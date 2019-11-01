Airway epithelium–shifted mast cell infiltration regulates asthmatic inflammation via IL-33 signaling

Individuals with indirect AHR in asthma have a higher type 2 gene signature in sputum cells. In previous work, the combined expression of IL4, IL5, and IL13 in induced sputum cells was demonstrated to classify subjects into Th2-high and Th2-low subtypes, providing a minimally invasive means of assessing this key molecular endotype (23). Here we used this approach to examine the relationships between type 2 inflammation, airway physiology, and histologic manifestations of asthma using a cohort of subjects with asthma and without (healthy controls). Subjects were extensively characterized both phenotypically and for tissue infiltration with mast cells. Samples and pulmonary function data were collected in the absence of corticosteroid or other immune-modulating therapies (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126402DS1).

RNA of sufficient quantity and quality from the induced sputum cell pellet was available from a total of 33 subjects, including 25 subjects with asthma. To assess type 2 gene expression in this cohort, the expression levels of IL4, IL5, and IL13 were centered, scaled, and combined into the summary type 2 gene mean (T2GM) metric (23). Subjects were classified as “type 2–high” if the T2GM value was 2 standard deviations from the mean of the healthy control population in the present population. Overall, the T2GM did not significantly differ between healthy controls and subjects with asthma (P = 0.12). Substantial heterogeneity was observed in this metric in subjects with asthma, with 14 of the 25 subjects with asthma (56%) being classified as type 2–high (T2-high). In contrast, none of the healthy controls were classified as T2-high. AHR to methacholine was present in all of the subjects with asthma but not in the healthy controls (Supplemental Figure 1A). However, there was significant phenotypic variability in the response to dry air exercise challenge, which resulted in significant airway narrowing (>10%) in 57% of the asthma population (classified as EIB+) (Supplemental Figure 1B). Although these 2 measures of asthma were well correlated, there was a substantial range of response with both aspects of AHR (Supplemental Figure 1C). We found that the T2GM varied by asthma phenotype; specifically, the EIB+ asthma group had a higher T2GM than both the healthy controls (P = 0.04) and the EIB– asthma group (P = 0.04; Figure 1A). The scaled expression of IL5 was highest in the EIB+ asthma group relative to both the healthy controls (P = 0.02) and the EIB– asthma group (P = 0.02; Figure 1B). The scaled expression of IL4 trended toward higher in the EIB+ group relative to the EIB– group (P = 0.07; Supplemental Figure 2A), while the expression of IL13 was higher in the EIB+ group relative to the healthy controls (P = 0.03; Supplemental Figure 2B). In contrast to the expression of the type 2 cytokines, the expression of the type 1 cytokine IFN-γ (IFNG; Supplemental Figure 2C) and arginase 2 (ARG2; Supplemental Figure 2D) was not different in either asthma phenotype. Of the type 2 cytokines, the T2GM was most highly correlated with the expression of IL13 (r2 = 0.87, P < 0.0001; Figure 1C) and was also highly correlated with the expression of IL5 (r2 = 0.84, P < 0.0001), but was less correlated with IL4 (r2 = 0.75, P < 0.0001), suggesting that IL13 and IL5 are the dominant parameters determining the observed relationships with the T2GM. These results indicate that type 2 inflammation is common but not universally present among subjects with asthma even in the absence of controller therapies, and suggest that the T2-high endotype is related to indirect AHR manifested by EIB.

Figure 1 Type 2 gene expression in induced sputum is specifically elevated in EIB+ asthma. (A) The T2GM was elevated in EIB+ asthma subjects (n = 14) compared with EIB– asthma subjects (n = 11) and healthy controls (n = 8). (B) Of the 3 type 2 genes, expression of IL5 showed the most significant difference among the groups. Shown are means and SDs. Analyses are by 1-way ANOVA with correction for multiple comparisons. (C) IL13 expression was most highly associated with the T2GM by linear regression (95% confidence intervals are shown).

The T2GM in the airways is associated with airflow obstruction and indirect AHR in human asthma. The relationship between type 2 inflammation and airway physiology is not well established. Therefore, we sought to understand the relationship between type 2 inflammation measured by the T2GM and detailed measurements of lung function and AHR in this cohort. We found that there was no clear relationship with baseline lung function measured by the forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV 1 ) percent predicted (% predicted) (r2 = 0.08, P = 0.12; Figure 2A) or the forced vital capacity (FVC) % predicted (r2 = 0.05, P = 0.22). However, the T2GM was significantly associated with airflow obstruction reflected in the FEV 1 /FVC ratio (r2 = 0.22, P = 0.006; Figure 2B), and restricting the analysis to subjects with asthma showed the same relationship between T2GM and FEV 1 /FVC ratio (r2 = 0.20, P = 0.03) but neither the FEV 1 nor FVC % predicted. Direct AHR measured by methacholine challenge was close to a significant association with the T2GM in the full population (r2 = 0.10, P = 0.07; Figure 2C), but not when restricted to the subjects with asthma (r2 = 0.07, P = 0.21). In contrast, across the full population, there was a significant association between the T2GM and the severity of indirect AHR measured by the maximum fall in FEV 1 after dry air exercise challenge (r2 = 0.27, P = 0.002) and in the area under the FEV 1 -time curve in the first 30 minutes after exercise (AUC30; r2 = 0.28, P = 0.002; Figure 2D). This relationship between the T2GM and indirect AHR remained when the analysis was restricted to the subjects with asthma (AUC30, r2 = 0.25, P = 0.01). Examining these same associations with each of the T2GM cytokines individually demonstrates that both FEV 1 /FVC and severity of EIB (AUC30) were associated most strongly with IL13 expression, and secondarily with IL5 expression, but less so with IL4 expression (Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 2 Sputum type 2 gene expression correlates with airway obstruction and the severity of indirect AHR. (A and B) The T2GM did not correlate with FEV 1 % predicted (A) but did correlate with the FEV 1 /FVC ratio (B). (C and D) The T2GM trended toward an association with severity of direct AHR (C) and was significant in association with indirect AHR (D). Associations were assessed by linear regression; shown are regression lines and 95% confidence intervals.

These results demonstrate that type 2 inflammation reflected in the T2GM is most closely associated with the degree of indirect AHR.

The T2GM in the airways is significantly related to the expression of certain mast cell genes in the airways. Mast cells with a unique pattern of expression of proteases were identified in asthma, and the mast cell genes tryptase (TPSAB1) and carboxypeptidase A3 (CPA3) but not chymase (CMA1) were found to be increased in subjects with EIB (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C), consistent with previous work (8, 9). Here we assessed the relationship between these mast cell genes and a direct measure of type 2 gene expression in the airways. We found that the T2GM was highly correlated with the expression of TPSAB1 (r2 = 0.46, P < 0.0001; Figure 3A) and CPA3 (r2 = 0.56, P < 0.0001; Figure 3B) in induced sputum cells, and not correlated with CMA1 (r2 = 0.00, P = 0.77; Figure 3C). Similar significant associations were identified when the analysis was restricted to subjects with asthma (data not shown). The expression of these mast cell genes was also assessed by copy number analysis of RNA isolated from epithelial brushings obtained at the time of research bronchoscopy. We found that the T2GM in induced sputum was associated with the number of copies of TPSAB1 (r2 = 0.18, P = 0.04; Figure 3D) and CPA3 (r2 = 0.28, P = 0.01; Figure 3E) in the airway epithelium, but not with CMA1 (r2 = 0.06, P = 0.32; Figure 3F). In accordance with our results showing a relationship between the T2GM and the severity of indirect AHR, we found that the severity of EIB measured by the AUC30 was also associated with TPSAB1 (r2 = 0.22, P = 0.006; Supplemental Figure 3D) and CPA3 (r2 = 0.31, P = 0.0007; Supplemental Figure 3E) in induced sputum cells and not with CMA1 (r2 = 0.00, P = 0.82; Supplemental Figure 3F). These results identify a close association between type 2 inflammation and the expression of a specific set of mast cell genes in airway cells and the airway epithelium, confirming the close relationship between mast cell gene expression in the airways and type 2 inflammation.

