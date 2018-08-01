GPR37 regulates macrophage phagocytosis and resolution of inflammatory pain

GPR37 is expressed by MΦs, but not microglia. IHC revealed that GRP37 immunoreactivity (IR) is present in the dermis of hind paw skins of WT mice (Figure 1A). We validated the specificity of the GPR37 antibody by loss of staining in the skin of Gpr37−/− mice (Figure 1B). ISH consistently showed that Gpr37 mRNA was coexpressed with GPR37 protein in the dermis (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI99888DS1). Double staining showed that GPR37 was largely colocalized with the MΦ marker CD68 (Figure 1A). Flow cytometry showed that GPR37 was expressed in 30% of F4/80+ MΦs (Figure 1, C and D). Thus, GPR37 was primarily expressed by skin MΦs (sMΦs). We also collected peritoneal MΦs (pMΦs) for flow cytometric analysis, and the result showed GPR37 expression in 65% of WT mouse pMΦs, but GPR37 expression was absent in Gpr37−/− mice (Figure 1D). Interestingly, we found that the number of F4/80+ sMΦs and pMΦs was comparable in WT and Gpr37−/− mice (Figure 1D), suggesting that GPR37 does not regulate the genesis or proliferation of MΦs. Immunocytochemistry in pMΦs showed high levels of colocalization of GPR37 and F4/80 in WT but not Gpr37−/− mice (Figure 1E). Confocal analysis revealed surface and cytoplasm localization of GPR37 in pMΦs (Figure 1F). We were also able to detect surface expression of GPR37 by flow cytometry using a non–cell-permeable method (Figure 1, C and D).

Figure 1 GPR37 is expressed by MΦs, not microglia. (A and B) IHC showing the colocalization of GRP37 and CD68 in the hind paw dermis of WT (A) but not Gpr37–/– (B) mice. Boxes in A indicate an enlarged cell. Blue DAPI staining labels all nuclei in the skin. Scale bar: 100 μm; 45 μm (original scale in inset). (C and D) Flow cytometry showing GPR37 expression in F4/80+ MΦs from hind paw skin and pMΦs from WT and KO (Gpr37–/–) mice. n = 3–5 mice/group. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; unpaired t test. (E) Double staining showing GPR37 IR in F4/80+ pMΦs. Scale bar: 100 μm. (F) Confocal microscopic images showing cytoplasm (arrows) and surface (arrowheads) localization of GPR37 IR in pMΦs. Scale bar: 20 μm. (G) Western blot showing a single band of GRP37 in lysates of brain, spinal cord (SC), hind paw skin, and pMΦs. Note that the band is absent in Gpr37–/– mice. (H) Double staining showing no colocalization of GPR37 with CX3CR1 in the spinal cords of Cx3cr1-GFP mice. Scale bars: 250 μm and 20 μm (inset). (I) β-Gal staining showing no colocalization of LacZ (Gpr37) expression with IBA1 in brain sections from Gpr37+/− mice. Scale bars: 100 μm and 20 μm (inset). CC, corpus callosum.

Since GPR37 plays a role in neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases (19), we next examined the expression of GPR37 in the PNS (dorsal root ganglia [DRG]) and the CNS (spinal cord and brain). IHC showed GPR37 expression in F4/80+ MΦs in DRG (Supplemental Figure 1B). Western blotting detected a single band of GRP37 in brain and spinal cord tissues of WT mice, but this band disappeared in KO mice (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 1E). We also detected GPR37 bands in skin and pMΦs (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 1E).

Microglia are MΦ-like cells in the CNS that release proinflammatory cytokines to regulate neuroinflammation and pathological pain (25). Double staining revealed no colocalization of GPR37 with the microglial marker CX3CR1 in the spinal cords of Cx3cr1-GFP mice (Figure 1H). We also used LacZ staining to check for Gpr37 mRNA expression in the spinal cords and brains of Gpr37+/− mice. LacZ-labeled nuclei were primarily found in the white matter of the brain (e.g., corpus callosum) (Figure 1I) and the spinal cord (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). We did not observe colocalization of Gpr37-expressing nuclei (labeled by lacZ) with IBA1, a marker for microglia (Figure 1I). Collectively, these data suggest that GPR37 is expressed by MΦs but not microglia.

NPD1 induces iCa2+ increases in HEK293 cells and MΦs via GPR37. In order to investigate how GPR37 regulates intracellular signaling, we performed Ca2+ imaging of HEK293 cells that overexpress GPR37. Interestingly, prosaposin and TX14 are ligands of GPR37 and exhibit similar neuroprotective as analgesic effects (23, 26) as NPD1 (11). Thus, we hypothesized that TX14 and SPMs may activate the same GPCR and elicit similar intracellular responses. We transfected HEK293 cells with human GPR37 cDNA, loaded these cells with the Ca2+ dye Fura-2AM, and stimulated them with TX14 and various SPMs (Figure 2, A–C). TX14 (1 μM) and NPD1 (30 nM) elicited significant increases in iCa2+ (P < 0.05). The SPMs resolvins (RvE1, RvD1, RvD2) and lipoxin A1, even at a higher concentration (100 nM), failed to increase iCa2+ in GPR37-expressing HEK293 cells. The precursors of these SPMs, DHA and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), at a very high concentration (1 μM), also did not evoke calcium responses (Figure 2C). Dose-response analysis revealed that NPD1 is more potent than TX14 in inducing iCa2+ increases in HEK293 cells (Figure 2D), with respective EC 50 of 26 nM and 407 nM for NPD1 and TX14. We found that the NPD1-induced iCa2+ increase was completely blocked by pertussis toxin (PTX), indicating the involvement of Gi-mediated GPCR signaling (Figure 2E). The NPD1-induced iCa2+ increase was also inhibited by thapsigargin, BAPTA-AM [1,2-bis(o-aminophenoxy)ethane-N,N,N′,N′-tetraacetic acid acetoxymethy ester], and EGTA (Figure 2E), suggesting that both influx of extracellular Ca2+ and release from the iCa2+ store contribute to the increase in iCa2+.

Figure 2 NPD1 induces iCa2+ increases in HEK293 cells and MΦs via GPR37. (A–E) Ca2+ imaging with the Fura-2AM indicator in HEK293 cells transfected with GPR37 cDNA or empty vector (mock transfection). (A) Representative images showing calcium responses (color changes) after TX14 (1 μM, 3 minute treatment) and NPD1 (30 nM, 3 minute [duration of treatment]) treatment. Scale bar: 50 μm. The pseudo-color scale (0–2) shows the possible range of calcium signaling. (B) Combined traces from 100 cells showing time-dependent iCa2+ increases induced by NPD1 and TX14 after GPR37 but not mock transfection. Arrows show the time points at which the images in A were collected. (C) Comparison of iCa2+ levels after 3 minutes of treatment with NPD1 (30 nM), TX14 (1 μM), RvD1 (100 nM), RvD2 (100 nM), RvE1 (100 nM), lipoxin (100 nM), DHA (1 μM), EPA (1 μM), and ionomycin (2 μM). *P < 0.05 versus baseline (vehicle); 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test. n = 3–4 cultures, with 73 to 340 cells analyzed for each condition. (D) Dose-response curves of NPD1- and TX14-induced iCa2+ increases. n = 3–4 cultures, with 72 to 250 cells analyzed for each condition. Note the different EC 50 values for these 2 compounds. (E) Inhibition of NPD1-induced (30 nM) iCa2+ increases by PTX (1 μg/ml, 16 h before treatment), thapsigargin (1 μM, 3 min), and EGTA (10 mM, 3 min). *P < 0.05; 1-way ANOVA. n = 3–4 cultures, with 131 to 186 cells analyzed per treatment. (F) Dot blots showing a dose-dependent binding of NPD1 and TX14, but not RvE1, to GPR37. The blots were coated with NPD1, TX14, and RvE1 and then incubated with cell lysates from HEK293 cells with GPR37 cDNA or mock transfection. (G–J) Ca2+ imaging with the Fluo-4AM Ca2+ indicator in WT and Gpr37−/− pMΦ cultures. (G) Representative images showing Ca2+ responses (color changes) after NPD1 treatment (30 nM) in WT but not Gpr37−/− mice. Pseudo-color scale (0–5) shows the possible range of calcium signaling. Scale bar: 50 μm. (H) Combined traces from 100 cells showing time-dependent iCa2+ responses after NPD1 treatment (100 nM, 3 min) in WT and Gpr37–/– mice. (I) Comparison of iCa2+ levels after treatment with NPD1 (30 nM, 3 min), TX14 (1 μM, 3 min), PTX (1 μg/ml, 16 h), RvD1 (100 nM, 3 min), RvE1 (100 nM, 3 min), and ATP (100 μM, 3 min) in WT and Gpr37–/– pMΦ cultures. *P < 0.05 versus Gpr37–/–; #P < 0.05 (with PTX vs. without PTX); 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test. n = 3–4 cultures, with more than 300 cells analyzed for each condition. (J) Dose-response curves of NPD1- and TX14-induced iCa2+ increases in pMΦ cultures. n = 3 cultures, with 80–500 cells analyzed for each condition. Note the different EC 50 values for NPD1 and TX14. Data represent the mean ± SEM. F0,relative basal intensity; Fmax, relative peak intensity.

Several SPM receptors, such as CMKLR1 (also known as ChemR23) for RvE1, GPR32 for RvD1, and ALX, have been identified for lipoxin A (7, 12, 13). We transfected human cDNAs of CMKLR1, GPR32, and ALX into HEK293 cells and checked Ca2+ responses following the treatment with each SPM. Notably, NPD1 failed to elicit an iCa2+ increase in HEK293 cells expressing ChemR23, GPR32, and ALX (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C), indicating a specific action of NPD1 on GPR37. RvE1, RvD1, and lipoxin A also failed to evoke Ca2+ responses in HEK293 cells that expressed CHEMR23, GPR32, and ALX, respectively (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). This result suggests that, compared with these SPMs, the Ca2+ response is unique to NPD1.

To determine whether NPD1 and TX14 bind to GPR37, we conducted a dot blot assay by coating the blots with different concentrations of NPD1 and TX14. We also included RvE1 as a negative control. The blots were then incubated with cell lysates from HEK293 cells transfected with GPR37 cDNA or empty vector (mock transfection). We found a dose-dependent binding of TX14 and NPD1, but not RvE1, to GPR37-containing lysates, whereas cell lysates from the mock transfection (GPR37-negative) did not show binding to TX14 or NPD1 (Figure 2F, Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). Dose-response curve analysis revealed that NPD1 has a higher binding affinity for GPR37 than for TX14 (Supplemental Figure 3B).

Next, we conducted GPR37-mediated Ca2+ imaging in pMΦs from WT and Gpr37−/− mice using Fluo-4AM as a Ca2+ indicator, since this dye works better than Fura-2AM for pMΦs. We found that NPD1 (30 nM) elicited a robust and sustained iCa2+ increase in pMΦs but that this increase was abolished in Gpr37-deficient pMΦs (Figure 2, G and H). As compared with the iCa2+ increase in HEK293 cells, NPD1 triggered a slow-onset but more persistent Ca2+ response in pMΦs (Figure 2, B and G). A relatively rapid calcium response in HEK293 cells (reaching a peak in 2 to 3 min) may result from overexpression of GRP37. A delayed and sustained iCa2+ increase in pMΦs (reaching a peak in 7 to 10 min) may result from the expression of additional ion channels such as transient receptor potential (TRP) channels in these immune cells. It is noteworthy that MΦs express TRPV2 (27) and TRPM2 (28, 29), which are involved in phagocytosis during bacterial infection. Like NPD1, TX14 also elicited a GPR37-dependent iCa2+ increase in pMΦs (Figure 2H). As expected, RvD1 and RvE1 (100 nM) did not alter iCa2+ levels in pMΦs (Figure 2I). We found that the NPD1-triggered iCa2+ increase in pMΦs was also Gi dependent, since PTX blocked this increase (Figure 2I). For comparison, we observed that the ATP-evoked iCa2+ increase was not altered in GPR37-deficient pMΦs (Figure 2I). Dose-response analysis showed that NPD1 was more potent than TX14 in inducing iCa2+ increases in pMΦs, with respective EC 50 values of 19.5 nM and 302.5 nM for NPD1 and TX14 (Figure 2J). Together, these data suggest that GPR37 serves as a receptor for NPD1 and mediates NPD1-elicited Ca2+ responses in both heterologous cells and native pMΦs. There was no obvious desensitization of Ca2+ signaling after repeated applications of NPD1 or TX14 in pMΦs (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E). The percentages of MΦs that responded to NPD1 and TX14 were almost identical (Supplemental Figure 2F).

NPD1 increases MΦ phagocytosis in vitro via GPR37. We investigated whether iCa2+ increases would trigger phagocytosis of pathogens such as zymosan by MΦs (30). As a widely used pathogen, zymosan activates TLR2 to trigger inflammation and inflammatory pain in rodents after intraplantar (i.pl.) injection (31, 32). We tested phagocytosis in pMΦs using fluorescence-labeled zymosan particles. NPD1 caused a dose-dependent increase in phagocytic activity; we observed more zymosan particles in pMΦs after the treatment (30 nM for 30 min) (Figure 3, A and B). NPD1 further increased the percentage of pMΦs showing the phagocytosis of zymosan particles (Figure 3B). These NPD1-evoked increases in phagocytic activity were dose dependent in WT MΦs and abolished in Gpr37-deficient MΦs (Figure 3, A and B). MΦ phagocytosis was also induced by TX14, RvD1, and RvE1, but only the TX14-induced phagocytosis required Gpr37 (Figure 3C). However, the basal phagocytic activity did not change in pMΦs from Gpr37-KO mice (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 NPD1 enhances MΦ phagocytic activity in vitro via GPR37. (A) NPD1 enhanced phagocytosis in WT pMΦs, as revealed by fluorescence-labeled zymosan particles. Note the reduction in NPD1-induced phagocytosis in Gpr37–/– mice. Scale bars: 10 μm. (B) Quantification of pMΦ phagocytic activity according to the number of zymosan particles (top) and percentage of cells (bottom) with phagocytic activity (>1 particle/cell). Note the dose-dependent phagocytic activity induced by NPD1. #P < 0.05 versus control (vehicle, PBS); *P < 0.05 versus Gpr37–/–; 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test. n = 4–5 cultures/group. (C) Phagocytic activity in pMΦs from WT and Gpr37–/– mice following treatment with RvD1 (100 nM), RvE1 (100 nM), TX14 (100 nM), and ionomycin (2 μM), as revealed by the number of zymosan particles (top) and percentage of cells with phagocytosis (bottom). #P < 0.05 versus vehicle; *P < 0.05 versus Gpr37–/–; 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test. n = 3–5 cultures/group. (D) Effects of LY294002 (50 μM), U0126 (10 μM), PTX (1 μg/ml), BAPTA-AM (10 μM), and ionomycin (2 μM) on basal and NPD1-induced (30 nM) phagocytosis. *P < 0.05 versus vehicle (with NPD1); #P < 0.05, NPD1 versus control; 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test. n = 3–5 cultures/group. For each culture, 113–503 cells were analyzed. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

We further explored the intracellular signaling mechanisms underlying phagocytosis in pMΦs. NPD1-induced phagocytosis, as well as baseline phagocytosis, was blocked by BAPTA-AM, indicating a critical involvement of iCa2+ (Figure 3D). By contrast, ionomycin (2 μM) markedly increased phagocytosis in both WT and Gpr37-KO mice (Figure 3C), suggesting that iCa2+ is sufficient to trigger phagocytosis. NPD1-induced phagocytosis was also inhibited by the Gi blocker PTX, the ERK pathway inhibitor U0126, and the PI3K/AKT pathway inhibitor LY294002 (Figure 3D). Collectively, our results suggest that NPD1 induces phagocytosis of pMΦs via GPR37, iCa2+, and the PI3K/AKT and ERK signaling pathways.

GPR37 regulates MΦ phagocytosis in inflamed hind paw skin. We took advantage of pHrodo Red dye–conjugated zymosan, which shows red fluorescence after phagocytosis, because of the lower pH values in intracellular compartments such as phagosomes (pH 5–6) (Figure 4A). Using the zymosan model, we compared the time course of edema, infiltration of immune cells (neutrophils and MΦs), and phagocytosis of zymosan particles and neutrophils by MΦs following i.pl. injection of the labeled zymosan particles (20 μg/20 μl) into a hind paw (Figure 4B). Zymosan produced rapid edema, as indicated by an increase in hind paw volume. This edema was evident at 2 hours, peaked at 4 hours, declined but was maintained on day 1, and recovered on day 8 (Figure 4C). IHC revealed a sequential infiltration of immune cells, first neutrophils (Gr-1+), then MΦs (CD68+), into the inflamed hind paw skin (Figure 4D). Gr-1 IR began to increase at 4 hours, peaked at 24 hours, and declined on day 2 (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 4A). CD68 IR showed a delayed but sustained increase in inflamed paw skin that began on day 1, peaked on day 5, and declined but remained elevated on days 8 and 21 (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 4A). The time courses of zymosan phagocytosis and GPR37 IR were very similar to that of CD68 IR in sMΦs, peaking on day 5 (Figure 4, D and E, Supplemental Figure 3A). Double immunostaining demonstrated that (a) GRP37 was expressed in CD68+ MΦs (Supplemental Figure 4B), and (b) phagocytized zymosan particles predominantly localized in sMΦs expressing GPR37 in the inflamed paws of WT mice (Figure 4F). However, phagocytized zymosan levels in the inflamed hind paw skin were markedly reduced in Gpr37-KO mice (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 5A). As compared with WT mice, Gpr37-KO mice did not show any changes in the intensity of CD68 IR in the skin of naive mice or inflamed mice on day 1 or day 5 (Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 5B), but showed a partial reduction in F4/80+ sMΦs in the inflamed skins on day 5 (Supplemental Figure 5C). Thus, a lack of GPR37 has limited impact on the general population of MΦs, especially during the induction phase of inflammation. Notably, we observed a delayed increase in GPR37+ sMΦs in the inflamed paws in WT mice, with a peak on day 5 (Figure 4I and Supplemental Figure 5D). This result suggests a role of GPR37-expressing sMΦs in the resolution of inflammation.

Figure 4 GPR37 is necessary for MΦ phagocytosis in inflamed hind paw skin. (A) Schematic illustration of MΦ phagocytosis of pH-sensitive and dye-conjugated zymosan (pH-R-zymosan) particles. Note that only phagocytized zymosan particles show red fluorescence. (B) Experimental diagram showing the timeline of i.pl. injection of pH-R-zymosan, FACS analysis, immunostaining, and edema tests. (C) Edema in a hind paw following zymosan (20 μg/20 μl) injection, as measured by paw volume. *P < 0.05 versus baseline (BL); 1-way ANOVA. n = 5 mice/group. (D) IHC showing the time courses of zymosan-induced changes in neutrophils (Gr-1+), MΦs (CD68+), GPR37, and phagocytized zymosan in inflamed hind paw skins. *P < 0.05 versus baseline in naive animals; 1-way ANOVA. n = 4 mice/group. (E) Images of phagocytized zymosan particles in skins of naive mice and inflamed mice 4 hours, 1 day, and 5 days after zymosan injection. Scale bar: 50 μm. (F) Quadruple staining of CD68 (green), DAPI (blue), GRP37 (purple), and zymosan particles (red) in inflamed skin 5 days after zymosan injection. Note that phagocytized zymosan particles are present inside GPR37+ MΦs. Scale bars: 20 μm and 5 μm (enlarged images). (G) Phagocytized zymosan levels (revealed by staining intensity) in naive and inflamed paws of WT and Gpr37−/− mice. *P < 0.05; 2-way ANOVA. n = 4 mice/group. (H) Quantification of CD68 IR in hind paw skin. n = 4 mice/group. (I) Flow cytometry showing the percentage of GPR37-expressing MΦs in WT and Gpr37–/– mice at different time points of zymosan injection. *P < 0.05; Student’s t test. n = 4–5 mice/group. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

Phagocytic activity against apoptotic neutrophils is also critical for the resolution of inflammation (33). In agreement with the IHC analysis, flow cytometry confirmed a time-dependent change in neutrophil numbers after zymosan injection: the number of skin neutrophils peaked on day 1 but returned to baseline on day 5 in WT mice, indicating an elimination of neutrophils during the resolution phase (Supplemental Figure 6A). Compared with WT mice, we found that neutrophil numbers in the inflamed skin of Gpr37−/− mice were unaltered (P > 0.05, Supplemental Figure 6A). Importantly, the phagocytic activity of sMΦs against neutrophils was substantially reduced in Gpr37−/− mice compared with that seen in WT mice (Supplemental Figure 6B). Histochemical examination also showed sMΦs engulfing Gr-1–labeled neutrophils in the inflamed skin of WT mice (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). Taken together, these findings indicate that zymosan induces distinct time courses in edema, neutrophil infiltration, and MΦ infiltration in the inflamed skin and that GPR37 plays an essential role in MΦ phagocytosis of pathogens (zymosan particles) and apoptotic neutrophils in the inflamed skin.

GPR37 regulates distinct expression of pro- and antiinflammatory cytokines in MΦs. MΦs may exhibit different phenotypes such as the resting phenotype (M0), proinflammatory phenotypes (M1-like), and antiinflammatory/proresolution phenotypes (M2-like) (34). These phenotypes are characterized by distinct expression of proinflammatory cytokines (e.g., IL-1β) and antiinflammatory cytokines (IL-10, TGF-β). Zymosan increased both Il1b mRNA levels and IL-1β protein levels in the inflamed skin of WT mice, but these increases were greater in Gpr37-KO mice (Figure 5, A and B). Zymosan also increased the expression of the antiinflammatory cytokines IL-10 and TGF-β at both mRNA and protein levels in inflamed skin. Notably, these increases were abolished in the KO mice, especially in the resolution phase of inflammation on day 5 (Figure 5, C–F). In pMΦ cultures, NPD1 suppressed IL-1β levels but increased IL-10 and TGF-β levels following zymosan treatment, and these actions of NPD1 required GPR37 (Supplemental Figure 7). Therefore, GPR37 regulated MΦ phenotypes by suppressing the expression of proinflammatory cytokines (IL-1β) and increasing the expression of antiinflammatory cytokines (IL-10 and TGF-β) in zymosan-activated MΦs in the inflamed skin.

Figure 5 GPR37 is required to regulate cytokine expression in inflamed skin. (A–F) mRNA expression (revealed by quantitative RT-PCR in A, C, and E) and protein expression (revealed by ELISA in B, D, and F) of the proinflammatory cytokine IL-1β (B) and the antiinflammatory cytokines IL-10 (D) and TGF-β (F) in noninflamed skins (naive) and inflamed skins of WT and Gpr37–/– mice. mRNA expression levels were normalized to Gapdh mRNA. *P < 0.05 versus Gpr37–/–; #P < 0.05 versus naive; 2-way ANOVA. n = 3–5 mice/group. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

GPR37 and MΦs contribute to the resolution of inflammatory pain. We investigated whether zymosan-induced inflammatory pain would be altered in Gpr37−/− mice by conducting a time-course study of inflammatory pain from 2 hours to 28 days (Figure 6A). Administration of i.pl. zymosan elicited rapid (<2 h) inflammatory pain in WT mice, as characterized by heat hyperalgesia and observed by a reduction in paw withdrawal latency to radiant heat stimulation, and mechanical allodynia, as observed by a reduction in the paw withdrawal threshold to von Frey hair stimulation. Mechanical allodynia was more persistent than heat hyperalgesia in WT mice, resolving on day 5 and day 2, respectively (Figure 6, A and B). Compared with WT mice, zymosan-induced heat hyperalgesia and mechanical allodynia were prolonged in Gpr37−/− mice. The duration of heat hyperalgesia was prolonged from 2 days in WT mice to 8 days in KO mice (Figure 6B). In particular, the duration of mechanical allodynia was prolonged from 5 days in WT mice to more than 28 days in KO mice. Indeed, mechanical allodynia failed to resolve in Gpr37−/− mice by day 28 (Figure 6B). IL-1β is a key proinflammatory cytokine and critically involved in inflammatory pain (6). Injection (i.pl.) of IL-1β induced heat hyperalgesia and mechanical allodynia in WT mice, but both pain symptoms were prolonged in Gpr37−/− mice (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 GPR37 is necessary for the resolution of inflammatory pain. (A) Experimental diagram showing the timeline of i.pl. injection of zymosan and behavioral tests. (B) Zymosan-induced inflammatory pain symptoms of heat hyperalgesia and mechanical allodynia in WT and Gpr37–/– mice. Note that baseline (BL) pain and the onset of inflammatory pain were normal, but the resolution of inflammatory pain was impaired in Gpr37–/– mice. *P < 0.05 versus Gpr37–/–; 2-way ANOVA. n = 10 mice/group. (C) Heat hyperalgesia and mechanical allodynia induced by i.pl. IL-1β (1 ng) in WT and Gpr37–/– mice. Diagram shows the experimental timeline of i.pl. injection of IL-1β and behavioral tests. *P < 0.05 versus Gpr37–/–; 2-way ANOVA. n = 5 mice/group. (D) Baseline pain for heat sensitivity (hot plate), mechanical sensitivity (Randall-Selitto and pinprick tests), and cold sensitivity (acetone test) in WT and Gpr37–/– mice. n = 5 mice/group. (E) Rotarod test in WT and Gpr37–/– mice. The speed of rotation was accelerated from 4 to 40 rpm over a 5-minute period. n = 5 mice/group. (F) Acute inflammatory pain induced by capsaicin (i.pl., 5 μg) in WT and Gpr37–/– mice. n = 5 mice/group. (G) Zymosan-induced edema (paw swelling, revealed by paw volume) before and after zymosan injection in WT and Gpr37–/– mice. n = 5–10 mice/group.

We also compared baseline pain sensitivity in WT and KO mice by assessing heat sensitivity in Hargreaves and hot plate tests; mechanical sensitivity in von Frey, Randall-Selitto, and pinprick tests; and cold sensitivity in acetone tests. We did not observe any changes in these sensory tests in naive Gpr37–/– mice that had no tissue injury or inflammation (Figure 6, B and D). It is suggested that the neural pathways of normal pain perception are intact in KO mice. Nor did the KO mice display impairment of motor function in the Rotarod test (Figure 6E). Compared with WT mice, Gpr37-KO mice also had normal development of the sensory system and showed no loss of DRG sensory neurons or their peripheral or central innervations (Supplemental Figure 8). WT and KO mice showed comparable acute inflammatory pain induced by i.pl. injection of capsaicin (Figure 6F). Furthermore, the onset and early development of inflammatory pain, in the first several hours, were unaltered in the zymosan and IL-1β models (Figure 6, B and C). Zymosan induced identical edema (paw swelling) in WT and KO mice (Figure 6G). Notably, the edema was associated with the induction phase of inflammatory pain, peaking within 4 hours and resolving within 2 days in both WT and KO mice (Figure 6G). Therefore, GPR37 regulates the resolution phase but not the induction phase of inflammatory pain.

Given the important role of GRP37 in MΦ signaling, we examined the specific contribution of MΦs to zymosan-induced inflammatory pain using both loss-of-function (MΦ toxin) and gain-of-function (cell adoptive transfer) approaches. Depletion of MΦs via systemic injection of the MΦ toxin clodronate (35), administered 2 hours and 48 hours prior to the zymosan injection, largely reduced the number of MΦs in the inflamed skin (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 9A). In contrast, the number of neutrophils was not affected by the toxin (Supplemental Figure 9B). Importantly, this MΦ depletion recapitulated the pain phenotypes observed in Gpr37−/− mice: the resolution, but not the induction, of inflammatory pain (heat hyperalgesia and mechanical allodynia) was impaired after the clodronate treatment (Figure 7B). To determine whether MΦs are sufficient for the resolution of inflammatory pain, we performed an adoptive transfer of MΦs into WT and Gpr37-KO mice 1 day after the zymosan injection. Strikingly, the deficits in inflammatory pain resolution in the KO mice were rescued by the transplantation of WT MΦs. Thus, we found no differences in the recovery of heat hyperalgesia or mechanical allodynia between the WT and KO mice (Figure 7, C and D). As expected, adoptive transfer of Gpr37-deficient MΦs from KO mice failed to resolve the inflammatory pain deficit in the KO mice (Figure 7E). Collectively, our data suggest that GPR37 in MΦs critically contributes to the resolution of inflammatory pain.

Figure 7 MΦs and MΦ GPR37 are critical for the resolution of inflammatory pain. (A) Experimental diagram showing the timeline of drug treatments, FACS analysis, and behavioral tests. (B) MΦ depletion with clodronate (i.p., 15 μl/g, 2 and 48 h prior to the zymosan injection) delayed the resolution of heat hyperalgesia and mechanical allodynia. *P < 0.05 versus control; 2-way ANOVA. n = 5–8 mice/group. (C) Experimental diagram showing the timeline of zymosan injection, adoptive transfer of MΦs, and behavioral tests for D and E. (D and E) Adoptive transfer of WT MΦs (i.pl., 50,000 cells, D) but not Gpr37-deficient MΦs (KO MΦs) (E) promoted the resolution of heat hyperalgesia and mechanical allodynia in Gpr37–/– mice. Note that the differences between Gpr37–/– and WT mice (revealed in Figure 6B) were abolished after the treatment (D). *P < 0.05 versus Gpr37–/–; 2-way ANOVA. n = 5 mice/group. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

IL-10 was implicated in the protection against and resolution of neuropathic pain (36, 37). To define a role of IL-10 in the resolution of zymosan-induced inflammatory pain, we administered anti–IL-10–neutralizing antibody or control IgG 1 day after the induction of inflammation (Figure 8A). Compared with control IgG, the neutralizing antibody impaired the resolution of heat hyperalgesia and mechanical allodynia (Figure 8B).

Figure 8 IL-10 contributes to the resolution of inflammatory pain by MΦs. (A) Experimental diagram showing the timeline of drug treatments and behavioral tests. (B) IL-10–neutralizing antibody (i.pl., 10 μg, twice, 0.5 h before and 1 day after the zymosan injection) delayed the resolution of heat hyperalgesia and mechanical allodynia. *P < 0.05 versus control IgG; 2-way ANOVA. n = 6 mice/group. (C) Experimental diagram showing the timeline of zymosan injection, adoptive transfer of MΦs with IL-10–neutralizing antibody injection, and behavioral tests shown in D. (D) IL-10–neutralizing antibody (i.pl., 10 μg, 1 day after zymosan injection) impaired the proresolution effects on heat hyperalgesia and mechanical allodynia induced by adoptive transfer of WT MΦs (i.pl., 50,000 cells) into Gpr37–/– mice. *P < 0.05, WT versus Gpr37–/–; 2-way ANOVA. n = 6 mice/group. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

Finally, we investigated whether MΦs resolve inflammatory pain via the release of IL-10. To this end, we blocked IL-10 from MΦs by i.pl. coadministration of WT MΦs and the anti–IL-10 antibody to WT and KO mice (Figure 8C). As shown Figure 7D, we demonstrated that transplantation of WT MΦs into Gpr37-deficient mice could promote the resolution of inflammatory pain. However, the proresolving effect of WT MΦs was compromised by the coadministration of the anti–IL-10 antibody (Figure 8D). This result suggests that WT MΦs may contribute to the resolution of inflammatory pain in KO mice via IL-10 secretion.