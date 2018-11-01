Commentary 10.1172/JCI124582

Not your usual tRNA synthetase: hWARS serves as an enterovirus entry factor

Stanley Perlman1,2 and Tom Gallagher3

1Department of Microbiology and Immunology, University of Iowa and

2State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Disease, National Clinical Research Center for Respiratory Disease, Guangzhou Institute of Respiratory Health, the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, China.

3Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Loyola University, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Address correspondence to: Stanley Perlman, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa 52242, USA. Phone: 319.335.8549; Email: stanley-perlman@uiowa.edu.

Find articles by Perlman, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar | Orcid 24x24

1Department of Microbiology and Immunology, University of Iowa and

2State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Disease, National Clinical Research Center for Respiratory Disease, Guangzhou Institute of Respiratory Health, the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, China.

3Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Loyola University, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Address correspondence to: Stanley Perlman, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa 52242, USA. Phone: 319.335.8549; Email: stanley-perlman@uiowa.edu.

Find articles by Gallagher, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar | Orcid 24x24

First published October 15, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 11 on November 1, 2018
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(11):4767–4769. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124582.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published October 15, 2018 - Version history

Enteroviruses, including subtype EV-A71, infect the brain, liver, heart, and other organs, causing a myriad of human diseases. This spectrum of disease is thought to be due, in part, to differential binding to host cells, and additional knowledge of enterovirus cell entry is essential for therapeutic development. In this issue of the JCI, Yeung et al. provide evidence of a novel EV-A71 entry factor, a host-produced tryptophan tRNA synthetase (hWARS), that facilitates entry of multiple subtypes of enteroviruses. hWARS is a cytoplasmic enzyme that is essential for translation but also upregulated and secreted during inflammatory processes. The results of this study support the notion of secreted hWARS as an unconventional virus entry factor that raises interesting questions about mechanisms by which inflammation and a tRNA synthetase facilitate viral pathogenesis.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
4768 Page 4767 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement