Cytomegalovirus promotes murine glioblastoma growth via pericyte recruitment and angiogenesis

Here, we provide what we believe is the first report of an in vivo mechanism underlying the promotion of GBM growth by CMV. We have shown that MCMV infection clearly potentiates tumor growth in implantable intracranial murine GBM models. We identified PDGF-D as an essential factor for intracranial GBM growth whose expression is induced by CMV infection of GSCs and stimulates both pericyte attraction and angiogenesis. Importantly, CMV-stimulated tumor growth is reversed by treatment with cidofovir, an FDA-approved antiviral agent (44). Together, these data provide support for the potential clinical importance of CMV in GBM progression and suggest both CMV and PDGF-D as targets in GBM therapy.

Proangiogenic effects of CMV. The most striking effects in CMV+ mice were on angiogenesis. We observed (a) increased intratumoral blood vessel length and branching, (b) increased pericyte coverage of intratumoral blood vessels, (c) increased intratumoral blood flow, (d) a proangiogenic secretome in CMV-infected pericytes, and (e) a proangiogenic and pericyte-attracting secretome in CMV-infected GBM cells. These observations support the concept that a CMV-mediated increase in vessel number and maturity is likely to be a major factor in the increased tumor growth in the context of the MCMV+ mice. Indeed, it has been established that CMV has proangiogenic effects in nontumoral settings (45–47), and a role in tumor angiogenesis has been previously speculated, although never established (48). One of our most striking observations was the striking increase in pericyte coverage of the tumor vasculature in MCMV+ animals. Pericytes are permissive for CMV infection (28), and indeed, these tumor-associated pericytes strongly stain for MCMV in both our model and in human tumors. Pericytes are essential for fully functional brain vasculature (49), and a direct correlation between pericyte coverage of tumor vasculature and diminished survival in patients with GBM has been reported, highlighting the relevance of this observation (31). Overall, we examined tumor samples from 5 patients using immunofluorescence and 18 using RT-PCR (Figure 3 and Supplemental Figure 3). Of those, all 5 immunostained samples were positive for HCMV pp65 and only 1 sample from the PCR study was negative for CMV. Although CMV reactivity was predominantly found in the perivascular niche, single cells remained positive throughout the tumor. Further studies on an extended panel of tumors are warranted.

CMV reactivation in the mouse model. As reported in human specimens, MCMV reactivation could be detected in our mouse model. We observed (a) a time-dependent increase of MCMV IE1/m123 levels as tumors grew and (b) the presence of CMV in intratumoral pericytes as well as tumor cells by immunostaining in both the mouse model and in human GBM specimens.

This is the first report, to our knowledge, to show that CMV is reactivated in perivascular intratumoral pericytes, suggesting potentially important biological mechanisms. We speculate that CMV reactivation occurs within the tumor microenvironment due to local immunosuppression that prevents control of CMV reactivation by the adaptive immune system. Based on our observations, we also speculate that at least one source of intratumoral CMV may be pericytes recruited from the circulation and are currently investigating this hypothesis. Indeed, pericytes are known to be permissive for CMV infection and may play a role in CMV retinitis (28). Our data so far suggest that CMV reactivation is specific to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. We were unable to see any symptoms of systemic CMV reactivation or detect its presence in lung tissue from MCMV-infected tumor-bearing animals. However, this does not discount the possibility that CMV may be reactivated in other tissues or specific cell types during tumor growth. Also, there are many additional CMV-encoded transcripts we could search for. This is an area of current investigation.

One of the challenges in this field of study is to relate changes seen in vitro under acute infection conditions, to those seen in vivo when the virus is undergoing long term reactivation in multiple cell types within the tumor microenvironment. Our mouse model will allow highly detailed studies of viral gene reactivation and other molecular changes temporally and by cell type enabling a detailed understanding of the dynamics of the process. Measurement of MCMV transcript levels showed a 10-fold lower expression of IE1/m123 in vivo compared with in vitro by qRT-PCR. On a cellular level, this difference is likely smaller, due to the lower numbers of cells infected in vivo versus in vitro. Initial comparisons of CMV IE1/m123 levels between the murine model and human GBM specimens suggest that levels of CMV activation may be slightly higher in the murine model (data not shown). However, this does not account for the variable of numbers of cells infected per specimen and changes in CMV activation over tumor evolution. Further detailed studies are therefore needed to survey multiple genes and specimens in each system.

PDGF-D as a mediator of the effects of CMV on pericyte recruitment and angiogenesis. In our system, CMV infection of GSCs promotes the secretion of a wide array of different proangiogenic cytokines, a phenotype previously observed in other cell types (45–48). Comparison of our RNA-Seq data with GO terms for secreted angiogenic molecules revealed several upregulated mRNAs encoding secreted proteins involved in the promotion of angiogenesis in GBM by CMV, as shown in Supplemental Table 1, suggesting that promotion of angiogenesis is multifactorial. Interestingly, our RNA-Seq data scored highly for PDGF-D, which is known to be involved in the control of pericyte migration (50), but has not been studied in the context of GBM. Similarly to PDGF-B, PDGF-D is a ligand of PDGFR-β, and null mouse mutants of either PDGFR-β or PDGF-B are lethal in utero due to hemorrhage caused by abnormal, pericyte-lacking vasculature (51). Additionally, PDGF-D is known to be involved in pericyte, macrophage, and monocyte chemotaxis as well as the induction of angiogenesis in vitro (52, 53).

Our in vitro data suggest that PDGF-D is responsible for pericyte accumulation in GBM in CMV+ mice and also contributes to angiogenesis. We showed by qRT-PCR and Western blotting that PDGF-D is clearly upregulated in human GSCs and mouse GBM cells after infection with CMV, and we confirmed that PDGF-D alone can stimulate pericyte migration in both mouse and human systems. Depletion of PDGF-D by blocking antibodies or CRISPR-mediated gene editing completely blocks pericyte migration in vitro. Most compelling is the observation that GBM cells lacking PDGF-D cannot grow in CMV-naive hosts, showing lack of both pericyte influx and angiogenesis. However, when these same KO cells are introduced into MCMV+ mice, tumor growth and lethality are restored, although more slowly than in WT controls, suggesting that extratumoral factors provided by MCMV in the model may overcome the lack of PDGF-D in tumor cells. Whether CMV is providing PDGF-D or a different compensatory factor is a subject of current investigation. Our data suggest the importance of PDGF-D as a potential therapeutic target in vivo.

Regulation of PDGF-D expression by NF-κB. We showed that PDGF-D upregulation is at least in part regulated by CMV activation of NF-κB signaling (Figure 5, H–J). It has been previously shown that, after HCMV infection, cells show a virus-regulated induction of NF-κB signaling (41). Purified viral glycoproteins were shown to induce NF-κB activity (41, 42). In this study, we showed that in human GSCs, infection with CMV results in the activation of NF-κB signaling via p65 phosphorylation. Because NF-κB has also been associated with PDGF-D in ChIP-Seq studies (43), we hypothesized that NF-κB activation might also lead to PDGF-D upregulation. This was confirmed by siRNA-mediated inhibition of NF-κB signaling. As the induction of PDGF-D expression by CMV was only partially inhibited, other mechanisms, such as Sp-1 induction upon CMV infection, might also be involved in PDGF-D upregulation (54, 55).

Effects of antiviral therapy in CMV GBM models. In recent years, clinical approaches targeting CMV have led to encouraging clinical results (13–18). These approaches include CMV-targeted immunotherapies and the antiviral drug valganciclovir, which is a substrate of CMV thymidine kinase (TK), rendering infected cells exquisitely sensitive to its effects by accumulation of toxic metabolites catalyzed by viral TK activity. However, MCMV does not have a homolog of the HCMV TK gene and is not sensitive to valganciclovir. Therefore, in the current report, we tested the effects of cidofovir, an FDA-approved antiviral drug that inhibits viral DNA polymerase and blocks MCMV replication. Treatment of MCMV+ GL261 tumor-bearing mice with cidofovir caused reversal of the MCMV-induced phenotype, with a reduction of tumor-infiltrating pericytes, decreased tumor vasculature, and improved survival, consistent with these clinical observations. Previous work has suggested that cidofovir has antitumor potential both in vitro and in vivo in combination with irradiation (56). The use of cidofovir as an anticancer drug is not restricted to GBM and has been shown to be effective in HPV-associated cervical cancer (57), although with some toxicity (58). Thus, the current report suggests that cidofovir might improve survival in hosts with CMV, but it is not clear that CMV-naive hosts would show such a benefit. Our observation that cidofovir treatment could reverse the effects of CMV on GBM growth provides at least proof of principle supporting the potential use of antiviral treatments in brain tumors. Importantly, others have shown potentially favorable data on the use of valganciclovir in patients (19) and have also shown that cidofovir can sensitize cells to irradiation (56). This suggests that incorporating irradiation into our model would show further enhancement of animal survival and would strongly support clinical application. Studies are currently underway with additional antiviral drugs in combination with other therapies to assess the translational relevance of this approach.

Limitations. This study was performed in mouse GBM models, and MCMV has many differences from HCMV. The lack of TK in MCMV limits our ability to test valganciclovir in this model; however, an engineered MCMV with a copy of HCMV TK has been created (59), and we will investigate this in order to model the effects of valganciclovir. CMV and its relationship with GBM and cancer remains a controversial area, with some groups unable to detect CMV in human specimens (22, 23). At present, there are no reports of next-generation sequencing data from human tumor specimens containing CMV sequences, which may be explainable by low levels of CMV in tumors as well as a high level of natural genetic variation in CMV. Also, until this study, there was no mechanistic explanation, to our knowledge, of how CMV could influence tumor growth. Our observations therefore add to the weight of evidence that CMV can play a role in tumor growth and may be therapeutically very important.

Summary and perspective. Our observations provide insights into how CMV infection affects GBM growth in vivo and are supported by observations in human patient specimens. These data strengthen the argument for a role of CMV in GBM growth and a rationale for antiviral therapy in overcoming treatment limitations in current GBM therapy. Finally, in identifying PDGF-D as a contributor to the CMV-induced phenotype, we have identified a target for potentiating current GBM therapy regimens, augmenting immunotherapeutic approaches, and ultimately, developing new approaches to treating GBM.