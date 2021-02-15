Aberrant AZIN2 and polyamine metabolism precipitates tau neuropathology

Human hippocampal brain tissue. For qRT-PCR analyses, the Institute for Brain Aging and Dementia Tissue Repository at the University of California (Irvine) provided human postmortem hippocampal tissue from AD and control patients. Pathological and clinical criteria confirmed the diagnosis of AD. Tissue was frozen at autopsy and stored at –80°C until use. Control and AD samples were matched for age and gender. RNA was extracted as previously described (36) and was analyzed by qRT-PCR. Eight total control samples (2 male, 6 female) and 10 AD samples (4 male, 6 female) were analyzed for gene transcripts. To accurately match for age/gender across PCR-array plates (which included 1 control and 1 AD sample), 2 male control samples were used twice; however, their re-run data was not included in analyses. A table depicting the distribution of age, gender, and postmortem interval (PMI) of qRT-PCR samples can be found in Supplemental Tables 1–3.

For Western blot analyses, samples were deidentified and obtained from the NIH NeuroBioBank following the institutional bioethics guidelines. Brain (cortex) from cases of neuropathologically confirmed AD (n = 15; age range 67–100; [81.8 ± 1.8, mean ± SEM]) and normal cases (n = 10; age range 69–89; [78.5 ± 2.4, mean ± SEM]) were obtained. The average PMI was (AD = 14.9 ± 2.1, mean ± SEM; C = 16.1 ± 2.2, mean ± SEM). Samples were categorized for sex, Braak Staging, and phospho-tau positivity (tau AT8 positive or negative, Supplemental Tables 4–6).

qRT-PCR. The cDNA from human samples, used with RT2 SYBR Green qPCR Mastermix (Qiagen, 330529), was performed using a custom RT2 Profiler PCR array (Qiagen, 330171), according to the manufacturer’s protocol. CT values exported to an Excel file were uploaded to the analysis web portal at http://www.qiagen.com/geneglobe Samples were assigned to controls or test groups. CT values were normalized based on a manual selection of reference genes. The data analysis web portal calculates the fold change/regulation using the ΔΔCT method, in which ΔCT is calculated between the gene of interest and an average of housekeeping genes, followed by ΔΔCT calculations (ΔCT [experiment] – ΔCT [control]). Fold-change was calculated using the 2–ΔΔCT formula. The data analysis web portal generated a scatter plot, heatmap, hierarchy clustergram analysis, and multigroup plot data analysis. Each 96-well plate contained 43 disease-focused transcripts and 2 housekeeping genes per sample (1 control and 1 AD sample per plate). In addition, 1 well contained a genomic DNA control, 1 well contained reverse-transcription controls, and 1 well contained positive PCR controls per sample, all of which passed quality control metrics. In this study, we report a total of 47 genes profiled on 18 samples.

Mice. All animal procedures were performed following the IACUC at the University of South Florida Health Byrd Alzheimer’s Institute. Male and female nTg (C57BL/6J, 000664) and tau PS19 transgenic mice [Tg(Prnp-MAPT*P301S)PS19Vle, The Jackson Laboratory, 008169] were used, and experimental group assignments were balanced for genotype, gender, and litter (37).

Viral production. AZIN2 was cloned into the rAAV vector pTR2-MCS. This vector expressed the AZIN2 with the chicken β-actin CMV hybrid promoter and contained the AAV2 terminal repeats. The AZIN2 was also appended on the N-terminus with an HA tag to detect the expressed protein. rAAV serotype9 viral particles were generated from a triple transfection into HEK293 cells (ATCC, CRL-1573), followed by purification as described previously (38).

Surgical procedures. At 4 months of age, nTg and tau PS19 mice were anesthetized with isoflurane, and a volume of 2 μL of AAV particles containing AVV9–empty capsid (EC) or AZIN2 (3 × 1012 vg/mL) were stereotaxically injected bilaterally into the CA3 of the hippocampus and the anterior cortex. Stereotaxic coordinates from bregma were AP = –2.5 mm, ML = ±2.9 mm, and DV = –3.0 mm for the hippocampus, and AP = 2.2 mm, ML = ±1.7 mm, and DV = –3.0 mm for the cortex. The virus was administered using convection-enhanced delivery at a constant rate of 1.5 μL/min (39). Viral incubation was 4 months at the start of behavioral testing and was 5 months at the time of euthanasia and tissue collection.

Behavioral testing. Four months after viral incubation, mice began behavioral tasks to assess alterations in affective processing, cognitive performance, and motor performance. Behavioral tasks were run in sequence to minimize stress effects on behavioral performance and were adequately spaced out over a month to prevent carryover effects on performance. White noise (55 dB) was present during all testing. The experimenter was blinded to the sample group allocation during data collection.

Open field. The open-field test was used to assess general locomotor and anxiety-like behavior. Animals were allowed to freely explore the maze for 15 minutes in a 44 cm2 open field while being monitored by video tracking software (AnyMaze software; Stoelting Company). Activity levels were evaluated by total distance traveled. Anxiety was assessed by the number of entries to the center zone and time spent in the apparatus’s center zone. Animals that show a decreased tendency to explore in the center of the field can be indicative of a higher anxiety level.

Y maze. The Y maze was used to assess working memory. Animals were allowed to freely explore the maze for 5 minutes while being monitored by video tracking software. Maze measurements were as follows: 35 cm × 5 cm × 10 cm (L × W × H). Alternation was calculated as the percentage of successful alternations (entering each arm at least once in 3 attempts) of total possible alternations (number of arm entries minus 2). Animals performing a decreased number of alternations is indicative of impaired working memory.

Inhibitory avoidance. The inhibitory avoidance test was used to assess inhibition and fear-associated recall based on the association between a specific environmental context, which the animal learns to avoid, and an aversive stimulus represented by a mild foot shock. The testing apparatus was divided into 2 compartments by a partition with a sliding door. On day 1, the animal was placed into the brightly lit side of the chamber; after 30 seconds the door opened to the dark chamber and upon entering the dark chamber, the mice received a mild foot shock (0.5 mA, 1 second). On day 2, the animals were placed in the brightly lit chamber and after 30 seconds the door opened to the dark chamber. Latency to cross into the dark chamber was characterized as basal inhibition (day 1) and fear-associated recall (day 2). On day 1, increased latency indicated increased inhibition. On day 2, decreased latency indicated impaired fear-associated recall. On both days, the maximum latency to cross was 300 seconds or 5 minutes.

Immunohistochemistry and staining. After completing the behavioral testing battery, mice were euthanized with SomnaSol and transcardially perfused with 0.9% saline at 9 months of age. One hemisphere of the brain was dissected, frozen, and stored at –80°C for biochemical analysis; the opposite hemisphere was fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde in 100 mM phosphate buffer (pH 7.4) for 24 hours. Tissue was cryoprotected by sequential immersion in 10%, 20%, and 30% sucrose solutions for 24 hours each. Brains were sectioned at 25 μm using a sliding microtome and stored at 4°C in Dulbecco’s PBS containing 100 mM sodium azide until staining. Immunohistochemistry was performed on free-floating sections (6–8 per mouse) as previously described (40) and stained for the AZIN2 viral HA tag (Roche, 12158167001), total human tau (HT7; Thermo Fisher Scientific, MN1000B), PHF (AT8, Thermo Fisher Scientific, MN1020B), and microglial activation (IBA1; Wako Chemicals USA, Inc., 016-26461).

Polyamine quantification. Polyamine quantification in brain homogenates was performed in collaboration with Sanford Burnham Prebys. Total brain homogenates were subjected to liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) using a standard curve of polyamine analytes. Metabolites not quantified, such as acetylputrescine and acetylspermine, fell below the quantitation limit and are therefore not reported.

