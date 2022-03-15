Developmental endothelial locus-1 protects from hypertension-induced cardiovascular remodeling via immunomodulation

DEL-1 overexpression protects from ANGII-induced aortic and cardiac structural and metabolic remodeling. Major parameters of aortic remodeling, such as adventitial collagen, medial thickness, and elastin content, were assessed after 4 weeks of infusions of ANGII or vehicle. After ANGII infusion, WT mice had higher adventitial collagen (P < 0.01; Figure 1, A and D) and medial thickness (P < 0.01; Figure 1, B and E) along with lower elastin area (P < 0.01; Figure 1, C and F) compared with vehicle-infused WT mice. Compared with ANGII-infused WT mice, mice with endothelial overexpression of DEL-1 (EC-Del1 mice) had less adventitial collagen (P < 0.01; Figure 1, A and D) and lower medial thickness (P < 0.01; Figure 1, B and E) as well as more elastin (P < 0.01; Figure 1, C and F) after ANGII infusion. Cardiac remodeling was evaluated by assessment of LV lumen-to-wall ratio and cross-sectional area of cardiomyocytes as well as interstitial and perivascular collagen depositions. Compared with those receiving vehicle, ANGII-infused WT mice developed cardiac remodeling, resulting in decreased LV lumen-to-wall ratio (P < 0.01; Figure 1, G and K) and increased cardiomyocyte area (P < 0.01; Figure 1, H and L) along with profound deposition of interstitial (P < 0.01; Figure 1, I and M) and perivascular collagen (P < 0.01; Figure 1, J and N). Compared with ANGII-infused WT mice, EC-Del1 mice had higher LV lumen-to-wall ratio (P < 0.01; Figure 1, G and K) and lower cardiomyocyte area (P < 0.01; Figure 1, H and L) as well as less interstitial (P < 0.01;Figure 1, I and M) and perivascular collagen deposition (P < 0.01; Figure 1, J and N) after ANGII infusion.

Figure 1 EC-Del1 mice are protected from ANGII-induced cardiovascular remodeling. 1.5 mg/kg/d ANGII or vehicle was infused in EC-Del1 and WT littermates for 4 weeks. Histological stainings and analysis of aortic adventitial collagen (A and D), medial wall thickness (B and E), and medial elastin (C and F) on the 28th day of ANGII or vehicle infusion. Histological stainings and analysis of cardiac lumen-to-wall ratio (G and K), cardiomyocyte cross-sectional area (H and L), interstitial (I and M) and perivascular coronary (J and N) collagen (n = 6–10 mice per group). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test to adjust for multiple comparisons.

Cardiac function was further evaluated and compared between groups with echocardiography and isolated perfused heart experiments. Compared with those receiving vehicle, ANGII-infused WT mice showed typical characteristics of pathological concentric hypertrophic cardiomyopathy expressed by increase in LV wall thickness during diastole (P < 0.01; Figure 2, A, E, and F) and systole (P < 0.01; Figure 2, B, E, and F) along with decreased end-diastolic (P < 0.01; Figure 2C) and stroke volumes (P < 0.01; Figure 2D). Compared with ANGII-infused WT mice, EC-Del1 mice showed lower LV wall thickness during diastole (P < 0.01; Figure 2, A, E, and F) and systole (P < 0.05; Figure 2, B, E, and F) along with higher end-diastolic (P < 0.05; Figure 2C) and stroke volumes (P < 0.01; Figure 2D). Compared with those receiving vehicle, ANGII-infused WT mice showed an increase in heart mass (P < 0.01; Figure 3A) and reduction in coronary flow reserve in response to a flow stop (P < 0.01; Figure 3B) and adenosine infusion (P < 0.01; Figure 3C). This was accompanied by a decrease in mRNA levels of adenosine type 1 (P < 0.01; Figure 3D), 2a (P < 0.01; Figure 3E), and 2b (P < 0.01; Figure 3F), but not type 3 (Figure 3G) receptors. We furthermore assessed cardiac metabolic adaptation after ANGII infusion by evaluation of glucose metabolism. For this, effluents from perfused hearts were collected for assessment of several metabolites. Compared with hearts from animals receiving vehicle, hearts of ANGII-infused WT mice showed higher lactate (P < 0.01; Figure 3H) and malate (P < 0.01; Figure 3I), whereas ANGII-infused EC-Del1 mice had lower lactate (P < 0.01; Figure 3H) and malate (P < 0.01; Figure 3I). Pyruvate did not differ between the groups (Figure 3J).

Figure 2 EC-Del1 mice are protected from ANGII-induced concentric cardiomyopathy. Echocardiographic evaluation and analysis of structural and hemodynamic parameters of concentric cardiomyopathy, cardiac end-diastolic (A) and end-systolic wall thickness (B), and end-diastolic (C) and stroke volumes (D). Representative echocardiographic images of B and M modes of long (E) and short axes (F). The parameters of concentric cardiomyopathy were analyzed in long axis (n = 6–10 mice per group). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test to adjust for multiple comparisons.

Figure 3 EC-Del1 mice are protected from ANGII-induced worsening of coronary flow and metabolic adaptation. Heart mass after 28 days of ANGII infusion (A) and coronary flow reserve assessed after flow stop (B) or adenosine infusion (C). mRNA levels of cardiac adenosine receptors A1, A2A, A2B, and A3 (D–G). Metabolites of glycolysis, lactate (H) and malate (I) along with pyruvate (J) (n = 6–10 mice per group). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test to adjust for multiple comparisons.

DEL-1 overexpression protects from ANGII-induced progression of hypertension and endothelial dysfunction. We next assessed the effects of DEL-1 on development of SBP during 4 weeks of ANGII infusions. Before ANGII infusion, both EC-Del1 and WT littermates had similar SBP (Figure 4A). After 1 week of ANGII infusion, SBP was increased (P < 0.01) similarly in both WT and EC-Del1 mice compared with vehicle-infused mice (Figure 4A). In the following weeks, SBP increased gradually in WT, but not in EC-Del1, mice, resulting in profound differences in SBP among the groups at weeks 2 (P < 0.05), 3 (P < 0.01), and 4 (P < 0.01). Endothelial function was tested with assessment of acetylcholine-mediated (ACh-mediated) endothelium-dependent aortic relaxation. ACh-mediated maximal aortic relaxation after ANGII infusion was 62% in WT and 81% in EC-Del1 mice (P < 0.01; Figure 4B). Vehicle-infused EC-Del1 and WT mice showed similar, approximately 90%, ACh-mediated aortic relaxation. Maximum sodium nitroprusside–mediated (SNP-mediated) endothelium-independent relaxation was not different between groups (Figure 4C). We also assessed aortic stiffness by evaluating the diameter-tension relationship in isolated aorta in a passive state. With a gradual increase in diameter, wall tension increased in all groups (Figure 4D). However, the wall tension was significantly lower in ANGII-infused EC-Del1 mice compared with WT controls (P < 0.05, Figure 4D).

Figure 4 EC-Del1 mice are protected from ANGII-dependent progression of hypertension, arterial stiffness, and cardiovascular inflammation. SBP (A), ACh-mediated endothelium-dependent and -independent aortic relaxations (B and C), and aortic passive tension development (D) after 4 weeks of ANGII or vehicle infusion. FACS diagrams and plots of CD45+ leukocytes, TCR-β+ T cells, and CD45+IL-17A+ cells in aorta (E–H) and heart (I–L) (A, n = 12; B–D, n = 10; E–L, n = 8–10 mice per group). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 (vs. WT+vehicle in A); #P < 0.05 (vs. WT+ANGII in A–D); **P < 0.01 (vs. WT+vehicle in A–D); ##P < 0.05 (vs. WT+ANGII in A–D), 2-way ANOVA (panels A–D for repeated measures) with Bonferroni’s post hoc test to adjust for multiple comparisons. NE, Norepinephrine.

DEL-1 overexpression suppresses inflammation in aorta and heart. Studies have shown that ANGII infusion promotes T cell inflammation and IL-17–mediated aortic and cardiac remodeling along with progression of hypertension (6–12). We therefore investigated to determine whether the protective effects of DEL-1 on ANGII-induced cardiovascular remodeling and development of hypertension are associated with DEL-1–mediated inhibition of IL-17–dependent inflammation. To this end, we assessed the numbers of CD45+ leukocytes, TCR-β+ T cells, and CD45+IL-17+ leukocytes in aorta and heart. Compared with what occurred with vehicle, ANGII infusion profoundly increased CD45+ leukocytes, TCR-β+ T cells, and CD45+IL-17+ leukocytes in aortas and hearts of WT mice (P < 0.01, Figure 4, E–L). Aortas and hearts of EC-Del1 mice had significantly fewer CD45+ leukocytes, TCR-β+ T cells, and CD45+IL-17+ leukocytes after ANGII infusion compared with WT controls (P < 0.01, Figure 4, E–L).

DEL-1 overexpression inhibits activation of MMP2 in aorta and heart. Besides inflammation, increased levels of MMP2 critically contribute to aortic and cardiac remodeling in hypertension (23, 24). Based on this, we tested MMP2 activity in aorta and heart. ANGII-infused WT mice showed an approximately 6-fold increase in latent pro-MMP2 and an approximately 8-fold increase in active MMP2 in aorta compared with vehicle-infused WT mice (P < 0.01; Figure 5, A and B). ANGII-infused EC-Del1 mice showed a similar increase in latent pro-MMP2, but did not show the increase in active MMP2 compared with WT mice (Figure 5, A and B). In hearts, ANGII-infused WT mice demonstrated an approximately 4-fold increase in latent pro-MMP2 and an approximately 3-fold increase in active MMP2 (P < 0.01), whereas EC-Del1 mice showed a similar increase in latent pro-MMP2, but no increase in active MMP2 (Figure 5, A and C).

Figure 5 EC-Del1 mice have low MMP2 activity in cardiovascular tissues. Levels of latent pro-MMP2 and active MMP2 in aorta (A and B) and heart (A and C) after 4 weeks of ANGII or vehicle (Veh.) infusion (n = 6–7 mice per group). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test to adjust for multiple comparisons.

DEL-1 overexpression protects from ANGII-induced increase in profibrotic and proinflammatory profiles in aorta and heart. In addition to assessment of fibrosis and inflammation in aorta and heart using histology, we quantified mRNA levels for multiple profibrotic markers in these organs. These markers are presented in Supplemental Figure 1, A–O (aorta), and Supplemental Figure 2, A–O (heart) (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126155DS1). Profibrotic markers in aorta, such as collagen 1 and 3 and fibronectin, were increased in ANGII-infused WT mice compared with those receiving vehicle (P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 1, A–C). In heart, both the profibrotic markers and markers of hypertrophy, such as Myh-7, mBNP, and actin, were increased and serca decreased (P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 2, A–F). ANGII-infused EC-Del1 mice showed lower mRNA levels of aortic collagen 1 and 3 and fibronectin compared with WT controls (P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 1, A–C). In heart, these mice also had lower mRNA levels of Myh-7, mBNP, and actin along with more serca (P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 2, A–F). Furthermore, mRNA and/or protein levels of proinflammatory factors (IL-17, IL-6, ICAM1, VCAM1, TGF-β1, INF-γ, TNF-α) were assessed and found to be increased in ANGII-infused WT mice compared with those receiving vehicle in both aorta (P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 1, E–N) and heart (P < 0.01, Supplemental Figure 2, G–M). ANGII-infused EC-Del1 mice, however, showed lower mRNA and protein levels of these proinflammatory factors both in aorta (P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 1, E–N) and heart (P < 0.01, Supplemental Figure 2, G–M). Assessment of antiinflammatory IL-10 revealed that ANGII-infused EC-Del1 mice had higher levels of IL-10 than WT controls in both aorta (P < 0.05; Supplemental Figure 1N) and heart (P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 2N). We also quantified mRNA levels of DEL-1, which was 3 to 4 times higher in aorta (P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 1O) and heart (P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 2O) of EC-Del1 mice, respectively. ANGII infusion did not change mRNA levels of DEL-1.

Recombinant DEL-1 prevents cardiovascular organ damage when injected before established hypertension. In the prevention study, we tested efficacy of DEL-1 in protection from ANGII-induced cardiovascular damage. For this, recombinant DEL-1–Fc or Fc protein as a control was first injected in WT mice 2 days before ANGII infusion and then every other day over 2 weeks of infusion with ANGII or vehicle (Figure 6A). Fc-treated mice infused with ANGII demonstrated aortic remodeling with an increase in adventitial collagen (P < 0.01; Figure 6, B and E) and medial thickness (P < 0.01; Figure 6, C and F) and a decrease in elastin area (P < 0.01; Figure 6, D and G) compared with vehicle-infused mice. Compared with Fc-treated mice, mice treated with DEL-1–Fc were completely protected from the effects of ANGII, resulting in decreased adventitial collagen (P < 0.01; Figure 6, B and E) and medial thickness (P < 0.05; Figure 6, C and F) along with an increase in elastin area (P < 0.01; Figure 6, D and G). Fc-treated mice infused with ANGII also developed cardiac remodeling with decreased LV lumen-to-wall ratio (P < 0.01; Figure 6, H and L) and increased LV cardiomyocyte cross-sectional area (P < 0.01; Figure 6, I and M) and interstitial (P < 0.01; Figure 6, J and N) and perivascular coronary fibrosis (P < 0.01; Figure 6, K and O). Treatment of ANGII-infused mice with DEL-1–Fc, but not with Fc control, protected from cardiac remodeling, resulting in a higher LV lumen-to-wall ratio (P < 0.01; Figure 6, H and L) and a lower cardiomyocyte cross-sectional area (P < 0.05; Figure 6, I and M) as well as less interstitial (P < 0.01; Figure 6, J and N) and perivascular collagen (P < 0.01; Figure 6, K and O).

Figure 6 Treatment with DEL-1–Fc starting before established hypertension prevents cardiovascular remodeling. (A) Two days before starting the ANGII infusion, 30 μg of DEL-1–Fc or Fc alone was injected into WT mice. Additional injections were performed at the day of ANGII pump implantations and every second day up to the 12th day of infusion. Histological staining and analysis of aortic adventitial collagen (B and E), medial wall thickness (C and F), and medial elastin (D and G). Histological staining and analysis of LV lumen-to-wall ratio (H and L), cardiomyocyte cross-sectional area (I and M), and interstitial (J and N) and perivascular coronary (K and O) collagen (n = 6–8 mice per group). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test to adjust for multiple comparisons.

After 2 weeks of ANGII infusion, DEL-1–Fc–treated mice had a lower (P < 0.05) SBP compared with mice treated with Fc (P < 0.05; Figure 7A). However, SBP did not differ in mice before or at the first week of ANGII infusion. ACh-mediated endothelium-dependent maximal aortic relaxation was approximately 70% in ANGII-infused Fc-treated mice and approximately 85% in mice treated with DEL-1–Fc (P < 0.05; Figure 7B). There was no difference in maximum SNP-mediated endothelium-independent relaxation (Figure 7C). Assessment of the diameter-tension relationship in isolated aorta in a passive state showed that wall tension increased in all groups with a gradual increase in diameter (Figure 7D). However, the wall tension was lower in ANGII-infused DEL-1–Fc–treated mice compared with that in mice treated with Fc alone (P < 0.05; Figure 7D).

Figure 7 Treatment with DEL-1–Fc starting before established hypertension prevents progression of SBP, arterial stiffness, and cardiovascular inflammation. SBP (A), ACh-mediated endothelium-dependent and -independent aortic relaxations (B and C), and aortic passive tension development (D) after 2 weeks of ANGII or vehicle infusion with DEL-1–Fc or Fc treatment. FACS diagrams and plots of CD45+ leukocytes, TCR-β+ T cells, and CD45+IL-17A+ cells in aorta (E–H) and heart (I–L) (n = 6–8 mice per group). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. #P < 0.05 (vs. WT+ANGII in A–D); **P < 0.01 (vs. WT+vehicle in A–D), 1-way ANOVA (panels A–D for repeated measures) with Bonferroni’s post hoc test to adjust for multiple comparisons.

Fc-treated mice showed profound increases in CD45+ leukocytes, TCR-β+ T cells, and CD45+IL-17+ leukocytes in aorta and heart after ANGII infusion compared with vehicle-infused Fc-treated control mice (P < 0.01; Figure 7, E–L). DEL-1–Fc–treated mice showed significantly lower counts of CD45+ leukocytes, TCR-β+ T cells, and CD45+IL-17+ leukocytes (P < 0.05; Figure 7, E–L) in aorta and heart after ANGII infusion compared with Fc-treated control mice.

Assessment of latent and active MMP2 showed that Fc-treated mice had increased pro- and active MMP2 levels in aorta (P < 0.01; Figure 8, A and B) and heart (P < 0.01; Figure 8, A and C) after ANGII infusion. Mice treated with DEL-1–Fc showed similar increases in latent pro-MMP2, but less active MMP2 in aorta (P < 0.01; Figure 8, A and B) and heart (P < 0.01; Figure 8, A and C). ANGII infusion increased mRNA levels of aortic profibrotic markers, such as collagen 1 and 3 and fibronectin, in Fc-treated mice (P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 3, A–C), whereas these levels were lower in DEL-1–Fc–treated mice (P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). In heart, mRNA levels of profibrotic and hypertrophy markers, such as collagen 1 and 3, Myh-7, mBNP, and actin, were increased and serca decreased in Fc-, but not in DEL-1–Fc–treated, mice (P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 3, A–F). We furthermore assessed mRNA and protein levels of proinflammatory factors (IL-17, IL-6, ICAM1, VCAM1, TGF-β1, INF-γ, TNF-α) that were increased in Fc-treated mice after ANGII infusion compared with that in DEL-1–Fc–treated mice in both aorta (P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 3, D–K) and heart (P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 4, G–K). Levels of antiinflammatory IL-10 were higher in aorta (P < 0.05; Supplemental Figure 3L) and heart (P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 4L) in ANGII-infused DEL-1–Fc–treated mice compared with those who received Fc treatment.

Figure 8 DEL-1–Fc–treated mice have low MMP2 activity in aorta and heart. Levels of latent pro-MMP2 and active MMP2 in aorta (A and C) and heart (B and C) (n = 6 mice per group). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test to adjust for multiple comparisons.

Therapeutic intervention with recombinant DEL-1 after ANGII-induced established hypertension protects from cardiovascular organ damage via α v β 3 integrin–dependent mechanisms. In the second interventional study, we tested efficacy of DEL-1 in abrogation of ANGII-induced cardiovascular damage after established hypertension and investigated its mechanisms of action. For this, WT mice were infused with ANGII for 6 days before treatment with injections of either recombinant DEL-1–Fc, Fc protein as a control, or mutant DEL-1–RGE–Fc, which does not bind to α v β 3 integrin, started. While ANGII infusion continued, treatments were undertaken every day up to day 12 of ANGII infusion (Figure 9A). We compared the effects on mice treated with Fc alone to those treated with DEL-1–Fc or DEL-1–RGE–Fc. Compared with those who received vehicle, Fc-treated mice infused with ANGII developed aortic remodeling with increased adventitial collagen (P < 0.01; Figure 9, B and E), increased medial thickness (P < 0.01; Figure 9, C and F), and decreased elastin (P < 0.01; Figure 9, D and G). Compared with Fc treatment, DEL-1–Fc treatment resulted in decreased adventitial collagen (P < 0.01; Figure 9, B and E) and medial thickness (P < 0.05; Figure 9, C and F) and increased elastin content (P < 0.01; Figure 9, D and G), whereas aortas of De-1–RGE–Fc–treated mice did not differ from those treated with Fc alone. Fc-treated mice infused with ANGII also developed cardiac remodeling with decreased LV lumen-to-wall ratio (P < 0.01; Figure 9, H and L) and increased LV cardiomyocyte cross-sectional area (P < 0.01; Figure 9, I and M) and interstitial (P < 0.01; Figure 9, J and N) and perivascular coronary fibrosis (P < 0.01; Figure 9, K and O). Treatment with DEL-1–Fc, but not with DEL-1–RGE–Fc, resulted in a higher LV lumen-to-wall ratio (P < 0.01; Figure 9, G and L) and a smaller cardiomyocyte cross-sectional area (P < 0.05; Figure 9, I and M) as well as less interstitial (P < 0.01; Figure 9, J and N) and perivascular collagen (P < 0.01; Figure 9, K and O).

Figure 9 Treatment with DEL-1–Fc, but not DEL-1–RGE–Fc, starting after established hypertension abrogates cardiovascular remodeling in ANGII-induced hypertension. (A) On the sixth day after starting ANGII infusion, 20 μg of DEL-1–Fc, Del-RGE-Fc, or Fc alone was injected. Additional injections were performed every day up to the 12th day of ANGII infusion. Histological stainings and analysis of aortic adventitial collagen (B and E), medial wall thickness (C and F), and medial elastin (D and G). Histological stainings and analysis of cardiac lumen-to-wall ratio (H and L), cardiomyocyte cross-sectional area (I and M), and interstitial (J and N) and perivascular coronary (K and O) collagen (n = 6 mice per group). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test to adjust for multiple comparisons.

Assessment of SBP showed that DEL-1–Fc–treated mice had a lower (P < 0.01) SBP compared with those treated with DEL-1–RGE–Fc or Fc (P < 0.05, Figure 10A) at the second week of ANGII infusion. However, SBP did not differ in mice before or at the sixth day of ANGII infusion, when the injections started. At the end of treatment periods, ACh-mediated endothelium-dependent maximal aortic relaxation was approximately 83% in DEL-1–Fc treated mice and approximately 72% and approximately 68% in DEL-1–RGE–Fc– or Fc-treated mice, respectively (P < 0.05; Figure 10B). There was no difference in maximum SNP-mediated endothelium-independent relaxation between groups (Figure 10C). Assessment of the diameter-tension relationship in isolated aorta showed that all groups responded with increases in wall tension that occurred by gradually increasing the diameter (Figure 10D). However, the wall tension was lower in ANGII-infused DEL-1–Fc–treated mice compared with DEL-1–RGE–Fc– or Fc-treated control mice (P < 0.05; Figure 10D).

Figure 10 Treatment with DEL-1–Fc, but not DEL-1–RGE–Fc, starting after established hypertension abrogates progression of SBP, arterial stiffness, and cardiovascular inflammation and stabilizes antiinflammatory Treg numbers. SBP (A), endothelium-dependent (ACh) and -independent (SNP) aortic relaxations (B and C), and aortic passive tension development (D) after 2 weeks of ANGII or vehicle infusion with DEL-1–Fc, DEL-1–RGE–Fc, or Fc treatments. FACS diagrams and plots of CD45+ leukocytes, TCR-β+ T cells, and CD45+IL-17A+ and CD25+FoxP3+ Tregs in aorta (E–H and M) and heart (I–L and N) (n = 6 mice per group). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. #P < 0.05 (vs. WT+ANGII in B–D); **P < 0.01 (vs. WT+vehicle in A and B); ##P < 0.05 (vs. WT+ANGII in A and D), 1-way ANOVA (panels A–D for repeated measures) with Bonferroni’s post hoc test to adjust for multiple comparisons.

ANGII-infused Fc-treated mice showed increases in CD45+ leukocytes, TCR-β+ T cells, and CD45+IL-17+ leukocytes along with decreases in CD25+FoxP3+ Tregs in aorta and heart compared with that in vehicle-infused Fc-treated mice (P < 0.01; Figure 10, E–N). DEL-1–Fc–treated mice infused with ANGII showed significantly lower counts of CD45+ leukocytes, TCR-β+ T cells, and CD45+IL-17+ leukocytes along with higher numbers of CD25+FoxP3+ Tregs in aorta and heart compared with DEL-1–RGE–Fc– or Fc-treated mice (P < 0.01; Figure 10, E–N). We further assessed the levels of latent and active MMP2 after ANGII infusion, which showed that Fc-treated mice had increased latent pro- and active MMP2 in aorta (P < 0.01; Figure 11, A and B) and heart (P < 0.01; Figure 11, A and C). Increases in latent pro-MMP2 were not different in mice treated with DEL-1–Fc, DEL-1–RGE–Fc, or Fc alone, whereas active MMP2 was lower in DEL-1–Fc than in DEL-1–RGE–Fc– or Fc–treated mice in both aorta (P < 0.01; Figure 11, A and B) and heart (P < 0.01; Figure 11, A and C). mRNA levels of aortic profibrotic markers, such as collagen 1 and 3 and fibronectin, were also less in DEL-1–Fc– than in DEL-1–RGE–Fc– or Fc-treated mice (P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). Cardiac mRNA levels of profibrotic and hypertrophy markers, such as collagen 1 and 3, Myh-7, mBNP, and actin, were decreased and serca increased in DEL-1–Fc– compared with DEL-1–RGE–Fc– or Fc-treated mice (P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 6, A–F). We further assessed mRNA and/or protein levels of proinflammatory factors (IL-17, IL-6, ICAM1, VCAM1, TGF-β1, INF-γ, TNF-α), and results showed that they were lower in DEL-1–Fc than DEL-1–RGE–Fc– or Fc-treated mice in both aorta (P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 5, D–K) and heart (P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 6, G–K). Levels of IL-10 were higher in ANGII-infused DEL-1–Fc–treated mice compared with those receiving DEL-1–RGE–Fc or Fc treatment in aorta (P < 0.05; Supplemental Figure 5L) and heart (P < 0.01; Figure 6L).

Figure 11 DEL-1–Fc–, but not DEL-1–RGE–Fc–treated, mice have low MMP2 activity in aorta and heart. Levels of latent pro-MMP2 and active MMP2 in aorta (A and C) and heart (B and C) (n = 6 mice per group). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test to adjust for multiple comparisons.

Therapeutic intervention with recombinant DEL-1 after DOCA-salt–induced established hypertension protects from cardiovascular organ damage. Effects of DEL-1 were tested in another model of hypertension induced with DOCA-salt. In this third therapeutic study, injections started at the tenth day, with the last injection at the 18th of 21 days of DOCA-salt hypertension (Figure 12A). Histological assessments showed that DEL-1–Fc–treated mice had profoundly less aortic adventitial collagen (P < 0.01; Figure 12, B and E) and medial thickening (P < 0.05; Figure 12, C and F) with more elastin (P < 0.01; Figure 12, D and G) compared with Fc-treated mice. Assessment of cardiac parameters demonstrated that DEL-1–Fc–treated mice had higher LV lumen-to-wall ratio (P < 0.01; Figure 12, H and K) and less cardiomyocyte cross-sectional area (P < 0.05; Figure 12, I and L) and interstitial collagen (P < 0.01; Figure 12, J and M) compared with mice treated with Fc. Treatment with DEL-1–RGE–Fc did not affect aortic or cardiac remodeling and showed no difference from treatment with Fc (Figure 12, B–M). Numbers of CD45+, CD45+TCR-β+, CD45+TCR-β+CD4+, CD45+TCR-β+CD8+, and CD4+IL-17A+ cells in aorta (Figure 13, A–E) and heart (Figure 13, G–K) were lower in DEL-1–Fc–treated mice compared with mice treated with Fc alone. Treatment with DEL-1–Fc resulted in increased numbers of CD4+CD25+FoxP3+ Tregs compared with Fc treatment in both aorta (Figure 13F) and heart (Figure 13L). Injections of DEL-1–RGE–Fc did not affect numbers of inflammatory cells in aorta and heart and showed no difference compared with treatment with Fc (Figure 13, A–M). SBP did not differ in mice before injections on the seventh day of DOCA-salt hypertension (Figure 13N). After injection of DEL-1–Fc, SBP did not further increase in this group, whereas gradual increase in SBP was observed in DEL-1–RGE–Fc– and Fc-treated groups. Mice treated with DEL-1–Fc showed approximately 10 mm Hg lower SBP compared with mice treated with Fc or DEL-1–RGE–Fc on days 14 and 21. Mice implanted with a placebo pallet and treated with Fc remained normotensive.

Figure 12 Treatment with DEL-1–Fc, but not DEL-1–RGE–Fc, starting after established hypertension abrogates cardiovascular remodeling in DOCA-salt hypertension. (A) On the tenth day after implantation of DOCA pellets, 20 μg of DEL-1–Fc, Del-RGE-Fc, or Fc alone was injected. A total of 8 injections up to the 18th day were performed. Histological stainings and quantification of aortic adventitial collagen (B and E), medial wall thickness (C and F), and medial elastin (D and G). Histological stainings and quantification of cardiac lumen-to-wall ratio (H and K), cardiomyocyte cross-sectional area (I and L), and interstitial (J and M) collagen (n = 6 mice per group). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test to adjust for multiple comparisons.

Figure 13 Treatment with DEL-1–Fc, but not DEL-1–RGE–Fc, starting after established DOCA-salt–induced hypertension abrogates progression of SPB and cardiovascular inflammation and stabilizes antiinflammatory Treg numbers. FACS diagrams of inflammatory cells in aorta (A–F) and heart (G–L). SBP development at up to 21 days of DOCA-salt hypertension (N). Representative gating strategy for CD45+, CD45+TCR-β+, CD45+TCR-β+CD4+, CD45+TCR-β+CD8+, CD4+IL-17A+, and CD4+CD25+FoxP3+ cells (M) (n = 6 mice per group). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA (panel Z for repeated measures) with Bonferroni’s post hoc test to adjust for multiple comparisons.

DEL-1 inhibits α v β 3 integrin–dependent activation of latent pro-MMP2 in vascular tissue. In several consecutive ex vivo experiments, we studied the role and mechanism of DEL-1 in inhibition of activation of latent pro-MMP2 in aorta and cultured human aortic SMCs (Figure 14). These cells were chosen because SMCs are the major source of MMP2 in aorta and α v β 3 integrin on SMCs is critical in activation of latent pro-MMP2 (22, 25). In the first set of experiments, aortas were isolated from WT and EC-Del1 mice. followed by stimulation with ANGII/ET1 and assessment of latent pro- and active MMP2 (Figure 14A). Compared with use of vehicle, ANGII/ET1 stimulation increased latent pro-MMP2 in isolated aortas of both WT and EC-Del1 mice similarly (P < 0.01; Figure 14A), whereas active MMP2 was less in aortas of EC-Del1 mice (P < 0.01; Figure 14A). Because we employed endothelial-specific EC-Del1 mice, in the second set of experiments, we stimulated isolated aortas from WT and EC-Del1 mice after removal of endothelium (Figure 14B). Stimulation with ANGII/ET1 similarly increased both latent pro- and active MMP2 in isolated aortas of WT and EC-Del1 mice in the absence of endothelium (P < 0.01; Figure 14B), showing no difference in MMP2 in aortas of mice. In the third set of experiments, isolated aortas of WT mice were pretreated with plasmas of EC-Del1 or WT mice, followed by stimulation with ANGII/ET1. Isolated aortas pretreated with plasma from EC-Del1 mice showed less active MMP2 than aortas pretreated with plasma from WT mice (P < 0.01; Figure 14C). Treatment with plasma from EC-Del1 mice did not affect increases in latent pro-MMP2 (Figure 14C). In the fourth set of experiments, we studied the role of α v β 3 integrin in DEL-1–mediated inhibition of activation of latent pro-MMP2 by pretreating isolated aortas of WT mice with Fc, DEL-1 Fc, or DEL-1–RGE–Fc and then stimulating with ANGII/ET1. Stimulation with ANGII/ET1 increased latent pro-MMP2 equally in isolated aortas treated with Fc, DEL-1 Fc, or DEL-1–RGE–Fc (P < 0.01; Figure 14D). However, active MMP2 was less in DEL-1–Fc–treated aorta, but not in aorta treated with DEL-1–RGE–Fc (P < 0.01; Figure 14D). In the fifth set of experiments, we studied the effects of treatment with plasmas from WT mice injected with Fc, DEL-1–Fc, or DEL-1–RGE–Fc on inhibition of activation of latent pro-MMP2 in cultured human aortic SMCs (Figure 14E). Treatment with plasma from Fc-injected mice did not inhibit ANGII/ET1-mediated increase in latent pro- and active MMP2. Treatment with plasmas from EC-Del1 mice did not affect latent pro-MMP2, but decreased active MMP2 (P < 0.01; Figure 14E). Plasmas from DEL-1–Fc– but not DEL-1–RGE–Fc–injected mice decreased active MMP2 without affecting latent pro-MMP2 (P < 0.01). In the final set of experiments, cultured human aortic SMCs were pretreated with recombinant DEL-1–Fc or DEL-1–RGE–Fc along with the pharmacological inhibitor of α v β 3 integrin cilengitide, followed by stimulation with ANGII/ET1 (Figure 14F). Treatment with DEL-1–Fc or cilengitide decreased ANGII/ET1-induced active MMP2 without affecting latent pro-MMP2 (P < 0.01), whereas treatment with DEL-1–RGE–Fc or Fc did not affect the induction of active MMP2, thus conclusively implicating αvβ3 integrin as the target of DEL-1.

