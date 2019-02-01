Endothelial progerin expression causes cardiovascular pathology through an impaired mechanoresponse

Endothelium-specific expression of progerin leads to cardiovascular pathology. To determine the impact of progerin expression in the endothelium on cardiovascular pathology in HGPS, we established mice expressing progerin exclusively in ECs by crossing transgenic mice carrying tet operon–driven wild-type or HGPS mutant (1824C>T; G608G) lamin A minigenes (32), with transgenic mice expressing a tetracycline-responsive transcriptional activator under the control of the endothelium-specific Cdh5 promoter (34). Bitransgenic mice expressing human progerin and wild-type lamin A in endothelial tissue are referred to as Prog-Tg and LA-Tg mice, respectively, and their corresponding single-transgenic tetop-LAWt and tetop-LAG608G littermates as Wt. To verify endothelium-specific expression, we performed immunoblot analyses of EC and non-EC extracts (see Methods) using human lamin A–specific antibodies that do not detect endogenous mouse lamin A. As previously shown (32), the HGPS minigene in Prog-Tg mice expressed both the ectopic wild-type human lamin A and progerin in ECs but not in non-ECs, while the wild-type lamin A minigene in LA-Tg mice expressed only wild-type lamin A (Figure 1A). Wt mice did not express human ectopic lamin A proteins in ECs, confirming a tight regulation from the tet operon. Immunoblots using an antibody detecting both endogenous and ectopic lamin A indicated a 4- and 4.4-fold increase in total lamin A levels in Prog-Tg and LA-Tg versus Wt animals, respectively. Immunofluorescence staining of a Prog-Tg lung–derived cell mixture using human lamin A antibodies confirmed exclusive expression of transgenes in endothelial, vascular endothelial cadherin–positive (VE-cadherin–positive) cells (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI121297DS1). Mean fluorescence intensity measurement of progerin signals revealed heterogeneous expression levels among individual cells, as reported in HGPS patients (35), with over 75% of nuclei showing clearly detectable progerin staining (Figure 1B). Furthermore, in cardiac coronary vessels, progerin staining was specifically detected in the intimal but not medial and adventitial layers of the artery (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1B, arrowheads). In cardiac tissue, progerin is only expressed in the PECAM1-positive microvasculature (Figure 1D, arrowheads), but not in cardiomyocytes (arrows). Overall, these data confirmed a tightly controlled, endothelium-specific expression of the transgenes in bitransgenic mice.

Figure 1 Characterization of Prog-Tg mice. (A) Immunoblots of indicated lysates using anti–human lamin A/C (detecting transgenes, upper panel), anti–lamin A/C (recognizing human and mouse lamin A/C, lower panel), and anti-tubulin and anti–VE-cadherin as loading controls. Numbers show ratio of total lamin A levels in transgenic over Wt animals. Endothelial cells (ECs) from Wt (Wt-EC), Prog-Tg (Prog-Tg-EC) and LA-Tg (LA-Tg-EC) animals; EC-depleted cell mixture from Prog-Tg animals (Prog-Tg-non-EC); and HGPS patient fibroblasts (HGPS) were analyzed. (B) Histogram of mean progerin fluorescence intensities in immunofluorescence images of Prog-Tg ECs (see Figure 5C) (n = 5 Prog-Tg mice, 462 cells in total). (C and D) Immunofluorescence images of coronary artery (C) and cardiac tissue (D) from Prog-Tg animals stained with antibodies against progerin, VE-cadherin (note green autofluorescence of elastic lamina), and PECAM1, and Hoechst (representative of n = 3 Prog-Tg animals). Progerin expression is confined to the intimal layer (C, arrowheads) and PECAM1-positive cardiac microvasculature (D, arrowheads). Dashed lines, cardiomyocyte boundaries; arrows, intima (C) and progerin-negative cardiomyocytes (D). Scale bars: 10 μm. (E) Body weight over time for male and female Prog-Tg and LA-Tg versus Wt littermates. Two-way repeated-measures ANOVA revealed a significant impact for the Prog-Tg genotype (females F = 72.6, P < 0.001, males F = 65.3, P < 0.001, n = 6 littermate pairs), but not for the LA-Tg genotype (females F = 0.517, P = 0.493; males F = 0.221, P = 0.651, n = 5 littermate pairs). Comparison of Prog-Tg versus Wt revealed at least P < 0.01 (Holm-Sidak method) for females and males at more than 5 and 8 weeks, respectively. (F) Kaplan-Meier survival plot showing significantly reduced life span of Prog-Tg mice (n = 12) versus Wt littermate controls (n = 20) and LA-Tg mice (n = 8). P < 0.0001, log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test; pairwise comparison with Bonferroni’s correction of threshold showed significant difference in survival of Prog-Tg compared with control, Prog-Tg with LA-Tg, but not LA-Tg with control mice. Data presented as mean ± SEM.

Next we analyzed the phenotype of bitransgenic mice. We observed reduced growth of male and female Prog-Tg but not LA-Tg mice (Figure 1E) compared with Wt littermates, and in approximately 40% of Prog-Tg but not LA-Tg mice sudden death occurred at the age approaching 25 weeks (Figure 1F). Since myocardial infarction is the most common cause of death in HGPS patients (4), we examined the hearts of bitransgenic mice. Increased heart weight to body weight ratios in Prog-Tg versus Wt littermates and LA-Tg animals as well as increased heart weight to tibia length ratios in Prog-Tg versus Wt mice (Figure 2, A and B) indicated cardiac hypertrophy in Prog-Tg mice. Histological examination of heart sections showed thickened left ventricles in Prog-Tg versus Wt littermates (Figure 2A) and an increased mean cross-sectional area of cardiomyocytes (Figure 2, A and C). Unlike NppA, expression of hypertrophy marker NppB (36, 37) showed a tendential increase in heart and a significant increase in isolated primary Prog-Tg ECs and lung (Supplemental Figure 2A). We next performed transthoracic cardiac echocardiography and subsequent LV pressure characterization to examine cardiac functional parameters in vivo in Prog-Tg and LA-Tg animals in comparison to Wt littermate controls. Assessment of echocardiographic and hemodynamic parameters revealed increased end-diastolic septal wall width (EDSW) and end-diastolic posterior wall width normalized to body weight (EDPW), confirming cardiac hypertrophy (Figure 2, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Cardiac hypertrophy was accompanied by an increase in LV end-diastolic pressure (LVEDP) and a mild increase in LV systolic pressure (LVSP) (Figure 2, F and G) with preserved ejection fraction (Supplemental Table 1). Furthermore, an increased diastolic wall stress, a trend toward increased dP/dt, and a reduced isovolumic relaxation time (IVRT) (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 2, D and E) in Prog-Tg mice implicated restrictive filling consistent with a restrictive diastolic function in Prog-Tg mice (38). Altogether, our data point toward LV diastolic dysfunction in Prog-Tg mice, which is the most prevalent cardiac abnormality observed in HGPS patients (5).

Figure 2 Cardiac hypertrophy and diastolic dysfunction in Prog-Tg mice. (A) Representative heart images (upper panel) and H&E-stained thin slices of cardiac ventricle cross sections of Wt and Prog-Tg mice at 6 months (n = 3 per genotype). Arrows indicate thickness of left ventricular free wall. Scale bar: 1,000 μm. High-power view of left ventricular wall area (lower panel) using cell membrane staining with wheat germ agglutinin–fluorescein conjugate for cardiomyocyte area analysis (n = 3 per genotype). Scale bar: 20 μm. (B) Diagrams depict heart weight to body weight (HW/BW) ratio in Wt, LA-Tg, and Prog-Tg mice (age >25 weeks, n = 22, 8, and 15 mice, respectively, Kruskal-Wallis 1-way ANOVA). Multiple comparisons (Dunn’s method) versus Wt control group reveal ***P < 0.001 for Prog-Tg and not significant for LA-Tg mice. Data presented as values (dots), median (middle line), and whiskers (25th and 75th percentile). Right panel shows HW to tibia length (TL) ratio in Wt and Prog-Tg mice (n = 7 littermates; age >27 weeks). *P < 0.05 by paired Student’s t test. Data presented as mean ± SEM. (C) Mean cardiomyocyte cross-sectional area (CSA), n = 6 for Wt and n = 3 mice for LA-Tg and Prog-Tg genotypes, >2,000 cells per genotype. (D) End-diastolic septal wall width to body weight ratio (EDSW). (E) End-diastolic posterior wall width to body weight ratio (EDPW). (F) Left ventricular systolic pressure (LVSP). (G) Left ventricular end-diastolic pressure (LVEDP). For D–G, age >27 weeks, n = 11 Wt, n = 5 LA-Tg, n = 6 Prog-Tg. For C–G, 1-way ANOVA, pairwise comparisons versus Wt control group, *P < 0.05 or **P < 0.01 for Prog-Tg and not significant for LA-Tg mice (Holm-Sidak method). Data presented as mean ± SEM.

Since increased LV stiffness is a detrimental factor for LV diastolic function (38), we tested for accumulation of fibrous tissue in the hypertrophic myocardium, using picrosirius red and Masson’s trichrome blue staining in heart sections. Prog-Tg animals showed significantly increased myocardial interstitial and perivascular fibrosis in comparison with both Wt and LA-Tg controls (Figure 3A), which is known to impair coronary blood flow and cardiac function (39). Consistent with perivascular fibrosis, we observed an increased adventitial to medial thickness ratio (Figure 3B), indicating adventitial thickening in Prog-Tg mice similar to that in HGPS patients (4). In contrast to reports on HGPS patients and mice expressing progerin in all tissues or VSMCs (4, 6), we did not observe loss of VSMCs in Prog-Tg mice. Quantification of VSMCs by counting nuclei or by measuring smooth muscle actin–positive (SMA-positive) area in the media showed even a trend toward higher numbers of VSMCs (Figure 3C). Van Gieson staining revealed only subtle elastic tissue distortions, and calcium deposits were absent as tested by von Kossa staining (Figure 3B). Thus, Prog-Tg mice did not present severe pathologies in VSMCs, indicating that VSMC loss in HGPS patients is not caused by a dysfunctional endothelium but may be an intrinsic defect of progerin-expressing VSMCs. The impaired, progerin-expressing endothelium, however, causes a strong profibrotic phenotype in Prog-Tg mice. To further assess the progerin-mediated fibrotic pathology we analyzed collagen expression patterns in cardiac tissue and ECs. Fibroblast-derived collagen 3 (Col3a1) (40) but not endothelium-derived collagen 4 (Col4a5) transcript levels were increased in hearts of Prog-Tg versus Wt littermates (Figure 3D). In ECs, Col1a1 and Col4a5 levels were unaltered and Col3a1 levels were even decreased, indicating that excessive collagen was not primarily derived from the endothelium. Thus, progerin-expressing ECs may mediate a profibrotic response in surrounding tissue. Collectively, transthoracic cardiac echocardiography, histological analyses, and assessment of collagen levels revealed LV hypertrophy and fibrosis of cardiac tissue in Prog-Tg mice, similar to the strong fibrotic phenotype in HGPS patients (4) and during vascular aging (14). These findings suggest that the profibrotic CVD pathology in HGPS may be mediated by progerin-expressing endothelium. Importantly, cardiac fibrosis was observed in Prog-Tg, but absent in LA-Tg mice, suggesting a progerin-specific pathology.

Figure 3 Cardiac fibrosis and adventitial thickening. (A) Representative cardiac cross sections stained with picrosirius red (left) and coronary artery sections stained with Masson’s trichrome (right) in Wt and Prog-Tg mice (representative of littermate pairs analyzed below). Scale bars: 50 μm (left panels) and 20 μm (right panels). Left ventricular myocardial interstitial fibrosis and perivascular fibrosis were evaluated (n = 8 Wt and Prog-Tg, n = 4 LA-Tg, age >27 weeks). Perivascular fibrosis ratio (PFR) expressed as the ratio of perivascular collagen area to vessel wall area (PFR, vessel wall) and perivascular collagen area to vessel lumen area (PFR, lumen) is shown. Kruskal-Wallis 1-way ANOVA, multiple comparisons versus Wt control group reveal *P < 0.05 or **P < 0.01 for Prog-Tg and not significant for LA-Tg mice (Dunn’s method). (B) Representative aorta sections stained with H&E, van Gieson, and von Kossa. Graph shows adventitia (a) to media (m) thickness ratio (n = 8 Wt, n = 3 LA-Tg, n = 5 Prog-Tg; age >30 weeks). Note, only mild elastic distortions and no calcification (von Kossa) in Prog-Tg aortas. One-way ANOVA, multiple comparisons versus Wt control group reveal **P < 0.01 for Prog-Tg and not significant for LA-Tg mice (Dunn’s method). (C) Representative immunofluorescence images of aortas stained with anti–smooth muscle actin (anti-SMA) and DAPI. Scale bars: 20 μm. Graphs show percentage of SMA-positive area or number of nuclei in adventitia or media (n = 4 per genotype; NS, not significant). Mann-Whitney U test. (A and C) Data presented as median (middle line) with boxes encompassing 25th to 75th percentile, and whiskers, minimum to maximum values. (D) Col3a1 (n = 5 littermate pairs) and Col4a5 (n = 6 littermate pairs) mRNA levels in heart tissue (age ~25 weeks), and Col1a1, Col3a1, and Col4a5 in ECs (n = 3, three independent experiments using ECs from 3 littermate pairs). Values were normalized to hypoxanthine phosphoribosyltransferase 1 (Hprt) and compared to Wt littermate (fold change). *P < 0.05 by paired (littermate tissues) and unpaired (cells) Student’s t test. NS, not significant. Data presented as mean ± SEM.

Downregulation of the antifibrotic eNOS pathway in Prog-Tg ECs. To obtain insight into potential mechanisms underlying how progerin expression in the endothelium contributes to the profibrotic phenotype, we analyzed endothelium-linked pro- and antifibrotic pathways, such as expression of antifibrotic Nos3 and profibrotic Icam1 and Icam2 genes that have been used as prognostic markers for EC dysfunction (21, 22). The antifibrotic effect of endothelium-specific eNOS is mediated through production and secretion of NO that exerts antifibrotic paracrine effects causing downregulation of collagen 3 in surrounding cells (41). Prog-Tg mice had significantly reduced levels of Nos3 transcript in both lung and heart tissue, and eNOS mRNA and protein levels were reduced in Prog-Tg ECs, although EC numbers were unaltered (as judged by endothelial marker Cdh5; Figure 4, A and B). Accordingly, the total NO metabolite level was significantly reduced in Prog-Tg versus Wt EC extracts (Figure 4C). To test whether reduced levels of eNOS and NO in Prog-Tg ECs affect endothelium-dependent vessel relaxation, we assessed vascular reactivity in isolated aortic segments following administration of endothelium-dependent NO-donor acetylcholine (Ach) or endothelium-independent NO-donor sodium nitroprusside (SNP). Arteries from Prog-Tg animals showed a trend toward delayed response to Ach at lower Ach concentration, but not to SNP, with slightly reduced pEC 50 values (Supplemental Figure 3), indicating a prolonged lag phase in endothelium-dependent vessel relaxation in Prog-Tg animals. Therefore, we concluded that the reduced eNOS and NO levels in Prog-Tg ECs may be one of the primary causes for the profibrotic response in surrounding tissue but may not be sufficient to significantly impair vascular reactivity. In addition, expression of proinflammatory markers Icam1 and Icam2 was not significantly increased in Prog-Tg animals (Supplemental Figure 2F).

Figure 4 Downregulation of antifibrotic eNOS. (A) Expression of Nos3 and Cdh5 mRNA in lung, heart, and ECs (n = 6, 5, and 4 littermate pairs, respectively; age ~25 weeks). Values were normalized to Hprt and compared to those from Wt littermate (fold change). *P < 0.05 by paired (littermate tissues) and unpaired (cells) Student’s t test. NS, not significant. (B) Quantitative immunoblot analysis of lysates from Wt and Prog-Tg ECs using eNOS antibodies (n = 6). **P < 0.01 by Mann-Whitney U test. Data presented as median (middle line) with boxes encompassing 25th to 75th percentile, and whiskers, minimum to maximum values. (C) Reduction in total nitric oxide in Prog-Tg and Wt cell extracts. Data are presented in micromolar values of total NOx (nitrite and nitrate) per 2 × 105 cells (n = 4 independent experiments). *P < 0.05 by unpaired Student’s t test. Data presented as mean ± SEM.

ECs in Prog-Tg mice show impaired flow-induced shear stress response and aberrant nucleocytoskeletal connections. Next, we investigated potential mechanisms leading to reduced eNOS levels and activation of profibrotic pathways in Prog-Tg mice. The endothelium of blood vessels is constantly exposed to blood flow–mediated shear stress, upon which the cells undergo a complex set of cytoskeletal rearrangements and activate antifibrotic, shear stress–responsive molecules such as eNOS (42). We investigated cell alignment in endothelial sheets of descending aorta by immunofluorescence analysis to test potential defects in shear stress response. Progerin-expressing ECs in endothelial sheets were frequently misaligned, as normally observed at curvatures and branches of vessels (43), in contrast to cells in Wt aortas that were well aligned in the direction of flow (Figure 5A, arrows). To quantify cell alignment we measured cell aspect ratios and the alignment angle, the angle between the major cell axis and the axis perpendicular to the flow direction (0°, no alignment; 90°, complete alignment) (44). Both, aspect ratios and alignment angles, were significantly lower in Prog-Tg versus Wt aortic sheets (Figure 5B), confirming misalignment of mutant cells. To test whether the misalignment of ECs in situ was caused by the inability of progerin-expressing cells to respond to flow, primary ECs were exposed to flow shear stress grown in flow channels. Whereas 3-hour flow shear stress exposure induced cell alignment with parallel bundling of actin stress fibers in Wt cells, this effect was much less evident in Prog-Tg cells, where merely cortical actin increased and nuclei failed to elongate (Figure 5C). A significantly higher proportion of Wt cells showed actin alignment (direction of actin stress fibers within 0°–30° to the cell long axis as described in ref. 45) compared with Prog-Tg cells after exposure to flow (Figure 5D). Similarly, cell aspect ratios significantly increased in Wt but not in Prog-Tg ECs after exposure to flow (Figure 5D), indicating a severe impairment in flow shear stress response of progerin-expressing ECs. As direct connections of the actin cytoskeleton to the nuclear envelope play a central role in force transmission upon shear stress (46), we tested the localization and expression levels of SUN1 and -2, members of the LINC complex. Immunofluorescence microscopy and fluorescence intensity measurements (Figure 6A), and immunoblotting (Figure 6B) revealed SUN1 upregulation and accumulation at the nuclear rim of Prog-Tg versus Wt ECs, as reported also in HGPS fibroblasts (47). Double immunofluorescence staining and quantification revealed that SUN1 protein levels directly correlated with progerin levels (Figure 6A). A similar accumulation was observed for SUN2 (Supplemental Figure 4). Emerin, a nuclear membrane protein involved in nucleocytoskeletal connections (48) and nuclear mechanoresponse (49), was mislocalized in conspicuous patches in Prog-Tg but not Wt ECs, while emerin protein levels were unaffected (Figure 6C). As emerin promotes actin polymerization (50, 51), we reasoned that changes in emerin may affect actin organization in Prog-Tg ECs. Immunofluorescence microscopy of phalloidin-stained cells revealed abundant actin stress fibers in Prog-Tg ECs with frequent actin “knots,” suggesting disturbances in actin connections (Figure 6D, arrow). We also found increased F-actin to G-actin ratios in Prog-Tg versus Wt cells as determined by fluorophore-labeled phalloidin and DNase I staining (Figure 6D). In addition, actin (Actb) transcript levels were increased in heart tissue as well as in isolated ECs of Prog-Tg animals (Figure 6D). Thus, progerin expression affects the expression and structural organization of actin and impairs nuclear envelope proteins involved in shear stress force transmission.

Figure 5 Impaired mechanical response in Prog-Tg mice. (A) En face view of the endothelial layer in the area of descending aorta isolated from Wt and Prog-Tg mice and stained with indicated antibodies and Hoechst (DNA) dye. Arrows indicate cells with high progerin levels showing misalignment within aortic sheet (images are representative of n = 4 Wt and Prog-Tg littermate pairs). Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Box plots showing cell aspect ratio and alignment angle (angle between cell major axis and line perpendicular to flow direction) analyzed in equivalent descending aorta regions of Wt and Prog-Tg littermate pairs (n > 400 cells per genotype). ***P < 0.001 by Mann-Whitney U test. (C) ECs cultured in flow channels before and after exposure to flow of medium (12 dyn/cm2) for 3 hours were processed for immunofluorescence microscopy using antibodies and DAPI dye as indicated (images are representative of n = 3 independent experiments). Arrow indicates flow direction. Scale bars: 10 μm. (D) Box plots showing cell aspect ratios analyzed in Wt and Prog-Tg ECs after 0-hour (0h) and 3-hour (3h) flow exposure (n > 150 cells per condition and per genotype). One-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test revealed **P < 0.01 (Wt 0h versus Wt 3h), ***P < 0.001 (Wt 3h versus Prog-Tg 3h), and not significant (NS, Prog-Tg 0h versus 3h and all other comparisons). Right panel, proportion of cells with aligned actin stress fibers in ECs after 3 hours of shear stress exposure. Stress fibers were considered aligned if their direction was parallel to or within 30° to the cell major axis, and misaligned if not (n = 4; >250 cells per genotype). ***P < 0.001 by Mann-Whitney U test. (B and D) Data presented as median (middle line) with boxes encompassing 25th to 75th percentile, and whiskers, minimum to maximum values.

