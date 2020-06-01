Loss of the Fanconi anemia–associated protein NIPA causes bone marrow failure

Deletion of Nipa leads to progressive HSC reduction and BM aplasia in aged mice. Nipa mRNA was highly expressed in young and old hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells, especially in the most primitive long-term repopulating HSCs (LT-HSCs) (Figure 1A). To analyze its function in these cells, we generated conditional Nipa–/– animals. Mice harboring 2 loxP sites spanning exons 1 and 2 of the Nipa locus (40) were bred with either a ubiquitously expressing CMV-Cre transgenic (41, 42) or a VAV-Cre transgenic mouse strain (43), leading to deletion of NIPA ubiquitously or only in hematopoietic tissues, respectively. Analysis of BM cellularity revealed significantly decreased cell numbers in old Nipa–/– mice compared with their WT littermates (Figure 1B), and histological examinations showed mild BM hypoplasia (Figure 1C). Immunophenotypic analysis of subpopulations revealed significant and progressive exhaustion of lineage marker–Sca-1+c-Kit+ (LSK) cells, with a 40% reduction in aged animals compared with their WT littermates (Figure 1, D–F). LT-HSCs (CD34–Flt3–LSK; P = 0.0005), short-term HSCs (ST-HSCs; CD34+Flt3–LSK; P = 0.006), and multipotent progenitors (MPPs; CD34+Flt3+LSK; P = 0.02) were reduced to similar degrees in Nipa–/– animals, with no age-related increase. In vivo limiting dilution transplantation (Tx) assays revealed a severe reduction in the number of functional HSCs within the LSK population, with a frequency of 1:816 Nipa–/– LSK cells compared with 1:195 WT LSK cells (Figure 1G). Analysis of more mature hematopoietic cells revealed a significant reduction in lineage marker–Sca-1–c–Kit+ (LK) frequencies in Nipa–/– mice older than 20 months (Figure 1H), whereas the common myeloid progenitor (CMP), megakaryocyte/erythrocyte progenitor (MEP), granulocyte/monocyte progenitor (GMP), and common lymphoid progenitor (CLP) populations were still within the normal ranges in aged mice (Figure 1I). Nipa–/– mice had normal RBC and WBC counts but mildly reduced numbers of platelets (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126215DS1). Nipa–/– mice older than 1 year showed mild B cell lymphopenia and monocytosis, pointing to a myeloid bias in aged Nipa–/– HSCs (Supplemental Figure 1, B–F).

Figure 1 Deletion of Nipa leads to progressive HSC reduction and BM aplasia with age. (A) Expression levels of Nipa in immature and mature hematopoietic cell populations from 4- and 20-month-old WT mice, as assessed by qRT-PCR. Testis germ cells served as positive control, Nipa–/– BMCs as negative control. n = 3. (B) BM cellularity of Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– mice younger and older than 12 months. n = 19 Nipa+/+; n = 18 Nipa–/–. Mio, 1 × 106. (C) Representative H&E staining of BM sections from 10-month-old mice. Original magnification, ×10. Scale bar: 100 μm. (D) Representative flow cytometry profiles of LSK cells, LT-HSCs, ST-HSCs, and MPPs in Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– mice older than 20 months. (E) Quantification of LSK cells in Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– BMCs from mice younger and older than 20 months. n = 32 Nipa+/+; n = 31 Nipa–/–. (F) Percentage of LSK subpopulations (LT-HSCs, ST-HSCs, and MPPs) in Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– BMCs from mice older than 20 months. n = 7 Nipa+/+; n = 10 Nipa–/–. (G) Number of functional HSCs in vivo measured by limiting dilution Tx using different doses of LSK cells from 14- to 17-month-old mice. Nipa+/+, 1:195 (95% CI, 1:71–1:538); Nipa–/–, 1:816 (95% CI, 1:337-1:1973). (H) Quantification of LK cells in Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– BMCs from mice younger and older than 20 months of age. n = 24 Nipa+/+; n = 26 Nipa–/–. (I) Percentage of hematopoietic progenitor populations (CMP, GMP, MEP, CLP) in Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– BMCs of 20-month-old mice. n = 8 Nipa+/+; n = 10 Nipa–/–. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. An unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (B, E, F, H, and I) or L-Calc software (G) was used for statistical analyses. Data are presented as mean ± SD. See also Supplemental Figure 1.

Together, these data indicate that Nipa is expressed throughout life in hematopoietic cells, particularly in LT-HSCs, and that deletion of Nipa causes progressive, age-related loss of HSCs in mice.

Nipa–/– HSCs show reduced repopulating ability and a bias toward myeloid differentiation. To further examine the role of NIPA in HSC reconstitution capacity and exhaustion, we performed in vitro and in vivo repopulation experiments. Although Nipa–/– BM cells (BMCs) gave rise to colony numbers similar to those in WT cells, their serial repopulation revealed greatly reduced ability to form colonies (Figure 2A). To test the competitive reconstitution potential of Nipa-deficient BMCs, we transplanted CD45.2+ Nipa+/+ or Nipa–/– BMCs together with competing CD45.1+ WT BMCs at a ratio of 1:3 into lethally irradiated recipient mice (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2A). Chimerism was measured at the indicated time points, showing a severe and sustained reduction in CD45.2+ WBCs in mice transplanted with Nipa–/– BMCs (Figure 2C). The reduced competitiveness of Nipa–/– BMCs affected all hematopoietic organs and lineages, with less than 10% BM chimerism 6 months after Tx compared with 33% for WT BMCs (Figure 2D; P = 0.003). To further determine whether the HSC pool was reduced in transplanted Nipa–/– BMCs or whether Nipa–/– HSCs exhibited functional defects, we performed serial Tx of LSK cells (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Indeed, Tx of equal numbers of sorted WT or Nipa–/– LSK cells showed that the repopulation capacity of Nipa–/– LSK cells was greatly impaired, with reduced WBC chimerism in all 3 serial Tx assays, suggesting a functional loss of repopulating Nipa–/– cells (Figure 2E). The reduced repopulation ability was also reflected by splenic as well as LT-HSC chimerism (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E). Nevertheless, long-term reconstitution seemed to be at least partially maintained, as we were able to detect rare donor cells in the recipients of tertiary Tx of Nipa–/– LSK cells (Figure 2E). In Tx of Nipa–/– LSK cells, myeloid repopulation was favored over lymphocytic reconstitution, with greater stability of granulocytes and monocytes seen in the first course of Tx (Supplemental Figure 2F).

Figure 2 Nipa–/– HSCs show reduced repopulating ability, limited self-renewal potential, and bias toward myeloid differentiation. (A) In vitro CFU assay of Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– BMCs replated 4 times. Quantification of colonies and representative images. Data are from 4 independent experiments. n = 8 Nipa+/+; n = 8 Nipa–/–. (B) Representative flow cytometry profiles of BM chimerism of transplanted BMC mixture (day of Tx) injected into recipient mice in a competitive BM Tx assay. Quantified percentage of donor-derived BMCs normalized to WT, set 25%. n = 3. (C) Percentages of donor-derived PB cells analyzed by flow cytometry at the indicated time points in competitive BM Tx assay. Data from 3 independent Tx assays with at least 5 mice per group and genotype. (D) Representative flow cytometry profiles of CD45.1/CD45.2 BM chimerism after 6 months in recipient mice in competitive BM Tx assay. Quantified percentage of donor-derived BMCs. n = 8 Nipa+/+; n = 6 Nipa–/–. (E) Percentages of donor-derived PB cells analyzed by flow cytometry at the indicated time points in 3 serial LSK Tx assays. Data are from 2 independent Tx assays with 3–7 mice per group and genotype. (F) Percentages of LT-HSCs, ST-HSCs, and MPPs in 6- to 8-month-old Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– BMCs after 5-FU injection on day –4, normalized to WT, set 100%. n = 9 Nipa+/+; n = 9 Nipa–/–. (G) Kaplan-Meier survival curve of 11-month-old Nipa+/x and Nipa–/– mice following regular 5-FU administration. n = 6 Nipa+/x; n = 7 Nipa–/–. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. An unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (A–F) or log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (G) was used for statistical analyses. Data are presented as mean ± SD. See also Supplemental Figures 2–4.

Taken together, the results indicate that Nipa deletion both reduces the HSC pool and causes a cell-intrinsic long-term repopulation defect, with impaired self-renewal in serial transplantations and a bias toward myeloid differentiation.

Nipa deficiency accelerates 5-fluorouracil–mediated hematopoietic exhaustion. To evaluate the influence of Nipa deficiency on the regenerative potential of HSCs under stress conditions, we analyzed BM cellularity and the frequency of early hematopoietic cell populations in young mice treated with 5-fluorouracil (5-FU). Nipa–/– mice showed BM aplasia 10 days after weekly 5-FU injection (Supplemental Figure 3A) and a significant reduction in LT-HSCs (P = 0.04), ST-HSCs (P < 0.0001), and MPPs (P = 0.008) 96 hours after a single 5-FU injection compared with their littermate controls (Figure 2F). When mice were treated weekly with 5-FU, we observed reduced survival of Nipa–/– animals, indicating reduced regenerative potential under the replication stress of Nipa-deficient HSCs (Figure 2G). To determine the extent of HSC proliferation after 5-FU treatment, we performed BrdU incorporation assays and observed significantly higher amounts of Nipa–/– LSK cells in S phase 5 days after drug administration, compared with WT LSK cells (Supplemental Figure 3B). This implies a role for NIPA in maintaining HSC quiescence. Furthermore, in cell trace assays, which were combined with annexin staining, we demonstrated loss of Nipa–/– HSCs after induction of replication stress by a reduction in cell numbers (Supplemental Figure 3C) and significantly higher rates of apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 3E). However, rare surviving cells were able to perform adequate rounds of cell cycling, as in cell trace assays both Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– LSK cells cycled 4 times after in vivo 5-FU treatment and 3 days of ex vivo culture (Supplemental Figure 3D). Steady-state cell cycle analyses revealed no differences in aged, nonstimulated HSCs (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B).

These results suggest an important role for NIPA in retaining HSC maintenance under 5-FU–induced stress conditions. Moreover, by inducing replication stress through application of 5-FU, we were able to trigger the phenotypic reduction and functional decline of aged Nipa–/– HSCs in young animals.

Nipa–/– HSCs are unable to repair DNA damage and prone to cell death. To clarify whether the phenotype of aged or stressed Nipa–/– LSK cells is associated with increased levels of DNA damage, we examined the accumulation of foci of the phosphorylated histone H2A variant H2AX at Ser139 (γ-H2AX), which is indicative of unresolved DNA damage. No difference in DNA damage foci between Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– LSK cells was found at 5 months of age (Figure 3A), whereas the amount of γ-H2AX foci was markedly enhanced in aged Nipa–/– LSK cells (Figure 3B; P = 0.008). The accumulation of γ-H2AX foci in aged Nipa–/– mice was restricted to the primitive hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell compartment, since we did not detect such differences in mature, lineage-positive cells (Supplemental Figure 5A).

Figure 3 Nipa–/– HSCs are unable to repair DNA damage and prone to cell death. (A) Immunofluorescence for γ-H2AX foci in young (5 months) Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– HSCs. Representative confocal microscopy images and quantitative graph are shown. Data from 4 independent experiments. n = 53 Nipa+/+; n =62 Nipa–/–. Original magnification, ×63. (B) Immunofluorescence for γ-H2AX foci in aged (11–18 months) Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– HSCs. Representative confocal microscopy images and quantitative graph are shown. Data are from 6 independent experiments. n = 136 Nipa+/+; n = 78 Nipa–/–. Original magnification, ×63. (C) Representative confocal microscopy images and quantitative results for 8-month-old HSCs stained for γ-H2AX 11 hours after 4-Gy irradiation. Data are from 7 independent experiments. n = 183 Nipa+/+; n = 230 Nipa–/–. Original magnification, ×63. (D) Percentages of early apoptotic cells (annexin V+7-AAD–) within hematopoietic subpopulations from Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– mice older than 20 months. n = 8 Nipa+/+; n = 8 Nipa–/–. Lin neg, lineage-negative. (E) Heatmap of expression levels of apoptosis-related genes between aged (>20 months) untreated Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– HSCs analyzed by microarray. Color scale represents row Z-score mRNA intensity values. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. An unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test was used for statistical analyses. Data are presented as mean ± SD. See also Supplemental Figure 5.

To clarify whether the accumulation of DNA damage sites in aged Nipa–/– animals was due to defective DNA repair, we irradiated sorted young LSK cells (4 Gy) and monitored for DNA damage repair by measuring γ-H2AX kinetics. We were not able to find gross differences in early DNA damage induction in young LSK cells 3 hours after irradiation (Supplemental Figure 5B). However, 11 hours after irradiation, the majority of Nipa+/+ HSCs showed successful DNA damage repair, as illustrated by resolution of the γ-H2AX foci. Nipa–/– LSK cells showed prolonged DNA damage signals, with a significantly higher percentage of cells with more than 6 γ-H2AX foci (39.3%, vs. 19.6% in WT cells; P = 0.02; Figure 3C). This suggests that the DNA repair pathway is defective in Nipa–/– HSCs. Of note, we did not find any differences in resolution of γ-H2AX foci in more differentiated cell populations (Supplemental Figure 5C), indicating that Nipa deficiency impairs the irradiation-induced DNA damage response predominantly in LSK cells.

In addition, we observed a significant increase in annexin V+7AAD– cells, especially in primitive CD34– Nipa–/– LSK cells (13.8%, compared with 4.7% in WT LSK cells) in mice older than 20 months (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 5D). The increased susceptibility of Nipa–/– LSK cells to cell death was further enhanced in the absence of protective BM niche–derived signals (30%, vs. 3.8% annexin V+7AAD– cells; Supplemental Figure 5E; P < 0.001). Cell death could also be triggered by Tx stress, as young Nipa–/– BMCs showed an increase in annexin V+7AAD– cells 17 weeks after a second LSK Tx compared with Nipa+/+ BMCs (Supplemental Figure 5F).

To further delineate which pathways are deregulated in Nipa-deficient aged or DNA-damaged HSCs, we performed global gene expression analysis on untreated and irradiated (4 Gy) cells of aged mice (Supplemental Figure 5G). In agreement with the above-described experiments, the microarray data showed significantly upregulated expression of apoptotic genes in both aged and DNA-damaged Nipa–/– LSK cells (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 5H). Untreated Nipa–/– LSK cells showed aberrations in their DNA repair expression profile, with overexpression of genes involved in DNA damage repair (Supplemental Figure 5I).

Taken together, our results highlight increased sensitivity to cell death in aged and DNA-damaged Nipa–/– LSK cells, which was associated with an accumulation of DNA damage that may be due to alterations in the DNA repair pathway.

NIPA interacts with FANCD2. To further investigate the underlying mechanisms and identify NIPA-interacting proteins, we performed mass spectrometry analysis of NIPA-overexpressing HEK293T cells. Through this analysis, we found that FANCD2 interacts with NIPA and confirmed the binding by coimmunoprecipitation experiments in Phoenix and HeLa cells, as well as in hematopoietic primary cells and cell lines (Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6, A–D). Coimmunoprecipitation of transiently overexpressed FLAG-hNIPA in Phoenix cells and endogenous NIPA in HeLa cells through FANCD2 and vice versa confirmed the robust NIPA-FANCD2 interaction (Figure 4, C and D). Although FancD2 mRNA levels were unaffected in the absence of NIPA (Supplemental Figure 7A), non- and monoubiquitinated FANCD2 protein levels were significantly reduced in Nipa-deficient cells, indicating that NIPA is important for FANCD2 protein stabilization (Figure 4, E–G; P < 0.0001). Localization analyses of FANCD2 by immunofluorescence in HeLa cells retrovirally transfected with pLMP miRCtrl or miRNipa showed significantly reduced FANCD2 levels predominantly in the nucleus of Nipa-downregulated cells (Supplemental Figure 7B). Nuclear and cytosolic extracts of Nipa–/– primary mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) reinforced this result, showing greatly reduced FANCD2 protein levels, especially in the nuclear fraction (Figure 4, H and I). Cycloheximide treatment of primary MEFs resulted in a reduced half-life of FANCD2 in Nipa–/– cells (Figure 4, J and K), suggesting that NIPA is important for FANCD2 protein stability. Inhibition of the proteasomal pathway by MG132 led to partial rescue of FANCD2 protein levels (Figure 4L and Supplemental Figure 8, A and B), once again suggesting that NIPA prevents FANCD2 from untimely (proteasomal) degradation. In order to investigate steady-state levels of other FANC family members in Nipa-deficient animals, we examined FANCG, FANCE, FANCF, and FANCI protein levels, with only slightly reduced amounts of FANCI in Nipa–/– primary MEFs (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B).

Figure 4 NIPA interacts with FANCD2. (A) FLAG coimmunoprecipitation of Phoenix E cells transiently transfected with FLAG-hNIPA. (B) FANCD2 coimmunoprecipitation of Phoenix E cells transiently transfected with FLAG-hNIPA. (C) NIPA coimmunoprecipitation of HeLa cells with endogenous levels of NIPA. (D) FANCD2 coimmunoprecipitation of HeLa cells with endogenous levels of NIPA. (E) Western blot analysis of HeLa cells retrovirally transfected with pLMP miRCtrl or miRNipa for FANCD2, normalized to GAPDH. (F) Western blot analysis of Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– primary MEFs for FANCD2, NIPA, and GAPDH. Quantification of relative FANCD2 protein levels normalized to GAPDH of Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– primary MEFs. n = 13 Nipa+/+; n = 13 Nipa–/–. (G) Quantification of relative nonubiquitinated (Non-UB) and monoubiquitinated (Mono-UB) FANCD2 protein levels of Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– primary MEFs analyzed by Western blot. n = 13 Nipa+/+; n = 13 Nipa–/–. (H) Western blot analysis of nuclear and cytosolic extracts of Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– primary MEFs for FANCD2, lamin A/C, and tubulin. (I) Quantification of relative (rel.) FANCD2 protein levels normalized to lamin A/C (nuclear) or tubulin (cytosolic) of Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– primary MEFs. n = 8 Nipa+/+; n = 8 Nipa–/–. (J) Western blot analysis of non- and mono-UB FANCD2 levels of Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– primary MEFs (steady state) treated with cycloheximide for the indicated times. n =4 Nipa+/+; n = 4 Nipa–/–. (K) Western blot analysis of non- and mono-UB FANCD2 levels of Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– primary MEFs (6 hours, 0.5 μM MMC) treated with cycloheximide for the indicated times. n = 5 Nipa+/+; n = 5 Nipa–/–. (L) Immunofluorescence for FANCD2, NIPA, and DAPI in untreated and 4-hour MG132–treated (5 μM) in HeLa cells retrovirally transfected with pLMP miRCtrl or miRNipa. Representative confocal microscopy images are shown. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. A paired 2-tailed Student’s t test Original magnification, ×63. (F, G, and I) or Dunnett’s test (J and K) was used for statistical analyses. Data are presented as mean ± SD. See also Supplemental Figures 6–9.

Nipa-deficient cells show MMC hypersensitivity as a hallmark of FA. To test the activation ability of the FA/BRCA pathway in the absence and presence of NIPA, we treated primary MEFs with MMC, which strongly activates the FA pathway via DNA interstrand cross-linkage. We examined mRNA and protein levels of FANCD2, and found that while FancD2 transcription was comparable in Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– primary MEFs (Supplemental Figure 10A), non- and monoubiquitinated FANCD2 protein levels were dramatically reduced, particularly after MMC treatment in Nipa–/– compared with WT MEFs (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 10B; P < 0.0001). Immunofluorescence of untreated and MMC-treated primary MEFs demonstrated the MMC hypersensitivity of Nipa–/– cells, shown by significantly increased numbers of γ-H2AX foci after 6 hours of MMC treatment (Figure 5, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 10C). Importantly, we showed a significant increase in radial chromosomes, which is a hallmark of FA, in MMC-treated Nipa-deficient primary splenocytes (Figure 5, D and E). Nipa–/– cells further displayed high sensitivity to MMC, as confirmed by reduced survival rates. Interestingly, the MMC hypersensitivity was seen in both Nipa–/– and Fancd2-deficient cells, with Fancd2-deficient cells showing a trend to even higher MMC sensitivity after treatment with 20 or 50 nM MMC (Figure 5F).

Figure 5 Nipa-deficient cells display MMC hypersensitivity as a hallmark of FA. (A) Western blot analysis of Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– primary MEFs (untreated and treated +6 hours with 0.5 μM MMC) for FANCD2 and lamin. Quantification of relative non- and monoubiquitinated FANCD2 protein levels of Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– primary MEFs is shown. n = 7 Nipa+/+; n = 7 Nipa–/–. (B) Quantification of γ-H2AX foci in untreated and 0.5 μM MMC–treated Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– primary MEFs. No MMC: data from 2 independent experiments; n = 74 Nipa+/+, n = 112 Nipa–/–. +6 hours MMC: data from 4 independent experiments; n = 121 Nipa+/+, n = 93 Nipa–/–. (C) Immunofluorescence for γ-H2AX foci in untreated and 6-hour MMC-treated (0.5 μM) Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– primary MEFs. Representative confocal microscopy images are shown. Original magnification, ×63. (D) Representative images of DAPI-stained metaphase spreads of untreated and MMC-treated (5 nM) Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– spleen cells after 48 hours of in vitro growth. Arrow indicates chromosome radials. Original magnification, ×100. (E) Quantification of chromosome radials per cell of untreated and MMC-treated (5 and 10 nM) Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– spleen cells after 48 hours of in vitro growth. No MMC: n =40 Nipa+/+; n = 40 Nipa–/–. +MMC: n = 20 Nipa+/+; n = 20 Nipa–/–. (F) Cell survival assay of Nipa+/+, Nipa–/–, and Fancd2–/– MEFs measured after 5 days of culture with the indicated concentrations of MMC. Data from 2 independent experiments are shown. n = 12 Nipa+/+; n = 12 Nipa–/–; n =12 Fancd2–/–. One-way ANOVA, P = 6.4 × 10–7 (5 nM); P = 4.9 × 10–6 (10 nM); P = 1.7 × 10–5 (20 nM); P = 1.0 × 10–4 (50 nM). Reported P values in the figure from unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. A paired (A) or unpaired (B and E) 2-tailed Student’s t test was used for statistical analyses. Data are represented as mean ± SD. See also Supplemental Figure 10.

At this point, we sought to examine whether reexpression of Nipa, Nipa mutants, or Fancd2 can rescue the observed phenotype. Indeed, reexpression of Nipa (WT) was able to increase FANCD2 levels (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 11A) and also to functionally reverse the observed repopulating defects in Nipa–/– HSCs (Figure 6, C and D). Reexpression of a Nipa mutant with a deleted and thereby inactive F-box (referred to here as NipaΔF-box), was also able to rescue the functional repopulation defects of Nipa–/– HSCs and also showed strong binding to FANCD2 (Figure 6, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 11, A–E). Reexpression of Fancd2 in primary Nipa–/– BMCs restored the repopulation capacity in CFU assays, further emphasizing that the Nipa–/– phenotype in HSCs is caused by impaired FANCD2 levels with a disruption of the FA pathway (Figure 6, F and G). We were also able to restore the MMC sensitivity of Nipa–/– MEFs by Fancd2 reexpression in those cells (Figure 6E). To investigate whether NIPA and FANCD2 are epistatic, we downregulated Fancd2 in Nipa-deficient spleen cells and examined chromosomal radials after MMC treatment. As shown in Supplemental Figure 12, A–C, NIPA was epistatic to FANCD2. However, we found a slight increase in chromosomal radials after Fancd2 knockdown in Nipa–/– spleen cells (Supplemental Figure 12, A–C). In agreement with these results, Nipa–/– primary MEFs with downregulated Fancd2 showed slightly increased MMC hypersensitivity compared with solely Nipa-deficient MEFs (Supplemental Figure 12, D and E; 10, 20, and 50 nM MMC; P = 0.1). Therefore, we suggest that NIPA is epistatic to FANCD2, with slight additional FANCD2-dependent effects on MMC sensitivity in Nipa-deficient cells.

Figure 6 Fancd2 restoration can overcome the defects of Nipa-deficient cells. (A) Immunofluorescence for FANCD2, NIPA and DAPI, in untreated and 6-hour MMC–treated (0.5 μM) Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– primary MEFs retrovirally transfected with pBABENipaWT or pBABENipaΔF-box. Representative confocal microscopy images are shown. Original magnification, ×63. (B) Average fluorescence intensity of FANCD2 staining in the nucleus and the cytosol of the Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– primary MEFs (+6 hour MMC) shown in A analyzed by image cytometry. Box-and-whisker plots: 10th to 90th percentile, with outliers aligned. Nuclear FANCD2: n = 4622 Nipa+/+; n = 5035 Nipa–/–; n = 722 Nipa–/– + Nipa WT; n = 315 Nipa–/– + Nipa ΔF-box. Cytosolic FANCD2: n = 3929 Nipa+/+; n = 4414 Nipa–/–; n = 593 Nipa–/– + Nipa WT; n =287 Nipa–/– + Nipa ΔF-box. Reported P values in the figure from Dunnett’s test. (C) Nipa+/+ or Nipa–/– BMCs were retrovirally infected with pMIGempty, pMIGNipaWT, or pMIGNipaΔF-box and used for in vitro CFU assay. Quantification of colonies is shown. n = 4 Nipa+/+; n = 4 Nipa–/–; n = 4 Nipa–/– + Nipa WT; n = 4 Nipa–/– + Nipa ΔF-box. Reported P values in the figure from Dunnett’s test. (D) Representative images of CFU assay described in C. Scale bars: 1000 μm. (E) Cell survival assay of Nipa+/+ and Nipa–/– primary MEFs lentivirally infected with pCRempty or pCRFancd2 measured after 5 days of culture with the indicated concentrations of MMC. Data from 2 independent tests are shown. n = 9 Nipa+/+ + pCRempty; n = 6 Nipa–/– + pCRempty; n = 6 Nipa–/– + pCRFancd2. One-way ANOVA, P = 0.004 (10 nM); P = 0.014 (20 nM). Reported P values in the figure from unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (F) Nipa+/+ or Nipa–/– BMCs were lentivirally infected with pCRempty or pCRFancd2 and used for in vitro CFU assay. Representative images and quantification of colonies are shown. Scale bar: 1000 μm. n = 2 Nipa+/+ + pCRempty; n =2 Nipa–/– + pCRempty; n = 2 Nipa–/– +pCRFancd2. One-way ANOVA, P = 0.015. Reported P values in the figure from unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (G) Representative Western blot of BMCs used for CFU assay shown in A. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Data are represented as mean ± SD. See also Supplemental Figures 11 and 12.

Based on these results, we conclude that NIPA, independent of its F-box function, is essential for the nuclear abundance of FANCD2 and correct initiation of the FA/BRCA pathway.

Loss of NIPA leads to a BM failure phenotype in mice resembling that of functional Fanc deficiency. Mice with a dysfunctional FA pathway such as FancA–/–, FancD2–/–, or FancG–/– showed overall mild hematopoietic anomalies under steady-state conditions, but application of chronic stress induced complete hematopoietic collapse in some strains (38, 44). Based on the defective activation of the FA/BRCA pathway, we hypothesized that Nipa-deficient mice have an FA-like phenotype. To provoke this distinct phenotype, we treated Nipa–/– mice repeatedly with poly(I:C) (Supplemental Figure 13A and ref. 38). To exclude Nipa-deficient niche–dependent effects in the experimental setup, we performed the long-term assay using a hematopoietic cell–specific VavTg/WT NipaCKO/CKO mouse strain. After short-term poly(I:C) treatment of young Nipa–/– mice, we showed significantly reduced blood counts (Supplemental Figure 13B), diminished BM cellularity (Supplemental Figure 13C), and lower levels of LSK and LK cells (Supplemental Figure 13D). An 5-ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine (EdU) assay did not identify cell cycle defects in Nipa-deficient BMCs (Supplemental Figure 13E).

Even more remarkable were the results of the chronic stress assay: while control mice survived repeated poly(I:C) injections for more than 400 days, all of the treated VavTg/WT NipaCKO/CKO animals died due to BM failure, with a median latency of 354 days (Figure 7A; P = 0.001). WBC counts were greatly reduced at the time of death (Figure 7B; P < 0.0001), and BM sections showed substantial aplasia (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 13F), with a slight increase in fibrosis as measured by reticulin staining of VavTg/WT NipaCKO/CKO BM sections (Supplemental Figure 13G). To further test our hypothesis that this dramatic phenotype was caused by a functional Fancd2 deficiency in Nipa–/– animals, we analyzed FANCD2 in young untreated and poly(I:C)-treated HSCs via immunofluorescence. As expected, untreated young HSCs showed low FANCD2 levels independent of NIPA (Figure 7, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 13H). In contrast, poly(I:C)-treated WT HSCs exhibited a strong FANCD2 signal, whereas Nipa-deficient HSCs showed significantly reduced FANCD2 levels. The FANCD2 reduction occurred predominantly in the nucleus, with significantly reduced nuclear FANCD2 staining in Nipa–/– HSCs on day 56 of repetitive poly(I:C) treatment (Figure 7, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 13H; P = 0.006). This was most likely the cause for the aberrant DNA repair/FA/BRCA pathway in Nipa-deficient HSCs.

Figure 7 Loss of NIPA leads to a BM failure phenotype resembling functional Fanc deficiency. (A) Kaplan-Meier survival curve of VavWT/WT NipaCKO/CKO and VavTg/WT NipaCKO/CKO mice following regular poly(I:C) treatment dying from BM failure. n = 8 VavWT/WT NipaCKO/CKO, n = 6 VavTg/WT NipaCKO/CKO. (B) Leukocyte counts of VavWT/WT NipaCKO/CKO and VavTg/WT NipaCKO/CKO mice following regular poly(I:C) treatment at death compared with control mice at the same time points. n = 6 Nipa+/+; n = 6 Nipa–/–. (C) Representative H&E staining of BM sections of VavWT/WT NipaCKO/CKO and VavTg/WT NipaCKO/CKO mice following regular poly(I:C) treatment sacrificed when moribund or at end of experiment. Original magnification, ×10. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Representative confocal microscopy images of LSK cells isolated from untreated or poly(I:C)-treated (day 56) mice (aged 3–5 months). Cells are stained for FANCD2 (red) and DAPI (blue). Original magnification, ×63. (E) Average fluorescence intensity of FANCD2 staining in the nuclei of untreated and poly(I:C)-treated HSCs. Results were normalized to control cells set to 1. Untreated: n = 48 VavWT/WT NipaCKO/CKO; n = 62 VavTg/WT NipaCKO/CKO. Poly(I:C) +d56: n = 40 Nipa+/+; n = 32 Nipa–/–. (F) Representative IHC staining of NIPA (brown) in BM sections from patients with FA (patients 1 and 2) and RCC with (9 and 10) and without (16, 20, and 26–29) known germline predisposition demonstrates distinct NIPA downregulation (patients 26–29) in approximately 45% of analyzed RCC cases. Control samples (Ctrl 1 and 2) represent IHC NIPA BM sections from adult healthy donors. Original magnification, ×63. Scale bar: 20 μm. (G) Representative immunohistochemical staining of FANCD2 (brown) in BM sections from NIPA-downregulated RCC patients (22, 23, and 26). Control sample (Ctrl 1) represents IHC FANCD2 BM section from an adult healthy donor. Original magnification, ×63. Scale bars: 20 μm. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. A log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (A) or unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (B and E) was used for statistical analyses. Data are presented as mean ± SD. See also Supplemental Figures 13 and 14.

Taken together, these data indicate that loss of NIPA leads to a BM failure phenotype in mice under chronic stress conditions resembling that of animals with a dysfunctional FA/BRCA signaling cascade. This points to a functional FA pathway defect in LSK cells due to reduced nuclear FANCD2 levels in the case of Nipa deficiency and defines NIPA as an FA-associated protein.

NIPA is downregulated in BM cells from a subset of patients with hypocellular RCC. Based on the pathological MMC sensitivity in vitro and the FA-like phenotype of Nipa-deficient mice, we postulated that Nipa deficiency might cause FA in humans or play a role in other human disorders characterized by hypocellularity of the BM. First, we sequenced the NIPA gene in 5 patients with confirmed but unclassified FA who were negative for all FA genes described to date, but found no NIPA mutations when using whole exome sequencing (WES). We next focused on BM samples from children with MDS-type RCC, a disease characterized by pancytopenia, BM dysplasia, normal blast percentages, and often BM hypocellularity. We also included patients with genetically defined FA (Supplemental Figure 14). NIPA expression was determined by IHC on trephine biopsy slides. As expected, FA patients with documented germline FANC gene mutations showed physiological NIPA expression in BM cells (Supplemental Figure 14, patients 1–6, and Figure 7F, patients 1 and 2). In contrast, only 13 of 24 RCC patients showed normal NIPA expression (Supplemental Figure 14, patients 8–20), while 11 showed greatly reduced NIPA levels (Figure 7F and Supplemental Figure 14, patients 21–31). The presence of an underlying germline syndrome predisposing to MDS (including FA) was investigated in all RCC patients. Surprisingly, in the patients with a defined germline mutation (i.e., in GATA2, SAMD9L, or RUNX1), we found normal levels of NIPA expression (Supplemental Figure 14, patients 8–13, and Figure 7F, patients 9 and 10). Of the 18 patients without a known genetic predisposition and having a normal karyotype, 11 showed a marked reduction in NIPA expression (Supplemental Figure 14, patients 21–31, and Figure 7F, patients 26–29). Interestingly, the RCC samples with downregulated NIPA expression also showed reduced FANCD2 levels (Figure 7G). Together with the findings in our mouse model, this result indicates that a reduction in NIPA levels might contribute to hematopoietic failure in these patients.

To investigate whether NIPA mutations or deletions account for its reduced expression in RCC patients, we performed WES of 8 of the samples with reduced NIPA expression. We did not detect any NIPA mutations, suggesting epigenetic and/or (post)transcriptional regulation as the most likely reasons for NIPA downregulation in these patients.

In summary, we found reduced NIPA expression in a subset of patients with hypocellular BM and peripheral cytopenia. Further studies will be required in order to uncover a causal link between NIPA expression and hematopoietic failure in RCC patients, and to evaluate NIPA expression as a novel biomarker and potential therapeutic target in patients with RCC and FA.