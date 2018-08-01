Commentary 10.1172/JCI122203

Accelerating the reversal of inflammatory pain with NPD1 and its receptor GPR37

Lintao Qu1,2 and Michael J. Caterina1,2,3,4

1Department of Neurosurgery,

2Neurosurgery Pain Research Institute,

3Department of Biological Chemistry, and

4Department of Neuroscience, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Michael J. Caterina, 725 North Wolfe Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.502.5457; Email: caterina@jhmi.edu.

Find articles by Qu, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Neurosurgery,

2Neurosurgery Pain Research Institute,

3Department of Biological Chemistry, and

4Department of Neuroscience, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Michael J. Caterina, 725 North Wolfe Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.502.5457; Email: caterina@jhmi.edu.

Find articles by Caterina, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published July 16, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 8 (August 1, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(8):3246–3249. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122203.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published July 16, 2018

Resolution of inflammation is a critical process that is facilitated by specialized proresolving mediators (SPMs). In this issue, Bang et al. show that the G protein–coupled receptor GPR37 is a receptor for one such SPM, neuroprotectin D1. They also show that GPR37 activation in macrophages enhances phagocytosis, shifts cytokine release toward an antiinflammatory profile, and thereby helps to reverse inflammatory pain.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
3247 Page 3246 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement