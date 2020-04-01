Profilin 1 delivery tunes cytoskeletal dynamics toward CNS axon regeneration

Animals. Pfn1 neuron-specific conditional knockout mice (cre+Pfn1fl/fl) were generated by crossing homozygous Pfn1-floxed mice (Pfn1fl/fl; ref. 57) and single-neuron labeling with inducible Cre-mediated knockout (SLICK)-H mice (58). SLICK-H coexpress tamoxifen-inducible CreERT2 recombinase and YFP under the neuron-specific Thy1 promoter. Cre+Pfn1fl/wt mice were crossed with Pfn1fl/wt mice such that cre+Pfn1fl/fl and cre+Pfn1wt/wt mice were generated. Genotyping was as described previously (57). Cre recombinase was induced by tamoxifen injection (75 mg/kg; Sigma-Aldrich) at weaning for 5 days. Given tamoxifen’s neuroprotective effects, controls were tamoxifen-treated cre+Pfn1wt/wt mice. Mice of either sex were used in all cre+Pfn1 procedures. For AAV-mediated delivery of hPfn1, C57BL/6 mice (12–15 weeks old) were used; for SCI experiments, only females were used, whereas both sexes were used for sciatic nerve crush. Experimental conditions were randomized and surgeries were performed blinded to experimental conditions.

Primary cultures. DRG neuron cultures were performed as described previously (59). DRG from 7- to 8-week-old cre+Pfn1 mice or 6- to 8-week-old Wistar rats were used. For experiments in which DRG were conditioned, sciatic nerve transection was done 1 week prior to culture. Electroporation of DRG neurons was performed with a 4D-Nucleofector System (mouse DRG neurons, program CM-137; rat DRG neurons, program CM-138) at a cell density of at least 200,000 cells/condition and left in suspension for 24 hours at 37°C in 5% CO 2 . Subsequently, cells were grown on 13-mm coverslips (for neurite outgrowth assays) or 8-well μ-dishes (IBIDI-80827, for live imaging assays) coated with poly-L-lysine (PLL) (20 μg/mL, Sigma-Aldrich, P2636) and laminin (5 μg/mL, Sigma-Aldrich, L2020) for 12 to 14 hours until fixing or imaging. For experiments using aggrecan (Sigma-Aldrich, A1960-1MG), DRG neurons were plated in either PLL/laminin (20:5 μg/mL) or PLL/laminin/aggrecan (20:5:20 μg/mL). Culture medium was DMEM/F12 (Sigma-Aldrich, D8437) supplemented with 1× B27 (Gibco), 1% penicillin/streptomycin (Gibco), 2 mM L-glutamine (Gibco), and 50 ng/mL NGF (Millipore, 01-125). Hippocampal neurons were cultured as described previously (60). Electroporation was performed at a density of at least 750,000 cells/condition (program CU110). Cells were plated either in 13-mm coverslips or 8-well μ-dishes coated with PLL (20 μg/mL) grown in Neurobasal medium supplemented with 1% penicillin-streptomicin, 1× B27, 2 mM L-glutamine, and maintained at 37°C in 5% CO 2 . Hippocampal neurons at DIV4 (for axonal growth analysis) or DIV7 (for dendritic growth analysis) and DRG neurons (12 to 14 hours after plating) were fixed for immunostaining or imaged for live-cell experiments, as detailed below.

Plasmids and viral vectors. The full-length human Pfn1 open reading frame (WT hPfn1, cloned in the pCMV-SPORT6 vector, Addgene, clone IRATp970C034D) and different hPfn1 mutants were used. Specific WT hPfn1 residues were mutated to generate an shRNA-resistant WT hPfn1 (WT hPfn1*), phosphorylation-resistant constitutively active hPfn1 (S138A hPfn1), poly-proline-binding–deficient hPfn1 (H134S hPfn1), and MT binding–deficient hPfn1 (G118V hPfn1). Mutants were obtained using the QuickChange II XL kit (Agilent Technologies) and mismatched primers introducing 1- or 2-bp substitutions. Pfn1 (target sequence: CGGTGGTTTGATCAACAAGAA, TRCN0000011969, Sigma-Aldrich) and Pfn2 (target sequence: ACGTTGATGGTGACTGCACAA, TRCN0000071642, Sigma-Aldrich) shRNA constructs were used in hippocampal and DRG neuron cultures and in CAD cells (European Collection of Authenticated Cell Cultures, 08100805) to downregulate Pfn1 and Pfn2 protein levels, respectively. For the in vivo delivery of S138A hPfn1 and H134S/S138A hPfn1, AAVs were used. In detail, GFP linked to S138A hPfn1 by the 2A self-cleaving small peptide P2A was subcloned into an AAV-PHP.eB plasmid to obtain the constructs pAAV-GFP.P2A.S138A hPfn1 and pAAV-GFP.P2A.H134S/S138A hPfn1. Control AAV vectors, in which Pfn1 was replaced by a 5-glycine sequence (pAAV-GFP), were also generated. The viral vectors are herein referred to as AAV-GFP, AAV-GFP.P2A.S138A hPfn1, or AAV-GFP.P2A.H134S/S138A hPfn1. Expression was driven by the neuronal synapsin promoter. AAV-PHP.eB particles were produced by Vector Builder and enabled neuronal-specific targeting of the nervous system following systemic delivery (42).

Neurite outgrowth and growth cone morphology. Neurite outgrowth was assessed following immunofluorescence with antibodies against βIII-tubulin. DRG neuron cultures of cre+Pfn1fl/fl and cre+Pfn1wt/wt mice were fixed 12 to 14 hours after plating with 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA). Incubation with mouse anti–βIII-tubulin (1:1,000; Promega, G7121) was done overnight at 4°C. The secondary antibody was donkey anti-mouse–Alexa Fluor 594 (1:1,000; Jackson ImmunoResearch Labs, 715-585-150). Images were acquired by epifluorescence in a Zeiss Axio Imager Z1 microscope with an Axiocam MR3.0 camera and Axiovision 4.7 software. Neurite tracing and branching analyses were performed in Matlab with Synapse Detector software (61) to quantify neurites crossing concentric circles centered at the cell body with radiuses of consecutive multiples of 25 μm. In experiments in which WT hPfn1 or S138A hPfn1 overexpression was performed, dissociated adult rat DRG neurons were electroporated (as detailed above) with a mixture of plasmids encoding GFP (0.2 μg, pmaxGFP, Lonza) and hPfn1 (0.6 μg), plated at a density of 7,500 cells/well, fixed 12 to 14 hours after plating, and stained for βIII-tubulin as described above. Image acquisition was performed using a Leica DMI 6000B with an ORCA-Flash4.0 V2 C11440-22CU digital camera and Leica Application Suite Advanced Fluorescence (LAS AF) software. Experiments using shRNA constructs followed similar procedures. Specifically, mixtures of pmaxGFP/Pfn1 shRNA (0.2:1.2 μg) or Discosoma sp. red fluorescent protein (DsRed, Clontech)/shRNA Pfn2–encoding plasmids (0.5:1.5 μg) were used; control experimental conditions were nucleofected with the empty plasmid pLKO.1 (CTR, Addgene). E18 rat hippocampal neurons were electroporated following the same strategy and fixed on DIV4 or DIV7. For Pfn1-depleted hippocampal neurons, axonal and dendritic lengths were traced manually with the NeuronJ plugin for ImageJ (Fiji). Axonal tracing was also performed in DIV4 hippocampal neurons cotransfected with pmaxGFP (0.2 μg) and S138A hPfn1, G118V/S138A hPfn1, or H134S/S138A hPfn1 (0.6 μg). Polarization analysis of hippocampal neurons was assessed as detailed previously (15). Morphometric evaluation of growth cones was performed in both cre+Pfn1fl/fl and cre+Pfn1wt/wt adult DRG neurons and hippocampal neurons expressing shRNA Pfn2 plasmid. Neurons were stained with mouse anti–βIII-tubulin (1:5,000) overnight at 4°C and incubated for 1 hour at room temperature with donkey anti-mouse–Alexa Fluor 647 (1:500; Jackson ImmunoResearch Labs, 715-605-150) secondary antibody and with rhodamine-conjugated phalloidin (1:50; Thermo Fisher Scientific, R415) diluted 1:10 in blocking buffer. Images were acquired by epifluorescence on a Zeiss Axio Imager Z1 microscope with an Axiocam MR3.0 camera and Axiovision 4.7 software. Only growth cones of YFP+/βIII-tubulin+ (in the case of DRG neurons from cre+Pfn1 mice) and GFP+ neurons (in the case of hippocampal neurons conucleofected with pmaxGFP) were analyzed by measuring the total area of the growth cone, and the filopodia number and size using ImageJ software. To quantify endogenous Pfn1 fluorescence in naive and conditioned DRG growth cones, neurons were fixed 12 to 14 hours after plating with 2% PFA, stained with rabbit anti-Pfn1 (1:400; Abcam, ab50667) overnight at 4°C, and incubated for 1 hour at room temperature with donkey anti-mouse Alexa Fluor 594 (1:1,000) and goat anti-rabbit Alexa Fluor 488 (1:1,000; Jackson ImmunoResearch Labs, 111-545-003) secondary antibodies in blocking buffer. Images were acquired by epifluorescence as described above. A line scan across growth cones was drawn, a plot of gray values was done in relation to the distance from the growth cone leading edge, and corresponding values were extracted and compared (for each image the highest gray value was considered 100%).

Live-cell imaging. For the analysis of actin and MT dynamics in the growth cone, adult DRG neurons from 7- to 8-week-old cre+Pfn1fl/fl and cre+Pfn1wt/wt mice were isolated as described above and nucleofected with plasmids encoding LifeAct-RFP (62) (0.75 μg) or EB3-mCherry (0.5 μg; ref. 63), respectively. Twelve hours after plating, time-lapse recordings were performed in phenol-free DMEM/F12 supplemented as mentioned above, at 37°C and 5% CO 2 , on a Spinning Disk Confocal System Andor Revolution XD with an iXonEM+ DU-897 camera and a IQ 1.10.1 software (ANDOR Technology). Only transfected RFP+/YFP+ or mCherry+/YFP+ neurons were considered for analysis. For both the quantification of actin retrograde flow and of EB3 comet growth speed, kymographs were performed using the Fiji KymoResliceWide plugin (distance, x axis; time, y axis). Starting and end positions of the traces were defined using the Fiji Cell Counter plugin. In live imaging experiments using hippocampal or DRG neurons from Wistar rats, plasmids expressing either LifeAct-GFP (0.75 μg) (62) or EB3-GFP (0.5 μg) (64) were conucleofected alongside plasmids of interest. Actin retrograde flow and EB3 comet speed were quantified in these neurons, as well as the EB3 comet invasion per filopodia. The invasion frequency of dynamic MTs was quantified by counting the number of EB3 comet invasions (using the Fiji plugin Cell Counter) divided by the number of filopodia. A similar approach was used in SMIFH2-treated (5 μM, Sigma-Aldrich, S4826) cells. SMIFH2 is a general formin inhibitor that targets diverse formin isoforms (38), decreasing their affinity for the barbed end of actin filaments, preventing both actin nucleation and processive barbed-end elongation. In SMIFH2 experiments, hippocampal neurons underwent 2 drug treatments, on DIV3 and at DIV4, 1 hour before fixing.

Immunoblotting. Protein lysates of rat SCI sites (collected 2.5 mm rostral and 2.5 mm caudal to the lesion site of animals with either SCI or CL 1 week following injury), DRG, brain (from cre+Pfn1fl/fl and cre+Pfn1wt/wt mice), or CAD cell extracts were prepared in ice-cold lysis buffer containing 0.3% Triton X-100 (MilliporeSigma), protease inhibitors (cOmplete, Mini; Roche), and 2 mM orthovanadate, separated under denaturing conditions, transferred to Amersham Protran Premium 0.45-μm nitrocellulose membranes (GE Healthcare Life Sciences), and probed with primary antibodies (in 5% BSA or 5% milk in TBS-T) overnight at 4°C. Primary antibodies used were rabbit anti-Pfn1 (1:1,000; either Thermo Fisher Scientific, PA5-17444 or Abcam, ab50667), rabbit anti–Pfn1 p-S138 (1:1,000, provided by Jieya Shao, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA), rabbit anti-Pfn2 (1:1,000, provided by Pietro Pilo Boyl, Institute of Genetics University of Bonn, Germany), mouse anti–β-actin (1:5,000; Sigma-Aldrich, A5441), mouse anti–α-tubulin (1:1,000; Sigma-Aldrich, T6199), rabbit anti-HPRT (1:1,000; Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-20975), rabbit anti-ROCK1 (1:1,000, Abcam, ab134181, clone EPR638Y), and rabbit anti-vinculin (1:1,000; Abcam, ab129002). Secondary antibodies were used in 5% nonfat dried milk in TBS-T for 1 hour at room temperature: donkey anti–mouse IgG conjugated with horseradish peroxidase (HRP) (1:5,000; Jackson ImmunoResearch Labs, 715-035-151) and donkey anti–rabbit IgG conjugated with HRP (1:5,000; Jackson ImmunoResearch Labs, 711-035-152). Membranes were incubated with Luminata Crescendo Western HRP substrate (Millipore), exposed to Fuji Medical X-Ray Film (Fujifilm), scanned on a Molecular Imager GS800, and quantified using Quantity One 1-D Analysis Software version 4.6 (Bio-Rad).

