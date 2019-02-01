A nonhuman primate model of inherited retinal disease

Visually impaired rhesus macaques show signs of achromatopsia. The Population and Behavioral Health Services (PBHS) staff at CNPRC observed behaviors attributed to visual compromise in 4 rhesus macaques (3 females and 1 male, ages 2–11 years). These primates had similar signs of visual compromise, including decreased ability to navigate new environments and subsequently using their forelimbs to feel for walls and obstacles. When the primates were housed in smaller enclosures that were familiar to them, their visual impairment was less obvious. These macaques appear to elicit tolerant responses from their group members to behaviors that would normally trigger antagonism (e.g., direct gaze at close proximity). When housed in groups in large enclosures, some of these subjects were observed to be led by unaffected members holding their hand. Behavioral abnormalities such as eye poking and saluting (covering a portion of the eye with the hand to decrease the visual stimulus) were also observed. The aforementioned behaviors were particularly evident when the animals were in normal illumination settings such as outdoor daylight or indoor fluorescent lighting. These observations prompted the PBHS staff to perform additional behavioral testing and to request that the veterinary staff examine these primates for ocular disease. Thus, 2 affected rhesus macaques and 2 age-matched control animals were placed in unfamiliar indoor enclosures under bright light conditions. The control animals were able to easily identify perches above them and food items such as grapes on the floor. By contrast, visually impaired subjects in the unfamiliar enclosure were found to avoid the floor, cover their eyes under normal indoor illumination conditions, and use their hands to confirm the presence of physical objects around them (Supplemental Video 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI123980DS1).

Four affected macaques and 4 control subjects were sedated and received eye examinations involving clinical tests and imaging similar to those performed on human patients in the UC Davis Eye Center. Eye examinations in all subjects revealed symmetric pupillary light reflexes and unremarkable anterior segments. The subjects were then dilated and dark adapted for electrophysiologic testing. Scotopic and photopic full-field electroretinograms (ERGs) were performed on controls (Figure 1A) and demonstrated normal rod and cone responses. The recordings from the affected subjects showed a relatively normal rod response, but a completely absent cone response (Figure 1, B–E). When combining the responses of the visually impaired animals, a modest reduction in rod-mediated amplitudes discerned in these measurements did not reach statistical significance (Figure 2, left). Predictably, the combined maximal response of the ERG under dark adapted conditions, a function of both rod- and cone-mediated pathways, was reduced owing to the absence of a cone-mediated contribution (Figure 2, center). The cone-specific amplitudes measured under light adaptation showed no recordable signal in affected subjects in the single-flash ERG and in the photopic flicker when compared with controls (Figure 2, right).

Figure 1 Visually impaired rhesus macaques have electroretinography tracings characteristic of achromatopsia. An example of an electroretinogram (ERG) tracing from the eye of an unaffected macaque (A) is shown. Normal amplitude and latency is observed in the control case in both the rod-mediated (A, top row; dark adapted state, 0.01 cd•s/m2 stimulus) and cone-mediated pathways (A, bottom row; light adapted state, 3.0 cd•s/m2 stimulus). Affected subjects (B–E) noted to have visual impairment have relatively normal rod-mediated waveforms with perhaps subnormal amplitudes (B–E, top row). By contrast, affected animals (B–E, bottom row) have nonmeasurable cone-mediated recordings at 2 (B), 3 (C), 4 (D), and 11 (E) years of age, respectively. Green traces indicate initial testing. Orange lines indicate repeated testing during the same recording session. μV: microvolts, ms: milliseconds.

Figure 2 Quantitative comparison of electroretinography shows absent cone-mediated and subnormal rod-mediated amplitudes. The absolute value of the ERG amplitudes (μV: microvolts) of both a- and b-waves from control and affected subjects was quantified and is graphically depicted. Under dark adapted conditions, using a 0.01 cd•s/m2 stimulus, the rod system was tested and found to be subnormal in affected subjects when compared with unaffected controls. The rod and cone combined ERG, measured under dark adapted conditions using a 3.0 cd•s/m2 stimulus, showed moderately reduced responses in affected subjects compared with controls. The cone-mediated pathway was tested in the light-adapted state using a single flash 3.0 cd•s/m2 stimulus, and also a flicker (30 Hz) with the same stimulus and showed virtually undetectable responses in the affected subjects (n = 4 in each group, *P < 0.05, Student’s t test). Whiskers represent minimum and maximum. Boxes represent interquartile range. Line represents the median, and dots represent data points.

Rhesus macaques show clinical signs consistent with achromatopsia. Indirect ophthalmoscopy in affected animals revealed subtle posterior segment changes in affected subjects. In particular, the foveal center appeared more pigmented (Figure 3, B–E) when compared with control subjects (Figure 3A). This finding may be due to thinning of the fovea, which may lead to increased retinal translucency, and a more pronounced appearance of the underlying retinal pigmented epithelium (RPE).

Figure 3 Noninvasive retinal imaging of affected visually impaired rhesus macaques shows evidence of slowly progressive macular atrophy consistent with achromatopsia. Color fundus photography (A–E), fluorescein angiography (F–J), and fundus autofluorescence (K–N) were obtained in unaffected control and affected visually impaired subjects. An example of a control subject is shown (A, F, K; age 9 years), demonstrating normal posterior pole findings. The fundus photos of affected animals show a largely normal macular appearance, but with prominent foveal pigmentation (B–E). The fluorescein angiogram in affected subjects demonstrated normal retinal vasculature at ages 2 (G) and 3 years (H), but the appearance of a bullseye pattern of foveal staining surrounded by parafoveal hypofluorescence was evident by age 4 years (I), and even more obvious by age 11 years (J). Fundus autofluorescence shows normal macular autofluorescence at age 2 years (L). At age 3 years (M) there is prominent foveal hyperautofluorescence, and development of an annulus of hypoautofluorescence centered on the fovea by age 11 years (N) which corresponds to the bullseye pattern seen on fluorescein angiography. Imaging software failure precluded fundus autofluorescence in the 4-year-old subject. Color fundus images were taken with a 50 degree lens. Fluorescein angiography and fundus autofluorescence images were taken with a Heidelberg Spectralis device using the default image size of 30 degrees.

Furthermore, a subtle but characteristic bullseye maculopathy was identified in the affected macaques (Figure 3, G–J) using fluorescein angiography (FA). This was not present in control subjects (Figure 3F). The macular abnormalities were also seen using blue fundus autofluorescence (FAF) (Figure 3, L–N) in affected macaques, whereas control subjects had normal FAF (Figure 3K). The abnormal foveal appearance on color fundus photographs, FA, and FAF were corroborated using spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT). The foveal center-point thickness (red caliper in Figure 4A), was reduced in affected subjects when quantitatively compared with controls (Figure 4B). This measurement confirmed the clinical suspicion of foveal thinning in affected subjects based on the pronounced appearance of the foveal RPE. In order to determine which layers of the retina were affected, semiautomated segmentation of the parafoveal region was performed on horizontal foveal b-scans (Figure 5B). Comparison of affected subjects with controls revealed that the global retinal thinning results from thinning of the outer nuclear layer (ONL) and photoreceptor outer segments (Figure 5A). There were no statistically significant differences in the other retinal layers (Table 1). In aggregate, these findings support the clinical diagnosis of achromatopsia in the visually impaired rhesus macaques at CNPRC.

Figure 4 Foveal thinning is observed in visually impaired affected rhesus macaques. Spectral domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) of the foveal center is shown from a control animal and from the 4 affected animals with the PDE6CR565Q mutation. Quantification of the thickness of the foveal center (box plot, right), measured from the internal limiting membrane to Bruch’s membrane (red caliper in control panel). There is a trend toward foveal thinning with age among the 4 affected animals (123 μm at age 2 years, 119 μm at age 3 years, 115 μm at age 4 years, 108 μm at age 11 years) (n = 4 in each group, *P < 0.05). Whiskers represent minimum and maximum. Boxes represent interquartile range. Line represents the median, and dots represent data points.

Figure 5 Retinal thinning in affected visually impaired animals is due to cone photoreceptor loss. Comparing the topographical thickness of retinal layers in the parafoveal region (A, control blue, affected red) shows thinning of the retina. The reduced thickness is secondary to thinning in the outer nuclear layer and photoreceptor outer segments. The other retinal layers are of similar thickness to unaffected controls. The thickness of retinal layers was measured by semiautomated segmentation of SD-OCT horizontal scans through the foveal center (B, unaffected control left, affected right). Inner plexiform layer (IPL), inner nuclear layer (INL), outer nuclear layer (ONL + inner segments), photoreceptor outer segments (POS). n = 4 for each group.

Table 1 Quantification of thicknesses of retinal layers in control and affected subjects

Affected macaques are homozygous for a missense mutation in PDE6C. DNA was extracted from blood samples from the 4 affected subjects and 2 of these subjects were sequenced using next generation sequencing technology. Based on the clinical diagnosis, attention was focused on a list of 43 candidate nonsyndromic cone disorder genes (3). Sequencing results and confirmatory genotyping revealed that all 4 affected subjects were homozygous for the same missense genetic variant in one of the candidate genes, PDE6C, which codes for the alpha-prime subunit of cone phosphodiesterase 6C. This protein hydrolyzes intracellular cyclic GMP (cGMP) and thus causes cGMP-gated channels to close and the photoreceptor plasma membrane to hyperpolarize, which is critical to the phototransduction cascade. The mutation changes an arginine to a glutamine at position 565 (R565Q). This alteration is within the catalytic domain of the enzyme, and specifically within the first metal binding motif 562HNWRH566, which is critical in all PDE families for hydrolysis of cyclic nucleotides. Moreover, the arginine at position 565 itself is highly conserved across vertebrates (Figure 6C), not only in PDE6 but also in other PDEs such as PDE5 (Supplemental Figure 2), suggesting it is playing an important functional role (Figure 6, A and B). A model of human cone PDE6C based on the model of the rod PDE6 catalytic dimer (11) indicates that R565 likely interacts with the aspartate at position 513 (Figure 6B). Likewise, D513 is highly conserved in the PDE6 family (Figure 6C). An R to Q substitution is predicted to be deleterious by multiple in silico prediction software tools, such as Combined Annotation Dependent Depletion (CADD), Sorting Intolerant From Tolerant (SIFT), and Polymorphism Phenotyping (PolyPhen). With the LiftOver tool of UCSC Genome Browser (12) and ANNOVAR (13), the corresponding human variant was identified in chr10:95400271 G>A (GRCh37), NM_006204, exon13, c.G1694A, p.R565Q, and annotated. The R565Q variant alters an amino acid site highly conserved in vertebrates with a phyloP100way_vertebrate_rankscore of 0.79983, and a phastCons100way_vertebrate_rankscore of 0.71417 (the scores are in the scale of 0 to 1, annotated by dbNSFPv2.9) (14, 15). The human mutation is considered damaging by 10 prediction algorithms, including SIFT_phred (D), Polyphen2_HDIV_pred (D), Polyphen2_HVAR_pred (D), LRT_pred (D), MutationTaster_pred (D), MetaSVM_pred (D), MetaLR_pred (D), VEST3_rankscore (0.84943), PROVEAN_pred (D), CADD_raw_rankscore (0.93161), annotated by dbNSFPv2.9 (Supplemental File 1). The corresponding human variant is only found in one individual in heterozygous status out of 123,101 individuals in the gnomAD database (16), which can serve as a control data set, suggesting the mutation is extremely rare in the human population.

Figure 6 The R565Q mutation in PDE6C alters a conserved arginine in the catalytic domain. (A) A model of human PDE6C protein dimer was generated using SWISS-MODEL based on the study by Zeng-Elmore et al. (11). The boxed portion is a catalytic domain and the R565 residue is highlighted (depicted in sphere, carbon in magenta). (B) Magnified view around residue R565 and its putative interaction with D513. R565 and D513 are shown as sticks, colored by element (carbon in magenta). Loop 509–516 is shown in cyan and helix 565–579 is shown in magenta. Catalysis-related residues are shown as sticks, colored by element (carbon in yellow). Zinc and magnesium ions are shown as red and blue spheres, respectively. Original data are from the Protein Data Bank (accession ID: 3jwr). (C) Protein sequence alignment shows that both D513 and R565 are highly conserved (boxed).

To further test the pathogenicity of this variant, segregation testing was performed. Consistent with the recessive inheritance model, genotyping of the parents of 2 affected individuals demonstrated that both parents were carriers (heterozygous for the mutated allele) and multiple unaffected siblings are either heterozygous for the mutation or WT (Figure 7). As part of a study to sequence a panel of 285 genes associated with human inherited retinal degeneration in 2000 NHPs, we screened genomes of related NHPs for the mutation. Genotyping of additional individuals has identified a total of 16 rhesus macaques at CNPRC that are heterozygous for the mutation in PDE6C. This variant is rare (P = 0.003) in our database of 527 randomly ascertained rhesus macaques from US research colonies. Mutations in PDE6C are responsible for approximately 1% of achromatopsia cases in humans (17) and 1% of cone dystrophy patients (18).

Figure 7 Pedigree of affected rhesus macaques. Partial pedigree of the 4 affected rhesus macaques (filled). Genotyping was conducted and all 4 affected subjects were determined to be homozygous for the R565Q mutation in PDE6C. In addition, 8 unaffected related individuals (arrows) were genotyped and are heterozygous carriers noted with a dot. Squares represent males, and circles represent females. Crossed line represents that the individual is no longer available within the colony. * Date of birth.

The R565Q mutation in PDE6C impairs enzymatic function. To test whether the R565Q allele affects PDE6C protein stability or function, in vitro assays were performed. Transfection of HEK293T cells with an expression plasmid containing cDNAs coding flag-tagged WT PDE6C or PDE6CR565Q showed similar localization of the protein in the intracellular compartment (Figure 8A). The expression pattern of AIPL1-HA (the molecular chaperone of PDE6C) and EGFP-Pγ (a small regulatory subunit of PDE6C) was similar in cells transfected with WT PDE6C or PDE6CR565Q (Figure 8A, Supplemental Figure 1). Immunoblots from lysates of these transfected cells showed PDE6C or PDE6CR565Q protein in both samples, with or without the presence of Pγ, albeit the level of PDE6CR565Q protein was reduced by about 2-fold compared with PDE6C (Figure 8B). These findings suggest that PDE6CR565Q is translated into a relatively stable protein product that colocalizes with AIPL1 and Pγ in vitro in HEK293T cells. To assess the membrane distribution of R565Q in comparison to that of PDE6C, we used the fractionation scheme for HEK293T shown in Figure 8C. Association of PDE6 with the membrane requires proper C-terminal isoprenylation of its catalytic subunits (19). Dissociation of PDE6 from photoreceptor membranes can be achieved by extraction with hypotonic buffer (20). The immunoblot analysis indicates that PDE6C and R565Q are distributed in comparable proportions between soluble and membrane fractions following extractions with isotonic and hypotonic buffers.

Figure 8 Coexpression of PDE6C and R565Q with AIPL1 and Pγ in HEK293T cells. (A) Confocal immunofluorescence images of HEK293T cells cotransfected with PDE6C or R565Q (red, anti-PDE6C) and the AIPL1-Pγ vector (AIPL1: blue, anti-HA; Pγ: green, EGFP fluorescence). (B) Immunoblot analysis of extracts of HEK293T cells cotransfected with PDE6C or R565Q and AIPL1 or the AIPL1-Pγ vector using anti-Flag (PDE6C), anti-EGFP (P), and anti-HA (AIPL1) antibodies. Lanes contain equal amounts of protein. From 4 similar experiments, the level of R565Q protein expression is reduced to 57% ± 9% (mean ± SEM) of that for PDE6C. (C) Scheme of fractionation of lysates from HEK293T cells cotransfected with PDE6C (or R565Q), AIPL1, and Pγ, and immunoblot analysis in the scheme fractions 1–5 with anti-Flag antibody. The findings suggest that the distributions of PDE6C and R565Q in HEK293T cells are qualitatively similar, but the amount of R565Q protein expression is reduced.

In order to investigate the enzymatic consequences of the R565Q mutation, we used an assay to measure PDE6 activity in terms of hydrolysis of radiolabeled [3H]cGMP (nmol cGMP/min/mg protein). The activities were measured in HEK293T cell lysates following transfection with plasmids coding PDE6C in combinations with AIPL1 and Pγ. We determined that mutant PDE6CR565Q had profoundly diminished enzymatic activity (indistinguishable from untransfected control cells) when compared with WT PDE6C, even in the presence of AIPL1 and Pγ (Figure 9). These findings support the conclusion that R565 is a critical amino acid in the catalytic domain required for proper enzymatic function of PDE6C.