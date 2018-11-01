Human tryptophanyl-tRNA synthetase is an IFN-γ–inducible entry factor for Enterovirus

Cell lines. The NT2 (American Type Culture Collection [ATCC]; CRL1973), RD (ATCC; CCL-136) cell lines and their derivative cell clones were maintained in DMEM (Life Technologies) supplemented with 10% (v/v) heat-inactivated FCS (HyClone), 100 units/ml penicillin, and 100 μg/ml streptomycin (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cells were selected and maintained in the same medium as that described above, with the addition of 1 μg/ml puromycin. L929 cells (ATCC; CCL-1) were maintained in RPMI-1640 medium (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with FCS and antibiotics. HBEpCs (Cell Applications Inc.; 502-05a) were cultured in Bronchial Epithelial Cell Growth Medium (Cell Applications Inc.; 511-500). HNSCs (Cell Applications Inc.; HS820-20f) were grown in neurosphere form and maintained in HNSC Growth Medium (Cell Applications Inc.; 813-250). To differentiate the HNSCs into neurons, 50,000 HNSCs were seeded into a 24-well plate well precoated with Poly-D-Lysine with Laminin Coating Solution (Cell Applications Inc.; 127-25). The HNSCs were allowed to differentiate in HNSC Differentiation Medium (Cell Applications Inc.; 813D-250) for 3 weeks before cytokine treatments. All cell lines used were confirmed to be free of mycoplasma contamination using the Plasmo Test (InvivoGen). The identities of RD cells and their derivatives were confirmed by the service provider PANGENIA for human short tandem repeat (STR) profiling, followed by matching with the ATCC database.

Mice. Five-day-old female BALB/c mice were obtained from the Laboratory Animal Unit of the University of Hong Kong. The animals were housed in specific pathogen–free facilities under a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle, together with lactating mothers. All animal-related experiments were performed according to standard procedures.

Production of the shRNA library and stable clones. A feline immunodeficiency virus–based shRNA library was produced, as we described previously (10). Briefly, 2 μg shRNA library in lentiviral constructs (SBI) were cotransfected with 10 μg pPACK packaging plasmid mix into HEK293T cells (ATCC; CRL-1573) using Lipofectamine and Plus reagents (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Twenty-four and seventy-two hours after transfection, the conditioned culture media were collected to harvest the packaged viruses. GFP-packaged viruses were produced in parallel. The MOI of the viruses was estimated on the basis of the percentage of GFP-transduced RD cells (Supplemental Figure 10). The shRNA library packaged viruses (MOI = 0.1) were used to transduce 3 × 108 RD cells. After 8 hours of exposure to virus, cells were washed twice with PBS and resuspended in RPMI-1640 Medium (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific). One week after transduction, the cells were selected for 3 weeks in growth medium containing 1 μg/ml puromycin. For independent validation, shRNA-expressing vector constructs (Mission shRNA) were purchased from MilliporeSigma. These shRNA-packaged viruses were generated in HEK293T cells using ViraPower Lentiviral Expression Systems (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s protocol.

shRNA-based screening. shRNA-transduced RD cell clones were challenged with EV-A71 (TCID 50 /ml = 190,000). Four weeks after infection, small RNAs were harvested using a mirVana Small RNA Isolation Kit (Ambion, Thermo Fisher Scientific). cDNA synthesis and labeling were performed as described in the manufacturer’s protocol. Briefly, 5 μg total RNA was reverse transcribed into cDNAs in the presence of 10 μM cDNA synthesis GNF primer (5′-ATTTATTGTATCTGTGGGAGCCTC-3′), 100 mM dithiothreitol, 10 mM each dNTP and 1× RT buffer, and 200 U SuperScript III Reverse Transcriptase (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). The reaction mixtures were incubated at 42°C for 1 hour. The reaction was stopped by heat inactivation at 72°C for 5 minutes. Half of the reaction mixture was then transferred to a tube containing 1× PCR reaction buffer, 20 mM dNTP, 20 μM forward GNF primer (5′-TGCATGTCGCTATGTGTTCTGGGA-3′) and 20 μM reverse GNF primer (5′-ACAAAGCACTGGAAGCTATCGAA-3′), and Advantage HF2 Taq Polymerase (Clontech). PCR amplification of the shRNA target region was performed under the following conditions: (step 1) 94°C for 4 minutes; (step 2) 94°C for 30 seconds, and then 68°C for 1 minute; (step 3) step 2 was repeated for 20 cycles; and (step 4) 68°C for 3 minutes. An aliquot was made by transferring 1 μl of the first-round PCR products into 4 new tubes, each containing 1× PCR reaction buffer, 20 mM dNTP, 20 μM each NRev GNF universal primer (5′-AAAGAATGCTTATGGACGCTAGAA-3′) and NFwd-Bio primer (Biotin-5′CTTCCTGTCAGA-3′), and Advantage HF2 Taq Polymerase (Clontech). PCR for biotin labeling was performed under the following conditions: (step 1) 94°C for 2 minutes, 50°C for 2 minutes, and then 68°C for 1 minute; (step 2) 94°C for 30 seconds and then 68°C for 30 seconds; (step 3) step 2 was repeated for 18 cycles; and (step 4) 68°C for 3 minutes. The PCR products were then gel purified using a QIAquick PCR Purification Kit (QIAGEN) as described in the manufacturer’s protocol. After purification, the PCR product was treated with Lambda Exonuclease (New England BioLabs) at 37°C for 2 hours to remove the nonbiotinylated strand. The digested products were purified as described above and then quantified. Ten micrograms of the purified products was hybridized on the GeneChip Human Genome U133+2 Array (Affymetrix) using Affymetrix hybridization buffer followed by staining with streptavidin phycoerythrin (Molecular Probes). The image of the processed chip was captured with a scanner controlled by Affymetrix GCOS software according to the standard Affymetrix protocol. The signals were summarized for replicates with 2 or more replicate values above 100. The fold changes were determined on the basis of the ratio of the signals between the mock and infected samples. Data were deposited en toto in the NCBI’s GEO database (GEO GSE80407). Pathway analysis was performed using the Ingenuity Pathway Analysis program (QIAGEN).

qRT-PCR analyses. Total RNA was isolated using a mirVana miRNA Isolation Kit (Ambion, Thermo Fisher Scientific). The RNAs were first quantified with a NanoDrop Spectrophotometer (ND-1000; Thermo Fisher Scientific). Total RNA (1 μg) was reverse transcribed as described above. qRT-PCR was performed as described previously (38), using FS Universal SYBR Green Master (Rox) Reaction Mix (Roche Life Science) with the temperature-cycling condition of 15 seconds at 95°C followed by 1 minute at 60°C for 55 cycles in a 7900 Real-Time PCR System (Applied Biosystems). The cDNAs of EV-A71–infected samples were quantified using 300 nM each of forward and reverse specific primers (5′-CCCCTGAATGCGGCTAATCC-3′ and 5′-ACACGGACACCCAAAGTAGT-3′) (39, 40). Forward and reverse specific primers (5′-GCCCCTGAATGCGGCTAAT-3′ and 5′-ATTGTCACCATAAGCAGYCA-3′) and a probe (5′-FAM- CGGACACCCAAAGTAGTCGGTTCCG –lABkFQ-3′) were used for the detection of different enterovirus serotype samples. A plasmid with the target 5′ noncoding region (NCR) sequence of 129 bp was used to generate the standard curve. Expression of the housekeeping gene GAPDH was also measured as an internal control using the following primers: (forward) 5′-TCACCACCATGGAGAAGGC-3′ and (reverse) 5′-GCTAAGCAGTTGGTGGTGCA-3′. The expression levels of host gene candidates were quantified using sequence-specific fluorescent DNA probes (Thermo Fisher Scientific; WARS; Hs00188259_m1). After reverse transcription, the cDNAs were added to a reaction mixture containing TaqMan Universal PCR Master Mix (Applied Biosystems) and TaqMan Gene Expression Assay Mix (inventoried for the corresponding genes; Applied Biosystems). qRT-PCRs were performed under the same conditions as those described above.

