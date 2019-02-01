STING-mediated inflammation in Kupffer cells contributes to progression of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis

Deficiency of STING attenuated MCD-induced hepatic steatosis and fibrosis in mice. WT and STING-deficient mice (Tmem173gt) were fed with MCD for 8 weeks to induce NASH. H&E (Figure 1A) and Masson staining (Figure 1B) revealed steatosis, ballooning, inflammation, and fibrosis in the livers of MCD-fed mice, which was attenuated by deficiency of STING. Levels of cholesterol (Figure 1C), triglyceride (Figure 1D), and hydroxyproline (a marker of fibrosis, Figure 1E) in livers and levels of ALT (Figure 1F) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) (Figure 1G) in serum were higher in MCD-fed mice. STING deficiency lowered the levels of ALT and AST in serum and reduced levels of triglyceride, cholesterol, and hydroxyproline in livers when mice were fed with MCD.

Figure 1 Deficiency of STING attenuated MCD-induced hepatic steatosis and fibrosis in mice. WT or STING-deficient mice (Tmem173gt) were exposed to MCD for 8 weeks to induce NASH. Paraffin-embedded liver sections were stained with H&E (A) or Masson-trichrome (B), and hepatic histological scores and fibrosis area were calculated. Scale bars: 200 μm. Graphs showed levels of cholesterol (C), triglycerides (D), and hydroxyproline (E) in livers and levels of ALT (F) and AST (G) in serum. n = 9 in each group. Values are shown as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 versus WT mice fed with control diet; #P < 0.05 versus WT mice fed with MCD. Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer multiple comparisons test.

In control mice, STING deficiency had no significant effect on levels of ALT or AST in serum and levels of triglyceride, cholesterol, or hydroxyproline in livers. In mice fed with control diet or MCD, STING deficiency had no significant effect on levels of cholesterol or triglyceride in serum (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI121842DS1).

Deficiency of STING attenuated HFD-induced hepatic steatosis and fibrosis in mice. WT and STING-deficient mice were fed with HFD for 26 weeks to induce NASH. At the end of the experiment, body weight of STING-deficient mice was lower than that of WT mice (Figure 2A). Feeding with HFD resulted in a significant enhancement of body weight in WT mice, but not in STING-deficient mice. Fasting glucose levels of STING-deficient mice were higher than those in WT mice (Figure 2B). HFD led to a significant enhancement of fasting glucose levels of WT mice. HFD in STING-deficient mice slightly enhanced fasting glucose levels, but not significantly. The insulin levels were similar between WT and STING-deficient mice (Figure 2C). HFD resulted in a significant enhancement of insulin levels in WT mice, but not in STING-deficient mice, which indicated that deficiency of STING attenuated HFD-induced insulin resistance in mice. H&E (Figure 2D) and Masson staining (Figure 2E) revealed steatosis, ballooning, inflammation, and fibrosis in the livers of HFD-fed mice, which was attenuated by STING deficiency.

Figure 2 Deficiency of STING attenuated HFD-induced insulin resistance and histological change in livers of mice. WT or STING-deficient mice (Tmem173gt) were exposed to HFD for 26 weeks to induce NASH. Graphs show the body weight (A) and levels of fasting glucose (B) and insulin (C) in serum. Paraffin-embedded liver sections were stained with H&E (D) or Masson-trichrome (E), and hepatic histological scores and fibrosis area were calculated. Scale bars: 200 μm. n = 9 in each group. Values are shown as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 versus WT mice fed with control diet; #P < 0.05 versus WT mice fed with HFD. Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer multiple comparisons test.

Levels of cholesterol (Figure 3A), triglyceride (Figure 3B), and hydroxyproline (Figure 3C) in livers and levels of ALT (Figure 3D), AST (Figure 3E), cholesterol (Figure 3F), triglycerides (Figure 3G), and LDL (Figure 3H) in sera were higher in HFD-fed mice. Levels of HDL (Figure 3I) in sera were lower in HFD-fed mice. STING deficiency in HFD-fed mice lowered the levels of ALT, AST, cholesterol, triglycerides, and LDL in sera, reduced levels of triglyceride, cholesterol, and hydroxyproline in livers, and enhanced levels of HDL in sera.

Figure 3 Deficiency of STING attenuated HFD-induced hepatic steatosis and fibrosis in mice. WT or STING-deficient mice (Tmem173gt) were exposed to HFD for 26 weeks to induce NASH. Graphs show levels of cholesterol (A), triglycerides (B), and hydroxyproline (C) in livers and levels of ALT (D), AST (E), cholesterol (F), triglycerides (G), LDL (H), and HDL (I) in serum. n = 9 in each group. Values are shown as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 versus WT mice fed with control diet; #P < 0.05 versus WT mice fed with HFD. Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer multiple comparisons test.

Deficiency of STING attenuated MCD- or HFD-induced inflammation in livers of mice. Both MCD (Figure 4A) and HFD (Figure 4B) led to upregulation of mRNA expression of F4/80, TNF-α, and IL-6 in livers, which was alleviated by STING deficiency. Similar results were demonstrated in protein levels of TNF-α and IL-6 (Supplemental Figure 2). Both MCD and HFD led to upregulation of mRNA expression of IL-1β in livers. However, STING deficiency did not significantly affect IL-1β mRNA expression in livers.

Figure 4 Deficiency of STING attenuated MCD- or HFD-induced inflammation and modulated mRNA expression of genes associated with fibrogenesis in livers of mice. WT or STING-deficient mice (Tmem173gt) were exposed to MCD for 8 weeks or HFD for 26 weeks to induce NASH. Graphs show mRNA expression of F4/80, TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-1β (A and B) and α-SMA and Col1A1 (C and D) in livers of mice. n = 9 in each group. Values are shown as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 versus WT mice fed with control diet; #P < 0.05 versus WT mice fed with MCD or HFD. Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer multiple comparisons test.

To obtain further insight into steatosis and fibrosis, transcript levels of genes implicated in hepatic lipogenesis and fibrogenesis were evaluated. STING deficiency reduced mRNA levels of SREBP-1c, FAS, and CD36 and enhanced mRNA levels of PPARα in livers of mice fed with MCD or HFD (Supplemental Figure 3). In addition, STING deficiency significantly reduced mRNA levels of Col1A1 and α-SMA in livers of mice fed with MCD or HFD (Figure 4, C and D).

We also tested the mRNA expression of type I IFN in livers of NASH models. In MCD-fed mice, IFN-α and IFN-β mRNA levels were similar to those in control mice (Supplemental Figure 4A). In HFD-fed mice, IFN-α and IFN-β mRNA levels were higher than those in control mice (Supplemental Figure 4B). STING deficiency had no significant effect on mRNA expression of IFN-α and IFN-β in control mice or NASH mice.

mtDNA from hepatocytes of HFD-fed mice induced activation of NF-κB and increased mRNA expression of TNF-α and IL-6. We tested to determine whether an 8-week MCD model or a 26-week HFD model led to an increase in plasma mtDNA. The mtDNA levels, but not nDNA levels, were significantly higher in plasma of MCD-fed mice (Supplemental Figure 5A) and HFD (Supplemental Figure 5B) mice than in control mice. Furthermore, Western blotting analysis and immunohistochemistry results revealed that STING protein was not expressed in hepatocytes (Figure 5, A and B). Western blotting results demonstrated that primary murine KCs expressed STING protein.

Figure 5 mtDNA from hepatocytes of HFD-fed mice induced activation of NF-κB and increased mRNA expression of TNF-α and IL-6. Primary hepatocytes and KCs were isolated from C57BL/6 mice. Protein expression of STING (A) was detected in KCs, but not in hepatocytes. The β-tubulin was used as a loading control. Liver sections of mice fed with control chow or HFD were stained for STING (B). The mtDNA (100 ng/ml) from hepatocytes of chow-fed (mtDNA CD) and HFD-fed (mt DNA HFD) mice was added to KCs from WT or STING-deficient mice (Tmem173gt) fed with chow or HFD for 12 hours. The activity of NF-κB (C) was determined by luciferase assay, and mRNA expression of TNF-α (D), IL-6 (E), and IL-1β (F) was determined by RT-PCR. The in vitro experiments were performed 5 times, and each experiment was performed with replicates. *P < 0.05. Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer multiple comparisons test.

KCs were isolated from livers of WT or Tmem173gt mice fed with chow or HFD. The mtDNA (100 ng/ml) (7) from hepatocytes was added to KCs for 12 hours. It was found that exposure to mtDNA from hepatocytes of HFD-fed mice led to increased activity of NF-κB (Figure 5C) and upregulation of mRNA expression of TNF-α (Figure 5D) and IL-6 (Figure 5E). The mtDNA from hepatocytes of chow-fed mice had no significant effect on the activity of NF-κB and mRNA expression of TNF-α and IL-6. Increased responsiveness of KCs from HFD-fed mice to mtDNA from hepatocytes of HFD-fed mice was observed compared with that from control mice. STING deficiency attenuated NF-κB activation and upregulation of mRNA expression of TNF-α and IL-6 induced by mtDNA from hepatocytes of HFD-fed mice. Exposure to mtDNA from hepatocytes of HFD-fed mice led to upregulation of mRNA expression of IL-1β in KCs, but STING deficiency had no significant effect on IL-1β expression (Figure 5F).

The role of STING and TLR9 in the inflammation induced by mtDNA. The mtDNA from injured hepatocytes was also recognized by TLR9 as an endogenous ligand (7, 8). Transfection with TLR9 shRNA lentiviral particles downregulated TLR9 protein expression in cultured KCs (Supplemental Figure 6). Unlike STING deficiency, knockdown of TLR9 suppressed IL-1β expression in KCs when exposed to mtDNA from hepatocytes of HFD-fed mice. In addition, it was found that STING deficiency and TLR9 knockdown synergistically suppressed expression of TNF-α and IL-6 (Supplemental Figure 7).

The role of IFN regulatory factor 3 and NF-κB in inflammation induced by mtDNA. KCs isolated from livers of WT mice fed with chow or HFD were treated with BAY11-7082 (an NF-κB inhibitor, 10 μM) (18) or Bx-795 (an IFN regulatory factor 3 [IRF3] inhibitor, 1 μM) (19) for 30 minutes. Afterwards, they were stimulated with mtDNA from hepatocytes of HFD-fed mice for 12 hours. It was found that pretreatment with BAY11-7082 markedly inhibited upregulation of TNF-α (Figure 6, A and B) and IL-6 (Figure 6, C and D) induced by mtDNA (HFD). Pretreatment of KCs with Bx-795 slightly reduced expression of TNF-α and IL-6.

Figure 6 The role of NF-κB and IRF3 in inflammation induced by mtDNA in KCs. mtDNA (100 ng/ml) from hepatocytes of HFD-fed (mtDNA HFD) mice was added to KCs from WT or STING-deficient mice (Tmem173gt) fed with chow or HFD for 12 hours in the presence of pretreatment with the NF-κB inhibitor (BAY11-7082, 10 μM) or IRF3 inhibitor (Bx-795, 1 μM) for 30 minutes. Cell lysates and culture supernatant were collected to measure TNF-α and IL-6 mRNA levels by real-time PCR (A and C) or protein levels by ELISA (B and D). The in vitro experiments were performed 5 times, and each experiment was performed with replicates. *P < 0.05. Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer multiple comparisons test.

DMXAA induced steatosis and inflammation in livers of mice. WT or STING-deficient mice were exposed to 5,6-dimethylxanthenone-4-acetic acid (DMXAA, a known activator of mouse STING, 25 mg/kg/2 days, i.p.) (20) for 8 weeks. At the end the experiment, DMXAA showed no significant effect on body weight (Figure 7A) or fasting glucose levels (Figure 7B). DMXAA exposure slightly increased serum levels of ALT (Figure 7C) and AST (Figure 7D). DMXAA exposure in mice led to enhanced levels of triglycerides (Figure 7E) and cholesterol (Figure 7F) in livers and upregulated mRNA expression of TNF-α and IL-6 (Figure 7G), which was abolished by STING deficiency. Similar results were demonstrated in protein levels of TNF-α and IL-6 (Supplemental Figure 8) in livers.

Figure 7 DMXAA induced steatosis and inflammation in livers of mice. WT or STING-deficient mice (Tmem173gt) were exposed to DMXAA (a known activator of mouse STING, 25 mg/kg/2 days, i.p.) for 8 weeks. Graphs show the body weight (A), levels of fasting glucose (B), levels of ALT (C) and AST (D) in serum, and levels of triglycerides (E) and cholesterol (F) and mRNA expression of TNF-α and IL-6 (G) in livers. n = 10 in each group. Values are shown as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05. Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer multiple comparisons test.

DMXAA induced STING-dependent activation of NF-κB and expression of TNF-α and IL-6 in cultured KCs. The KCs isolated from WT or STING-deficient mice were stimulated with DMXAA (20 μg/ml) (21) for 6 hours or left unstimulated. DMXAA incubation enhanced activity of NF-κB (Figure 8A) and upregulated expression of TNF-α (Figure 8, B and D) and IL-6 (Figure 8, C and E) in cultured KCs; this was abolished by STING deficiency.