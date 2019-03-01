Single-nucleotide human disease mutation inactivates a blood-regenerative GATA2 enhancer

Multiple cis-elements within the Gata2 +9.5 enhancer collectively support HSPC genesis. The +9.5 deletion is embryonically lethal at approximately E14 (1, 2). It was unclear whether individual motifs within the +9.5 are essential or dispensable for enhancer activity. To test models to determine how distinct cis-elements contribute to +9.5 enhancer activity, we generated a mouse strain lacking the E-box and Ets, but retaining WGATAR [+9.5(E-box Ets)–/–] (Figure 2, A–C). We asked whether WGATAR confers any +9.5 activities in diverse cellular and development contexts, if it recapitulates the defects of +9.5–/– embryos, or if unique phenotypes emerge. By E13.5, +9.5(E-box Ets)–/– embryos showed a decrease of approximately 90% in fetal liver cellularity and reduced fetal liver cellularity and size (Figure 2, D and E), resembling +9.5–/– embryos. We found that homozygous mutants had severe hemorrhages (100% penetrance) and variable edema (Figure 2F) and died by E14.5 (Figure 2F and Table 1). Gata2 mRNA levels in +9.5(E-box Ets)–/– fetal liver from live embryos were 23-fold lower than those in WT littermates (Figure 2G), also resembling +9.5–/– embryos.

Figure 2 The +9.5 enhancer WGATAR motif is insufficient for embryogenesis. (A) Sequences of WT (+9.5+/+) and E-box Ets–mutant [+9.5(E-box Ets)–/–] mice. (B) Sequence of mutant mice. (C) PCR genotyping. (D) Quantification of E13.5 liver cells from +9.5(E-box Ets+/+) (n = 11), +9.5(E-box Ets)+/– (n = 30), and +9.5(E-box Ets)–/– (n = 6) mice. Data are from 5 experiments. (E) E13.5 fetal livers from littermate mice. (F) E13.5 littermates with anemia, hemorrhage, and edema. (G) Gata2 mRNA quantification of fetal liver cells from +9.5(E-box Ets)+/+ (n = 5), +9.5(E-box Ets)+/– (n = 9), and +9.5(E-box Ets)–/– (n = 4) mice. Data are from 3 experiments. Quantitative data are represented as box-and-whisker plots, with bounds from the 25th to 75th percentiles, the median line, and whiskers ranging from minimum to maximum values. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test with Benjamini-Hochberg correction.

Table 1 Genotypes of embryos from +9.5(E-box Ets) heterozygous matings at developmental stages and weaning

HSC genesis in the +9.5–/– aorta-gonad-mesonephros (AGM) is defective, given the lack of HSC-containing clusters and depletion of long-term repopulating HSCs (LT-HSCs) (1). To determine whether the +9.5(E-box Ets)–/– mutation impacts the endothelial-to-hematopoietic transition, we performed 3D confocal analysis of embryos to quantify emerging hematopoietic cells. Endothelial and hematopoietic cells express CD31, and hematopoietic, but not endothelial, cells, express c-Kit (38). While CD31+c-Kit+ clusters were abundant in E10.5 WT AGM, +9.5(E-box Ets)–/– embryos lacked clusters (Figure 3, A and B), indicating an HSC emergence defect.

Figure 3 The +9.5 enhancer WGATAR motif is insufficient for HSC genesis and function. (A) Whole-mount immunostaining of E10.5 dorsal aorta (DA). CD31+ cells are shown in magenta and c-Kit+ cells in green. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) c-Kit+ cell quantification within the dorsal aorta from +9.5(E-box Ets)+/+ (n = 3), +9.5(E-box Ets)+/– (n = 4), and +9.5(E-box Ets)–/– (n = 4) mice. Data are from 2 experiments. (C) Flow cytometric analysis of E13.5 fetal liver HSCs (Lin−CD41−CD48−Mac1+Sca1+Kit+CD150+) and MPPs (Lin−CD41−CD48−Mac1+Sca1+Kit+CD150–). FSC, forward scatter. (D and E) HSC and MPP quantification (percentage of live fetal liver cells from +9.5(E-box Ets)+/+ (n = 12), +9.5(E-box Ets)+/– (n = 19), and +9.5(E-box Ets)–/– (n = 4) mice. Data are from 3 experiments. Quantitative data are represented as box-and-whisker plots, with bounds from the 25th to 75th percentiles, the median line, and whiskers ranging from minimum to maximum values. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test with Benjamini-Hochberg correction.

At E13.5, the +9.5–/– fetal liver is devoid of immunophenotypic and LT-HSCs (Lin–CD48–CD41–Sca1+Kit+Mac1+CD150+) (2). We found that E13.5 +9.5(E-box Ets)–/– fetal liver was depleted of immunophenotypic HSCs (Figure 3, C and D). The percentage of multipotent progenitors (MPPs) (Lin–CD48–CD41–Sca1+Kit+Mac1+CD150–) was 5-fold lower than in WT littermates (Figure 3E). At this stage, the percentage of LT-HSCs was approximately 40% lower in +9.5(E-box Ets)+/– embryos than in WT embryos. MPP percentages were 2-fold higher in +9.5(E-box Ets)+/– embryos (Figure 3E), which may reflect compensation for the LT-HSC reduction. These results indicate that WGATAR is insufficient to support developmental hematopoiesis without the neighboring E-box and Ets motifs.

The Gata2+9.5 enhancer Ets motif is dispensable for HSPC genesis. To test models for how the human disease Ets mutation (1017+572C>T) impacts GATA-2 regulation and function, we generated a mouse strain harboring the disease mutation (Figure 4, A and B). Whereas +9.5–/– and +9.5(E-box Ets)–/– embryos exhibited severe anemia and hemorrhaging at E12.5 and died by E14.5 (Figure 2F and Table 1) (2), +9.5(Ets)–/– mice lacked hemorrhages (Figure 4C) and were born at Mendelian ratios (Table 2). The cellularity of WT and +9.5(Ets)–/– fetal livers was not significantly different (Figure 4D), although Gata2 expression was approximately 50% lower in the mutants (Figure 4E). Importantly, the lack of an Ets requirement for embryogenesis distinguishes the +9.5(Ets)–/– mutant from all other +9.5 mutants described (Figure 2 and Figure 3) (2) .

Figure 4 The +9.5 enhancer Ets motif is dispensable for HSC emergence. (A) Sequences of WT [+9.5(Ets)+/+] and Ets motif-mutant [+9.5(Ets)–/–] embryos. Asterisk indicates C>T transition. (B) Sequences of +9.5+/+ and +9.5(Ets)–/– animals. (C) E15.5 littermates. (D) Quantification of E15.5 liver cells from +9.5+/+ (n = 18), +9.5(Ets)+/– (n = 20), and +9.5(Ets)–/– (n = 10) embryos. Data are from 4 experiments. (E) Gata2 mRNA quantification in fetal liver cells from +9.5(Ets)+/+ (n = 4), +9.5(Ets)+/– (n = 7), and +9.5(Ets)–/– (n = 5) embryos. Data are from 2 experiments. Quantitative data are represented as box-and-whisker plots, with bounds from the 25th to 75th percentiles, the median line, and whiskers ranging from minimum to maximum values. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test with Benjamini-Hochberg correction.

Table 2 Genotypes of embryos from +9.5(Ets) heterozygous matings at weaning

While +9.5+/– embryos are morphologically normal (2), HSC emergence (4), immunophenotypic and long-term–repopulating fetal liver HSCs, and Gata2 expression are approximately 50% lower than in WT mice (1, 2). To determine whether +9.5(Ets)–/– embryos resemble +9.5+/– embryos, we analyzed HSC emergence. CD31+c-Kit+ cell numbers decreased by approximately 50% in +9.5(Ets)–/– embryos (Figure 5, A and B). To assess whether this defect persisted throughout embryogenesis, we quantified immunophenotypic HSCs and MPPs in E15.5 fetal liver (Figure 5, C–E). We found that the percentages of +9.5(Ets)–/– fetal liver HSCs and MPPs were approximately 70% and 50% lower, respectively, than in WT mice. While the percentage of +9.5(Ets)+/– fetal liver HSCs did not differ significantly from that in WT embryos, the percentage of MPPs was approximately 2-fold higher in +9.5(Ets)+/– embryos. Thus, unlike the E-box–spacer–WGATAR composite element, which was essential for developmental hematopoiesis and embryogenesis, the Ets motif was dispensable, yet it contributed to select +9.5 functions.

Figure 5 The +9.5 enhancer Ets motif is dispensable for HSC emergence. (A) Whole-mount immunostaining of E10.5 dorsal aorta. CD31+ cells are shown in magenta and c-Kit+ cells in green. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) c-Kit+ cell quantification within the dorsal aorta from +9.5+/+ (n = 6), +9.5(Ets)+/– (n = 8), and +9.5(Ets)–/– (n = 6) mice. Data are from 4 experiments. (C) Flow cytometric analysis of E15.5 fetal liver HSCs (Lin−CD41−CD48−Mac1+Sca1+Kit+CD150+) and MPPs (Lin−CD41−CD48−Mac1+Sca1+Kit+CD150–). (D and E) Quantification of HSCs and MPPs (percentage of live fetal liver cells) from +9.5(Ets)+/+ (n = 9), +9.5(Ets)+/– (n = 11), and +9.5(Ets)–/– (n = 8) mice. Data are from 2 experiments. Quantitative data are represented as box-and-whisker plots, with bounds from the 25th to 75th percentiles, the median line, and whiskers ranging from minimum to maximum values; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test with Benjamini-Hochberg correction.

Human disease GATA2–mutant mouse model: combinatorial impact of a predisposition mutation and myeloablative stress on pathogenesis. Since the Ets motif was dispensable for embryogenesis, we tested whether the Ets motif mutation affected adult hematopoiesis. Peripheral WBC, RBC, and platelet numbers were comparable between +9.5(Ets)–/– and WT mice (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 The +9.5 enhancer Ets motif confers hematopoietic regeneration and survival following stress. (A) Steady-state peripheral blood parameters (n = 18 per genotype). (B) MA plot summarizing RNA-Seq analysis of transcripts from BM-derived WT and +9.5(Ets)–/– LSK cells in the steady state. (C) Kaplan-Meier survival curve for mice following two 5-FU doses (250 mg/kg, days 0 and 11): +9.5+/+ (n = 17), +9.5(Ets)+/– (n = 23), and +9.5(Ets)–/– (n = 10). Data are from 2 experiments. Significance was determined using the log-rank test. (D) qRT-PCR quantitation of mRNA from BM 9 days after vehicle (PBS) or 5-FU (250 mg/kg) treatment of +9.5+/+ (n = 8) and +9.5(Ets)–/– (n = 8) mice. Data are from 4 experiments. Quantitative data are represented as box-and-whisker plots, with bounds from the 25th to 75th percentiles, the median line, and whiskers ranging from minimum to maximum values. **P < 0.01, by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. (E) Hematologic parameters following 5-FU treatment (150 mg/kg). n = 9 per genotype; data are from 3 experiments. (F) MA plot summarizing RNA-Seq analysis of transcripts from BM-derived WT and +9.5(Ets)–/– LSK cells on day 10 after treatment with 5-FU. (G) Relationships derived from the RNA-Seq data in F. Venn diagram compares 5-FU–regulated (total upregulated and downregulated) transcripts in BM-derived WT and +9.5(Ets)–/– LSK cells on day 10 after 5-FU treatment. These relationships were further deconvoluted by separating 5-FU–upregulated transcripts from the downregulated transcripts. PLTs, platelets.

In the steady state, a predisposition mutation might generate measurable but functionally “silent” molecular alterations. In this scenario, a secondary genetic aberration(s) or environmental insult might exacerbate such alterations and trigger phenotypic alterations that do not arise with either the predisposition mutation alone or the secondary aberration or insult alone. Alternatively, the predisposition mutation might be insufficient to derail molecular processes in the steady state, and only after a secondary aberration or insult would measurable molecular alterations be manifested. To distinguish between these mechanisms, we used RNA-Seq to compare transcriptomes of Lin–Sca1+c-Kit+ (LSK) cell populations isolated from WT and +9.5(Ets)–/– mice. After filtering out the outlying genes, the data were processed with DEseq at a FDR of 0.05 and a fold-change minimum of 2. Strikingly, of the 53,342 transcripts quantitated, only 11 were differentially expressed (Figure 6B). Thus, we determined that the predisposition mutation had little to no impact on the LSK cell transcriptome, consistent with a model in which the predisposition mutation creates a “silent” defect that is manifested only upon a secondary aberration or insult.

The silent nature of the predisposition mutation led us to question what triggers the emergence of pathogenic phenotypes. We reasoned that an increased demand on the hematopoietic system involving the transition of quiescent-to-proliferating HSCs and HSPC regeneration might unveil deleterious phenotypes in mutants harboring the predisposition mutation. To test whether myeloablation-induced stress reveals Ets activity, we used 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) to kill cycling cells and promote HSC proliferation, thereby regenerating the hematopoietic system (39). Two doses of 5-FU (250 mg/kg) were administered with an eleven-day interval for maximal stimulation of HSPC expansion (40). The +9.5(Ets)–/– mice had a reduced median survival of 14 days versus 22 days for WT mice (Figure 6C).

During regeneration, Gata2 transcripts are induced in the BM LSK cell population (40). We performed quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) of BM and RNA-Seq analysis of LSK cells and found that Gata2 transcript levels did not differ significantly in BM from untreated +9.5(Ets)–/– mice compared with that from WT mice (Figure 6D). In contrast, 9 days after 5-FU treatment, Gata2 expression increased by approximately 15-fold in BM from WT mice, but not in that from +9.5(Ets)–/– mice (Figure 6D). The Ets motif was therefore essential for myeloablation-induced Gata2 expression and function. In principle, the Ets motif–mutant phenotypes might reflect hypersensitivity to 5-FU–mediated cell death and/or defective regeneration. Using a sublethal 5-FU dose (150 mg/kg), RBC, WBC, and platelet regeneration was delayed in +9.5(Ets)–/– mice (Figure 6E).

Since the predisposition mutation had little to no impact on the LSK transcriptome in the steady state, we used RNA-Seq to globally analyze whether the mutation affects 5-FU–induced gene expression changes. Differential expression analysis between vehicle-treated WT and 5-FU–treated LSK cells detected 2974 genes (754 upregulated, 2220 downregulated) at a FDR of 0.05 and a minimum fold-change of 2 (Figure 6F). Of these genes, only 423 were differentially expressed between vehicle-treated and 5-FU–treated mutant LSK cells (Figure 6G). Thus, the predisposition mutation altered the responsiveness of 85.8% of the genes that were 5-FU responsive in WT LSK cells. Gene Ontology analysis indicated that genes dysregulated by the Ets motif mutation included those linked to cell-cycle regulation (e.g., G 2 /M checkpoint) and cellular proliferation (e.g., Myc and E2F targets) (Table 3). The analysis detected 630 differentially expressed genes between vehicle-treated mutant and 5-FU–treated mutant LSK cells. While 423 of these were also differentially expressed between vehicle-treated WT and 5-FU–treated WT LSK cells, the remaining 32.8% were unresponsive to 5-FU treatment in the WT cells. The predisposition mutation corrupted the LSK transcriptome in the context of hematopoietic injury followed by regeneration, but not in the steady state. These results provide strong evidence that the Ets motif mutation generates a disease predisposition.

Table 3 Gene Ontology (Database for Annotation, Visualization, and Integrated Discovery [DAVID], NIH) of genes dysregulated by Ets motif mutation

To establish how defective Gata2 induction impacts BM, we analyzed histological sections 9 and 11 days after 5-FU treatment (Figure 7A). No gross differences between untreated samples were apparent, consistent with the peripheral blood counts. While both WT and +9.5(Ets)–/– mice were hypocellular 9 days after treatment, we detected regeneration 11 days after treatment in WT sections (Figure 7, A and B). In contrast, there was still considerable hypocellularity 11 days after treatment of +9.5(Ets)–/– animals, confirming the delayed regeneration in the mutants.

Figure 7 The +9.5 enhancer Ets motif promotes hematopoietic regeneration after stress. (A) H&E staining of BM after treatment with vehicle (PBS) or 9 or 11 days after treatment with 5-FU (250 mg/kg). Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Quantification of BM cells as shown in A. n = 4 per genotype and condition; data are from 4 experiments. Quantitative data are represented as box-and-whisker plots, with bounds from the 25th to 75th percentiles, the median line, and whiskers ranging from minimum to maximum values. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test with Benjamini-Hochberg correction.

To analyze +9.5(Ets)–/– BM cellularity, we quantified immunophenotypic HSPCs in untreated and treated (9 and 11 days after 5-FU) mice. In the untreated mice, we observed that +9.5(Ets)–/– and WT HSCs (Lin−Sca1+Kit+CD48–CD150+, common myeloid progenitors (CMPs) (Lin−Sca1–Kit+FcγR–CD34+), granulocyte macrophage progenitors (GMPs) (Lin−Sca1–Kit+FcγR+CD34+), and megakaryocyte-erythrocyte progenitors (MEPs) (Lin−Sca1–Kit+FcγR–CD34–) were unaffected (Figure 8, A and B). MPP (Lin–Sca1+Kit+CD48–CD150–) percentages were 9-fold lower in mutants (Figure 8, A and B). Nine days after 5-FU treatment, HSC percentages were 12-fold higher in WT animals and were maintained at 11 days after treatment (Figure 8, A and B). The disease mutation abrogated the HSC increase. While all immunophenotypic progenitor cell populations were severely depleted by 5-FU after 9 days, 11 days after 5-FU treatment, WT progenitor percentages were 3.6- to 5.9-fold higher than those in untreated animals (Figure 8, A and B). In contrast, mutant progenitor percentages were restored only to the steady-state level. Thus, Ets confers Gata2 expression as a vital step in HSPC regeneration. To assess HSC function, BM from untreated animals was competitively transplanted into lethally irradiated mice. Sixteen weeks after transplantation, we observed that the +9.5(Ets)–/– BM multilineage repopulating activity was 3.0-fold lower (P < 0.0001) than that of WT BM (71 ± 4.6% and 23 ± 6.0% for mutant vs. WT BM, respectively) (Figure 9A). Analysis of donor-derived hematopoietic precursors in BM reconstituted with +9.5(Ets)–/– cells revealed significant reductions in LSK, HSC, LS–K, CMP, GMP, and MEP percentages relative to those in WT donor BM (Figure 9B).

Figure 8 +9.5 enhancer Ets motif–dependent HSPC regeneration. BM was harvested 9 or 11 days after vehicle (PBS) or 5-FU (250 mg/kg) treatment. (A) Flow cytometric analysis of LSK cells (Lin−CD48−Sca1+Kit+), HSCs (Lin−CD48−Sca1+Kit+CD150+), MPPs (Lin−CD48−Sca1+Kit+CD150–), LS–K cells (Lin−Sca1–Kit+), MEPs (Lin−Sca1–Kit+FcγR–CD34–), CMPs (Lin−Sca1–Kit+FcγR–CD34+), and GMPs (Lin−Sca1–Kit+FcγR+CD34+). (B) LSK, HSC, MPP, LS–K, MEP, CMP, and GMP quantification (percentage of live BM cells). n = 8–10 per genotype and treatment; data are from 5 experiments. Quantitative data are represented as box-and-whisker plots, with bounds from the 25th to 75th percentiles, the median line, and whiskers ranging from minimum to maximum values. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

Figure 9 +9.5 enhancer Ets motif–dependent regeneration of LT-HSCs. (A) Multilineage repopulating activity 16 weeks after competitive transplantation (n = 10 per genotype). *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. (B) Analysis of donor-derived LSK cells, HSCs, MPPs, LS–K cells, CMPs, GMPs, and MEPs in BM 16 weeks after competitive transplantation (n = 10 per genotype). Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test.

Regeneration after hematopoietic injury, such as that caused by 5-FU–induced myeloablation, involves increased expression of the HSC-regulatory genes Scl, Gata2, and Ets variant 2 (Etv2) (40), each of which contains binding motif(s) within the +9.5 enhancer. ETV2 occupies the +9.5 enhancer in mouse embryonic stem cell–derived embryoid bodies (Figure 10A, irreproducible discovery rate [IDR] <0.01), and the +9.5 Ets motif mutant phenocopied the conditional deletion of Etv2 encoding a hematopoietic/vascular-regulatory ETS factor (40, 41). While ETV2 deficiency does not affect progenitors or blood cells in the steady state, vascular (42) or hematopoietic (40) injury induces ETV2, which then functions to promote recovery. Given the hundreds of ETV2 chromatin occupancy sites detected by ChIP-Seq, it is striking that the single-nucleotide mutation in the +9.5 enhancer disrupts hematopoietic regeneration in a manner analogous to the conditional deletion of ETV2 throughout the hematopoietic system. To test whether there is a hierarchical relationship between ETV2 and Gata2 in the hematopoietic injury response, we quantified Gata2 expression in regenerating HSPCs from WT and Tie2-Cre Etv2fl/fl conditional–knockout mice after 5-FU injury. We found that Gata2 expression was 1.5-fold lower (P = 0.001) in Etv2fl/fl LSK cells than in WT cells after 5-FU treatment (Figure 10B), suggesting that ETV2 functions upstream of GATA-2 in the injury response.