CPE measurement. The CPEs of unfixed, unstained infected cells were measured using an optical microscope, with the condenser down and the iris diaphragm partly closed as described in “Cytopathic Effects of Viruses Protocols,” by Suchman and Blair (41). Total detachment of the monolayer cell was considered to be 100%. To determine the percentage of CPEs, the RD cell line and its derivative shRNA cell clones were inoculated with enterovirus at a viral titer MOI of 1. The virus-induced CPEs were monitored daily.

Confocal and fluorescence microscopic analyses. RD cells, their derivative KD cells, and L929 cells were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde with or without 0.1 % Triton X-100. After 1 hour of blocking with 3% BSA at room temperature, the cells were stained with anti–EV-A71 antibody (monoclonal antibody recognizing the amino acid sequence of VP2; MilliporeSigma; MAB979), and/or anti-hWARS antibodies (monoclonal antibody recognizing amino acids 50–150 of hWARS; Abcam; ab58054), and/or anti-CD19 (BD Pharmingen; 550284) for 1 hour at room temperature. Unbound antibodies were washed away with 6× PBS. Positively stained cells were detected by secondary IgG (H+L) antibodies conjugated with either Alexa Fluor 488 or Alexa Fluor 594 (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific; A11001 and A11012, respectively) for 30 minutes at room temperature. After washing 6 times with PBS, the stained cells were mounted onto glass slides with VECTASHIELD mounting medium with DAPI (Vector Laboratories) and examined with a Leica TCS-NT microscope (Leica Microsystems) or a LSM700 confocal microscope (Zeiss). For the 2-color immunofluorescence experiments, samples were immunostained with an antibody mix that contained 2 primary antibodies generated from different species under the same conditions as those described above. Backgrounds generated from the secondary antibodies were accessed by immunostaining samples with isotype IgG antibodies instead of the cognate primary antibodies. The specificities of the primary antibodies were confirmed by immunostaining of mouse L929 cells transfected with cDNA that expressed human proteins. Mock-transfected L929 cells were also immunostained for comparison.

For animal tissue stainings, tissue sections were first deparaffinized and rehydrated, followed by treatment with Antigen Unmasking Solution (Vector Laboratories; H-3300) to retrieve the antigens according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Detection of antigens was performed under the same conditions as those described above.

Flow cytometric analyses. RD cells, their derivative KD cells, and L929 cells were trypsinized followed by fixation in 4% paraformaldehyde. After washing with PBS to remove the fixative, the cells were stained with anti–EV-A71 antibodies (MilliporeSigma; MAB979) and/or anti-hWARS (Abcam; ab58054), anti-hSCARB2 (Abcam; ab16522), or anti-hPSGL1 (Abcam; ab66882) antibodies for 1 hour at room temperature. Unbound antibodies were washed away once with PBS. Positively stained cells were detected by secondary IgG (H+L) antibodies conjugated with Alexa Fluor 488 or Alexa Fluor 594 (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific; A11001 and A11012, respectively) for 30 minutes at room temperature. Flow cytometric analyses were performed using a BD LSR Fortessa Analyzer, and data were analyzed using FlowJo vX software (Tree Star).

Virus infection, antibody and antigen blocking, and virus attachment assays. Information on the viruses used in this study can be found in Supplemental Table 2. Unless otherwise specified, EV-A71 infection was performed by first inoculating 5 × 105 cells with EV-A71 at a titer of TCID 50 /ml = 190,000 for 1 hour. Unbound viruses were removed by washing with 3× PBS. After replenishment of the cell growth medium containing 1% FCS, virus replication and CPEs were monitored at various time points after the infected cells were reincubated in 5% CO 2 at 37°C.

The neutralization antibody assays were performed by first diluting the anti-hWARS (Abcam; ab31536) or control antibodies in 500 μl DMEM. The antibody mix (250 μl) was then added into 250 μl DMEM containing 5 × 104 RD cells in a 24-well plate 1 hour before the cells were challenged with EV-A71 at a titer of TCID 50 /ml = 19,000, as described above. The conditioned media and the cell lysates were harvested 1 day after infection for TCID 50 and Western blot analyses.

The antigen-blocking assays were performed by premixing EV-A71 (TCID 50 /ml = 19,000) with soluble recombinant hWARS or control protein in 500 μl DMEM at 4oC overnight with shaking. The next day, infection experiments were performed by replacing the culture media of 5 × 104 RD cells in a 24-well plate with the mixtures for infection, as mentioned above. The conditioned media and the cell lysates were harvested 1 day after infection for TCID 50 and Western blot analyses.

L929 cells transfected with hWARS, hSCARB2, hPSGL1, or an empty plasmid control were mixed with high-titer EV-A71 (TCID 50 /ml = 190,000), separately, at 4°C for 2 hours. Unbound viruses were removed by washing 3 times with ice-cold PBS. The cells were then fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde for 15 minutes. After 1 hour of blocking with 3% BSA at room temperature, the cells were costained with anti–EV-A71 (MAB979; MilliporeSigma) and anti-hWARS (Abcam; ab58054), anti-hSCARB2 (Abcam; ab16522), or anti-hPSGL1 (Abcam; ab66882) antibodies, as described in Confocal and fluorescence microscopic analyses in Methods.

Western blot analyses. Cell lysates or tissue extracts were resolved by SDS-PAGE. Proteins were transferred onto a polyvinylidene difluoride membrane by electroblotting (Hoefer) at a constant current of 150 mA overnight. Detection of antigens was performed using anti–EV-A71 (MAB979; MilliporeSigma), anti-hWARS (Abcam; ab58054), anti-hSCARB2 (Abcam; ab16522), and anti-hPSGL1 (Abcam; ab66882) antibodies. For loading controls, the membranes were stripped with Restore Western blot stripping buffer (Pierce, Thermo Fisher Scientific; 21059) before reprobing with anti–γ-tubulin (MilliporeSigma; T6557), anti-Na+/K+-ATPase (Abcam; ab76020), and anti-GAPDH (Cell Signaling Technology; 2118).

In vitro pulldown assays. Recombinant hWARS proteins were incubated with EV-A71. Both recombinant hWARS and EV-A71 were mixed in the presence of 0.1% Tween-20 at 4°C overnight with shaking. The next day, the anti-hWARS antibodies (Abcam; ab58054) and agarose-conjugated secondary IgG (H+L) antibodies (Abcam; ab97025) were added to the mixture and allowed to incubate for an additional 2.5 hours. After washing 6 times with buffer containing 50 mM NaH 2 PO 4 , 300 mM NaCl, and 20 mM imidazole, pH 8.0, agarose-bound proteins were fractionated by SDS-PAGE and detected by Western blotting using anti-hWARS (Abcam; ab58054) and anti–EV-A71 (MilliporeSigma; MAB979) antibodies.

Subcellular fractionation. Subcellular fractionation of RD and NT2 cells was performed using the Plasma Membrane Protein Extraction Kit (Abcam). Briefly, 108 cells were harvested by scraping. The cells were washed once with 3 ml PBS and then lysed in 1 ml homogenizing buffer mix on ice by passing through a syringe 10 times. The supernatants were collected after sedimentation at 700 g for 10 minutes at 4°C. The cytoplasmic fraction (supernatant) and the total cellular membrane (pellet) fractions were further separated by centrifugation at 10,000 g for 30 minutes at 4°C. Plasma membrane proteins were extracted by resuspending the total cellular membrane pellet in 200 μl of the upper-phase solution and 200 μl of the lower-phase solution. The complex was incubated on ice for 5 minutes before centrifugation at 1,000 g for 5 minutes at 4°C. The upper-phase solution was collected, and the steps were repeated by adding 100 μl of the lower-phase solution. The upper-phase solution was collected and combined with the previously harvested upper-phase solution. The resultant solution was then diluted in 5 volumes of water and kept on ice for 5 minutes. The plasma membrane proteins were collected by centrifugation of the diluted upper-phase solution at 10,000 g for 10 minutes at 4°C, and then 0.5 % Triton X-100 in PBS was added to dissolve the plasma membrane protein pellets for Western blot analyses.

