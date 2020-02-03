C-type lectin receptors Mcl and Mincle control development of multiple sclerosis–like neuroinflammation

Experimental design

The aim of this study was to investigate the potential role of PRRs in autoimmune neuroinflammation, more specifically the role of the CLRs Mcl and Mincle in MS, using both congenic rats expressing reduced levels of the receptors for in vivo and in vitro modeling as well as human samples from MS patients. For studies involving rats, littermate controls were used and in the event of treatment intervention, animals were randomly assigned into groups. In vivo and in vitro experiments were performed twice unless otherwise stated. For experiments involving human specimens, the number of samples included in each experiment was based largely on availability. Once experimental conditions were optimized, all data were included in the analysis. Data were thereafter only excluded upon technical experimental error. Animal experiments were performed blinded, as was the initial analysis of ex vivo and in vitro experiments.

Animals

Inbred DA and PVG.1AV1 rats were originally obtained from the Zentralinstitut für Versuchstierzucht (Hannover, Germany) and Harlan UK Ltd, respectively. Separate lines have been established at Karolinska Institutet (DA/Kini and PVG.1AV1/Kini) (52). The CLRc strain stems from a natural recombination event between the DA strain and the APLEC strain, encompassing a larger congenic fragment from the PVG background (19, 53). Transgenic EGFP DA rats have been described previously (54, 55). Experiments were performed with both male and female rats ranging between 8 and 16 weeks of age, and experiments were always carried out with sex- and age-matched animals. All animals were bred and kept in 12-hour light/12-hour dark and temperature-regulated rooms. Rats were housed in polystyrene cages containing aspen wood shavings and had access to standard rodent chow and water ad libitum.

Participants

Three cohorts of human samples were used in the study. Postmortem brain samples of both active lesions and normal-looking white matter were collected from MS patients in the Netherlands brain bank. PBMCs from CIS patients, untreated MS patients; RRMS patients in either relapse or remission, secondary progressive, primary progressive; as well as NINDCs were isolated for whole-genome RNA sequencing. For the human in vitro experiments, natalizumab-treated RRMS patients in remission and healthy controls were included.

Genotyping

Genomic DNA was extracted using alkaline lysis of ear or tail biopsies. The TaqMan SNP assay was used to determine the genotype according to the manufacturer’s protocol (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

EAE induction and experimental design

EAE induction. EAE was induced as previously described (18). Rats were anesthetized with isoflurane (Forene) and injected subcutaneously in the dorsal tail base with 200 μL inoculum containing MOG (females 4–6 μg and males 10–15 μg) in PBS (Sigma-Aldrich) emulsified 1:1 with incomplete Freund’s adjuvant (Sigma-Aldrich). Rats were weighed and monitored for clinical signs of EAE daily from day 7 until termination of the experiment. Clinical scoring was performed according to a standard scale for EAE: 0, healthy; 1, tail weakness or tail paralysis; 2, hind leg paresis or hemiparesis; 3, hind leg paralysis or hemiparalysis; 4, tetraplegy; and 5, death. The following clinical parameters were assessed: incidence of EAE (clinical signs of EAE for at least 2 consecutive days), onset of EAE (the first day of clinical signs), maximum EAE score (the highest clinical score), cumulative EAE score (the sum of daily clinical scores), duration of EAE (number of days with EAE), weight change (calculated by subtracting the daily weight from the weight on day 7 and expressing the difference as a ratio of the weight on day 7), and maximum weight loss (calculated by subtracting the lowest weight during the experiment from the weight on day 7 and expressing the difference as a ratio of the weight on day 7).

BM chimeras. Eight-week-old recipient animals (n = 7 or 8 per group) were lethally irradiated (twice with 550 Gy) and injected i.v. with freshly isolated BM cells (50 × 106/300 μL) from donor animals (n = 3 per group). Rats were left to reconstitute for 8 weeks. Reconstitution efficiency was determined in blood by flow cytometry and animals were thereafter subjected to EAE.

Drug administration. Immunized rats were randomly divided into 2 groups (n = 7 or 8 per group) and were treated with siRNAs, anti-SAP130, or respective controls by i.t. and i.c. (via cisterna magna) injections with 10 μL per injection. Rats were injected under 3.5%-isoflurane anesthesia, as previously described (56). The injections were performed with a 50-μL Hamilton syringe (Sigma-Aldrich). Animals were monitored daily and clinical signs of EAE were recorded as described above. For the siRNA treatment, groups received i.t. and i.c. injections of siRNAs against Mcl, Mincle, both Mcl and Mincle, or scramble siRNA, 5 μg/10 μL/injection in Accell siRNA delivery media (media and siRNA from Dharmacon) on day 7, 9, and 12 p.i. For the anti-SAP130 treatment, both groups received i.t. and i.c. injections of either anti-SAP130 or rabbit IgG (both from Abcam), 5 μg/10 μL/injection in PBS on day 2 and 7 p.i.

Tissue collection

Lymph nodes and bones for BM extraction. Rats were sacrificed with CO 2 prior to dissection of inguinal lymph nodes and femoral bones and tissues were kept in PBS on ice until cell preparation.

CNS tissue. Rats were anesthetized with isoflurane and perfused with PBS containing heparin at 2500 IU/L (Sigma-Aldrich) via the left ventricle. For flow cytometry, brains and spinal cords were excised and placed separately in 37% Percoll solution (Sigma-Aldrich) containing 50 U/mL DNase I (Roche Applied Science) on ice until further processing. Meninges from the spinal cord were separated and collected in cold PBS containing 2 mM EDTA (Sigma-Aldrich). For gene expression analysis, spinal cords or meninges were collected in RLT buffer containing dithiothreitol (DTT) (Sigma-Aldrich), dissociated using a tissue lyser (Qiagen), and supernatants were collected and frozen at –70°C until RNA preparation. For immunohistochemistry, rats were further perfused with 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) (Histolab) and skulls and spines were dissected and kept in 4% PFA for 24 hours.

Single-cell preparation and ex vivo culture

Lymph nodes. Lymph nodes were mechanically dissociated and cells were spun and resuspended in complete media, RPMI supplemented with 5% FCS, 1% L-glutamine, 1% penicillin-streptomycin, 1% pyruvic acid (all from Sigma-Aldrich), and 50 mM 2-mercaptoethanol (Gibco-BRL). Subsequently, cells were plated either in 96-well V-bottom plates for further flow cytometry analysis or in 96-well U-bottom plates for recall stimulation (72 hours with 20 μg/mL MOG) and thereafter for flow cytometry analysis.

For in vitro T cell differentiation assay, lymph node single-cell suspensions were depleted of CD25+ cells (which include both recently activated T cells as well as Tregs) with anti-CD25-PE antibody followed by anti-PE beads and subsequently CD4+ cells were positively sorted using anti-CD4 beads (Miltenyi Biotec). Resting CD4+ T cells were added to 96-well flat plates precoated with anti-CD3 (1.25 mg/mL, BD Pharmingen), and cultured with supernatant from stimulated MoDCs and soluble CD28 (1 mg/mL, BD Pharmingen) for 4 days. Intracellular cytokine production was assessed by flow cytometry.

CNS cells. Brain and spinal cord were dissociated with a glass homogenizer in 37% Percoll solution and underlaid with 70% Percoll solution. After centrifugation at 1000 g for 30 minutes, the intermediate layer was carefully collected and further diluted in HBSS (Sigma-Aldrich) prior to a 15-minute centrifugation at 600 g. Cell pellets were resuspended in PBS (Life Technologies) and further used for flow cytometry analysis. Meninges were incubated at 37°C for 20 minutes in PBS/EDTA and then mechanically dissociated through a 40-μm cell strainer. Cells were spun and resuspended in PBS until staining for flow cytometry.

BM-derived cells. BM was flushed out of femurs with PBS. BM single-cell suspensions were used for injection in BM chimeras or plated to prepare BM APCs. BM APCs were prepared as described previously with modifications (28, 57). Briefly, BM cells were cultured in complete DMEM (Sigma-Aldrich) supplemented with 5% FCS, 1% L-glutamine, 1% penicillin-streptomycin, 1% pyruvic acid (all from Sigma-Aldrich), and 50 mM 2-mercaptoethanol (Gibco-BRL). This medium was further supplemented with a combination of 20 ng/mL rat recombinant (r) rGM-CSF and 5 ng/mL rat rIL-4 (to obtain MoDCs), with 200 ng/mL rhFLt3L (to obtain BMDCs), or with 20 ng/mL rat rM-CSF (to obtain BMMas) for 9 or 7 days respectively (all cytokines were purchased from PeproTech). BMMas and MoDCs (1 × 105 cells/well) were stimulated in a 48-well plate with complete media (control well), 10 μg TDM (Innaxon), 10 μg TDB (InvivoGen), 100 ng/mL LPS, or with various concentrations of cytokines (TNF, IL-1β, IL-6, all from PeproTech). TDM or TDB was resuspended in isopropanol at 0.1 mg/mL and each well was coated with 100 μL and left to evaporate in a laminar-flow cabinet. Isopropanol was added to the control wells. Cell supernatants were used for T cell differentiation assay. Adherent cells were lysed in RLT containing DTT for gene expression analysis. For immunofluorescence (IF), DA-GFP BMMas were plated in culture slides and stimulated with cytokines for different time points. Cell were immediately fixed with 4% PFA and stained for IF.

In vitro siRNA-mediated MCL/Mincle silencing. Mcl and Mincle expression was reduced using siRNA in vitro. Mcl- and Mincle-specific siRNAs or control scramble siRNA (Dharmacon) were prepared immediately prior to administration in Accell siRNA delivery media (Dharmacon), following the manufacturer’s instructions. BMMa cells (1 × 105 cells/well in a 48-well plate) were treated with 6 μg of scrambled siRNA, pooled Mcl- and Mincle-specific siRNAs (3 μg each), or 6 μg scramble-GFP siRNA, and harvested 72 hours later in PBS/EDTA prior to flow cytometry.

Generation of the GFP+ MOG 91–108 -specific T cells. DA-GFP rats were immunized with 100 μg MOG 91–108 in 200 μg CFA. After 7 days, a single-cell suspension from draining lymph nodes was restimulated with 20 μg/mL MOG 91–108 at a concentration of 1 × 107 T cells/mL in RPMI supplemented with 5% FCS, 1% L-glutamine, 1% penicillin-streptomycin, 1% pyruvic acid (all from Sigma-Aldrich), and 50 mM 2-mercaptoethanol (Gibco-BRL) for 4 days at 37°C and 5% CO 2 . Dead cells were removed with Ficoll (Ficoll Paque Plus, GE healthcare) and live cells cultured for 5 days at a concentration of 2 × 105 cells/mL in complete RPMI with IL-2 (20% filtered mixed leukocyte antigen culture supernatant).

GFP+ MOG 91–108 -specific T cells and BMMa coculture. BMMa cells were plated at 6.25 × 103 cells/well in 96-well U-bottomed plates with 20 μg/mL MOG 91–108 and left to rest for 24 hours, after which 2.5 × 105 MOG 91–108 -specific T cells were added to each well and incubated at 37°C and 5% CO 2 for 4 days. All conditions were made in duplicate.

Transwell experiments

Endothelial cell culture. Endothelial cell culture followed a previously described protocol (58) with adaptations for rat brain endothelia. DA rat brains were extracted and kept in cold dissection media (HBSS supplemented with 7.5% BSA and 1% penicillin-streptomycin). Brains were processed to remove the cerebellum and optic nerves, bisected, forebrains were separated, and forebrain meninges were then removed under a stereomicroscope and the myelin duvet removed from the forebrain interior to obtain the cortex. The cortex was transferred to L15 media containing papain (Sigma-Aldrich) and DNAse I (Calbiochem), mechanically dissociated by trituration, and left to digest for 1 hour at 37°C. The enzymatic reaction was stopped with HBSS containing 10% FCS. The pellet obtained was resuspended in 1× HBSS containing 22% BSA and separated using density-dependent centrifugation at 800 g for 15 minutes. The resulting pellet containing the brain microvessels was washed and added to complete rat brain endothelial growth culture media (cRBEGM, Sigma-Aldrich) containing 10% FCS, 1% penicillin-streptomycin, 5 ng/mL hFGF, 20 ng/mL hVEGF, and 5 ng/mL rEGF and plated in a T75 flask precoated with 20 μg/mL type IV collagen and 20 μg/mL fibronectin (all from R&D Systems) and left to incubate at 37°C and 5% CO 2 . After 12 hours, and again after 8 hours, the medium was refreshed with cRBEGM, the second time containing 4 μg/mL puromycin and left for 5 days at 37°C and 5% CO 2 . The medium was refreshed with cRBEGM containing 0.5 μg/mL puromycin for another 7 days, after which it was replaced with cRBEGM with no puromycin. Growth was monitored to check for endothelial cell confluence.

Transwell migration assay. Endothelial cells were detached and harvested using Accutase 1× solution in PBS at a ratio of 1:1. Pelleted cells were resuspended in cRBEGM at a concentration of 3 × 105 cells/mL. Transwell plate bottoms were seeded with 3 × 104 BMMa cells from either DA or CLRc resuspended in complete DMEM and allowed to settle for 3 hours at 37°C and 5% CO 2 . The transwell inserts were prepared by coating with 100 μL of fibronectin at 20 μg/mL for 3 hours at 37°C and 5% CO 2 and then seeded with 100 μL of 3 × 105 cells/mL rat brain endothelial cells, mounted on the wells containing the macrophages, and allowed to rest for 24 hours at 37°C and 5% CO 2 to achieve confluence. After incubation, 3 × 106 MOG 91–108 -specific T cells were added in complete RPMI to each insert and the wells were allowed to incubate for 16 hours at 37°C and 5% CO 2 , after which media from the upper well and the lower well were removed and cells stained for flow cytometry.

Flow cytometry

The staining procedures were performed by following the manufacturers’ protocols. Briefly, single-cell suspensions were incubated in 2% mouse serum (to block Fc receptors), and then washed and incubated with antibodies for cell surface expression. Mcl-A488 and Mincle-A647 antibodies were in-house and have been validated previously (20). All other antibodies were obtained from BD Biosciences, eBioscience, or ABDserotec: CD25 (clone OX-39), CD134 (clone OX-40), CD44 (clone OX-49), MHC II (RT1B clone OX-6), CD45 (clone OX-1, catalog 561588, BD), CD11b (clone WT.5, catalog 562108, BD), CD4 (clone OX-35, catalog 565432, BD), and granulocyte marker (clone RP-1, catalog 550002, BD). Dead cells were excluded using yellow fluorescent LIVE/DEAD marker (Molecular Probes). All stainings, washing steps, and acquisition were performed in cell staining buffer (BioLegend). For intracellular staining, cells were stimulated for 5 hours with phorbol 12-myristate 13-acetate (PMA) (50 ng/mL, Sigma-Aldrich), ionomycin (1 μg/mL, Sigma-Aldrich) and brefeldin A (GolgiPlug) (1 μL/mL, BD Biosciences). Cells were blocked with 2% mouse serum and stained for cell surface markers with yellow fluorescent LIVE/DEAD marker prior to washing, fixation, and permeabilization. Cells were then stained for intracellular proteins with antibodies specific for GM-CSF (MP1-22E9, eBioscience, catalog 12-7331-82), IL-17a (eBio17B7, eBioscience, catalog 45-7177-82), IL-10 (A5-4 BD Biosciences, catalog 562156), IFN-γ (DB-1, BD Biosciences, catalog 562213), and Ki67 (B56, BD Biosciences, catalog 561281). Acquisition was performed using a Gallios flow cytometer and results were analyzed using Kaluza flow analysis software (both from Beckman Coulter).

qPCR and microarray

qPCR. Total RNA was extracted from cell lysates in RLT containing DTT using an RNeasy Mini kit (Qiagen) with the QiaCube according to the manufacturer instructions. cDNA was subsequently synthesized using an iScript kit (Bio-Rad). qPCR was performed on a Bio-Rad CFX384/C1000 Real-Time Detection System with a 3-step PCR protocol using SYBR Green fluorophore. Relative quantification of gene expression was calculated using the standard curve method with fold expression normalized relative to the endogenous control gene ACTB (β-actin) or HPRT (hypoxanthine-guanine phosphoribosyltransferase).

Microarray. Expression of Mcl and Mincle assessed by microarray in spleens of (DA × PVG) × DA F1 rats subjected to EAE, as previously described (27). The following settings for analysis were used: Summarization: probe logarithmic intensity error (PLIER) described in the Guide to probe logarithmic intensity error (PLIER) estimation (http://www.affymetrix.com). Background correction: PM-GCBG. Normalization: global median. The microarray data are available in MIAME-compliant (minimal information about a microarray experiments) format at the ArrayExpress Database (http://www.ebi.ac.uk/arrayexpress) under accession code E-MTAB-784.

Histopathological analyses and immunohistochemistry

Histopathological analysis was carried out using Luxol fast blue and hematoxylin and eosin staining. PFA-fixed 3- to 5-mm-thick paraffin-embedded sections of the brain and spinal cord were dewaxed in xylol, rehydrated, and stained with hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) and Luxol fast blue to assess inflammation and demyelination, respectively. The inflammatory index and demyelination score were determined by the number and size of demyelinated lesions of each rat on an average of 10 complete brain and spinal cord cross sections as previously described (59).

For immunohistochemical analyses of rat samples, whole spines from PFA-perfused animals were collected and kept in PFA overnight. After washing with PBS, samples were placed in 20N EDTA to decalcify the bones for 2 weeks and then placed in 30% sucrose solution for 1 week prior to freezing and sectioning onto superfrost glass slides. After rehydration in PBS, sections were stained with fluoromyelin (Invitrogen) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. They were then stained for microglia (anti–Iba-1, Wako Chemicals, catalog 019-19741), astrocytes (anti-GFAP, Dako, catalog M0761), or T cells (anti-CD4, Bio-Rad Serotec, catalog MCA55A647) followed by secondary antibody staining. For Mcl (anti-clec4d, Abcam, catalog ab175021) and Mincle (16E3, Novus Biological, catalog NBP1-49311AF488) staining, sections were subjected to antigen retrieval in target retrieval solution low pH (Dako) prior to staining. All washing steps were performed in TNT buffer (0.1 M Tris-HCl, pH 7.5, 0.15 M NaCl, and 0.05% [v/v] Tween 20).

Human studies

Immunohistochemical analysis. Brain samples (n = 5) containing active and chronic active lesions were obtained from 3 MS patients in collaboration with the VUmc MS Centrum Amsterdam and the Netherlands Brain Bank. Active lesions were characterized by abundant infiltrated macrophages and microglial cell activation throughout the lesion and overt demyelination. Chronic active lesions were fully demyelinated and contained a rim of macrophages and activated microglia. Detailed clinical data are summarized in Supplemental Table 3. Formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded tissue was stained as described previously (60). In short, after deparaffinization and antigen retrieval, sections were incubated overnight with anti-MINCLE or anti-MCL (1:100) and anti–HLA-DR (anti-LN3, 1:100) followed by incubation with Alexa Fluor 488/594–labeled secondary antibodies (1:200; Molecular Probes) and analyzed by confocal microscopy (Leica DMI 6000 SP8).

Expression analysis. PBMCs were collected from 102 MS patients, 28 CIS patients, and 36 NINDCs, diagnosed with, e.g., neuralgia, paresthesia, sensory symptoms, vertigo, and tension headache, between 2001 and 2010 at the Neurology Clinic of the Karolinska University Hospital, Solna, Sweden (61). At the time of sample collection, 14 RRMS patients were in relapse and 73 were in remission, and the remaining patients were diagnosed with secondary progressive MS (n = 8) or primary progressive MS (n = 7). mRNA was extracted from samples and cDNA libraries were prepared using an Illumina TruSeq kit and sequenced on an Illumina HiSeq 2000 instrument, as previously described (61).

For the RNA sequencing, we obtained paired-end reads with a length of 100 bp with an average sequence depth of 36 million reads per sample. The reads were mapped to the H. sapiens reference genome (NCBI v37, hg19) using STAR aligner and the HTSeq tool was used to quantify counts per gene, applying the default parameters in each case. The conditional quantile normalization (CQN) method was used to normalize the count data sets and to account for the GC-content bias. Implementing a component-based analysis, we regressed out the effects of batch of RNA sequencing library preparation from the normalized (CQN) count data. Residual values obtained after batch-effect correction was used for differential expression. The RNA sequencing data will be made available from the corresponding author upon request and signature of data transfer agreement.

Ex vivo PBMC culture. RRMS patients treated with natalizumab (n = 9) and healthy donors (n = 11) were recruited and PBMCs were isolated by density gradient centrifugation using Ficoll-Paque plus (GE Healthcare) and stored in liquid nitrogen until use. Upon thawing, cells were washed, counted, and resuspended in RPMI medium supplemented with 20% FCS, L-glutamine, and penicillin-streptomycin. Cells were plated at 2 × 106 cells/mL and stimulated with 40 μg plate-bound TDB, 50 ng soluble LPS, or wells were treated with isopropanol prior to air drying as negative controls. Cells were cultured for 48 hours and treated with GolgiPlug (BD Biosciences) 5 hours prior to termination of the experiment. Cells were stained for MCL (clone 9B9, catalog 360204) and isotype (clone MPC-11, catalog 400314) expression prior to in vitro stimulations (BioLegend). Upon stimulation, cells were stained with LIVE/DEAD stain (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog L34976), CD14 (clone HCD14, catalog 325608), IL-8 (clone E8N1, catalog 511406), IL-6 (clone MQ2-13A5, catalog 501114), TNF (clone Mab11, catalog 502926), or isotype for cytokines (clone MOPC-21, catalog 400108) (BioLegend).

Statistics

The 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test was used to compare area under the curve (AUC) of clinical EAE course and weight change as well as RNA sequencing data, when more than 2 groups were compared. The Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test was used to compare all EAE score–based variables (average, cumulative, and max EAE score) and histopathological variables, when more than 2 groups were compared. The unpaired 2-tailed t test was used to compare the AUC of clinical EAE course and weight change when 2 groups were compared. The Mann–Whitney U test was used to compare all EAE score–based variables (average, cumulative, and max EAE score) as well as microarray, flow cytometry, qPCR, and ELISA data, when 2 groups were compared. The χ2 test was used when analyzing the differences in EAE incidence. Values are expressed as the mean ± SEM or box plots with whiskers representing the 5th to 95th percentile. Prism 5.0 software (GraphPad) was used for statistical analyses and P values less than 0.05 were considered significant.

Study approval

All animal experiments in this study were performed in accordance with the guidelines from the Swedish National Board for Laboratory Animals and European Community Council Directive (86/609/EEC), and approved by the North Stockholm Animal Ethics Committee (Stockholms norra djurförsöksetiska nämnd, Stockholm).

The human studies were approved by the Regional Ethics Committee (Stockholm, Sweden). All subjects in the RNA sequencing and in vitro monocyte stimulations provided written informed consent. For the brain cohort, all donors, or their next of kin, had given informed consent for brain autopsy and use of their brain material and clinical information for research purposes.