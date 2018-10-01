Review 10.1172/JCI122182

Regulatory T cells in embryo implantation and the immune response to pregnancy

Sarah A. Robertson, Alison S. Care, and Lachlan M. Moldenhauer

Robinson Research Institute and Adelaide Medical School, University of Adelaide, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia.

Address correspondence to: Sarah A. Robertson, Robinson Research Institute, Adelaide Medical School, University of Adelaide, North Tce, Adelaide 5005, South Australia, Australia. Phone: 618.8313.4094; Email: sarah.robertson@adelaide.edu.au.

Find articles by Robertson, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar | Orcid 24x24

Robinson Research Institute and Adelaide Medical School, University of Adelaide, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia.

Address correspondence to: Sarah A. Robertson, Robinson Research Institute, Adelaide Medical School, University of Adelaide, North Tce, Adelaide 5005, South Australia, Australia. Phone: 618.8313.4094; Email: sarah.robertson@adelaide.edu.au.

Find articles by Care, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar | Orcid 24x24

Robinson Research Institute and Adelaide Medical School, University of Adelaide, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia.

Address correspondence to: Sarah A. Robertson, Robinson Research Institute, Adelaide Medical School, University of Adelaide, North Tce, Adelaide 5005, South Australia, Australia. Phone: 618.8313.4094; Email: sarah.robertson@adelaide.edu.au.

Find articles by Moldenhauer, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published October 1, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 10 on October 1, 2018
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(10):4224–4235. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122182.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published October 1, 2018 - Version history

At implantation, the embryo expresses paternally derived alloantigens and evokes inflammation that can threaten reproductive success. To ensure a robust placenta and sustainable pregnancy, an active state of maternal immune tolerance mediated by CD4+ regulatory T cells (Tregs) is essential. Tregs operate to inhibit effector immunity, contain inflammation, and support maternal vascular adaptations, thereby facilitating trophoblast invasion and placental access to the maternal blood supply. Insufficient Treg numbers or inadequate functional competence are implicated in idiopathic infertility and recurrent miscarriage as well as later-onset pregnancy complications stemming from placental insufficiency, including preeclampsia and fetal growth restriction. In this Review, we summarize the mechanisms acting in the conception environment to drive the Treg response and discuss prospects for targeting the T cell compartment to alleviate immune-based reproductive disorders.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
4225 Page 4224 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement