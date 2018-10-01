Endothelial pyruvate kinase M2 maintains vascular integrity

As reported previously, most terminally differentiated mouse cell types express PKM1 (Figure 1B). Surprisingly, on the other hand, ECs isolated from tissues express predominantly PKM2 (Figure 1B), despite their quiescent state, with doubling times of weeks to months (13, 14). These ECs are rapidly isolated from mice by bead-based capture and undergo no culture in vitro; thus, they have not had time to change to a proliferative phenotype. Two different human-derived ECs, HUVECs and ECFCs (Figure 1, B and C), also express predominantly PKM2. PKM2 expression in cultured ECs is strong both in actively replicating and confluent contact-inhibited cells (Figure 1D), although interestingly the expression of PKM2 increases during the process of activation in response to a scratch wound in an EC monolayer (Figure 1D). In vivo, ECs of both large vessels and of the microvasculature express PKM2, as seen in heart and skeletal muscle (Figure 1E). These data demonstrate that in cell culture and in vivo, mice and humans, replicating and quiescent cells, and large and micro vasculature, PKM2 is the predominant PK isoform in ECs.

To investigate the role of PKM2 in ECs, we generated several siRNAs that target PKM2 specifically, while not targeting PKM1 (12) (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120912DS1). The different siRNAs achieved variable suppression of PKM2 mRNA and protein expression (Figure 2, A and B). PKM1 expression was mildly or not at all increased (Figure 2, A and B). Strikingly, suppression of PKM2 led to dose-dependent inhibition of cellular proliferation, in proportion to the extent of PKM2 suppression (Figure 2C). siRNA27, the most efficient at suppressing PKM2 (labeled siPKM2 from here on), led to complete growth arrest (Figure 2C) and a near-complete block of BrdU incorporation (Figure 2D), demonstrating a block of entry into S phase. Other duplex siRNAs, si87 and si155, had similar effects on BrdU incorporation (Supplemental Figure 1B). siPKM2 did not, however, promote cell death (Figure 2E), indicating a block specifically in cell proliferation. ECs have various unique properties germane to their ability to form new blood vessels, including a strong capacity for migration and spontaneous tube formation. Both these properties were profoundly suppressed by siPKM2 (and si87 and si155), as shown by transwell migration assay (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 1C), scratch closure assay (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 1D), and tube formation assay (Figure 2H and Supplemental Figure 1E). VEGF is known to affect all of these phenotypes, but VEGF did not affect PKM2 expression (Supplemental Figure 1F).

Figure 2 PKM2 is crucial for EC proliferation and migration in vitro. (A) Western blot analysis of PKM2 and PKM1 protein expression in HUVECs demonstrates that the siRNAs used in this study give PKM2-specific and efficient knockdown. qPCR analysis of PKM2 and PKM1 mRNA expression. Note that the y axis for PKM2 is a log scale (n = 3). (C) Growth curve of HUVECs with various siRNAs targeting PKM2. The efficiency of knockdown shown in B correlates with the effect on proliferation (n = 5). (D) Percentage of BrdU+ cells is reduced in siPKM2 ECs (n = 3). (E) Apoptotic cell death, assessed by Annexin V and PI staining, is not induced in siPKM2 ECs (n = 3). (F) Reduction in transwell migration of ECs by siPKM2. Cells that migrated across the transwell membrane were visualized by staining with phalloidin (red) and DAPI (blue) (n = 3). (G) Scratch closure was retarded in ECs with siPKM2 (n = 3). (H) Tube formation on Matrigel was impaired in ECs with siPKM2 (n = 3). Scale bars, 100 μm. All data are mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To test the role of PKM2 in EC biology in vivo, we generated mice that lack exon 10 of the PKM gene specifically in ECs (PKM2ΔEC mice), using mice bearing floxed alleles of PKM (15) and a transgene encoding for Cre recombinase driven by the inducible EC-specific VE-cadherin promoter (16), leading to efficient EC-specific deletion of PKM2 in vivo (Supplemental Figure 2A). Deletion of exon 10 led to alternative splicing and reciprocal expression of EC PKM containing exon 9 (i.e., PKM1, Supplemental Figure 2, B and C), as has been observed before (15). Analysis of retinal vasculature at P7 revealed marked reduction in vessel density and branch points in both angiogenic front and rear plexus in PKM2ΔEC mice compared with control mice, but no change in large vessels (Figure 3, A and B). EC proliferation was significantly blunted in PKM2ΔEC mice, as evidenced by pH3 staining (Figure 3C). Apoptotic cell death was not altered in PKM2ΔEC mice as analyzed by TUNEL staining (Figure 3D). Consistent with the impaired proliferation, vessel regression was induced in PKM2ΔEC mice, as evidenced by empty sleeves with IsoB4-negative and collagen IV–positive staining (Figure 3E). The number of tip cells in PKM2ΔEC mice was profoundly reduced (Figure 3F), consistent with the observed blunted migration in cell culture (Figure 2, F–H and Supplemental Figure 1, C–E). In addition, capillary sprouting from aortic rings derived from PKM2ΔEC mice was significantly impaired, compared with controls (Figure 3G). Despite these defects in developmental angiogenesis, PKM2ΔEC mice survive to adulthood and appeared grossly normal, though trending to be slightly smaller (Supplemental Figure 2D). In the adult, however, angiogenesis is also required for pathophysiological processes, such as recovery after wound infliction. Wound healing was dramatically slowed in PKM2ΔEC mice (Figure 3H). Together, these data demonstrate a profound defect in both developmental and pathophysiological angiogenesis in PKM2ΔEC mice.

Figure 3 PKM2 is crucial for angiogenesis in vivo. (A–F) Staining of WT versus PKM2ΔEC mouse retina at P7. (A) The entire retinal vasculature is visualized by IB4 staining. Scale bar, 1 mm. (B) Arterio-venous patterning is analyzed by IB4 and SMA staining. a, artery; v, vein. (C) The number of pH3+ ECs (white arrows) is analyzed by costaining of pH3 and CD31. (D) Apoptosis was analyzed by TUNEL staining. (E) Vascular regression is assessed by empty sleeves (blue arrows) with IB4-negative and collagen IV–positive staining. (F) Number of tip cells (red arrows) is visualized via IB4 staining. Quantifications are at bottom of figure. Scale bars, 50 μm (B–F). Data are mean ± SD of 4–8 different images per mouse (n = 8). **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (G) Capillary sprouting of aortic explants from WT versus PKM2ΔEC mouse. At day 3 of aortic ring explant incubation, each explant was photographed and the area of capillary outgrowth was quantified using Image J. Scale bar, 1 mm. Data are mean ± SD; n = 6 segments per aorta from 3 mice each group. **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (H) Wound healing assay in WT versus PKM2ΔEC mouse. Two wounds (5 mm) were made on the back of each mouse by using biopsy punch and wound size was monitored every 2–3 days for a week. Data are mean ± SD (n = 5). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To investigate mechanisms by which PKM2 controls EC growth and function, we first turned to the role of PKM2 in glycolysis. PKM2 catalyzes 1 of 3 rate-limiting reactions of glycolysis. Consistent with this, siPKM2 significantly suppressed glycolytic flux in ECs, as revealed by reduced extracellular acidification (Figure 4A) and dramatic accumulation of intermediates upstream of PK (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). PKM2 is thus crucial for glycolysis in ECs. PKM1, though mildly induced (Figure 2, A and B), is insufficient to compensate the cellular PK activity (Figure 4C). In addition to being secreted as lactate, the pyruvate generated by PK can also enter the tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle in mitochondria via pyruvate dehydrogenase (PDH). 13C labeling of TCA intermediates in the presence of [U-13C] glucose was profoundly suppressed by siPKM2 (Figure 4D), indicating reduced relative flux through PDH. In addition, glucose-derived anaplerosis of TCA via pyruvate carboxylase (PC), as reflected in M+5 13C labeling of citrate, was entirely blocked by siPKM2 (Figure 4E). Consistent with these findings, the levels of nearly all TCA intermediates were reduced in siPKM2 cells (Figure 4F), and the oxygen respiration capacity of the cells was concomitantly greatly suppressed (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 3E). Together, these data indicate that PKM2 in ECs controls flux of carbons through glycolysis and into the TCA cycle. Despite these changes, however, siPKM2 cells were not energetically depleted, as shown by ATP/ADP ratio, energy charge, NADH/NAD+ ratio, and mitochondrial membrane potential (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D).

Figure 4 Glycolysis is impaired in PKM2 knockdown ECs. (A) Extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) of HUVECs with si-control/scrambled RNA (siC) versus siPKM2 in the absence and presence of oligomycin (Oligo) demonstrating basal and maximal glycolytic rate, respectively (n = 8). (B) Relative abundance of glycolysis intermediates in HUVECs with siC versus siPKM2 were quantified by mass spectrometry after 24 hours of incubation (n = 3). (C) Pyruvate kinase activity of HUVECs with siC versus siPKM2 (n = 6). (D) PDH activity estimated by incorporation of [U-13C] glucose–derived carbons into M+2 citrate, αKG, and aspartate in HUVECs with siC versus siPKM2 (n = 3). (E) Pyruvate carboxylase (PC) activity estimated by incorporation of [U-13C] glucose–derived carbons into M+5 citrate (n = 3). (F) Relative abundance of TCA cycle intermediates in HUVECs with siC versus siPKM2 were quantified by mass spectrometry after 24 hours of incubation (n = 3). (G) Oxygen consumption rate (OCR) of HUVECs with siC versus siPKM2 was measured by Seahorse (n = 8). All data are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

In tumor cells and in mouse embryo fibroblasts (MEFs), the growth arrest caused by PKM2 suppression is in part mediated by the reciprocal induction of PKM1, and is rescued by cosuppression of PKM1 (10). In contrast, in ECs, cosuppression of PKM1 with siRNA targeting both isoforms (siPKM, Supplemental Figure 3F) failed to rescue proliferation (Supplemental Figure 3G). siPKM led to metabolic effects identical to siPKM2, including reduced cellular PK activity (Supplemental Figure 3H), accumulation of upstream glycolytic metabolites (Supplemental Figure 3, I and J), reduced relative PDH and PC flux (Supplemental Figure 3, K and L), and lower abundance of TCA intermediates (Supplemental Figure 3M), consistent with the dominant role of PKM2 in these cells. These data suggested that loss of glycolytic flux in siPKM2 and siPKM cells may be driving the observed growth arrest. To test this notion, we overexpressed PKM1 in siPKM, siPKM2, or WT nontransfected cells, yielding a marked increase in cellular PK activity even above that achieved with PKM2 overexpression (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B), consistent with the known higher PK activity of PKM1 compared with PKM2 (17, 18). Elevated PK activity, however, failed to rescue proliferation of siPKM2 or siPKM ECs (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Interestingly, activation of PK activity with TEPP-46, a PKM2 activator, increased cellular PK activity (8) but completely suppressed proliferation, even in the absence of siPKM (Figure 5C). Together, these data demonstrate that rescuing cellular PK activity is insufficient for rescue of proliferation. To test if PK activity is necessary for rescue of proliferation, we next overexpressed a PKM2 mutant (K270M) that lacks PK activity (19), leading in a dominant-negative fashion to complete inhibition of measurable PK activity in the cells (Figure 5D). Consistent with the lack of PK activity, PKM2 K270M did not rescue the elevated ECAR, reduced OCR, and blunted glycolytic flux seen in siPKM2 cells (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Expression of PKM2 K270M, however, completely rescued cellular proliferation (Figure 5E, and Supplemental Figure 4E). Together, these data surprisingly clearly dissociate PKM2 PK enzymatic activity from its ability to promote EC proliferation.

Figure 5 Pyruvate kinase activity of PKM2 is dispensable for EC proliferation. (A) Western blot and pyruvate kinase activity analysis of empty vector (E), PKM1 (1), or PKM2 (2) overexpression in the presence of siPKM in HUVECs (n = 3). (B) Growth curve demonstrating complete or no rescue of proliferation with PKM2 or PKM1 overexpression, respectively, in the presence of siPKM (n = 4). (C) Pyruvate kinase activity assay and growth curve in the presence or absence of 10 μM PKM2 activator (TEPP-46) (n = 4). (D) Western blot and pyruvate kinase activity analysis of empty vector (E), PKM2 WT (2), or PKM2 PEP binding mutant (K270M) overexpression in the presence of siPKM in HUVECs (n = 3). (E) Growth curve demonstrating complete rescue of proliferation with PKM2 PEP binding mutant (K270M) overexpression (n = 4). All data are mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Others have shown that thymine supplementation can rescue proliferation in MEFs lacking PKM2 (10). Consistent with this idea, we find that siPKM2 and siPKM cells accumulate in S-phase, compared with controls (Figure 6A). And indeed, supplementation with thymine partially rescued EC proliferation (Figure 6B). However, the rescue of proliferation was only partial, began only at day 4 of culture, and was quite slow compared with rescue with PKM2 (Figure 5B, Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 4A). Moreover, after thymine supplementation, siPKM cells accumulated in both G1 and G2 (Figure 6B). These data indicated to us that multiple blocks in the cell cycle must be elicited in ECs by the absence of PKM2.

Figure 6 PKM2 suppresses p53-mediated growth arrest. (A) Flow cytometry analysis of cell cycle with propidium iodide (PI) staining in siCTL, siPKM2, and siPKM2 with 500 μM thymine (Th) supplementation (n = 3). (B) Growth curve demonstrating mild rescue of siPKM2 HUVECs by thymine supplementation. Cell cycle analysis with PI staining shows block at both G0/G1 and G2/M phases by thymine supplementation in HUVECs with siPKM2 (n = 3). (C) qPCR analysis of mRNA expression in HUVECs with siC versus siPKM2 (n = 3). (D) qPCR analysis of mRNA expression and Western blot analysis of protein expression with double knockdown of p53 or p21 in the presence of siPKM2 (n = 3). (E) Growth curve demonstrating proliferation rescue of siPKM2 HUVECs with double knockdown of p53. Western blot analysis of cyclin proteins (CCNE1, late G1 phase; CCNB1, M phase; and CCND1, early G1 phase) (n = 4). (F) Growth curve demonstrating proliferation rescue of siPKM2 HUVECs with double knockdown of p21, downstream of p53 (n = 4). (G) qPCR analysis of mRNA expression at indicated density (15% to 100%) of HUVECs. D1 and D3 indicate day 1 and day 3 after reaching 100% confluency, respectively (n = 3). All data are mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To identify which pathways PKM2 targets to promote proliferation in ECs, we performed a genome-wide CRISPR/Cas9-based loss-of-function proliferation rescue screen in siPKM2 cells (Supplemental Figure 5A). The tumor suppressor p53 gene scored among the top 1% of hits among the over 20,000 genes tested (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). p53 is known to block cell cycle progression at multiple points, including S-phase, G1/S, and G2/M (20), mimicking the multiple blocks in cell cycle that we observed in the absence of PKM2 (Figure 6B). We therefore tested the role of p53 in siPKM2-induced growth arrest. Treating ECs with siPKM2 robustly induced the expression of p53 and its downstream target p21 (CDKN1A), known to mediate p53-induced growth arrest (Figure 6C), whereas loss of only PKM1 did not alter p53 expression (Supplemental Figure 5C) (21). Suppression of p53 with siRNA completely rescued the siPKM2-induced growth arrest (Figure 6, D and E), consistent with the result from CRISPR screen (Supplemental Figure 5B). Suppression of p21 also rescued proliferation (Figure 6, D and F). Both approaches rescued proliferation much more robustly than did thymine supplementation (Figure 6B). Consistent with the rescue of proliferation, sip53 rescued the loss of cyclin B and D in siPKM2 cells, indicators of passage through S-phase and M-phase respectively, and rescued the accumulation of cyclin E, an indicator of G1/S arrest (22) (Figure 6E). Similar findings were noted in ECs isolated from the lungs of WT versus PKM2ΔEC mice, including elevated expression of p53 and p21 and reduced expression of cyclin B (Supplemental Figure 5D). Suppression of p53 also rescued the impaired migration of siPKM2 ECs in the scratch closure assay (Supplemental Figure 5E). In addition, while PKM2 expression fell as cells became confluent and contact-inhibited, consistent with the data shown in Figure 1D, a concomitant reciprocal induction of p53 and expression was seen (Figure 6G). Together, these data demonstrate that PKM2 in proliferating ECs suppresses p53 expression and function in order to prevent p53-induced growth arrests at multiple points in the cell cycle.

These observations led us to investigate the role of PKM2 in confluent contact-inhibited ECs. Unlike most cancer cells, ECs arrest proliferation when reaching confluence in a monolayer. This process is accompanied by solidification of cell-cell contacts into adherent and tight junctions, a process required for ECs to transition to their key in vivo role of maintaining a barrier between the plasma and the surrounding parenchyma. Despite the reduced levels of PKM2 in contact-inhibited ECs, further suppression of PKM2 with siRNA greatly interfered with the process of cell-cell contact solidification, as reflected in the inability to achieve continuous cell-cell contact and the persistence of cytoplasmic membranes not physically connected to adjoining cells (Figure 7A). Consistent with these effects, the trans-endothelial electrical resistance (TEER) across a monolayer of ECs, a measure of its barrier function (23), was greatly reduced by siPKM2 (Figure 7B). In vivo, barrier function can be measured by the extent of extravasation of cytoplasmic dye after a stimulus, such as subcutaneous injection of VEGF (24). In PKM2ΔEC mice, this response was markedly exaggerated (Figure 7C), demonstrating that PKM2 is required for maintaining barrier function in vivo. In addition, PKM2ΔEC mice demonstrated increased basal pulmonary microvasculature permeability (Supplemental Figure 6).

