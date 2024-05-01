Developmental endothelial locus-1 protects from hypertension-induced cardiovascular remodeling via immunomodulation

Advertisement
Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI181599
Published May 1, 2024 - More info
The causative role of inflammation in hypertension-related cardiovascular diseases is evident and calls for development of specific immunomodulatory therapies. We tested the therapeutic efficacy and mechanisms of action of developmental endothelial locus-1 (DEL-1), an endogenous antiinflammatory factor, in angiotensin II– (ANGII–) and deoxycorticosterone acetate–salt–induced (DOCA-salt–induced) cardiovascular organ damage and hypertension. By using mice with endothelial overexpression of DEL-1 (EC-Del1 mice) and performing preventive and interventional studies by injecting recombinant DEL-1 in mice, we showed that DEL-1 improved endothelial function and abrogated aortic adventitial fibrosis, medial thickening, and loss of elastin. DEL-1 also protected the mice from cardiac concentric hypertrophy and interstitial and perivascular coronary fibrosis and improved left ventricular function and myocardial coronary perfusion. DEL-1 prevented aortic stiffness and abolished the progression of hypertension. Mechanistically, DEL-1 acted by inhibiting αvβ3 integrin–dependent activation of pro-MMP2 in mice and in human isolated aorta. Moreover, DEL-1 stabilized αvβ3 integrin–dependent CD25+FoxP3+ Treg numbers and IL-10 levels, which were associated with decreased recruitment of inflammatory cells and reduced production of proinflammatory cytokines in cardiovascular organs. The demonstrated effects and immune-modulating mechanisms of DEL-1 in abrogation of cardiovascular remodeling and progression of hypertension identify DEL-1 as a potential therapeutic factor.
Theresa Failer, Michael Amponsah-Offeh, Aleš Neuwirth, Ioannis Kourtzelis, Pallavi Subramanian, Peter Mirtschink, Mirko Peitzsch, Klaus Matschke, Sems M. Tugtekin, Tetsuhiro Kajikawa, Xiaofei Li, Anne Steglich, Florian Gembardt, Annika C. Wegner, Christian Hugo, George Hajishengallis, Triantafyllos Chavakis, Andreas Deussen, Vladimir Todorov, Irakli Kopaliani
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2022;132(6):e126155. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126155
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2024;134(9):e181599. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI181599
The authors recently became aware of 3 errors in the original publication. In Figure 7H, the Vehicle+Fc flow cytometry panel was incorrect. In Figure 9M, the ANGII+DEL-1-FC panel was incorrect. In Figure 10M, the ANGII+DEL-1-RGE-Fc was incorrect. The correct images, provided from the original source data, are shown below.
The authors regret the errors.