Figure 3 Sputum type 2 gene expression is associated with mast cell gene expression in sputum and bronchial brushings. The T2GM expression in sputum was significantly correlated with the expression of the mast cell genes TPSAB1 and CPA3, but not CMA1, in induced sputum cells (A–C) and also in bronchial epithelial brushing (D–F). All associations are by linear regression; shown are regression lines and 95% confidence bounds.

A shift in mast cells from the submucosal to the epithelial compartment occurs in association with indirect AHR. We used quantitative morphometry in the form of design-based stereology on endobronchial biopsies to further delineate the density of mast cells in different tissue compartments. We used 2 complementary stereology approaches to quantify the location of mast cells in the airway wall. For the primary analysis, we quantified the number of mast cells relative to the reference surface area of the basal lamina to provide an assessment of the number mast cells above or below the basal lamina. For the second analysis, we used the physical dissector to assess the density of mast cells in each reference space of the epithelial volume, and the submucosal volume (see an illustrated presentation of these methods in Supplemental Figure 4). These complementary unbiased assessments were designed to determine whether there is a specific shift in the location of mast cells in asthma from below the basal lamina in the submucosa to the epithelial compartment. The quantity of mast cells in the epithelium relative to the surface area of basal lamina was increased in asthma (P = 0.02; Figure 4A). This difference was driven by the EIB+ asthma group, which had more intraepithelial mast cells per surface area of the basal lamina than both the EIB– asthma group (P = 0.02) and the healthy controls (P = 0.002; Figure 4B). The EIB– group did not differ from the healthy control group (P = 0.47). An association between the severity of EIB measured by the AUC30 and the quantity of mast cells in the epithelium relative to the surface area of the basal lamina was also observed (P = 0.05; Figure 4C). In contrast, the number of mast cells in the submucosa relative to the surface area of the basal lamina was lower in asthma compared with healthy controls (P = 0.006; Figure 4D); there was no difference in the number of mast cells below the basal lamina comparing subjects with and without EIB (P = 0.60; Figure 4E) or comparing the number of submucosal mast cells and severity of EIB (P = 0.20; Figure 4F). In comparing the density of mast cells in each space relative to the volume of that space, we found the same relationships between epithelial mast cell infiltration and indirect AHR (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C), and observed a similar trend toward a reduction in the density of mast cells per submucosal volume in asthma, though these results did not reach statistical significance (Supplemental Figure 5, D and E).

Figure 4 A shift in mast cells from the submucosa to the epithelium is associated with indirect AHR. (A) The number of intraepithelial mast cells relative to the area of the basal lamina (Epi MC/BL area) is increased in asthma compared with healthy controls. (B) It is highest in EIB+ asthma subjects compared with EIB– subjects and healthy controls. (C) Additionally, it is significantly correlated with severity of indirect AHR measured by AUC30. (D–F) In contrast, the number of submucosal mast cells relative to the area of the basal lamina (Sub MC/BL area) is lower in asthma compared with healthy controls (D), is similar in EIB+ and EIB– asthma (E), and is not correlated with indirect AHR (F). (G) The ratio of the number of mast cells per area of the basal lamina in the epithelium relative to the number in the submucosa is increased in asthma. (H) It is highest in the EIB+ asthma subjects relative to the EIB– subjects and healthy controls. (I) Additionally, it is significantly associated with the severity of indirect AHR measured by AUC30. Group comparisons are shown as box plots with median, interquartile range, minimum, and maximum. Significance was assessed by the Mann-Whitney U test (2-group) or the Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons (3-group). Associations are by linear regression; shown are regression lines and 95% confidence bounds.

To specifically characterize the shift in mast cells between the submucosa and epithelial compartments, we generated a ratio of mast cells in the epithelium relative to the submucosa using both quantitative metrics. We found that the ratio of the number of mast cells per area of the basal lamina in the epithelium relative to the number in the submucosa (MC #/BL area ratio) was increased in asthma (P = 0.006; Figure 4G) and that this increase was specifically driven by the EIB+ asthma group relative to the EIB– asthma group (P = 0.009; Figure 4H) and the healthy controls (P = 0.0007). Further, there was a strong association between this ratio of mast cells and the severity of indirect AHR (r2 = 0.29, P = 0.0007; Figure 4I). Similarly, the density of mast cells in the epithelium relative to the density of mast cells in the submucosa (MC volume density ratio) was increased in asthma (P = 0.02; Supplemental Figure 5G) in a manner that was driven by the EIB+ asthma group (P = 0.002; Supplemental Figure 5H) and was associated with the severity of indirect AHR (r2 = 0.31, P = 0.0005; Supplemental Figure 5I). These results are also illustrated in Supplemental Figure 6, which shows representative images of endobronchial biopsies from each of the groups showing the shift in the location of mast cells between the submucosa and epithelium in asthma.

Taken together, these results specifically demonstrate that in healthy individuals, mast cells are located predominantly in the submucosa, while these cells are shifted to the epithelial compartment in asthma. This finding further suggests the migration of mast cells from the submucosa to the epithelium in asthma and demonstrates that a shift in the location of mast cells from a predominantly submucosal location to the airway epithelium is the major alteration in asthma, and is closely associated with airway dysfunction in the form of indirect AHR.

The T2GM in induced sputum is a marker of mast cell infiltration of the airway epithelium. Type 2 inflammation is often viewed as a marker of eosinophilic inflammation. More recently, however, innate immune cells, including type 2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2s), have emerged as a key source of IL-5 and IL-13 (33–35). Here we observed that type 2 inflammation reflected by the T2GM was closely associated with the quantity of mast cells in the airway epithelium relative to the basal lamina area (r2 = 0.35, P = 0.002; Figure 5A), but not the quantity of mast cells in the submucosa relative to the basal lamina area (r2 = 0.04, P = 0.34; Figure 5B). This finding specifically demonstrates that a shift in the location of mast cells is associated with type 2 inflammation, as the ratio of the quantity of mast cells above and below the basal lamina was strongly associated with the T2GM (r2 = 0.40, P = 0.009), as was the volume density ratio of mast cells in the epithelium relative to the submucosa (r2 = 0.60, P < 0.0001; Figure 5C). This shift in the volume density ratio of mast cells was closely correlated with the expression of each type 2 gene, IL4 (r2 = 0.52, P < 0.0001), IL5 (r2 = 0.41, P = 0.0008), and IL13 (r2 = 0.55, P < 0.0001).

Figure 5 Sputum type 2 gene expression is correlated with a shift in mast cells from the submucosa to the airway epithelium. (A and B) The sputum T2GM is correlated with the number of intraepithelial mast cells relative to the area of the basal lamina (Epi MC/BL area) (A), and not with the number of submucosal mast cells relative to the area of the basal lamina (Sub MC/BL area) (B). (C) The sputum T2GM is correlated with the volume density ratio of mast cells in the epithelium relative to the submucosa. (D) Sputum T2GM is also weakly correlated with sputum eosinophil concentration. All associations are by linear regression; shown are regression lines and 95% confidence bounds.

To assess the relationship between the T2GM and airway eosinophilia, we examined the relationship between the T2GM with the percentage of eosinophils in induced sputum and the concentration of induced sputum eosinophils. We found a modest association between the T2GM and the concentration of induced sputum eosinophils (r2 = 0.16, P = 0.02; Figure 5D), and no association with percentage of induced sputum eosinophils. The associations with each type 2 gene and the concentration of induced sputum eosinophils were modest: IL4 (r2 = 0.21, P = 0.007), IL5 (r2 = 0.21, P = 0.05), and IL13 (r2 = 0.09, P = 0.09). These results demonstrate that type 2 inflammation is more closely related to a shift in the location of mast cells to the airway epithelium as compared with induced sputum eosinophilia in asthma.

