CNS-resident classical DCs play a critical role in CNS autoimmune disease

cDCs, as well as moDCs, are present in EAE infiltrates. In order to characterize APC subsets that accumulate in the CNS during EAE, we performed flow cytometric analysis on brain and spinal cord mononuclear cells isolated at the time of peak clinical severity. MHCII+ cells in the brain included CD45intCD11bint microglia, CD45hiCD11b+CD11c– monocytes/macrophages, CD19+ B cells, and CD45hiCD11c+ DCs (Figure 1A and data not shown). Spinal cord infiltrates had a similar cellular composition (data not shown). The CNS DC population was composed of both CD88–CD26+ cells, consistent with cDCs, and CD88+CD26– cells, consistent with moDCs (Figure 1A, top right panel). Microglia and macrophages/monocytes expressed CD88 but not CD26 (Figure 1A, bottom panels). We also detected CD26+ pDCs; however, the majority of pDCs were MHCII–, and pDCs constituted less than 5% of the MHCII+CD26+ population in the inflamed CNS (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI123708DS1). In order to confirm the lineages of the CD26+ versus CD88+ CNS DC subsets, we performed transcriptional profiling. The CD26+ DC cohort expressed high levels of genes identified by the Immunological Genome Project (ImmGen) (34) as core cDC transcripts, including Amica1, Ccr7, and Kit, while the CD88+ DC cohort expressed markers associated with monocyte-derived cells, including Slc11a1 (35), CD84 (36), and Bst1 (37) (Figure 1B). CNS CD26+ DCs expressed elevated levels of Flt3 and Tlr3, while CD88+ DCs expressed high levels of Tlr4, which mirrors the expression of those stimulatory molecules by peripheral cDCs and moDCs, respectively (Figure 1B, right panel) (38). The designation of CNS CD11c+CD26+ cells as cDCs was corroborated by their selective expression of the transcription factor ZBTB46, as demonstrated via intracellular staining and flow cytometry (Figure 1C). Similarly, CD11c+CD26+, but not CD11c+CD88+, cells isolated from Zbtb46-gfp reporter mice at peak EAE were GFP+ (Figure 1D).

Figure 1 CD26+ZBTB46+ cDCs accumulate in the CNS during adoptively transferred EAE. EAE was induced by adoptive transfer of WT myelin-primed CD4+ Th17 cells into naive syngeneic hosts. (A) Brain mononuclear cells were harvested at peak EAE and analyzed by flow cytometry. Dot plots are gated on the population indicated directly above each plot. The numbers indicate percentage of the gated population. The data are representative of 3 experiments. (B) MHCII+CD11c+ CD88+ or CD26+ cells were purified from the CNS (n = 3 per group) by flow sorting, and gene expression was measured by Nanostring nCounter analysis. Genes with a false discovery rate (FDR) less than 0.10 are identified in the heatmaps. The right panel shows Flt3, Tlr3, and Tlr4 mRNA levels in paired DC subsets from individual mice. P values were determined by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. **P < 0.01. (C and D) Expression of ZBTB46 was measured in MHCII+CD11c+ CD26+ or CD88+ brain mononuclear cells, harvested at peak EAE, by flow cytometry. The open histograms reflect intracellular staining with anti-ZBTB46 antibodies (C) or GFP expression in cells from Zbtb46gfp/+ reporter mice (D). The shaded gray histograms reflect the isotype (C) or nonreporter control (D).

CNS cDCs are highly efficient APCs. We next compared the ability of CNS cDCs and moDCs to present antigen to myelin-specific CD4+ T cells ex vivo. MHCII+CD11c+ CD88+ moDCs and CD26+ cDCs were FACS-sorted from the CNS at peak EAE and cocultured with naive CD4+ T cells that express a transgenic T cell receptor specific for the myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein (MOG) 35–55 peptide (2D2 cells) (39). 2D2 cells underwent multiple rounds of proliferation, upregulated the activation marker CD44, and expressed intracellular IFN-γ and/or granulocyte-macrophage CSF (GM-CSF) upon coculture with MOG 35–55 peptide and CNS cDCs (Figure 2, A and B). In contrast, 2D2 cells neither proliferated, upregulated CD44, nor expressed effector cytokines when cocultured with MOG 35–55 and CNS moDCs. Similar results were obtained with cDCs and moDCs sorted from the spleens of the same mice (data not shown). 2D2 cells did not express FoxP3 under any of the culture conditions. In order to determine whether CNS cDCs could process immunogenic epitopes from larger myelin proteins, we repeated the APC assays using a longer fragment of MOG (MOG 1–125 ) as antigen. CNS cDCs were able to process MOG protein and activate 2D2 cells, whereas their moDC counterparts were incompetent (Figure 2, A and B). The superior APC properties of CNS cDCs over moDCs are not antigen specific, since only the former were able to activate OVA-specific TCR-transgenic OT-II cells upon coculture in the presence of either OVA peptide or whole ovalbumin protein (ref. 40 and data not shown).

Figure 2 CNS cDCs stimulate naive and effector myelin-specific T cells to proliferate and produce proinflammatory cytokines, while CNS moDCs are incompetent APCs. EAE was induced by active immunization with MOG 35–55 peptide in CFA. CNS mononuclear cells were harvested at peak disease. CD26+ or CD88+ DC subsets (CD45+MHCII+CD11c+) were purified by FACS and cocultured with MOG-reactive T cells in the presence or absence of myelin peptide (MOG 35–55 ) or myelin protein (MOG 1–125 ). (A, B, and D) The CNS DC subsets were cocultured with CD44–CD62L+ CD4+ T cells that had been isolated from the spleens and lymph nodes of naive 2D2 TCR-transgenic mice. (A and B) T cell proliferation was measured by CFSE dilution. The percentage of CD4+ T cells that underwent 1 or more division, or that expressed the activation marker CD44, is shown for each group. (B) Cytokine production was measured by intracellular flow cytometry. The percentage of cytokine producers among total CD4+ T cells is shown. (D) Cytokine levels were measured in culture supernatants via a multiplex Luminex bead-based assay. (C and E) CNS DC subsets were cocultured with CD4+ T cells isolated from the CNS at the peak of EAE. (C) T cell proliferation was measured as in A. (E) Cytokine levels were measured in culture supernatants via Luminex. (B–E) Each circle represents a data point generated with CNS DC subsets isolated from a single mouse. Connected circles indicate paired samples from the same mouse. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data in A, B, and D, and in C and E, are from individual experiments that are representative of 2–4 independent experiments with similar results. n = 3–5 mice per group per experiment.

The majority of CD4+ T cells that infiltrate the CNS during EAE or MS are CD44hi effector cells. As a transgenic T cell line, 2D2 cells do not reflect the heterogeneity of encephalitogenic T cells that infiltrate the CNS during EAE, in terms of both TCR affinity and biological properties. To more accurately simulate the local T cell–APC interactions that occur during autoimmune demyelinating disease, we isolated CD4+ T cells from the CNS of mice at peak EAE and reconstituted them with purified DC subsets obtained from the same tissues. Notably, CNS cDCs spontaneously induced the proliferation of the CNS-infiltrating effector CD4+ T cells in the absence of exogenous antigen, ostensibly because of the presence of endogenous myelin peptide/MHCII complexes on their cell surface (Figure 2C). Proliferation of the effector T cells was enhanced by pulsing of the CNS cDCs with MOG 35–55 . moDCs failed to induce a significant effector T cell response, even when the cocultures were supplemented with MOG 35–55 (Figure 2C). Taken together, these data demonstrate that cDCs, but not moDCs, are proficient at activating both naive and antigen-experienced myelin-specific T cells.

We next measured a panel of selected cytokines in supernatants from the APC assays. Coculturing 2D2 cells with CNS cDCs, in the presence of either MOG 35–55 or MOG 1–125 , resulted in the production of IL-2, IL-17A, IFN-γ, and GM-CSF (Figure 2D). Similar results were obtained when CD4+ effector T cells, isolated from the inflamed CNS, were cocultured with MOG 35–55 and CNS cDCs (Figure 2E). In contrast, we did not detect any cytokines in supernatants from cocultures of 2D2 cells and moDCs with MOG peptides (Figure 2D). moDCs did elicit production of GM-CSF (but none of the other cytokines in the panel), when cocultured with CNS-infiltrating effector T cells and MOG 35–55 (Figure 2E). The amount of GM-CSF produced was significantly lower than the amount elicited by CNS cDCs.

We performed APC assays with resident microglia, and splenic and CNS-infiltrating B cells, as a foil to the CNS DC subsets. B cells, isolated from either the CNS or spleen at peak EAE, induced 2D2 cell proliferation in response to exogenous MOG 35–55 peptide (Supplemental Figure 2A). Conversely, they were inefficient at processing and presenting the larger MOG 1–125 protein to the naive myelin-reactive T cells. CNS-infiltrating B cells induced the spontaneous proliferation of myelin-primed effector T cells, but this was not enhanced by the addition of exogenous antigen (Supplemental Figure 2B). MHCII+CD45intCD11bint microglia did not stimulate the proliferation of either naive or effector T cells, even when cultured with MOG 35–55 (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D).

cDCs express high levels of H2M molecules. We next investigated the mechanism underlying the disparate APC capacities of CNS cDCs versus moDCs. First, we measured the cell surface density of MHCII molecules on each subset via mean fluorescence intensity (MFI). This analysis revealed the presence of 2 populations within the CNS CD26+ cDC subset that were distinguished by expression of either high (CD11cintMHCII++) or comparable (CD11hiMHCII+) levels of MHCII in comparison with their CD88+ counterparts (Figure 3A). The CD26+MHCII++ subpopulation also expressed elevated levels of the costimulatory markers CD40, CD80, and CD86 (Figure 3B). In order to determine whether these disparities in MHCII and costimulatory molecule expression translated into functional differences, we performed APC assays with the CNS DC subsets side by side. There was no significant difference in the proliferation of 2D2 cells cocultured with the CD26+MHCII+ versus CD26+MHCII++ cDC subpopulations. Both of the CD26+ cDC subpopulations promoted more 2D2 cell activation than CD88+ moDCs sorted from the same CNS mononuclear suspension (Supplemental Figure 3). We also measured expression of the inhibitory ligand PDL1, and found that it was expressed on all 3 subsets. Blockade of PDL1 did not rescue myelin-specific T cell activation by CNS moDCs (data not shown). Based on these results, we concluded that heightened MHCII and/or costimulatory molecule expression was not responsible for the superior antigen-presenting capacity of CNS cDCs.

Figure 3 CNS moDCs are deficient in expression of H2M and have a distinct cytokine profile in comparison with CNS cDCs. EAE was induced by adoptive transfer of WT myelin-primed Th17 cells into naive syngeneic hosts. (A and B) CNS mononuclear cells were isolated at peak clinical severity and subjected to flow cytometric analysis. The geometric mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of MHCII (A) and costimulatory molecules (B) was measured on gated DC subsets. (C) H2M expression was assessed in CNS DC subsets by flow cytometry (left). The levels of transcripts encoding MHCII and H2M subunits were quantified in FACS-sorted CD88+ and CD26+ CNS DCs via quantitative PCR (right). (D) CNS mononuclear cells, isolated from individual mice with EAE, were cultured for 4 hours with brefeldin A, with or without LPS. Cytokine production was assessed by intracellular staining and flow cytometry. The data are shown as the percentage of cytokine-positive cells within the indicated DC population. Each symbol represents a data point generated from a single mouse. Connected symbols indicate paired samples from the same mouse. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Statistical significance was determined using 1-way (A) or 2-way (B and D) ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test or (C) paired 2-tailed Student’s t test. n = 3–5 mice per group or condition. All data are representative of at least 2 experiments. All error bars indicate mean ± SEM.

H2M (HLA-DM in humans) is a nonclassical MHC molecule that facilitates antigen loading into the binding groove of MHCII. It functions by catalyzing the exchange of class II–associated invariant chain peptide (CLIP; a space-holding peptide that is inserted into the binding groove during the assembly of MHCII to stabilize its structure) and endosomal peptides (41). H2M-deficient mice are defective in the processing of native MOG for presentation to encephalitogenic T cells and are resistant to EAE, induced by either active immunization or adoptive transfer (42). Therefore, we questioned whether CNS moDCs are incompetent APCs because of reduced expression of H2M. We found that CNS cDCs expressed high levels of H2M protein (Figure 3C, left). Conversely, we did not detect H2M protein in CNS moDCs. In addition, CNS cDCs expressed much higher levels of the transcripts encoding H2M subunits than CNS moDCs (Figure 3C, right). Hence, insufficient processing and binding of immunogenic myelin peptides to MHCII may underlie the relative inability of CNS moDCs to activate encephalitogenic T cells.

cDCs and moDCs have distinct cytokine profiles. In order to further characterize the immunological properties of the CNS DC subsets, we measured intracellular expression of candidate polarizing factors. We observed distinctive cytokine profiles among the DC subsets, in that CD26+ cDCs expressed IL-12p40 following short-term incubation with brefeldin A, while CD88+ moDCs expressed IL-23p19 and IL-10 (Figure 3D). IL-12p40 is a subunit of both IL-12 and IL-23. Production of IL-12p40 by CNS CD26+ cDCs is consistent with their induction of IFN-γ in myelin-reactive T cells (Figure 2, B, D, and E). Measurement of IL-12p35, the second subunit of bioactive IL-12 heterodimer, was limited by available methods. IL-23 is a heterodimer of IL-12p40 and IL-23p19 (43), and polarizes T cells toward IL-17 production and the Th17 phenotype (44). Although CNS CD88+ moDCs express IL-23p19, they would be unable to synthesize bioactive IL-23 in the absence of IL-12p40. This might explain the failure of CNS moDCs to induce IL-17 production upon coculture with myelin-specific T cells (Figure 2, D and E). Instead, CD88+ moDC production of IL-10 may exert a regulatory influence on the inflammatory process. Stimulation of the CNS DC subsets with LPS altered the level, but not the pattern, of cytokine production (Figure 3D).

moDCs efficiently phagocytose myelin. Having established CNS-derived cDCs as superior APCs, we questioned the role of moDCs in neuroinflammatory disease. We recently reported that CD11b+CD11c+ DCs evolve during the course of EAE and shift from a proinflammatory phenotype (denoted by expression of the enzyme inducible nitric oxide synthase [iNOS]) at clinical onset to a noninflammatory or immunosuppressive state (denoted by expression of the alternative enzyme arginase-1 [Arg1]) in anticipation of clinical remission/stabilization (4). During this transition, some of the CNS DCs acquire an iNOS+Arg1+ intermediary phenotype. Our published study did not address the lineage of the CNS DC populations. Upon revisiting this issue, we found that iNOS and/or Arg1 expression is restricted to moDCs throughout the disease course (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 CNS moDCs express iNOS and Arg1 and efficiently phagocytose myelin. (A) EAE was induced by active immunization with myelin peptide, and CNS mononuclear cells were isolated at clinical onset (left panels) or peak disease (right panels). Expression of inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS) and arginase-1 (Arg1) in CD88+ or CD26+ CNS DCs was assessed by intracellular flow cytometry. All of the dot plots are gated on MHCII+CD11c+ cells. Cells in the CD88 versus CD26 dot plots are color coded based on patterns of iNOS and Arg1 expression. (B) EAE was induced by adoptive transfer of WT myelin-primed Th17 cells. Mononuclear cells were isolated from the CNS at the peak of EAE and cultured overnight with unlabeled or pHrodo-labeled purified myelin. Phagocytosis was measured as the percentage of pHrodo+ cells within gated CD26+ or CD88+ DC populations. Each symbol represents a data point generated from a single mouse. Connected symbols indicate paired samples from the same mouse. Data are representative of 2 experiments. *P < 0.05 by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. n = 3–5 mice per group or condition.

Since the monocyte/macrophage lineage is specialized in phagocytosis, we also compared the capacity of CNS moDCs and cDCs to internalize extracellular myelin. We isolated total CNS mononuclear cells from mice with EAE and cultured them overnight with purified myelin that had been obtained from a naive mouse and labeled with the pH-sensitive dye pHrodo. In a representative experiment, we detected myelin in the cytoplasm of approximately 55% of CD88+ moDCs compared with approximately 25% of cDCs (Figure 4B). Similar results were obtained when FACS-sorted moDCs and cDCs were cultured independently (data not shown). Myelin phagocytosis by both DC subsets was inhibited by the addition of cytochalasin D, demonstrating dependence on actin polymerization (45) (data not shown). These data indicate that the inability of CNS moDCs to present antigen to myelin-specific T cells is not secondary to a defect in myelin phagocytosis. Moreover, our results suggest potential roles for CD88+ moDCs in modulation of the inflammatory milieu and clearance of myelin debris.

cDCs are present in the naive CNS and expand during autoimmune demyelinating disease. We hypothesized that resident cDCs are the primary APCs encountered by encephalitogenic T cells as they enter the uninflamed CNS, and that cDCs drive T cell activation at the inception of neuroinflammation, and possibly during epitope spreading. In support of this theory, FLT3-dependent, radiosensitive DCs were recently discovered in the meninges under steady-state conditions (16, 29, 46). Similarly, we detected MHCII+CD11c+CD26+ DCs in the naive meninges and brain and, to a lesser extent, in the naive spinal cord by flow cytometric analysis (Figure 5A). The CNS DC population in naive C57BL/6 mice was predominantly CD88–CD26+ (Figure 5A). CD26+, but not CD88+, CD11c+ DCs isolated from the CNS of unmanipulated Zbtb46-gfp reporter mice expressed GFP (Figure 5B). MHCII+CD11c+CD26+ cDCs isolated from uninflamed CNS tissues readily activated naive, myelin-specific CD4+ T cells directly ex vivo and enhanced T cell survival during short-term culture (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 cDCs reside in the naive CNS and expand during EAE. (A) Mononuclear cells were isolated from the naive brain, meninges, and spinal cord, and analyzed by flow cytometry. The dot plots are gated on MHCII+CD45hiCD11c+ cells. (B) CNS mononuclear cells harvested from naive Zbtb46gfp/+ reporter mice or Zbtb46+/+ controls were analyzed for GFP expression, gating on MHCII+CD11c+ DC subsets. (C) MHCII+CD11c+CD26+ cDCs were isolated from the naive CNS and cocultured with naive 2D2 transgenic T cells in the presence or absence of MOG peptide. 2D2 cells were also cultured in the absence of APCs as a negative control. 2D2 proliferation was measured by CFSE dilution, and activation by upregulation of CD44 (left). The numbers in the histograms and dot plots represent the percentage of 2D2 T cells that divided or expressed CD44, respectively. Live 2D2 cells were counted at the completion of culture (right). Connected symbols indicate paired samples from the same mouse. (D) Cells were isolated from the naive CNS or from the CNS during the preclinical or peak stages of adoptively transferred EAE. CNS DC subsets were quantified by flow cytometry. Each symbol represents a data point generated from a single mouse. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Statistical significance was determined using paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (C) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (D). n = 3–5 mice per group or condition. All data are representative of at least 2 experiments. Error bars indicate mean ± SEM.

Time course studies revealed that cDCs and moDCs progressively expand from baseline through the onset and peak of EAE in every CNS compartment that we examined (Figure 5D). Although cDCs consistently accumulated in the brain and spinal cord in association with increasing neurological disability, their expansion was overshadowed by a dramatic rise in the frequency of moDCs. Consequently, moDCs were the predominant DC subset in the brain and spinal cord by peak disease. In contrast, the frequency of meningeal cDCs exceeded that of moDCs at both the preclinical and peak stages of EAE. We and others have found the choroid plexus and meninges to be the initial portal of entry of CNS-infiltrating T cells during EAE (our unpublished observations and refs. 17, 19, 20). Meningeal inflammation is widespread in early as well as progressive stages of MS, and is spatially associated with cortical pathology (14, 47). In a survey of postmortem brain and spinal cord tissues from 11 patients with MS, cells expressing mature DC markers were consistently detected in meningeal infiltrates and were often in close proximity to, or in contact with, proliferating lymphocytes (14). Therefore, the presence of cDCs in the meninges might facilitate the development of nascent demyelinating lesions in the subpial gray matter in addition to the white matter.

cDCs are critical for initiation of EAE. To definitively investigate the role of cDCs in EAE, we used transgenic mice with diphtheria toxin receptor (DTR) expressed under control of the ZBTB46 promoter (Zbtb46-dtr mice) (32). ZBTB46 is expressed by endothelial cells as well as DCs (33). Consequently, we generated Zbtb46-dtr→WT bone marrow chimeric mice to restrict diphtheria toxin (DT) to the cDC population. In parallel, we generated CD11c-dtr→WT bone marrow chimeric mice, which target both cDCs and moDCs (48), as a positive control, and WT→WT bone marrow chimeric mice as a negative control. We optimized the DT dosing strategy to deplete DCs in the CNS before disease induction, and to maintain depletion through the clinical course. Following 3 doses of DT, CD26+ cDC counts were reduced by over 50% in the brain, spinal cord, and meninges of both sets of DTR bone marrow chimeras (Figure 6A). As expected, CD88+ moDCs were also diminished in the brain and spinal cord of DT-treated CD11c-dtr, but not Zbtb46-dtr, chimeras.

Figure 6 Depletion of cDCs in adoptive transfer recipients results in a decreased number of myelin-primed donor T cells in the CNS and reduces the incidence of clinical EAE. Bone marrow chimeric mice were generated by reconstitution of lethally irradiated CD45.1+ hosts with CD45.2+ WT, CD11c-dtr, or Zbtb46-dtr bone marrow cells. (A) Naive chimeric mice in each group were treated with DT or PBS for 3 consecutive days. CNS cDC and moDC subsets were quantified by flow cytometric analysis. (B and C) Chimeric mice were treated with DT as in A, and EAE was induced by the adoptive transfer of WT myelin-primed Th17 cells. Daily DT injections were continued throughout the clinical course. (B) Mice were monitored on a daily basis and rated for degree of neurological disability by an examiner blinded to the identity of the experimental groups. Clinical scores and incidence are shown for each group. (C) Total number of donor (CD45.1+) CD4+ T cells were enumerated in DT-treated adoptive transfer recipients 1–2 days before expected clinical onset. Each symbol in A and C represents a data point generated from a single mouse. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Statistical significance was determined by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (A), 2-way ANOVA (B), or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (C). Data are combined from (A) or representative of (B and C) at least 2 experiments with n = 3–15 mice per group or condition. Error bars indicate mean ± SEM.

All of the chimeric mice were treated with 3 daily doses of DT before injection with highly purified myelin-primed Th17 cells. Daily DT injections were continued through the experimental time course. Global depletion of DCs completely prevented clinical EAE in CD11c-dtr→WT bone marrow chimeras (Figure 6B). Strikingly, selective depletion of cDCs in Zbtb46-dtr→WT chimeras reduced the incidence of clinical EAE by half in comparison with the WT→WT chimeras (40% vs. 80%). Histological findings reflected the clinical scores in that there was no evidence of CNS parenchymal inflammation or tissue damage in spinal cord sections from Zbtb46-dtr→WT mice that remained free of neurological deficits (Supplemental Figure 4). In fact, we did not detect any MHCII+ APCs in those sections. The susceptibility of some of the DT-treated Zbtb46-dtr→WT mice to EAE may reflect incomplete cDC depletion, as a small number of CD11c+CD26+ cells persisted in the CNS of DT-treated mice (Figure 6A). DT treatment resulted in decreased numbers of donor CD4+ T cells in the brain, spinal cord, meninges, and CNS-draining cervical lymph nodes of Zbtb46-dtr→WT, as well as CD11c-dtr→WT, adoptive transfer recipients (Figure 6C). Collectively, our data indicate that cDCs promote the accumulation/expansion of myelin-reactive T cells in the CNS during the effector stage of EAE, thereby increasing susceptibility to clinical disability. The Zbtb46-dtr→WT mice that did develop disease had a similar day of onset, maximum score, and degree of weight loss compared with symptomatic WT→WT adoptive transfer recipients (Supplemental Figure 5 and data not shown). This suggests that cDCs play a pivotal role in the inception of the neuroinflammatory response, but that other APC subsets, such as infiltrating B cells, might be able to perpetuate disease activity thereafter.