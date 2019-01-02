Blocking HIV-1 replication: are Fc–Fcγ receptor interactions required?

Commentary 10.1172/JCI125264

Address correspondence to: Andrés Finzi, CRCHUM 900, rue St-Denis, Tour Viger, R09-420, Montréal, Québec, Canada H2X 0A9. Phone: 514.890.8000, ext. 35264; Email: andres.finzi@umontreal.ca . Or to: Donald Forthal, Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine, School of Medicine, University of California, Irvine, 3044 Hewitt Hall, School of Medicine Irvine, California, 92697, USA. Phone: 949.824.3365; Email: dnfortha@uci.edu .

2 Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, School of Biological Sciences, University of California, Irvine, Irvine, California, USA,

1 Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine, School of Medicine,

Address correspondence to: Andrés Finzi, CRCHUM 900, rue St-Denis, Tour Viger, R09-420, Montréal, Québec, Canada H2X 0A9. Phone: 514.890.8000, ext. 35264; Email: andres.finzi@umontreal.ca . Or to: Donald Forthal, Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine, School of Medicine, University of California, Irvine, 3044 Hewitt Hall, School of Medicine Irvine, California, 92697, USA. Phone: 949.824.3365; Email: dnfortha@uci.edu .

2 Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, School of Biological Sciences, University of California, Irvine, Irvine, California, USA,

1 Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine, School of Medicine,

Interactions between IgG Fc and its receptors (FcγRs) have been shown to augment broadly neutralizing Ab–mediated (BnAb-mediated) protection from simian-human immunodeficiency virus (SHIV) challenge. In the current issue of the JCI, Parsons and collaborators compared the BnAb PGT121 with a version engineered to have impaired FcγR binding for their ability to protect macaques from an intravenous challenge with SHIV-infected cells as well as to treat already infected animals. Unexpectedly, and in contrast to previous studies, both versions of the Ab were equally able to prevent infection and decrease viral loads in infected animals. Thus, FcγR engagement does not always improve the in vivo antiviral activity of BnAbs.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.