The epithelial-derived cytokine IL-33 plays a unique role in the activation of type 2 gene expression in human mast cells. Because of the observed association of intraepithelial mast cells with type 2 inflammation, we examined the regulation of mast cell type 2 gene expression by the epithelial-derived cytokines IL-33, IL-25, and TSLP. We investigated expression in primary human cord blood–derived mast cells (CBMCs), and also in the LAD2 human mast cell line (36) and the LUVA human mast cell line (37) to serve as technical replicates because of limitations in the ability to generate sufficient quantities of CBMCs for some of the complex ex vivo experiments. In CBMCs, we found that IL-33 induced the expression of IL5 and IL13 (P < 0.0001) but not IL4 (P = 0.81). In contrast, IL-25, TSLP, house dust mite (HDM) extract, and IL-13 did not individually induce the expression of type 2 cytokines (Figure 6A). In LAD2 cells, we similarly found that only IL-33 stimulation induced the expression of the type 2 cytokines IL5 (P < 0.0001) and IL13 (P = 0.0009) with minimal induction of IL4 (P = 0.65; Supplemental Figure 7A). In LUVA cells IL-33 induced expression of IL13 but not IL4 or IL5 (Supplemental Figure 7B). Using the LAD2 cell line, we found that the addition of IL-25 or TSLP to IL-33 partially attenuated the IL-33–induced expression of type 2 cytokines (Supplemental Figure 7A). Finally, we examined the release of IL-5 and IL-13 protein and found that LUVA mast cells treated with IL-33 released large quantities of IL-13 and modest amounts of IL-5 after 24 and 48 hours in culture (P < 0.0001; Figure 6B).

Figure 6 IL-33 uniquely induces production of type 2 cytokines in mast cells. (A) IL-33 induced gene expression of the type 2 cytokines IL5 and IL13, and to a lesser extent IL4, in primary human CBMCs compared with unstimulated control (Ctrl), whereas IL-25, TSLP, HDM extract, or IL-13 did not (n = 4 per condition). *P < 0.0001 vs. Ctrl. (B) IL-33 induced production of IL-13 protein and to a lesser extent IL-5 protein in LUVA mast cells (n = 2 per condition at 3 time points). Differences between multiple conditions were assessed by 1-way ANOVA with correction for multiple comparisons. Shown are mean values and SEM bars. *P < 0.0001.

In an organotypic cell culture system, mast cells regulate the epithelial expression of IL-33 in a feed-forward loop. Because of the unique role of IL-33 in the induction of type 2 cytokines in mast cells, we examined the interaction between mast cells and the expression of key cytokines in the epithelium. We used an ex vivo model of differentiated primary epithelial cells in organotypic culture in which human mast cells were placed in the basolateral fluid for 48 hours either with or without treatment of the apical surface with HDM extract, modeling the function of intraepithelial mast cells. The mast cells were either primed with IL-33 for 4 hours or not prior to coculture. We found that coculturing epithelial cells with LAD2 mast cells that were primed with IL-33 before coculture led to a marked amplification of epithelial IL33 expression (P = 0.02; Figure 7A). It is notable that HDM treatment, which is known to cause an increase in IL-33 release as are other proteolytic allergens (38–40), caused a further amplification of epithelial IL33 expression over IL-33 priming alone (P = 0.007), suggesting that persistent IL-33 activation of mast cells occurs in this coculture model. We found the same results using LUVA mast cells in coculture, both the significant increase in epithelial IL33 expression in coculture with IL-33–primed LUVA mast cells (P = 0.0004) and the amplification by treatment of epithelial cells with HDM extract (P = 0.02; Figure 7B). Finally, we confirmed these results using primary human CBMCs, including the effects of priming and the further amplification of epithelial IL33 following HDM stimulation of the apical surface (P = 0.01; Figure 7C). These results demonstrate that IL-33–primed mast cells regulate the epithelial expression of IL33 and suggest that further release of IL-33 in response to HDM extract amplifies this feed-forward loop. Providing further evidence of this feed-forward loop, we found that the levels of IL-33 protein were significantly elevated in the basolateral media only when IL-33–primed mast cells were added to the coculture system in our model of coculture with HDM-treated epithelial cells differentiated in organotypic culture (P < 0.0001; Figure 7D). Although we cannot directly ascertain the source of IL-33 protein in this experiment definitively, we found that the levels of IL-33 protein were not measurable when IL-33–primed mast cells were washed, transferred to a new well, and similarly treated with HDM in the absence of the epithelium, so we believe the production is from the epithelium. Further, although mast cell production of IL-33 has been described (41), we have found that IL-33 priming of mast cells does not lead to an increase in the expression of IL33 by mast cells (data not shown).

Figure 7 Mast cells regulate the epithelial expression of IL33 in a feed-forward loop. In a coculture system with differentiated epithelial cells cocultured with or without mast cells for 48 hours, priming of the mast cells with IL-33 significantly amplified the epithelial expression of IL33. Stimulation of the epithelial surface with HDM further amplified IL33 expression. Similar results were identified for LAD2 mast cells (n = 3 per condition) (A), LUVA mast cells (n = 3 per condition) (B), and primary CBMCs (n = 2 per condition) (C). (D) IL-33 protein was detected in the basolateral media only when IL-33–primed mast cells were added to the coculture system in which HDM was added to the apical surface (n = 4 per condition). IL-33 protein was not detectable when IL-33–primed mast cells that were similarly exposed to HDM were cultured in the absence of the epithelium. Differences between multiple conditions were assessed by 1-way ANOVA with correction for multiple comparisons. Shown are mean values and SEM bars.

Feed-forward amplification of epithelial IL-33 gene expression by mast cells is mediated by IL-33, and is not a consequence of IL-13 signaling. To examine whether IL-33 activation of mast cells is critical for the amplification of epithelial IL33 expression rather than a more general feature of mast cell activation, we compared priming of mast cells with IL-33 to priming with more general stimuli of mast cell activation, including IgE-mediated degranulation following passive sensitization as well as phorbol 12-myristate 13-acetate–mediated (PMA-mediated) activation. Furthermore, to exclude the possibility that the cells were being activated in an autocrine manner, we also primed with unstimulated mast cell supernatant as a control condition. We found that while IL-33–primed LAD2 mast cells amplified epithelial IL-33 production either with or without HDM treatment of the epithelial surface, activating mast cells by IgE-mediated degranulation or PMA stimulation did not alter epithelial IL33 expression (Supplemental Figure 8A). We observed the same results with LUVA mast cells (Supplemental Figure 8B). We also found no evidence that autocrine activation by a mast cell–derived product was involved in the regulation of epithelial IL-33.

Since recent work found that IL-33–stimulated mast cells induce IL-13–mediated genes in the epithelium (42), we examined the dependence on IL-33 and IL-13 after priming LAD2 mast cells with IL-33 using blocking antibodies in our coculture system. We found that the amplification of epithelial IL33 by IL-33–primed mast cells could be inhibited by blockade of IL-33 during coculture (P = 0.003; Figure 8A). The further amplification of epithelial IL33 with both IL-33–primed mast cells and HDM stimulation of the epithelial cells was significantly attenuated via IL-33 blockade (P < 0.0001; Figure 8A). Our prior results demonstrate that HDM leads to a persistent increase in IL33 expression, and these studies further confirm the dependence on persistent IL-33 activation in this feed-forward loop that regulates epithelial IL33 expression through mast cells. As we have shown that IL-33 strongly induces IL13 expression and release in mast cells, these results suggest that the effects on the epithelium may be mediated by IL-13, so we treated epithelial cells in organotypic culture directly with either IL-33 or IL-13, and found that while IL-33 induced the expression of IL33 in the epithelium (P = 0.0002) as has been noted in other cells (43), IL-13 itself did not induce the expression of IL33 (Figure 8B). When epithelial cells were treated with HDM, there was an increase in IL33 expression as seen in earlier experiments (P = 0.02). In this context, the addition of IL-33 to HDM-treated epithelial cells resulted in a further increase in epithelial IL33 expression (P < 0.0001), while treatment with IL-13 significantly decreased the expression of IL33 (P = 0.003; Figure 8B), indicating that IL-13 serves as a negative regulator of this system. As this result might suggest that IL-13 acts indirectly on the epithelium through mast cells, we primed mast cells with either IL-13 or IL-33 and found that while IL-33–primed mast cells increased epithelial IL33, IL-13–primed mast cells did not (P = 0.03 without and P < 0.0001 with HDM treatment of the epithelium; Figure 8C). These results demonstrate that the feed-forward loop leading to enhanced epithelial IL33 expression is dependent on mast cells and the persistent effects of IL-33 in coculture, which leads to enhanced expression of type 2 cytokines; however, IL-13 itself is not the mediator of this effect, and actually decreases the HDM-mediated increase in epithelial IL33 expression, suggesting a counterregulatory system.

Figure 8 Feed-forward amplification of epithelial IL33 gene expression is mediated by IL-33 and is not a consequence of IL-13 signaling. (A) A blocking antibody against IL-33 during the 48 hours of coculture reduced the amplification of epithelial IL33 expression during coculture with IL-33–primed LAD2 mast cells, particularly when the apical surface of the epithelium was treated with HDM. (B) Direct treatment of differentiated primary epithelial cells alone (without mast cells) with IL-33 significantly increased the expression of IL33, while treatment with IL-13 did not induce the expression of epithelial IL33. HDM also induced expression of epithelial IL33 (P = 0.02), which was further augmented by treatment with IL-33 in the basolateral compartment and was diminished by the addition of IL-13 in the basolateral fluid. (C) Priming mast cells with IL-33 before coculture increased epithelial IL33 expression in comparison with priming with IL-13 (n = 4 per condition for all conditions, except one condition in which poor quantitative PCR amplification of the housekeeping gene occurred). Differences between multiple conditions were assessed by 1-way ANOVA with correction for multiple comparisons. Shown are mean values and SEM bars.

Feed-forward amplification of epithelial IL33 expression is accentuated in primary epithelial cells derived from subjects with childhood-onset asthma. Although most studies have not identified a major increase in epithelial IL33 gene expression in asthma during stable disease, and similarly we did not see an increase in IL33 expression in epithelial brushing in our cohort (data not shown) (9), there is evidence of increased IL-33 protein production and altered expression of a recently described splice variant suggesting complex regulation (9, 44, 45). Further, previous work has demonstrated that IL-33 production is largely from basal cells rather than the ciliated cells that predominate in epithelial brushings (45). To further translate our findings to asthma, we compared the effects of LUVA mast cell coculture and IL-33 priming on primary airway epithelial cells isolated from children with asthma compared with epithelial cells isolated from healthy nonatopic children. We found the same pattern of amplification of epithelial IL33 expression by coculture with IL-33–primed LUVA mast cells, but there was a greater effect in the epithelial cells isolated from children with asthma compared with epithelial cells isolated from healthy nonatopic children (P = 0.006, overall difference in phenotype, control vs. asthma; Figure 9 and Supplemental Table 3). The accentuated effects of priming the mast cells with IL-33 either with or without HDM stimulation showed a notable trend toward increased effect of mast cells on epithelial cells derived from children with asthma (P = 0.1, control vs. asthma). These results indicate that the epithelial–mast cell feed-forward loop regulating the epithelial expression of IL33 is amplified in subjects with asthma compared with healthy controls, both an overall difference in the epithelial response to coculture with mast cells, and specifically a heightened response to IL-33 acting through mast cells.