Figure 6 Defective nucleocytoskeletal connections in Prog-Tg cells. (A) ECs from Wt and Prog-Tg mice were immunostained with progerin and SUN1 antibodies and DNA dye (DAPI). Arrowheads, cells with high progerin levels show stronger SUN1 staining (images are representative of n = 3 independent experiments). Scale bar: 10 μm. Box plots show the distribution of SUN1 mean fluorescence intensities in Prog-Tg versus Wt ECs (n = 100 cells per genotype). Data presented as median (middle line) with boxes encompassing 25th to 75th percentile, and whiskers, minimum to maximum values. *P < 0.05 by Mann-Whitney U test. Lower panel, mean progerin fluorescence intensities plotted over mean SUN1 fluorescence intensities in Prog-Tg cells. Arbitrary units (AU) of fluorescence, n = 101 cells. (B) Quantitative immunoblot analysis of Wt and Prog-Tg endothelial cell lysates (n = 6 for Wt and n = 3 for Prog-Tg independent experiments). **P < 0.01. (C) Projections of confocal Z stacks of Wt and Prog-Tg ECs stained for emerin. Scale bar: 10 μm. Right panel, immunoblot for emerin and tubulin (loading control, images representative of n = 3 independent experiments). (D) Wt and Prog-Tg ECs processed for immunofluorescence microscopy using Atto 488–labeled phalloidin and Texas Red–labeled DNase I, quantitatively evaluated to obtain the F-actin/G-actin ratio (n = 4 independent experiments). Arrow, actin “knots” in Prog-Tg cells. Scale bar: 10 μm. Lower right, expression levels of actin (Actb) in heart tissue (age ~24 weeks, n = 5 littermate pairs) and ECs (n = 4 independent experiments) from Prog-Tg and Wt littermates. Values were normalized to Hprt. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by paired (littermate tissue) and unpaired (cells) Student’s t test (B and D). Data presented as mean ± SEM.

Impaired MRTFA mechanosignaling leads to reduction of eNOS levels and activation of profibrotic pathways. Given the observed defects in shear stress mechanosensing in Prog-Tg ECs, we sought to identify affected mechanosensitive factors that mediate eNOS expression. The Nos3 promoter harbors a shear stress–responsive element regulated by mechanosensitive transcription factors such as NF-κB, KLF2, and MRTFA (42, 52). In view of the observed changes in actin and emerin in Prog-Tg cells and based on previous reports that MRTFA is regulated by F-actin/G-actin ratios in an emerin- and lamin A–dependent fashion (50), we tested MRTFA localization. MRTFA accumulated at the nuclear periphery of Prog-Tg cells, in contrast to the relatively even nuclear and cytosolic distribution in Wt cells (Figure 7A). Importantly, MRTFA accumulation at the nuclear periphery was not observed in LA-Tg ECs (Supplemental Figure 5). MRTFA redistribution was also found in situ in the endothelial lining of Prog-Tg aorta in comparison with the relatively uniform MRTFA distribution in Wt aorta (Figure 7B). MRTFA is a transcriptional coactivator promoting cardiac hypertrophy and fibrosis (52–54) and acts as a transcriptional suppressor of Nos3 (52, 55). To test whether reduced eNOS levels in Prog-Tg mice were caused by MRTFA deregulation, we applied MRTFA inhibitor CCG-203971 to Wt and Prog-Tg ECs for 24 hours. Administration of MRTFA inhibitor rescued eNOS mRNA levels in Prog-Tg ECs, while treatment with the vehicle control (DMSO) had no significant effect, indicating that MRTFA is involved in transcriptional repression of eNOS in Prog-Tg ECs (Figure 7C). To test if MRTFA downregulates eNOS expression directly by binding to the Nos3 promoter as previously shown in aortic ECs (56), we performed chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) using an MRTFA antibody and corresponding IgG control followed by quantitative PCR (qPCR) analyses. MRTFA binding to the Nos3 promoter was significantly increased in Prog-Tg versus Wt ECs, while MRTFA binding to a region in the Nos3 gene body was close to background levels (Figure 7D). Thus, MRTFA directly targets the Nos3 promoter, suppressing eNOS expression in Prog-Tg ECs. To test whether the deregulated MRTFA activity also mediates the paracrine profibrotic signaling of Prog-Tg ECs, we set up cocultures of ECs with fibroblasts. Primary Wt fibroblasts were cultured in the presence of either Wt or Prog-Tg ECs that were seeded on top in transwell inserts allowing no direct contact except through secretion of extrinsic factors. Profibrotic effects in fibroblasts were tested by assessing expression of SMA (Acta2) and collagen 1 (Col1) known to be associated with a myofibroblast switch (57). More than 3-fold higher levels of Acta2 transcripts were found in fibroblasts cocultured in the presence of Prog-Tg ECs compared with those cocultured with Wt ECs (Figure 7E). Importantly, the profibrotic effect of Prog-Tg ECs on fibroblasts was nearly completely abolished in the presence of MRTFA inhibitor (Figure 7E). A similar MRTFA-dependent increase was observed for Col1 expression, although it did not reach statistical significance (data not shown).

Figure 7 Impaired MRTFA signaling in Prog-Tg ECs affects eNOS and profibrotic signaling. (A) Immunofluorescence of Wt and Prog-Tg ECs using MRTFA antibody and DAPI (images are representative of n = 3 independent experiments). Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Representative confocal average intensity projections of Z stacks from mouse aorta of Wt and Prog-Tg animals stained with DAPI and MRTFA and progerin antibodies. EC nuclei (arrowheads) lie on internal elastic membrane that displays blue autofluorescence. Arrowheads, MRTFA-positive ECs. Note that MRTFA accumulates at the nuclear periphery of progerin-positive (white arrowheads) but not progerin-negative (yellow arrowheads) ECs (n = 3 Wt and Prog-Tg littermate pairs). Scale bar: 10 μm. (C) Nos3 mRNA in Wt and Prog-Tg ECs after 24-hour treatment with 15 μM CCG-203971 MRTFA inhibitor or DMSO vehicle control. Values are normalized to Hprt and Nos3/Hprt values in Prog-Tg cells are shown relative to values in Wt cells after MRTFA-inhibitor and control treatment. Nos3/Hprt levels in Wt cells were arbitrary and set to 1 in both control and CCG-203971 conditions (n = 5 independent experiments). Nos3/Hprt levels in Prog-Tg cells relative to Wt are not significantly different (NS) after drug treatment, in contrast to control conditions (P < 0.01). (D) Chromatin immunoprecipitation using anti-MRTFA or goat IgG control. Precipitated DNA was amplified by qPCR with primers spanning Nos3 promoter or gene body (n = 3 independent experiments). **P < 0.01 by unpaired Student’s t test (C and D). Data presented as mean ± SEM. (E) Acta2 levels normalized to Hprt in fibroblasts after 3 days of coculture with Wt and Prog-Tg ECs either left untreated (left) or treated with 25 μM MRTFA inhibitor CCG-203971 (right). Values were subtracted from those obtained in untreated or CCG-203971–treated fibroblast single cultures (n = 6 Wt, n = 8 Prog-Tg, and n = 3 inhibitor-treated Prog-Tg samples). *P < 0.05 by Mann-Whitney U test. Data presented as median (middle line) with boxes encompassing 25th to 75th percentile, and whiskers, minimum to maximum values.

Overall, our results show that progerin expression in ECs leads to defects in nucleocytoskeletal coupling, in flow stress response, and in MRTFA/eNOS signaling, which in turn induce profibrotic changes, cardiovascular stiffening, and cardiac hypertrophy.