HSP90 inhibitor geldanamycin reverts IL-13– and IL-17–induced airway goblet cell metaplasia

IL-13 induces donor-dependent goblet cell metaplasia in primary cultures of human airway epithelia. To measure variability in the IL-13 response among 12 different donors, primary airway epithelia were cultured from the lungs of the donors, and cells were grown in vitro for 21 days at an air-liquid interface and exposed to 20 ng/ml IL-13. This dosage was used in all experiments. Goblet cells were quantified by diastase periodic acid-Schiff (dPAS) staining and MUC5AC immunofluorescence (Figure 1, A–F), which showed that the IL-13 exposure had no effect on total cell numbers (data not shown) but increased the relative proportion of goblet cells (Figure 1G), findings consistent with goblet cell metaplasia. The magnitude of each donor’s IL-13 response was reproducible in many epithelia from the same donor (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI123524DS1). In contrast, the response among different donors varied and was not explained by age, sex, or history of smoking (Supplemental Figure 2). We conclude that IL-13 exposure results in an in vitro organotypic experimental model of goblet cell metaplasia.

Figure 1 IL-13 induces goblet cell metaplasia in primary cultures of human airway epithelia. Primary human airway epithelia grown at the air-liquid interface were exposed to vehicle (A–C) or 20 ng/ml human recombinant IL-13 (D–F) for 21 days. dPAS staining (A and D) was performed to quantify goblet cells and other cell types. Immunofluorescence (B and E show orthogonal reconstruction, C and F show en face stack) was performed to quantify goblet (MUC5AC-positive) and ciliated (acetylated α-tubulin–positive) cells. Intracellular localization of MUC5AC was confirmed with phalloidin staining. (G) Percentage of MUC5AC-positive cells after 21 days of exposure to IL-13; each point corresponds to epithelia from a different donor (n = 12 biological replicates). (H) To determine the persistence of goblet cells, IL-13 exposure was terminated after 21 days, and goblet cells were quantified 10, 21, and 50 days after IL-13 treatment (experimental days 31, 42, and 71, respectively). Scale bars: 20 μm. n = 6 biological replicates. Pooled data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.01 versus the corresponding vehicle-treated group; #P < 0.05 versus 21-day IL-13 treatment group; 2-tailed, paired t test.

Goblet cell metaplasia induced by IL-13 in human airway epithelia is long lasting but reversible. Mucus hypersecretion can persist for years, even after the initial trigger is removed (e.g., smoking cessation) (39–41). Since mucus hypersecretion in Th2-high asthma can be alleviated by Th2 pathway blockade (52), we hypothesized that removing IL-13 would alleviate IL-13–induced goblet cell metaplasia. To test this, goblet cell metaplasia was induced in airway epithelia by exposure of the epithelia to IL-13 for 21 days, so that by day 21, goblet cells comprised 16% ± 3.5% of the epithelium. IL-13 exposure was then stopped, and epithelia were examined at 3 later time points (Figure 1H). Ten and twenty-one days after IL-13 discontinuation, we found that 13.3% ± 3.8% and 7.4% ± 2.3% of cells, respectively, were MUC5AC positive. By day 51 after withdrawal of IL-13 (and 72 days after the IL-13 exposure was initiated), MUC5AC-positive cells were absent in cultures from all but 1 donor. In contrast, we observed that continuous exposure to IL-13 further induced MUC5AC-positive cells, which had reached 50.9% ± 10.4% by day 72 of exposure. Importantly, these data show that IL-13–induced MUC5AC accumulation in goblet cells is long lasting but reversible.

The response to IL-13 in vitro partially recapitulates the transcriptional profile of bronchial epithelia from asthmatic patients. To test whether the transcriptional response to IL-13 in vitro mirrors the in vivo asthma transcriptome, we compared the gene expression signatures of airway goblet cell metaplasia in vitro and in vivo. For these studies, we exposed in vitro cultured primary human bronchial epithelia to IL-13 or vehicle and analyzed the transcriptome by microarray. The assay generated a list of gene expression values, which we analyzed along with 2 data sets from the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) that tracked expression in (a) cultured primary human bronchial epithelia exposed to IL-13 for 21 days (45) and (b) primary human nasal epithelia exposed in vitro to IL-13 for 48 hours (53). We compared these expression profiles with in vivo data sets from asthma patients (collected by 3 different research groups; refs. 54–56). Each in vivo data set compared bronchial biopsies from individuals with asthma and their controls (GEO accession numbers are listed in Methods and Figure 2).

Figure 2 The response to IL-13 in vitro partially recapitulates the in vivo transcriptional profile of asthma in human airway epithelia. A microarray data set of primary human airway epithelia exposed to IL-13 (vs. vehicle) for 21 days (data set A) was generated. Characteristic direction (CD) analysis was performed to facilitate comparisons with other microarray data sets publicly available in the GEO database. A cutoff of the top-500 genes was used for the characteristic direction analysis. Two data sets were derived from bronchial (data set B) and nasal (data set C) epithelia exposed to IL-13 (vs. vehicle) in vitro, and three data sets (data sets D–F) were derived from bronchial biopsies from patients with asthma and their controls. Heatmaps show the top-25 upregulated and downregulated genes compared with controls. Genes are ranked as the sum of characteristic directions from all data sets. Blank squares represent genes that did not pass the 500-gene cutoff for the respective data set. The analysis is publicly available at: amp.pharm.mssm.edu/gen3va/report/497/Pezzulo_IL13.

To analyze our gene expression data, we chose the characteristic direction method (57) because (a) it is multivariate, accounting for gene-gene statistical dependencies; (b) its magnitude accounts for variance, whereas fold change calculations do not; (c) it outperforms other methods applied to cellular perturbation data; and (d) it facilitates comparisons between data sets. We performed characteristic direction analysis for each data set using the GEO2Enrichr tool (58). The results of this analysis show that many genes were upregulated in response to both IL-13 in vitro and in asthma in vivo (Figure 2). (This information has been uploaded for public access to the GENE Expression and Enrichment Vector Analyzer (GEN3VA) (amp.pharm.mssm.edu/gen3va/report/497/Pezzulo_IL13) (59). Some genes identified were proposed biomarkers of Th2-high asthmatic airway inflammation (60), including periostin (POSTN), calcium-activated chloride channel regulator 1 (CLCA1) (45, 61), cystatin SN (CST1) (62), nitric oxide synthase 2 (NOS2), and arachidonate 15-lipoxygenase (ALOX15) (26, 63, 64). Downregulated genes (in vitro and in vivo) include secretoglobin family 1A member 1 (SCGB1A1, also known as CC10), retinoic acid receptor responder 1 (RARRES1), transferrin (TF), and the WNT signaling antagonist shisa family member 2 (SHISA2) (65). Some genes modulated by IL-13 in vitro were not differentially expressed in asthma bronchial biopsies and vice versa (Figure 2).

In our analysis, the transcriptional response of human airway epithelia to IL-13 in vitro was reproducible. Moreover, the transcriptional response to IL-13 in vitro partially recapitulates the transcriptome of airway epithelia from individuals with asthma. This suggests that we may be able to use transcriptome-based strategies, such as perturbation-response connectivity mapping (47–51), to find drugs that may revert goblet cell metaplasia in vivo.

Aggregated analysis of in vivo and in vitro data sets identifies candidate compounds to modulate goblet cell metaplasia. We used perturbation-response connectivity mapping (47–51) to identify candidate compounds for reverting goblet cell metaplasia. Our strategy for each of the in vitro (IL-13–stimulated) or in vivo (asthma) expression profiles (6 data sets total) entailed 4 steps: (a) selecting the set of genes that passed an arbitrary characteristic direction cutoff (>0.03 or ≤0.03); (b) setting the Library of Integrated Network-based Cellular Signatures (LINCS) characteristic direction signature search engine (L1000CDS2) (66) to the “up” and “down” list mode; (c) entering the gene lists into L1000CDS2; and (d) obtaining lists of compound signatures that reversed our input.

The output list of L1000CDS2 can contain multiple entries of the same compound. Each entry shows its effect on a cell line at a specific dose and time point. We assumed that compounds appearing in the output lists multiple times were more likely to induce a cellular response, and so we added the overlap score for all instances of a compound, across all 6 output lists, to generate an aggregated score (Figure 3). Most compounds at the top of the list, including histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors, HSP90 inhibitors, and cyclin-dependent and protein kinase inhibitors, shared mechanisms of action.

Figure 3 Aggregated analysis of asthma and IL-13 response transcriptome data sets identifies candidate compounds to modulate goblet cell metaplasia. A list of the top differentially expressed genes based on characteristic direction was generated for each data set included in the study. The lists were analyzed in the LINCS L1000 characteristic direction signature search engine (L1000CDS2). The 6 output lists from L1000CDS2 were used to generate an aggregated score for each compound returned. The compounds were ranked from highest to lowest score (graph), and the top 10 are listed.

Some compound classes were excluded because of potential cytotoxicity. For example, vorinostat and trichostatin A (nonspecific HDAC inhibitors) induced flooding of the in vitro apical compartment and epithelial debridement within 72 hours, and the HDAC inhibitors may have had widespread effects on cellular gene expression at the dose tested. Interestingly, 3 HSP90 inhibitor compounds (geldanamycin, radicicol, and NVP-AUY922) were top candidates, suggesting that pharmacological inhibition of HSP90 may modulate IL-13–induced goblet cell metaplasia. Unlike nonspecific HDAC inhibitors, geldanamycin did not affect barrier function.

Geldanamycin prevents IL-13–induced goblet cell metaplasia in human airway epithelia in vitro. HSP90 inhibitors (e.g., geldanamycin) were among the top L1000CDS2 query candidates for reversion of the IL-13 transcriptional effect on human airway epithelia. We first tested whether HSP90 is modulated during goblet cell metaplasia. We hypothesized that IL-13 would upregulate HSP90 expression. Immunofluorescence confocal microscopy (Figure 4, A–D) revealed that IL-13 induced HSP90 expression in 77.2% ± 3.2% of apical cells (n = 4 biological replicates). Of the HSP90-positive cells detected by immunofluorescence, 55.4% ± 4.1% were goblet cells (based on MUC5AC coexpression). We found that HSP90 was detectable in 100% of goblet cells (Figure 4B). Interestingly, HSP90 expression was low (undetectable in our assay) in ciliated cells (based on acetylated α-tubulin coexpression) after IL-13 stimulation (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 IL-13 induces HSP90 expression. Primary human airway epithelia in vitro were exposed to vehicle (A and C) or IL-13 (B and D) for 21 days. Immunofluorescence was performed for HSP90, MUC5AC (goblet cells, A and B), and acetylated α-tubulin (ciliated cells, C and D). Scale bar: 20 μm.

Next, we hypothesized that geldanamycin at the dose ranges tested in the L1000CDS2 analysis would prevent IL-13–induced goblet cell metaplasia. Also, since specific HDAC6 inhibitors were recently shown to prevent goblet cell metaplasia (67), we also tested ISOX (a specific HDAC6 inhibitor) (68, 69). Human airway epithelia from multiple donors (n = 4–6) were exposed for 3 weeks to vehicle, IL-13, or IL-13 plus 25 μM geldanamycin (the dosage used for all experiments described here) (Figure 5A). In a second set of studies, epithelial cells were exposed to IL-13 and the HDAC6 inhibitor ISOX (10 μM). Doses of geldanamycin and ISOX were based on the data sets analyzed in L1000CDS2.

Figure 5 HSP90 inhibition prevents IL-13–induced goblet cell metaplasia in human airway epithelia in vitro. Primary human airway epithelia in vitro were exposed for 21 days to vehicle, IL-13, IL-13 and the HSP90 inhibitor geldanamycin (25 μM), or IL-13 and the HDAC6 inhibitor ISOX (10 μM). dPAS staining was performed to evaluate epithelial morphology (A) and to quantify goblet cells (B), ciliated cells (C), and other nongoblet/nonciliated cells (D), shown as a percentage of total cells. Total number of cells shown in (E). Scale bar: 20 μm. Each data point corresponds to epithelia from a different donor (n = 4 vehicle biological replicates; n = 6 biological replicates for all other groups). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P <0.01, by ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s adjustment.

Our results showed that IL-13 increased the proportion of PAS-positive cells, an effect that was diminished by geldanamycin (Figure 5B). As previously reported, IL-13 exposure reduced the proportion of ciliated cells (70), and our results showed that geldanamycin prevented this effect (Figure 5C). Furthermore, we observed that the HDAC6 inhibitor ISOX caused a dramatic reduction in the total number of cells and an increase in nonciliated/nongoblet cells with decreased epithelial thickness (Figure 5, A, D, and E) at the dose tested. In contrast, the appearance of the HSP90 inhibitor–exposed epithelia was unchanged compared with that of control epithelia. To further test whether HSP90 is involved in IL-13–induced goblet cell metaplasia, we performed dose-response experiments with the benzoquinone ansamycin geldanamycin and its derivative 17-AAG (tanespimycin) (Supplemental Figure 3). We also included a structurally unrelated macrocyclic lactone HSP90 inhibitor (radicicol) (71–73). We found that all of these drugs were able to reduce IL-13–induced goblet cell metaplasia by at least 50%. Previous potency estimates range from low-mid nanomolar to micromolars, suggesting possible cell type– and context-specific potency for HSP90 inhibitors. These results indicate that functional HSP90 may be required for IL-13–induced goblet cell metaplasia. Moreover, HSP90 inhibition may be used as a therapeutic approach to prevent mucus hypersecretion in patients with a Th2-high endotype.

Geldanamycin reverts IL-13–induced goblet cell metaplasia in human airway epithelia. In our in vitro studies, removal of IL-13 decreased the number of MUC5AC-positive cells (Figure 1H). In a practical sense, however, removal of allergic triggers is difficult, so IL-13 and its receptor complex have been therapeutically targeted, resulting in partial clinical improvement (52, 74, 75).

Since geldanamycin may act downstream of the IL-13 receptor (IL-13R) complex, it hypothetically might revert established goblet cell metaplasia, even when exposure to IL-13 continues. To test this hypothesis, we exposed human airway epithelia to IL-13 for 21 days to generate goblet cells. On day 21, geldanamycin was added to the IL-13 media for another 14 days (Figure 6, A–E). Here, despite the continued IL-13 exposure, we found that the cultures exposed to geldanamycin contained 50% fewer goblet cells. This result matches the effect of IL-13 discontinuation depicted in Figure 1H, which shows a reduction in the percentage of MUC5AC-positive cells from 16% to 7.4% after 21 days. Furthermore, the proportion of ciliated cells was inversely correlated with that of goblet cells. Geldanamycin caused a decrease of roughly 12.5% in the total number of cells. These data show that goblet cell metaplasia is reversible with geldanamycin. It is likely that longer exposure to geldanamycin would further decrease the proportion of goblet cells. The inverse correlation between goblet and ciliated cells suggests a possible transdifferentiation between the 2 cell types. Alternatively, goblet cell metaplasia might be reversed by goblet cell death or inhibition of mucin synthesis.

Figure 6 HSP90 inhibition partially reverts IL-13–induced goblet cell metaplasia in human airway epithelia in vitro. Primary human airway epithelia in vitro were exposed to vehicle or IL-13 for 21 days to generate goblet cells in the IL-13 group. Then, while continuing IL-13 exposure, the HSP90 inhibitor geldanamycin was added for 14 days (A). dPAS staining was performed to quantify goblet cells (B), ciliated cells (C), and other nongoblet/nonciliated cells (D), shown as a percentage of total cells. Total number of cells shown in (E). Each data point corresponds to epithelia from a different donor (n = 6 biological replicates). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by Tukey-adjusted ordinary repeated-measures ANOVA with Greenhouse-Geisser correction.

HSP90 inhibition prevents IL-13–induced airway goblet cell metaplasia in mice in vivo. Our experiments in human airway epithelia in vitro show that HSP90 inhibitors can prevent and revert IL-13–induced goblet cell metaplasia. The environment of airway epithelial cells in vivo differs from air-liquid interface culture conditions in important ways (76). Therefore, we tested the effect of geldanamycin in a well-established mouse model of IL-13–induced goblet cell metaplasia in vivo (77–80) (Figure 7). We found that IL-13 increased the proportion of airways with moderate or high goblet cell abundance and that geldanamycin blocked this effect. This result suggests that HSP90 inhibitors may prevent and revert IL-13–induced goblet cell metaplasia when used as therapy in vivo.

Figure 7 HSP90 inhibition prevents IL-13–induced airway goblet cell metaplasia in mice in vivo. Mice were exposed via intranasal delivery to vehicle, geldanamycin, IL-13 (2.5 μg in 50 μl PBS, 50 μg/ml), or IL-13 plus geldanamycin (25 μM) daily for 4 days. After exposure, lungs were fixed, sectioned and stained with dPAS. Goblet cell abundance was scored for individual airways. (A) Images of whole lung sections (red asterisks indicate individual airways). (B–E) Representative airway images from each treatment group. An average of 40 airways per mouse were scored. (F) Goblet cell abundance. Data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 6 mice per group). *P < 0.05, by ordinary repeated-measures ANOVA with Tukey’s adjustment. Scale bars: 500 μm (A) and 20 μm (B–E).

Geldanamycin does not induce goblet cell death. HSP90 can affect cell viability, so geldanamycin might, hypothetically, induce goblet cell death. To evaluate cell death in primary human airway epithelia, we performed propidium iodide (PI) viability assays and cleaved caspase 3 apoptosis immunostaining of primary human airway epithelia. Here, airway epithelia were first exposed to IL-13 for 21 days to induce goblet cell metaplasia and then cultures were exposed to geldanamycin for 2 days.

Our results (Figure 8A) showed that human airway epithelia had few (<1%) apoptotic cells at baseline, confirming previous reports that IL-13 is antiapoptotic (81, 82), and further showed that geldanamycin reverted the apoptosis rate to that of baseline. The proportion of cells affected (<1%) is probably too low to account for the magnitude of goblet cell metaplasia reversal by geldanamycin. A PI cell viability assay provided further support for this result (Figure 8B).

Figure 8 Effects of geldanamycin on human airway epithelia. Geldanamycin did not induce goblet cell death. (A–C) Primary human airway epithelia in vitro were exposed to vehicle or IL-13 for 21 days to generate goblet cells in the IL-13–treated group. Then, the HSP90 inhibitor geldanamycin was added for 2 days, and cleaved caspase 3 immunostaining (A), PI viability staining (B), and washing of the apical surface were performed to detect cells extruded from epithelia (anoikis, C). (D) Geldanamycin did not solely block mucin synthesis. Results of immunostaining for the exocytic machinery component MUNC18-1. Geldanamycin did not affect canonical IL-13 signaling. (E–H) Primary human airway epithelia in vitro were exposed to vehicle and IL-13 with or without geldanamycin for 2 days. qPCR of the IL-13–STAT6 target SPDEF (E), the NOTCH target HES1 (F), and the secreted proteins periostin (POSTN) (G) and fetuin B (FETUB) (H). Each data point corresponds to epithelia from a different donor. n = 4 (A and E–H), n = 6 (B), and n = 3 (C–D) biological replicates. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 by Tukey-adjusted ordinary repeated-measures ANOVA with Greenhouse-Geisser correction.

During or after cell death, human airway epithelial cells can leave the epithelial layer in a process called anoikis (83–85), so we performed an anoikis assay to microscopically check for extruded cells (86). We found that no extruded cells were detectable in the geldanamycin-treated human airway epithelia (Figure 8C), supporting the notion that HSP90 inhibition by geldanamycin is unlikely to induce goblet cell death.

Geldanamycin decreases the proportion of secretory cells in human airway epithelia. We investigated whether geldanamycin primarily inhibits mucin synthesis. Mucin synthesis inhibition may turn goblet cells into mucin-free cells with intact secretory machinery. We performed immunostaining for the exocytic machinery protein STXBP1 (referred to herein as MUNC18-1; the murine homolog is Munc18a) (80, 87–89) as a secretory goblet cell marker. MUNC18-1 participates in basal mucin secretion and is expressed in secretory and goblet cells at several-fold-higher levels than in other cells (90). The proportion of MUNC18-1–positive cells increased markedly upon IL-13 exposure. Although we expected geldanamycin treatment to reduce MUC5AC staining without affecting MUNC18, we found that it reduced the proportion of MUNC18-1–positive cells (Figure 8D). These data suggest that geldanamycin does not solely inhibit mucin synthesis to revert goblet cell metaplasia. We speculate that geldanamycin induces the replacement of the secretory machinery with ciliated cell components in human airway epithelia.

Geldanamycin does not block receptor-proximal IL-13 signaling. HSP90 interacts with many potential client proteins, and geldanamycin induces ubiquitination and proteasomal degradation of HSP90 clients (91), including those important for IL-13 signaling in cancer cell lines (e.g., JAK/STAT and AKT, refs. 92, 93; IRS, refs. 94, 95; and NOTCH, ref. 96). To test whether geldanamycin would affect gene modulation by IL-13 in airway epithelia, we used quantitative PCR (qPCR) to measure the modulation of 4 genes relevant to goblet cell metaplasia (Figure 8, E–H). This analysis showed that IL-13 upregulated the SPDEF transcription factor (77, 97, 98) and the matricellular protein periostin (POSTN) (99) in both the absence and presence of geldanamycin. Also, geldanamycin had no effect on the expression of the NOTCH target HES1 but partially blocked IL-13 modulation of the secreted type 3 cystatin fetuin B (FETUB). These results show that geldanamycin does not affect HSP90-interacting proteins that are involved in IL-13R–proximal signaling, including IL-13R/JAK/STAT and NOTCH.

Geldanamycin affects gene expression in IL-13–stimulated human airway epithelia. Our results suggested that geldanamycin might modulate gene expression downstream of HSP90 clients in human airway epithelia. To test gene expression modulation by geldanamycin, human airway epithelia were exposed to geldanamycin or IL-13 for 2 days. As a control, human airway epithelia were exposed to the HDAC6 inhibitor ISOX. RNA-Seq analysis (Supplemental Table 1) showed that IL-13 modulated 166 genes (threshold log 2 fold change of 2, adjusted P < 0.1) (Figure 9A). In comparison, ISOX modulated 1294 genes (Figure 9B). Surprisingly, geldanamycin alone modulated only 5 genes (Figure 9C). These data show that geldanamycin only minimally affects the transcriptome of unstimulated human airway epithelial cells, suggesting that HSP90 activity in these cells is low.

Figure 9 Geldanamycin affects gene expression in human airway epithelia only after IL-13 stimulation. Primary human airway epithelia in vitro were exposed to vehicle or IL-13 (A), the HDAC6 inhibitor ISOX (10 μM, positive control) (B), or the HSP90 inhibitor geldanamycin without (C) or with (D) IL-13 for 2 days. RNA-Seq was performed to determine the gene expression profile for each group, and volcano plots are shown. Dashed lines represent arbitrary cutoffs of adjusted P < 0.05 or P < 0.1 and a log 2 fold change of 2 or less, 2 or greater, or greater than 2. Some extremely small P values were arbitrarily cut to –100(log) to facilitate visualization. Each data point corresponds to a gene. n = airway epithelia from 8 donors. FC, fold change.

We hypothesized that geldanamycin would affect the expression of IL-13–modulated genes and thus compared human airway epithelia exposed to IL-13 alone and in combination with geldanamycin (Figure 9D). After 2 days, RNA-Seq identified 32 genes as modulated by geldanamycin in IL-13–exposed cells. Most genes followed 3 patterns: (a) they were upregulated by IL-13, and this effect was reverted by geldanamycin (Figure 10A, quadrant IV); (b) they were downregulated by IL-13 and were further downregulated by geldanamycin (Figure 10A, quadrant III); or (c) they were downregulated by IL-13, and geldanamycin reverted the effect (Figure 10A, quadrant I). Our data suggest that, in contrast to unstimulated cells, HSP90 activity increases in IL-13–stimulated airway epithelia.

Figure 10 Geldanamycin blocks the modulation of pathways relevant for both IL-13– and IL-17–induced goblet cell metaplasia. Differential regulation scatter plot (A) of data from Figure 7D. Genes for which modulation by IL-13 was affected at by least 1-fold (log 2 ) are shown. (B) IPA-predicted causal network (NCOA3) and upstream regulators for genes downmodulated by geldanamycin.

Geldanamycin affects HSP90 clients important for both IL-13 and IL-17 signaling. The group of IL-13–modulated genes affected by geldanamycin (Figure 10A) might potentially share an upstream regulator. This regulator would likely be the HSP90 client altered by geldanamycin in airway epithelia. To identify upstream regulators for the set of HSP90-affected genes, we used Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) (QIAGEN; www.qiagenbioinformatics.com/products/ingenuity-pathway-analysis/) (100) (Figure 10B). The top hit predicts that modulation of NCOA3 function by geldanamycin may affect ERBB2, EGFR/ERBB1, PPARG, JNK, ESR1, EHF, and/or TGF-β activity. These proteins potentially modulate HSP90-affected genes in IL-13–stimulated airway epithelia (Supplemental Table 2).

Interestingly, the upstream regulators predicted are not part of canonical IL-13R–proximal signaling but are cellular differentiation genes and may be relevant for goblet cell metaplasia in response to any trigger. EGFR (101), EHF (102, 103), and TGF-β (104, 105) are also involved in IL-17 signaling, and NCOA3 could affect the inflammatory response by interacting with AP-1 and altering cytokine translation (106–108).

Geldanamycin reverts IL-17–induced goblet cell metaplasia. Since IL-17 can drive goblet cell metaplasia in chronic bronchitis, cystic fibrosis, and Th2-low asthma (34), we investigated whether geldanamycin can revert goblet cell metaplasia induced by IL-17. Pathway analysis suggested that geldanamycin would revert IL-17–induced goblet cell metaplasia. To explore this, human airway epithelia were exposed to 20 ng/ml IL-17 for 21 days, followed by 14 days of incubation with IL-17 plus geldanamycin. Cell types were quantified by dPAS staining (Figure 11A), showing that IL-17 alone increased the number of PAS-positive cells in the epithelia (Figure 11B). Moreover, geldanamycin decreased the proportion of PAS-positive cells to baseline levels. Although geldanamycin affected neither the proportion of ciliated cells nor total cell numbers (Figure 11C), we found that it increased the proportion of cells classified as “other” (Figure 11, D and E). These data show that IL-17–induced goblet cell metaplasia is reversible by geldanamycin and that geldanamycin can revert both IL-13– and IL-17–induced goblet cell metaplasia, suggesting that HSP90 inhibitors may control mucus hypersecretion in any asthma endotype as well as in other lung diseases.