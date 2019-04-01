Dengue-specific CD8+ T cell subsets display specialized transcriptomic and TCR profiles

DENV-specific CD8+ T cells are predominantly Tem and Temra. To investigate the phenotypic and functional characteristics of DENV-specific CD8+ T cells, we focused on cells identified by the production of IFN-γ after stimulation with a previously defined pool of over 268 CD8 DENV epitopes (35), which allows for broad coverage of DENV responses, irrespective of HLA type and DENV serotype, and is referred to hereafter as the DENV megapool (CD8 MP). This strategy was put in place based on previous observations that indicated that the majority of DENV-specific CD8+ T cells are strong producers of IFN-γ and thus could be detected ex vivo (19).

A series of previous studies from our group characterized DENV-specific CD8+ T cell responses in the context of natural immunity in populations heavily exposed to DENV (18, 19, 35). Here, following a similar approach, plasma samples from normal blood donors from the general hyperendemic population of the Colombo region in Sri Lanka were screened for high neutralizing titers against multiple DENV serotype, reflective of previous multiple DENV infections. PBMCs from donors that had been infected with DENV multiple times were stimulated with the DENV megapool, and the memory phenotype of these DENV-specific CD8+ T cells was determined by the expression of the commonly used memory markers CD45RA and CCR7. Gating strategies and FACS profiles for a representative donor are shown in Figure 1A.

Figure 1 DENV-specific CD8+ T cells are predominantly Tem and Temra cells. Human PBMCs isolated from donors that had been infected with DENV multiple times were stimulated with DENV CD8+ T cell megapool, and DENV-specific CD8+ T cells were identified by the production of IFN-γ. (A) Gating strategy to identify and sort DENV-specific CD8+ Tem and Temra cells. (B) Flow cytometry plots (top) and bar graph (bottom) show the production of IFN-γ by CD8+ T cells (n = 6). (C) Flow cytometry plots (top) and bar graphs (bottom) show the expression of CD45RA and CCR7 by unstimulated IFN-γ– or DENV IFN-γ+ CD8+ T cells (n = 6). Error bars show median with interquartile range.

In a total of 6 donors analyzed, the frequency of IFN-γ+ CD8+ T cells ranged from 0.05% to 5.19% with a median value of 0.36% after unstimulated control responses were subtracted (Figure 1B). This relatively wide range is consistent with previous results (35), and might reflect variations in the previous infection history and time from infection, which is unknown for the blood bank donors analyzed in this study. While a prominent naive T (Tn) cell population was readily detectable among unstimulated IFN-γ– CD8+ T cells, the vast majority of IFN-γ+ CD8+ T cells in the DENV megapool–stimulated group displayed either a CD45RA–CCR7– effector memory T (Tem) or a CD45RA+CCR7– effector memory T re-expressing CD45RA (Temra) phenotype (Figure 1C), also consistent with a previous report (19). To further confirm the Tem and Temra phenotype of DENV-specific CD8+ T cells without peptide stimulation, we used a previously defined pool of eight HLA-B*35:01 tetramers incorporating 8 different HLA-B*35:01–restricted DENV epitopes (19). Consistent with the phenotype of DENV IFN-γ+ cells, the majority of HLA-B*35:01 tetramer–positive CD8+ T cells displayed a Tem or Temra phenotype (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI123726DS1) in tested HLA-matched donors. Thus, these results demonstrate that the frequency of anti-DENV CD8+ T cells varies between individuals, and that DENV-specific CD8+ T cells are primarily composed of Tem and Temra cells.

Gene expression profiles of unstimulated and DENV IFN-γ+ CD8+ Tem and Temra cells. Since DENV-specific CD8+ T cells were predominantly Tem and Temra cells as shown in Figure 1, we next isolated DENV IFN-γ+ CD8+ Tem and Temra cells and studied their immune signatures by bulk RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq). As a control, we also performed RNA-Seq on sorted IFN-γ– CD8+ Tem and Temra cells from unstimulated PBMCs. We then performed principal component analysis to visualize the global gene expression patterns of these various CD8+ T cell subsets. As expected, unstimulated CD8+ Tem and Temra cells were separated and formed distinct clusters. In contrast, DENV IFN-γ+ CD8+ Tem and Temra cells were grouped together, forming a distinct cluster that was well separated from unstimulated CD8+ Tem and Temra cells (Figure 2A). Thus, the gene expression signatures of DENV IFN-γ+ CD8+ Tem and Temra cells are clearly different from those of their unstimulated counterparts.

Figure 2 Gene expression profiles of unstimulated and DENV IFN-γ+ CD8+ Tem and Temra cells. (A) PCA analysis of gene expression data of unstimulated and DENV IFN-γ+ CD8+ Tem and Temra cells (n = 6). (B–E) Volcano plots show log 2 fold change versus –log 10 adjusted P value (Padj) for the comparison between DENV IFN-γ+ Tem and unstimulated Tem (B), DENV IFN-γ+ Temra and unstimulated Temra (C), unstimulated Tem and unstimulated Temra (D), and DENV IFN-γ+ Tem and DENV IFN-γ+ Temra (E). The subset of genes with log 2 fold change greater than 1 or less than –1 and adjusted P value less than 0.05 are considered significant and indicated by dotted lines. (F) Venn diagrams show the distribution of the 85 and 104 genes upregulated in unstimulated Temra and DENV IFN-γ+ Temra by comparison with unstimulated Tem and DENV IFN-γ+ Tem cells, respectively, as shown in D and E.

Next, we performed pairwise analyses to identify differentially expressed (DE) genes between the different sorted T cell subsets, namely stimulated DENV IFN-γ+ versus unstimulated Tem cells (Figure 2B), stimulated DENV IFN-γ+ versus unstimulated Temra cells (Figure 2C), unstimulated Tem versus Temra cells (Figure 2D), and stimulated DENV IFN-γ+ Tem versus Temra cells (Figure 2E). DE genes that resulted from these comparisons can be found in Supplemental Table 2. As expected, IFNG and many genes associated with activation and effector functions, such as CD69, CD160, CRTAM, SLAMF7, TNFRSF9, TNF, CCL3, CCL4, and GZMB, were upregulated in both DENV IFN-γ+ Tem and Temra cells (Figure 2, B and C, and Supplemental Table 2). Additionally, the expression of several costimulatory molecules, such as CTLA4 and TNFSF14, as well as transcription factors such as EGR1, EGR2, EGR3, IRF4, and IRF8 was also increased in DENV IFN-γ+ Tem and Temra cells (Figure 2, B and C, and Supplemental Table 2). Since CD8 MP–stimulated IFN-γ– CD8+ T cell subsets were exposed to the DENV-derived epitopes similarly but did not respond to stimulation, they could serve as another transcriptomic baseline in addition to unstimulated CD8+ T cell subsets. Therefore, we analyzed the DE genes between stimulated DENV IFN-γ+ versus stimulated IFN-γ– Tem cells as well as stimulated DENV IFN-γ+ versus stimulated IFN-γ– Temra cells. Using this approach, 515 and 767 DE genes were identified by Tem and Temra comparisons, respectively (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Notably, over 52% (270 genes) of the Tem DE genes and 60% (464 genes) of the Temra DE genes were also detected by stimulated DENV IFN-γ+ versus unstimulated comparisons presented in Figure 2, B and C, and Supplemental Table 2 (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Moreover, the overlapping genes include genes such as IFNG, CD69, CRTAM, SLAMF7, TNFRSF9, TNF, CCL3, CCL4, GZMB, CTLA4, EGR1, EGR2, EGR3, IRF4, and IRF8 as described above (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D, and Supplemental Table 3). Moreover, the fold changes of these overlapping genes were highly correlated between these two approaches (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D).

We next identified differentially expressed genes between unstimulated Tem and unstimulated Temra cells and found that Temra cells had enhanced expression of the transcription factor ZEB2 and several killer cell immunoglobulin-like receptors (KIRs), including inhibitory KIR2DL1, KIR2DL3, KIR3DL1, and KIR3DL2 and activating KIR2DS4 (Figure 2D and Supplemental Table 2), which bind to HLA-C2, HLA-C1, HLA-A/B with Bw4 epitope, HLA-A, and HLA-C/A, respectively (36). This suggests that CD8+ Temra cells may resemble natural killer (NK) cells and have more specialized cytotoxic functions than Tem cells. Moreover, although the number of differentially expressed KIRs was reduced, the expression level of KIR2DL3 and KIR3DL1 was also higher in DENV IFN-γ+ Temra by comparison with DENV IFN-γ+ Tem cells (Figure 2E and Supplemental Table 2). Interestingly, Tem cells had approximately 2.5-fold more upregulated genes by comparison with Temra cells (215 vs. 85 genes; Figure 2D), suggesting that CD8+ Temra cells have a more focused gene expression pattern than their Tem counterpart. This effect was even more apparent when DENV IFN-γ+ Tem and Temra cells were examined, as 300 and 104 genes were upregulated in DENV IFN-γ+ Tem and Temra cells, respectively (Figure 2E), which resulted in an approximately 3-fold change and likely reflected antigen-driven differentiation resulting in selective expression of fewer genes.

Gene ontology (GO) annotations indicated that DE genes upregulated in DENV IFN-γ+ Tem and Temra cells by comparison with their unstimulated counterparts were associated with cytokine responses and metabolic processes (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). DE genes upregulated in unstimulated Temra cells by comparison with unstimulated Tem cells were associated with immune response regulation and cellular defense (Supplemental Figure 3C). DE genes upregulated in unstimulated Tem cells by comparison with unstimulated Temra cells and DE genes between DENV IFN-γ+ Tem and Temra cells were not significantly associated with any GO terms.

For Figure 2, D and E, by applying a Venn diagram approach to the 85 and 104 genes upregulated in unstimulated Temra and DENV IFN-γ+ Temra by comparison with unstimulated Tem and DENV IFN-γ+ Tem cells, respectively, we found that only 6 genes, including KIR2DL3 and KIR3DL1, were shared by these 2 lists of DE genes. In contrast, 79 genes were found to be specific for unstimulated Temra cells, whereas 98 were specific for DENV-specific Temra cells (Figure 2F and Supplemental Table 4). Unstimulated Temra cells had higher expression of genes including CCL3, GNLY, IFNG, and ZEB2 than unstimulated Tem cells, suggesting that CD8+ Temra cells may be more activated than Tem cells at baseline without stimulation. In contrast, DENV IFN-γ+ Temra cells did not have higher expression of these genes than DENV IFN-γ+ Tem cells but upregulated genes such as IL2RG, which is referred to as the common γ chain and is a cytokine receptor subunit shared by IL-2, IL-4, IL-7, IL-9, IL-15, and IL-21 receptors.

Identifying gene modules that can discriminate between different CD8+ T cell populations. The data presented above suggest that CD8+ Temra cells have a more focused and selective pattern of gene expression than their Tem counterpart; this finding is more pronounced in antigen-specific T cells. We reasoned that this might be reflective of the activation of specific gene modules, encompassing genes that are coordinately expressed in the different T cell subsets. Accordingly, to better understand the biological functions associated with those DE genes, we performed weighted gene coexpression network analysis (WGCNA) (37, 38). Figure 3A depicts the analytic strategy. Briefly, we filtered out low-expressed genes with a median transcripts per million (TPM) value of less than 10 in all of the 4 cell populations. We identified 12 gene modules that were associated with statistically significant differences in least 1 of the 4 pairwise comparisons. The associated P values and the number of genes in each module are listed in Table 1. These 12 gene modules contained a total of 360 DE genes, which are listed in Supplemental Table 5 and were visualized on a heatmap as shown in Figure 3B.

Figure 3 Identification of gene modules that can discriminate between unstimulated and DENV IFN-γ+ CD8+ Tem and Temra cells. (A) Schematic depicting the strategy for coexpression and clustering analysis. Module significance was assessed by comparison of the module eigengene values between DENV IFN-γ+ Tem and unstimulated Tem, DENV IFN-γ+ Temra and unstimulated Temra, unstimulated Tem and unstimulated Temra, and DENV IFN-γ+ Tem and DENV IFN-γ+ Temra cells. (B) Heatmap shows the Z-transformed expression values of the 360 differentially expressed (DE) genes contained by the 12 significant modules. Selected genes from each module are highlighted.

Table 1 P values for each gene module for each comparison and the number of genes within each gene module

We observed that there were 7 and 4 gene modules that could significantly distinguish DENV IFN-γ+ Tem and Temra cells from their unstimulated counterparts, respectively, and that 2 clusters (blue and magenta) were significant in both comparisons (Table 1). The blue, yellow, purple, tan, turquoise, and dark gray modules mainly discriminate between unstimulated and DENV IFN-γ+ Tem and/or Temra cells and contained activation- and effector-associated genes such as CCL4, TNFRSF9 (encodes CD137), CCL3, IFNG, GZMB, CRTAM, TNF, LAG3, NFKBIZ, and HAVCR2 (encodes Tim-3). Additionally, several transcription factors such as BCL2, ID2, IRF8, and IRF4 and genes involved in T cell migration such as SLAMF7 and S1PR2 were also found in these clusters.

We found that the blue, tan, magenta, salmon, orange, and pink modules were statistically distinct between unstimulated Tem and Temra cells when these 2 populations were compared directly (Table 1). Notably, the salmon and pink modules were statistically significant only in this comparison and contained genes such as CD28 and CD83, which are involved in T cell activation. In contrast, the gray, green, and black modules distinguished DENV IFN-γ+ Tem and Temra cells (Table 1), and DENV IFN-γ+ Temra cells largely downregulated the genes contained in the green and black modules (Figure 3B). Thus, stimulation with DENV epitopes changes the differences between responding CD8+ Tem and Temra cells. These data further emphasize that a crucial difference between CD8+ Tem and Temra cells is the degree of selectivity in the pattern of gene expression, especially following antigen-specific stimulation.

Validation of differentially expressed genes by CyTOF. To validate the mRNA expression signatures of unstimulated and DENV IFN-γ+ CD8+ Tem and Temra cells, we used an independent set of donors and performed cytometry by time-of-flight (CyTOF) analysis on selected DE genes that were contained in the gene modules identified in Figure 3 and for which antibodies were commercially available. Owing to limited antibody availability for the genes that could discriminate DENV IFN-γ+ Tem and Temra cells, most of the molecules analyzed in Figure 4 were upregulated in DENV IFN-γ+ Tem and Temra cells as compared with their unstimulated counterparts. Consistent with gene expression analysis, the protein expression patterns largely matched what we observed at the gene expression level. By comparison with their unstimulated counterparts, DENV IFN-γ+ Tem and Temra cells had higher expression of activation and effector molecules such as CCL3/CCL4 (the anti-CCL3 antibody used cross-reacts with CCL4), CD69, CRTAM, IFN-γ, and TNF-α, costimulatory molecules such as CLTA4, ICOS, and LIGHT (encoded by TNFSF14), transcription factors including IRF4 and IRF8, and signaling lymphocytic activation molecule family member 7 (SLAMF7), which is involved in lymphocyte activation, inhibition, differentiation, and adhesion (Figure 4). The protein expression level of KIR2DL3 detected by CyTOF was generally low (Figure 4). There was no significant difference between DENV IFN-γ+ Tem/Temra and unstimulated Tem/Temra cells in terms of their KIR2DL3 expression at the protein level, and we only observed a subtle but significant difference between DENV IFN-γ+ Temra and DENV IFN-γ+ Tem cells (Figure 4). Two-way ANOVA analyses confirmed the hypothesis that markers on the DENV IFN-γ+ subsets had higher protein expression compared with their unstimulated counterparts with a P value of 0.0013 and 0.0044 for Tem and Temra cells, respectively. The bar graphs in Figure 4 show the contribution of individual markers to this difference and indicate the P values specific to each marker (comparisons used the 2-tailed Wilcoxon test, not corrected for multiple comparisons in order to best show the contribution of different markers to the overall results). Based on Šidák’s multiple-comparisons test, TNF-α, IFN-γ, and CCL3/CCL4 reached statistical significance with an adjusted P value of 0.0059, <0.0001, and <0.0001, respectively. Taken together, the signatures identified based on mRNA expression were largely also detectable at the protein level.

Figure 4 Validation of differentially expressed genes at the protein level. Bar graphs show gene expression values in counts normalized by sequencing depth calculated by the DESeq2 package (upper panels, n = 6) and protein expression values in mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) (lower panels, n = 7) for various molecules in unstimulated and DENV IFN-γ+ CD8+ Tem and Temra cells. Error bars show median with interquartile range. For gene expression values, a pseudocount of 0.5 was added to allow for plotting in log scale, and statistical significance was determined by DESeq2 using Wald test and then adjusted for multiple testing using the Benjamini-Hochberg procedure; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. For protein expression values, statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed Wilcoxon test; *P < 0.05. For KIR2DL3, the P value for the protein level comparison between DENV IFN-γ+ Tem and DENV IFN-γ+ Temra cells was 0.0312.

We next performed single-cell analysis of CyTOF data to investigate potentially interesting dynamics of unique CD8+ T cell subsets. The expression levels of 32 surface and intracellular molecules by CD8+ T cells were measured simultaneously, and 2-dimensional maps of the resulting high-dimensional data were generated by visualization of stochastic neighbor embedding (viSNE) (39). While Tn cells were arranged largely in one area of the map, Tcm and especially Tem and Temra cells displayed a broader distribution and were grouped into several distinct islands, suggesting that these memory subsets were heterogeneous and could be further divided into dynamic subpopulations (Figure 5A). Notably, IFN-γ+ DENV-specific CD8+ T cells formed a distinct island and mainly consisted of Tem and/or Temra subsets with the relative proportion of these 2 subsets varying between donors (Figure 5A). Furthermore, within the island of IFN-γ+ cells, some molecules, such as CCL3 and CD69, showed clustered expression, while others, such as CTLA4, TNF-α, IRF4, and IRF8, displayed a gradient or mixture of expression (Figure 5B). Taken together, this approach revealed dynamic and intermediate states of CD8+ T cell activation.

Figure 5 Single-cell analysis of high-dimensional CyTOF data reveals dynamics of CD8+ T cell subsets. viSNE analysis arranged cells along tSNE1 and tSNE2 axes based on the expression of 32 proteins (n = 7). (A) Manually gated Tn, Tcm, Tem, and Temra populations were colored and overlaid on the viSNE map of total CD8+ T cells for each donor. Gated population represented IFN-γ+ CD8+ T cells. (B) viSNE plots show the expression of CCL3, CD69, CTLA4, TNF-α, IRF4, and IRF8 per cell for each donor. Gated population represented IFN-γ+ CD8+ T cells.

DENV-specific Tem and Temra cells are associated with preferential TRBV gene usage. Previous studies show that CD4+ Temra cells with a cytotoxic phenotype have more restricted T cell receptor (TCR) repertoires compared with CD4+ Tem cells (33, 34). Based on these results and on the general gene expression patterns described above, we predicted that CD8+ Temra cells would also have a more restricted TCR repertoire than their Tem counterpart. To test this hypothesis, we next investigated whether unstimulated IFN-γ– as well as DENV IFN-γ+ CD8+ Tem and Temra cells also had distinct TCR repertoire characteristics. To this end, we extracted TCR β chain (TRB) CDR3 repertoires from the RNA-Seq data of sorted unstimulated IFN-γ– as well as DENV IFN-γ+ CD8+ Tem and Temra cells using MiXCR software (40, 41).

We observed that the TRB repertoire of unstimulated IFN-γ– CD8+ Temra cells is less diverse than that of unstimulated CD8+ Tem cells; however, this difference did not reach statistical significance (adjusted P value = 0.1014 with Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test; Figure 6A). Likewise, there was a nonsignificant trend (adjusted P value = 0.1014 with Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test; Figure 6A) for DENV-specific CD8+ Tem cells to have less diverse TRB repertoires compared with unstimulated Tem cells. The diversity of DENV IFN-γ+ Temra cells was similar to that of unstimulated Temra cells. Additionally, no significant difference was observed between DENV-specific CD8+ Tem and Temra cells (Figure 6A). The overall P value determined by Friedman test was 0.0228, and unstimulated Tem versus DENV IFN-γ+ Tem and unstimulated Tem versus unstimulated Temra were the 2 biggest contributors to this overall significance. Thus, these data may suggest that Tem cells may undergo clonal expansion in response to DENV antigens and that the Temra subset may mainly consist of highly clonally expanded cells.

Figure 6 DENV-specific Tem and Temra cells have limited TCR repertoires and show preferential TRBV gene usage. (A) Dot plot shows the inverse Simpson index of the TCR repertoires of unstimulated and DENV IFN-γ+ Tem and Temra cells (n = 6). Note that only 5 data points were discernible for the unstimulated Tem group, as 2 of the data points had almost identical values. The overall P value determined by nonparametric Friedman test was 0.0228. Statistical significance between groups was determined by Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test, and adjusted P values are indicated in the figure. (B) Heatmap shows the normalized number of clonotypes with identical CDR3 amino acid sequences shared between CD8+ T cell subsets. (C) Bar graphs show the percentages of various TRBV segments within each population for each individual donor (n = 6).

We next evaluated the overlap of TRB repertoires by computing the normalized number of shared clonotypes using CDR3 amino acid sequences as previously described (42). This analysis revealed that the degree of overlap was higher between DENV-specific and unstimulated Temra cells compared with DENV IFN-γ+ and unstimulated Tem cells (Figure 6B). Nevertheless, the highest level of overlap was observed between DENV IFN-γ+ CD8+ Tem and Temra cells (Figure 6B), indicating that certain DENV CD8+ T cell epitopes are likely recognized by both Tem and Temra cells that share the same TCR.

Furthermore, we performed analysis of TRBV segment usage that revealed large variations between individual donors (Figure 6C and Supplemental Table 6), which was in line with the diverse MHC class I alleles of the cohort (Supplemental Table 1). Temra cells tend to have a narrower distribution in their TCR repertoires than Tem cells, as Temra cell TCR repertoires consisted of fewer segments than their Tem counterparts in 5 of the 6 tested donors (Figure 6C). Notably, in some donors DENV-specific CD8+ Tem and Temra cells showed preferential usage of certain TRBV genes. For example, TRBV7-9 was expanded and overrepresented in both DENV-specific Tem and Temra cells in donor GS1149, whereas TRBV7-8 was predominantly used by DENV-specific CD8+ T cells, especially Tem cells, in donor GS1180 (Figure 6C). Intriguingly, in donor GS1188, TRBV9 was the single most predominant TRBV segment in DENV-specific Temra cells, whereas DENV-specific Tem cells were less biased, with TRBV4-3 being the most overrepresented TRBV segment in those cells (Figure 6C). Taken together, these data suggest that CD8+ Temra cells tend to have more biased TCR repertoires than Tem cells and that DENV-specific CD8+ Tem and Temra cells show both common and distinct TRBV gene usage in their TCR repertoires.