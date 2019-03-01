Podocyte histone deacetylase activity regulates murine and human glomerular diseases

Bioinformatics analysis suggests that HDAC1 and HDAC2 inhibition can reverse differential gene expression in mouse glomeruli isolated from a proteinuric kidney disease model. First, we sought to generate an adult-onset mouse model of severe progressive proteinuric kidney failure, as toxin-induced models such as nephrotoxic serum (NTS), lipopolysaccharide (LPS), and adriamycin induce modest proteinuria and are often self-limited (20). Therefore, we generated an adult genetic mouse model of proteinuric kidney disease by ablating Tln1 in podocytes in a conditional doxycycline-inducible manner that was confirmed by the absence of podocyte-specific immunoreactivity (Figure 1A). Littermate mice lacking the TetO-Cre gene or the Pod-rtTA gene were used as controls. Compared with control mice, Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice developed albuminuria (Figure 1B) and biochemical evidence of kidney failure with elevated creatinine levels (Figure 1C) 4 weeks after completion of doxycycline induction. Histological analysis of the kidneys demonstrated progressive glomerulosclerosis, dilated tubules with proteinaceous casts, and interstitial fibrosis evidenced by trichrome staining (Figure 1, D and E, quantified in G and H). Ultrastructural examination of these mutant kidneys by electron microscopy exhibited extensive podocyte foot process effacement 4 weeks after completion of induction (Figure 1F, quantified in I). At 4 weeks after completion of doxycycline induction, the Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice had a reduction in podocyte number by WT1 staining (Figure 1J) and also a loss of actin stress fibers, similarly to the germline podocyte-specific Tln1-KO mice (data not shown) (20).

Figure 1 Doxycycline-inducible podocyte-specific Tln1-KO mice have massive proteinuria with kidney failure. (A) Representative glomerular immunofluorescence images of talin-1 (green) and nephrin (red) in doxycycline-induced (Dox-induced) control and Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice. Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Quantification of urine albumin/creatinine ratio in control and Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice at 0, 2, and 4 weeks after completion of Dox induction. *P < 0.05 vs. control; n = 5. (C) Plasma creatinine (Cr) levels in control and Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice treated with Dox at 0 and 4 weeks after completion of Dox induction. *P < 0.05 vs. control; n = 5. (D) Representative light microscope images (H&E, periodic acid–Schiff [PAS], and trichrome) of Dox-induced control and Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mouse glomeruli. Arrowheads show mesangial matrix deposition and mesangial cell proliferation. Scale bar: 25 μm. (E) Representative trichrome staining in control and Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mouse kidneys at representative time points. Arrowheads depict dilated tubules and proteinaceous casts, and arrows display interstitial fibrosis. Scale bar: 50 μm. (F) Representative transmission electron micrograph (TEM) in control and Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mouse foot processes after Dox induction. Arrowheads depict podocyte foot process effacement. Scale bar: 1 μm. (G) Quantification of glomerulosclerosis in D. *P < 0.05 vs. control. (H) Quantification of interstitial fibrosis in E. *P < 0.05 vs. control. (I) Quantification of foot processes in F. *P < 0.05 vs. control. (J) Quantification of WT1-positive number per glomerulus in control and Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice treated with Dox at 0 and 4 weeks after completion of Dox induction. *P < 0.05 vs. control; n = 3. (B, C, and G–J) Statistically analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correction.

As these genetically modified mice developed podocyte loss, glomerulosclerosis, and progressive kidney failure, which is similar to progression of human glomerular diseases, we used this model to pursue differentially expressed genes following glomerular injury through RNA profiling of control and Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mouse glomeruli isolated 2 weeks after completion of doxycycline induction (Figure 2A). Analysis of the gene expression microarrays from all batches identified 100 upregulated and 88 downregulated genes in the Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice (Figure 2B and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124030DS1). To next probe for the differentially expressed genes, we used Drug Pair Seeker (DPS) (http://www.maayanlab.net/DPS/) to identify candidate pathways and drugs that could reverse the altered gene expression (6, 7). A generated Connectivity Map revealed that HDACs were among the most prominent pathways (Figure 2C), and DPS identified HDAC inhibitors as the perturbagen with potential to block these pathways (trichostatin A and VPA) (Supplemental Table 2). Two weeks after completion of doxycycline induction, glomeruli isolated from the Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice revealed an increase in total HDAC activity (except for the sirtuin family) when compared with controls at the end of doxycycline induction (time zero), which further increased at 2 weeks after doxycycline completion (Figure 2D). However, no significant increase in Hdac mRNA expression (data not shown) or protein expression was observed (Figure 2E). Finally, specific examination of enriched podocytes isolated from Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mouse glomeruli revealed a striking increase in both HDAC1 and HDAC2 activity (Figure 2, F and G).

Figure 2 HDAC1 and HDAC2 are potential regulators of candidate genes analyzed by glomerular DNA microarray in Dox-induced Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice. (A) Cartoon schematic of the time course of glomerular mRNA isolation for microarray in Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice after completion of Dox induction. (B) Heatmap representing color-coded differentially expressed glomerular genes analyzed by Z ratio of Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice to control mice 2 weeks after completion of Dox induction. (C) Connectivity Map analyzing the candidate genes obtained from the glomerular DNA microarray. (D) Total HDAC activity in control and Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mouse glomeruli 0 and 2 weeks after completion of Dox induction. *P < 0.05 vs. control; n = 3. (E) Representative immunoblots of HDAC1 and HDAC2 expression in control and Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mouse glomeruli. (F and G) HDAC1 (F) and HDAC2 (G) activity in control and Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mouse enriched podocytes 0 and 2 weeks after completion of Dox induction. *P < 0.05 vs. control; n = 3. (D) Statistically analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correction. (F and G) Statistically analyzed by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

VPA treatment reduces albuminuria and progression of glomerular injury. Next, we examined whether inhibition of HDAC1 and HDAC2 with VPA would stabilize albuminuria or prevent the progression of glomerulosclerosis. VPA is an FDA-approved drug that has been in use for absence seizures since 1978 (21–23). Over the past 4 decades, observational and randomized trials have established its efficacy as an anti-epileptic, an anti-migraine, an anti-manic, and, more recently, an anti-proliferative chemotherapy adjunct (24–27). To examine the effect of VPA on glomerular injury in Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice, VPA (150 μg/d) was administrated i.p. for 4 weeks following the completion of doxycycline induction — a time point at which albuminuria was already observed (Figure 3A and Figure 1B). Upon VPA treatment, urinary albumin levels plateaued and the rise of plasma creatinine was reduced (Figure 3, B and C). Histological analysis also demonstrated improved glomerulosclerosis, tubular dilation, and interstitial fibrosis in Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice treated with VPA (Figure 3, D and E, quantified in G and H). Ultrastructural examination revealed reduced foot process effacement after VPA treatment in comparison with untreated mutant mice (Figure 3F, quantified in Figure 3I). Because of the compelling effect of VPA on progression of glomerulosclerosis in the Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice, we administered vorinostat (SAHA; 20 mg/kg body weight) — another FDA-approved HDAC inhibitor for the treatment of cutaneous T cell lymphoma (28) — to examine whether there was a class effect with HDAC inhibitors. Similarly to treatment with VPA, treatment of the mutant mice with SAHA for 4 weeks following the completion of doxycycline induction resulted in stabilized albuminuria, mitigated the rise of serum creatinine, and inhibited glomerulosclerosis and interstitial fibrosis (Figure 4, A–E, quantified in G and H). Ultrastructural examination of podocytes after SAHA treatment also demonstrated a reduction in foot process effacement (Figure 4F, quantified in I). We next tested germline Pod-Tln1-KO and Pod-Dnm-DKO mice, which develop severe albuminuria and develop histological features of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and interstitial damage evidenced by destroyed or dilated tubular segments (20, 29). By 6–8 weeks of age, 80%–90% of both transgenic mice died secondary to severe kidney failure. We observed robust HDAC activity in the isolated glomeruli from these 2 transgenic mice (Supplemental Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 2A) and thus initiated VPA treatment at 2 and 3 weeks of age, respectively, time points when albuminuria was already present. VPA treatment inhibited the progression of albuminuria and glomerulosclerosis in both mutant mice while body weight was maintained (Supplemental Figure 1, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 2, B–D). Treatment of Dnm-DKO and Tln1-KO mice with VPA conferred a remarkable survival benefit, likely due to the slower progression of kidney failure (Supplemental Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 2E). Histological analysis also displayed reduced glomerulosclerosis and interstitial fibrosis in the VPA-treated mutant mice compared with the untreated mice (Supplemental Figure 1, F and G; Supplemental Figure 2, F and G, quantified in Supplemental Figure 1, H and I; and Supplemental Figure 2, H and I). To also examine toxin-induced mouse models of podocyte injury, we treated wild-type C57BL/6 mice with rabbit anti–mouse glomerular basement membrane serum (nephrotoxic serum [NTS]) and wild-type BALB/c mice with adriamycin, which induced glomerular total HDAC activity (Supplemental Figure 3A). Treatment of these mice with VPA or SAHA reduced albuminuria and improved glomerular lesions that were provoked following NTS or adriamycin administration (Supplemental Figure 3, B–E).

Figure 3 VPA reduces podocyte injury in Dox-inducible Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice. (A) Time course schematic of Dox-induced Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice treated with or without VPA. (B) Urine albumin/creatinine ratio in control (black) and Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice treated with vehicle or VPA (red: vehicle; blue: VPA) at 0, 2, and 4 weeks following Dox induction. *P < 0.05 vs. control mice, #P < 0.05 vs. vehicle-treated Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice; n = 5. (C) Plasma creatinine in control and Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice treated with vehicle or VPA 0 and 4 weeks following Dox induction. *P < 0.05 vs. control mice, #P < 0.05 vs. vehicle-treated Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice; n = 5. (D) H&E, PAS, and trichrome staining in control and Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mouse glomeruli treated with vehicle or VPA 0 or 4 weeks following Dox induction. Arrowheads show mesangial cell matrix deposition and proliferation. Scale bar: 25 μm. (E) Trichrome staining of control and Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice kidneys treated with vehicle or VPA at 0 or 4 weeks following Dox induction. Arrowheads show dilated tubules and proteinaceous casts; arrows display interstitial fibrosis. Scale bar: 50 μm. (F) TEM in control and Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice treated with vehicle or VPA at 0 or 4 weeks following Dox induction. Arrowheads depict podocyte foot process effacement. Scale bar: 1 μm. (G) Glomerulosclerosis quantification in D. *P < 0.05 vs. control mice, #P < 0.05 vs. vehicle-treated Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice. (H) Interstitial fibrosis quantification in E. *P < 0.05 vs. control mice, #P < 0.05 vs. vehicle-treated Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice. (I) Foot process quantification in F. *P < 0.05 vs. control mice, #P < 0.05 vs. vehicle-treated Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice. (B, C, and G–I) Statistics using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correction.

Figure 4 SAHA reduces podocyte injury in Dox-inducible Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice. (A) Time course schematic of Dox-induced Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice with or without SAHA. (B) Urine albumin/creatinine ratio in control (black) and Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice with vehicle or SAHA (red: +vehicle; blue: +SAHA) 0, 2, and 4 weeks following Dox induction. *P < 0.05 vs. control mice, #P < 0.05 vs. vehicle-treated Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice; n = 5. (C) Plasma creatinine in control and Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice treated with vehicle or SAHA at 0 and 4 weeks following Dox induction. *P < 0.05 vs. control mice, #P < 0.05 vs. vehicle-treated Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice; n = 5. (D) H&E, PAS, and trichrome staining in control and Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mouse glomeruli treated with vehicle or SAHA at 0 and 4 weeks following Dox induction. Arrowheads show mesangial cell matrix deposition and proliferation. Scale bar: 25 μm. (E) Trichrome staining of control and Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mouse kidneys treated with vehicle or SAHA at 0 and 4 weeks following Dox induction. Arrowheads show dilated tubules and proteinaceous casts; arrows display interstitial fibrosis. Scale bar: 50 μm. (F) TEM in control and Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice treated with vehicle or SAHA at 0 and 4 weeks following Dox induction. Arrowheads depict podocyte foot process effacement. Scale bar: 1 μm. (G) Glomerulosclerosis quantification in D. *P < 0.05 vs. control mice, #P < 0.05 vs. vehicle-treated Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice. (H) Interstitial fibrosis quantification in E. *P < 0.05 vs. control mice, #P < 0.05 vs. vehicle-treated Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice. (I) Foot process quantification in F. *P < 0.05 vs. control mice, #P < 0.05 vs. vehicle-treated Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice. (B, C, and G–I) Statistics using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correction.

Deletion of Hdac1 and Hdac2 in podocytes reduces glomerulosclerosis and interstitial fibrosis in Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice. Because HDAC1 activity and HDAC2 activity were increased in enriched podocytes obtained from Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice, and because of the beneficial effect of HDAC inhibitors in the mice, we next wanted to identify whether podocyte HDAC1 and HDAC2 activation contributes to progression of glomerular injury. As the deletion of only Hdac1 or Hdac2 in podocytes did not significantly improve glomerular lesions (data not shown), we tested whether loss of both HDAC1 and HDAC2 in podocytes mitigates the progression of glomerular injury. We initially confirmed that tissue-specific excision of HDAC1 and HDAC2 in the doxycycline-inducible podocyte-specific Hdac1- and Hdac2-KO mice (Hdac1fl/fl Hdac2fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice) (Supplemental Figure 4A) displayed no kidney phenotype after completion of doxycycline induction, as demonstrated by kidney histology, urine albumin, and plasma creatinine (Supplemental Figure 4, B–E). We next examined whether podocyte-specific loss of Hdac1 and Hdac2 would provide protection in the Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice. Four weeks after completion of doxycycline induction in the Hdac1fl/fl Hdac2fl/fl Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice, we observed stable urinary albumin/creatinine ratio and markedly improved kidney function in comparison with the Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice (Figure 5, A and B). Histological analysis also displayed reductions in glomerulosclerosis and interstitial fibrosis in the Hdac1fl/fl Hdac2fl/fl Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice (Figure 5, C and D, quantified in F and G). Ultrastructural examination of foot processes demonstrated reduced foot process effacement in the Hdac1fl/fl Hdac2fl/fl Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice (Figure 5E, quantified in H). To further validate the protective effects of Hdac1 and Hdac2 ablation, we examined a toxin-related podocyte injury model by injecting NTS in both control and Hdac1fl/fl Hdac2fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice. Following NTS administration in control mice, an increase in glomerular total HDAC activity (Supplemental Figure 3A) was observed with concomitant albuminuria and glomerular injury. Markers of glomerular injury, such as albuminuria and mesangial expansion, were markedly reduced in doxycycline-induced Hdac1fl/fl Hdac2fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice injected with NTS (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). These data suggest that part of the striking reduction of podocyte injury and progression of glomerulosclerosis after HDAC inhibitor treatment lies at the level of the podocytes.

Figure 5 Podocyte deletion of Hdac1 and Hdac2 improves glomerulosclerosis and kidney failure in Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice induced with Dox. (A) Quantification of urine albumin/creatinine ratio in control (black), Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre (red), and Hdac1fl/fl Hdac2fl/fl Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre (blue) mice at 0, 2, and 4 weeks after completion of Dox induction. *P < 0.05 vs. control mice, #P < 0.05 vs. Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice; n = 5. (B) Plasma creatinine in control, Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre, and Hdac1fl/fl Hdac2fl/fl Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice after completion of Dox induction. *P < 0.05 vs. control mice, #P < 0.05 vs. Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice; n = 5. (C) Representative light microscopy images (H&E, PAS, and trichrome) of control, Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre, and Hdac1fl/fl Hdac2fl/fl Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mouse glomeruli 4 weeks after completion of Dox induction. Arrowheads show mesangial matrix deposition and mesangial cell proliferation. Scale bar: 25 μm. (D) Representative trichrome staining in control, Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre, and Hdac1fl/fl Hdac2fl/fl Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mouse kidneys 4 weeks after completion of Dox induction. Arrowheads show dilated tubules and proteinaceous casts; arrows display interstitial fibrosis. Scale bar: 50 μm. (E) Representative TEM in control, Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre, and Hdac1fl/fl Hdac2fl/fl Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mouse kidneys 4 weeks after completion of Dox induction. Arrowheads depict podocyte foot process effacement. Scale bar: 1 μm. (F) Quantification of glomerulosclerosis in C. *P < 0.05 vs. control mice, #P < 0.05 vs. Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice. (G) Quantification of interstitial fibrosis in D. *P < 0.05 vs. control mice, #P < 0.05 vs. Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice. (H) Quantification of foot processes in E. *P < 0.05 vs. control mice, #P < 0.05 vs. Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice. (A, B, and F–H) Statistically analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correction.

Increased EGR1 expression is observed in Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice and is reversed by VPA and SAHA. Because HDAC inhibitors appear to play a critical role in maintaining the integrity of the glomerular filtration barrier following podocyte injury, we examined a microarray from glomeruli of Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice with VPA in comparison with the original Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre glomeruli microarray (Figure 6A), and identified 28 genes that were potentially reversible following VPA treatment. We confirmed by reverse transcriptase PCR the group of 28 genes that were ascertained from this second microarray (Figure 6A and Supplemental Table 3). Of these 28 genes, Egr1, which encodes the transcription factor early growth response 1 and has been shown to modulate the actin cytoskeleton and cell death (30–32), was detected to be the most highly upregulated gene in Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mouse glomeruli compared with control and also to be expressed in enriched primary podocytes (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 6A). We further validated that the protein expression of EGR1 was increased at the completion of doxycycline induction (time zero) (Supplemental Figure 6B) and continued at 2 weeks after doxycycline completion, which temporally correlated with increased podocyte HDAC activity. The increased EGR1 expression observed in the Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mouse glomerulus was mitigated in VPA- or SAHA-treated mice, or in mice lacking podocyte-associated Hdac1 and Hdac2 (Figure 6C, quantified in D). EGR1 expression was also increased in glomeruli isolated from Pod-Dnm-DKO and Pod-Tln1-KO mice, which was improved following VPA treatment (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). To confirm the importance of EGR1 in human proteinuric disease, kidney biopsy samples from patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis demonstrated increased podocyte EGR1 expression (Figure 6E, quantified in F). Furthermore, in vitro experiments using isolated primary podocytes from Pod-Cre Rosa-DTRflox mice treated with lipopolysaccharide (LPS) or protamine sulfate (PS), two agents that induce podocyte injury, resulted in increased HDAC activity and EGR1 expression, and the latter was reduced by VPA or SAHA (Supplemental Figure 6E; and Figure 7A, quantified in B and C). To further elucidate how EGR1 expression is regulated following podocyte injury, we examined cAMP response element–binding protein (CREB) and serum response factor (SRF), which have been previously shown to bind to the Egr1 promoter (33). A chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) assay using CREB and SRF antibodies demonstrated increased CREB binding to CRE within the Egr1 promoter in LPS- or PS-treated primary podocytes, which was decreased by VPA or SAHA (Figure 7, D and E). SRF binding to serum response element (SRE) within the Egr1 promoter was unchanged in LPS- or PS-treated primary podocytes (Supplemental Figure 6, F–I). Previous studies have shown that CRE binding in the target gene promoter can be increased by the phosphorylation of CREB at Ser133 residue (34). In primary podocytes treated with LPS for 3 hours or PS for 1 hour, we observed a robust increase in phosphorylated CREB (Ser133), which could be reversed by either VPA or SAHA treatment, suggesting that HDAC inhibitors may reduce CREB phosphorylation (Figure 7F, quantified in G and H).

Figure 6 VPA treatment mitigates CREB-mediated EGR1 upregulation in Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mouse glomeruli. (A) Heatmap representing color-coded differential glomerular genes analyzed by Z ratio of Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice with vehicle to those with VPA, 2 weeks after completion of Dox induction. (B) Reverse transcriptase PCR of the candidate genes in control, and Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice treated or not treated with VPA 2 weeks after completion of Dox induction. *P < 0.05 vs. control mice, #P < 0.05 vs. Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice; n = 3. (C) Representative immunoblots of EGR1 and GAPDH in glomeruli of control mice, Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice treated or not treated with VPA or SAHA, and Hdac1fl/fl Hdac2fl/fl Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice. (D) Quantification of EGR1 immunoblots in C. *P < 0.05 vs. control mice, #P < 0.05 vs. Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice; n = 3. (E) Representative immunofluorescence images of EGR1 (green) and nephrin (red) in control and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) patient glomeruli. Arrows display podocyte EGR1 staining. Scale bar: 20 μm. (F) Quantification of podocyte EGR1 immunofluorescence intensity in E. *P < 0.05 vs. control; n = 3. (B and D) Statistically analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correction. (F) Statistically analyzed by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Figure 7 VPA treatment mitigates CREB-mediated EGR1 upregulation in primary podocytes treated with LPS or PS. (A) Representative immunoblots of EGR1 and WT1 in primary podocytes with or without LPS or PS, treated or not treated with VPA or SAHA. (B and C) Quantification of EGR1 immunoblots in primary podocytes with LPS (B) or PS (C) treated or not treated with VPA or SAHA. *P < 0.05 vs. control, #P < 0.05 vs. LPS- or PS-treated primary podocytes; n = 3. (D and E) ChIP assay using CREB antibody and primer sets for Egr1 promoter in primary podocytes with LPS (D) or PS (E) treated or not treated with VPA or SAHA. DNA binding was determined by PCR. *P < 0.05 vs. control, #P < 0.05 vs. LPS- or PS-treated primary podocytes; n = 3. (F) Representative immunoblots of phosphorylated CREB (p-CREB), CREB, and WT1 in LPS- or PS-treated primary podocytes with or without VPA or SAHA. (G and H) Quantification of p-CREB immunoblots in primary podocytes with LPS (G) or PS (H) treated or not treated with VPA or SAHA. *P < 0.05 vs. control, #P < 0.05 vs. LPS- or PS-treated primary podocytes; n = 3. (B–E, G, and H) Statistically analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correction.

Loss of Egr1 in Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice reduces progressive albuminuria and glomerulosclerosis. To next determine the importance of EGR1 in vivo, we generated Egr1–/– Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice, to assess whether loss of this gene could rescue the Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice. We found a striking reduction in albuminuria, kidney failure, glomerulosclerosis, and interstitial fibrosis (Figure 8, A–D, quantified in E and F) similar to what was observed following VPA treatment. To validate the effect of EGR1 in a toxin-related podocyte injury model, Egr1–/– mice were treated with NTS. Compared with control mice, Egr1–/– mice had reduced NTS-induced albuminuria and glomerular lesions (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Next, to elucidate a role of EGR1 upregulation in podocyte injury, we examined F-actin staining patterns in primary podocytes and TUNEL staining in Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice with doxycycline, as increased EGR1 expression has been shown to regulate the actin cytoskeleton and induce cell apoptosis (35–38). Loss of podocyte-associated EGR1 expression or VPA treatment resulted in stabilization and maintenance of actin stress fibers after LPS treatment (for 6 hours) and PS treatment (for 1 hour) in comparison with controls (Figure 9A, quantified in B–D; and Supplemental Figure 7A, quantified in C). Conversely, the overexpression of EGR1 in LPS- and VPA-treated control primary podocytes resulted in loss of actin stress fibers (Supplemental Figure 7B, quantified in D). Furthermore, VPA treatment ameliorated LPS-induced cell spreading (increased cell surface area), while the overexpression of EGR1 in LPS- and VPA-treated control primary podocytes resulted in increased cell spreading (Figure 9E). VPA therapy also mitigated podocyte loss in comparison with untreated doxycycline-induced Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice (Supplemental Figure 7E). However, TUNEL staining in kidneys 2 weeks after completion of doxycycline revealed apoptotic cells (TUNEL-positive cells) in the tubular segments but not in podocytes (stained with WT1) (Supplemental Figure 7F), suggesting that VPA treatment may protect podocytes by stabilizing the actin cytoskeleton and preventing other forms of programmed cell death.

Figure 8 Loss of EGR1 in Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice improves glomerulosclerosis and interstitial fibrosis. (A) Quantification of urine albumin/creatinine ratio in control (black), Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre (red), and Egr1–/– Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre (blue) mice at 0, 2, and 4 weeks after completion of Dox induction. *P < 0.05 vs. control mice, #P < 0.05 vs. Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice; n = 5. (B) Plasma creatinine in control, Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre, and Egr1–/– Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice 0 and 4 weeks after completion of Dox induction. *P < 0.05 vs. control mice, #P < 0.05 vs. Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice; n = 5. (C) Representative light microscope images (H&E, PAS, and trichrome) of glomeruli from control, Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre, and Egr1–/– Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice 4 weeks after completion of Dox induction. Arrowheads show mesangial matrix deposition and mesangial cell proliferation. Scale bar: 25 μm. (D) Representative trichrome staining in control, Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre, and Egr1–/– Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mouse kidneys 4 weeks after completion of Dox induction. Arrowheads show dilated tubules and proteinaceous casts; arrows display interstitial fibrosis. Scale bar: 50 μm. (E) Quantification of glomerulosclerosis in C. *P < 0.05 vs. control mice, #P < 0.05 vs. Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice. (F) Quantification of interstitial fibrosis in D. *P < 0.05 vs. control mice, #P < 0.05 vs. Tln1fl/fl Pod-rtTA TetO-Cre mice. (A, B, E, and F) Statistically analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correction.

Figure 9 Loss of EGR1 stabilizes and maintains actin stress fibers following LPS or PS treatment. (A) Representative immunostaining for phalloidin (red) and WT1 (green) in control Pod-Cre Rosa-DTRflox or Egr1–/– Pod-Cre Rosa-DTRflox mouse primary podocytes treated with LPS or PS. Scale bar: 10 μm. (B–D) Quantification of phalloidin staining in control (black) or Egr1–/– Pod-Cre Rosa-DTRflox (blue) mouse primary podocytes with vehicle (B), LPS (C), and PS (D). *P < 0.05 vs. control mouse primary podocytes; n = 3. (E) Cell surface area in primary podocytes overexpressing GFP or GFP-EGR1 following LPS with or without VPA treatment. *P < 0.05 vs. control primary podocytes, #P < 0.05 vs. LPS-treated primary podocytes; n = 3. Panels C and D statistically analyzed by 2-tailed Student’s t test. Panel E statistically analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correction.

VPA treatment improves decline of estimated glomerular filtration rate in proteinuric patients. To support the hypothesis that HDAC inhibition may also be a potent therapeutic strategy against human proteinuric kidney disease, we next interrogated the Veterans Aging Cohort Study. Among 122,870 veterans participating in the Study and eligible for analysis, the median (IQR) duration of follow-up was 9.0 (4.7–13.2) years. The mean rate of decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) was –0.94 (standard error 0.007) ml/1.73 m2/yr, which is consistent with several large, US population–based studies (39, 40). Veterans exposed to VPA were slightly younger than those who were not exposed. They also had higher baseline eGFR and were less likely to be infected with HIV or HCV. They were more likely to be diabetic and to have hypertension, and bore a strikingly higher rate of psychiatric comorbidities, with fully 76.5% of those in the VPA group carrying a diagnosis of bipolar disorder compared with 21.4% of those in the unexposed group (Supplemental Table 4). Exposure to VPA (n = 2269) was associated with a significantly attenuated rate of decline in eGFR, with an unadjusted mean annual change in eGFR of –0.61 (0.07) ml/1.73 m2/yr among those who received VPA compared with –0.94 (0.007) ml/1.73 m2/yr among those who did not receive the agent — a 35% reduction in the rate of decline. The fully adjusted difference was 0.16 (0.07) ml/min/1.73 m2/yr, P = 0.02 (Figure 10A). Within-patient analyses (restricted to patients who initiated VPA while under observation) revealed that, before initiation of VPA, the average decline in eGFR was –0.93 (standard error 0.05) ml/1.73 m2/yr compared with –0.32 (standard error 0.09) ml/1.73 m2/yr after the initiation of VPA (P < 0.0001) (Figure 10B).

Figure 10 VPA usage is associated with slower declines in eGFR in a Veterans Affairs population cohort. (A) The slope of eGFR decline among patients treated with VPA compared with controls not treated with VPA. *P = 0.02. (B) The slope of eGFR decline in patients before and after initiation of VPA. *P <0.001. (C and D) The slope of eGFR decline among patients with no or mild proteinuria (1+ or below on urine dipstick) (C) and with heavy proteinuria (>2+ on urine dipstick) (D) with or without VPA. *P-for-interaction = 0.02. All graphs reflect eGFRs adjusted for age, sex, race, baseline eGFR, HCV, HIV, diabetes, hypertension, congestive heart failure, liver disease, bipolar disorder, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, prior stroke, epilepsy, and headache. The visualized slopes reflect eGFR at the mode of categorical covariates and the mean of continuous covariates.

Next, we analyzed the patients stratified by proteinuria. Among the patients with no or mild proteinuria (1+ or less on urine dipstick), the unadjusted mean yearly decline in eGFR was –0.92 (0.007) ml/1.73 m2/yr in the patients not receiving VPA, compared with –0.61 (0.07) ml/1.73 m2/yr in those receiving VPA (Figure 10C). In the patients with heavy proteinuria (2+ or more on urine dipstick), the unadjusted mean yearly decline in eGFR was –2.5 (0.05) ml/1.73 m2/yr in patients not receiving VPA, compared with –0.56 (0.66) ml/1.73 m2/yr in those receiving VPA (Figure 10D). After full adjustment, this effect modification by proteinuria was statistically significant at P = 0.02, suggesting that the beneficial effect of VPA is more pronounced in patients with worse proteinuria.

These results were robust to multiple sensitivity analyses. After exclusion of all patients who ever received lithium (a known nephrotoxic agent that is used for similar indications to VPA in this population), the protective effect of VPA and the interaction between VPA benefit and proteinuria were maintained (P = 0.008 and P = 0.07, respectively). Analyses that examined the effects of the comparator agents lamotrigine, carbamazepine, and levetiracetam revealed no protection of eGFR associated with exposure (Figure 11, A–D).