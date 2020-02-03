β1-Integrin– and KV1.3 channel–dependent signaling stimulates glutamate release from Th17 cells

Patients with MS have elevated glutamine levels in the CSF, and T cells from patients with MS secrete higher levels of glutamate. To investigate the relevance of T cell–mediated glutamate release in humans, we first assessed the levels of glutamine, which can be metabolized to glutamate by the enzyme glutaminase in the CSF. Patients with MS had elevated glutamine levels in the CSF compared with patients with noninflammatory neurological diseases (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126381DS1). Glutaminase levels were significantly higher in unstimulated and stimulated Th17 cells from patients with MS than in Th1 cells or than in Th17 cells from healthy donors, indicating a high capacity for glutamate production (Figure 1, B and C). Indeed, the polarization of memory CD4+CD45RO+ cells into Th17 cells strongly increased glutamate secretion in comparison with undifferentiated human CD4+ cells. Moreover, Th17 cells derived from patients with MS secreted significantly higher levels of glutamate than did Th1 or Th17 cells derived from healthy donors (Figure 1C), whereas T effector functions such as IL-17 production did not differ (Supplemental Figure 1A). Cytokine production and transcription factor expression clearly differentiated human Th1- and Th17-polarized cells (Supplemental Figure 1, B–D). Using electron microscopy with immunogold labeling of fixed glutamate, we observed that stimulated Th17 cells had positive signals in the cytoplasm and within newly formed vesicles, whereas unstimulated human Th17 cells contained fewer glutamate-positive vesicles. We detected no positive signals in the unstained control cells (Figure 1, D and E).

Figure 1 Patients with MS have higher glutamine levels in the CSF and elevated glutamate secretion by T cells. (A) Glutamine levels were assessed in the CSF of patients with RRMS (n = 16) or noninflammatory neurological disease (NIND) (n = 14). (B) mRNA analysis of the enzyme glutaminase was performed in unstimulated and stimulated human Th1 and Th17 cells from 8 healthy donors (HDs) and 15 patients with MS after 24 hours (normalized to β-actin). (C) Human CD4+ cells were isolated from PBMCs of healthy donors (n = 17), and glutamate levels were measured after 24 hours. In another set of experiments, differentiated Th1 and Th17 cells from healthy donors (n = 6) and patients with MS (n = 7) were compared. (D) Post-embedment immunogold labeling of fixed l-glutamate was measured with an electron microscope. Unstimulated human Th17 cells showed only sporadic positive signals in the cytoplasm (left panels), whereas stimulated human Th17 cells showed clear positive signals in the cytoplasm and in vesicles (middle and right panels). Yellow circles highlight vesicular structures; black arrows indicate glutamate. Scale bars: 2 μm and 500 nm. (E) Quantification of glutamate-positive cells within unstained (n = 13), unstimulated (Th17 unstim) (n = 11), and stimulated (Th17 stim) (n = 17) human Th17 cells. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by unpaired Student’s t test (A), 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (B and C), or χ2 test (E).

Th17 cells possess the molecular machinery for vesicular glutamate release as a pathway of T cell–mediated neuronal excitotoxicity. We next addressed how glutamate secretion is regulated in polarized murine Th17 cells from MOG 35–55 –specific 2D2 mice. The levels of extracellular glutamate secreted by Th17 cells increased over time and were elevated upon TCR stimulation. Furthermore, external glutamine supply increased glutamate secretion (Figure 2A). BPTES [bis-2-(5-phenylacetamido-1,3,4-thiadiazol-2-yl)ethyl sulfide], a pharmacological blocker for the enzyme glutaminase, significantly reduced glutamate secretion following external glutamine supply (Figure 2B). Importantly, BPTES had no impact on T cell differentiation (Supplemental Figure 2A), and none of the pharmacological treatments or media affected T cell survival (Supplemental Figure 2B). In principle, intracellular glutamate can be derived either from external supplies or from de novo formation by metabolic pathways. However, we observed that mRNA levels of the enzyme glutamate oxaloacetate transaminase (Got) were not increased after TCR stimulation, arguing against a major role of the citric acid cycle as a metabolic glutamate source in Th17 cells (Figure 2C). A direct role of Th17 cells in neuronal damage is often doubted, given that neurons do not express the MHC class II molecules necessary for TCR-dependent recognition (30, 31). Therefore, we sought to determine the role of classical neurotoxic molecules in murine Th17 cells. Although Th1 cells produced significant amounts of granzyme B, Th17 cells expressed only very low levels of granzyme B or perforin (Figure 2D) and, surprisingly, did not express FasL (Supplemental Figure 3A). Cytokine production and transcription factor expression for differentiated Th1- and Th17-polarized cells are shown in Supplemental Figure 3, B and C. Th17 cells secreted significantly higher levels of the excitatory neurotransmitter glutamate than did undifferentiated or Th1 cells (Figure 2E), leading to the question of how Th17 cells regulate glutamate secretion and whether this secretion might have a specific role in inducing neuronal injury. We therefore assessed the expression of different pathway proteins necessary for the formation of glutamate vesicles, comparing Th1 and Th17 cells. Indeed, mRNA levels of glutaminase, vesicular H-ATPase pump, and vesicular transport proteins 1 and 2 (VGLUT1, VGLUT2) were significantly upregulated after 24 hours of stimulation in Th17 cells but not in unstimulated or stimulated Th1 cells (Figure 3A). We confirmed the upregulation of the key pathway proteins glutaminase and vesicular H-ATPase pump on Th17 cells on the protein level (Figure 3B). Therefore, we sought to determine whether Th17 cells have the same capability as neurons to transport and eventually release glutamate.

Figure 2 Th17 cells possess a vesicular glutamate release pathway. (A) Polarized murine Th17 cells from MOG 35–5 -specific 2D2 mice were cultured in glutamate- and glutamine-free media or glutamine-supplemented (l-Gln) media for 4 and 24 hours, followed by measurement of glutamate levels (n = 6–7). (B) Glutamate levels were measured after pharmacological blocking of the enzyme glutaminase by 10 μM BPTES and external supply of 4 mM l-glutamine after 4 and 24 hours (n = 6–8). (C) Got2 mRNA analysis was performed with Th17 cells compared with unstimulated Th17 cells after CD3 and CD28 stimulation (n = 7–15). (D) Th17 (n = 12) and Th1 (n = 5) cells were cultured for 5 days, and the levels of granzyme B and perforin were compared using flow cytometry. (E) Glutamate secretion by naive and Th1- and Th17-differentiated cells (same donors, n = 7) that were cultured in glutamate- and glutamine-free media for 24 hours. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by Mann-Whitney U test (C and D) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s (E) or Dunnett’s (A and B) post hoc test.

Figure 3 Upregulation of the vesicular glutamate release pathway upon stimulation. (A) mRNA analyses of the enzyme glutaminase and the vesicular transport proteins H-ATPase, Vglut1, and Vglut2 were performed with unstimulated and stimulated (for 4 hours and 24 hours) Th17 cells compared with unstimulated and stimulated Th1 cells (n = 7–15). (B) Western blot analysis of unstimulated and stimulated Th1 and Th17 cells for glutaminase and H-ATPase levels. Representative blots are shown as well as quantification in relation to GAPDH levels (n = 3–4). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (A) or Mann-Whitney U test (B).

Th17 cells secrete glutamate via regulated vesicular transport. Vesicular transport relies on a number of key molecules including vesicle-associated membrane proteins (VAMPs), also termed synaptobrevins, and SNAP23, another essential component that forms the so-called soluble N-ethylmaleimide–sensitive factor attachment receptor (SNARE) complex, which is a protein complex in secretory cells. Expression of glutamate in cytotoxic T cells was previously reported, whereas the regulatory and functional roles in Th17 cells have not been addressed so far (32, 33). To unravel the potential vesicular transport of glutamate in Th17 cells via the interaction of vesicular VAMPs with target compartment membrane proteins, we first analyzed the expression of VAMP proteins on Th17 cells. Indeed, we found that Vamp2, Vamp3, and Vamp4 mRNA levels were expressed at significantly higher levels by Th17 cells than by Th1 cells (Figure 4A). We observed that SNAP23, another SNARE protein that is part of the cognate receptor complex in the target membrane, was also expressed at higher levels by Th17 cells than by Th1 cells (Figure 4A). Addition of glutamine further increased the mRNA levels of Vamp2 and Vamp4, but not of Vamp3 or Snap23. We confirmed the expression of SNARE complex–associated proteins by immunocytochemical and Western blot stainings of Th17-polarized CD4+ cells (Figure 4, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). To identify the role of the SNARE complex–associated proteins in vesicle glutamate release of Th17 cells, we transfected these cells with the potent tetanus neurotoxin (TeNT), which proteolytically cleaves the synaptobrevins VAMP2 and VAMP3 and thereby inhibits specific pathways of vesicular transport (34). Th17 cells transfected with a plasmid enabling TeNT expression displayed significantly decreased glutamate secretion levels compared with the nonfunctional TeNT mutant (TeNTE234Q) (Figure 4D). Since vesicular release of glutamate depends on Ca2+ and can be regulated by voltage-gated potassium channels, we assessed the effect of the specific inhibitor margatoxin (MgTX) on intracellular Ca2+ levels in Th17 cells after TCR stimulation. In fact, Ca2+-free culture conditions completely abolished glutamate secretion (Figure 4E), and blockade of K V 1.3 (KCNA3) channels with MgTX significantly reduced intracellular Ca2+ levels in Th17 cells after TCR stimulation (Figure 4F).

Figure 4 Th17 cells express synaptobrevins and thereby regulate the vesicular release of glutamate. (A) mRNA analysis of the SNARE complex–associated proteins was performed with unstimulated, stimulated, and stimulated plus glutamine-treated (Gln) murine Th17 cells compared with Th1 cells (n = 6 each). (B) Immunocytochemical staining for the synaptobrevins VAMP2, -3, -4 and SNAP23 in Th17-differentiated cells. Scale bars: 5 μm. Costaining with CD4 and DAPI was performed. (C) Immunocytochemical staining for the synaptobrevins VAMP2, VAMP4, and IL-17 in Th17-differentiated cells. Scale bars: 5 μm. Costaining with CD4 and DAPI was performed. (D) Th17 cells were transfected with TeNT and the nonfunctional tetanus toxin mutant (TeNTE234Q). Glutamate release levels from Th17 cells per transfection were detected after 24 hours (n = 5 per group). (E) Th17 cells were cultured in Ca2+-free HEPES complete (no glutamate/no glutamine) with 2 mM EGTA, and glutamate levels were assessed after 4 hours (n = 5–8 per group). (F) Ca2+ imaging experiments with Fluo-8 AM–loaded Th17 cells with (gray curve) or without (black curve) pretreatment with MgTX (n = 5 per group). αCD3, anti-CD3; con, control. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by Mann-Whitney U test (F) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s (D) or Dunnett’s (A and E) post hoc test.

Th17 cells produce glutamate in a K V 1.3-dependent manner. We next investigated whether voltage-gated potassium channels influence vesicular release and regulate glutamate secretion by Th17 cells, as potassium channels are especially important for controlling a diverse range of T cell effector functions (35, 36). Th17 cells showed an upregulation of the voltage-gated potassium channel K V 1.3 upon TCR stimulation, and K V 1.3 currents were successfully blocked by MgTX (Figure 5A). We confirmed Kv1.3 protein expression on Th17 cells by Western blot analysis (Figure 5B). Th17 cells secreted significantly higher levels of glutamate after TCR stimulation, and K V 1.3 blockade with MgTX reversed this effect (Figure 5C). K V 1.3 plays an important role in the function of T effector memory cells, especially after repetitive antigen-specific stimulation, whereas blockade of K V 1.3 on acutely activated T cells has only minor effects (37). To investigate the role of K V 1.3 specifically in Th17 cells, we treated Th17-differentiated cells with MgTX. We observed that K V 1.3 blockade had no significant influence on T cell activation parameters such as the proliferation rate or cytokine production (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). In contrast, we found a positive correlation between glutamate secretion and the percentage of the inflammatory cytokines IL-17 and TNF-α in Th17 cultures (Supplemental Figure 5C), indicating that Th17 cells acquire the ability to increase glutamate production during cell lineage differentiation. Additionally, K V 1.3 was not expressed on CNS neurons but instead on invading CD4+ T cells in EAE lesions (Supplemental Figure 5D). Although the use of 4-aminopyridine as a positive control induced neuronal glutamate release (38), K V 1.3 blockade did not influence neuronal glutamate secretion (Supplemental Figure 5E). Altogether, these findings point toward a specific effect of K V 1.3 blockade only on T cell–mediated glutamate release during T cell–neuron interaction. To examine whether glutamate-containing vesicles can be visualized in Th17 cells, we made use of a previously published glutamate sensor (iGluSnFR) (39) that enables glutamate levels to be analyzed on the basis of GFP intensity (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 6). Indeed, we detected glutamate in vesicle-like structures and found that TCR stimulation led to significantly increased glutamate levels in comparison with basal levels, whereas treatment with MgTX significantly reduced both intracellular glutamate amounts and vesicle formation (Figure 5D). Importantly, MgTX had no impact on glutamate levels produced by K V 1.3–/– Th17 cells, underlining the specific link between K V 1.3 channels and glutamate secretion (Figure 5E).

Figure 5 Th17 cells produce glutamate in a K V 1.3-mediated manner. (A) Kcna3 mRNA expression was upregulated after 4 hours and 24 hours of TCR stimulation with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 (n = 17). Patch-clamp experiments were performed on Th17 cells and showed blockade of K V 1.3 currents after application of MgTX (n = 9). (B) Western blot staining for KCNA3 and GAPDH was performed in Th17 cells (1 representative example of 4 is shown). (C) Glutamate levels after 24 hours in culture media were assessed, comparing TCR-stimulated Th17 cells with or without MgTX treatment (n = 6 per group). (D) Th17-differentiated cells were transfected with the GFP-based glutamate sensor iGluSnFR. Staining for CD4 was also performed, and GFP intensity was analyzed with ImageJ software. Scale bars: 5 μm (top row) and 10 μm (bottom row). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. (E) Glutamate levels were not significantly different between stimulated Th17 cells from WT and KCNA3–/– mice treated with MgTX (n = 3–4 per group). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test (A, C, and D) or Mann-Whitney U test (E).

K V 1.3 blockade reduces both intracellular neuronal Ca2+ levels and neuron damage. We previously visualized intracellular neuronal Ca2+ fluctuations using in vivo 2-photon laser scanning microscopy in the upper brainstem, an area prone to active inflammation in EAE (12). We induced EAE by the transfer of fluorescent myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein peptide–specific (MOG 35–55 –specific) Th17-differentiated cells (2D2-RFP) into recipient mice lacking T and B lymphocytes and assessed Ca2+ levels via the genetically encoded Ca2+ indicator TN-XXL (B6.Thy1-TN-XXLxRag–/–) (Figure 6A). We found that infiltrating pathogenic T cells in EAE lesions increased neuronal Ca2+ levels, indicating subsequent neuron damage. We assessed neuronal free Ca2+ levels by Förster resonance energy transfer (FRET) measurements (false color-coded representation) before and after local MgTX application. A significant reduction in neuronal Ca2+ elevations was observed during imaging of the EAE mice but not the healthy control animals (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Videos 1 and 2). Application of Shk-186, another K V 1.3 blocker that has already entered early clinical trials in plaque psoriasis (40), produced similar effects (Figure 6D). Furthermore, coculture of primary cortical neurons with Th17 cells showed cytotoxic effects of these cells, and these effects were reversed by addition of MgTX (Figure 6, E and F). In line with previous reports (12), we observed that Th17 supernatants had no impact on neuronal cell death, underlining the importance of direct T cell–neuron contact (Figure 6F).

Figure 6 Immune-mediated neuronal Ca2+ elevations and neuronal damage can be significantly diminished by blockade of K V 1.3 channels in vivo. (A) EAE was induced in B6.Thy1-TN-XXLxRag2γc–/– mice (TN-XXL Rag–/–) via the passive transfer of CD4+ cells from B6.2D2.RFP.Th17 cells (Th17.RFP). At the peak of disease [d(max)], Ca2+ levels were imaged in vivo with intravital 2-photon imaging (TnC refers to troponin, a Ca2+ binding protein within the TN-XXL construct, comprising the genetically encoded calcium indicator). (B) Neuronal free Ca2+ levels were assessed by FRET measurements (false color-coded representation) before and after MgTX application (5 μM) in healthy control and EAE mice. Scale bars: 60 μm. B6.2D2.RFP.Th17 cells are shown in red. Ca2+ fluctuations were assessed by the 525 nm/475 nm ratio (ΔR/R). Sale bars: 30 μm. (C) Quantification of the full field 525 nm/475 nm ratio (ΔR/R) in healthy control mice (upper graphs, n = 32 control neurons, n = 48 MgTX neurons) and EAE mice (lower graphs, n = 33 control neurons, n = 42 MgTX neurons). Data were included from 7 control mice and 12 MgTX-treated mice (EAE score >2 from 2 independent experiments). (D) Changes in whole-field analysis of ratio channel intensities after application of 2 different K V 1.3 blockers in vivo: MgTX (n = 7) and Shk-186 (n = 5). (E) Neuronal cortical cultures were incubated with Th17 cells for 12 hours with or without MgTX. Neurons were stained with Tuj1 and DAPI. Scale bars: 25 μm. (F) Quantification of viable neurons after application of Th17 cells with or without MgTX (n = 7–10) and T cell supernatant for 12 hours (n = 7). The y axis represents viable counts per 165 × 165 μm. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by unpaired Student’s t test (C) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (D and F).

Th17 cells possess a β1-integrin–controlled vesicular glutamate release pathway that is activated upon VCAM-1 engagement. As local concentrations of glutamate in a direct T cell–neuron contact could be of particular relevance, we aimed to identify whether glutamate release by Th17 cells is triggered by integrin binding on target cells. Previous studies have shown that a close physical association between K V 1.3 channels and β1 integrins underlies their bidirectional functional coupling: integrin binding promotes K+ currents, and K+ channel function modulates integrin-mediated adherence (41, 42). Indeed, we found that Th17 cells had increased β1-integrin expression (CD29) compared with naive and Th1 cells (Figure 7A). CD29hi-expressing Th17 cells displayed higher levels of Kv1.3 and IL-17, indicating their pathogenic potential (Figure 7B). Direct activation of CD29 with an agonistic antibody as well as binding to a VCAM-1–coated surface significantly increased glutamate secretion of Th17 cells but not of Th1 cells compared with isotype controls (Figure 7C), both alone and in combination with T cell receptor stimulation. In contrast, CD29 and VCAM-1 activation had no impact on Th17 cell proliferation or cytokine production (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Th1 cells showed no elevated glutamate levels after activation with anti-CD29 or anti–VCAM-1. VCAM-1 expression on neurons was significantly increased after LPS treatment and even more prominent after stimulation with splenocyte supernatant, which mimics an inflammatory environment at both the mRNA (Figure 7D) and protein (Figure 7E) levels. In inflammatory lesions from EAE animals, VCAM-1 colocalized with NeuN in neurons (Figure 7F). Whereas 38% of VCAM-1–positive neurons were localized next to invading T cells, only 1% of VCAM-1–negative neurons showed contact with T cells (Figure 7F, right). Patients with MS had increased expression of CD29 on Th17 cells compared with healthy controls (Figure 7G), and VCAM-1–positive neurons were identified in brain tissue specimens (Figure 7H; n = 5 patients with MS, 1 representative staining is depicted). A schematic illustration of glutamate vesicle formation and β1-integrin/K V 1.3–mediated vesicular release by Th17 cells is shown in Figure 8.

Figure 7 K V 1.3-mediated glutamate release is enhanced by activation of β1-integrin (CD29) and upon VCAM-1 binding. (A) Naive, Th17, and Th1 cells were stimulated for 4 hours and stained for CD29. Mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) is shown (n = 3–6). (B) Flow cytometric staining for KCNA3 expression (n = 6) and IL-7 production (n = 6) was performed on Th17 cells, comparing CD29hi- and CD29lo-expressing cell populations. (C) Glutamate levels in unstimulated or TCR-stimulated Th1 and Th17 cells with additional CD29 stimulation or VCAM-1 coating (n = 10–12 per group), 24 hours after culturing in HEPES complete. (D) Vcam1 mRNA expression levels in cortical neurons that were unstimulated, treated with IFN-γ, or stimulated with LPS, and after application of splenocyte supernatant (n = 5–9). (E) VCAM-1 protein analysis and quantification of cortical neurons with or without LPS stimulation or splenocyte supernatant addition. Western blot analysis showed protein levels in kDa (n = 3–4). (F) Immunohistochemical staining for VCAM-1 in infiltrated EAE lesions. Scale bars: 6 μm and 2 μm (zoom, enlarged inset). n = 8 animals from 2 independent EAE experiments; cells were isolated at the maximum disease stage. Costaining for NeuN and CD4 was performed. Graph shows quantification of VCAM-1–positive and –negative cells with or without T cell contact. (G) CD29 extracellular staining for CD29 in human MS Th17 cells (n = 6) compared with cells from healthy donors (n = 5). (H) VCAM-1–positive neurons were identified in brain tissue specimens from patients with MS (n = 5 patients with MS; 1 representative staining is shown). Scale bar: 10 μm. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by unpaired Student’s t test (B), 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s (A, C, and D) or Dunnett’s (E) post hoc test.

Figure 8 Schematic illustration of Ca2+-dependent vesicular glutamate release from Th17 cells, which is counterbalanced by blockade of K V 1.3 channels. The schematic illustrates glutamate vesicle formation and release with its main players: external glutamine, glutaminase, the vesicular proton ATPase pump, the vesicular transport proteins VGLUT1 and VGLUT2, and the SNARE complex, as well as the initiation of an integrin/K V 1.3-mediated release pathway.

Intrathecal blockade of either Kv1.3 or glutaminase and genetic deletion of Kv1.3 ameliorate the disease course of EAE and modulate direct cell-cell contact between T cells and neurons. To address the in vivo relevance of our findings for T cell–neuron interactions, we blocked K V 1.3 channels only in the CNS compartment in an EAE model that mimics important aspects of MS. When MgTX was injected directly into the CSF every other day for 14 days, starting on either day 7 or after disease onset (treatment started when the EAE score was >1, i.e., on day 9 or day 10) in MOG 35–55 -specific C57BL/6 EAE, we observed a significant and reproducible reduction in the clinical score (Figure 9, A and B). In accordance with our in vitro data (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B), the differentiation of CNS-infiltrating 2D2 cells remained unchanged (Figure 9C). Importantly, we found that the degree of neuron damage was significantly smaller in MgTX-treated animals (Figure 9D).

Figure 9 Intrathecal administration of MgTX ameliorates EAE disease course, and the differentiation of CNS-infiltrating 2D2 cells remains unchanged. (A) In mice with MOG 35–55 -induced C57Bl6 EAE, intrathecal injection of MgTX (1.3 ng MgTX/mouse; n = 11 for 2 independent EAE experiments) into the CSF every other day for 14 days, starting on day 7, led to a significant and reproducible reduction in the clinical EAE score compared with the PBS-treated control group (n = 13). (B) In mice with MOG 35–55 -induced C57Bl6 EAE, intrathecal injection of MgTX (1.3 ng MgTX/mouse, n = 8) into the CSF every other day for 14 days, starting after disease onset (treatment started when the EAE score was >1, on approximately day 12), led to a significant reduction in the clinical EAE score compared with the PBS-treated control group (n = 8 for 2 independent EAE experiments). (C) Intracellular cytokine staining was performed on T lymphocytes ex vivo on day 28. Staining for IL-17 and IFN-γ was analyzed by flow cytometry and is shown as the percentage of CD4+ cells within the CNS and as the MFI of CD4+ cells. n = 4 PBS-treated mice; n = 5 MgTX-treated mice. (D) Cryosections of EAE mouse brains were stained for SMI312 (n = 4–5 sections at least 100 μm apart, from 4 WT and MgTx-treated mice on day 28). Images were acquired using an Olympus microscope equipped with a cellSense camera and analyzed with ImageJ software. Scale bars: 20 μm and 5 μm (enlarged insets). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by multiple Student’s t tests (A and B)or Mann-Whitney U test (C and D).

We chose 2 approaches to assess the in vivo relevance of the newly identified neurotoxic pathway: modulation of Kv1.3 and modulation of glutaminase. First, upon in vitro differentiation, KCNA3-KO (KCNA3–/–) lymphocytes displayed comparable levels of IL-17 production (Figure 10A). Passive cell transfer of KCNA3 cells induced almost no EAE symptoms in the Rag–/– mice in comparison with transfer of lymphocytes from WT mice (Figure 10B). In accordance with an ameliorated disease course after K V 1.3 blockade in the CNS in vivo, the number of highly motile T cells was significantly increased, indicating fewer and shorter contacts between T cells and neurons in an inflammatory environment (Figure 10C). As an alternative approach to modulate the neurotoxic pathway described above, intrathecal administration of the glutaminase inhibitor CB-839, currently in phase I/II trials for various malignancies, also significantly ameliorated disease symptoms (Figure 10D).