Analysis of peripheral axon regeneration and functional recovery. Adult 12-week-old mice were deeply anesthetized with isoflurane. Sciatic nerves were crushed at the mid-thigh level for 15 seconds, 2 consecutive times, using hemostatic forceps (13010-12, FST), producing a well-defined lesion area. For histological analysis of axonal regeneration, remyelination, and NMJ establishment in cre+Pfn1 mice, animals were sacrificed at 7, 15, or 28 days after injury. To analyze regenerated myelinated sciatic nerve axons and g-ratio, nerves were collected at the same anatomical position distal to the crush site, just above the bifurcation of the sciatic nerve, fixed in 4% glutaraldehyde in 0.1 M cacodylate buffer (pH 7.4) for 1 week, postfixed with 1% OsO 4 in 0.1 M sodium cacodylate buffer (pH 7.4) for 2 hours, and dehydrated and embedded in Epon (Electron Microscopy Sciences). Sections (1 μm thickness) were stained for 10 minutes with 1% p-phenylenediamine (PPD) in absolute methanol, dried, and mounted on DPX (Merck). Images of the lesion area were acquired using an Olympus optical microscope with an Olympus DP 25 camera and analyzed in Photoshop (Adobe). The total number of myelinated axons was determined in each cross section and divided by its area. Analysis of unmyelinated axons was not performed in cre+Pfn1 mice, as Cre expression only occurs in a small percentage of small, unmyelinated neurons. The g-ratio was calculated by dividing the diameter of each axon by its myelin-including diameter in over 50 axons per animal. For the morphometric evaluation of NMJs, the lateral gastrocnemius was dissected in PBS under a stereomicroscope, and fixed for 24 hour with 4% PFA at 4°C. Isolated muscles were permeabilized for 30 minutes with 1% Triton X-100 at room temperature, and the autofluorescence quenched with 0.2 M NH 4 Cl (Merck) and 0.1% sodium borohydride (MilliporeSigma). After 1 hour of blocking (1 mg/mL BSA, 0.2% Triton X-100), tissues were incubated 1 hour with rhodamine-conjugated α-bungarotoxin (1:250, Thermo Fischer Scientific, T1175) in blocking buffer at room temperature. NMJ morphometric analysis was carried out in Z-stack images taken with a Leica TCS SP8 microscope, 3D-rendered using Huygens Professional software (Scientific Volume Imaging, SVI), and analyzed for volume. Analysis of motor nerve conduction velocity was performed as described previously (65) with a PowerLab 4/25T (AD Instruments) using Chart5 software. Conduction velocities were calculated as (proximal distance − distal distance)/(proximal latency − distal latency). To assess regeneration of sciatic nerve axons following AAV-PHP.eB–mediated delivery of S138A hPfn1 or H134S/S138A hPfn1, the sciatic nerve was crushed 2 weeks after systemically injecting AAV-GFP, AAV-GFP.P2A.S138A hPfn1, or AAV-GFP.P2A.H134S/S138A hPfn1 (6 × 1011 vg/mouse) through the tail vein, using the AAV-PHP.eB capsid that allows noninvasive gene delivery to the nervous system (42). Mice recovered for 3 or 28 days before sacrifice. Nerves were collected after 4% PFA perfusion, postfixed for 3 days at 4°C, and cryoprotected in 30% sucrose. Tissues were embedded in optimum cutting temperature compound (Thermo Fisher Scientific), frozen, and sectioned longitudinally (Leica) at 15 μm thickness. In these nerves, SCG10 expression was detected by immunofluorescence using rabbit anti-SCG10/stathmin-2 (1:10,000; Novus, NBP1-49461). Image acquisition was performed using an IN Cell Analyzer 2000 (GE Healthcare) and analyzed using Fiji software. Quantification of SCG10 fluorescence was performed in longitudinal sections by scanning a thickness similar to that of the nerve sample. A plot of mean gray values was done in relation to the distance of the lesion epicenter. Axonal regeneration was additionally quantified distally to the injury site by measuring the distance from the distal tip of GFP+ regenerating axons to the lesion border (up to 4 sections per animal were analyzed). Data represent the mean distance for each condition, considering all regenerating axons. Accumulation of nuclei of inflammatory cells within the crush site was visualized after DAPI counterstaining and used to define the lesion area. Regenerating axons were seen as continuous structures that could be clearly separated from degenerating swollen axonal fragments under high magnification. Analysis of NMJs and motor nerve conduction velocity was conducted as described above. For von Frey hair testing, animals were acclimatized for 20 minutes in a chamber with a wire-mesh bottom allowing access to hind paws. Retractable monofilaments (Aesthesio, Precise Tactile Sensory Evaluator, 37450-275) were used to apply a force to the mid-plantar surface on hind paws. Clear paw withdrawal or abrupt moving were considered positive responses. Withdrawal threshold equaled the weakest force to elicit paw withdrawal on 50% or more of the trials (n = 5 trials). The percentage of the withdrawal threshold shown is an averaged value of right and left hind paws relative to baseline recordings done in uninjured AAV-GFP–injected animals.

Analysis of axonal regeneration following SCI. Adult 8-week-old cre+Pfn1 mice and 15-week-old female C57BL/6 mice were deeply anesthetized with isoflurane. Laminectomy was performed at the thoracic T8 to T9 level and the spinal cord was cut using a micro feather ophthalmic scalpel (Feather, Safety Razor Co). For CL experiments, animals were subjected to a sciatic nerve transection 1 week prior to SCI. In cre+Pfn1 mice, analysis of dorsal column axon regeneration after either SCI or CL was performed 4 weeks after injury. Dorsal column axons were traced by injecting 2 μL of 1% CT-B (List Biologicals, 103B) with a 10-μL syringe (Hamilton) into the left sciatic nerve 4 days prior to euthanasia (day 24 after injury). On day 28, mice were perfused with 4% PFA and the spinal cords were postfixed for 1 week at 4°C and later cryoprotected in 30% sucrose. Serial tissue sagittal cryosections (50 μm thickness) were collected for free-floating immunohistochemistry. Sections were incubated overnight at 4°C with goat anti–CT-B primary antibody (1:30,000; List Biologicals, 703). Antigen detection was amplified by incubating samples with biotinylated horse anti-goat antibody (1:200; Vector) for 2 hours at room temperature and subsequently with Alexa Fluor 568–streptavidin (1:1,000, Invitrogen) for 1 hour at room temperature. Dorsal column fiber images were acquired by confocal microscopy on a Leica TCS SP5 II with LAS AF software and analyzed using Fiji software. Regeneration of dorsal column axons was quantified by measuring the distance from the rostral tip of all regenerating YFP+/CT-B+ axons to a vertical line placed at the rostral end of the dorsal column tract (up to 6 sections per animal). Data presented are the mean distance for each condition, considering all regenerating axons.

To assess axonal regeneration of spinal cord axons following AAV-PHP.eB–mediated delivery of Pfn1, spinal cord transection was performed 2 weeks after systemically injecting AAV-GFP, AAV-GFP.P2A.S138A hPfn1, or AAV-GFP.P2A.H134S/S138A hPfn1 (4 × 1011 vg/mouse) through the tail vein, using the AAV-PHP.eB capsid that allows noninvasive gene delivery to the nervous system (42). Injured spinal cord tissue was collected 6 weeks after SCI and processed as described above; image acquisition was performed using the IN Cell Analyzer 2000 microscope and analyzed using Fiji software. The total number of GFP+ axons within the glial scar were counted in up to 12 sections per animal. Regenerating rostral to caudal distances were measured from the tip of GFP+ axons to a vertical line placed perpendicularly to the sagittal axis of the spinal cord at the rostral border of the lesion. Regenerating distances are presented as the mean value considering all regenerating GFP+ axons, and as a percentage of GFP+ axons found within different growth distance windows (0–150 μm, 150–300 μm, 300–450, and >450 μm).

Statistics. All statistical tests were performed with GraphPad Prism 6. Unless otherwise stated, the following statistical tests were used: 2-tailed Student’s t test, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test, and 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s and Tukey’s post hoc test. A P value less than 0.05 was considered significant. Statistical tests and sample sizes are indicated in figure legends and significance was defined as * or #P < 0.05; ** or ##P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; **** or ####P < 0.0001; NS or #NS, not significant.

Study approval. Experiments were carried out in accordance with the European Union Directive 2010/63/EU and national Decreto-lei nº113-2013. The protocols described were approved by the IBMC Ethical Committee and by the Portuguese Veterinarian Board.