ATAC-ing the mechanisms of renin regulation

Commentary 10.1172/JCI124177

Address correspondence to: Steven D. Crowley, Division of Nephrology, Department of Medicine, Durham VA, and Duke University Medical Centers, DUMC Box 103015, Durham, North Carolina 27710, USA. Phone: 919.684.9788; Email: steven. d.crowley@duke.edu .

Renin-expressing cells have been conserved through evolution and maintain blood pressure and fluid homeostasis. Lack of availability of tools to study the specifics of renin regulation has limited advances in this field. In the current issue of the Journal of Clinical Investigation, Martinez and colleagues used the genome-wide assessment of the chromatin status of cells and uncovered a unique set of super-enhancers that determine the identity of renin cells. The renin super-enhancers play a key role in the molecular memory of renin cell function, a mechanism at the core of preserving homeostasis.

