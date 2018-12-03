Ushering in the cardiac role of Ubiquilin1

Commentary 10.1172/JCI124567

Authorship note: XF and CT contributed equally to this work.

Address correspondence to: Ju Chen, Department of Medicine, University of California San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, BSB 5025, Mail Code 0613C, La Jolla, California 92093, USA. Phone: 858.822.4276; Email: juchen@ucsd.edu .

Find articles by Trexler, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Authorship note: XF and CT contributed equally to this work.

Address correspondence to: Ju Chen, Department of Medicine, University of California San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, BSB 5025, Mail Code 0613C, La Jolla, California 92093, USA. Phone: 858.822.4276; Email: juchen@ucsd.edu .

Authorship note: XF and CT contributed equally to this work.

Address correspondence to: Ju Chen, Department of Medicine, University of California San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, BSB 5025, Mail Code 0613C, La Jolla, California 92093, USA. Phone: 858.822.4276; Email: juchen@ucsd.edu .

Protein quality control (PQC) mechanisms are essential for maintaining cardiac function, and alterations in this pathway influence multiple forms of heart disease. Since heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide, understanding how the delicate balance between protein synthesis and degradation is regulated in the heart demands attention. The study by Hu et al. reveals that the extraproteasomal ubiquitin receptor Ubiquilin1 (Ubqln1) plays an important role in cardiac ubiquitination-proteasome coupling, particularly in response to myocardial ischemia/reperfusion injury, thereby suggesting that this may be a new avenue for therapeutics.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.