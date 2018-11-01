Super-enhancers maintain renin-expressing cell identity and memory to preserve multi-system homeostasis

Accessible chromatin and enhancer elements characteristic of renin cells. The identity of a cell is ultimately determined by its unique and specific pattern of gene expression. In turn, gene expression is facilitated by active regulatory elements in the genome that display open, accessible chromatin configuration. To define regulatory distal enhancers and promoter regions along the genome of renin-producing cells where the chromatin is open, we performed the assay for transposase-accessible chromatin with high-throughput sequencing (ATAC-Seq) (6). We compared several types of renin cells. JG cells are the classical renin-expressing cells found in the adult unstressed animal (Figure 1B). To isolate JG cells, we generated mice bearing the Ren1c promoter fused to yellow fluorescent protein (YFP), thus identifying cells in which the renin promoter is actively transcribing renin and YFP (Figure 1B). JG cells were freshly dispersed and purified using fluorescence-activated cell sorting. We also looked at “recruited” cells along the afferent arterioles chronically stimulated to adopt the renin phenotype (Figure 1C). They are an invaluable model to understand the developmental memory of renin cell identity. Recruited cells were sorted from the kidneys of Ren1c–/– Ren1c-YFP+ mice (7). These mice contain intact 5′ and 3′ regulatory regions of the renin locus, but the gene itself is inactivated by gene targeting, therefore providing a unique tractable model system to study the regulatory activity of the renin locus (8). These animals are hypotensive and fluid depleted, 2 conditions that constantly stimulate the recruitment of cells attempting to produce RENIN along the kidney arterioles (Figure 1C). They harbor the same Ren1c-YFP transgene described above, reporting the activity of the renin promoter via YFP (9), which marks the recruited renin cells along the arterioles (Figure 1C). These mice have 5 to 10 times more YFP+ cells (range: 1,770–80,369; median: 16,175; mean: 18,334) along the arterioles than JG cells from WT mice (range: 841–6,917; median: 3,771; mean: 3,863; P < 0.001), and although these native renin cells do not produce RENIN, they maintain a super-activated renin promoter and conserve the molecular program of the renin cell phenotype (7). The results from those in vivo–isolated cells were compared with a third cellular model of renin-producing cells, the As4.1 kidney tumoral cells, derived from transgenic mice that harbor a transgene containing the Ren2 5′ regulatory noncoding region fused to the SV40 T antigen gene (Figure 1D). These cells express authentic renin from the Ren1c gene — similarly to the freshly dispersed native cells described above — and secrete large amounts of RENIN constitutively in long-term culture (10). As4.1 cells contain all the necessary machinery for the correct tissue- and cell-specific expression of renin (11). Figure 1D shows the morphology of As4.1 cells and the presence of RENIN granules stained with the vital dye neutral red, resembling the appearance of JG precursor cells in the mammalian kidney (12). Figure 1E illustrates our hypotheses and the methods used to test the renin cells using as an example the chromatin at the renin locus. We hypothesize that renin cells possess unique sets of renin cell–specific genomic elements such as enhancers and super-enhancers characterized by open chromatin configuration, deposition of H3K27ac, mediator subunit 1 (Med1), polymerase II (Pol II), and high density of transcription factor binding. We suggest that those genomic regions are functionally responsible for the unique transcription profile that determines the identity of the renin cell. We further propose that the memory of the renin phenotype resides in and is controlled by a dynamic super-enhancer at the renin locus, which can be reactivated in response to external signals and/or epigenetic rewriting.

Figure 2 shows the DNA accessibility profiles found in each cell type. ATAC-Seq performed in JG cells identified 16,905 open chromatin regions, whereas recruited renin cells and As4.1 cells contained 37,802 and 49,501 accessible chromatin regions, respectively. These 3 cell types shared 19,256 consensus ATAC-Seq peaks genome-wide (Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI121361DS1). In the heatmaps, each row represents an ATAC-Seq region with significant signal intensity in any of the 3 renin cell types that were clustered according to their chromatin state. Cluster 0 illustrates the ATAC-Seq peaks shared among the 3 cell types, indicating regulatory elements that may characterize the renin cells (Figure 2A). Clusters 1–5 identified regions of open chromatin differentially distributed among cell types (Figure 2B). We observed that clusters 1 and 2 shared ATAC-Seq peaks between JG and recruited cells, cluster 3 shows shared peaks between JG and As4.1 cells, cluster 4 shows specific peaks in JG cells, and cluster 5 shows specific peaks for the As4.1 cell line. The intensities of the ATAC-Seq peaks were normalized (Z scores) for these clusters to highlight the relative cell type–specific regions for each of them (Figure 2C). Figure 2D illustrates the proportions of ATAC-Seq peaks in each cluster according to the genomic compartments. For instance, cluster 0 shows the greater enrichment for ATAC-Seq peaks at the promoter regions (–1 kb to +1 kb of the transcription start site [TSS]), suggesting that these are active regions in the genome.

Figure 2 Comparative analysis of chromatin states across renin cell types. (A and B) Heatmaps depict the sequencing read coverage intensity at 19,256 consensus ATAC-Seq peaks. Each row represents the DNA accessibility profile of a regulatory element demonstrating significant ATAC-Seq signal intensity. While cluster 0 shows ATAC-Seq and H3K27ac ChIP-Seq (Supplemental Figure 1A) peaks that are shared by the 3 cell types, clusters 1–5 demonstrate cell type–specific differential distributions and ATAC-Seq reads (B) at 5 kb upstream and downstream of each of the ATAC-Seq peaks. (C) Read coverage intensities at cell type–specific ATAC-Seq peaks: cluster 1 and 2 show ATAC-Seq peaks observed in mouse isolated cell types; cluster 3 shows ATAC-Seq peaks shared by As4.1 cell line and in JG cells; cluster 4 shows specific peaks in JG cells; cluster 5 shows specific ATAC-Seq peaks in As4.1 cells. Normalized ATAC-Seq signal intensities (Z scores) at peaks in clusters 1–5 to highlight the relative cell type–specific ATAC-Seq signal. (D) Pie charts show proportions of ATAC-Seq peaks in each cluster in the indicated genomic compartments. Promoter regions are defined as 1,000 bp upstream to 100 bp downstream of the transcription start site (TSS), intragenic regions are defined as introns, exons, 5′ UTR, 3′ UTR, and TTS, and the rest of the genome is defined as the intergenic regions. Genomic control sites are defined as all the sites in the genome with bins equivalent to the median ATAC peak size and a sliding window of half that size. (E) Expression levels for genes associated to ATAC-Seq peaks in cluster 0 shown in B. The inset to the right shows the renin gene with notable differences in its expression between the 3 cell types. (F) Genome browser image at the renin locus shows a remarkably similar pattern of ATAC-Seq among the renin cell types.

To correlate the activity at these regulatory elements with their transcriptional state, we acquired RNA-Seq gene expression profiles in these 3 cell types. Using the Genomic Regions Enrichment of Annotations Tool (GREAT) (13), we annotated genes near these overlap regions, using the GRCh38/mm10 assembly under default settings, thereby assigning each gene to a regulatory region nearby and either upstream or downstream to the TSS. As a result, we obtained 7,479 genes corresponding to cluster 0. Comparative transcriptome analysis among JG cells, recruited cells, and As4.1 cells are shown in Figure 2E and Supplemental Table 2. The inset in Figure 2E shows 577 genes clustered with a similar expression pattern. We highlighted the presence of the renin gene within this group, indicating that although the gene is not expressed in recruited cells, the intact regulatory region is important to the identity of the cells.

To define whether similar patterns of chromatin accessibility were present in renin cells from animals subjected to more acute hemodynamic stress, we studied cells obtained from WT (Ren1c+/+) mice harboring the same Ren1c-YFP transgene described above, subjected to sodium depletion plus captopril for 7 days as we previously described (14, 15). As expected, with this physiological challenge, YFP+ cells increase in number and are distributed along the afferent arterioles in a pattern similar to the one found in chronically recruited animals (Supplemental Figure 1A, right). The recruitment of renin-expressing cells was accompanied by a significant increase in circulating RENIN (328,689.78 ± 104,567 vs. 81,353.52 ± 44,573 pg/ml; P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 1B). Underlying these morphological and functional changes, ATAC signals along the regulatory regions of the renin gene indicated that the chromatin was open in a pattern remarkably similar to the patterns observed in JG cells, chronically recruited cells, and As4.1 cells (Figure 2F, Supplemental Figure 1C). Further comparisons of chromatin accessibility across the whole genome of these 4 cell types indicated that although the overall chromatin accessibility was quite similar among the 4 cells studied, the pattern of chromatin accessibility in acutely recruited (low sodium plus captopril) cells was more similar to the pattern observed in JG and chronically recruited cells than to the pattern observed in As4.1 cells (Supplemental Figure 1D). These results suggest that under short-term physiological stimulation, newly recruited cells may possess a chromatin configuration that resembles the chromatin of JG cells. On the other hand, chronic protracted stimulation, such as occurs in Ren1c knockout animals or in tumoral As4.1 cells, may result in additional chromatin changes unrelated to the core chromatin features that determine the renin phenotype but rather to concomitant pathological changes that may occur in these 2 situations (7, 10).

