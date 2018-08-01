Accelerating the reversal of inflammatory pain with NPD1 and its receptor GPR37

Commentary 10.1172/JCI122203
1Department of Neurosurgery,
2Neurosurgery Pain Research Institute,
3Department of Biological Chemistry, and
4Department of Neuroscience, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.
Address correspondence to: Michael J. Caterina, 725 North Wolfe Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.502.5457; Email: caterina@jhmi.edu.
First published July 16, 2018 - More info
Resolution of inflammation is a critical process that is facilitated by specialized proresolving mediators (SPMs). In this issue, Bang et al. show that the G protein–coupled receptor GPR37 is a receptor for one such SPM, neuroprotectin D1. They also show that GPR37 activation in macrophages enhances phagocytosis, shifts cytokine release toward an antiinflammatory profile, and thereby helps to reverse inflammatory pain.
