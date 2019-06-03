Anti–neurofascin-155 IgG4 antibodies prevent paranodal complex formation in vivo

Anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 does not affect the interaction between CNTN1/CASPR1 and Nfasc155. In order to test the pathogenic role of anti-Nfasc155 autoantibodies, IgG4 antibodies were purified using CaptureSelect affinity matrix from plasmapheresis fluids or sera of 3 CIDP patients presenting with high titers of anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124694DS1). These patients presented with a severe CIDP with predominant distal weakness and refractoriness to intravenous immunoglobulin. Patients CIDP1 and CIDP2 also had disabling tremors. Patient CIDP3 also had CNS involvement (optic neuropathy and periventricular white matter lesions). The clinical presentation of patient CIDP1 has been previously reported (9). The blood samples from these patients showed a predominant IgG4 reactivity against human Nfasc155 (27), and IgG4 binding to paranodal regions from rat sciatic nerve fibers (Supplemental Figure 1). We thus focused this study on IgG4 isotype. As control, IgG4 antibodies were purified from healthy donor plasma. The purity of the IgG4 samples was confirmed by immunoblots (Supplemental Figure 2).

First, we examined the bioactivity and the specificity of the purified IgG4 samples against rat Nfasc155 and rat nervous tissues, as our goal was to test the pathogenic function of these antibodies in rodent models. We confirmed that these purified IgG4 fractions reacted against rat Nfasc155 by Western blot against rat brain protein samples (Supplemental Figure 2B), but also by immunostaining on rat Nfasc155–expressing human embryonic kidney 293 (HEK293) cells and on teased rat sciatic nerve fibers (Supplemental Figures 3 and 4). The reactivity of IgG4 fractions against rat brain samples, rat Nfasc155, or rat sciatic nerves was abrogated after elimination of anti-Nfasc155 antibodies by immunoadsorption against Nfasc155 (Supplemental Figures 2–4). This clearly indicated that the paranodal fixation was due to a specific reactivity against Nfasc155. In keeping, no reactivity was found against rat CASPR1/CNTN1 or rat Nfasc186 (Supplemental Figure 3).

We next investigated whether anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 may affect the interaction between Nfasc155 and its axonal partners CNTN1 and CASPR1 using a cell aggregation assay. For that purpose, HEK293 cells were transfected with mCherry-conjugated rat Nfasc155, or with CNTN1 and GFP-tagged CASPR1. Cells were then mixed together and incubated for 2 hours under gentle agitation to enable cell aggregate formation. The percentage of cell aggregates showing contacts between mCherry-expressing (red) and GFP-expressing (green) cells was then quantified, as well as the percentage of green cells per aggregate. As negative controls, Nfasc155-expressing cells were incubated with cells expressing GFP alone. Under such conditions, minimal interaction was observed between Nfasc155- and GFP-expressing cells (Figure 1), and most cell aggregates contained either only Nfasc155-expressing cells or only GFP-expressing cells. By contrast, Nfasc155-expressing cells formed numerous interactions with CNTN1/CASPR1–expressing cells, and most cell aggregates contained 50% green and red cells (Figure 1). To test the efficacy of anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 to dismantle these aggregates, 10 μg of IgG4 was added to the cell mixture during the 2-hour incubation step. For comparison, anti-CNTN1 IgG4 antibodies were also tested. As previously described (28), anti-CNTN1 IgG4 potently inhibited the interaction of Nfasc155-expressing cells with CNTN1/CASPR1. By contrast, anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 from the 3 distinct CIDP patients did not decrease cell-cell interaction (Figure 1). Interestingly, cell aggregates incubated with anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 presented a higher percentage of Nfasc155-expressing cells. This indicated that anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 antibodies do not prevent the interaction between Nfasc155 and its axonal partners CNTN1/CASPR1, but may favor Nfasc155 clustering.

Figure 1 Antibodies to Nfasc155 do not alter the interaction between Nfasc155 and its axonal partners CNTN1 and CASPR1. (A–C) For aggregation assays, HEK293 cells were cotransfected with mCherry-tagged Nfasc155 or with GFP-tagged CASPR1 and CNTN1. Cells were then incubated under gentle agitation for 2 hours in the presence of 10 μg of control IgG4, anti-CNTN1 IgG4, or anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 from 3 patients (CIDP1–3). As negative controls, Nfasc155-expressing HEK293 cells were incubated with cells expressing GFP alone (top left panel). Cells were examined with a fluorescence microscope at ×10 objective. Representative fields are shown in A (n = 3–4 experiments for each condition). Dashed circles highlight cell aggregates with contacts between red and green cells. The percentage of cell clusters with contacts between green and red cells was quantified (B), as well as the relative frequency of green cells per aggregate (C) (n = 3–4 experiments for each condition). CASPR1/CNTN1– and Nfasc155-expressing cells form clusters. Anti-CNTN1 IgG4 significantly prevented the formation of cell aggregates (**P < 0.005 by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t tests for 2 samples of equal variance and by 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc tests). By contrast, anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 did not affect the interaction between Nfasc155 and CASPR1/CNTN1. Bars represent mean and SEM. Scale bar: 50 μm.

Anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 binds to surface antigens on Schwann cells. We previously reported that the function-blocking activity of anti-CNTN1 IgG4 enables these autoantibodies to dismantle the axoglial interaction and to penetrate the paranodal barrier (29). To determine whether anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 antibodies have a similar pathogenic potential, rat sciatic nerve segments were incubated in vitro for 1 hour with 10 μg of anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 purified from the 3 distinct CIDP patients (Supplemental Figure 5). An important IgG4 deposition was observed around nodes of Ranvier and at the surface of Schwann cells with all samples (Supplemental Figure 5). However, no IgG4 deposition was found at paranodes even after 3 hours of incubation, and no alterations of the paranodal regions were observed. Incubation with 10 μg of control IgG4 did not generate any staining (data not shown). To confirm these findings, intraneural injections of 10 μg of antibodies were performed in the sciatic nerves of 1-month-old rats. IgG4 deposition was then monitored 1 and 3 days after the injection, and the sciatic nerve fibers were immunostained for Na v channels and CNTN1 to label nodes and paranodes, or for β-catenin to label the adherens junctions in noncompact myelin. Again, no IgG4 deposition was detected at paranodes at 1 or 3 days after injection, and no alterations of the paranodal regions were observed. Instead, an important IgG4 was seen along the adherens junctions on the surface of the Schwann cells at both 1 and 3 days after injection (arrows in Figure 2, A–C). In addition, an important IgG4 deposition was observed around the nodes of Ranvier (Figure 2, D and E). Confocal microscopy examination demonstrated that the IgG4 deposition did not colocalize with Na v channels at nodal axolemma, but may be located on Schwann cell microvilli surrounding the nodes. IgG4 deposition appeared in a disc-shaped manner around the nodes by 1 day, and became juxtanodal by 3 days after injection (Figure 2, D and E).

Figure 2 Anti-Nfasc155 autoantibodies target surface Schwann cell antigens. (A) Sciatic nerve fibers were incubated in vitro with purified anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 from patient CIDP1 for 3 hours, and immunolabeled for IgG4 (green) and CNTN1 (red). (B–E) Sciatic nerves were fixed 1 day (B and D) or 3 days (C and E) after intraneural injections of anti-Nfasc155 IgG4, and immunolabeled for IgG4 (green) and β-catenin (red; B and C) or CNTN1 (red; D and E) and Na v channels (blue; D and E). Note that anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 bound to the surface of the Schwann cells and deposited at the vicinity of the node of Ranvier (double arrowheads) and at adherens junctions along the internode stained here with β-catenin (arrows). However, no penetration across the paranodal region was observed (images are representative of n = 3 independent experiments). Scale bars: 10 μm.

To confirm that this staining pattern was caused by the anti-Nfasc155 activity, we incubated sciatic nerve segments with IgG4 fractions immunoadsorbed against Nfasc155. In the 3 samples, the immunoadsorption completely abrogated the surface staining at nodes and adherens junctions (Supplemental Figure 5). In order to further determine whether this staining pattern corresponded to surface-bound antibodies or to internalized antibody/antigen complexes, we performed an acid wash following incubation with the anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 (Supplemental Figure 6). The acid wash completely removed the IgG4 deposition, indicating that IgG4 antibodies were bound to surface antigens. In a previous study, we found that anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 can also bind to Nfasc155 expressed on the surface of cultured oligodendrocytes (4). The acid wash also completely removed IgG4 deposition from the surface of cultured oligodendrocytes (Supplemental Figure 7), further indicating that anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 antibodies do not induce antigen internalization. Surface-bound antibodies fully colocalized with Nfasc155 after permeabilization in cultured rat oligodendrocytes (Supplemental Figure 7). Altogether, these results indicated that antibodies to Nfasc155 do not penetrate the paranodal domains, but bind to Nfasc155 expressed on the glial surface notably at adherens junctions and at the node vicinity.

Anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 depletes Nfasc155 and diminishes paranode formation. To determine whether anti-Nfasc155 antibodies may impair paranode formation/maintenance, we performed i.p. injections of anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 in neonatal animals before and after paranode formation. In the PNS, it has been reported that the aggregation of Nfasc186 or gliomedin at heminodes bordering the Schwann cells precedes that of Nfasc155 and CASPR1 at paranodes (30, 31). In keeping, we found that at postnatal day 0 (P0), most Na v channel aggregates lacked CASPR1 immunoreactivity at their borders (Figure 3). However, by P2 and P4, more than 90% of the Na v channel aggregates were flanked by CASPR1-positive paranodes. At these ages, the blood-nerve barrier is not functional and remains permeable until P13 (32). We thus performed injections of anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 (100 μg) at P0 and P4; then the animals were sacrificed 2, 4, and 6 days later. As control, animals received similar doses of control IgG4. The percentages of Na v channel clusters with 1, 2, or no CASPR1-positive paranodes were then quantified at all ages tested (Figure 3 and Supplemental Figure 9). Because the amount of IgG4 purified from patients CIDP2 and CIDP3 was limiting, we centered this study on the IgG4 fraction from patient CIDP1. In accordance with our hypothesis, the injection of anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 from patient CIDP1 at P0 strongly impaired paranode formation, and 29% of the Na v channel clusters lacked paranodes by P2 (vs. 6% in control animals). As a result, the percentage of nodes flanked by 2 CASPR1-positive paranodes was drastically diminished at this age (35% vs. 66% in control animals). The remaining CASPR1-positive paranodes were shorter in comparison with control animals (Figure 3D). By P4, the percentage of nodes and heminodes reached normal values and was not significantly different between Nfasc155 IgG4 and control groups. Nonetheless, the paranodal length was still significantly shorter in comparison with control animals. By P6, no significant differences were seen between Nfasc155 IgG4 and control groups. When the injection of anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 was performed at P4, no significant effects were observed on paranodal length or paranode formation either 2 or 6 days after injections (Supplemental Figure 9). To confirm these findings, anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 antibodies from patients CIDP2 and CIDP3 were injected at P0, and the effects on paranodal formation at P2 were monitored (Supplemental Figure 10, A–E). In keeping with the previous findings, the injection of anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 from patients CIDP2 and CIDP3 potently impaired paranode formation, and resulted in a strong decrease of CASPR1-positive paranode length (Supplemental Figure 10E).

Figure 3 Passive transfer of anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 affects the formation of paranodal axoglial unit during development. (A–D) Newborn rat pups received an i.p. injection of 250 μg of control IgG4 (A) or anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 from patient CIDP1 (B) on the day of birth (n = 4 animals for each condition and age). Sciatic nerve fibers were fixed and immunolabeled for voltage-gated sodium channels (Na v ; green) and CASPR1 (red) at postnatal days 0 (P0), 2, 4, and 6. The percentages of Na v clusters with 1 or 2 flanking CASPR1-positive paranodes (double arrowheads) or without CASPR1-positive paranodes (arrowheads) were quantified at each age (C), as well as the paranodal length (D) (n = 200–300 nodes or paranodes for each condition and age). Injection of anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 importantly delayed the formation of CASPR1-positive paranodes, and a significantly higher percentage of heminodes without flanking paranodes was observed at P2 (**P < 0.005 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc tests). Paranodal length was also significantly shorter 2 and 4 days after injection of anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 (*P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc tests). Scale bar: 10 μm. (E and F) Sciatic nerve and spinal cord proteins (100 μg) from P2 animals injected with control IgG4 (n = 4) or anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 (n = 4) at P0 were immunoblotted with antibodies recognizing all neurofascin isoforms (Pan-neurofascin) or specifically Nfasc155. The level of Nfasc155 was quantified relatively to that of Nfasc186 in both sciatic nerve and spinal cord (F). Nfasc155 level was significantly decreased in sciatic nerves of animals treated with anti-Nfasc155 IgG4, but not in spinal cord (**P < 0.005 by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t tests for 2 samples of equal variance). Molecular weight markers are shown on the right (in kilodaltons). Bars represent mean and SEM.

To determine whether paranode formation impairment is linked to paranodal protein depletion or hypomyelination, sciatic nerve proteins were extracted at P2 and immunoblotted for neurofascin isoforms, CASPR1, E-cadherin, and neurofilament-200 (Figure 3 and Supplemental Figure 8). In addition, myelination was visualized on semithin nerve cross sections at P2 (Supplemental Figure 8). No overt myelination defects were observed in Nfasc155 IgG4–treated pups on semithin sections. Also, levels of E-cadherin and neurofilament-200 were normal. The levels of neurofascin isoforms were quantified using pan-neurofascin antibodies that recognize both Nfasc186 and the 2 forms of Nfasc155, Nfasc155 high (Nfasc155-H) and low (Nfasc155-L)(33). Nfasc155 level was monitored using an antibody specific to Nfasc155 recognizing both forms (Figure 3). The level of Nfasc186 was unchanged in both control and Nfasc155 IgG4 groups; however, the Nfasc155 level was significantly decreased in the sciatic nerves of anti-Nfasc155 IgG4–treated pups. CASPR1 level appeared normal in the sciatic nerves of the Nfasc155 IgG4 group (Supplemental Figure 8), suggesting that Nfasc155 depletion does not impact the level of the other paranodal proteins. Also, Nfasc155 level was unchanged in the spinal cord, presumably because the blood-brain barrier, which is functional at birth, may have precluded antibody diffusion into the CNS.

The level of Nfasc155 was also examined in pups treated with anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 at P4 and sacrificed at P6. No significant differences were seen between control and Nfasc155 IgG4 groups (Supplemental Figure 9). The late injection of autoantibodies at P4 thus did not appear to affect paranode stability or Nfasc155 level. This indicated that anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 antibodies do not impact Nfasc155 particles that are stably incorporated at paranodes, but induce their elimination before their stabilization at paranodes. To further confirm this hypothesis, daily i.p. injections of anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 were performed from P0 to P6, and paranode formation was examined at P4 and P6 (Supplemental Figure 10, F–K). The extension of the infusion duration resulted in a significant impairment of paranode formation at P4 and in a significant shortening of paranodal length (Supplemental Figure 10K). By P6, the percentage of Na v clusters flanked by 1 or 2 CASPR1-positive paranodes and the paranodal length were not significantly different from those in control animals. This indicated that a longer antibody infusion time further delayed paranode formation, but could not counteract the massive myelin formation process taking place at P6. In order to determine whether these alterations are associated with a loss of septate-like junctions, an electron microscopic observation was done at P4 when the effects of autoantibodies are important. Despite the young age of the animals, many nodes of Ranvier were observed in both groups of animals. In control animals, numerous septate-like junctions were observed at paranodal loops bordering the nodes of Ranvier (Supplemental Figure 11). By contrast, animals treated with anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 presented important alterations at paranodal regions (Supplemental Figure 11). Some axons completely lacked septate-like junctions at paranodes, whereas others presented paranodal loops with fewer septate-like junctions (Supplemental Figure 11). However, no alterations of the microvilli contacting the nodes of Ranvier were found. Altogether, this indicated that the loss of CASPR1 labeling at paranodes was correlated with a disappearance of septate-like junctions.

Because IgG4 deposition onto the Schwann cell surface was detected after intraneural injection in adult animals, IgG4 deposits were also investigated in sciatic nerves from P2, P4, and P6 animals (Figure 4). Strong IgG4 staining was observed at the border of Na v clusters at both P2 and P4 (Figure 4). However, no colocalization with CASPR1 was detected, and the regions stained for IgG4 were devoid of CASPR1 labeling. In most axons, IgG4 deposits flanked Na v channel clusters lacking CASPR1-positive paranodes, indicating that IgG4 deposition may precede paranode complex formation, and affect its formation. In some axons, the IgG4 deposits were intercalated in between CASPR1 and Na v channels (inset in Figure 4A). At P6, most Na v channel clusters were flanked by 2 paranodes, and the IgG4 deposition was restricted to the nodal vicinity (double arrowheads in Figure 4C). Many axons presented a faint IgG4 deposition at paranodes that colocalized with CASPR1 at this age, suggesting that a proportion of the antibody/antigen complex was incorporated at paranodes.

