Intestinal proinflammatory macrophages induce a phenotypic switch in interstitial cells of Cajal

Proinflammatory M1 macrophages infiltrate the dilated colon affected by enterocolitis in HSCR patients. A total of 96 patients, who underwent pull-through procedures at our institution and were pathologically diagnosed with HSCR, were recruited in this study. HAEC was diagnosed according to established diagnostic criteria (17). Twenty-one patients diagnosed with HAEC were enrolled in the HAEC group. The remaining 75 patients were enrolled in the HSCR group.

Of the 21 HAEC patients, multiple crypt abscesses and immune cell infiltration were found in the dilated colon. A few crypt abscesses were also found in the transition zone. No crypt abscess was present in the distal narrow colon or the normal proximal colon (Figure 1A). Consistent with crypt abscess and immune cell distribution, enterocolitis scores were highest in the dilated colon, followed by the transition zone, the distal colon, and the proximal normal colon (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Enterocolitis score increases and macrophages infiltrate in the dilated colon of HAEC patients. (A) H&E staining of the proximal resection margin, dilated segment, transition zone, and narrowed colon of HSCR and HAEC patients. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) An enterocolitis grading system was used to evaluate inflammation. (C) CD68 and iNOS immunofluorescence double staining to identify M1 macrophages. Red, CD68; green, iNOS; blue, DAPI. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data shown are representative of n = 75 samples of HSCR patients and n = 21 samples of HAEC patients. One-way ANOVA: ***P < 0.001.

Of the 75 HSCR patients, no crypt abscess or immune cell infiltration was found in any of the 4 segments of the colon. Enterocolitis was scored as 0 in the 4 colon segments in these patients (Figure 1, A and B).

CD68 and iNOS were used to identify proinflammatory M1 macrophages in tissue sections (13). Significantly increased M1 macrophages were found in the dilated colon of HAEC patients, accompanied by slightly increased M1 macrophages in the transition zone (Figure 1C). However, M1 macrophages were barely detectable in any of the 4 colon segments of HSCR patients (Figure 1C). In the HAEC group, compared with the other 3 segments, the dilated colon expressed the highest levels of iNOS and TNF-α as detected by Western blotting (Figure 2, B and C) and real-time PCR (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126584DS1).

Figure 2 Proinflammatory cytokines increase, whereas C-KIT+ ICCs decrease, in the dilated colon of HAEC patients. (A) Immunohistochemistry staining of ICCs of HSCR and HAEC patients for C-KIT. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data are representative of n = 75 samples of HSCR patients and n = 21 samples of HAEC patients. Arrows indicate C-KIT+ ICCs. (B) Western blotting of colon of HSCR and HAEC patients. (C) Semiquantitative analysis of protein expression levels, with each protein being normalized to β-actin. One-way ANOVA: ***P < 0.001.

These observations demonstrate prominent infiltration of proinflammatory M1 macrophages and increased expression of iNOS and TNF-α in the dilated colon of HAEC patients.

ICCs lose their C-KIT+ phenotype in the dilated colon of HAEC patients. ICCs are the only intestinal cells that express both C-KIT and CD34 (11). To study the phenotypic switches of ICCs, we identified the distribution of C-KIT+ ICCs in the colon by immunohistochemistry (IHC) staining. No C-KIT+ ICCs were found in the distal narrow colon of either the HAEC or the HSCR group. Compared with the HSCR group, C-KIT+ ICCs were significantly reduced in the dilated colon of HAEC patients. Moreover, ICCs were normally distributed in the proximal normally ganglionated colon of HAEC and HSCR patients (Figure 2A).

The protein and mRNA levels of C-KIT and CD34 were examined by Western blotting and real-time PCR, respectively. We found that C-KIT expression was lowest in the dilated colon of the HAEC group (Figure 2, B and C; and Supplemental Figure 1B). No differences of CD34 expression were found between the HAEC and HSCR groups (Figure 2, B and C; and Supplemental Figure 1B). These results show a loss of C-KIT expression in ICCs in the proximal dilated colon affected by HAEC.

ICCs lose their C-KIT+ phenotype in the proximal dilated colon of Ednrb–/– mice. We used Ednrb-null mice as a well-established model for HSCR (18). The majority of Ednrb–/– mice developed enterocolitis by the third week of life and died in the following 1–2 weeks (19).

There were no inflammatory cells in the colon of 1- or 2-week-old Ednrb–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). However, at the third week of life, inflammatory cells and enterocolitis scores were dramatically increased in the proximal dilated colon (Figure 3, A and B), indicating the development of HAEC.

Figure 3 Enterocolitis score increases in the proximal colon of 3-week-old Ednrb–/– mice. (A) H&E staining of proximal, middle, and distal colon sections from 3-week-old Ednrb+/+ and Ednrb–/– mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) An enterocolitis grading system was used to evaluate inflammation. Data shown represent results from 6 independent experiments. One-way ANOVA: ***P < 0.001.

Ganglion cells were detected by double staining of NeuN and PGP9.5, which are specific makers of enteric neurons (20, 21). We found that NeuN+PGP9.5+ cells were absent in the distal colon, whereas NeuN+PGP9.5+ enteric neurons were present in the middle and proximal colon of 1-, 2-, or 3-week-old Ednrb–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 3).

The C-KIT ligand stem cell factor (SCF) in the intestine is mostly secreted by enteric neurons (22). Of the 1-, 2-, and 3-week-old Ednrb–/– mice, SCF expression was decreased in the distal colon but was normally expressed in the middle and proximal colon as detected by Western blotting (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D; and Figure 4, B and C) and real-time PCR (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B; and Supplemental Figure 6B), consistent with neuronal cell distribution.

Figure 4 Proinflammatory cytokines increase but C-KIT+ ICCs decrease in the proximal colon of 3-week-old Ednrb–/– mice. (A) Immunohistochemistry staining of ICCs from 3-week-old Ednrb+/+ and Ednrb–/– mice for C-KIT. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Western blotting of colon from 3-week-old Ednrb+/+ and Ednrb–/– mice. (C) Semiquantitative analysis of protein expression levels, with each protein being normalized to β-actin. Data shown represent results from 3 independent experiments. One-way ANOVA: ***P < 0.001.

Regardless of the presence of HAEC, there were no C-KIT+ ICCs in the distal colon of 1-, 2-, and 3-week-old Ednrb–/– mice. C-KIT+ ICCs were normally distributed in the middle and proximal colon of 1- and 2-week-old Ednrb–/– mice but were significantly decreased in middle and proximal dilated colon of 3-week-old Ednrb–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B; and Figure 4A). The expression of C-KIT in the colon was also assessed by Western blotting (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D; and Figure 4, B and C) and real-time PCR (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B; and Supplemental Figure 6B), which was consistent with the distribution pattern of C-KIT+ ICCs detected by IHC.

There were no significant differences in CD34 expression between Ednrb–/– mice and Ednrb+/+ mice (wild type [WT]) regardless of age or colon segment (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D; Figure 4, B and C; Supplemental Figure 5, A and B; and Supplemental Figure 6B). Moreover, we studied another specific marker of ICCs, ANO1 expression (23). We found that ANO1 immunoreactivity was colocalized with C-KIT immunoreactivity in ICCs. The decrease in ANO1+ ICCs was similar to the decrease in C-KIT+ ICCs in colon tissue affected by HAEC. Furthermore, the numbers of ICCs identified in the colon by ANO1 and C-KIT immunoreactivity were nearly identical (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B; and Supplemental Figure 9).

The parallel loss of both C-KIT and ANO1, but unchanged CD34 expression, further manifests a phenotypic switch of the ICCs in proximal colon affected by HAEC.

Proinflammatory M1 macrophages infiltrate the proximal dilated colon of 3-week-old Ednrb–/– mice. For analysis of cell types, cells double-positive for CD45 and F4/80 were gated as monocytes. F4/80+CD11b+CD11c– is commonly used as a marker of intestinal macrophages. Intestinal macrophages that express iNOS and TNF-α were defined as proinflammatory macrophages (24, 25).

In the distal, middle, and proximal colon of 1- and 2-week-old Ednrb–/– mice, the percentages of CD45+F4/80+ monocytes and CD11b+CD11c–iNOS+ and CD11b+CD11c–TNF-α+ macrophages were not significantly different between WT and Ednrb–/– mice (Supplemental Figures 10 and 11). However, in 3-week-old Ednrb–/– mice, CD45+F4/80+ monocytes were increased in the proximal dilated and middle colon (Figure 5, A and B). Moreover, the percentages of CD11b+CD11c–TNF-α+ and CD11b+CD11c–iNOS+ macrophages were significantly increased from the distal to the proximal colon of Ednrb–/– mice (Figure 5, A, C, and D). Overlapping staining of CD68 and TNF-α confirmed that TNF-α was derived from macrophages in 3-week-old Ednrb–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 12). These observations confirm that proinflammatory M1 macrophages infiltrate into the proximal colon affected by HAEC.

Figure 5 Proinflammatory M1 macrophages increase in the proximal colon of 3-week-old Ednrb–/– mice. (A) Representative analysis of CD45+F4/80+, CD11b+CD11c–, iNOS+, and TNF-α+ cells in the proximal colon from 3-week-old Ednrb+/+ and Ednrb–/– mice. (B) Percentage of CD45+F4/80+ cells among total viable cells in colonic tissue. (C) Percentage of CD11b+CD11c– cells among CD45+F4/80+ cells. (D) Percentage of iNOS+ cells and TNF-α+ cells among CD11b+CD11c– cells. Data shown represent results from 3 independent experiments. One-way ANOVA: *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

There were no differences in TNF-α and iNOS expression between 1- and 2-week-old Ednrb–/– mice by Western blotting (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D) or real-time PCR (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). However, in 3-week-old Ednrb–/– mice, TNF-α and iNOS were dramatically increased in the proximal colon (Figure 4, B and C; and Supplemental Figure 6A). These observations indicate that proinflammatory M1 macrophages and cytokines increased over time in the middle and proximal colon during the first 3 weeks of life in Ednrb–/– mice.

These observations show that HAEC mostly occurs in the proximal colon of Ednrb–/– mice at the third week after birth, accompanied by increased CD45+F4/80+CD11b+CD11c– macrophage infiltration and TNF-α/iNOS levels, with the loss of the C-KIT+ phenotype in ICCs. These findings suggest a correlation between the loss of ICC phenotype and CD45+F4/80+CD11b+CD11c– proinflammatory M1 macrophage polarization.

Depletion of macrophages restores ICC phenotype and colonic slow waves in Ednrb–/– mice. Macrophages were depleted by i.p. injection of liposomal clodronate (Clod) (26) in 2-week-old Ednrb–/– and Ednrb+/+ mice, and the mice were sacrificed 1 week later. In 3-week-old Ednrb–/– mice, Clod treatment significantly reduced enterocolitis scores (Figure 6, A and B), decreased CD45+F4/80+ monocytes (Figure 7, A and B), diminished CD11b+CD11c– macrophages, and decreased the subtypes of TNF-α+ and iNOS+ cells (Figure 7, A, C, and D; Figure 8, B and C; and Supplemental Figure 13A). These results indicate that Clod reduces the activation and polarization of CD45+F4/80+CD11b+CD11c–TNF-α+ proinflammatory M1 macrophages.

Figure 6 Clod treatment alleviates colitis in 3-week-old Ednrb–/– mice. (A) H&E staining of proximal, middle, and distal colon from 3-week-old Ednrb+/+ and Ednrb–/– mice treated with Clod. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) An enterocolitis grading system was used to evaluate inflammation. Data shown represent results from 6 independent experiments. One-way ANOVA: *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001.

Figure 7 Proinflammatory M1 macrophages decrease in the proximal colon of 3-week-old Ednrb–/– mice after Clod treatment. (A) Representative analysis of CD45+F4/80+, CD11b+CD11c–, iNOS+, and TNF-α+ cells in the proximal colon from 3-week-old Ednrb+/+ and Ednrb–/– mice treated with Clod. (B) Percentage of CD45+F4/80+ cells among total viable cells in colonic tissue. (C) Percentage of CD11b+CD11c– cells among CD45+F4/80+ cells. (D) Percentage of iNOS+ cells and TNF-α+ cells among CD11b+CD11c– cells. Data shown represent results from 3 independent experiments. One-way ANOVA: *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Figure 8 Clod treatment suppresses inflammatory cytokine production and promotes recovery of ICC phenotype in 3-week-old Ednrb–/– mice. (A) Immunohistochemistry staining for C-KIT in ICCs from 3-week-old Ednrb+/+ and Ednrb–/– mice treated with Clod. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Western blot analysis of colon from 3-week-old Ednrb+/+ and Ednrb–/– mice treated with Clod. (C) Semiquantitative analysis of protein expression levels, with each protein being normalized to β-actin. Data shown represent results from 3 independent experiments. One-way ANOVA: **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

IHC staining demonstrated that Clod treatment increased the number of C-KIT+ ICCs in the proximal and middle colon of 3-week-old Ednrb–/– mice (Figure 8A). C-KIT expression was significantly increased in the proximal dilated colon of 3-week-old Ednrb–/– mice treated with Clod, as confirmed by Western blotting (Figure 8, B and C) and real-time PCR (Supplemental Figure 13B). All colon segments expressed the same levels of CD34 protein in Ednrb–/– and WT mice (Figure 8, B and C; and Supplemental Figure 13B). Since ICCs are responsible for the generation and propagation of slow waves in the intestine (27), we next examined colonic slow waves in Ednrb–/– mice (Figure 9A). In 1- and 2-week-old Ednrb–/– mice, reduced amplitudes but unaffected frequencies of slow waves were found (Figure 9, B and C). However, in 3-week-old Ednrb–/– mice, both the frequency and the amplitude of the colonic slow waves were reduced (Figure 9, B and C). Clod treatment increased the frequency of colonic slow waves (Figure 9C).

Figure 9 Clod treatment restores murine colon slow waves. (A) Colonic slow waves from 1-, 2-, and 3-week-old Ednrb+/+ and Ednrb–/– mice, and 3-week-old Ednrb+/+ and Ednrb–/– mice treated with Clod. s/div, seconds/division. (B and C) The amplitudes (B) and frequencies (C) of colonic slow waves of 1-, 2-, and 3-week-old Ednrb+/+ and Ednrb–/– mice are shown. Data shown represent results from 3 independent experiments. One-way ANOVA: *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

These findings suggest that depletion of macrophages by Clod eliminates CD45+F4/80+CD11b+CD11c–TNF-α+ proinflammatory M1 macrophages and restores C-KIT+ ICCs phenotype and rhythmic colonic slow waves in mice with HAEC.

TNF-α neutralization increases C-KIT+ ICCs in 3-week-old Ednrb–/– mice. To test the role of TNF-α in enterocolitis, we administered anti–TNF-α neutralizing antibodies in 2-week-old Ednrb–/– mice and WT mice. In the proximal and middle colon of 3-week-old Ednrb–/– mice, TNF-α neutralization moderately increased C-KIT+ ICCs (Supplemental Figure 14A) and C-KIT mRNA levels (Supplemental Figure 14B). CD34 mRNA was expressed at the same levels throughout the colon of Ednrb–/– and WT mice (Supplemental Figure 14B).

This suggests that TNF-α may serve as a major mediator in the inflamed colon of HAEC, and that F4/80+CD11b+CD11c– macrophage depletion or TNF-α neutralization may restore the phenotype of ICCs.

TNF-α decreases C-KIT expression and inhibits pacemaker currents in ICCs. We next explored the effects of TNF-α on isolated primary ICCs. Double immunofluorescent staining revealed that TNF-α treatment decreased C-KIT expression but did not affect CD34 expression (Figure 10A). The amplitudes of pacemaker currents in ICCs were significantly decreased by TNF-α treatment (Figure 10, B and C).

Figure 10 TNF-α induces downregulation of C-KIT and inhibits the pacemaker currents of isolated ICCs. (A) C-KIT and CD34 immunofluorescence double staining was used to identify the ICC phenotype with or without TNF-α treatment. Green, CD34; red, C-KIT; blue, DAPI. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Pacemaker currents of ICCs were recorded using the whole-cell mode of the patch clamp technique. (C) Amplitudes of pacemaker currents with or without TNF-α treatment. Data shown represent results from 3 independent experiments. Student’s t test: ***P < 0.001.

TNF-α regulates miR-221via activation of NF-κB. TargetScan software was used to predict possible miRNA molecules targeting C-KIT, revealing that miR-221 was the most likely miRNA targeting C-KIT in both mice and humans (Figure 11A).

Figure 11 The TNF-α/NF-κB/miR-221 signaling pathway is involved in C-KIT expression in isolated ICCs. (A) TargetScan software was used to predict the possible miRNAs that could target the 3′-UTR of c-Kit mRNA in humans and mice. (B) Western blotting of isolated ICCs with or without TNF-α and PDTC treatment. (C) Semiquantitative analysis of protein expression levels with each protein normalized to β-actin. (D) MiR-221 expression levels with or without TNF-α and PDTC treatment. (E and F) Western blot analysis of C-KIT and CD34 in isolated ICCs with or without TNF-α and miR-221 inhibitor treatment. Semiquantitative analysis of protein expression levels with each protein normalized to β-actin. Data shown represent results from 3 independent experiments. (G) The signaling pathway involving TNF-α, miR-221, and C-KIT in ICCs. One-way ANOVA: *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001.

TNF-α has long been known to induce NF-κB signaling, typically by translocating the p65 (RelA) DNA-binding factor to the nucleus to initiate the expression of miRNAs (28). In isolated primary ICCs, TNF-α increased miR-221 expression and induced phosphorylation of p65 (p-p65) but inhibited C-KIT expression. Moreover, pyrrolidinedithiocarbamate ammonium (PDTC), an NF-κB inhibitor, was able to inhibit TNF-α–induced phosphorylation of p65, reduced miR-221 expression, and restored C-KIT expression (Figure 11, B–D; and Supplemental Figure 15A). Furthermore, inhibition of miR-221 with an antisense inhibitor in primary ICCs treated with TNF-α recovered the expression of C-KIT but without affecting CD34 expression (Figure 11, E and F; and Supplemental Figure 15B).

These results show that TNF-α inhibits C-KIT expression via miR-221, by activating the NF-κB pathway (Figure 11G).