Biochemical analysis, Western blotting, and dot blot. For human brain samples, frozen tissue (10–20 mg) was weighed in 1.5 mL tubes and submerged in RIPA buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl, 150 mM NaCl, 1% NP-40, 0.1% SDS, 0.5% sodium deoxycholate, pH 7.4) with protease inhibitor cocktail (Sigma-Aldrich, P8340-5ML), phosphatase inhibitor cocktail 2 (Sigma-Aldrich, P5726-5ML), phosphatase inhibitor cocktail 3 (Sigma-Aldrich, P0044-5ML), and PMSF (Sigma-Aldrich, 93482) on ice. Tissues were homogenized in 20% (w/v) consisting of the buffer mentioned above, and an aliquot was centrifuged at 14,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C. The supernatant (S1) was transferred to another tube and subjected to BCA assay protein quantification. Approximately 20 μg of protein was resolved using 4%–20% gradient gel, transferred to PVDF, and probed for Tau5 (MilliporeSigma, MAB361), PHF Tau (AT8; Thermo Fisher Scientific, MN1020), AZIN2/ADC (Abcam, ab157214), and GAPDH (Meridian, H86504 male). After 3 TBS washes in 0.05% Tween 20, appropriate secondary antibodies (Southern Biotechnologies, goat anti-rabbit [4010-05], goat anti-mouse [1070-05]) were used and detected with chemiluminescence (Thermo Fisher Scientific, P32106). Images were taken using the Azure Series C600 digital imager. All samples were normalized to their respective actin or GAPDH, and then calculated for fold change.

For mouse brain samples, Western blot analysis was performed as previously described (40). Briefly, dissected hippocampal tissue was weighed and resuspended at 10% (w/v) in modified RIPA buffer (50 mM Tris pH 7.6, 140 mM NaCl, 1% NP-40, 0.5% Na deoxycholate, 0.1% SDS) with a 1% (v/v) protease inhibitor cocktail (Sigma-Aldrich, P8340) and phosphatase inhibitor cocktails 2 and 3 (Sigma-Aldrich, P5726 and P0044). Tissue was homogenized with a tissue homogenizer and centrifuged at 40,000g for 30 minutes at 4°C. The supernatant containing the detergent-soluble fraction (S1) was analyzed by Western blot. The pellet (P1) containing the insoluble material was resuspended in 70% formic acid (20% volume of RIPA buffer used for homogenization) and incubated for 1 hour at room temperature. Formic acid was buffered with 1 M Tris, pH 7.5 (3 times the volume of 70% formic acid used for pellet resuspension), and pH was adjusted with NaOH solution (50% w/w) added to a final pH of 7.5. Protein concentration was determined with the Pierce BCA protein assay (Thermo Fisher Scientific, P123225). Five micrograms of total protein (for S1 and P1) were loaded to measure tau epitopes, including tau total (H150; Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-5587), tau AT8 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, MN1020), tau pSer396 (AnaSpec, 54977-025), and tau pSer199/202 (AnaSpec, 54963-025). Five to 10 micrograms of total protein were loaded to measure polyamine enzymes: AZIN2 (Abcam, ab157214), ODC (Epitomics/Abcam, S2610), SRM (Proteintech Group, 19858-1-AP), SMS (Epitomics/Abcam, ab156879), SMOX (Proteintech Group, 15052-1-AP), SSAT (Abcam, ab105220), and PAOX (Proteintech Group, 189721-1-AP). The primary antibodies used for the cosedimentation assay Western blot analyses were β-tubulin 9F3 (Cell Signaling Technology, 2128) and total tau (H150; Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-5587).

For dot blot analysis, 30 μg of total protein from whole-cell homogenates was spotted onto wet nitrocellulose membrane and allowed to air dry. Membranes were washed with TBST (20 mM Tris, 0.8% NaCl, pH 7.4, with 0.07% Tween 20), blocked with Blotto in TBS (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 137530) for 30 minutes, washed 3 times for 10 minutes in TBST, and allowed to incubate with the primary anti-tau oligomeric antibody (T22; MilliporeSigma, ABN454-1) overnight at 4°C, followed by three 10-minute washes. An HRP-conjugated secondary antibody (Southern Biotechnologies goat anti-rabbit, 4010-05) was allowed to incubate for 2 hours. Then the membranes were washed 3 times for 10 minutes in TBST and developed using Pierce ECL Western blotting substrate (P32106) and LabScientific Autorad blue film to detect the chemiluminescence signal.

Treatment of C3tau HeLa cells with polyamines. C3tau HeLa (C3H/tau) cells stably overexpressing human WT 4R0N tau were cultured in 100-mm dishes using OPTIMEM media containing 10% FBS, 100 units/mL penicillin, 100 μg/mL streptomycin, amphotericin B, and 0.3 μg/mL G-418. Cells were grown to 90% confluence and treated with putrescine, spermidine, and spermine (0–1 mM) (Sigma-Aldrich, P5780, S4139, and S4264) for 72 hours in the presence of 1 mM aminoguanidine (Sigma-Aldrich, 396494). For specific experiments, cells were treated for 24 hours under the same conditions. Cells were washed in PBS and harvested for Western blot analysis.

Cells were washed in PBS, collected, and lysed with modified RIPA buffer (as above). Next, cells were centrifuged at 14,000g for 15 minutes at 4°C and the soluble protein lysate was collected and quantified by BCA protein assay. Approximately 15 μg of protein was resolved using 4%–20% gradient gel, transferred to PVDF, and probed for tau and SSAT (as described above) by Western blot analysis.

Tubulin polymerization assay. Tubulin assay was conducted using the manufacturer’s protocol (Cytoskeleton, Inc., BK006P) with slight modifications. Treatments consisted of polyamines (putrescine, spermidine, spermine, acetylputrescine, acetylspermine) (Sigma-Aldrich, P5780, S4139, S4264, A8784, and O1467), N1-acetylspermidine spermine (Cayman Chemical, 9001535). Treatments were added to a 96-well plate, which was positioned on top of an ice bath before adding tubulin. Tubulin was reconstituted and placed on ice for 2 minutes, and then added to the tubulin reaction mix. The tubulin reaction mix was then added to each well using a multichannel pipette. The plate was loaded into a BioTek Synergy H1 plate reader for 24-, 48-, 72-, 98-, and 120-minute readings at 37°C. Each compound was assessed in triplicate wells with 3 independent tubulin preparations.

Tau-mediated tubulin morphology. Live-cell microscopy of HEK293T (ATCC, CRL-11268) cells coexpressing GFP-tubulin was performed as described previously (41) with slight modifications. Briefly, cells were transfected with GFP-tubulin constructs, and then 4 hours later treated with vehicle or 0.5 mM or 1 mM spermine for 48 hours. A minimum of 15–20 cells/condition were imaged live in phenol red–free complete medium using an Olympus FV1000 MPE multiphoton laser scanning microscope. Confocal Z-stack images (1 μm slices) were captured using a ×10 or ×60 objective. Images were processed for tubulin morphology as described previously (41).

Cosedimentation assay. C3tau HeLa cells were cultured using OPTIMEM media containing 10% FBS, 100 units/mL penicillin, 100 μg/mL streptomycin, amphotericin B, and 0.3 μg/mL G-418. The cells were grown to 100% confluence and then washed with microtubule-stabilizing buffer (MSB) (85 mM Pipes, pH 6.93, 1 mM EGTA, 1 mM MgCl 2 , 2 M glycerol), which was kept at 37°C before adding to cells. Fresh MSB was then added to the dish while cells were removed, using a cell scraper at 37°C and a thermo-bead heating bath. Cells were removed, and then centrifuged at 450g for 10 minutes to remove the buffer. The cell pellet was then lysed using polymerizing buffer (40 mM MES-KOH, pH 6.9, 1 mM GTP, 1 mM DTT, 4 mM MgCl 2 ; 1% protease inhibitor, Sigma-Aldrich, P8340-5ML; 1% PMSF, Sigma-Aldrich, 93482; 1% phosphatase inhibitor cocktail 2, Sigma-Aldrich, P5726-1ML; 1% phosphatase inhibitor cocktail 3, Sigma-Aldrich, P0044-1ML; MES-KOH) with 0.4% Triton X-100, which was kept at 37°C. Cells were sonicated with 5 pulses and homogenates were centrifuged at 25,000g for 15 minutes at 37°C. The supernatant was removed and stored in a 1.5 mL Eppendorf tube. The pellets were resuspended in MES-KOH, incubated for 10 minutes at 4°C, placed on ice, and separated into 4 tubes, which consisted of 4 groups: control, 0.5 mM spermine, 1 mM spermine, and 3 mM spermine. The samples were incubated for 30 minutes with the appropriate polyamine at 37°C, and then centrifuged at 25,000g for 15 minutes. The supernatant was removed for Western blot analyses. The heavy pellet was resolubilized in 30 μL of MES-KOH and analyzed by Western blot. A graphical representation of the assay is in Supplemental Figure 1.

ThT assay. Recombinant 4R0N WT tau was purified as described previously (42). For the ThT assay, 30 μM tau was combined with 10 μM ThT (Sigma-Aldrich) in 10 mM sodium phosphate, pH 7.4 buffer. Putrescine, spermidine, spermine, acetylputrescine, acetylspermine, N1-acetylspermidine spermine, or vehicle control were added to black, clear-bottom 96-well plates. Aggregation was initiated with 4 μM heparin, less than 2% of total well volume, and samples were incubated in a BioTek Synergy H1 plate reader for 0–24 hours and read at excitation wavelength 444 nm and emission wavelength 482 nm. Each compound was assessed in triplicate wells with 3 independent tau preparations.

Split GFP-tau oligomerization assay. N2a-ssGT cells described previously (24) were used for oligomerization assays. Cells were cultured using DMEM (Gibco, 31053028) as basal medium and supplemented with 10% FBS, 1% (v/v) GlutaMAX (2 mM), penicillin (100 IU/mL), streptomycin (100 μg/mL), and sodium pyruvate (1 mM). Cells were maintained at 37°C in a 5% CO 2 humidified incubator. Cells were plated evenly on Costar clear-bottom, black-side 96-well plates (3603, Corning) at 10,000 per well. On the following day, cells were treated with putrescine dihydrochloride, N-acetylputrescine hydrochloride, spermidine, N1-acetylspermidine hydrochloride, spermine, N1-acetylspermine trihydrochloride (Sigma-Aldrich) at a final concentration of 30 μM supplemented with 1 mM aminoguanidine hydrochloride (Sigma-Aldrich) to inhibit bovine amine oxidase. After 72 hours of treatment, cells were read and imaged for GFP fluorescence using a BioTek Cytation 3 reader, and then immediately harvested as a single-cell suspension medium for detecting GFP percentage by an Accuri C6 flow cytometer (BD Biosciences).

Polyamine treatment in biosensor cells. Tau RD P301S FRET biosensor cells (ATCC, CRL-3275) were cultured in DMEM media containing 10% FBS, 100 units/mL penicillin, and 100 μg/mL streptomycin. Tau RD biosensor cells were grown to 90% confluence and reseeded in 96-well clear-bottom plates. Spermidine, spermine, acetylspermidine, and acetylspermine (0–300 μM) along with 1 mM aminoguanidine (Sigma-Aldrich) were added to Tau RD biosensor cells in serum-free media for 2 hours. Ten nanomolar (final concentration) of active human recombinant tau441 (2N4R) P301S mutant tau (tau PFFs) (StressMarq, SPR-329) complexed with Lipofectamine 2000 (1:2.5 PFF/Lipofectamine 2000) in serum-free media was added for an additional 2 hours. Tau RD biosensor cells were allowed to incubate for an additional 48 hours with polyamines and PFFs and imaged at ×4 magnification using the Citation 3 Imager. Additional wells (n = 6 wells) were harvested and collected from each treatment and subjected to flow cytometry to measure fluorescence aggregates within cells. Experiments were replicated 3 independent times.

Statistics. All statistical analyses were performed using SPSS version 25. Statistical outliers were defined as falling more than 2 standard deviations from the mean. Data are represented by mean ± SEM scatter with bar graphs or by box-and-whisker plot displaying the minimum, first quartile, median, third quartile, and maximum. The box represents the first to third quartile, the line in the middle of the box is the median, and the whiskers span from each quartile to the minimum or maximum. A P value less than 0.05 was considered significant.

A 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s honestly significant difference (HSD) post hoc analyses was performed for Figures 2, 15, and 16. A 1-way ANOVA followed by post hoc comparison using Dunnett’s 2-sided correction was performed for Figures 11, 12, and 14. A 2 × 2 factorial ANOVA followed by pairwise comparison using Sidak’s posttest correction was performed for Figures 3–9. AUC was calculated using GraphPad Prism, and data are represented as averages of triplicate wells for tubulin polymerization assays and ThT assays.

For human AD Western blot analyses, n = 2 unaffected control was removed because of Braak Stage 3 categorization and as a statistical outlier, and n = 1 (AD/AT8+) was removed from Tau5 and AZIN2 analyses as a statistical outlier. The remaining numbers of samples (n) were the following: Tau 5 (40–64 kDa) unaffected control n = 9 (4 male, 5 female) (AD/AT8+) n = 9 (3 male, 6 female), (AD/AT8–) n = 5 (4 male, 1 female); Tau5 (100–140 kDa) unaffected control n = 9 (4 male, 5 female), (AD/AT8+) n = 9 (4 male, 5 female), (AD/AT8–) n = 5 (4 male, 1 female); (AT8) unaffected controls n = 9 (4 male, 5 female), (AD/AT8+) n = 10 (4 male, 6 female), (AD/AT8–) n = 5 (4 male, 1 female); AZIN2 controls n = 9 (4 male, 5 female), (AD/AT8+) n = 9 (4 male, 5 female), (AD/AT8–) n = 5 (4 male, 1 female).

A total of n = 3 (1 male, 2 female) from nTg AAV9-AZIN2 group and n = 2 (2 female) from PS19 AAV9-AZIN2 group viral expression outliers were removed from behavioral analyses and polyamine quantification for insufficient cortical viral expression. For the HA stain and behavioral testing, after the removal of viral outliers, group sizes were as follows: nTg AAV9-EC n = 11 (7 male, 4 female); nTg AAV9-AZIN2: n = 6 (5 male, 1 female); PS19-AAV9 EC: n = 12 (6 male, 6 female); PS19 AAV9-AZIN2: n = 9 (7 male, 2 female). Additionally, n = 1 (female) mouse from the PS19 AAV9-AZIN2 group did not complete behavioral testing because of hind-limb paralysis; therefore, the group size for Y maze and inhibitory avoidance testing was n = 8. For the HT7, AT8, and IBA1 stains, group sizes were nTg AAV9-EC: n = 7 (4 male, 3 female); nTg AAV9-AZIN2: n = 3 (2 male, 1 female); PS19 AAV9-EC: n = 7 (2 male, 5 female); PS19 AAV9-AZIN2: n = 8 (7 male, 1 female). For polyamine quantification, group sizes were: nTg AAV9-EC: n = 8 (4 male, 4 female); nTg AAV9-AZIN2: n = 5 (5 male); PS19 AAV9-EC: n = 8 (5 male, 3 female); PS19 AAV9-AZIN2: n = 6 (4 male, 2 female). A total of n = 3 (2 male, 1 female) samples fell beyond the upper limit of quantification for putrescine and were removed from the PS19 AAV9-AZIN2 group. For hippocampal Western blot analyses, distributions were nTg AAV9-EC: n = 6 (4 male, 2 female); nTg AAV9-AZIN2: n = 6 (4 male, 2 female); PS19 AAV9-EC: n = 6 (4 male, 2 female); PS19 AAV9-AZIN2: n = 6 (3 male, 3 female). For hippocampal dot-blot analyses, group distributions were nTg AAV9-EC: n = 8 (5 male, 3 female); nTg AAV9-AZIN2: n = 6 (5 male, 1 female); PS19 AAV9-EC: n = 8 (3 male, 5 female); PS19 AAV9-AZIN2: n = 6 (5 male, 1 female).

Study approval. All mouse care and experimental procedures were compliant with animal experimentation guidelines and were approved by the IACUC at the University of South Florida.