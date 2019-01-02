Fc-dependent functions are redundant to efficacy of anti-HIV antibody PGT121 in macaques

Characterization of WT and LALA PGT121 Abs. To investigate the role of Fc-dependent functions in PGT121-conferred protection and therapeutic benefits, we studied both WT PGT121 and LALA PGT121, a version mutated to diminish FcR binding. Initially, we screened both WT and LALA PGT121 as well as WT and LALA b12 for their capacity to bind the pigtail macaque FcγRIIIa using a previously reported ELISA (18). As expected, both WT PGT121 and b12 BnAbs engaged pigtail macaque FcγRIIIa dimers, while LALA BnAbs were not bound by pigtail macaque FcγRIIIa dimers (Figure 1A). We next assessed the ability of pigtail macaque effector cells from 16 macaques to utilize WT and LALA PGT121 Abs to mediate Ab-dependent functions. In assays measuring Ab-dependent NK cell degranulation (i.e., CD107a expression) and ADCC, the WT PGT121 Ab triggered responses significantly higher than did the PGT121 LALA Ab, which induced responses similar to those seen with no Ab or HIV-1–negative intravenous IgG (IVIG) controls (Figure 1, B and C). These data highlight a markedly reduced capacity for LALA PGT121 to trigger Fc-dependent functions by macaque effector cells.

Figure 1 Capacity of WT and LALA PGT121 to engage FcγRIIIa and mediate Fc-dependent functions in vitro. (A) Graph depicts the relative ability of WT and LALA versions of PGT121 and b12 to engage pigtail macaque FcγRIIIa, as determined by ELISA. (B) Ab-dependent activation of macaque (n = 16) NK cells through recognition of antigen-bound WT or LALA PGT121. NK cell activation was measured by flow cytometry as the percentage of NK cells expressing the degranulation marker CD107a after a 5-hour incubation in the presence or absence of WT or LALA PGT121 (20 μg/ml) bound to HIV-1 SF162 gp140 protein. (C) The capacity of WT and LALA PGT121 to facilitate ADCC was assessed using a flow cytometry–based infected cell elimination assay. ADCC against HIV-1 LAV –infected 8E5/LAV cells by macaque PBMCs (n = 16) was measured in the presence of human IVIG (lacking anti–HIV-1 Abs), WT, or LALA PGT121 (20 μg/ml). Data were compared using a Friedman test followed by Dunn’s post hoc tests. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. Box-and-whisker plots display the median (horizontal line within the box), IQR (top and bottom edges of the box), and range (horizontal lines on whiskers) of each condition.

Prevention of cell-associated virus challenge by WT and LALA PGT121. To assess the relative abilities of WT and LALA PGT121 to protect against challenge with cell-associated SHIV, we implemented a previously described i.v. challenge model (11). In our earlier study, we demonstrated that WT PGT121 could provide partial protection (i.e., in 3 of 6 animals) against challenge with 2.45 × 107 splenocytes from a SHIV SF162P3 -infected donor animal (11). For the current experiments, we used a 5-fold-reduced challenge dose of 5 × 106 splenocytes administered i.v. We observed that the challenge dose of 5 × 106 cells readily infected 4 control animals that received 1 mg/kg human IgG1 isotype control i.v. 1 hour prior to challenge. All control animals had detectible plasma viral loads and cell-associated viral DNA 1 week after challenge (Figure 2, A and B) and developed Abs against both gp41 (1:1,000 plasma dilution) and gp120 (1:50 plasma dilution) within 2 to 3 weeks after challenge (Figure 2, C and D).

Figure 2 Protection from cell-associated SHIV SF162P3 challenge by WT and LALA PGT121. Sixteen pigtail macaques were infused with 1 mg/kg isotype control Ab (n = 4; black; left panel), WT PGT121 (n = 6; red; middle panel), or LALA PGT121 (n = 6; blue; right panel) 1 hour before being i.v. challenged with cell-associated SHIV SF162P3 . Graphs depict (A) plasma viral loads and (B) cell-associated viral DNA of the animals in the weeks after challenge. Dotted black lines in the graphs represent the sensitivity cutoffs. (C) Seroconversion against HIV-1 gp41 in the weeks after challenge with cell-associated SHIV SF162P3 was measured with an ELISA using a 1:1,000 dilution of plasma. (D) The presence of infused WT and LALA PGT121 Abs was assessed using an ELISA to detect gp120-specific Abs. Graphs depict the relative ODs for 1:50 dilutions of plasma samples in the weeks after infusion. The rise in OD in the animals infused with isotype control Ab reflects seroconversion against HIV-1 gp120. (E) Plasma concentrations of WT and LALA PGT121 before infusion and 30 minutes after infusion in all 16 animals. (F) Plasma PGT121 concentration over a 10-week period after infusion in the animals that received WT and LALA PGT121.

To assess whether WT PGT121 prevented infection with the challenge dose of 5 × 106 SHIV-infected splenocytes, 6 animals were infused i.v. with 1 mg/kg WT PGT121 and challenged 1 hour later. We observed that all animals receiving WT PGT121 were protected from infection. No plasma SHIV RNA or cell-associated viral DNA was detected at any of the tested time points (Figure 2, A and B), and none of the animals developed anti-gp41 Abs (1:1,000 plasma dilution, Figure 2C). It should be noted that 1 animal (FB21) in the WT PGT121 group had to be euthanized 2 weeks after the challenge for non-SHIV–related reasons. We detected anti-gp120 Abs (1:50 plasma dilution) in all animals 1 week after challenge (Figure 2D). This measurement reflects the presence of the WT PGT121 Ab administered before the challenge. Assessment of plasma from the animals infused with WT PGT121 thirty minutes after infusion revealed a median PGT121 concentration of 19.1 μg/ml (range: 16.2–38.6 μg/ml) (Figure 2E). By 1 week after infusion, the median concentration of WT PGT121 was 3.1 μg/ml (2.0–4.3 μg/ml), and this concentration gradually waned, with a median half-life of 11.2 days (Figure 2F).

The LALA variant of the b12 BnAb was previously reported to be inferior in its capacity to protect against a cell-free SHIV challenge (2). To assess the protective capacity of LALA PGT121, six animals were concurrently i.v. infused with 1 mg/kg Ab and challenged one hour later with 5 × 106 splenocytes, as above. We found that all animals receiving LALA PGT121 were protected from infection, showing no viremia, no cell-associated viral DNA, and no gp41 seroconversion, which was identical to what we observed in animals receiving WT PGT121 (Figure 2, A–C). Thirty minutes after infusion, just prior to the challenge with cell-associated SHIV SF162P3 , the median plasma concentration of LALA PGT121 was 14.9 μg/ml (11.4–22.5 μg/ml) (Figure 2E). A comparison of the plasma concentrations of WT and LALA PGT121 Abs at the 30-minute post-infusion time point revealed slightly higher Ab concentrations in the animals infused with WT PGT121 prior to challenge (Mann-Whitney U test P = 0.04). One week after infusion, the median plasma concentration of LALA PGT121 was 4.8 μg/ml (3.2–6.4 μg/ml), and this concentration gradually waned, with a median half-life of 9.7 days (Figure 2F).

WT PGT121–conferred protection from cell-associated virus in the context of partial NK cell depletion. The observation that LALA PGT121, which failed to elicit Ab-dependent effector cell functions in vitro, protected macaques from cell-associated virus challenge implies that Fc-dependent functions are not necessary for PGT121-conferred protection. Pigtail macaque NK cells are important effector cells capable of eliminating susceptible target cells through both FcγRIIIa ligation and FcR-independent stimulation (19, 20). To assess whether NK cell functions are important for achieving PGT121-conferred protection from cell-associated virus challenge, we depleted macaque FcγRIIIa+ NK cells using a murine anti-FcγRIIIa Ab (clone 3G8), as previously described (21, 22). Nine animals were assigned to undergo NK cell depletion and infused with 10 mg/kg anti-FcγRIIIa Ab. Two control animals were infused with saline. One day after anti-FcγRIIIa Ab infusion, the macaques had a partial reduction in NK cell frequency, with an average 61.2% reduction in peripheral blood NK cell frequency (Figure 3A). The 2 control animals concurrently infused with saline did not exhibit a decrease in peripheral blood NK cells 1 day after infusion.

Figure 3 Impact of partial NK cell depletion on the capacity of WT PGT121 to prevent cell-associated SHIV SF162P3 infection in macaques. Depletion of macaque FcγRIIIa+ NK cells was performed using a murine anti-FcγRIIIa Ab (clone 3G8). Nine pigtail macaques were infused with anti-FcγRIIIa Ab (10 mg/kg), and two control animals were infused with saline. To assess the impact of partial NK cell depletion on the capacity of WT PGT121 to protect macaques from cell-associated SHIV SF162P3 , one day after anti-FcγRIIIa Ab infusion, six of the nine NK cell–depleted animals were infused with 1 mg/kg WT PGT121 Ab (red; middle panels), and the other three were infused with 1 mg/kg isotype control Ab (black; left panels). As a positive control for protection, the 2 animals not depleted of NK cells were infused with WT PGT121 (green; right panels). All 11 macaques were challenged with cell-associated SHIV SF162P3 one hour following infusion with WT PGT121 or isotype control Ab. (A) Graphs depict the percentage of change in NK cell frequency up to 7 weeks after anti-FcγRIIIa Ab or saline infusion in all 11 animals. (B) Plasma viral loads and (C) cell-associated viral DNA of the animals in the weeks following SHIV challenge. Dotted black lines represent the sensitivity cutoffs for the assays used. (D) Seroconversion of the animals was assessed by screening plasma samples for the presence of anti-gp41 Abs. Graphs show the relative ODs for 1:1,000 dilution of plasma samples in the weeks after challenge. (E) The presence of infused WT PGT121 Abs in plasma (1:50 dilution) was assessed in the weeks after infusion. The rise in OD in the animals infused with isotype control Abs reflects seroconversion against HIV-1 gp120. (F) Weekly plasma concentrations of PGT121 are depicted in the graph for all animals infused with WT PGT121.

To assess the impact of partial NK cell depletion on the capacity of WT PGT121 Abs to protect macaques from cell-associated virus, 1 day after anti-FcγRIIIa Ab infusion, 6 NK cell–depleted animals were infused i.v. with 1 mg/kg WT PGT121, and 3 animals were infused with 1 mg/kg human IgG1 isotype control. As a positive control for protection, the 2 macaques not depleted of NK cells were infused with 1 mg/kg WT PGT121. One hour following infusion of WT PGT121 or isotype control, all animals were challenged with cell-associated SHIV SF162P3 (5 × 106 splenocytes i.v., as above). The animals partially depleted of NK cells that received an isotype control Ab were readily infected, showing high levels of both plasma SHIV RNA 1 week after challenge (Figure 3B) and cell-associated viral DNA 2 weeks after challenge (Figure 3C), and developing anti-gp41 (Figure 3D) and anti-gp120 (Figure 3E) Abs within 3 to 4 weeks of challenge. Infusion of WT PGT121 protected all animals from infection, regardless of NK cell depletion status. The 6 WT PGT121–infused NK cell–depleted animals did not exhibit viremia or cell-associated viral DNA at any time point screened (Figure 3, B and C), nor did they develop anti-gp41 Abs (Figure 3D). One week after challenge, these animals had detectable anti-gp120 plasma Abs that waned over time, confirming the presence of infused WT PGT121 Ab (Figure 3E). Assessment of plasma concentrations of WT PGT121 one week after infusion revealed a median concentration of 4.2 μg/ml (1.3–7.6 μg/ml) across the eight infused animals (Figure 3F).

Therapeutic benefits of WT and LALA PGT121. It has previously been reported that rapid control of persistent SHIV SF162P3 viremia can be achieved by PGT121 infusion at 10 mg/kg (17). Given that PGT121 exhibits the capacity to trigger ADCC (11, 12), viral control might have been at least partially facilitated by the Fc-mediated killing of SHIV-infected cells. We assessed the ability of WT and LALA PGT121 at 1 mg/kg to control established SHIV infections. Twelve SHIV SF162P3 -infected macaques with persistently detectable plasma SHIV RNA and cell-associated viral DNA levels were infused with 1 mg/kg WT or LALA PGT121 and followed for viremia 24 hours, 36 hours, 48 hours, 72 hours, and 1 to 9 weeks after infusion. Two of the twelve animals received two treatments with WT or LALA PGT121, yielding fourteen treatments in total (seven each for WT and LALA). Infusion of either WT or LALA PGT121 resulted in a rapid decline in plasma viremia that eventually rebounded in most animals (Figure 4A). The rate of viremia decay within the first 72 hours was similar for both WT and LALA PGT121 infusions (P = 0.94, Figure 4C). Despite the fact that a decline in plasma viremia was detected in animals treated with WT or LALA PGT121, the treated animals did not exhibit marked decreases in total viral DNA in PBMCs (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122466DS1), and no difference in DNA decay rates were noted between the animals treated with WT or LALA PGT121 (P > 0.99) (Figure 4, B and D). One of the SHIV SF162P3 -infected animals studied received both WT and LALA PGT121 infusions and had similar profiles of SHIV SF162P3 RNA decline (Supplemental Figure 2). Given the large range of decay rates of plasma SHIV RNA across the animals studied, we also tested for differences in RNA and DNA decay rates between WT and LALA PGT121–infused animals using a linear mixed-effects analysis that better accounted for the variability between animals. This analysis also showed no difference in RNA or DNA decay rates between WT and LALA PGT121 treatments (P = 0.77 and P = 0.81 for RNA and DNA, respectively). Together, these data suggest that WT and LALA PGT121 Abs at a dose of 1 mg/kg conferred similar therapeutic effects in SHIV SF162P3 -infected animals.

Figure 4 Therapeutic efficacy of WT and LALA PGT121 in controlling established SHIV SF162P3 infection. The capacity of WT and LALA PGT121 to control established SHIV SF162P3 infection was assessed by infusing SHIV SF162P3 -infected macaques with 1 mg/kg WT (n = 7; red) or LALA PGT121 (n = 7; blue). Graphs show (A) the plasma viral loads and (B) PBMC viral DNA of the animals in the hours and weeks after WT PGT121 or LALA PGT121 infusion. Dotted black lines represent the sensitivity cutoffs for the assays used. (C and D) Rates of decay of viral RNA and DNA in the first 72 hours across the 14 treatments with either WT or LALA PGT121. Data are depicted as the median and IQR. Decay rates were compared using Mann-Whitney U tests. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant.