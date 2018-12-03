An osteopontin/CD44 immune checkpoint controls CD8+ T cell activation and tumor immune evasion

IRF8 null mice tolerate allograft tumor. 4T1 tumor cells, a mouse tumor cell line of BALB/c origin, were orthotopically injected into the mammary gland of WT C57BL/6 mice and IRF8 knockout (IRF8-KO) mice of C57BL/6 origin. 4T1 tumors grew initially in the WT C57BL/6 mice, but were quickly rejected within 2 weeks after tumor transplant (Figure 1, A and B). Surprisingly, 4T1 tumors continued growing and formed relatively large tumors in all IRF8-KO mice (Figure 1, A and B).

Figure 1 IRF8 is essential for tumor rejection and antigen-specific CD8+ T cell activation. (A) The BALB/c mouse–derived mammary carcinoma 4T1 cells (1 × 104 cells/mouse) were injected into the mammary gland of WT (C57BL6/J, n = 4) and IRF8-KO (C57BL/6, n = 3) mice. Mice were sacrificed at day 26 and dissected for examination of tumor presence. The image is representative of WT and IRF8-KO mice. The red arrow indicates location of 4T1 tumor. The right panel shows percentage of mice with tumor. Shown are representative images of 1 of 3 independent experiments. (B) Tumor growth was monitored over time. Each line represents the tumor growth kinetics of an individual mouse. (C–E) WT (n = 4) and IRF8-KO (n = 4) mice were vaccinated with OVA peptide, followed by a boost with the same peptide regime 14 days later. Peripheral blood was collected 7 days after boost and stained with MHCII-, CD8-, and OVA tetramer–specific antibodies. MHCII–CD8+ cells were gated for OVA tetramer+ cells. Naive C57BL/6 mice were used as negative and gating controls (C). FSC-A, forward scatter–area. Shown are representative plots of one pair of WT and IRF8-KO mice from 1 of 2 independent experiments (D). The tetramer+ CD8+ T cells were quantified (E). (F) WT C57BL/6 and IRF8-KO BM cells were adoptively transferred into lethally irradiated C57BL/6 recipient mice to recreate chimera mice with IRF8 deficiency only in the hematopoietic cells. The chimera WT (n = 4) and IRF8-KO (n = 3) mice were vaccinated as in A–C and analyzed for OVA-specific CD8+ T cells. Shown are representative plots from one pair of mice. (G) Quantification of OVA-specific CD8+ T cells in WT and IRF8-KO chimera mice.

IRF8-deficient mice are deficient in generation of antigen-specific CD8+ T cells. Allograft rejection is mediated by host T cells (24). The above observations thus suggest that IRF8 deficiency might lead to T cell functional deficiency in the IRF8-KO mice (25). To test this hypothesis, we made use of the ovalbumin (OVA) peptide vaccination system to determine IRF8 function in T cell response to antigen in vivo. WT and IRF8-KO mice were vaccinated with OVA peptide to activate CD8+ T cells. As expected, WT mice responded to the OVA peptide robustly to generate OVA-specific CD8+ T cells (Figure 1, C–E). In contrast, IRF8-KO mice exhibited a significantly decreased response to generate OVA-specific CD8+ T cells (Figure 1, D and E). A complementary approach was then taken to validate this finding. IRF8-KO chimera mice with IRF8 deficiency only in hematopoietic cells, and control WT chimera mice were vaccinated with the OVA vaccine. The WT chimera mice responded efficiently as determined by generation of OVA-specific CD8+ T cells (Figure 1F). Consistent with what was observed in IRF8-KO mice, the IRF8-KO chimera mice also generated significantly fewer OVA-specific CD8+ T cells (Figure 1, F and G). Our data thus indicate that global deletion of Irf8 in mice leads to deficiency in the generation of antigen-specific CD8+ T cells in vivo.

IRF8-deficient CD8+ T cells have a CD44hi memory T cell phenotype. To identify the cellular mechanisms underlying why IRF8-deficient CD8+ T cells fail to be activated in response to antigen in vivo, we performed flow cytometric analysis of cell surface markers on CD8+ T cells comparing those from WT to IRF8-KO mice and identified that the CD44 level is markedly different between the 2 populations (Figure 2, A and B). The percentage of the subset of CD44hi cells is significantly higher on CD8+ T cells in lymphoid organs of IRF8-KO mice compared with WT mice (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 IRF8 deficiency increases CD44hiCD8+ memory T cells. (A) Peripheral blood cells were stained with Zombie violet to exclude dead cells and the live cells were analyzed for CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. SSC-W, side scatter–width. (B) LN and spleen cells were collected from WT (n = 3) and IRF8-KO (n = 3) mice. The CD8+ cells gated out as in A were further analyzed for CD44hi cells with CD62L as reference. Shown are representative plots of 1 pair of the mice. (C) The percentage of CD8+CD44hi cells as shown in A were quantified.

IRF8 regulates OPN expression in myeloid cells. CD44 is known to interact with various ligands, which are crucial for its cellular function (26, 27). The above observation that IRF8 deficiency leads to significantly increased CD44hi CD8+ T cells in mice suggests that CD44 may contribute to the deficiency of CD8+ T cell activation. To test this hypothesis, we first analyzed the expression level of major CD44 ligands in spleen cells. Hyaluronic acid is considered the major ligand for CD44 (28). Quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) analysis of total spleen cells indicated that the expression levels of the major genes encoding enzymes of the hyaluronic acid metabolism pathways, including Has1, Has2, Has3, Hyal1, Hyal2, Hyal3, and Hyal5, are not significantly different between WT and IRF8-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI123360DS1). OPN is a secreted matricellular protein that also acts as the physiological ligand for CD44 (29). qPCR analysis revealed that total spleen cells from IRF8-KO mice expressed a more than 10-fold higher level of OPN than WT spleen cells (Figure 3A). To determine what types of cells express OPN, spleen cells were intracellularly stained for OPN concomitantly with surface staining for B cells (CD19), T cells (CD3), and myeloid cells (CD11b and Gr1). Gating OPN+ cells revealed that about 95% of OPN+ cells are CD11b+Gr1+ in IRF8-KO mice. Therefore, we determined that these OPN+ cells are primarily CD11b+Gr1+ myeloid cells (Figure 3B). IRF8-KO mice have a significantly higher level of OPN+ myeloid cells than WT mice (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 IRF8 represses the expression of OPN expression in myeloid cells. (A) RNA was prepared from total spleens of WT (n = 3) and IRF8-KO (n = 3) mice and analyzed by qPCR for OPN mRNA level. (B) Spleen cells of WT (n = 3) and IRF8-KO (n = 3) mice were stained with CD19-, CD3-, CD11b-, and Gr1-specific mAbs, followed by intracellular staining of OPN. The OPN+ cells were gated to show the CD11b+Gr1+ myeloid cells from IRF8-KO mice (left panel). OPN protein level in these CD11b+Gr1+ myeloid cells is shown in the right panel. (C) The OPN+ cells in total spleen cells of WT (n = 3) and IRF8-KO (n = 3) mice as shown in B were quantified. (D) Spleen cells from IRF8-GFP mice were stained with Ly6G- and Ly6C-specific mAbs. Ly6ChiLy6G+ and Ly6CloLy6G– cells were overlaid for GFP intensity. Shown are representative plots of 1 of 3 mice (left panel). The GFP+ cells of the Ly6ChiLy6G+ and Ly6CloLy6G– cells were quantified and are presented in the right panel. (E) The spleen cells were stained with Ly6C- and Ly6G-specific mAbs, followed by intracellular staining with OPN-specific antibody. The Ly6ChiLy6G+ and Ly6CloLy6G– cells were gated and analyzed for OPN expression level. Representative plot of 1 of 3 mice is shown. The OPN+ cells in Ly6ChiLy6G+ and Ly6CloLy6G– cells were quantified and are presented in the right panel.

A complementary approach was used to further determine the relationship between IRF8 and OPN. Myeloid cells in the IRF8-GFP reporter mice (30) were analyzed for GFP intensity (a surrogate marker for IRF8 protein level) and OPN expression level. CD11b+Ly6CloLy6G+ myeloid cells are GFP– myeloid cells (Figure 3D) that have a significantly higher percentage and level of OPN+ cells than the GFP+ CD11b+Ly6ChiLy6G– myeloid cells (Figure 3, D and E). Thus, IRF8 expression level is inversely correlated with OPN expression level under physiological conditions.

OPN inhibits T cell activation in vitro. The observations that IRF8-KO mice have a significantly higher percentage of CD44hi CD8+ T cells than WT mice, and that the OPN expression level is significantly higher in the CD11b+Gr1+ myeloid cells in IRF8-KO mice than those in WT mice, suggest that the CD44-OPN axis may suppress CD8+ T cell activation. To test this hypothesis, we cultured T cells in the presence of recombinant OPN protein and analyzed T cell proliferation. Indeed, OPN protein reproducibly inhibited CD8+ T cell activation and proliferation in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 4, A and B). Consistent with the inhibited T cell proliferation, OPN inhibited IFN-γ production by T cells in vitro (Figure 4C). To determine whether OPN inhibits T cell activation, we analyzed T cell activation markers. OPN decreased CD69+CD8+ T cells as early as 2 hours after stimulation (Figure 4D). Similarly, the levels of CD25- and PD-1–expressing CD8+ T cells were also decreased by OPN (Figure 4D). Taken together, these data indicate that OPN is highly expressed in CD11b+Ly6CloLy6G+ myeloid cells and acts as a potent suppressor for CD8+ T cell activation.

Figure 4 OPN inhibits T cell activation in vitro. (A) CD3+ T cells from WT mouse spleen were labeled with CFSE and cultured in plates coated with anti-CD3 (0.8 μg/ml) and anti-CD28 (10 μg/ml) mAbs and OPN at the indicated concentrations for 3 days. Cells were then stained with CD8-specific mAb and CD8+ T cells were analyzed for CFSE intensity. The CFSE labeled and unstimulated cells were used as control. Representative data of cells from 1 of the 3 mice are shown. (B) CFSE intensity as shown in A was quantified as division index. (C) CD3+ T cells were cultured in plates coated with anti-CD3 (0.8 μg/ml) and anti-CD28 (10 μg/ml) mAbs and OPN at the indicated concentrations in triplicate for 3 days. Culture supernatant was collected and measured for IFN-γ protein level by ELISA. Data from B and C were analyzed using a 1-way ANOVA, with Dunnett’s test for multiple comparisons. (D) CD3+ T cells were cultured in plates coated with anti-CD3 (0.8 μg/ml) and anti-CD28 (10 μg/ml) mAbs in the presence of IgG (5 μg/ml) or OPN (1 μg/ml and 5 μg/ml, respectively). Cells were collected at the indicated time points, stained with CD69-, CD25-, PD-1–, and CD8-specific mAbs, and analyzed by flow cytometry. Data are mean ± SD. Significance was calculated using a 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test.

IRF8 regulates antigen-specific CD8+ T cell activation by a cell-extrinsic mechanism. The above observations that IRF8-KO mice are deficient in response to vaccine to generate antigen-specific CD8+ T cells and that OPN expression level is elevated in CD11b+Ly6CloLy6G+ myeloid cells in IRF8-KO mice suggest that IRF8 might regulate CD8+ T cell response to antigen in a cell-extrinsic manner. To test this hypothesis, we analyzed antigen-specific CD8+ T cell response in competitive mixed bone marrow (BM) chimeras. Chimeric mice were generated by transplanting a mixture of Irf8–/– (CD45.2+) BM cells and BM cells from WT SJL (B6.SJL-Ptprca Pepcb/BoyJ) congenic donors (CD45.1+) into irradiated F1 congenic recipients (CD45.1+CD45.2+) (Supplemental Figure 2). Because BM in IRF8-KO BM contains a higher level of CD11b+Gr1+ myeloid cells than WT mice, the number of BM cells injected from Irf8–/– and WT animals was mixed at adjusted ratios (2:1 of Irf8–/–/WT) (31). We first analyzed the development of mature T cells 8 weeks after transplantation. Although it has been reported that the total numbers of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells are not markedly different between IRF8-KO and WT mice in the lymphoid organs (32), the Irf8–/– BM cells exhibit a competitive disadvantage over the WT BM cells in both CD4+ and CD8+ T cell maturation. The levels of Irf8–/– CD4+ and CD8+ T cells are significantly lower than the WT CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in the mixed BM chimeras (Figure 5, A and B). We repeated this competitive mixed BM chimera experiment at a ratio of 5:1 of Irf8–/–/WT, and still observed that the levels of Irf8–/– CD4+ and CD8+ T cells are significantly lower than the WT CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in the mixed BM chimeras. Furthermore, unlike the WT and IRF8-KO mice, there is no significant difference in CD44 expression level between WT and Irf8–/– CD8+ T cells in the mixed BM chimeras 8 weeks after BM cell transplantation (Figure 5, C and D).

Figure 5 IRF8 regulates antigen-specific CD8+ T cell differentiation and activation in a cell-extrinsic manner. (A) Competitive mixed BM chimeras were created by adoptively transferring SJL (CD45.1+) WT whole BM cells with Irf8–/– BM cells into lethally irradiated C57BL/6×SJL) F1 recipients (CD45.1+CD45.2+). Peripheral blood cells were collected from WT and IRF8-KO mixed BM chimera mice, stained with CD45.1-, CD45.2-, CD4-, and CD8-specific mAbs, and analyzed by flow cytometry. Shown are representative plots of phenotypes of WT (CD45.1) and IRF8-KO (CD45.2) CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in the mixed BM chimeras. (B) The CD4+ and CD8+ cells from WT (CD45.1) and IRF8-KO (CD45.2) as shown in A were quantified. (C) Blood cells from WT and IRF8-KO mixed BM chimera mice were stained with CD45.1-, CD45.2-, CD8, CD44-, and CD62L-specific mAbs. CD8+ T cells were gated out for CD45.1 and CD45.2 cells. The WT and IRF8-KO CD8+ cells were then analyzed for CD44hi and CD62L+ cells. Representative plots of 1 of 3 mice are shown. (D) The percentage of CD44hi cells of the WT CD8+ and IRF8-KO CD8+ T cells was quantified. (E) WT (CD45.1) and IRF8-KO (CD45.2) mixed BM chimera mice were vaccinated with OVA peptide, followed by a boost with OVA peptide 14 days later. Peripheral blood was collected 7 days after boost and stained with MHCII-, CD8-, and OVA tetramer–specific antibodies. MHCII-CD8+ cells were gated for OVA tetramer+ cells. Shown are representative plots of OVA-specific WT and IRF8-KO CD8+ T cells. (F) The WT and IRF8-KO CD8+ OVA-specific T cells as shown in E were quantified.

Next, the mixed BM chimeras were vaccinated with the OVA peptide regimen. Using the same analysis strategy as in the WT and IRF8-KO mice (Figure 1), CD8+ T cells in the MHC class II– cell population were further gated into CD45.1+ (WT) and CD45.2+ (Irf8–/–) cells (Figure 5E). Analysis of OVA+ cells indicates that, although Irf8–/– CD8+ T cells are at a lower level, these Irf8–/– CD8+ T cells respond to the vaccine as efficiently as the WT CD8+ T cells in the same host (Figure 5E). There is no significant difference in the percentage of OVA-specific WT and Irf8–/– CD8+ T cells (Figure 5F).

Antigen-specific CD8+ T cell differentiation and allograft tumor tolerance is independent of intrinsic IRF8 function in T cells. A complementary approach was then used to strengthen our above finding that the deficiency in generation of antigen-specific CD8+ T cells in IRF8-KO mice is not due to intrinsic IRF8 function. We developed a mouse model with IRF8 deficiency only in T cells (IRF8-TKO). Unlike the IRF8-KO mice, IRF8-TKO mice have a similar CD44hiCD8+ T cell phenotype as the WT (Lck-cre+/–Irf8+/+) mice (Figure 6A). Furthermore, there are no significant differences in the percentage of OPN+CD11b+Gr1+ myeloid cells. OPN protein levels of CD11b+Gr1+ myeloid cells are also not significantly different between IRF8-TKO and WT mice (Figure 6B). Consistent with the normal CD44 and OPN expression patterns, IRF8-TKO mice responded to OVA peptide vaccination in a similar degree as the WT mice in the generation of OVA-specific CD8+ T cells (Figure 6, C and D).

Figure 6 Mice with IRF8 deficiency only in T cells exhibit no deficiency in generation of antigen-specific CD8+ T cells and reject allograft tumor. (A) Blood cells were collected from WT (Lck-cre+/–Irf8+/+, n = 7) and IRF8-TKO (n = 4) mice. Cells were stained with CD8- and CD44-specific mAbs and analyzed by flow cytometry. The CD8+ and CD44hi cells were quantified. Column: mean; bar: SD. (B) Spleen cells were collected from WT (Lck-cre+/–Irf8+/+, n = 7) and IRF8-TKO (n = 4) stained with CD11b- and Gr1-specific mAbs, followed by intracellular staining with OPN-specific mAb. The CD11b+Gr1+ cells were then gated and analyzed for percentage of OPN+ cells (left panel) and OPN MFI (right panel). (C) WT (Lck-cre+/–Irf8+/+, n = 4) and IRF8-TKO (n = 3) mice vaccinated with OVA peptide, followed by a boost with OVA peptide 14 days later. Peripheral blood was collected 7 days after boost and stained with MHCII-, CD8-, and OVA tetramer–specific antibodies. MHCII-CD8+ cells were gated for OVA tetramer+ cells. Shown are representative plots of OVA-specific CD8+ T cells in WT and IRF8-TKO mice. (D) WT and IRF8-KO CD8+ OVA-specific T cells as shown in C were quantified. (E) 4T1 cells (1 × 104 cells/mouse) were injected into the mammary gland of BALB/c (n = 3) and IRF8-TKO (C57BL/6, n = 4) mice. Mice were sacrificed at day 26 and dissected for examination of tumor presence. Shown is a representative image of 4T1 tumor-bearing BALB/c and 4T1 tumor-challenged IRF8-TKO mice. The red arrow indicates location of the 4T1 tumor. Yellow area indicates lack of tumor in injected area. The right panel shows percentage of mice with tumor. (F) Tumor growth was monitored over time and the tumor growth kinetics is presented in the left panel. Each line represents the tumor growth kinetics of an individual mouse. The tumor size at day 31 after tumor injection is presented in the right panel.

To determine whether IRF8-TKO mice tolerate an allograft tumor, 4T1 tumor cells were injected into IRF8-TKO mice. 4T1 tumor cells were also injected into WT BALB/c mice as an autograft tumor control. As expected, the 4T1 tumor grew aggressively in syngeneic BALB/c mice (Figure 6E). However, unlike what was observed in IRF8-KO mice that tolerate the allograft 4T1 tumor (Figure 1), IRF8-TKO mice rejected the allograft 4T1 tumor completely (Figure 6F). Taken together, these data demonstrate that IRF8 regulates antigen-specific CD8+ T cell activation and allograft tumor tolerance in a cell-extrinsic manner, and myeloid cell–expressed OPN may suppress CD8+ T cell activation in vivo.

IRF8 also represses OPN expression in colon epithelial cells. The above findings determined that OPN is a potent suppressor of T cells and IRF8 functions as a repressor of OPN expression in CD11b+Ly6CloLy6G+ myeloid cells. In addition to being silenced in myeloid cells such as the CD11b+Ly6CloLy6G+ myeloid cells (Figure 3, D and E), IRF8 is often silenced in colon carcinoma cells by DNA methylation (33), which raises the possibility that tumor cells may also use silencing IRF8 expression as a mechanism to upregulate OPN to CTL activation in the tumor microenvironment. To test this hypothesis, we made use of a spontaneous azoxymethane-dextran sodium sulphate (AOM-DSS) colon cancer mouse model. Normal colon tissues and colon tumors were collected and analyzed by qPCR. As expected, IRF8 is significantly downregulated in colon tumor tissues as compared with normal colon (Figure 7A). Consistent with what was observed in the CD11b+Ly6CloLy6G+ myeloid cells, OPN expression is significantly upregulated in the tumor tissues as compared with the normal colon in vivo (Figure 7B). Normal colon epithelial cells have a high level of IRF8 protein, but IRF8 protein is undetectable in the colon tumor cells (Figure 7C). Consistent with the elevated OPN mRNA level in the colon tumor tissue (Figure 7B), the OPN protein level is significantly higher in serum of the AOM-DSS–induced colon tumor–bearing mice as compared with tumor-free mice (Figure 7D).

Figure 7 IRF8 functions as a transcriptional repressor of OPN in colon epithelial cells. (A and B) Total RNA was isolated from mouse colon (n = 5) and AOM-DSS–induced colon carcinoma (n = 3) tissues and analyzed by qPCR for IRF8 (A) and OPN (B) expression levels. Each dot represents data from one mouse. Significance was determined using the nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test. (C) Colon tissues (c1 and c2) from tumor-free IRF8-GFP reporter mice (n = 3) and tumor tissues (c3) from AOM-DSS–induced colon tumor mice (n = 3) were collected analyzed for GFP intensity under a confocal microscope. Scale bars: 100 μM (c1 and c3) and 20 μM (c2). Shown are representative images of each group. (D) Serum was collected from tumor-free (n = 6) and AOM-DSS–induced colon tumor-bearing (n = 5) mice and analyzed for OPN protein level by ELISA. (E) The Spp1 promoter structure showing the 2 putative ISRE consensus sequence elements. The ChIP PCR-amplified regions are also indicated. +1 indicates Spp1 gene transcription initiation site. (F) Normal mouse colon tissues were analyzed by ChIP using IgG (negative control) and anti-IRF8 antibody. The Spp1 promoter–specific qPCR-amplified regions are indicated at the top panel. The ChIP qPCR were normalized to input DNA. (G) CD3+ T cells were stimulated on anti-CD3– and anti-CD28–coated plates for 3 days. Nuclear extracts were prepared and analyzed for IRF8 binding by using EMSA with the Pdcd1 promoter ISRE consensus sequence DNA probe (Supplemental Table 1). Anti-IRF8 antibody was used to identify the IRF8-DNA complexes. IgG was used as a negative control. Red arrows point to the IRF8-Pdcd1 ISRE DNA complexes. (H) Nuclear extract was prepared from normal mouse colon and incubated with the 2 ISRE DNA probes as shown in D. The unlabeled Pdcd1 ISRE DNA probe (cold probe) was used at the indicated amount (fold over the labeled Spp1 ISRE probes) to compete the Spp1 IRRE probes. Green arrow points IRF8-DNA complex.

IRF8 functions as either a transcriptional activator or repressor depending on its associated protein factors and the target gene promoter consensus sequence (34). We analyzed the mouse Spp1 gene promoter and identified 2 putative IRF8 consensus interferon-stimulated response elements (ISRE1 and ISRE2) (Figure 7E). Analysis of normal colon tissues by chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) detected IRF8 association with the ISRE consensus sequence chromatin at the Spp1 promoter region (Figure 7F). As a complementary approach, electrophoretic mobility shift assay (EMSA) was then used to determine IRF8 binding to the 2 putative ISRE elements of the Spp1 promoter. IRF8-specific antibody did not supershift the IRF8-DNA complexes when nuclear extracts from the colon were used. To determine the specific colon epithelial cell IRF8 protein complex–DNA interaction, we used a cold DNA probe competition approach. A DNA probe containing the ISRE consequence sequence element of the mouse Pdcd1 promoter (Supplemental Table 1) was incubated with nuclear extracts from activated CD3+ T cells. Two protein-DNA complexes were detected and anti-IRF8 antibody displaced them (Figure 7G), indicating IRF8 binding to this DNA probe. We next used the Pdcd1 promoter ISRE-containing DNA probe to compete the Spp1 promoter ISRE probes. Two major protein-DNA complexes were detected when colon nuclear extract was incubated with Spp1 ISRE1 and ISRE2 DNA probes (Figure 7G) and cold Pdcd1 ISRE DNA probe competed away the 2 protein-DNA complexes (Figure 7H). These observations determined that IRF8 protein binds to the ISRE elements at the Spp1 promoter to repress OPN expression in colon epithelial cells.

OPN is elevated in human colon cancer patient periphery and is correlated with decreased disease-specific survival. To determine whether the above findings can be translated to human colon cancer patients, mRNA expression data sets of colon cancer and matched normal tissues were extracted from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) data sets. IRF8 expression level is significantly downregulated in human colon carcinoma as compared with normal colon, whereas OPN expression is significantly upregulated in human colon carcinoma as compared with the normal colon (Figure 8A). As OPN is a secreted protein, it is therefore possible that OPN protein level may be elevated in patient periphery. To test this hypothesis, we analyzed serum specimens from healthy donors and patients with colon cancer. As expected, OPN protein level is significantly higher in serum from patients with colon cancer as compared with healthy donors (Figure 8B). We determined that OPN is a potent suppressor of CD8+ T cells (Figure 4, A and B) and CD8+ T cells are the primary adaptive immune cells of the host cancer immunosurveillance. It is thus likely that elevated OPN will decrease host cancer immunosurveillance to promote tumor progression. To test this hypothesis, we analyzed OPN expression level and colon cancer patient clinical outcomes. Indeed, Kaplan-Meier survival analysis revealed that OPN expression level is inversely correlated with survival time of patients with colon cancer (Figure 8C). To determine whether OPN inhibits human CD8+ T cell activation, human T cells were activated with anti-CD3 mAb in the absence or presence of recombinant human OPN protein. Analysis of cellular proliferation indicated that OPN significantly inhibited human CD8+ T cell proliferation at a concentration of 5 μg/ml (Figure 8, D and E). Consistent with the decreased proliferation, OPN also significantly inhibited IFN-γ secretion by human CD8+ T cells (Figure 8F). Taken together, our data indicate that OPN is an inhibitor of human CD8+ T cells and OPN expression is elevated in human colon cancer and secreted into the periphery. OPN promotes human colon cancer progression.