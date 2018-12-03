Commentary 10.1172/JCI124567

Ushering in the cardiac role of Ubiquilin1

Xi Fang, Christa Trexler, and Ju Chen

Department of Medicine, UCSD, La Jolla, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Ju Chen, Department of Medicine, University of California San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, BSB 5025, Mail Code 0613C, La Jolla, California 92093, USA. Phone: 858.822.4276; Email: juchen@ucsd.edu.

Authorship note: XF and CT contributed equally to this work.

Published in Volume 128, Issue 12 on December 3, 2018
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(12):5195–5197. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124567.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Protein quality control (PQC) mechanisms are essential for maintaining cardiac function, and alterations in this pathway influence multiple forms of heart disease. Since heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide, understanding how the delicate balance between protein synthesis and degradation is regulated in the heart demands attention. The study by Hu et al. reveals that the extraproteasomal ubiquitin receptor Ubiquilin1 (Ubqln1) plays an important role in cardiac ubiquitination-proteasome coupling, particularly in response to myocardial ischemia/reperfusion injury, thereby suggesting that this may be a new avenue for therapeutics.

