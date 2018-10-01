Advertisement

Corrigendum

JAK2/IDH-mutant–driven myeloproliferative neoplasm is sensitive to combined targeted inhibition

Anna Sophia McKenney, Allison N. Lau, Amritha Varshini Hanasoge Somasundara, Barbara Spitzer, Andrew M. Intlekofer, Jihae Ahn, Kaitlyn Shank, Franck T. Rapaport, Minal A. Patel, Efthymia Papalexi, Alan H. Shih, April Chiu, Elizaveta Freinkman, Esra A. Akbay, Mya Steadman, Raj Nagaraja, Katharine Yen, Julie Teruya-Feldstein, Kwok-Kin Wong, Raajit Rampal, Matthew G. Vander Heiden, Craig B. Thompson, and Ross L. Levine

First published September 17, 2018

Published in Volume 128, Issue 10 on October 1, 2018
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(10):4743–4743. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124920.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Version history

JAK2/IDH-mutant–driven myeloproliferative neoplasm is sensitive to combined targeted inhibition
Categories: Research Article Hematology Oncology

JAK2/IDH-mutant–driven myeloproliferative neoplasm is sensitive to combined targeted inhibition

Abstract

Patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) frequently progress to bone marrow failure or acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and mutations in epigenetic regulators such as the metabolic enzyme isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) are associated with poor outcomes. Here, we showed that combined expression of Jak2V617F and mutant IDH1R132H or Idh2R140Q induces MPN progression, alters stem/progenitor cell function, and impairs differentiation in mice. Jak2V617F Idh2R140Q–mutant MPNs were sensitive to small-molecule inhibition of IDH. Combined inhibition of JAK2 and IDH2 normalized the stem and progenitor cell compartments in the murine model and reduced disease burden to a greater extent than was seen with JAK inhibition alone. In addition, combined JAK2 and IDH2 inhibitor treatment also reversed aberrant gene expression in MPN stem cells and reversed the metabolite perturbations induced by concurrent JAK2 and IDH2 mutations. Combined JAK2 and IDH2 inhibitor therapy also showed cooperative efficacy in cells from MPN patients with both JAK2mut and IDH2mut mutations. Taken together, these data suggest that combined JAK and IDH inhibition may offer a therapeutic advantage in this high-risk MPN subtype.

Authors

Anna Sophia McKenney, Allison N. Lau, Amritha Varshini Hanasoge Somasundara, Barbara Spitzer, Andrew M. Intlekofer, Jihae Ahn, Kaitlyn Shank, Franck T. Rapaport, Minal A. Patel, Efthymia Papalexi, Alan H. Shih, April Chiu, Elizaveta Freinkman, Esra A. Akbay, Mya Steadman, Raj Nagaraja, Katharine Yen, Julie Teruya-Feldstein, Kwok-Kin Wong, Raajit Rampal, Matthew G. Vander Heiden, Craig B. Thompson, Ross L. Levine

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2018;128(2):789–804. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94516

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2018;128(10):4743. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124920

Craig B. Thompson’s conflict-of-interest statement was not included in the manuscript. The authors apologize for the oversight. The correct statement is below.

CBT is a founder of Agios Pharmaceuticals and a member of its scientific advisory board. He also serves on the board of directors of Merck and Charles River Laboratories.

The authors regret the error.

See the related article at JAK2/IDH-mutant–driven myeloproliferative neoplasm is sensitive to combined targeted inhibition.

Version history
  • Version 1 (September 17, 2018): Electronic publication
  • Version 2 (October 1, 2018): Print issue publication
