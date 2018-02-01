JAK2/IDH-mutant–driven myeloproliferative neoplasm is sensitive to combined targeted inhibition

JAK2V617F and neomorphic IDH1/IDH2 mutations cooperate in vivo to drive progressive MPN. In order to assess whether IDH and JAK2 mutations cooperate to transform hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells, we crossed mice with conditional IDH1R132H or Idh2R140Q alleles (encoding human IDH1 and murine Idh2 mutations, respectively) with mice with a previously described Jak2V617F (13) allele, and then used the inducible Mx1-Cre (27) allele to induce expression of these alleles in hematopoietic cells. Expression of IDH1R132H or Idh2R140Q in concert with Jak2V617F resulted in a fully penetrant, lethal disease. In timed sacrifices at approximately 6 months of age, mice with combined mutations of IDH1R132H or Idh2R140Q and Jak2V617F showed polycythemia (mean hematocrit levels of 59% and 65%, respectively), leukocytosis (mean leukocyte counts of 23.78 K/μl and 16.22 K/μl, respectively; 1, A and E), and splenomegaly (spleen weights of 574.4 mg and 690.7 mg, respectively; Figure 1, B and F), which was similar to what we observed in the Jak2-mutant controls. IDH1R132H and Idh2R140Q mice had elevated serum levels of 2HG (Figure 1, C and G), and 2HG levels were higher in mice with concurrent IDH1R132H and Jak2V617F mutations compared with mice with the IDH1R132H mutation alone (P = 0.0024), suggesting that Jak2 and IDH1 mutations interact to promote higher 2HG levels (interaction P = 0.0375; Figure 1C) through either increased 2HG production or higher IDH-mutant cell burden. Expression of mutant IDH1 or Idh2 in concert with Jak2V617F resulted in disruption of the splenic architecture beyond that observed in Jak2V617F mice, including the expansion of blast-like cells with open chromatin and large nucleoli in JAK2/IDH-mutant mice, which was not observed in Jak2V617F mice. We found that JAK2/IDH-mutant megakaryocytes had increased expression of CD34 by IHC compared with platelet progenitors in Jak2V617F mice, which was consistent with impaired megakaryocytic differentiation (Figure 1, D and H). Expression of IDH1R132H in concert with Jak2V617F resulted in an overall survival similar to that of mice with expression of Jak2V617F alone (median survival, 156 and 359 days, respectively; NS), but lower than that of IDH1R132H-mutant and WT mice (median survival was undefined in an 800-day period; P < 0.0001; Figure 1I). Mice transplanted with Jak2V617F/IDH1R132H-mutant cells showed significantly reduced survival compared with recipients transplanted with Jak2-mutant cells (median survival of 206 and 274 days, respectively; P = 0.0480; Figure 1J). Of note, previous studies showed that expression of Idh2R140Q was indicative of survival rates that were similar to those observed with our IDH1R132H models (28). These data indicate that concurrent JAK2 and IDH1/2 mutations cooperate to drive a lethal, transplantable MPN with impaired differentiation in vivo.

Figure 1 Combined Jak2/IDH-mutant mice have lethal MPN with preleukemic features. (A) Hematocrit levels and leukocyte counts in peripheral blood, (B) spleen weights, (C) 2HG levels in plasma, and (D) representative histology images for CD34 immunohistochemical stains of bone marrow and H&E stains of splenic tissue from primary IDH1R132H Jak2V617F Mx1-Cre mice sacrificed at approximately 6 months of age (n = 5/group). (E) Hematocrit levels and leukocyte counts in peripheral blood, (F) spleen weights, (G) 2HG levels in plasma, and (H) representative histology images for CD34 immunohistochemical stains of bone marrow, Wright-Giemsa stains of bone marrow cytospins, and H&E stains of splenic tissue from primary Idh2R140Q Jak2V617F Mx1-Cre mice sacrificed at approximately 6 months of age (n = 4–5/group). (I) Kaplan-Meier survival curve for primary IDH1R132H Jak2V617F Mx1-Cre mice following recombination. (J) Kaplan-Meier survival curve for secondary-transplant mice following injection of IDH1R132H Jak2V617F Mx1-Cre bone marrow. Scale bars: 200 μm. Multiple comparisons were performed using an ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction for post-hoc comparisons and multiplicity-corrected P values. Comparisons of survival were performed using the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. Statistical interaction calculated for influence of Jak2 mutation status and IDH1 mutation status combined using 2-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA. JAKmt, JAK-mutant; IDHmt, IDH-mutant; JAKmt/IDHmt, JAK/IDH-mutant.

JAK2/IDH-mutant MPN initiates and propagates disease from the LT-HSC compartment. Given that the MPN driven by concurrent JAK2/IDH mutations had more efficient disease transplantation, we next sought to define which stem/progenitor cell populations could propagate the disease. In competitive transplants comparing combined mutant marrow with WT CD45.1+ marrow, we found that Idh2R140Q-mutant bone marrow cells were able to out-compete WT cells, and the resultant increase in self-renewal induced by mutant Idh2 was maintained in cells with concurrent Idh2R140Q and Jak2V617F mutations (Figure 2A). Transplant recipients had a phenotype similar to that of primary mice, including polycythemia and thrombocytosis. Notably, we observed greater leukocytosis in mice engrafted with Idh2R140Q Jak2V617F marrow compared with mice transplanted with Jak2V617F-mutant cells (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94516DS1).

Figure 2 Combined mutant mice have expanded pathological stem and progenitor cell populations. (A) Peripheral blood donor chimerism of competitive transplants with Idh2R140Q Jak2V617F bone marrow over time (n = 5/group) and at 12 weeks (n = 5–50/group). (B) Peripheral blood chimerism, hematocrit levels, and platelet counts in recipients of bone marrow sorted for MPP or LT-HSC LSK populations, 15 weeks after injection (n = 5/group). (C) Total number of LSK cells and (D) total number of myeloprogenitor cells in bone marrow from primary Idh2R140Q Jak2V617F mice and controls according to stem cell/progenitor compartment as measured by FACS (n = 4–5/group). (E) Stem cell populations as measured by FACS in peripheral blood and bone marrow from primary Idh2R140Q Jak2V617F mice, expressed as a percentage of lineage-negative cells. (F) MkP cell populations, (G) erythrocytic progenitor cell populations, and (H) granulocytic progenitor cell populations as measured by FACS in bone marrow from primary Idh2R140Q Jak2V617F mice, expressed as a proportion of lineage-negative cells (n = 4–5/group). Multiple comparisons were performed using an ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction for post-hoc comparisons and multiplicity-corrected P values. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

Because previous studies have suggested that hematopoietic malignancies induced by mutant IDH and Jak2 propagate through cells derived from different stem cell compartments (13, 15, 16), we sought to explore the cell population that could propagate JAK2/IDH-mutant disease. IDH1R132H and Jak2V617F bone marrow cells were sorted into LSK (Lin–CD117/c-Kit+Sca1+), LT-HSC (LSK CD48–CD150+), and MPP (LSK CD48+CD150–) (Supplemental Figure 1B) populations and transplanted into congenic recipient mice. We assessed disease chimerism and peripheral blood counts in the recipient mice and found that mice transplanted with LT-HSCs, but not MPPs, had evidence of long-term engraftment and myeloproliferation (Figure 2B). LT-HSC–transplanted recipients developed a lethal MPN consistent with efficient propagation of the disease from the stem cell compartment (Supplemental Figure 1C). These data demonstrate that JAK2/IDH-mutant MPN is initiated and propagated in LT-HSCs, in contrast to IDH- and Tet2-mutant AML models, in which leukemic stem cell capacity is maintained in the MPP cell population.

We next assessed the relative number of stem/progenitor cells in JAK2/IDH-mutant mice and found that total LSK cell numbers had expanded, with an increase in all hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell compartments compared with WT and IDH single mutants (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). Concurrent JAK2/IDH mutations drove an increase in myeloid progenitors (MPs) (Lin–Sca+c-Kit–), including an increase in common myeloid progenitors (CMPs) (Lin–Sca+c-Kit–CD16/32–CD34+; Figure 2G, Supplemental Figure 1, F and G). We found that the proportion of myeloid (Mac1+B220–) cells that expressed c-Kit was increased in double mutants compared with IDH-only (P = 0.0002) and JAK2-only (P = 0.0150) single-mutant and nonmutant (P = 0.0008) mice (Figure 2E). To explore this further, we examined more granular aspects of the myeloid lineage. Pre-megakaryocyte (pre-MegE) populations (Lin–c-Kit+Sca1–CD41–CD16/32–CD150+CD105–) were significantly reduced in Idh2R140Q Jak2V617F combined mutants compared with Jak2V617F mutants alone, while megakaryocyte progenitors (MkPs) (Lin–c-Kit+Sca1–CD150+CD41+) were expanded in Jak2V617F mice, regardless of IDH status (Figure 2F). With respect to erythroid progenitors, concurrent JAK2 and IDH2 mutations resulted in a reduction in CFU erythrocytes (CFU-E) (Lin–c-Kit+Sca1–CD41–CD16/32–CD150–CD105+Ter119–) and an increase in pre-erythrocytes (Lin–c-Kit+Sca1–CD41–CD16/32–CD150–CD105+Ter119+) (Figure 2G). In contrast, pre–granulocyte-macrophage progenitors (pre-GMPs) (Lin–c-Kit+Sca1–CD41–CD16/32–CD150–CD105–) were reduced, while granulocyte-macrophage progenitors (GMPs) (Lin–c-Kit+Sca1–CD41–CD16/32+CD150–) were proportionally expanded (Figure 2H). These data indicate that combined mutant MPN shows perturbations in stem, progenitor, and precursor cell populations, with an increase in more primitive stem/progenitor cells and a decrease in mature megakaryocyte/erythroid populations.

Combined JAK2/IDH2 inhibition shows increased efficacy in JAK2/IDH2-mutant MPN. Given that MPN patients with concurrent JAK2 and IDH mutations are at high risk for disease progression and have adverse clinical outcomes, we tested whether JAK2 inhibition, IDH2 inhibition, or combined JAK2/IDH2 inhibition would show efficacy in treating Jak2/Idh2-mutant MPN. We engrafted mice with equal ratios of CD45.2 Jak2/Idh2-mutant cells and CD45.1 WT cells, and after the recipient mice developed MPN, they were treated with vehicle, the IDH2 inhibitor AG221, and/or the JAK kinase inhibitor ruxolitinib (INC18424). We observed no evidence of synergistic or additive toxicity with combination therapy, and ruxolitinib therapy did not increase AG221 levels. Serum 2HG levels in mice engrafted with Idh2R140Q Jak2V617F–mutant cells (mean, 1,874 ng/ml) were reduced with oral AG221 therapy at doses between 40 and 100 mg/kg given as monotherapy (mean, 744.4; P < 0.0001) or in combination with ruxolitinib (mean, 562.6 ng/ml; P < 0.0001), consistent with target inhibition (Figure 3A). Interestingly, ruxolitinib monotherapy also modestly reduced serum 2HG levels (mean, 1,233 ng/ml; P = 0.0016; Figure 3A). Splenomegaly in diseased mice (mean vehicle-treated spleen weight, 289.1 mg) was reduced by AG221 monotherapy (188.3 mg; P = 0.0040) or ruxolitinib monotherapy (101.3 mg; P < 0.0001), but splenomegaly resolved completely with combined therapy (59.53 mg; P < 0.0001; Figure 3B). Combined therapy with AG221 and ruxolitinib also normalized polycythemia (hematocrit levels of 58.7% vs. 37.61%; P = 0.0028) and leukocytosis (leukocyte counts of 11.62 K/μl vs. 3.111 K/μl; P = 0.0069) to an extent beyond that observed with either agent alone (Figure 3C). Total LSK cell numbers in the bone marrow of double-mutant mice (mean for treatment with vehicle, 57.19 × 103 cells) was reduced by AG221 monotherapy (36.43 × 103 cells; NS), ruxolitinib monotherapy (20.73 × 103 cells; P = 0.0266), or combined treatment (14.42 × 103 cells; P = 0.0090); a similar reduction in stem/progenitor cells was observed in LT-HSCs, short-term hematopoietic stem cell (ST-HSC ) (LSK CD48+CD150–), and MPPs (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 1H). Combined treatment reduced total MP numbers in the bone marrow of double-mutant mice (mean for treatment with vehicle, 2.46 × 106 vs. 0.8863 × 106) to an extent greater than that seen with either agent alone, and this reduction was observed in all measured subpopulations including CMPs, GMPs, and megakaryocyte-erythroid progenitors (MEPs) (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 1I).

Figure 3 Treatment of combined mutant mice results in the resolution of disease phenotype. (A–H) Disease phenotype in transplant recipients of Idh2R140Q Jak2V617F bone marrow treated with targeted inhibitors at sacrifice after 4 weeks of treatment (n = 7–10/group). (A) 2HG levels in plasma, (B) spleen weights, (C) hematocrit levels and leukocyte counts, (D) total LSK cells classified by compartment, (E) total myeloprogenitors classified by compartment, (F) erythrocytic progenitors, (G) MkPs, and (H) granulocytic progenitors as measured by FACS. Multiple comparisons were performed using an ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction for post-hoc comparisons and multiplicity-corrected P values. Paired t tests were used to determine 2-tailed significance for comparison of results in mice before and after treatment. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. Comb, combined; inh, inhibitor; Veh, vehicle.

We also found that the expansion of erythrocyte progenitors was reduced with either ruxolitinib or AG221 monotherapy or with combined therapy. These included pre–CFU-E (mean for treatment with vehicle, 0.5189% vs. AG221, 0.1913% [P = 0.0051] vs. ruxolitinib, 0.1103% [P = 0.0005] vs. combined therapy, 0.09978% [P = 0.0006]); CFU-E (mean for treatment with vehicle, 1.621 vs. AG 0.8251 [P = NS] vs. ruxolitinib, 0.5553 [P = 0.0105] vs. combination therapy, 0.5868 [P = 0.0180]); and pre-erythrocytes (mean for treatment with vehicle, 0.1757 vs. AG221, 0.03906 [P = 0.0005] vs. ruxolitinib, 0.08063 [P = 0.0149] vs. combination therapy, 0.02943 [P = 0.0003]) (Figure 3F). Treatment with either monotherapy or combined therapy reduced pre-MegE populations (mean for treatment with vehicle, 0.1757 vs. AG221, 0.03906 [P = 0.0005] vs. ruxolitinib, 0.08063 [P = 0.0149] vs. combined therapy, 0.02943 [P = 0.0003]), with a trend toward a reduction in the expanded MkP populations in all treatment groups (Figure 3G). Similarly, combined therapy or monotherapy reduced pre-GMP and GMP populations (Figure 3H).

IDH2 inhibition or combined JAK2/IDH2 inhibition reduces disease burden in vivo. Since JAK2 inhibitors do not substantively reduce allele burden in preclinical models of JAK2-mutant disease (29) or in the clinical context (21, 30), we next assessed whether IDH2 inhibition, alone or in combination with JAK2 inhibition, could reduce disease burden in vivo. We assessed the impact of AG221 therapy or AG221-ruxolitinib combined therapy on the proportion of Idh2R140Q Jak2V617F MPN cells (CD45.2+) in recipient mice. In comparing allele burden in the peripheral blood from individual mice before and after treatment, we observed that mice treated with either AG221 or combined JAK2/IDH2 inhibition showed significant reductions in mutant donor chimerism (mean change before and after treatment for AG221, –6.291%, P = 0.0411, and for combination, –7.547%, P = 0.0225). In contrast, mice treated with either ruxolitinib or vehicle showed a significant expansion of mutant-derived cell burden (mean change before and after treatment for ruxolitinib, +3.256%, P = 0.0122, and for vehicle, +4.236, P = 0.0374) (Figure 4A). Examination of only donor-derived (CD45.2+) cells revealed that monotherapy with either inhibitor or combined IDH2/JAK2 inhibitor therapy reduced the proportion of CD45.2+ LSK cells (Figure 4B), whereas the number of CD45.1+ WT stem/progenitor cells was not affected (data not shown), indicating a potent, selective effect of AG221 on mutant cells in vivo. Within the donor-derived LSK compartment, LSK LT-HSC, ST-HSC, and MPP subpopulations returned to WT levels (Figure 4B). Consistent with the effect on stem/progenitor cells, we found that IDH2 inhibitor monotherapy or combined IDH2/JAK2 inhibitor therapy reduced the proportion of CD45.2+ MP populations (Figure 4C) without affecting the number of CD45.1+ MPs (data not shown). Within the donor-derived MP compartment, subpopulations including CMPs, GMPs, and MEPs were also partially normalized with either monotherapy or combined therapy (Figure 4C). The proportion of CD45.2-mutant erythroid progenitor (CD71+Ter119–) cells was normalized with combination therapy, consistent with a potent suppression of mutant erythroid progenitors (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 Treatment of combined mutant mice results in reduced disease chimerism. (A) Paired evaluation of donor chimerism in peripheral blood of Idh2R140Q Jak2V617F bone marrow recipients before and after treatment with targeted inhibitors for 4 weeks (n = 7/group). (B–D) Stem cell phenotype within the donor (CD45.2+) compartment of Idh2R140Q Jak2V617F bone marrow recipients treated with targeted inhibitors (n = 10/group). (B) Total LSK compartments expressed as a proportion of the total lineage-negative gate and as proportions of LSK subcompartments. (C) Total myeloid progenitors expressed as a proportion of the total lineage-negative gate and as proportions of LSK subcompartments. (D) Erythroid progenitors expressed as proportions of early-, middle-, and late-maturity cells. (E) Representative images of bone marrow morphology with dilatations, CD34 immunohistochemical staining in the bone marrow with digital quantification of staining (graph), and splenic cell/blast morphology in Idh2R140Q Jak2V617F bone marrow recipients treated with targeted inhibitors. Scale bars: 200 μm. Multiple comparisons were performed using an ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction for post-hoc comparisons and multiplicity-corrected P values. Paired t tests were used to determine 2-tailed significance for comparison of results in mice before and after treatment. *P < 0.05, and **P < 0.01.

Histologically, treatment with JAK2/IDH2 combination therapy normalized bone marrow and splenic morphology, with a reduction in the proportion of myeloid cells and the development of bone cortex to normal patterns of dilatation by histopathological analysis. Treatment with AG221, but not ruxolitinib, reduced the aberrant CD34 expression seen in megakaryocytes, whereas combined treatment eliminated the presence of these cells. We also observed that AG221 or AG221-ruxolitinib combination therapy eliminated the expansion of splenic blasts observed in untreated JAK2/IDH2-mutant MPN (Figure 4E).

Combined JAK2/IDH2 inhibition normalizes aberrant transcription in JAK2/IDH2-mutant MPN. Given the role of JAK2 as a transcriptional activator and the ability of mutant IDH to modulate the epigenetic state (19, 20), we assessed whether combined JAK2/IDH2 mutations affected gene expression in vivo and whether this was abrogated by combined IDH2/JAK2 inhibition. We harvested and sorted mutant CD45.2 LSK cells from recipient mice engrafted with JAK2/IDH2-mutant cells that were treated with vehicle, AG221, ruxolitinib, or combination therapy and compared their transcriptional output with each other and with WT cells through RNA sequencing (RNA-seq). Idh2R140Q Jak2V617F–mutant LSK cells had a distinct gene expression profile compared with that of WT LSK cells. This gene expression profile demonstrated enrichment in MSigDB Hallmark gene sets related to JAK/STAT signaling including IL-6/JAK/STAT3 signaling (q = 0.034; NES = 1.9) and IFN-γ signaling (q = 0.033; NES = 1.9) gene sets (Figure 5A). We also observed enrichment in several gene expression sets related to metabolism, including mTOR (q = 0.005; NES = 2.4) and oxidative phosphorylation (q = 0.0047; NES = 2.3) (Figure 5A). Finally, the expression of specific oncogenic signatures such as cMYC (q = 0.004; NES = 2.5) was increased in JAK2/IDH2-mutant cells. Together, these data suggest that concurrent Idh2R140Q and Jak2V617F mutations result in transcriptional alterations.

Figure 5 Expression in donor-derived (CD45.2+) LSK cells by RNA-seq defines the gene set of combined mutant disease, and treatment eradicates this expression profile. (A–E) RNA-seq analysis of donor derived (CD45.2+) LSK cells in Idh2R140Q Jak2V617F bone marrow recipients treated with targeted inhibitors (n = 3/group). (A) Significantly enriched Hallmark GSEA in comparative expression patterns comparing vehicle/diseased mice to WT. (B) Clustering of all treated mice depicting comparative phylogeny of samples and relative expression of the 100 most significantly differentially expressed genes. (C) Examination of genes differentially expressed between combined treatment mice and vehicle-treated mice using a gene set defined according to genes differentially expressed between WT and vehicle-treated mice. (D and E) Calculated normalized enrichment score (NES) values (y axis) and FDR (x axis) of curated Hallmark GSEA showing the level and significance of enrichment in each treatment group compared with WT examined for enrichment in curated Hallmark GSEA lists related to JAK/STAT signaling. Statistically significantly non-zero NES values are depicted in bright colors, while nonstatistically significant NES values are depicted in pastel colors. (D) Hallmark GSEA highlighting several pathways related to JAK/STAT signaling and (E) several oncogenic pathways. (F) Quantitative PCR for Gata1 and Gata2 expression performed on sorted MEPs from drug-treated mice. See Methods for details on the statistical methods used for the bioinformatics analysis in A and C. Multiple comparisons were performed using an ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction for post-hoc comparisons and multiplicity-corrected P values. *P < 0.05.

Inhibitor treatment had an impact on aberrant gene expression in Idh2R140Q Jak2V617F–mutant LSK cells. We observed a more dramatic effect on gene expression with combination JAK2/IDH2 inhibitor therapy than with either monotherapy, such that LSK cells derived from mice receiving combination therapy had clustering most similar to that seen among WT LSK cells in unsupervised analysis (data not shown) and in clustering based on differentially expressed genes between diseased and WT mice (Figure 5B). The perturbations of these genes in vehicle-treated mice compared with WT mice were consistent with previous data sets published on a Tet2–/– Jak2V617F combined model (14) compared with WT (data not shown). Further, examination of expression changes caused by combined treatment showed a significant reversal of expression patterns induced by Jak2/IDH mutations (P < 1 × 10–4 for both down- and upregulated genes) (Figure 5C). A subset of gene expression signatures reversed by combination therapy were also reversed in mice treated with AG221 monotherapy, and this included both upregulated (P < 1 × 10–4; NES = +1.9) and downregulated (P < 1 × 10–4; NES = –2.3) genes. The combined treatment signature showed significant enrichment of gene signatures that were also significantly altered by ruxolitinib monotherapy (downregulated only, P < 1 × 10–4, NES = –2.2), indicating an additive effect of combined treatment on expression changes relative to that induced by each monotherapy.

We further characterized the differentially expressed gene sets between each treatment group and WT bone marrow. Mice treated with ruxolitinib monotherapy showed loss of enrichment of JAK/STAT-related gene sets compared with vehicle-treated mice. In the case of IL-6/JAK/STAT3, enrichment for the expression of genes in this pathway was seen in vehicle-treated mice and in stem cells from mice treated with AG221 monotherapy. However, this gene expression signature was normalized in stem cells from mice treated with ruxolitinib monotherapy or combined therapy. Similarly, IFN-γ signatures, which were significantly enriched in stem cells from mice treated with vehicle or AG221 monotherapy, lost significance in animals receiving ruxolitinib monotherapy and were negatively enriched in mice treated with combination therapy (Figure 5D). In the context of these findings, we identified several classical oncogene-related gene sets whose gene expression signatures were upregulated in diseased mice and reduced or reversed in treated mice, including signatures derived from cMYC, mTOR, and KRAS. In each of these oncogenic signatures, significant enrichment was present in stem cells from mice treated with vehicle, AG221 monotherapy, and ruxolitinib monotherapy, however, these aberrant gene expression signatures were normalized by or lost statistical significance with combined JAK2/IDH2 inhibitor therapy (Figure 5E). Together, these data indicate that combined treatment restores a WT gene expression pattern in LSK cells.

Given the important role of GATA transcriptional regulators in myelofibrosis pathogenesis (31) and in Tet2-mutant AML (15), we performed quantitative PCR for Gata1 and Gata2 in donor-derived MEPs isolated from vehicle- and inhibitor-treated mice. Double-mutant recipients treated with vehicle showed a statistically significant increase in Gata1 expression compared with expression in WT controls (3.242-fold elevation; P = 0.0200) (Figure 5F), and this increased expression normalized with single and combined inhibitor treatment (32). Gata2 levels showed a trend toward increased expression in mice treated with IDH inhibition (Figure 5F), consistent with results in Tet2-mutant AML (15).

Combined JAK2/IDH2 inhibition has cooperative effects to reverse altered metabolism in JAK2/IDH2-mutant MPN. We next investigated the effect of these treatment regimens on JAK2/IDH2-mutant MPN cell metabolism. We used liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry (LC/MS) to measure metabolites from murine bone marrow aspirates after 10 days of treatment with vehicle, ruxolitinib or AG221 monotherapy, or combined therapy. We first verified that 2HG levels were reduced with IDH inhibitor monotherapy (Figure 6A). IDH inhibitor monotherapy also reduced levels of Krebs cycle intermediates including α-ketoglutarate, citrate, succinate, fumarate, and malate (P < 0.0252; Figure 6B). 2HG levels were also reduced with ruxolitinib inhibitor monotherapy (Figure 6A), which is consistent with what we detected in the serum of treated mice (Figure 3A). We also found that ruxolitinib monotherapy reduced pool sizes of citrate (P = 0.0064), fumarate (P = 0.0224), and malate (P < 0.0001; Figure 4G). Consistent with our observations in serum, mice treated with combined therapy had 2HG levels similar to those of WT mice (Figure 6A), indicating a combined effect of the 2 drugs. We also observed a reduction of glutamate levels with ruxolitinib monotherapy (P = 0.0026) and combined therapy (P = 0.0049) that was accompanied by a coordinate increase in glutamine, particularly in mice that received combination therapy (Figure 6C). These data provide a potential point of intersection between the JAK2- and IDH2-mutant pathways in the regulation of glutamate and glutamine metabolism.

Figure 6 Treatment of combined mutant bone marrow with combined inhibitors perturbs pools of metabolic products. (A–C) MS analysis of metabolites from whole–bone marrow aspirate cells from treated and WT mice, normalized to leucine levels. (A) 2HG levels, (B) citrate, α-ketoglutarate, succinate, fumarate, and malate levels, and (C) glutamate and glutamine levels. Multiple comparisons were performed using an ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction for post-hoc comparisons and multiplicity-corrected P values. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001.

Inhibition of JAK and mutant IDH shows cooperative efficacy in primary MPN samples from patients with JAK2/IDH2 mutations. To explore the relevance of these findings to human disease, we performed methylcellulose assays on CD34+-enriched blood samples from patients with clinically determined MPN and post-MPN AML with IDH2R140Q and JAK2V617F mutations (Table 1). This analysis included 1 patient for whom combined mutant samples were available from both the chronic-phase MPN and the time of leukemic transformation (patient 24; Figure 7A). All the patients showed a characteristic pattern of colony formation, with an increase in colony numbers with IDH inhibitor monotherapy. The presence of erythroid burst-forming unit (BFU-E) colonies was consistent with the restoration of erythroid differentiation as previously described (25), and 3 of the 5 patients also showed IDH2 inhibition–associated increases in GM colonies, indicating that myeloid differentiation was restored by IDH2 inhibition (Figure 7A). On morphological examination, we found that this expansion was also associated with the presence of large, well-differentiated colonies compared with the control colonies (Figure 7B). FACS analysis showed that IDH2 inhibitor treatment reduced the surface expression of the immature marker c-Kit (also known as CD117) (Figure 8A). With respect to differentiation markers, we found that most patients’ samples treated with AG221 showed upregulation of either the erythroid marker CD235a (Figure 8B) or the myeloid marker CD14, consistent with restored differentiation in JAK2/IDH2-mutant MPN and AML cells (Figure 8C). In contrast, we observed that JAK inhibitor therapy, alone or in combination with IDH2 inhibitor therapy, reduced colony output. Combination treatment attenuated the increase in colony numbers seen with IDH2 inhibitor monotherapy, while still maintaining the effect of IDH2 inhibition on promoting differentiation, as evidenced by a reduction in the proportion of c-Kit+ colonies and an increase in the proportion of CD235a+ and CD14+ colonies, which was not seen with ruxolitinib treatment alone. These data suggest that, while JAK2 inhibitor therapy attenuates proliferation, IDH inhibitor therapy increases cell numbers by promoting differentiation. Therefore, combined JAK and IDH2 inhibitor therapy can have cooperative effects through these 2 responses (33).

Figure 7 Human IDH2R140Q JAK2V617F MPN and AML samples in methylcellulose respond to IDH inhibitor therapy with a differentiation phenotype by morphology. (A) Colony counts of cultured cells classified by colony morphology including GM and BFU-E colonies. Multiple comparisons were performed using an ordinary 1-way ANOVA, using Tukey’s correction for post-hoc comparisons and multiplicity-corrected P values. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA. (B) Representative images of colonies taken during culturing of cells from MPN patient 71. Magnification ×4. Expression levels of cell-surface markers on cultured cells after therapy as measured by mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) using FACS antibodies: (C) CD117, (D) CD235a, (E) CD14.

Figure 8 Human IDH2R140Q JAK2V617F MPN and AML samples in methylcellulose respond to IDH inhibitor therapy with a differentiation phenotype by cell-surface marker measurement. (A–C) Expression levels of cell-surface markers on cultured cells after therapy as measured by mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) using the following FACS antibodies: (A) CD117, (B) CD235a, and (C) CD14. Multiple comparisons were performed using an ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction for post-hoc comparisons and multiplicity-corrected P values. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. P value in A obtained by 2-way ANOVA.