To further narrow the active distal and proximal regulatory elements, we also acquired epigenome maps of regions occupied by histone 3 lysine 27 acetylation (H3K27ac), which marks active enhancers and promoters (16). We performed chromatin immunoprecipitation followed by deep sequencing (ChIP-Seq) in biological replicates of native recruited renin cells and As4.1 cells. Using the model-based analysis of ChIP-Seq (MACS) (17), we identified 10,056 and 36,568 significantly enriched regions throughout the genome of recruited and As4.1 cells, respectively. Supplemental Figure 2A shows a heatmap with the enrichment of H3K27ac for the same 19,256 ATAC-Seq regions found among the 3 cell types (shown in Figure 2A). Supplemental Figure 2B shows an average plot of H3K27ac signal distribution in recruited renin cells across gene bodies, adjacent to TSSs throughout the genome. The average plot for promoter regions shows enrichment in both upstream and downstream regions of the TSS where enhancers are usually located. Supplemental Figure 2B shows the same distribution pattern of H3K27ac signal in As4.1 cells. The peak locations relative to genomic annotations in both samples indicate that H3K27ac is equally distributed between introns and intergenic regions in native recruited renin cells as well as in As4.1 cells (Supplemental Figure 2C). The pattern of H3K27ac enrichment along all chromosomes is remarkably similar in both cell types, including the notoriously sparse signals in the sexual pair of chromosomes (Supplemental Figure 2D). Given that As4.1 cells continuously transcribe the renin gene, we investigated 2 other marks strongly associated with active enhancers and super-enhancers. We performed ChIP-Seq for the mediator subunit 1 (Med1) of the mediator complex, a coactivator mark associated with the preinitiation complex and which plays a crucial role in gene transcription (18). Using the MACS tool, we found 10,633 enhancers marked by MED1 deposition along the genome, with a strong enrichment –1.5 kb upstream as well as downstream of the TSSs (Supplemental Figure 2E). In addition, Chip-Seq for RNA Pol II was performed to identify genomic areas undergoing transcription in As4.1 cells. Using spatial clustering for identification of ChIP-enriched regions (SICERs) (19), we identified 40,897 peaks for Pol II (Supplemental Figure 2F). The most enriched binding for Pol II occurred at proximity to the TSS, indicative of the formation of the preinitiation complex or a paused state. The distribution of Pol II found along gene bodies is suggestive of genes undergoing active transcription, while the occupancy of Pol II at the 3′ end of genes indicates relative pausing as transcription is terminated.

Overall, in addition to the similarities identified in the renin cell types, the results also indicate that each cell type has its own exclusive set of open chromatin regions reflecting their particular physiological state.

Renin cells possess a unique group of super-enhancers that differentiate them from other cell types. Unlike typical enhancers, which are characterized by sharp and narrow (2–5 kb) peaks of H3K27ac, super-enhancers contain larger domains of H3K27ac (20, 21) and are densely loaded with the mediator complex and transcription and chromatin regulators. Super-enhancers are associated with genes that function as master regulators of lineage-controlling transcription factors and oncogenes (20–25).

To determine whether super-enhancers occur in renin cells, we used the ranking ordering of super enhancer (ROSE) software (21, 22). We identified 211 super-enhancers out of 2,704 total enhancers, based on the signal strength for H3K27ac in recruited native renin cells. Figure 3A shows a hockey plot depicting the super-enhancers found in those cells. Overall, in recruited native renin cells, 7% of the total H3K27ac peaks corresponded to super-enhancers (Figure 3B). The strong enrichment of H3K27ac signals found at super-enhancers was characterized by their occupancy of broader areas in the genome in comparison with typical enhancers (the median length in logarithmic scale was 3.150 bp as compared with 2.771 bp for typical enhancers; Figure 3C). While typical enhancers covered regions shorter than 1 kb, super-enhancers are gathered into clusters over 12.5 kb, the optimal distance found for stitching together the closely spaced enriched regions with very high signals (20). As expected, super-enhancers displayed higher signal intensity than typical enhancers (median intensity in log scale 3.482 and 2.904 for super-enhancers and typical enhancers, respectively; Figure 3D).

Figure 3 The renin cells possess a unique set of super-enhancers that differentiate them from other cell types. (A) There were 211 super-enhancers identified in native recruited cells, with the renin gene exhibiting the highest enrichment of H3K27ac signal, according to the ROSE software. (B) Pie chart illustrating the percentage of super-enhancers identified by H3K27ac ChIP-Seq. (C and D) Super-enhancer regions are larger in length and had more cumulative enrichment of H3K27ac signal than typical enhancers. (E) Super-enhancer–associated genes (blue) have higher expression levels than enhancer-associated genes (green). The histogram shows the density (number of counts in a bin, y axis) of genes as a function of the expression range in a logarithm scale (x axis). The dashed lines show the mean for each group. (F) Ninety-one super-enhancers, including the renin super-enhancer, are shared by the renin cells and absent in the other 21 tissue types. (G) Genome browser image showing deposition of H3K27ac signal upstream of the coding region of the renin gene only in renin cells. (H) GO terms significantly enriched using the genes associated with the 91 super-enhancers in renin cells. The GO terms exhibited a fold enrichment greater than 2 and a P < 0.05. (I) Left. Genes involved in Notch signaling (striped circles) and predicted associations returned by GeneMANIA. Right. Gene network illustrating predicted associations between genes involved in the cAMP signaling pathway as determined by GeneMANIA. Highlighted are genes related to the regulation of systemic blood pressure. Each gene is represented by a node (circles). The node size is proportional to the degree of connectivity and the node colors represent the functions in which genes are involved. Lines represent the relationship between genes, and the line width is proportional to the confidence of the connection. Wilcoxon signed rank sum test was performed for C, D, and E, P < 0.0001.

To investigate whether genes associated with super-enhancers had higher expression levels than those possessing typical enhancers, we used GeneMargin, utilizing arbitrary margins of 10 kb upstream of the transcription start site to 10 kb downstream from the 3′UTR. We assigned 563 genes to 211 super-enhancers (Supplemental Table 3). Figure 3E illustrates the distribution of genes with and without super-enhancers as a function of their level of expression. Whereas a large group of genes was associated with traditional enhancers, a greater density of highly expressed genes possessed super-enhancers (Figure 3E, right; Kruskal-Wallis, P = 0.0007447; Wilcoxon’s rank sum test, P = 9.383 × 10–5), resulting in a shift of the curve to the right. These results suggest that gene transcription is increased in genes driven by super-enhancers.

Our analysis of enhancers in As4.1 cells revealed 14,871 and 8,165 enhancers identified using the H3K27ac and Med1 marks, respectively. Of these, 888 and 477 super-enhancers were associated with either H3K27ac or Med1 enrichment, respectively (Supplemental Figure 3A), representing 6% of the peaks identified (Supplemental Figure 3B). Similarly, and as shown in native renin cells, super-enhancers in As4.1 cells were larger than typical enhancers (Supplemental Figure 3C), and they displayed more intense signals for H3K27ac and MED1 than traditional enhancers (Supplemental Figure 3D). Further, genes associated with super-enhancers had higher levels of expression than those associated with traditional enhancers (Supplemental Figure 3E; P < 2.2 × 10–16). Interestingly, genes associated with super-enhancers containing both H3K27ac and MED1 peaks had higher levels of expression than those containing one (Supplemental Figure 3E; P < 0.005633). However, a signal for H3K27ac had a higher impact on gene expression levels than a Med1 signal (P < 2.2 × 10–16) (Supplemental Figure 3E).

To investigate whether the super-enhancers found in renin cells were exclusive to them, we compared H3K27ac ChIP-Seq data from native recruited cells and As4.1 cells with H3K27ac ChIP-Seq data from 21 different tissues available in the Super-Enhancer Archive database (SEA) (26). The Venn diagram in Figure 3F shows that the recruited native renin cells possess an exclusive set of 107 super-enhancers that were not present in either the 21 tissue types from the SEA or the As4.1 cells. Equally importantly, a group of 91 super-enhancers, including the renin super-enhancer, was common to native renin cells and As4.1 cells, but was absent in available databases (Supplemental Table 4). Only 6 super-enhancers were shared among the native renin cells, As4.1 cells, and the super-enhancer database (Figure 3F). Figure 3G indicates that the enrichment of H3K27ac at the renin locus is unique to native renin cells and As4.1 cells, and it is not found in any other cell types from the ENCODE database (27). Given their specificity to renin-expressing cells, it is likely that this core group of super-enhancers regulates renin cell identity (Supplemental Table 4). The heatmap in Supplemental Figure 4A shows the expression pattern of the super-enhancer–associated genes in renin cells with the renin gene exhibiting the highest level of expression. The distribution of these super-enhancer–associated genes along the mouse chromosomes is not homogenous. Several chromosomes possess clustered super-enhancer genes (Chr: 11, 15, 17) whereas others (Chr: 5, 6, 13, 14, 18, X, Y) do not have any (Supplemental Figure 4B). Taken together, these results indicate that native renin cells can be recognized and discriminated from other cell types by their super-enhancer repertoire and their gene expression profile. This finding led us to investigate promising super-enhancer–associated candidate genes that are shared between native and As4.1 renin-producing cells. In order to identify the gene ontology (GO) terms significantly overrepresented in the given set of super-enhancer–associated genes, and to investigate which pathways could be enriched in recruited renin cells and As4.1, we utilized the KEGG (Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes) database and the DAVID annotation tool (28) for genes that are expressed in either one or both cell types. GO terms and KEGG pathway analysis taking into account only the 91 super-enhancers common to As4.1 and native recruited renin cells indicated the importance of the Notch and cAMP pathways and their associated genes in renin cell identity (Supplemental Table 5). Figure 3H shows the GO terms with fold enrichment greater than 2 when compared with the mouse genomic background (Benjamini P < 0.05). Interestingly, the Notch pathway was one of the most prominently enriched, suggesting that this pathway is important to maintain the identity of renin-expressing cells. In fact, genomic deletion or pharmacological inhibition of the Notch pathway in renin cells results in depletion of renin-positive cells (14). Figure 3I shows a predicted gene interaction, generated using GeneMANIA software (29), that includes genomic, proteomic, and molecular network interactions from different online sources. Genes included under Notch signaling that also possess associated super-enhancers include Ncor (nuclear receptor corepressor 2), Dtx3 (deltex 3, E3 ubiquitin ligase), Dvl3 (disheveled segment polarity protein 3), Notch2 (notch 2), Ep300 (E1A binding protein p300), and Hes1 (hairy and enhancer of split 1). Supplemental Table 6 lists all genes and their functions as returned by GeneMANIA. In addition, components of the cyclic AMP signaling pathway were also significantly enriched against the mouse genomic background. These results agree with our previous demonstration that the cAMP pathway is crucial for the development of renin cells, expression of the renin gene, and RENIN release (9). Genes annotated with this GO term include Jun (jun proto-oncogene), Per1 (period circadian clock 1), Fosb (FBJ osteosarcoma oncogene B), Dusp1 (dual specificity phosphatase 1), Jund (jun D proto-oncogene), Ren1 (renin 1), Rela (v-rel reticuloendotheliosis viral oncogene homolog A [avian]), and Junb (jun B proto-oncogene). These findings support previous work demonstrating the importance of these 2 signaling pathways in the maintenance of the renin cell phenotype (9, 14, 30).

Figure 4 A super-enhancer at the renin locus contributes to renin cell identity. (A) The renin super-enhancer is indicated by the grey bar at the top of the figure. The y axis shows the scales used for the signal enrichment for each assay. The x axis shows the coordinates across the genome. The ATAC-Seq profile shows overlap of the signals among the JG cells (green), recruited cells (blue), and As4.1 cells (pink) upstream of the coding region of the renin gene. Recruited cells and As4.1 cells share a similar distribution of H3K27ac signals. Also shown are the ChIP-Seq signals corresponding to MED1 (dark blue) and Pol II (purple). Pol II shows a strong signal all along the renin gene, suggesting that the gene is actively transcribed. All the ChIP-Seq signals overlapped with the accessible chromatin shown for the JG cells and recruited native renin cells. (B) The classic enhancer (CE, 241 bp) is located between –2866 to –2625 (light blue circle). It contains a bona fide CRE element where Creb binds. The purple circle marks the Rbpj-Enh. (C) Targeted deletion of the CE and the Rbpj-Enh using the CRISPR-Cas9 system. Shown are the genomic sequences of the targeted areas with the PAM sequences indicated in red and the Sanger sequencing chromatograms confirming the deletions. (D) Renin mRNA expression levels were significantly decreased in the targeted populations of cells in comparison with control samples for both the CE and the Rbpj-Enh. (E) Measurement of renin protein in the supernatants of targeted populations after 48 hours of transfection shows a significant decrease in secreted renin levels. These data indicate that these regions within the renin SE are involved in the regulation of renin synthesis and release. Data are represented as mean ± SD (n = 3 in each group). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-sided Student’s t test.

The renin locus possesses a super-enhancer that contributes to renin cell identity. Expression of renin is the most important distinctive feature of the renin cell. Thus, it was important to define the chromatin status at the renin locus. We found that the renin gene is associated with a super-enhancer (Chr1: 133345631–133350823) ranking at the first position for H3K27ac enrichment in native renin cells as shown in the hockey plot of Figure 3A. Figure 4A provides an overview of the renin super-enhancer identified in recruited native renin cells and As4.1 cells. H3K27ac ChIP-Seq and ATAC-Seq results revealed that in the recruited native renin cells there is an enrichment of the active enhancer mark and that the chromatin is accessible upstream of the coding region of the renin gene. These results confirm that under conditions of severe and unremitting physiological challenge such as the inability to produce renin, resulting in hypotension, dehydration, lack of angiotensin, and inhibition of renin synthesis, the recruited cells are constantly attempting to produce RENIN and reenact the renin phenotype. Thus, the conserved regulatory regions upstream and downstream of the gene respond appropriately to the physiological challenge and maintain the memory of the renin phenotype via the establishment of the renin super-enhancer. Supporting this idea, Figure 4A shows binding of MED1, a coactivator usually found in super-enhancer regions required to bind Pol II and initiate transcription. MED1 enrichment is at the same location as the H3K27ac signal in As4.1 cells. ROSE analysis of the MED1 signal also indicated that this region of the renin locus can be classified as a super-enhancer in strict correspondence with the H3K27ac findings (Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 3A, right). Also, ChIP-Seq for Pol II revealed a strong signal upstream and all along the renin gene, suggesting active renin transcription in As4.1 cells. Therefore, in all the renin cells studied, the epigenetic marks show a similar spatial distribution upstream of the renin gene (Figure 4A). It should be noted that this super-enhancer region contains the classical renin enhancer known to induce high levels of transcription (11) and the Rbpj enhancer (Rbpj-Enh) described below.

Identification of transcription factor binding motifs at the renin super-enhancer in native renin cells. Because super-enhancers are characterized by high enrichment of transcription factor binding, we sought to identify transcription factors that could potentially bind to the renin super-enhancer and possibly affect renin transcription. Using MatInspector tool (31) from Genomatix software v3.9, we identified 1,448 predicted binding sites within a region comprising –5000 bp to the ATG site of the renin gene. A complete list of transcription factors and their predicted binding sites is shown in Supplemental Table 7. To narrow down our search for transcription factors that are most likely to bind the renin super-enhancer, we focused on those that were expressed in native renin cells as determined by RNA-Seq. Accordingly, we found 171 transcription factors (Supplemental Table 8) that are expressed in either JG cells or recruited renin cells and that putatively bind to the renin super-enhancer. From those, 125 transcription factors, expressed at a level higher than 1 TPM in JG cells, could be involved in the regulation of renin expression. To continue further filtering the number of transcription factors potentially relevant for the renin phenotype, we searched for those that contained enhancer or super-enhancers associated to them using H3K27ac as the relevant discriminating signal and the GeneMargin settings as described above. We found 12 transcription factors that possessed super-enhancers in recruited native renin cells (Supplemental Table 9). The top expressed transcription factor containing a super-enhancer at its loci was kruppel-like factor 2 (lung) (Kfl2), a member of a zinc finger family, which is involved in cell differentiation, angiogenesis, erythropoiesis, and immune regulation (32, 33). Moreover, Klf2 has significant antiangiogenic effects preventing vascular diseases (34), and is essential for the correct development of mouse embryonic vasculature (35), including maintenance of endothelial integrity in adult mice (36). Notably, 2 members of the HES family, which are Notch target genes, are included in the list of transcription factors: hairy and enhancer of split 1 and 7 (Drosophila) (Hes1 and Hes7). Hes1 regulates the timing of biological events in many cell types and Hes7 functions as a segmentation clock in mouse presomitic mesoderm, its wave-like expressions leading to the generation of a pair of somites (37). It remains to be determined what roles Hes1 and Hes7 have in native renin cells and whether they affect other genes related to renin expression.

Another gene highly expressed in renin cells and associated to a super-enhancer is Junb, a subunit of the activated protein-1 (AP-1) family that plays a crucial role in angiogenesis activating Vegfa (38) and facilitating cell proliferation. Mice lacking Junb die at early embryonic stages due to severe vasculogenic defects (39). Given the fundamental role of renin cells in vascular development, it would be important to define whether Junb is involved in the angiogenic properties of renin cells in early development.

The thyroid hormone receptor alpha (Thra) is the primary thyroid receptor expressed in endothelial and SMCs. These hormone receptors have a significant function in regulating vascular tone, but also enhance renal sodium reabsorption, stimulate secretion of erythropoietin, and increase blood volume, affecting renin release (40). The effects of thyroid hormone receptors in renin cells needs to be investigated.

The CCAAT enhancer–binding protein beta (Cebpb) is a member of a family of transcription factors containing a leucine zipper motif required for the interaction with regulatory domains of enhancers and promoters of target genes (41). Cebpb has critical roles in many tissues, affecting adipocyte differentiation and inflammatory responses (42), both characteristics found in our Ren1c–/– Ren1c-YFP mice. Although Cebpb regulation and function in vascular cells is still unknown, mice lacking Cebpb show glomerular enlargement and an increase in mesangial cells. With age, these mice develop splenomegaly and lymphadenopathy (43). Together, the data suggest that Cebpb could be part of the machinery involved in renin transcription.

Hoxa9 and Hoxa10 genes are located at chromosome 6 in the mouse genome adjacent to each other. These genes play a pivotal role in body patterning and tissue identity during development; both genes are involved in hematopoietic development. Hoxa9 plays a central role in myeloid leukemia where it has been shown to bind MEIS1 and PBX1 proteins (44). High levels of Hoxa9 and Meis1 results in increased p300/CBP recruitment at enhancer regions to upregulate leukemic-associated target genes (45).

We next sought to map transcription factor domains within the renin super-enhancer. Figure 4A shows the chromatin landscape at the renin locus and 2 major transcription factor binding (TFB) clusters (Figure 4B) that could be functionally relevant for the operation of the renin super-enhancer. These clusters include (a) the classic renin enhancer (CE; 242 bp, –2866 to –2625), which contains a cAMP-responsive element to which CREB binds, and 72 other putative TFB sites, and (b) the Rbpj-Enh (119 bp, –728 to –609), characterized by the binding of Rbpj and other major transcriptional regulators such as Vdr, Ctcf, Zfp143, Cebpb, and Klf2.

Major domains within the renin super-enhancer control the renin phenotype. To define whether the Renin super-enhancer functionally controls the renin phenotype, we used the CRISPR/Cas9 system (46) to delete the CE and the Rbpj-Enh in cultured As4.1 cells. We constructed multiplex vectors designed to simultaneously express the Streptococcus pyogenes Cas9 protein (Cas9), 2 single-guide RNAs (sgRNAs), and a green fluorescent protein (eGFP), allowing the isolation of positively transfected cells (Supplemental Figure 5). The targeting guides to the CE and the Rbpj-Enh are shown in Supplemental Table 10. Deletion of the 2 regions within the larger renin super-enhancer (Figure 4C) had a significant influence on renin expression. Renin mRNA expression levels were significantly diminished in the 2 GFP+ populations of transfected cells when compared with cells transfected with a control plasmid lacking sgRNAs (CE-del 0.19 ± 0.03, Rbpj-del 0.21 ± 0.07 vs. control 1.01 ± 0.11; P < 0.001) (Figure 4D). Moreover, ELISA measurements conducted in culture supernatants of As4.1 cells showed a significant decrease in RENIN released compared with the control cell population (Figure 4E). These data indicate that these regions within the renin super-enhancer are functionally involved in the regulation of RENIN synthesis and release.

The molecular memory of the renin phenotype resides within the renin super-enhancer. We have previously shown that renin cells are progenitors for arteriolar SMCs, mesangial cells, and interstitial pericytes, and that renin cell descendants retain the plasticity to regain the renin phenotype upon threats to survival (5).

We hypothesized that the molecular memory of the renin phenotype resides within the renin super-enhancer and could be elicited by H3K27 acetylation mediated by the histone acetyltransferase p300. To test this hypothesis, we used our immortalized CFP/YFP cell line derived from the kidney arterioles of mice generated by breeding Ren1d-cre mice with ROSAloxp (CFP) reporter mice also harboring the Ren1c-YFP transgene (9). These immortalized arteriolar SMCs express CFP constitutively, indicating that they previously expressed renin and are therefore derived from renin cell precursors. A well-known characteristic of renin cells is that when placed in culture, they stop expressing renin within 48 hours. Similarly, our arteriolar CFP/YFP cells do not express renin (or YFP) until they are stimulated to do so. When the cells are treated with cAMP analogs the renin gene is activated, the cells become YFP+, and they synthesize renin mRNA. Thus, the cells are able to switch the renin gene on and off as they do in vivo in response to a physiological challenge. We therefore targeted CFP/YFP cells with p300 to specific loci within the renin super-enhancer using a CRISPR/Cas9-based system consisting of the nuclease-null dCas9 protein fused to the catalytic core of the acetyltransferase p300 (dCas9p300) and sgRNAs directed to the renin super-enhancer (Figure 5A, and Supplemental Table 10). Upon treatment with dCas9p300+sgRNAs or with di-Butyryl cAMP, a subset of cells became YFP+ (Figure 5B) and synthesized renin mRNA (Figure 5C, 4.37-fold and 477.36-fold, respectively). These results indicate that the switch for expression of the renin gene and the memory of the renin phenotype resides within the renin super-enhancer and is at least in part governed by the activity of p300 and H3K27 acetylation at this locus of the renin gene.

Figure 5 The molecular memory of the renin phenotype resides within the renin super-enhancer. (A) In vitro model to study the molecular memory of the renin cell phenotype. The immortalized SMCCFP/YFP cell line derived from the mouse kidney constitutively expresses the renin lineage marker CFP and can be induced to express renin (and YFP) upon stimulation. The nuclease-null dCas9 protein is fused to the catalytic core of p300 and catalyzes the acetylation of H3K27. The renin locus showing the renin super-enhancer region in renin cells (indicated by the grey bar on top) previously characterized H3K27ac signal in renin cells. The schematic shows the locations of the sgRNAs used to target the SE region of renin. (B) Bright field images (left panels) of corresponding fluorescent images (right panels). Top, no YFP+ cells were observed in the controls where cells were transfected with a plasmid containing dCas9 bearing mutated p300. Middle, SMCCFP/YFP expressing YFP 72 hours after transfection with a plasmid containing the sequence for the dCas9p300 core and 5 sgRNAs targeted to the renin super-enhancer. Bottom, YFP expression in SMCCFP/YFP treated with 1 mM dB-cAMP and 0.1 mM IBMX for 72 hours to stimulate renin expression. Scale bars: 10 μm. (C) Relative mRNA expression of Ren1, determined by qRT-PCR. The levels of renin expression increased 4.37 to 477 times in response to dCas9p300 + sgRNAs (n = 6) or to exogenous cAMP (n = 6), respectively, versus control samples (dCas9p300-mutated and untreated cells, n = 3 and n = 6, respectively). Data are mean ± SD. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0. 001, by unpaired, 2-sided Student’s t test.

Med1, a component of the renin super-enhancer, is essential for renin expression and circulating RENIN in vivo. MED1 integrates a multiprotein complex that interacts with RNA Pol II to initiate gene transcription (47, 48). MED1 is involved in determining chromatin architecture, and it has been proposed as a characteristic feature of super-enhancers (21). Because renin-synthesizing cells possess a super-enhancer characterized by MED1 enrichment, we sought to examine the role of MED1 in renin-expressing cells in vivo. We generated mice with conditional deletion of Med1 in renin cells (see Methods). Figure 6A shows the study mice and a scheme of their renin cells. Kidneys from adult mutant mice were practically devoid of renin-positive cells as shown by RENIN immunostaining (Figure 6B, bottom left). Because we have previously identified that aldo-keto reductase family 1, subfamily B member 7 (Akr1b7) is an independent marker of cells programmed for the renin phenotype (49), we performed immunostaining for AKR1B7 to investigate whether deletion of Med1 is also affecting Akr1b7 expression. Figure 6B shows a markedly decreased signal for AKR1B7 in renin cells of Med1 mutant mice when compared with controls, indicating that Med1 affects AKR1B7 protein in a similar manner as it affects renin. Figure 6C shows a reduced number of renin-positive JG areas in Med1 mutant mice when compared with control mice (28.75% ± 5.71 vs. 54.11% ± 3.15; P < 0.0001). Relative renin mRNA levels measured by q-PCR from kidney cortices (Figure 6D) were also decreased in Med1 mutant mice when compared with the control group (0.389 ± 0.173 vs. 1.050 ± 0.357; P < 0.001). As a consequence, plasma RENIN concentration was reduced in Med1 mutant mice (14,437.42 ± 11,948.89 pg/ml vs. 56,070.33 ± 21,093.8 pg/ml; P < 0.001; Figure 6E). Consistent with those results, Med1 mutant mice exhibited a significantly lower mean arterial pressure than control mice (63.98 ± 1.975 mmHg vs. 75.32 ± 1.048 mmHg; P < 0.001; Figure 6F). Relative Akr1b7 mRNA levels were also decreased when compared with controls (0.708 ± 0.260 vs. 1.050 ± 0.401; P < 0.01; Figure 6G). Further characterization of this new mouse model showed no macroscopic or microscopic differences between the kidneys of mutant and control mice (Supplemental Figure 6A). Similarly, immunostaining for myosin heavy chain and α-smooth muscle actin (α-SMA) did not reveal differences between mutant and control animals (Supplemental Figure 6B, top, middle and low panel, respectively), indicating that lack of Med1 does not affect the overall development or morphology of the kidney. Med1 mutant mice did not show any differences in body weight, kidney weight, kidney/body weight ratio, liver or spleen weight (Supplemental Figure 6, C–G) when compared with control animals. Plasma sodium and chloride concentrations were not different between groups (Supplemental Figure 6, H and I); however, a slightly elevated blood urea nitrogen was found in mutant mice when compared with control mice (Supplemental Figure 6J). As expected, Med1 mRNA levels were decreased in mutant mice compared with the control group (0.362 ± 0.145 vs. 1.077 ± 0.478; P < 0.001; Supplemental Figure 6K). Overall, the results indicate that Med1 plays an important role in the maintenance of the renin phenotype, which is physiologically reflected in the availability of circulating RENIN.