Figure 14 DEL-1 inhibits α v β 3 integrin–dependent activation of latent pro-MMP2. Thoracic aorta was isolated from WT and EC-Del1 mice and stimulated with ANGII/ET1, followed by assessment of latent pro- and active MMP2 (A). Stimulation of isolated aorta from WT and EC-Del1 mice without endothelium (B). ANGII/ET1-stimulated aortas of WT mice pretreated with Fc, DEL-1–Fc, or DEL-1–RGE–Fc (C). ANGII/ET1–stimulated aortas of WT mice pretreated with plasma of EC-Del1 mice (D). Cultured human aortic SMCs pretreated with plasmas of WT mice injected with Fc, DEL-1–Fc, DEL-1–RGE–Fc, or plasma of EC-Del1 mice and then stimulated with ANGII/ET1 (E). Cultured human aortic SMCs pretreated with Fc, DEL-1–Fc, DEL-1–RGE–Fc, or pharmacological α v β 3 integrin cilengitide and then stimulated with ANGII/ET1 (F) (A–F n = 4 independent experiments). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test to adjust for multiple comparisons.

DEL-1 inhibits α v β 3 integrin–dependent activation of latent pro-MMP2 in human isolated aorta. Pieces of human isolated aorta were pretreated with plasma from Fc-, DEL-1–Fc–, and DEL-1–RGE–Fc–injected WT mice or with plasma from EC-Del1 mice (Figure 15, A and B). After pretreatment, aortas were stimulated with ANGII/ET1 or vehicle. In situ zymography on human isolated aorta showed that, compared with vehicle, ANGII/ET1 increased gelatinolytic activity of MMP2 in aortic sections pretreated with plasma from Fc-treated mice (Figure 15, C and D). Pretreatment with plasmas from EC-Del1 or DEL-1–Fc–treated mice resulted in inhibition of gelatinolytic activity, whereas pretreatment with plasma from DEL-1–RGE–Fc–treated mice did not inhibit gelatinolytic activity. Control pretreatment with EDTA resulted in complete inhibition of gelatinolytic activity of zinc-dependent MMP2.

Figure 15 DEL-1 inhibits α v β 3 integrin–dependent activation of latent pro-MMP2 in isolated human aorta. A piece of isolated human aorta, which was divided into smaller 5 × 5 mm2 pieces and incubated in tissue well plates, followed by pretreatment with plasmas of Fc-, DEL-1–Fc–, and DEL-1–RGE–Fc–injected mice or plasma of EC-Del1 mice and then stimulated with ANGII/ET1 (A and B). In situ gel zymography showing MMP2 activity in isolated human aorta (C and D). MMP2 (E), furin (F), and MT1-MMP (G) activity assays in extracts of isolated human aorta. Schematic summary of protective effects and antiinflammatory mechanisms of action of DEL-1 in ANGII-induced hypertension and cardiovascular remodeling (H) (A–G, n = 4 independent experiments). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test to adjust for multiple comparisons.