Myocardial infarction triggers cardioprotective antigen-specific T helper cell responses

Myosin heavy chain α is a dominant cardiac antigen that triggers Th cell activation after EMI. The proteins released by cardiomyocyte death during an ischemic event can be a source of antigens that stimulate adaptive immune cells. Thus, we sought to verify whether post-MI CD4+ T cell responses are heart specific and to ultimately identify relevant cardiac epitopes. We tested the reactivity profile of CD4+ T cells purified from infarcted mice against a library of 153 peptides covering the 8 most relevant heart-enriched proteins encoded by mRNAs with more than 5 levels in the heart compared with those in all other tissues, as detailed in the Human Protein Atlas (29). The cardiac proteins selected include sarcomere elements (α actin, cardiac muscle 1 [ACTC1], myosin-binding protein C3 [MYBPC3], myosin heavy chain α [MYHCA], myosin light chain 2 [MYL2], troponin I3, cardiac muscle [TNNI3], and troponin T2, cardiac muscle [TNNT2]) , a cardiac receptor (adrenergic receptor β 1 [ARB1]), and a mitochondrial component (heat shock protein family B3 [HSPB3]). The specific peptides (15 mers) (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI123859DS1) were selected on the basis of in silico simulation of their MHC-II binding properties (30).

As shown in Figure 1, A–E, splenocytes purified from infarcted (but not from sham-operated) mice showed an IL-2 response to MYHCA-derived epitopes, which is considered a readout for antigen-specific stimulation. No IL-2 response was observed when the T cells were challenged with all other tested peptides, revealing that MYHCA is a dominant cardiac antigen in the MI context. This heart-specific myosin isoform has already been implicated in the pathogenesis of experimental autoimmune myocarditis, and previous studies identified a specific MHC-II–restricted epitope (MYHCA 614–628 ) that is relevant in that disease model (31, 32). As shown in Figure 1, A, C, and E, this single MYHCA 614–628 peptide could recapitulate similar T cell responses in infarcted mice. The results revealed no response to a control peptide representing an irrelevant antigen (OVA 323–339 ), and we observed no IFN-γ response to any of the peptides tested, including MYHCA (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Cardiac epitope mapping. (A) Heatmaps depicting the number of specific T cell responses to defined antigens of interest. Splenocytes purified from MI or sham-operated mice (day 7) were cultured in the presence of peptide pools (15 mers, MHC-II–restricted) covering the most important heart-enriched proteins, and the production of IL-2 and IFN-γ was monitored by ELISPOT as a readout for antigen-specific stimulation. The single peptides MYHCA 614–628 (included in the MYHCA pool) and OVA 323–339 (irrelevant antigen, not expressed in the heart) were also tested. (B and C) Quantification of IL-2–producing cells per well in response to (B) the MYHCA peptide pool and (C) MYHCA 614–628 . (D and E) Representative ELISPOT images of these antigens. The number of responder cells found in each well is shown directly next to the representative images. The bar graphs display the group mean values, the SEM, and the distribution of each individual value. Statistical analysis was determined with a 2-tailed, unpaired t test (B and C). *P < 0.05. The data were acquired from 3 independent experiments.

Cardiac myosin–specific Th cells selectively accumulate in the infarcted heart and acquire a regulatory phenotype. After identifying MYHCA 614–628 as a crucial cardiac antigen that triggers the activation of Th cells in the MI context, we sought to monitor the in vivo distribution and activation profile of MYHCA-specific T cells in infarcted mice. To that end, we adoptively transferred 5 × 106 Thy1.1 MYHCA-specific cells into Thy1.2 syngeneic WT recipient mice prior to the induction of EMI and monitored the distribution and activation profile of these cells by flow cytometry (Figure 2 and Supplemental Figure 1). We obtained these cells from a mouse strain exclusively bearing transgenic T cell receptors (TCRs) specific for the immunogenic MYHCA peptide (MYHCA 614–629 ) presented in the MHC-II context (hereafter referred to as TCR-M cells) (33). Monoclonal TCR-M cells were defined as CD4+TCRβ+Thy1.1+TCVα2+ singlets. Polyclonal endogenous Th cells (ENDO cells) were defined as CD4+TCRβ+Thy1.1– singlets. As shown in Figure 2B, TCR-M cells selectively accumulated in the heart and med-LNs of infarcted mice at the peak of the wound-healing phase (day 7). The TCR-M cells vanished during a later chronic phase, indicating that post-MI autoreactivity to cardiac myosin is a self-limiting phenomenon (Figure 2C). Light-sheet fluorescence microscopy (LSFM) of whole unsliced hearts confirmed that TCR-M cells accumulated within the infarct zone but not in the healthy remote myocardium (Figure 2, D and E, and Supplemental Video 1). The results revealed no antigen-specific T cell accumulation on day 49 after MI (Figure 2F).

Figure 2 TCR-M cells selectively accumulate in the infarcted heart. (A) Experimental design and gating strategy. Thy1.1 TCR-M cells were transferred into Thy1.2 WT recipients prior to MI or sham operations. The contour plots are representative of the med-LNs 7 days after MI. The frequencies of TCR-M cells found in the si-LNs, med-LNs (heart-draining), and heart were assessed on (B) day 7 and (C) day 49 after MI. The accumulation index refers to the spleen-normalized frequencies. (D and F) 3D reconstruction of infarcted hearts (original magnification, ×5) on day 7 (D and E) and day 49 (F) after MI. The morphological information was obtained from the autofluorescence levels acquired in the green channel. The viable myocardium appears in bright green, and the necrotic myocardium appears in dark green. Scale bars: 300 μm. TCR-M cells (Thy1.1+) appear in magenta, and the yellow dotted lines indicate the infarct borders. (G–L) Frequency of CD44+ cells (G–I) and FOXP3+ cells (J–L) in the ENDO and TCR-M compartments harvested from different sites on day 7 after MI. The dotted lines indicate the baseline frequencies (pre-transfer) of CD44+ and FOXP3+ among TCR-M cells. The graphs display the group mean values (bars), the SEM, and the distribution of each individual value. (B and C) The green and magenta bars represent sham-operated and infarcted mice, respectively. (G–L) The green and magenta bars represent endogenous CD4+ T cells and TCR-M cells, respectively. The data were acquired in at least 2 independent experiments; MI (n = 7–23 mice) and sham (n = 3–12 mice). *P < 0.05, by 2-way ANOVA followed by Sidak’s multiple comparisons test. LV, left ventricle; RV, right ventricle; ND, not determined.

MI also had a major impact on the differentiation of TCR-M cells. When transferred into the MI context, TCR-M cells exhibited increased levels of CD44 surface expression at all sites compared with baseline (i.e., before transfer) expression levels (Figure 2, G–I). The frequency of CD44+ differentiated cells was also higher among MI TCR-M cells than in the endogenous CD4+ T cell compartment (ENDO cells) at all analyzed sites (P < 0.05). We observed no CD44 upregulation in the TCR-M cells found in the subiliac LNs (si-LNs) of sham-operated mice (Figure 2G). However, the TCR-M cells isolated from the med-LNs of both infarcted and sham-operated mice displayed markers of cell activation (Figure 2H). These findings suggest that MYHCA is constitutively presented to CD4+ T cells in the heart-draining LNs of healthy mice, even in the absence of cardiac damage, as previously reported (21, 34). TCR-M cells were virtually absent from sham-operated hearts, but they exhibited a differentiated phenotype in infarcted hearts (Figure 2I). We observed a similar pattern for FOXP3 expression. Notably, 55.2% of the TCR-M cells in the infarcted hearts were FOXP3+, in sharp contrast to the baseline frequency (8.8%).

To better understand the mechanisms underlying the accumulation of FOXP3+ TCR-M cells in the heart, we transferred Treg (CD25+, FOXP3+) and Tconv (CD25–, FOXP3–) TCR-M cells labeled with distinct, subset-specific fluorescent intracellular tracers (Figure 3A). Flow cytometric analyses performed on day 7 after MI confirmed that both T cell subsets strongly proliferated in the heart and the med-LNs, but in not the si-LNs, of infarcted mice (Figure 3, B–D). These results confirm that post-MI T cell responses are largely driven by MYHCA-derived antigens. Remarkably, more than 50% of the TCR-M cells labeled as Tconv prior to cell transfer acquired FOXP3+ expression in the myocardium, but not in the LNs, indicating that in situ Treg conversion was the major factor driving Treg accumulation in the myocardial tissue (Figure 3B). Myosin-specific T cells also underwent in situ Treg conversion in the absence of MI (Figure 3B), but the numbers of TCR-M cells found in the infarcted hearts were typically higher than those in sham-operated hearts (Figure 2, B and L). Taken together, these results indicate that MI promotes the activation and recruitment of heart-specific Th cells and that the myocardial context induces myosin-specific T cells to acquire a Treg phenotype.

Figure 3 In vivo TCR-M conversion to FOXP3+ Tregs. (A) Experimental design and gating strategy. Before adoptive transfer, Thy1.1+ TCR-M cells were enriched for Tconv cells (CD25–) and Tregs (CD25+) through magnetic cell sorting and labeled with distinct, subset-specific cell-tracer dyes (CFSE and VIO, respectively). Treg and Tconv TCR-M cell populations were mixed at a 1:20 ratio (resembling the physiological condition) and then transferred into Thy1.2 WT recipients 1 day before MI or sham operation. The flow cytometric plots depict the pre-transfer levels of FOXP3 in each compartment. (B) Analysis of Treg conversion from TCR-M cells in si-LNs, med-LNs, and heart tissues from mice 5 days after MI. Converted Tregs are defined as Thy1.1+CFSE+ cells that acquired FOXP3 expression after MI, as the CFSE+ cells were FOXP3– prior to cell transfer. (C and D) Proliferation of Tconv TCR-M cells (Thy1.1+CFSE+FOXP3–) and Treg TCR-M cells (Thy1.1+VIO+FOXP3+) was assessed through the dilution of CFSE and VIO dyes, respectively. Histograms show the dilution of intracellular fluorescent tracers (CFSE or VIO), indicating the frequency of proliferating cells in each compartment analyzed. **P < 0.01, by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (B); *P < 0.05 and P = 0.06, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test (C and D).

Antigen-specific Th cells activated in the MI context acquire a nonclassical gene expression signature enriched with prohealing factors. To better characterize how the MI context shapes the differentiation of antigen-specific CD4+ T cells, we subsequently sorted TCR-M and ENDO cells from the med-LNs of infarcted and sham-operated mice (day 7) for downstream gene expression profiling (Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 4 TCR-M cells activated in the MI context acquire a nonclassical gene expression signature enriched with prohealing factors. Adoptively transferred TCR-M cells (defined as CD4+TCRβ+Thy1.1+TCVα2+ singlets) and polyclonal endogenous CD4+ ENDO cells (defined as CD4+TCRβ+Thy1.1– singlets) were sorted from the med-LNs of infarcted and sham-operated mice 7 days after MI and used for downstream gene expression profiling. (A) Volcano plots comparing the gene expression levels of ENDO and TCR-M cells after MI or sham operation. The repressed and induced genes (±2-fold change, P < 0.05) are highlighted in green and purple, respectively. (B) Total number of up- and downregulated genes in each T cell subset. (C) Top 30 differentially expressed genes (MI vs. sham, P < 0.05) in each T cell subset. (D) Unsupervised pathway enrichment analyses and gene clustering according to molecular function (TCR-M subset). The bar lengths indicate the adjusted P values (Fisher’s exact test). (E) Normalized relative expression levels (MI vs. sham) of specific gene sets related to T cell activation (checkpoint receptors), tissue repair, and purinergic metabolism. The color scale represents the normalized gene expression levels (MI vs. sham) in ENDO and TCR-M cells. Data for MI (n = 5) and sham (n = 3) were acquired from 1 experiment.

The TCR-M cells were purified by FACS and defined as CD4+TCRβ+Thy1.1+TCVα2+ singlets, whereas the ENDO cells were defined as CD4+TCRβ+Thy1.1– singlets. As shown in Figure 4, A and B, the TCR-M and ENDO cell compartments displayed contrasting gene expression patterns in response to MI. After MI, the ENDO compartment, primarily composed of polyclonal cells, showed 236 downregulated genes but only 43 upregulated genes (>2-fold difference versus the sham counterpart, P < 0.05). These findings reveal that, despite patent inflammation, MI imposes a largely inhibitory context on most polyclonal T cells. In sharp contrast, the TCR-M cells had 153 upregulated and only 38 downregulated transcripts in response to MI, confirming that MI promotes the stimulation of heart-specific Th cells.

The TCR-M cells activated in the MI context displayed a unique gene expression profile enriched with growth factors and prohealing mediators, but not with cytokines related to the classical Th cell subsets. A list of the top 100 regulated transcripts is provided in Supplemental Figure 2, and the top 30 regulated genes are shown in Figure 4C. Enrichment pathway analyses indicated that transcripts related to T cell trafficking within LNs (sphingosine 1/phosphate pathway), the TCR signaling cascade, and responses to hypoxic stress were particularly upregulated in TCR-M cells after MI (Figure 4D and Supplemental Table 2, P < 0.05). With regard to the molecular function of TCR-M cells, unsupervised analyses identified macrophage-CSF (M-CSF) receptor binding, chemo​kine receptor binding, IL-4 receptor binding, TGF-ß receptor binding, IL-1 receptor binding, and growth factor activity among the top regulated transcription response patterns in TCR-M cells that were activated after MI (Figure 4D, Supplemental Figure 3, and Supplemental Table 3, P < 0.05).

Notably, we found that most of the genes related to classically polarized Th cells (e.g., Ifng, Tnf, Il13, and Il17) were not differentially expressed in TCR-M cells activated after MI (Supplemental Figure 3). Notwithstanding this finding, in response to MI, TCR-M, but not ENDO, cells significantly upregulated a unique set of growth factors and prohealing mediators, such as Csf1, Angptl2, Grn, Tgfb3, and Fgf2 (Figure 4E, P < 0.05). Moreover, TCR-M cells that were stimulated after MI selectively showed unregulated expression levels of inhibitory checkpoint receptors such as Tigit, Pdcd1, Ctla4, and Btla (Figure 4E, P < 0.05). Moreover, these cells were particularly enriched with transcripts related to extracellular purinergic metabolism (Cd38, Nt5e, and Entpd1) and signaling (P2rx4 and P2rx7) (Figure 4E). Taken together, transcriptome profiling revealed that the MI context imposes an inhibitory tonus on polyclonal ENDO cells but favors the development of heart-specific T cells with a distinct gene expression profile.

Heart-specific CD4+ T cells activated in the MI context exert cardioprotective effects. Next, we evaluated the post-MI inflammation and repair processes in mice receiving adoptive transfer of MYHCA- or OVA-specific Th cells (TCR-M and DO11.10 cells, respectively) (Figure 5A). We used OVA-specific T cells as a control, because OVA is not an autoantigen in mice and hence irrelevant in the MI context. In these experiments, we designated DO11.10 mice as the recipients (35) for the sake of excluding any possible effects of endogenous antigen-specific Th cells. The specificity of the transferred CD4+ T cells had no impact on infarct size (Figure 5B, day 7 after MI), heart–to–body weight ratio, wet and dry lung–to–body weight ratio, or absolute numbers of cardiac leukocytes (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C, day 5 after MI). However, echocardiographic analyses performed on day 7 after MI revealed that hearts enriched with autoreactive CD4+ T cells had a better-preserved fractional area change (FAC), which serves as a readout for improved systolic function (Figure 5C, P < 0.05). We obtained similar results for the end-systolic area (ESA) measurement (Figure 5D, P = 0.074), but not for the end-diastolic area (EDA) measurement (Figure 5E). Mechanistically, we found that the adoptive transfer of TCR-M cells promoted an increased accumulation of profibrotic MHC-IIhiCCR2lo macrophages (36) on day 5 after MI (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 4E), compared with DO11.10 cell treatment. Histological analyses of the infarct zone revealed a higher collagen content in the scars of TCR-M–treated mice, as quantified by Picrosirius red staining and collagen III immunofluorescence staining (Figure 5, G and H, P < 0.05).

Figure 5 Heart-specific CD4+ T cells activated in the MI context exert cardioprotective effects. (A) Experimental design: TCR-M cells (specific for the cardiac antigen MYCA 614–629 ) and DO11.10 cells (specific for the irrelevant antigen OVA 323–339 ) were adoptively transferred into DO11.10 mice prior to MI or sham operation, and the cardiac outcomes were monitored at the peak of the healing phase (day 7). (B) The infarct size and long parasternal axis (apex-aortic valve) were assessed by echocardiography. The (C) FAC, (D) ESA, and (E) EDA at the mid-papillary level were assessed by echocardiography. (F) Cardiac macrophages, defined as CD45+CD11b+Ly6G–CD64+ singlets, were stratified into 4 major subsets according to CCR2 and MHC-II expression, and the effects in DO11.10 versus TCR-M cells on each subset’s distribution were assessed (day 5). (G) The collagen area in scar tissue 5 days after MI in DO11.10- and TCR-M–transferred mice was quantified by Picrosirius red staining (PSR). (H) Immunofluorescence of collagen III and its quantification in scar tissue 5 days after MI in DO11.10- and TCR-M–transferred mice. Scale bars: 100 μM. The bar graphs display the group mean values (bars), the SEM, and the distribution of each individual sample. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01. The data from TCR-M (n = 5–10) and DO11.10 (n = 7–9) recipients were acquired in 3 experiments.

To complement this approach, we also transferred WT lymphocytes purified from the med-LNs of sham versus infarcted mice into lymphocyte-deficient animals and then monitored cardiac function in the recipients (Supplemental Figure 5). These experiments were performed because previous studies in the context of autoimmune myocarditis have established that the transfer of T cells from diseased mice can produce cardiac injury in unchallenged recipients (34). In contrast to the autoimmune myocarditis context, we observed no signs of myocardial injury mediated by the lymphocytes obtained from infarcted donors (Supplemental Figure 5, B–E). These findings further support the notion that post-MI T cell autoimmunity is not pathogenic during the early healing phase.

CD4+ T cells infiltrating the murine infarcted myocardium exhibit a distinct repertoire signature. After showing that T cells specific for a prototypic myocardial antigen promote myocardial healing via an adoptive transfer approach, we aimed to further confirm whether the endogenous T cell response is autoantigen dependent. The fundamental role of T cells in adaptive immunity relies mainly on a diverse repertoire of TCRα and -β chains that display unique antigen specificities. Thus, we performed high-throughput sequencing of the TCRβ complementary determining region 3 (CDR3β) on FACS-purified CD4+ T cells from the heart and med-LNs of infarcted and sham-operated mice (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 6A) as an unbiased approach to screen for MI-related TCR signatures. As shown in Figure 6, B–D, the CD4+ T cells infiltrating the infarcted myocardium exhibited a skewed repertoire dominated by a restricted set of TCR sequences. In the tree maps presented in Figure 6B, each colored spot represents a unique TCRβ CDR3 sequence (a T cell clone), and the size of each spot denotes its relative frequency. The unevenness of the spots observed in the cardiac T cell samples and the high frequencies found for some sequences (37) indicated a clonal expansion of these cells. The Gini inequality coefficient was further calculated as an indicator of the repertoire evenness and clonal dominance (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 6B): a Gini coefficient value of 0 denotes an even repertoire, in which every sequence is present in equal abundance, whereas a value of 1 indicates that the repertoire is dominated by a single sequence (38, 39). Notably, the cardiac T cells had the highest Gini scores among all the groups (Figure 6C, P < 0.05), which further indicates that the post-MI T cell responses were marked by oligoclonal expansions. Because the pool of T cells found in tissues was considerably smaller than that in LNs, we also assessed the Gini coefficient for a subsampling of equal size in each group (Supplemental Figure 6B). The observations remained unaltered also under these conditions. Heart T cells also had a much less diverse repertoire than that found in LNs, as assessed using Simpson’s diversity index (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 6B). Most strikingly, T cells infiltrating the infarcted myocardium exhibited a unique repertoire signature, as evidenced by several factors. First, the MI-related cardiac TCR repertoire was marked by a particular usage of variable (TRBV) and joining (TRBJ) gene segments (Figure 6, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 6E). In particular, we found that TRBV19 was significantly expanded in MI-related cardiac T cells compared with its usage in the med-LNs, whereas the usage of TRBV5 was significantly reduced (Figure 6E, P < 0.05). Second, the CDR3 length distribution of TRBV19 sequences was skewed in the heart samples, whereas a Gaussian distribution was found in the LN samples (Supplemental Figure 6D). Because V-J recombination is a random process, the length distribution of natural repertoires tends to have a Gaussian distribution. Therefore, biases in the distribution of TCRβ CDR3 lengths are indicative of clonal expansions (40). Third, MI-related T cells had a unique pool of sequences exhibiting minimal overlap with all the other samples investigated in our study (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 6F).

Figure 6 CD4+ T cells infiltrating the murine infarcted myocardium are clonally expanded and exhibit a unique repertoire signature. (A) Th cells from the heart and med-LNs of infarcted and sham-operated mice (day 7) were purified by FACS. (B) Tree maps of representative repertoires from each group. Each spot represents a unique TRBV-CDR3 recombination, and the size of each spot denotes its relative frequency. The unevenness of the spots indicates clonal expansions. (C) Repertoire evenness was assessed by the Gini coefficient. (D) Repertoire diversity was assessed on the basis of 1-Simpson’s diversity index. (E) Heatmap depicting the TRBV gene usage in each group. The asterisks at the top of the graph indicate a statistically significant difference (P < 0.05) between the cardiac and LN repertoires, as determined by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. (F) Correlation among the frequencies of the TRBV gene segment between any 2 given samples. (G) Heatmap showing the degree of TRBV CDR3 sequence sharing (Jaccard index) between any 2 given samples. The bar graphs in C and D display the group mean values (bars), the SEM of 3 to 4 samples per group, and the distribution of each individual value. Statistical significance for C and D was determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test. *P < 0.05 compared with all the other groups.

The identity of cognate antigens could be directly extrapolated from the TCR sequence data. Therefore, we also assessed the TCR repertoire of CD4+ T cells purified from the axillary LNs (ax-LNs) of mice that were subcutaneously immunized with cardiac myosin and heart extract (in adjuvants), because these repertoires were expected to be enriched in heart-specific sequences upon specific immunization. As a control, we also assessed the ax-LN TCR repertoire in mice that received subcutaneous administration of the adjuvant alone. The high degree of clonality exhibited by the cardiac T cell pool remained statistically significant compared with that found for all ax-LN repertoires, even those from immunized mice (Supplemental Figure 7, A–E). Notably, the Th cell repertoire found in the ax-LNs of mice that received heart extract immunization also showed an increased TRBV19/TRBV5 ratio, similar to that found for cardiac T cells and in sharp contrast to that found for the control ax-LNs (Supplemental Figure 7, F and G). Notwithstanding, the comparison of the TCRβ CDR3 sequences in the infarcted and immunized groups revealed no significant repertoire overlap. To a great extent, this result might be related to the fact that the cardiac T cell repertoire is largely composed of private sequences (i.e., no CDR3 repertoire overlap between individual cardiac EMI samples).

Taken together, the results from this unbiased screening approach revealed that the CD4+ T cells infiltrating the infarcted myocardium had a distinct T cell repertoire signature dominated by a limited set of expanded clones. These characteristics are hallmarks of antigen-driven responses.

Evidence for a heart/T cell axis in MI patients. We subsequently sought to assess the existence of a putative heart/T cell axis in MI patients. Our EMI findings showed that the most important T cells are either in the heart or the med-LNs (heart-draining LNs) rather than in the periphery. To validate these findings, we assessed the presence of FOXP3+ and CD4+ cells in cardiac autopsy samples. Twenty-three patients were diagnosed at autopsy with having had a recent MI in the left ventricle. These MI patients were further categorized into 3 distinct reaction phases. The early phase (~3–12 hours after MI) was marked by lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) decoloration without neutrophilic cell infiltration (n = 6). In the inflammatory phase (12 hours to 5 days after MI), neutrophilic granulocytes were particularly observed in the infarcted myocardium (n = 9), whereas in the proliferation phase (5–14 days after MI), the formation of granulation tissue was obvious (n = 8). Nine patients without pathological evidence of MI-related death were included as controls. A description of the patients in whom cardiac autopsies were performed is provided in Supplemental Table 4. As shown in Figure 7, A–E, we found CD4+ and FOXP3+ cells in the infarcted hearts, and their expression levels peaked during the proliferative phase of wound healing (P < 0.05). Neither CD4+ nor FOXP3+ cells were found in the control hearts.

Figure 7 A heart/T cell axis in MI patients. (A–E) Histological analyses of cardiac autopsy samples revealed that Th cells also accumulated in the human infarcted myocardium, particularly during the proliferative (wound-healing) phase. (A) Representative IHC micrographs show the presence of FOXP3+ (black arrows) and CD4+ (red arrows) cells in cardiac tissues. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) LSFM showing the presence of CD3+ T cells in the infarcted human myocardium. Z-stack: 350 μm. (C–E) Numbers of CD4+, FOXP3+, and CD4+FOXP3+ cells/mm2 in each phase after MI (early, inflammatory, proliferative). The whiskers represent the percentile range, with the medians ± CIs from 6 to 9 samples per group. *P < 0.05, by nonparametric Kruskal-Wallis test corrected for multiple comparisons using Dunn’s test. (F–H) Transaxial slices of (F) PET and (H) fused PET/CT showing increased CXCR4 expression in med-LNs after MI (arrows) and in the infarcted myocardium (inset). Both the (G) med-LN sizes and (I) CXCR4 expression (as assessed by SUVs) were found to be increased after MI. The data are presented as box plots showing the medians, 25th–75th percentiles (boxes), and 5th–95th percentiles (whiskers) of 6 to 9 cardiac autopsy samples, or 26 patients (PET/CT) per group. *P < 0.05, by Fisher’s exact test (C–E) and Welch’s t test (G and I).

Several mouse studies have shown that T cells infiltrating the injured myocardium are activated in and originate from the med-LNs (16, 17, 25), suggesting that assessing med-LN morphology and cellularity in patients with MI could also yield clinically relevant information. Thus, we acquired thoracic CT images from MI patients to assess med-LN morphology. Moreover, we combined CT with PET imaging using a radiolabeled CXCR4 ligand ([68Ga]pentixafor). CXCR4 is a chemokine receptor that is constitutively expressed at high levels on T cells and regulates their migration along gradients of the chemokine CXCL12 (41). CXCR4 is also expressed on some monocyte subsets (42), on B cell subsets (43), and on hematopoietic stem cells (44), which are present at only small frequencies within LNs. A flow cytometric analysis of the CXCR4 distribution across different leukocyte subsets in mice confirmed that T cells accounted for more than 90% of the CXCR4+ cells in the med-LNs but less than 15% of the CXCR4+ cells in the heart (Supplemental Figure 8). We therefore used a noninvasive CXCR4 monitoring strategy to obtain a readout for T cellularity in heart-draining LNs. Patients with nonmalignant Conn’s adenoma who had undergone [68Ga]pentixafor PET/CT for a diagnostic workup were included as controls. Conn’s adenomas are aldosterone-producing benign conditions that account for 30% to 40% of all cases of primary aldosteronism. Because these adenomas overexpress CXCR4 (45), these patients were subjected to receptor-directed imaging as part of an endocrinological investigation, and none of these patients were found to have elevated serum levels of C-reactive protein (<0.5 mg/dL).