Animal infection model. The hWARS-expressing lentiviruses were generated using ViraPower Lentiviral Expression Systems (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific), as described above. The virus titers were first successfully demonstrated in L929 cells (Supplemental Figure 7). Viruses (1 × 106) were concentrated by ultracentrifugation and then resuspended in 100 μl PBS for intranasal, intravenous, and intraperitoneal injections under anesthesia using ketamine (100 mg/kg) and xylazine (10 mg/kg), as described previously (42). Five days after transduction, the 10-day-old mice were again challenged with EV-A71 (TCID 50 /ml = 10,000) using the same routes of delivery. Three mice from each group were sacrificed to harvest their organs five days after virus inoculation.

Generation of CRISPR/Cas9 cell clones. To clone the sgRNA guide sequence, the lentiCRISPR v2 plasmid (Addgene plasmid no. 52961; a gift of Feng Zhang, MIT, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA; ref. 43) was cut and dephosphorylated with FastDigest BsmBI and FastAP (Fermentas) at 37°C for 2 hours. Oligonucleotides for the hWARS sgRNA (5′-CACCGCCAGCACCTACCAGTAATCA-3′ and 5′-AAACTGATTACTGGTAGGTGCTGGC-3′) and hSCARB2 (5′-CACCGTGTAGACCAGAGTATCGAGA-3′ and 5′-AAACTCTCGATACTCTGGTCTACAC-3′) (IDT) were phosphorylated separately using polynucleotide kinase (Fermentas) at 37°C for 30 minutes and then annealed by heating to 95°C for 5 minutes and cooling to 25°C at 1.5°C/minute. The annealed oligonucleotides were then ligated into a gel-purified lentiCRISPR v2 plasmid at 25°C for 5 minutes using T7 ligase (Enzymatics).

The hWARS-lentiCRISPR or hSCARB2-lentiCRISPR plasmids were cotransfected with the packaging plasmids pMD2.G and psPAX2 (Addgene; plasmids 12259 and 12260) into 293T cells for lentivirus production. Briefly, the transfection complex containing 10 μg hWARS-lentiCRISPR/hSCARB2-lentiCRISPR plasmid, 5 μg pMD2.G, 7.5 μg psPAX2, 100 μl Plus Reagent (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and 50 μl Lipofectamine 2000 (Life Technologies) was allowed to inoculate with the 293T cells for 6 hours. At 60 hours after transfection, the lentiviruses were harvested from the conditioned media by centrifugation at 1,811 g at 4°C for 10 minutes and then passed through a 0.45-μm low-protein–binding membrane (MilliporeSigma). The purified lentiviruses were then transduced into RD or NT2 cells. On day 3 after transduction, 1 μg/ml and 0.5 μg/ml puromycin (MilliporeSigma) were added to the transduced RD and NT2 cells, respectively. The transduced cells were serially diluted into 96-well plates for clonal expansion. The inactivation of targeted gene expression in these clones was confirmed by Western blot analyses.

Study approval. The mouse experiments were approved by the Committee on the Use of Live Animals in Teaching and Research, Hong Kong University (CULATR 3630–15) and the Department of Health of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region under the Animals (Control of Experiments) Ordinance, Chapter 340 (15-235 in DH/HA&P/8/2/3 Pt.71).

Statistics. Unless otherwise specified, all data were evaluated using a 2-tailed, unequal variance Student’s t test, and 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. P values of less than 0.05 were considered significant. The statistical significance threshold was adjusted by Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons.