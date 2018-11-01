Transplacental immune modulation with a bacterial-derived agent protects against allergic airway inflammation

Experimental model of allergic airway inflammation in sensitized weanling mice: study rationale. For this study we used an experimental system developed for induction of Th2-associated cell-mediated inflammation in the conducting airway mucosa in adult rodents, as a model for the main lesional site in human asthma. Additional (albeit less extensive) inflammation also develops in peripheral lung tissue, but the relative contribution of this to airflow limitation in the asthmatic state is uncertain. The principal features of this model, focusing mainly on the airway mucosa, are illustrated in Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122631DS1 Aeroallergen delivered to the airways of presensitized animals via large-droplet aerosol is captured by resident mucosal dendritic cells (DCs) that are functionally quiescent in the steady state (as marked by low to modest murine major histocompatibility complex class II [IAIE] expression) and are specialized for antigen sampling only, which they subsequently transport to airway draining lymph nodes (ADLNs) for presentation to allergen-specific memory T cells (18–20). The resultant T cell response generates a mixture of effector-memory T cells (Tmeffs) and regulatory T cells (Tregs) in proportions determined via DC programming. Representatives of these populations traffic back to the airway mucosa, where they encounter resident mucosal DCs that have recently acquired aeroallergen, and bidirectional interactions between these 3 cell populations in situ determine the intensity and duration of the ensuing T cell–dependent inflammatory response within the airway mucosa (21, 22). In particular, the capacity for local activation of incoming Tmeffs is limited via the suppressive effects of Tregs on surface IAIE and CD86 expression by mucosal conventional DCs (cDCs) (18, 22–24).

The principal DC population involved comprises the network of cDCs within the airway mucosa that are responsible for the major aspects of local immune surveillance (18). Plasmacytoid DCs (pDCs) have also been implicated in this process (25), particularly in relation to pathogen surveillance (26). The airway mucosal cDC population has the property of uniquely rapid turnover in the steady state, with 85% of the resident population turning over every approximately 24 hours, being continuously depleted by migration of antigen-bearing cells to ADLNs and simultaneously replenished via incoming precursors recruited from bone marrow (27). This orderly and highly dynamic process is rapidly accelerated during airway challenge events, during which cDC numbers can expand markedly within the airway epithelium and ADLNs (18, 28–30). This airway mucosal cDC network is developmentally compromised in immature humans (31, 32) and experimental animals (33, 34), and this partially explains the high risk of respiratory infections and aeroallergen sensitization associated with the infant period (35). Our hypothesis underlying this murine study is that maternal OM-85 treatment during pregnancy can enhance the functional maturation of this mucosal immune surveillance system in the offspring and, as a result, reduce susceptibility to initiation of inflammatory airway disease during the high-risk early postnatal period.

To test this hypothesis, we used a variant of the above-mentioned allergic airway inflammation model, modified from earlier studies assessing farm-related exposures (36), involving sensitization of 21-day-old weanling BALB/c mice to ovalbumin (OVA) using a prime-boost schedule followed by subsequent airway challenge with aerosolized OVA (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Details of the ensuing response are discussed below.

Aeroallergen-induced cellular response in the airways: baseline characteristics. Sensitized animals displayed high levels of OVA-specific serum IgE 24 hours after repeated OVA aerosol challenge (Figure 1A). The challenged animals displayed gross hypertrophy of ADLNs involving, in particular, T cells (see below), which was accompanied by intense inflammatory cell infiltration into the airways encompassing eosinophils, neutrophils, and lymphocytes detectable by bronchoalveolar lavage (Figure 1B), increased levels of Th2 cytokines in lung homogenates (not shown), and airway hyperresponsiveness manifesting as increased airway resistance to methacholine (MCh) (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Response in early life sensitizes mice to aeroallergen challenge. (A) Serum titers of OVA-specific IgE as measured by in vivo passive cutaneous anaphylaxis assay. (B) Absolute numbers of macrophages (Mϕ), eosinophils (Eos), neutrophils (Neut), and lymphocytes (Lymph) as determined by bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) 24 hours after challenge. (C) Airway hyperresponsiveness to MCh challenge using 30 mg/ml MCh. (D–F) Analysis of CD3+CD4+CD25+FoxP3– effector T cells (Teffs) within airway tissues (ADLNs, trachea, and peripheral lung) showing (D) Teffs as a proportion of CD4+ T cells, (E) mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of CD25 on Teffs, and (F) the proportion of Ki67+ Teffs. (G–I) Analysis of CD3+CD4+CD25+FoxP3+ Tregs within airway tissues showing (G) Tregs as a proportion of total CD4+ T cells, (H) MFI of CD25 on Tregs, and (I) the proportion of Ki67+ Tregs. (J) IAIE+F4/80–CD11c+ cDCs and (K) IAIE+Ly6G/Clo/+F4/80–CD11c+CD11b–B220+ pDCs as a proportion of total CD45+ leukocytes in airway tissue samples. (L and M) Absolute numbers of (L) CD11b+ and (M) CD103+ cDCs within airway tissue samples. (N–P) MFI of IAIE expression on (N) CD11b+ cDCs, (O) CD103+ cDCs, and (P) pDCs within airway tissue samples. (Q) Proportion of inflammatory DCs within airway tissue samples. Data are presented from individual animals comparing naive controls (white) versus OVA-sensitized and aerosol-challenged offspring (with sample collection 24 hours after challenge; red) and displayed as box-and-whisker plots showing median, first quartile (Q 1 ), and third quartile (Q 3 ) and minimum to maximum values of n ≥6 independent experiments. #Total peripheral lung cells data are displayed as cells per milligram of tissue (L and M). Statistical significance was determined using Student’s t test or Mann-Whitney U test (A, B, and E–Q) or 2-way ANOVA followed by Sidak’s multiple comparisons test (C) and is presented as *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. R aw , airway resistance.

Further characterization of the phenotype of the cellular response within the airway compartment by multicolor flow cytometry (see Methods for gating strategies) revealed significant increases in the total cellularity of parathymic and mediastinal ADLNs and trachea, with no observable difference in peripheral lung (Supplemental Figure 1D). This cellular response was dominated by changes in the CD3+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 1E) and especially the CD4+ T cell compartment (Supplemental Figure 1F). These changes in particular involved increases in the numbers (Supplemental Figure 1G), proportions (Figure 1D), and activation status (Figure 1, E and F) of CD3+CD4+CD25+FoxP3– Tmeffs within the ADLNs and in tracheal tissue, with much smaller parallel changes in peripheral lung parenchyma (Figure 1D), which is consistent with deposition of the bulk of aerosol droplets in the large and central airways. ADLN Tmeffs displayed a heightened state of activation (Figure 1E), whereas lung and especially tracheal Tmeffs demonstrated high levels of Ki67 expression suggesting very recent (possibly local) proliferation (Figure 1F; see corresponding cDC data below). In conjunction with the CD25+FoxP3– Tmeff response, a decrease in CD3+CD4+CD25+FoxP3+ Tregs within the T cell compartment of ADLNs was observed, accompanied by a large increase within trachea and a smaller (but significant) increase in peripheral lung tissues (Figure 1G), presumably derived by migration of these cells from ADLNs. Characterization of Treg function–associated markers revealed increased CTLA-4+ Tregs within trachea (74.47% ± 3.78% vs. 46.41% ± 6.05%) and peripheral lung (51.16% ± 2.50% vs. 34.9% ± 2.54%) compared with naive controls (Supplemental Figure 1H). Furthermore, an increase in CD69+ Tregs was identified within peripheral lung samples (15.68% ± 0.53% vs. 12.98% ± 1.54%), while CD69+ Tregs were reduced within the ADLNs (28.19% ± 0.69% vs. 32.5% ± 1.19%) compared with naive controls (Supplemental Figure 1I). Airway Tregs additionally displayed enhanced CD25 expression (Figure 1H) and proliferative capacity (Figure 1I) following OVA challenge compared with naive controls.

Forerunner studies from our laboratory (18, 22, 37) suggest that in the early stage of recall responses to inhaled antigen, the limiting factor determining the efficiency of generation of airway mucosal homing Tregs is the efficiency of DC-mediated transport of antigen-specific signals from the airway to ADLNs. We therefore turned our attention to characterizing the myeloid cell populations localized within the airways of early-life OVA-sensitized and aerosol-challenged animals. For these analyses, IAIE+F4/80–CD11c+ cDCs were subdivided into CD11b+CD103– and CD11b–CD103+ populations, representing the 2 dominant cDC subsets localized within the airways, with specialized roles in immunogenic and tolerogenic responses, respectively (38). We additionally quantified IAIE+Ly6G/Clo/+F4/80–CD11c+B220+CD11b– pDCs, which represented a much smaller proportion of the CD45+ population compared with cDCs (Figure 1, J and K). Consecutive aerosol challenges of presensitized mice induced a minor response in pDCs in peripheral lung only (Figure 1K), in contrast to a significant influx of both cDC subsets across all airway tissues sampled, in particular the tracheal mucosa and its ADLN, where numbers of these cells displayed a log-fold increase (Figure 1, L and M). Characterization of cDCs based on expression levels of surface IAIE demonstrated marked enhancement in expression intensity across the entire cDC population within the trachea following challenge (Figure 1, N and O). This observation is consistent with allergen-driven functional maturation in situ of these cells from strict antigen-sampling to antigen-presentation phenotype as previously observed (18, 19), and this provides a plausible mechanism for local activation of Tmeffs within the mucosa during repeated challenge (Figure 1, D and F). In parallel, ADLNs displayed modest IAIE upregulation in the CD103+ subset, while both subsets remained at baseline in the peripheral lung (Figure 1, N and O). Furthermore, upregulation of pDC IAIE expression occurred both in ADLNs and in peripheral lung (Figure 1P). Additionally, we observed increased numbers after challenge of rare IAIE+F4/80intLy6G/ChiCD11b+CD11c+ inflammatory DCs, which have been implicated in driving Th2-mediated inflammation in response to antigen exposure (39, 40), within ADLNs and tracheal tissue (Figure 1Q).

Role of the bone marrow in the development of an experimental allergic airway inflammatory response. The granulocytic and DC subsets identified above as participants in the airway response to aerosol challenge in sensitized mice are derived from bone marrow, and we posited that (as inferred from earlier studies on eosinophils in aeroallergen-challenged human asthmatics; ref. 41) the dynamic changes detailed in these populations in our murine model of allergic airway inflammation above should be mirrored by changes in respective bone marrow precursor populations.

The scheme in Supplemental Figure 2 summarizes current understanding of the interrelationships among relevant bone marrow progenitor compartments in the developmental pathway that leads to production of granulocytes, pDCs, and cDCs. We assessed the impact of repeated challenge with aeroallergen on the size of relevant compartments at or beyond the myeloid progenitor (MP) stage, using multicolor flow cytometry, targeting the markers shown. These analyses (Figure 2, A–D) demonstrated first that early myeloid precursor compartments up to and including the granulocyte-macrophage progenitor (GMP) population, which are a major source of both DC and granulocyte populations (42, 43), and the macrophage–dendritic cell progenitor (MDP) compartment, which is committed to pDC and cDC production (44–46), expand significantly in response to repeated aeroallergen challenge of sensitized animals. This finding is consistent with the data shown in Figure 1, demonstrating the buildup of these populations in the challenged airways. Beyond this stage, while no changes were observed in the pre-cDC compartment (Figure 2E), the cDC compartment appeared reduced relative to baseline (Figure 2F), and this may be expected in light of the accumulation of these cells in tracheal mucosa and at their ultimate destination in the ADLN, which displayed a log-fold increase in cDC numbers after challenge (Figure 1, L and M).

Figure 2 Bone marrow cellular response following aeroallergen challenge in mice sensitized at weaning. (A) Lin–IL7-Rα–c-Kit+Sca-1– myeloid progenitors (MP), (B) Lin–IL7-Rα–c-Kit+Sca-1–CD16/32lo/–CD34lo/– common myeloid progenitors (CMP), (C) Lin–IL7-Rα–c-Kit+Sca-1–CD16/32hiCD34+ granulocyte-macrophage progenitors (GMP), (D) Lin–IL7-Rα–c-Kit+Sca-1–CD16/32hiCD34+ CX 3 CR1+Flt-3+ macrophage–dendritic cell progenitors (MDP), (E) CD11c+CD11b+IAIE– pre-cDCs, and (F) CD11c+CD11b+IAIE+ cDCs in bone marrow as a proportion of total cells. (G) MFI of IAIE on bone marrow cDCs. Data are presented from individual animals comparing naive controls (white) versus OVA-sensitized and aerosol-challenged offspring (with sample collection 24 hours after challenge; red). Data are displayed as box-and-whisker plots showing median, Q 1 , and Q 3 and minimum to maximum values of n ≥ 8 independent experiments. Statistical significance was determined using Student’s t test or Mann-Whitney U test and is presented as **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Furthermore, cDCs remaining within the bone marrow after challenge displayed reduced IAIE surface expression relative to baseline controls (Figure 2G), which may indicate preferential recruitment of cDCs from the more functionally mature end of the developmental spectrum.

Maternal OM-85 treatment during pregnancy: effects on experimental allergic airway inflammation susceptibility in sensitized offspring. We posited that treatment of pregnant mice with the microbial-derived immunomodulatory agent OM-85 would enhance the resistance of their offspring to development of allergic airway inflammation during the early postweaning period. To test this hypothesis, we used an OM-85 treatment protocol we have recently demonstrated to protect pregnant mice and their fetuses against the toxic effects of bacterial and viral infections (16), comprising oral administration of OM-85 from gestation day 9.5 to 17.5, followed by natural delivery of offspring 2–3 days later. Age-matched offspring from OM-85–treated and untreated control mothers were sensitized at weaning (21 days of age) and aerosol-challenged as shown in Supplemental Figure 1, B and C, and their airway responses compared (Figure 3). As previously demonstrated, early-life OVA sensitization and ensuing aerosol challenge initiate granulocytic and lymphocytic infiltration of the airways, and these cellular responses (Figure 3A), together with accompanying development of airway hyperresponsiveness to MCh (Figure 3B), were markedly attenuated in the offspring of mice treated during pregnancy. Notably, treatment did not affect OVA-specific IgE levels (log 2 titers 5.44 ± 0.21 and 5.54 ± 0.34 in treated vs. untreated groups, respectively), implying that OM-85 treatment influences mechanism(s) downstream of sensitization per se.

Figure 3 Maternal OM-85 treatment during pregnancy confers resistance to airway inflammation in sensitized and challenged offspring. (A) Absolute numbers of macrophages, eosinophils, neutrophils, and lymphocytes within BAL 24 hours after challenge. (B) Airway hyperresponsiveness to 30 mg/ml MCh challenge. Data are presented from individual animals comparing naive controls versus OVA-sensitized and aerosol-challenged offspring from OM-85–treated and untreated mothers and displayed as box-and-whisker plots showing median, Q 1 , and Q 3 and minimum to maximum values of n ≥ 6 independent experiments. Statistical significance was determined using Student’s t test (A) or 2-way ANOVA followed by Sidak’s multiple comparisons test (B) and is presented as *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Treg function in offspring as a potential target for maternal OM-85 treatment effects. Previous studies from our laboratory and others have identified mucosal homing Tregs as a potential target for OM-85–mediated treatment effects in adult nonpregnant (47, 48) and pregnant (16) animals, prompting an initial focus on this population. We accordingly phenotyped the T cell response within the airway compartment using multicolor flow cytometry. The magnitude of the overall CD4+ T cell response to OVA aerosol was reduced in the treatment group, particularly in the tracheal mucosa (Figure 4, A and B). Following challenge, the proportion of Tregs within the ADLN CD4+ T cell population declined in both groups (Figure 4C) and correspondingly increased in respective tracheal tissues (Figure 4F), consistent with their migration to the airway mucosal challenge site. However, both the proportional decline in Tregs in ADLNs and the corresponding increase in trachea were significantly higher in the OM-85 treatment group (Figure 4F). Treg/Tmeff ratios after challenge remained higher in ADLNs in offspring from treated mothers (Figure 4E) but did not differ significantly between the groups in trachea (data not shown). Furthermore, the relative expression levels of the Treg function–associated molecules CD25 (Figure 4G), CTLA-4 (Figure 4I), and FoxP3 (Figure 4K), along with the activation/proliferation–associated markers CD69 (Figure 4J) and Ki67 (Figure 4H), were significantly elevated in tracheal Tregs from the treated group, consistent with activation and enhanced functionality. Similar patterns were also observed for Treg populations from peripheral lung tissues (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 4 Maternal OM-85 treatment during pregnancy promotes Treg suppressive phenotypes in sensitized and challenged offspring. (A and B) Absolute numbers of CD3+CD4+CD8– T cells in (A) ADLNs and (B) trachea. (C–E) Analysis of Tregs within ADLNs showing (C) Tregs as a proportion of total CD4+ T cells, (D) MFI of CD25 on Tregs, and (E) Treg/Teff ratio within total CD4+ T cells. (F–J) Analysis of Tregs in the trachea showing (F) Tregs as a proportion of total CD4+ T cells, (G) MFI of CD25 on Tregs, (H) the proportion of Ki67+ Tregs, (I) the proportion of CTLA-4+ Tregs, and (J) the proportion of CD69+ Tregs. (K) MFI of FoxP3 on tracheal Tregs. Data are from individual animals and compare naive controls versus OVA-sensitized and aerosol-challenged offspring from OM-85–treated and untreated mothers. Data are displayed as box-and-whisker plots showing median, Q 1 , and Q 3 and minimum to maximum values of n ≥ 9 independent experiments. Statistical significance was determined using Student’s t test or Mann-Whitney U test and is presented as *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Maternal OM-85 pretreatment modulates the functional phenotype of airway-associated DC populations in offspring. The accumulation of cDCs in airway-associated tissue compartments in response to airway challenge was generally reduced in the treated group, and these differences were statistically significant for CD103+ cDCs in the trachea, and for CD11b+ cDCs in ADLNs and lung (Figure 5, A and B). However, the most notable finding was related to cDC maturational status as measured by surface IAIE expression, which was reduced at baseline in both CD103+ and CD11b+ subsets in ADLNs (Figure 5C). Moreover, the antigen-induced surge in IAIE expression levels on both subsets in the rapidly-turning-over cDC population in the tracheal mucosa, which is a hallmark of functional activation of these cells, was likewise attenuated (Figure 5D). This contrasted with the picture in the peripheral lung (Figure 5E), which is dominated by cDC populations with much longer half-lives, and which displayed minimal upregulation of IAIE in response to challenge. However, as noted above, aerosol challenge does elicit a small but significant increase in pDCs in peripheral lung tissue, and this response was attenuated in the treated group (Figure 5, F and G). We also screened the groups for treatment effects on the rare inflammatory DC subset in airway tissues; however, none were detected (data not shown).

Figure 5 Treatment of mothers with OM-85 during pregnancy limits inflammatory airway mucosal DC responses in sensitized and aeroallergen-challenged offspring. (A) Absolute numbers of CD11b+ and (B) CD103+ cDCs within ADLNs, trachea, and peripheral lung. (C–E) MFI of IAIE expression on (C) CD11b+ and CD103+ cDCs within ADLNs, (D) trachea, and (E) peripheral lung. (F) Peripheral lung pDCs as a proportion of total CD45+ cells. (G) MFI of IAIE on peripheral lung pDCs. Data are presented from individual animals comparing naive controls versus OVA-sensitized and aerosol-challenged offspring from OM-85–treated and untreated mothers and displayed as box-and-whisker plots showing median, Q 1 , and Q 3 and minimum to maximum values of n ≥ 5 independent experiments. Total peripheral lung cells displayed as cells per milligram of tissue (A and B). Statistical significance was determined using Student’s t test or Mann-Whitney U test and is presented as *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Offspring bone marrow as the primary target for maternal OM-85 treatment effects. The final series of experiments tested the hypothesis that maternal OM-85 treatment–mediated effects on cellular immune function(s) in offspring respiratory tract tissues in this model may be associated with upstream effects on relevant precursor populations in bone marrow. Figure 6 directly compares the aeroallergen-induced bone marrow responses of offspring from treated versus untreated mothers. Firstly, while baseline output of pre-cDCs and cDCs was comparable between groups, there were small but significant increases in the resting GMP and MDP populations in the control offspring from treated mothers (Figure 6, C and D). However, the major treatment-associated differences were revealed by aeroallergen challenge, notably a consistent attenuation of the expansion in all precursor compartments spanning the MP through MDP stages that was observed in the challenged offspring from untreated mothers (Figure 6, A–D). Secondly, at the end of this developmental spectrum, the post-challenge depletion of bone marrow cDC reserves that occurs in the offspring of untreated mothers was significantly attenuated (Figure 6, E and F), consistent with the reduced draw on this pool resulting from reduced recruitment to airway mucosa and ADLNs in the OM-85–treated group (Figure 5, A and B).

Figure 6 Treatment of mothers with OM-85 during pregnancy alters ensuing responses in bone marrow cellular subpopulations. (A) MPs, (B) CMPs, (C) GMPs, (D) MDPs, (E) pre-cDCs, and (F) cDCs as a proportion of total cells. (G) MFI of IAIE expression on bone marrow cDCs. Data are presented from individual animals comparing naive controls versus OVA-sensitized and aerosol-challenged offspring from OM-85–treated and untreated mothers and displayed as box-and-whisker plots showing median, Q 1 , and Q 3 and minimum to maximum values of n = 14 independent experiments. Statistical significance was determined using Student’s t test or Mann-Whitney U test and is presented as *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

It is additionally pertinent to note that expression levels of IAIE on cDCs were reduced in the treated group both at baseline and, in particular, after challenge (Figure 6G), suggesting maintenance of a more tightly regulated/quiescent functional state, mirroring the picture seen for trachea and ADLN cDCs in Figure 5. A similar pattern was also observed in relation to the bone marrow pDC reservoir (data not shown).

Maternal OM-85 treatment effects at earlier ages. The data above pertain to animals sensitized at 3 weeks and challenged/sacrificed at 6 weeks. In the studies presented in Figure 7, we assessed the extent to which treatment effects on DC populations were demonstrable at younger ages. Looking first at age 3 weeks, we observed that the offspring of OM-85–treated mothers displayed higher numbers of CD11b+ and CD103+ cDCs in lung tissue at baseline (Figure 7, A and B) and higher levels of attendant IAIE expression (Figure 7C), consistent with treatment-mediated acceleration of postnatal maturation of DC networks in the respiratory tract. In a preliminary experiment we also compared total cDC yields in granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor–driven (GM-CSF–driven) bone marrow cultures derived from the same animals, and the increased yields from the treated group (Figure 7D) again point to the marrow as the likely primary site of action of maternal OM-85 treatment.

Figure 7 Maternal OM-85 treatment during pregnancy supports early-life development of the myeloid compartment. (A–D) Data represent individual 3-week-old naive offspring from mothers treated or not treated with OM-85 during pregnancy. (A) CD103+ and (B) CD11b+ cDCs as a proportion of total peripheral lung cells. (C) MFI of IAIE expression on peripheral lung CD11b+ cDCs. (D) Frequency of cDCs generated following in vitro 7-day GM-CSF–driven bone marrow cultures. (E and F) Data represent individual fetal bone marrow collected at gestation day 18.5 from mothers treated or not treated with OM-85 during pregnancy. Shown are absolute numbers of fetal bone marrow (E) cDCs and (F) MDPs. Data are displayed as box-and-whisker plots showing median, Q 1 , and Q 3 and minimum to maximum values of n ≥ 5 independent experiments. Statistical significance was determined using Student’s t test or Mann-Whitney U test and is presented as *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To further extend this finding, we characterized the progenitor pool within freshly harvested fetal bone marrow at 18.5 days gestation, 24 hours after the last maternal OM-85 oral dose. The marked increase in total bone marrow cDCs (Figure 7E) accompanied by parallel expansion in the upstream MDP compartment in the treated group (Figure 7F) is consistent with the conclusion that the bone marrow is the ultimate target for OM-85 treatment effects.

OM-85–mediated attenuation of the responsiveness of bone marrow DC precursors to environmental inflammatory stimuli: validation of OM-85 treatment effects in an independent inflammatory model. In the experiments illustrated in Figure 8, we cultured bone marrow from 6-week-old offspring of OM-85–treated and untreated mothers in GM-CSF–enriched medium for 7 days, adding the archetypal proinflammatory agent bacterial lipopolysaccharide (LPS) to half the cultures for the last 24 hours. Comparison of resultant activation levels of cDCs by surface expression of IAIE (Figure 8A) and the costimulator CD86 (Figure 8B) indicated marked attenuation of upregulation of these function-associated markers, consistent with enhanced capacity for homeostatic regulation of inflammatory responses in general in cDCs from the treated group.