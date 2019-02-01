Commentary 10.1172/JCI126205

Blinded by the light: a nonhuman primate model of achromatopsia

Katherine E. Uyhazi and Jean Bennett

Center for Advanced Retinal and Ocular Therapeutics, F.M. Kirby Center for Molecular Ophthalmology, Scheie Eye Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jean Bennett, Center for Advanced Retinal and Ocular Therapeutics, Department of Ophthalmology, Perelman School of Medicine, 310 Stellar-Chance Laboratories, University of Pennsylvania, 422 Curie Boulevard, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 215.898.0915; Email: jebennet@pennmedicine.upenn.edu.

Find articles by Uyhazi, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Center for Advanced Retinal and Ocular Therapeutics, F.M. Kirby Center for Molecular Ophthalmology, Scheie Eye Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jean Bennett, Center for Advanced Retinal and Ocular Therapeutics, Department of Ophthalmology, Perelman School of Medicine, 310 Stellar-Chance Laboratories, University of Pennsylvania, 422 Curie Boulevard, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 215.898.0915; Email: jebennet@pennmedicine.upenn.edu.

Find articles by Bennett, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published January 22, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 2 on February 1, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(2):513–515. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126205.
Copyright © 2019, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published January 22, 2019 - Version history

Achromatopsia is an inherited retinal degeneration characterized by the loss of cone photoreceptor function. In this issue of the JCI, Moshiri et al. characterize a naturally occurring model of the disease in the rhesus macaque caused by homozygous mutations in the phototransduction enzyme PDE6C. Using retinal imaging, and electrophysiologic and biochemical methods, the authors report a clinical phenotype nearly identical to the human condition. These findings represent the first genetic nonhuman primate model of an inherited retinal disease, and provide an ideal testing ground for the development of novel gene replacement, gene editing, and cell replacement therapies for cone dystrophies.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
514 Page 513 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement