Autoreactive CD8+ T cell exhaustion distinguishes subjects with slow type 1 diabetes progression

In spite of the complex phenotypes and heterogeneity within autoreactive CD8+ T cells, approaches to analyze these rare T cell subsets in T1D typically utilize a small number of single-parameter values (11–15, 27). To address this issue, we generated a high-content CyTOF panel incorporating HLA class I tetramers to identify antigen-specific CD8+ T cells and additional markers of differentiation, activation, and exhaustion (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126595DS1). Tmrs contained a pooled set of HLA-A*0201–restricted peptides derived from known islet-associated autoantigens (Supplemental Table 2). We tested an insulin peptide separately from other islet antigens, as the phenotype of reactive cells might be expected to differ in individuals with T1D exposed to exogenous insulin. For comparison, we also included Tmrs containing 2 epitopes associated with chronic viral infection (12). We identified antigen-specific CD8+ T cells using a modified combinatorial Tmr staining approach based on the method described by Newell et al. (26) (Supplemental Figure 1). In verifying Tmr staining by CyTOF, we found that the intensity of Tmr staining was generally greater for the virus-specific pool than for the islet-specific pool (Supplemental Figure 1D and Figure 1A) and that both the Tmr+ frequencies and the intensities of markers were highly reproducible (Supplemental Figure 2), as previously described with flow cytometric Tmr analysis (11–15).

Figure 1 Islet-specific CD8+ T cells are dominated by three CXCR3+ memory phenotypes across subjects with T1D. The DISCOV-R analysis method was applied to total CD8+ and islet-specific T cells from subjects with T1D (n = 46); the T cells had been assayed with the Tmr-CyTOF panel. (A) Schematic of the DISCOV-R method (see Methods and Supplemental Figure 3 for details) for 1 individual. (B and C) Distribution of islet-specific cells across the 12 aligned clusters for subjects with at least 5 Tmr+ cells (n = 39). (B) Data are displayed as a stacked bar graph for each subject, colored by cluster. The 3 clusters that are most dominant among islet-specific cells across subjects (clusters 1, 11, and 12) have heavy outlining and are stacked at the bottom. (C) Clusters containing more than 20% islet-specific cells for an individual are indicated in black. Arrows indicate clusters predominant in at least 25% of the samples; the detached bottom row indicates the mean frequency of cells within a cluster for all individuals on a scale from 0% (white) to 20% or higher (black). (D) Heatmap of Z scores using arcsinh-transformed expression of 22 consistent markers (rows) for all individual clusters (columns) from all T1D subjects (n = 46), grouped into 12 aligned clusters (annotated with numbers and colors). Negative Z scores (aqua) represent underexpression, and positive Z scores (yellow) represent overexpression of markers in an individual cluster compared with the mean of expression intensity on total CD8+ T cells within a subject. Frequency of islet-specific (Tmr+) cells within an individual cluster is annotated above (white = 0%, black = 20%+). (E) Heatmap of the mean absolute arcsinh-transformed expression of 24 markers for the 3 islet-specific clusters and total CD8+ T cells. Expression intensity ranges from 0 (dark purple) to 4+ (yellow).

We detected low numbers of autoantigen-specific events for Tmr+ cells analyzed by CyTOF in both HCs and individuals with T1D. We used a computational strategy called DISCOV-R ( dis tribution analysis across c lusters of a parent population ov erlaid with a r are subpopulation) (Figure 1A), in which total CD8+ T cells from each individual were clustered, in this case using Phenograph (28). Next, these individual clusters were aligned with CD8+ T cell clusters from other samples by hierarchical metaclustering to generate a common phenotypic landscape. Finally, Tmr+ cells were overlaid onto the CD8+ T cell landscapes for analysis of their distribution, as described in detail in Supplemental Figure 3. DISCOV-R facilitates direct comparisons of complex phenotypes between subjects while minimizing (a) skew introduced by disparate sample sizes, (b) sensitivity to outliers, and (c) homogenization resulting from the pooling of cells or subjects. This in turn enabled an unbiased assessment of the phenotypic distribution of rare, autoreactive cells both within and across subjects without masking individual heterogeneity.

Islet-specific CD8+ T cells are composed of 3 predominant CXCR3+ memory phenotypes. For an extensive characterization of islet-specific CD8+ T cells, we applied our CyTOF panel and DISCOV-R to PBMCs from individuals with T1D (n = 46) (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 3). For characterization of the antigen-specific Tmr+ cell phenotype, we restricted analysis to samples that contained 5 or more Tmr+ cell events. We found heterogeneity of islet-specific CD8+ T cells within individual subjects and common phenotypes across subjects. Specifically, of the 12 shared phenotypes (clusters) we defined among total CD8+ T cells across all individuals, islet-specific Tmr+ cells were identified in more than 1 cluster for most subjects. However, no individual subject had more than 10 of the 12 clusters containing islet-specific Tmr+ cells (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 4). Three common clusters (labeled 1, 11, and 12 in Figure 1) contained the largest representation of islet-specific Tmr+ cells, accounting for greater than 20% of the islet-specific Tmr+ cells in more than 25% of the subjects (Figure 1C).

To define these 3 common islet-specific T cell phenotypes, we assessed the expression levels of phenotypic markers on all individual clusters of total CD8+ T cells (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 5) and the 3 aligned islet-specific clusters (Figure 1E). Cluster 11, which was dominant only among islet-specific cells (Supplemental Figure 6), had an activated transitional memory phenotype with high expression of HELIOS and CD27. Cluster 12 was also unique to islet-specific cells and had a transitional memory phenotype with high CD27 expression, but lacked HELIOS expression. Cluster 1 dominated among insulin- and virus-specific cells in addition to islet-specific cells (Supplemental Figure 6) and had a memory exhausted–like phenotype with high EOMES expression, intermediate TBET expression, and elevated expression of the multiple inhibitory receptors 2B4 (CD244), PD1, TIGIT, and CD160. All 3 islet-specific clusters were CXCR3+, consistent with previous reports (29). Thus, islet-specific CD8+ T cells are heterogeneous and dominated by 3 distinct CXCR3+ memory subsets: an exhaustion-like subset that was also dominant for insulin- and chronic virus–specific cells and 2 transitional memory phenotypes unique to islet-specific cells, 1 of which was HELIOS+.

Although inclusion of multiple antigen specificities within a pool of islet-specific Tmrs may account for the phenotypic heterogeneity, several lines of evidence argue against this. Antigen-specific cells identified by a single specificity (insulin) or only 2 pooled Tmrs (virus) occupied 2 or more prominent clusters in the majority of individuals (Supplemental Figure 6). Moreover, the number of predominant phenotypes of islet-specific cells from a given individual was not correlated with the number of positive islet antigen specificities determined by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 7). We performed cluster distribution analyses on all subjects with at least 5 Tmr+ events, resulting in exclusion of 7 of 46 subjects. Yet, when we only analyzed subjects with at least 25 Tmr+ events (n = 27), we found similar prominence of 3 clusters, suggesting that outliers were not skewing our results. Last, our finding of phenotypic heterogeneity within islet-specific cells is consistent with others’ recent reports (30, 31). Therefore, islet-specific CD8+ T cells were phenotypically heterogeneous at both the individual and population levels, and a core set of 3 predominant CXCR3+ memory phenotypes was conserved among islet-specific cells across subjects.

We also detected islet-specific CXCR3+ memory CD8+ T cells in PBMCs from nondiabetic HLA-A2+ HCs (Supplemental Figure 8). As illustrated in Figure 2, most HCs displayed similar frequencies and phenotypes of antigen-specific cells compared with the T1D subjects in this study (Supplemental Figures 6 and 8). In both HCs and individuals with T1D, the transitional memory phenotypes enriched for islet-specific cells (clusters 11 and 12) were not consistently represented among insulin- or chronic virus–specific cells, whereas the exhaustion phenotype (cluster 1) was prevalent in both virus- and insulin-specific cells. Thus, islet-specific cells are phenotypically heterogeneous and exhibit some unique phenotypes not consistently seen in other antigen-specific CD8+ T cells that are expected to have recurrent exposure to antigen.

Figure 2 Islet-specific CD8+ T cell frequency and phenotype do not differ between HCs and individuals with T1D. HCs (n = 20) were assayed with our Tmr-CyTOF panel and included in the DISCOV-R analysis as in Figure 1. (A) Frequency of islet-specific (Tmr+) cells within total CD8+ T cells was assessed and compared for HCs (n = 20) and T1D subjects (n = 46) using a Mann-Whitney U test. (B) Frequency of islet-specific CD8+ T cells among the 3 common islet-specific clusters was assessed for HCs (n = 13) and individuals with T1D (n = 39) with 5 or more Tmr+ events using 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s test for multiple comparisons. Data represent the mean ± SD. TM, transitional memory.

Activated memory and exhaustion phenotypes discriminate subjects with rapid and slow T1D progression. To address whether the phenotypes of autoreactive CD8+ T cells influence the rate of disease progression after onset in T1D, we stratified subjects by their rate of loss of β cell function. Subjects with rapid progression were less than 5 years from diagnosis but showed no detectable insulin secretion (<0.05 ng/mL) (C-peptide); subjects categorized as slow progressors were 5 or more years from diagnosis with >0.1 ng/mL C-peptide (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 3). We found no significant difference in the frequency of islet-specific CD8+ T cells between rapid and slow progressors (Figure 3A), even when outliers were excluded (data not shown); however, the proportion of exhausted (cluster 1) and HELIOS+ transitional memory (cluster 11) phenotypes among islet-specific cells differed significantly when comparing rapid and slow progressors, whereas the cluster 12 phenotype did not (Figure 3B). No other clusters differed among islet-specific cells between the rapid and slow progressors. On an individual basis, approximately half of the islet-specific CD8+ T cells in each cohort were of the common CXCR3+ memory phenotypes, and islet-specific cells from the majority of rapid progressors were enriched for cluster 11, whereas the majority of islet-specific cells of slow progressors were enriched for exhausted cluster 1 (Figure 3C). We also observed an increased frequency of the cluster 1 exhaustion phenotype in slow progressors among total CD8+ T cells (Figure 3D). These differences in the frequency of cluster 1 islet-specific cells were also seen when applying more stringent C-peptide cutoffs for rapid (<0.02 ng/mL, n = 9) and slow (>0.2 ng/mL, n = 12) rates of progression (P < 0.04, by 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s test for multiple comparisons). A cutoff of 25% for the frequency of islet-specific cells residing in cluster 1 identified slow progressors with 70% sensitivity and 91% selectivity. Discrimination of disease progression by these phenotypes was particular to islet-specific cells, as we found no differences between their frequencies among virus- or insulin-specific CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 9).

Figure 3 Phenotype, not frequency, of islet-specific CD8+ T cells is associated with the rate of disease progression in T1D. The frequency of (A) islet-specific (Tmr+) cells within total CD8+ T cells was assessed for rapid (n = 14) and slow (n = 23) T1D progressors using a Mann-Whitney U test. The frequency of (B) islet Tmr+ or (D) total CD8+ T cells among the 3 common islet-specific clusters was assessed for rapid (n = 11, red solid triangles) and slow (n = 20, blue open squares) T1D progressors with 5 or more Tmr+ events using 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s test for multiple comparisons. Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001. (C) Distribution of islet Tmr+ cells in clusters for individual samples; rapid progressors (n = 11) and slow progressors (n = 20) were organized by decreasing frequency of cluster 11 and increasing frequency of clusters 1 and 12 within each group.

Simplified gating for CXCR3, EOMES, and HELIOS, based on DISCOV-R clusters, approximated the phenotype of clusters 1, 11, and 12, with similar trends seen between rapid and slow progressors, though such comparisons were not consistently statistically significant (Supplemental Figure 10). Thus, multidimensional definitions beyond a few well-defined markers are required to fully distinguish these disease-associated phenotypes, which included an activated transitional memory phenotype linked to rapid progression (cluster 11) and an exhausted memory phenotype linked to slow progression (cluster 1), whereas none of the other clusters were associated with outcome.

The association between the exhaustion-like phenotype and T1D outcomes remains after accounting for disease duration and age. Factors beyond the rate of disease progression may contribute to the observed differential islet-specific CD8+ T cell phenotypes. Rapid and slow progressors were matched for sex and mean age at diagnosis. However, since slow progressors tended to be older in this cohort, and T cell exhaustion and memory are associated with more advanced age (32), we adjusted for age at sampling; yet, the differential phenotypes between rapid and slow progressors among islet-specific and total CD8+ T cells remained (Supplemental Figure 11). Furthermore, the 3 islet-specific phenotypes did not correlate with age in HCs (Figure 4A). Thus, exhaustion is not solely driven by the presence of disease or age but is instead related to disease outcome.

Figure 4 Age and disease duration do not determine islet-specific CD8+ T cell exhaustion. The frequency of islet-specific phenotypes among islet-specific CD8+ T cells was assessed for subjects with 5 or more Tmr+ events. (A) Frequencies in HCs (n = 13) as a function of age based on DISCOV-R results from Figure 2. Statistical significance was determined by Spearman’s correlation. (B) Frequencies in T1D subjects who were not classified as rapid or slow progressors, grouped by disease duration (<5 years, n = 3, solid orange circles; ≥5 years, n = 5, open purple diamonds) on the basis of DISCOV-R results from Figure 1. A 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s test for multiple comparisons revealed no statistically significant differences between the groups. Data represent the mean ± SD. (C) Frequencies in T1D subjects (n = 4) with samples drawn at 2 time points following disease onset, shown as paired, stacked bar graphs. The time points of the first draw were 3.2, 3.8, 4.8, and 5.5 years after disease onset, respectively.

By definition, slow and rapid progressors differed by their disease duration. Thus, we assayed an independent cohort of T1D subjects stratified by disease duration but not distinguished by their disease progression rate (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 3); we found no difference in the frequency of the 3 common islet-specific clusters by disease duration (Figure 4B). To further test the influence of disease duration on exhaustion cluster 1, we performed longitudinal analyses on a subset of subjects for whom the disease duration was relatively similar, yet the frequency of the exhausted islet-specific cells was divergent. We did not observe major fluctuations in exhausted cluster 1 frequencies in islet-specific CD8+ T cells over time, and those with a lower proportion of exhausted cells did not gain this phenotype with longer disease duration (Figure 4C). Together, these data indicate that islet-specific CD8+ T cell phenotypes differ by disease progression rate, and not age or disease duration.

Islet-specific CD8+ T cells from slow T1D progressors are functionally more exhausted. To confirm that cells in cluster 1 exhibited functional features of exhaustion, we tested the proliferation and cytokine production of islet-specific CD8+ T cells. Consistent with their more exhausted phenotype, islet-specific cells that were most dominated by cluster 1 were less proliferative in response to T cell receptor stimulation (Figure 5, A and B). By comparison, the frequencies of clusters 11 and 12 were positively correlated with proliferation (Supplemental Figure 12). Additionally, islet-specific cells maintained only a limited ability to produce the cytokines IL-2 and IFN-γ, irrespective of the abundance of cluster 1 (Figure 5, C and D). Taken together, these findings support an exhausted-like phenotype (33) of cluster 1, which dominates islet-specific cells from slow progressors, exhibits low production of cytokine, and is marked by elevated expression of multiple inhibitory receptors and reduced proliferative capacity compared with islet-specific cells from rapid progressors lacking cluster 1.