms of hα-synuclein may play an important role in protein transmission, particularly under conditions of oxidative stress. Cell-to-cell transfer of nitrated hα-synuclein would likely involve its initial release into the extracellular space. A final set of experiments was therefore designed to test the hypothesis that addition of antibodies capable of binding extracellular nitrated hα-synuclein may counteract protein transfer and formation of BiFC-positive oligomers in this in vitro system. Two specific antibodies were used for these experiments, namely anti–3-NT or anti-nitrated α-synuclein clone nSyn12. A control antibody, mouse IgG, was also used to account for nonspecific protein binding. IgG, anti–3-NT, or nSyn12 was added to cultures treated with either vehicle or paraquat. In vehicle-treated cultures, a comparison of the percentage of cells containing BiFC-positive aggregates after addition of IgG versus anti–3-NT or nSyn12 revealed decreased fluorescence in the presence of specific nitrated protein–binding antibodies; this decrease reached statistical significance with anti–3-NT, but not nSyn12, however (Figure 8, J and K). In paraquat-treated cultures, the effects of the 2 specific antibodies were both statistically significant (P ≤ 0.01). Addition of either anti–3-NT or nSyn12 largely prevented the increase in hα-synuclein transfer caused by paraquat and reduced cellular formation of BiFC-positive aggregates by approximately 80% (Figure 8, J and K).