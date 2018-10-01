JAK2/IDH-mutant–driven myeloproliferative neoplasm is sensitive to combined targeted inhibition

Corrigendum Free access | 10.1172/JCI124920

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2018;128(2):789–804. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94516

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2018;128(10):4743. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124920

Craig B. Thompson’s conflict-of-interest statement was not included in the manuscript. The authors apologize for the oversight. The correct statement is below.

CBT is a founder of Agios Pharmaceuticals and a member of its scientific advisory board. He also serves on the board of directors of Merck and Charles River Laboratories.

The authors regret the error.