Figure 4 Anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 deposits at proximity of nodes in neonatal animals. (A–C) Newborn rat pups received daily i.p. injection of 250 μg of control IgG4 (A) or anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 from patient CIDP1 (B) from the day of birth to P6 (images are representative of n = 3 independent experiments for each age). Sciatic nerve fibers were immunolabeled for voltage-gated sodium channels (Na v ; blue), CASPR1 (green), and IgG (red) at P2 (A), P4 (B), and P6 (C). At P2 and P4, IgG deposits were mostly detected at the borders of Na v clusters, even in Na v clusters lacking CASPR1-positive paranodes (arrowheads). No colocalization with CASPR1 was found even in Na v clusters flanked by 1 or 2 paranodes (double arrowheads). At P6, IgG deposits appeared fainter and were mostly detected at the node vicinity. A weak IgG labeling can be observed at paranodes in some fibers. Isolated node labeling is shown at a higher magnification in the insets. Scale bars: 10 μm.

The chronic infusion of autoantibodies induces paranodal dismantling and conduction alterations. The existence of protein turnover at paranodes has been demonstrated in a tamoxifen-inducible Cre mouse line. In these animals, Nfasc155 levels were shown to decline 20 days after Nfasc gene ablation in Schwann cells (34). We thus explored whether long-term exposure to anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 may alter Nfasc155 levels in adult animals and affect paranode maintenance. For that purpose, chronic infusion of autoantibodies was implemented in naive animals. To bypass the blood-nerve barrier that can limit the diffusion of circulating antibodies to nerve fibers, an intrathecal catheter was implanted into the rachidian canal of Lewis rats to enable infusion of antibody in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) bathing the lumbar spinal roots. This procedure did not alter animal behavior or gait (Supplemental Video 1). Intrathecal infusion is relevant to CIDP pathology because anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 can be detected in the CSF and prominent nerve root involvement has been described in patients using magnetic resonance neurography (35, 36). Daily injections of anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 from patient CIDP1 or control IgG4 were performed for a period of 20 days. After 5 injections of anti-Nfasc155 IgG4, all animals developed tail weakness or paralysis (Figure 5). The clinical deficits then progressively worsened as treatment was pursued, and after 20 days, all animals presented a complete tail paralysis, an unsteady gait, and paraparesis (Figure 5 and Supplemental Video 1). In contrast, none of the 15 animals treated with the same amount of control IgG4 developed significant symptoms. Footprint analysis showed increased outward rotation of the hind paws in animals treated with anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 (Figure 5, B and C). The hindlimb grip strength test did not reveal significant differences between Nfasc155 and control IgG4 groups (data not shown).

Figure 5 The chronic intrathecal infusion of autoantibodies induces gait abnormalities and motor nerve conduction slowing. (A–C) Adult Lewis rats received daily intrathecal infusions (100 μg/d) of control IgG4 (black circles; n = 15 animals) or anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 from patient CIDP1 (gray circles; n = 15 animals) during 3 weeks. The clinical score was monitored daily and averaged. The passive infusion of anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 induced progressive clinical symptoms. (B and C) Footprint analysis revealed abnormal spreading of hind limbs in animals treated with anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 compared with control animals. The footprint angle (gray lines) was significantly increased in animals treated with anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 compared with controls. (D–G) L6 ventral and dorsal roots from animals injected with control IgG4 or anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 were recorded on day 21 after the beginning of the injections (n = 12–14 nerves from 12–14 animals). Representative CAPs from control IgG4–treated (black traces) and anti-Nfasc155 IgG4–treated (gray traces) animals are shown in D and F. The peak amplitude, CAP duration, and conduction velocities at peak amplitude are represented in E and G for ventral and dorsal roots, respectively. The ventral spinal nerves of animals treated with anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 showed a significant decrease in CAP amplitude and conduction velocity compared with controls. This was associated with a significant increase in CAP duration. By contrast, nerve activity was not significantly affected in dorsal root. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005 by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t tests for 2 samples of equal variance. Bars represent mean and SD.

Electrophysiological examination was performed at 21 days and revealed important abnormalities in ventral spinal roots (Figure 5, D and E). Compound action potentials (CAPs) from ventral spinal roots of anti-Nfasc155 IgG4–treated animals had a decreased amplitude in comparison with control IgG4 animals (Figure 5). This decreased activity was associated with a significant slowing in nerve conduction velocity and a significant increase in CAP duration suggestive of temporal dispersion. CAP recruitment and refractory period were, however, not significantly impacted. By contrast to ventral roots, dorsal spinal nerves (Figure 5) or sciatic nerves (data not shown) did not exhibit conduction abnormalities. This indicated that anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 induced conduction slowing in motor nerves mimicking a demyelinating phenotype.

We then examined whether myelin alterations may be responsible for these conduction defects. No obvious signs of demyelination or node disorganization were observed in ventral and dorsal spinal nerves from animals treated with anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 (Figure 6 and Supplemental Figure 12). All nodes showed normal clusters of Nfasc186, Na v channels, and ankyrin-G. However, CNTN1 and CASPR1 staining was often absent from paranodes in animals treated with anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 (Figure 6). These alterations were more prominent in the ventral spinal nerves from anti-Nfasc155 IgG4–treated animals (36.1% ± 6.3% vs. 7.4% ± 3.1% in control IgG4; Figure 6) than in dorsal spinal nerves (4.8% ± 1.0% vs. 4.0% ± 1.0% in control IgG4; Figure 7 and Supplemental Figure 12).

Figure 6 Anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 disrupts paranodal specialization in ventral spinal nerve. (A–F) Teased fibers from L6 ventral roots of animals treated with control IgG4 (n = 15; A, C, and E) or anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 from patient CIDP1 (n = 15; B, D, and F) were stained for Na v channels (green), CNTN1 (red), and CASPR1 (blue, A and B), ankyrin-G (Ank-G; blue, C and D), or Nfasc186 (blue, E and F). Most nodes of Ranvier were positive for Na v channel, ankyrin-G, and Nfasc186 clusters and were bordered by paranodes stained for CASPR1 and CNTN1 in control animals. By contrast, many nodes lacked CASPR1 or CNTN1 staining at paranodes (arrowheads) in animals chronically injected with anti-Nfasc155 IgG4. Insets in B and D show representative affected nodes. Scale bars: 10 μm.

Figure 7 Autoantibodies preferentially affect motor axons. (A–D) The distribution of the axonal population according to the nodal diameters of axons was examined in L6 ventral roots (A and B) and dorsal roots (C and D) of animals treated with control IgG4 (n = 1297 nodes for ventral roots and 1061 nodes for dorsal roots from 11 animals) or anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 from patient CIDP1 (n = 1376 nodes for ventral roots and 875 nodes for dorsal roots from 11 animals). The respective proportion of normal nodes (open boxes) or nodes lacking paranodes (hatched boxes) is represented on the left, and the distribution of the total axonal population is represented on the right. The percentage of nodes showing paranodal alterations was calculated in ventral (B) and dorsal roots (D). Scatter plots represent the percentage of normal nodes in each animal. Paranodes were more significantly affected in ventral root axons than in dorsal roots (**P < 0.005 by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t tests for 2 samples of equal variance). (E and F) The mean length of nodes lacking paranodes (hatched boxes) or appearing normal (open boxes) was measured in 11 animals for each group, as well as the mean paranodal length. No significant alterations in node or paranode length were observed between control and anti-Nfasc155 IgG4–treated animals (unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t tests and 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc tests). In B and D–F, bars represents mean and SEM. In A and C, box bounds represent the first and third quartiles, lines within the box represent the median, and whiskers show the minimal and maximal values.

Morphometric analysis did not reveal differences in nodal length between normal-appearing nodes and those lacking paranodes. The paranodal length was not significantly different between Nfasc155 IgG4 and control groups. Also, paranodal alterations were not associated with a specific subset of axons. These alterations were observed in both small- and large-diameter axons (Figure 7). The mean diameter of normal nodes and those lacking paranodes was not significantly different (2.1 ± 0.5 μm vs. 1.7 ± 0.4 μm, respectively; n = 15).

Anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 induces the selective depletion of Nfasc155. We investigated whether the loss of paranodal specialization may be associated with protein depletion. For that purpose, proteins were extracted from ventral and dorsal nerve roots and immunoblotted for Nfasc155 and CASPR1, but also E-cadherin and neurofilament-200 (Figure 8). Nfasc155 protein level was significantly decreased by nearly 40% in the ventral spinal nerves of animals treated with anti-Nfasc155 IgG4 compared with control animals, but was not altered in dorsal spinal nerves. These results matched the morphological alterations seen in ventral spinal nerves. No difference was observed in CASPR1 protein level in both ventral and dorsal spinal nerves in comparison with control animals. Similarly, the protein levels of neurofilament-200 and E-cadherin were unaffected. This was in keeping with the absence of axonal or myelin alterations in these animals.