Inadequate ubiquitination-proteasome coupling contributes to myocardial ischemia-reperfusion injury

Ubqln1 colocalizes with the proteasome and is recruited to the ERAD upon ER stress in cardiomyocytes. To investigate the distribution of Ubqln1 proteins in cardiomyocytes, we performed immunofluorescence confocal microscopy of cultured neonatal rat ventricular myocytes (NRVMs) overexpressing a FLAG-tagged full-length Ubqln1. Double-immunostaining revealed that Ubqln1 and Psmb5 (a stoichiometric subunit of the 20S proteasome) are colocalized, showing a striated pattern of enrichment (Figure 1A). The Psmb5-marked proteasome distribution in the cultured cardiomyocytes was in agreement with prior reports showing the enrichment of cardiac proteasomes in the intermyofibrillar space at the z-line level (38, 39). The colocalization between Ubqln1 and proteasomes is consistent with the purported role of Ubqln1 in coupling ubiquitination to proteasomal degradation. The physical interaction of Ubqln1 with the proteasome is further confirmed by our coimmunoprecipitation (co-IP) studies, which revealed that Rpt2, a stoichiometric subunit of the 19S proteasome, was detected in the Ubqln1 IP (Figure 1B). In HEK293 cells, Ubqln1 was shown to bind UBXD2 (also known as Erasin) (36), a known component of the ERAD machinery (40); our co-IP experiments confirmed that this also occurs in cardiomyocytes when ER stress is induced with tunicamycin, a prototype inducer of ER stress that achieves that induction through inhibition of protein glycosylation (Figure 1B), suggesting that Ubqln1 is likely involved in ERAD in cardiomyocytes during ER stress.

Figure 1 Ubqln1 colocalizes with the proteasome and is recruited to the ERAD pathway by ER stress in NRVMs. (A) Representative confocal micrographs of double-immunofluorescence staining for Ubqln1 (red) and Psmb5 (green). FLAG-tagged Ubqln1 was overexpressed in NRVMs grown on chamber slides through adenovirus-mediated gene delivery. The cells were fixed and processed for indirect immunofluorescence staining for FLAG and Psmb5. Scale bar: 5 μm. (B) Immunoblot analyses for the indicated proteins in the FLAG-Ubqln1 immunoprecipitates. Cultured NRVMs were infected with adenoviruses expressing FLAG-Ubqln1 or Ad–β-Gal 24 hours before treatment with tunicamycin (60 μg/ml) for 6 hours. The cell lysates were subject to co-IP with a mouse monoclonal anti-FLAG Ab. The IP products were fractionated with 10% SDS-PAGE and transferred to PVDF membrane for immunoblot. Loading control used in-gel stain-free total protein imaging (Supplemental Figure 1). (C and D) Western blot image (C) and densitometry data (D) of Western blot analysis for myocardial Ubqln1 in WT mice subjected to myocardial IRI (30 minutes/24 hours) or sham surgery. Both 1% Triton X-100 PBS-soluble and -insoluble fractions were examined. Tg, Ubqln1 Tg mouse myocardial tissue used as a positive control to validate the Ubqln1 Ab. Loading controls used in-gel stain-free total protein imaging (Supplemental Figure 2). Mean ± SD are superimposed. Two-tailed t test with Welch’s correction. For each group of all mouse experiments presented here and after, equal or nearly equal numbers of male and female mice were used. Each dot and each lane in Western blot image represents an individual animal.

We performed Western blot analysis for myocardial Ubqln1 levels of WT mice subject to sham surgery or myocardial IRI induced via left anterior descending coronary artery (LAD) ligation for 30 minutes, followed by release for 24 hours. The result revealed that Ubqln1 was only detected in the soluble fraction of myocardial proteins in both IRI and sham surgery control groups and that Ubqln1 protein levels in the region remote to the IRI were considerably higher in the IRI group than in the sham group (Figure 1, C and D).

Mice with perinatal Ubqln1-CKO develop late-onset cardiomyopathy. By coupling a Ubqln1 floxed allele (Ubqln1fl/fl) with the cre transgene driven by the Myh6 promoter (Myh6-cre) (41), we successfully generated perinatal Ubqln1-CKO mice. In homozygous Ubqln1-CKO (Ubqln1fl/fl::Myh6-cre) mice, myocardial Ubqln1 protein levels were markedly reduced at postnatal day 1 and further reduced at day 3 and day 7. By day 7, the remaining myocardial Ubqln1 proteins were less than 10% of those of the Ubqln1fl/fl and Myh6-cre control mice (Figure 2A). The residual Ubqln1 proteins were likely from the noncardiomyocyte compartment. Offspring from breeding pairs between Ubqln1fl/+ and Ubqln1fl/+::Myh6-cre or between Ubqln1fl/fl and Ubqln1fl/+::Myh6-cre displayed the expected genotypes of the Mendelian ratio at birth, suggesting no embryonic lethality. No gross abnormality was discernible during the first 7 months of age in any of these genotypes, including homozygous Ubqln1-CKO mice. However, by 5 months of age, echocardiography revealed cardiac malfunction, as reflected by moderate but statistically significant increases in left ventricle (LV) end-systolic internal diameter (LVIDs) and decreases in ejection fraction (EF), fractional shortening (FS), stroke volume (SV), and cardiac output (CO) in the homozygous Ubqln1-CKO mice compared with the control group (Figure 2, B and C). Strikingly, homozygous Ubqln1-CKO mice died prematurely, with a median life span of 322 days, which is significantly shorter than that of the heterozygous Ubqln1-CKO (Ubqln1fl/+::Myh6-cre) mice (Figure 2D). These observations show that perinatal Ubqln1-CKO causes a late-onset cardiomyopathy in mice, demonstrating that Ubqln1 is dispensable for perinatal and postnatal cardiac development, but that it inevitably plays an important role in maintaining normal cardiac function. Notably, the heterozygous Ubqln1-CKO mice lived longer than the homozygotes, but still showed a significantly shortened life span compared with the littermate Ubqln1fl/fl mice (Figure 2D), which suggests a gene-dosage effect. However, a gene-dosage effect on life span is uncertain, as the potential contribution of Myh6-cre to this phenotype observed in the heterozygous Ubqln1-CKO could not be ruled out.

Figure 2 Perinatal ablation of Ubqln1 in cardiomyocytes causes late-onset cardiomyopathy in mice. Equal numbers of male and female mice were analyzed for each group. (A) Western blot analyses of myocardial Ubqln1 in Ubqln1-CKO (CKO) and littermate control (CTL) mice. (B and C) Echocardiographic data of mice at 5 months of age. Scatter dot plots are superimposed by mean ± SD. Two-tailed Student’s t test. LVPW, left ventricular posterior wall thickness; LVPWd, LVPW at end of diastole; LVPWs, LVPW at end of systole; LVIP, LV internal dimension; LVIDd, end-diastolic LVID; LVIDs, end-systolic LVID. Each lane (A) or dot (B and C) represents a mouse. (D) Kaplan-Meier survival curves, log-rank test.

Ubqln1-CKO compromises ubiquitination-proteasome coupling and impairs UPS performance in the heart. As a mammalian orthologue of yeast Dsk2, Ubqln1 is purported to function as a Ub receptor that shuttles ubiquitinated proteins to the proteasome for degradation, which is critical to UPS-mediated protein degradation (19); however, this proposition has not been formally tested in animals. Hence, we assessed cardiac UPS performance and the coupling between ubiquitination and proteasomal degradation in Ubqln1-CKO mice. First, we examined the myocardial levels of steady-state Ub conjugates and found that total ubiquitinated proteins and K48-linked poly-Ub chains (Figure 3) as well as K63-linked poly-Ub chains (Supplemental Figure 3; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98287DS1) were moderately but statistically significantly increased in the homozygous Ubqln1-CKO mice. This suggests that the degradation of ubiquitinated proteins in cardiomyocytes is impaired by Ubqln1 deficiency. To further probe myocardial UPS proteolytic performance, we introduced transgenic (Tg) GFPdgn, a well-proven surrogate substrate of the UPS created via carboxyl fusion of degron CL1 to an enhanced green fluorescence protein (42), into the Ubqln1-CKO and littermate control mice via mouse crossbreeding. At 3 weeks of age, when gross and cardiac abnormalities had not become discernible yet, myocardial GFPdgn protein levels were significantly higher in the Ubqln1-CKO mice than in littermate controls (Figure 4, A and B), indicative of impairment of cardiac UPS performance by Ubqln1-CKO. The increased ubiquitinated proteins and impaired UPS performance in Ubqln1-CKO hearts are not caused by a decrease in the intrinsic function of the proteasome because all 3 types of myocardial proteasomal peptidase activities from both the 20S and the 26S proteasomes were comparable between Ubqln1-CKO and control mice (Figure 4, C–H). Taken together, these findings demonstrate that Ubqln1 plays an important role in UPS-mediated protein degradation through coupling ubiquitination with proteasomal degradation and that the Ubqln1-CKO mice represent a mouse model of cardiomyocyte-restricted impaired coupling between ubiquitination and the proteasome.

Figure 3 Western blot analyses for myocardial total and K48-linked Ub conjugates in Ubqln1-CKO and littermate control mice at 3 weeks of age. The 1% Triton X-100 soluble and insoluble fractions of protein extracts from ventricular tissues were subject to SDS-PAGE and immunoblotting. GAPDH and sarcomeric α-actinin (Actn) were reprobed as the loading controls for the soluble and insoluble fractions, respectively. Representative images (A, C, E, G) and pooled densitometry data (B, D, F, H) are presented. A–D, Changes in total ubiquitinated proteins in the soluble (A and B) and insoluble (C and D) fractions. E–H, Changes in K48-linked ubiquitinated proteins in the soluble (E and F) and insoluble (G and H) fractions. P values were derived from the 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction. Each dot and each lane in Western blot image represents an independent animal.

Figure 4 Ubqln1-CKO impairs myocardial UPS performance without affecting proteasome peptidase activities at 3 weeks of age. (A and B) Representative image (A) and pooled densitometry data (B) of Western blot analyses for the indicated proteins in ventricular myocardial samples. Tg GFPdgn was introduced into Ubqlin1-CKO and control background through mouse crossbreeding. (C–H) Myocardial proteasomal peptidase activity assays. Crude protein extracts from the ventricular myocardium of homozygous Ubqln1-CKO mice and littermate control (combining Ubqln1fl/fl and heterozygous Ubqln1-CKO) mice as well as from a Tg mouse model of desmin-related cardiomyopathy serving as a positive control [(+)CTL] for the assays were assayed for their 20S and 26S proteasomal chymotrypsin-like (C and D), caspase-like (E and F), and trypsin-like (G and H) activities using specific fluorogenic substrates. The P values between control and Ubqln1-CKO groups were derived from 2-tailed unpaired t test with Welch’s correction. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005 vs. control and Ubqln1-CKO, Welch’s ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test for pair-wise comparison. Each dot and each lane in Western blot represents an independent mouse.

Ubqln1-CKO exacerbates myocardial IRI. Perinatal Ubqln1-CKO mice do not show apparent abnormality until 5 months of age, and we observed a significant increase in myocardial Ubqln1 protein levels in WT mice subjected to myocardial IRI (Figure 1, C and D); hence, we hypothesized that Ubqln1 might play a more critical role in UPS-mediated protein degradation under a stress condition than at baseline. To test this hypothesis, we subjected 10-week-old Ubqln1-CKO and control mice to myocardial IRI, which was induced as described in Figure 5. Hemodynamic measurements revealed that the comparable IRI procedure induced more severe impairment of LV systolic and diastolic function in Ubqln1-CKO mice than in control mice, as reflected by significantly lower LV peak pressure (LVSP), diminished maximum rate of rise of left ventricular pressure (dP/dt), and elevated minimum dP/dt (Figure 5). Notably, compared with the control sham group, the Ubqln1-CKO sham group displayed a significantly elevated minimum dP/dt (P < 0.01), comparable to that induced by IRI in the control mice, although the parameters of systolic function (LVSP, maximum dP/dt) were not discernibly different between the 2 sham groups. This suggests 2 possibilities: (a) mild diastolic malfunction of Ubqln1-CKO mice at baseline that was not detected with echocardiography at this age became detectable with the more sensitive catheterization-based LV mechanical assessment; (b) the stress from the sham operation, which involves a major open chest surgery, unmasked the compromised LV diastolic function in Ubqln1-CKO mice. Furthermore, comparable initial ischemic insult (i.e., comparable area at risk [AAR]) resulted in a significantly larger infarct size in Ubqln1-CKO mice than in control mice, as determined with triphenyltetrazolium chloride (TTC) staining (Figure 6). These results demonstrate that Ubqln1-mediated ubiquitination-proteasome coupling is essential to cardiac function and cardiomyocyte survival under stress conditions.

Figure 5 Cardiac Ubqln1 deficiency exacerbates LV malfunction induced by acute myocardial IRI. (A) Young adult homozygous Ubqln1-CKO mice and littermate control mice were subject to LAD ligation for 30 minutes, and then the ligation was released for reperfusion. At 23.5 hours after reperfusion, LV catheterization was performed to record LV pressure (B) and dP/dt (C, D) in vivo. ****P < 0.0001 vs. the respective sham group. Two-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test for pair-wise comparison. Each dot represents an individual animal.

Figure 6 Cardiac Ubqln1 ablation increases infarct size induced by acute myocardial IRI in mice. Myocardial IRI was produced as described in Figure 5. At 24 hours of reperfusion, the animal was sacrificed, the original coronary ligature was retied, and the heart was subject to retrograde perfusion with 5% phthalocyanine blue to demarcate the original ischemic area or AAR before undergoing TTC staining to reveal the infarct area. (A) Representative pair of TTC staining images. (B) AAR presented is the percentage of LV that was subject to ischemia during the initial LAD ligation phase. (C) Changes in infarct size. Two-tailed Student’s t test. Each dot represents an individual animal.

Overexpression of Ubqln1 attenuates myocardial IRI. To test the impact of Ubqln1 gain of function, we have created a Tg mouse model of Ubqln1 overexpression (43), in which Ubqln1 overexpression is driven by the CAG promoter consisting of the CMV immediate early enhancer element and the chicken β-actin promoter (44). Three stable Tg lines were obtained with myocardial Ubqln1 overexpression of 3-, 5-, and 9-fold compared with the endogenous Ubqln1 protein level (Figure 7A). In these stable mouse lines, Ubqln1 overexpression did not lead to discernible abnormal phenotypes at baseline conditions. Mixed-sex adult littermate Tg and non-Tg (nTg) mice from the intermediate overexpression line were subject to IRI in exactly the same way as described earlier for the Ubqln1-CKO mice. LV catheterization and pressure measurement were performed at 24 hours after the initiation of reperfusion to assess changes in LV function. No statistically significant difference in any of the parameters was discerned between the nTg sham and the Tg sham groups. As reflected by marked decreases in LVSP and maximum dP/dt as well as by substantial elevation of minimum dP/dt, LV systolic and diastolic function were substantially impaired by IRI in both nTg and Tg mice. The IRI-induced LV functional impairment was remarkably less severe in the Tg mice than in the nTg mice (Figure 7). Infarct size assessment using TTC staining also revealed that the same initial ischemia caused significantly smaller infarct size in Ubqln1 Tg mice than in nTg mice (Figure 8). These experiments demonstrate that Ubqln1 gain of function protects myocardium against acute IRI, which indicates that inadequate coupling between ubiquitination and proteasomal degradation is a major pathogenic factor for IRI.

Figure 7 Tg Ubqln1 overexpression attenuates LV malfunction induced by acute myocardial IRI in mice. (A) Representative image of Western blot analysis for myocardial Ubqln1 protein levels in Ubqln1 Tg mouse lines. Ventricular myocardial samples were collected from an adult mouse from each of the 3 Ubqln1 stable Tg mouse lines (U1, U2, and U3) and an nTg littermate mouse of each (N1, N2, and N3) and processed for analysis. β-Tubulin was probed for loading control. (B–D) Comparisons of hemodynamic parameters between Ubqln1 Tg and nTg mice at 24 hours after IRI or sham surgery. Mixed sex Tg and nTg littermate mice from the U2 line were subject to the IRI or sham surgical procedures; 24 hours after the initiation of reperfusion, LV was catheterized and changes in LV pressure were measured with the heart rate comparable among the 4 groups (data not shown). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005; ****P < 0.0001 vs. the respective sham group. Two-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test for pair-wise comparison. Each dot represents an individual animal.

Figure 8 Tg Ubqln1 overexpression reduces infarct size during acute myocardial IRI in mice. (A–C) The induction of myocardial IRI in Ubqln1-Tg and nTg littermate mice and the subsequent processing and measurements at the terminal experiment were performed in the same way as described for Figures 5 and 6. Two-tailed Student’s t test. Each dot represents an individual animal. Scale bars = 5 mm.

Ubqln1 overexpression promotes proteasomal degradation of oxidized proteins and a surrogate misfolded protein without altering autophagic flux in cardiomyocytes. In Ubqln1-CKO mice, the loss of Ubqln1 is restricted to cardiomyocytes, but Tg Ubqln1 overexpression is not; thus, it remains an important question whether the protective effects of Ubqln1 gain of function on IRI observed in the Ubqln1 Tg mice were necessarily derived from the Ubqln1 increase in the cardiomyocyte compartment. To answer this question, we performed cardiomyocyte culture studies.

A rapid increase in oxidative stress in ischemic myocardium when reperfusion is initiated and resultant oxidative modifications to macromolecules, such as proteins and lipids, are well established causes of IRI. The oxidized proteins, for example, not only lose their normal function, but also gain toxicities and thereby further adversely affect cell function and viability. Therefore, once formed, a timely removal of these oxidized proteins should help reduce their toxicities to the cell. Given the supposed role of Ubqln1 in UPS-mediated protein degradation, we hypothesized that the primary mechanism underlying protection by Ubqln1 against myocardial IRI works to facilitate UPS-mediated degradation of oxidized proteins in cardiomyocytes. To examine this hypothesis, we subjected cultured NRVMs to increased oxidative stress produced by hydrogen peroxide and examined the impact of forced Ubqln1 overexpression on the dynamic changes in the levels of steady-state protein carbonyls. The latter is the signature change of oxidative modifications on proteins and can be derivatized to 2,4-dinitrophenyl–hydrazone (DNP-hydrazone) by reaction with 2,4 dinitrophenylhydrazine (DNPH) and then detected with anti-DNP Abs (45). We found that hydrogen peroxide treatment induced dose-dependent increases in DNP-derivatized protein carbonyls and that the increases were substantially less in NRVMs overexpressing Ubqln1 compared with cells without Ubqln1 overexpression. Moreover, proteasome inhibition significantly increased protein carbonyls in H 2 O 2 -treated NRVMs, and this increase could not be attenuated by Ubqln1 overexpression. In other words, the decreasing protein carbonyl levels by Ubqln1 overexpression were nearly completely prevented by proteasome inhibition with bortezomib (Figure 9). These findings demonstrate that, under acute oxidative stress, there is an inadequate coupling between ubiquitination and proteasomal degradation and that overexpression of Ubqln1 is sufficient to promote UPS-mediated removal of oxidized proteins.

Figure 9 Ubqln1 overexpression promotes proteasomal degradation of oxidized proteins in cultured NRVMs. Twenty-four hours after plating, NRVMs were infected with Ad-Ubqln1 or Ad–β-Gal. Further experiments were initiated at 48 hours after the adenoviral infection. (A and B) Representative images of Western blot analyses for DNP-derivatized protein carbonyls. The Ubqln1 overexpressing and control NRVMs were treated with H 2 O 2 at the indicated doses. The cells were harvested at either 15 minutes (A) or 3 hours (B) after the H 2 O 2 treatment for DNPH derivatization to measure the level of protein carbonyls. D/G, DNP/GAPDH. Representatives of 3 biological repeats are shown. (C and D) Proteasome inhibition attenuates the Ubqln1 overexpression-induced reduction of oxidized proteins. The cultured NRVMs were treated with proteasome inhibitor bortezomib (BZM, +) or vehicle control (saline, –) at 10 minutes before H 2 O 2 treatment was initiated. Three hours later, cells were harvested for DNPH derivatization. Representative images (C) and pooled densitometry data from 3 biological repeats (D) are shown. *P < 0.05 vs. the H 2 O 2 group; 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test.

To determine whether Ubqln1 overexpression enhances UPS performance in cardiomyocytes, we tested the effect of Ubqln1 overexpression on the protein level of a known UPS substrate, GFPu, in cultured NRVMs (46), a slightly different version of GFPdgn, as expressed in the GFPdgn Tg mice used in the Ubqln1-CKO in vivo study (Figure 4, A and B). It should be pointed out that GFPu/GFPdgn is also a surrogate for misfolded proteins (15, 16, 47). Consistently with what was observed in Ubqln1-CKO hearts, overexpression of full-length Ubqln1 significantly decreased, while overexpression of a UBL-deleted form of Ubqln1 (Ubqln1-ΔUBL) markedly increased, the steady-state GFPu protein level (Figure 10, A–D), indicating that Ubqln1 gain of function promotes UPS-mediated degradation of misfolded proteins and that the Ubqln1-ΔUBL, which is able to bind ubiquitinated proteins but unable to interact with the proteasome, acts as a decoy Ub receptor and thereby prevents ubiquitinated substrates from proteasomal degradation in cardiomyocytes. Furthermore, we tested to determine whether autophagy is involved in the Ubqln1 promotion of oxidized protein removal and cardioprotection, and we found that Ubqln1 overexpression did not alter LC3-II flux, a commonly used indicator of autophagic activity (48), in cardiomyocytes (Figure 10, E and F).