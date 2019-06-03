Sestrin modulator NV-5138 produces rapid antidepressant effects via direct mTORC1 activation

NV-5138 produces ketamine-like antidepressant behavioral responses. The effects of NV-5138 were tested in standard behavioral paradigms that are responsive to antidepressants, including tests of behavioral despair (forced swim test [FST]) and anxiety (novelty suppressed feeding test [NSFT]). In the first study, rats received oral administration of vehicle, NV-5138 (40, 80, or 160 mg/kg, p.o.) or leucine (160 mg/kg, p.o.) and behavioral testing started 24 hours later (Figure 1A). In the FST and NSFT, analyzed 1 or 3 days after dosing, NV-5138 significantly reduced the immobility time and latency to feed, respectively, at 160 mg/kg, but not at 40 or 80 mg/kg (Figure 1, B and D). This dose response is consistent with doses of NV-5138 required to activate mTORC1 signaling in the brain (22). There was no effect of leucine (160 mg/kg) in these paradigms, including the FST and NSFT (Figure 1, B and D). NV-5138 had no effect on locomotor activity or home-cage feeding (HCF), indicating that the effects were specific for behavioral despair in the FST and anxiety in the NSFT and not due to general effects on ambulation or feeding (Figure 1, C and E).

Figure 1 NV-5138 shows ketamine-like antidepressant actions in rodent models of depression. (A) Beginning 24 hours after NV-5138 (40, 80, or 160 mg/kg p.o.) administration, behavioral studies were conducted over 3 consecutive days (B–E). NV-5138 treatment significantly decreased immobility time and latency to feed at 160 mg/kg in (B) the FST (F 4,35 = 3.24, P < 0.01) and (D) the NSFT (F 4,35 = 2.67, P < 0.05), respectively. No significant effects were seen in (C) locomotor activity (F 4,35 = 0.536, P > 0.05) or (E) HCF (F 4,35 = 0.223, P > 0.05). (F) Beginning 24 hours after ketamine (10 mg/kg i.p.) or NV-5138 (160 mg/kg, p.o.) administration, behavioral studies were conducted over the next 3 days (G–J). Both ketamine and NV-5138 significantly increased female urine sniffing time and decreased latency to feed in (G) the FUST and (I) the NSFT, respectively. No significant effects were seen in (H) locomotor activity or (J) HCF. The results are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 8/group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Tukey’s multiple comparison test, following significant results of 1-way ANOVA (B–E, H–J) or Student’s t test (G). Veh, vehicle; Leu, leucine; Ket, ketamine; NV, NV-5138; LMA, locomotor activity test.

Next, we conducted a female urine sniffing test (FUST), a paradigm used to assess motivation and reward as well as NSFT after NV-5138 (160 mg/kg, p.o.) and compared the response to that seen with the rapid acting antidepressant ketamine (10 mg/kg, i.p.) (Figure 1F). Previous studies demonstrate that this is an effective dose of ketamine for producing antidepressant behavioral responses in naive rodents and in a chronic stress model (7, 8). NV-5138 administration produced a significant increase in time sniffing female urine in the FUST and decreased latency to feed in the NSFT; these responses were comparable to those seen with ketamine (Figure 1, G and I). There were no effects of either NV-5138 or ketamine on locomotor activity, time spent sniffing water, or HCF (Figure 1, G, H, and J).

NV-5183 produces long-lasting antidepressant actions, similar to those of ketamine. Clinical findings demonstrate that ketamine causes long-lasting (7 to 10 days) as well as rapid antidepressant responses in depressed patients (5, 6); similar long-lasting effects have been observed in rodent models (24). To test the duration of the antidepressant action of NV-5138, rats were administered vehicle or NV-5138 (160 mg/kg, p.o.) or vehicle or ketamine (10 mg/kg, i.p.) and behavioral testing started 3 and 7 days later (Figure 2A). Both NV-5138 and ketamine showed significant reduction in immobility times 3 and 7 days after administration in the FST (Figure 2, B and D); there were no effects on latency to feed 10 days after administration in the NSFT (Figure 2, C and E). There were no effects of either NV-5138 or ketamine on HCF (data not shown).

Figure 2 Single-dose NV-5183 produces long-lasting antidepressant effects, and repeated low-dose NV-5138 also produces antidepressant effects. (A) Three or seven days after NV-5138 (160 mg/kg) or ketamine (10 mg/kg) administration, the FST was conducted. Three days after the FST, the NSFT was conducted. Both NV-5138 and ketamine significantly decreased immobility time in the FST 3 and 7 days after administration (B and D) (NV-5138; F 2,21 = 5.82, P < 0.01, ketamine; F 2,21 = 5.47, P < 0.05) but had no effect on latency to feed in the NSFT on day 10 (C and E). (F) Low-dose NV-5138 was administered once a day for 7 days, and ketamine was administered on alternate days over the same time frame. Twenty-four hours after the last administration, behavioral studies were conducted over the next 3 days (G–J). Both ketamine and 80 mg/kg of NV-5138 significantly decreased immobility time in the FST (I) (F 3,28 = 4.05, P < 0.05) and latency to feed in the NSFT (K) (F 3,28 = 7.29, P < 0.001). No significant effects were seen in (H) locomotor activity (F 3,27 = 0.500, P > 0.05) or (J) HCF (F 3,28 = 0.380, P > 0.05). The results are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 8/group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Tukey’s multiple comparison test, following significant results of 1-way ANOVA (B, D, G–J) or Student’s t test (C and E).

Repeated low-dose NV-5138 (80 mg/kg) also produces antidepressant effects. The antidepressant effects of lower doses of NV-5138 (40 or 80 mg/kg, p.o.) administered daily for a total of 7 days (starting with day 0) were also tested (Figure 2F). Because the antidepressant actions of ketamine begin to reverse after 7 days (24), ketamine (10 mg/kg, i.p.) was administered every other day for 6 days as a positive control. The results demonstrate that 80 mg/kg of NV-5138 showed antidepressant effects by significantly reducing the immobility time and latency to feed in both the FST and NSFT, respectively,without alteration of locomotor activity or HCF (Figure 2, G–J). This was in contrast with the lack of efficacy at this dose when evaluated 24 hours following a single administration (Figure 1, B and D). Ketamine administration also produced significant effects on immobility time and latency to feed in the FST and NSFT, respectively (Figure 2, G and J).

NV-5138 rapidly reverses the behavioral and synaptic deficits caused by chronic stress. The development of anhedonia, a core symptom of depression, with chronic unpredictable stress (CUS) exposure and the requirement for chronic treatment of a typical antidepressant to reverse this effect makes CUS one of the most valid models of depression (25, 26). The CUS model also provides a rigorous test for fast-acting antidepressants, and a single dose of ketamine rapidly reverses CUS-induced anhedonia, determined in a sucrose-preference test (SPT) (8). The results of the current study demonstrate that repeated CUS exposure (21 days) decreases sucrose preference and that a single dose of NV-5138 rapidly reverses this effect (Figure 3, A and B). NV-5138 administration did not influence sucrose preference in nonstressed control rats (Figure 3B). There was no significant difference in the total amount of water or total volume of liquid consumed (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126859DS1). CUS exposure was continued for subsequent behavioral testing and tissue sampling on day 26. CUS exposure increased latency to feed in the NSFT (day 22), and NV-5138 rapidly reversed this effect (Figure 3C). There were no effects of CUS or NV-5138 on HCF conducted immediately following the NSFT (Figure 3D), indicating that the effects of NV-5138 were not due to general increases in feeding. CUS exposure significantly decreased body weight, a predicted outcome of chronic stress exposure (Figure 3E).

Figure 3 NV-5138 reverses the behavioral and synaptic deficits caused by CUS. (A) Schematic for CUS experiment and effect of NV-5138 (160 mg/kg, day 20 of CUS) on the SPT and NSFT (on days 21 and 22 of CUS). CUS was continued throughout the behavioral testing and tissue sampling on day 26. After a short washout period, a second dose of NV-5138 was administered on CUS day 25 and tissue was collected on day 26. (B–D) Results are the mean ± SEM. n = 13–14/group. (B) CUS decreased sucrose preference and NV-5138 reversed this effect; there was a significant interaction between CUS and NV-5138 administration (F 1,50 = 5.20, P < 0.05, effect of CUS: F 1,50 = 2.21, P > 0.05, effect of NV-5138: F 1,50 = 3.27, P > 0.05). Also, a 3-way ANOVA analysis revealed a significant interaction among CUS, NV-5138 administration, and sucrose consumption (F 1,50 = 4.02, P = 0.05). (C) CUS increased the latency to feed in NSFT, and NV-5138 reversed this effect (F 1,50 = 1.89, P > 0.05, effect of CUS: F 1,50 = 17.52, P < 0.001, effect of NV-5138: F 1,50 = 43.4, P < 0.0001). (D) There was no significant effect on HCF (F 1,50 = 0.0679, P > 0.05. (E) CUS significantly decreased body weight (F 1,104 = 47.06, P < 0.0001, effect of day: F 1,104 = 2612, P < 0.0001, effect of CUS: F 1,50 = 49.86, P < 0.0001). Results are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 13–14/group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA and Tukey’s multiple comparison test. (F and G) CUS decreased levels of the postsynaptic proteins GluR1 and PSD95 in PFC, and NV-5138 reversed these deficits (GluR1, F 2,19 = 7.95, P < 0.01; PSD95, F 2,19 = 6.31, P < 0.01). Results are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 7–8/group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA (B–D, F, G) and Student’s t test (E). NS, NSFT; V, vehicle.

Chronic stress paradigms also profoundly alter brain structure and function in rodents, causing reductions in levels of synapse-associated proteins in the mPFC as well as a reduction in spine synapse number (25–32). Studies were conducted to determine whether NV-5138 reverses these synaptic protein changes. For this study, rats were exposed to an additional 5 days of CUS after the initiation of behavioral studies (Figure 3A). CUS exposure decreased levels of GluR1 and PSD95 in synaptosome preparations of mPFC, and a single dose of NV-5138 reversed these synaptic protein deficits (Figure 3, F and G).

NV-5138–induced antidepressant actions require mTORC1 signaling. The effects of NV-5138 on the phosphorylated and activated forms of several mTORC1-signaling proteins in the mPFC were determined 1 hour after dosing (Figure 4, A and B). As expected, a single dose of NV-5138 (160 mg/kg) rapidly increased levels of phospho-mTOR as well as the downstream targets, phospho-p70S6K1, and phospho–4EB-P1, in synaptosomal preparations of PFC (Figure 4, C–E), confirming recent studies (22). A single dose of ketamine (10 mg/kg) produced effects (Figure 4, C–E) similar to those previously reported (7, 8, 11, 24).

Figure 4 Antidepressant actions of NV-5138 are dependent on activation of mTORC1 signaling. (A) Rats were administered vehicle or NV-5138 (160 mg/kg) and PFC dissections were collected 1 hour later. (B) Diagram showing postsynaptic signaling. Levels of the phosphorylated and activated forms of (C) mTOR, (D) p70S6K, and (E) 4EBP1 as determined by Western blot analysis were increased by NV-5138 and ketamine; levels of total proteins or GAPDH were also measured to control for loading differences. Results are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 6/group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Student’s t test. (F) Rats were implanted with bilateral cannula in the mPFC and allowed to recover for approximately 2 weeks. (G) The mTORC1 inhibitor rapamycin was infused into the mPFC 30 minutes prior to administration of vehicle or NV-5138. Twenty-four hours after NV-5138 administration, behavioral studies were initiated and conducted over the next 3 days (H–K). NV-5138 treatment significantly decreased immobility time and latency to feed, but these effects were blocked by rapamycin in (H) the FST (F 2,17 = 20.46, P < 0.001) and (J) the NSFT (F 2,17 = 5.36, P < 0.05), respectively. No significant effects were seen in (I) LMA (F 2,17 = 0.200, P > 0.05) or (K) HCF (F 2,17 = 0.814, P > 0.05). Results are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 6–7. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Tukey’s multiple comparisons test, following significant results of 1-way ANOVA. Rap, rapamycin.

To determine whether the behavioral actions of NV-5138, like ketamine and other rapid-acting antidepressants, require mTORC1 signaling, the selective mTORC1 inhibitor rapamycin was infused into the mPFC 30 minutes before NV-5138 (Figure 4F). The cannula placements and infusion sites are shown in Figure 4G. NV-5138 was administered (160 mg/kg), and 24 hours later, behavior was tested (Figure 4F). Note that the preswim was inadvertently conducted 4 hours after NV-5138 administration, which differed from the typical paradigm of 24 hours before dosing. However, NV-5138 still produced a robust antidepressant response by significantly reducing the immobility time and latency to feed in the FST and NSFT, respectively, with no effect on HCF or locomotor activity (Figure 4, H–K). Prior infusion of rapamycin into mPFC completely blocked the behavioral actions (reduction in immobility time and latency to feed) of NV-5138 in both FST and NSFT (Figure 4, H and J). Previous studies demonstrate that infusion of rapamycin alone into the mPFC has no effect on these behaviors (7, 8, 10, 12).

Antidepressant actions of NV-5138 require BDNF. Previous studies demonstrate that the antidepressant actions of ketamine and other rapid acting antidepressant including scopolamine and rapastinel require brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), determined by infusion of a BDNF neutralizing Ab (nAb) or in BDNF mutant mice (33–38). Here, we evaluated the role of BDNF in the antidepressant actions of NV-5138 using both of these approaches. Rats received intra-mPFC infusion of a BDNF (nAb) (0.5 μg/side) 30 minutes before NV-5138 (160 mg/kg p.o.) and behavioral testing started 24 hours later (Figure 5A). In control IgG-infused rats, NV-5138 produced significant reduction in immobility time and latency to feed in the FST and NSFT, respectively, but BDNF nAb infusion completely blocked these effects (Figure 5, B and D); there were no effects of BDNF nAb alone in the FST or NSFT or on locomotor activity or HCF (Figure 5, B–E).

Figure 5 BDNF is required for antidepressant actions of NV-5138. (A–E) The antidepressant actions of NV-5138 are blocked by infusion of BDNF nAb into the mPFC. (A) BDNF nAb or control IgG (0.5 μg/side) was infused into the mPFC 30 minutes prior to administration of vehicle or NV-5138 (160 mg/kg, p.o.). (B and D) NV-5138 significantly decreased immobility time (B) in the FST (effect of NV-5138: F 1,29 = 14.6, P < 0.001; mPFC infusion: F 1,29 = 13.4, P < 0.001; interaction: F 1,29 = 14.9, P < 0.001) and latency to feed (D) in the NSFT (effect of NV-5138: F 1,29 = 39.4, P < 0.001; mPFC infusion: F 1,29 = 11.2, P = 0.002; interaction: F 1,29 = 18.0, P < 0.001), and these effects were blocked by infusion of the BDNF nAb. (C and E) There were no significant effects on locomotor activity (effect of NV-5138: F 1,30 = 0.01, P = 0.92; mPFC infusion: F 1,30 = 0.07, P = 0.79; interaction: F 1,30 = 0.03, P = 0.86) or HCF (effect of NV-5138: F 1,30 = 0.11, P = 0.74; mPFC infusion: F 1,30 = 2.93, P = 0.1; interaction: F 1,30 = 1.23, P = 0.28). (F–J) The antidepressant actions of NV-5138 are attenuated in BDNF Val66Met knockin mice. (F) Experimental time line for behavioral testing of animals after vehicle or NV-5138 administration. In the BDNF Val/Val mice, NV-5138 treatment significantly decreased immobility time (G) in the FST (effect of NV-5138: F 1,64 = 12.7, P < 0.001; genotype: F 2,64 = 1.88, P = 0.16; interaction: F 2,64 = 3.98, P = 0.02) and latency to feed (I) in the NSFT (effect of NV-5138: F 1,65 = 13, P < 0.001; genotype: F 2,65 = 12.8, P < 0.001; interaction: F 2,65 = 3.4, P = 0.04) that were blocked in Val/Met and Met/Met mice. No significant effects were observed in (H) LMA (effect of NV-5138: F 1,64 = 3.39, P > 0.05; genotype: F 2,64 = 0.59, P = 0.56; interaction: F 2,64 = 0.06, P = 0.94) or (J) HCF (effect of NV-5138: F 1,65 = 0.065, P = 0.80; genotype: F 2,65 = 0.52, P = 0.60; interaction: F 2,65 = 0.58, P = 0.56). Results are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 7–9/group (A–E); n = 5–16/group (F–J). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 (A–J), 2-way ANOVA and Tukey’s post hoc test.

The BDNF Met polymorphism blocks the processing and activity-dependent release of mature BDNF (33). Here, the behavioral actions of NV-5138 were examined in BDNF Val66Met knockin mice. WT Val/Val littermates, Val/Met heterozygous, and Met/Met knockin mice were examined in antidepressant behavioral models according to the schedule in Figure 5F. There were significant genotype effects between Val/Val and Met/Met littermates in the FST or NSFT (Figure 5, G and I). In WT mice, we observed significant reduction in immobility time and latency to feed upon NV-5138 treatment in both the FST and NSFT, respectively, with no effects on locomotor activity or HCF (Figure 5, H–J). The antidepressant actions of NV-5138 (reduction in immobility time and latency to feed) were completely blocked in the Val/Met and Met/Met mice in both the FST and NSFT (Figure 5, G and I).

NV-5138 increases synaptic number and function in mPFC pyramidal neurons. Previous studies demonstrate that a single dose of ketamine increases spine synapse number as well as function (i.e., increased frequency of 5-HT and hypocretin-induced EPSCs) of layer V pyramidal neurons in the mPFC (7, 8, 10). Using the same approach, whole-cell patch recordings of layer V pyramidal cells, the influence of NV-5138 on 5-HT– and hypocretin-induced EPSCs in layer V neurons was determined at submaximal concentrations (20 μM and 200 nM, respectively). Twenty-four hours following a single dose of NV-5138, the frequency of hypocretin-induced EPSCs was significantly increased and the increase of 5-HT–induced EPSCs approached significance (P = 0.052) (Figure 6, A and B). NV-5138 also significantly increased the amplitudes of both hypocretin and 5-HT–induced EPSCs, as shown in the cumulative fraction graphs (Supplemental Figure 2A).

Figure 6 Influence of NV-5138 on spine number and function and synaptic proteins in the PFC. (A) Representative traces showing postsynaptic currents recorded from layer V pyramidal neurons in mPFC brain slices from vehicle- or NV5138-treated rats (24 hours after drug treatment). (B) Summary of data showing that frequencies of 5-HT– (20 μM) and hypocretin-induced (200 nM) EPSCs are increased by NV-5138; n = 35 cells/8 rats for control; n = 30 cells/8 rats for NV-5138. *P < 0.05; ** P < 0.01, t test. Absolute values for baseline EPSC frequency is 3.58 ± 0.4 (Hz); n = 35 cells/8 rats for control and 2.63 ± 0.48 (Hz); n = 30 cells/8 rats for NV-1538 (C). Representative images of high-magnification Z-stack projections of apical dendritic segments from slices collected 24 hours following vehicle or NV-5138 administration. Scale bar: 5 μm. (D) NV-5138 increased overall spine density (t = 2.72, P = 0.015) due to increases in densities of thin (t = 2.20, P = 0.04) and mushroom spines (t = 2.01, P = 0.05). n = 9 cells/8 rats for control and 9 cells/5 rats for NV-5138. (E–G) Rats were administered vehicle, ketamine (10 mg/kg), or NV-5138 (160 mg/kg), and PFC dissections were collected 24 hours later. Levels of the postsynaptic proteins including (E) GluR1, (F) PSD95, (G) synapsin1, and (H) SV2A were determined by Western blot analysis. GAPDH levels were also determined to control for loading differences. n = 6/group. *P ≤ 0.05; **P < 0.01 Student’s t test.

Layer V pyramidal neurons were passively filled with neurobiotin during recording to allow for subsequent imaging and analysis of dendritic spines. Dendritic segments in the apical tuft of filled neurons were scanned using confocal laser microscopy. In NV-5138–treated rats, spine density was significantly increased in the layer V pyramidal cells due to significantly increased densities of thin and mushroom spines (Figure 6, C and D). Similar effects on spine density have been observed with ketamine (7, 8). There were no significant effects on overall spine-head diameter (see frequency distribution analysis, Supplemental Figure 2B). Levels of synaptic proteins were also examined 24 hours after a single dose of NV-5138 or ketamine. Both agents significantly increased levels of GluR1, synapsin 1, and SV2A; only ketamine significantly increased levels of PSD95, although there was a trend following NV-5138 (Figure 6, E–H). There were no significant differences in levels of GAPDH, which was used for normalization (Supplemental Figure 3). We have recently reported that NV-5138 significantly increases PSD95 in naive animals, confirming the trend observed in the current study (22).

Influence of AMPA receptor blockade on the antidepressant actions of NV-5138. Previous studies demonstrated that the actions of rapid-acting antidepressants require glutamate AMPA receptor activity, as pretreatment with the AMPA receptor antagonist NBQX blocks the antidepressant behavioral responses to ketamine, rapastinel, LY314597, (2R,6R)-HNK, and scopolamine (7, 10, 12, 39, 40). Here, we show that pretreatment (30 minutes) with NBQX (10 mg/kg i.p.) (Figure 7A) did not significantly influence the antidepressant actions of NV-5138 on immobility time in the FST measured 24 hours after dosing (Figure 7B); there was a partial blockade of the NV-5138 response on latency to feed in the NSFT measured 3 days after dosing (Figure 7D). There were no significant effects of NBQX on locomotor activity or HCF (Figure 7, C and E).