Figure 7 PKM2 is required for vascular barrier function in confluent contact-inhibited ECs. (A) Disrupted formation of VE-cadherin (VE-Cad) adherent junction with siPKM2. Two days after siRNA transfection, HUVECs were trypsinized and same number of cells was reseeded and allowed to form junctions. At 24 hours after reseeding, cells were immunostained with VE-Cad (red), phalloidin (green), and DAPI (blue). Confocal analysis demonstrates continuous VE-Cad distribution around the entire periphery of the cells with siCTL whereas siPKM2 cells show discontinuous and unstable junctions with intercellular gaps (white arrows). Quantification of cell membrane (%) attached to adjacent cells in siCTL versus siPKM2 HUVECs. siPKM2 cells have less attachment to adjacent cells compared with siCTL (n = 6). Scale bar, 10 μm. (B) Changes in trans-endothelial electrical resistance (TEER) was measured in siCTL versus siPKM2 HUVECs on an electric cell-substrate impedance sensor (ECIS) in 8W1E+ plate at 4,000 Hz (n = 8). (C) Acute vascular hyperpermeability was assessed in WT versus PKM2ΔEC mouse via miles assay. Mice were injected intravenously with Evans Blue dye and were subsequently injected intradermally with PBS and VEGF (100 ng). Representative skin images in response to PBS or VEGF intradermal injections. Scale bar, 50 mm. Quantification of extracted Evans Blue dye normalized to tissue weight (μg of Evans Blue dye / g of tissue; n = 15 each group). All data are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To test whether siPKM2-induced vascular leak is due to the loss of PK activity, we overexpressed either empty, PKM1, PKM2, or mutant PKM2 (K270M) in siPKM ECs. We found that PKM1 failed to rescue the loss of TEER seen in siPKM2, while PKM2 did rescue. Strikingly, the PK-dead PKM2 K270M mutant also completely rescued TEER (Figure 8A). Thus, as with the effect of PKM2 on proliferation, the maintenance of barrier function by PKM2 is independent of its activity as a pyruvate kinase. In fact, activation of PK activity with TEPP-46, which promotes the tetrameric form of PKM2, impaired TEER even in the absence of siPKM (Figure 8B), suggesting that the dimeric form of PKM2 is the active form in this context. Together these data demonstrate that rescuing cellular PK activity is neither sufficient nor necessary for the rescue of vascular leak in siPKM2 cells.

Figure 8 PKM2 promotes vascular barrier function by suppressing NF-kB and ANGPT2 expression independently of PK activity. (A) TEER demonstrating no rescue of vascular leak with PKM1 overexpression and complete rescue of vascular leak with PKM2 K270M in the presence of siPKM. TEER assay was performed 2 days after siPKM transfection (n = 8). (B) TEER demonstrating impaired barrier function in the presence of 10 μM TEPP-46. TEER assay was performed immediately after treating TEPP-46 to WT HUVECs in suspension (n = 4). (C) qPCR analysis of Angpt2 mRNA expression with knockdown of PKM2 for indicated amount of time (n = 3). (D) TEER demonstrating fully rescued vascular leak by double knockdown of Angpt2 and PKM2 (n = 4). (E) qPCR analysis of mRNA expression on NF-kB transcription factors with PKM2 knockdown for indicated amount of time (n = 3). (F) qPCR analysis demonstrating normalized Angpt2 expression by double knockdown of RELB and PKM2 (n = 4). (G) TEER demonstrating fully rescued vascular leak by double knockdown of RELB (n = 4). (H) Disrupted formation of VE-cadherin (VE-Cad) adherent junction with siPKM2 is fully rescued by double knockdown of either ANGPT2 or RELB. VE-Cad (red), phalloidin (green), and DAPI (blue). White arrows indicate intercellular gaps. Percentage (%) of cell membrane attached to adjacent cells are quantified and compared with siCTL (n = 6). Scale bar, 10 μm. All data are mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Angiopoietin 2 (ANGPT2) is a well-established promoter of vascular leak, and is induced in high vascular permeability states such as sepsis (25). We found that knockdown of PKM2 in confluent ECs significantly induced ANGPT2 expression (Figure 8C). Strikingly, cosuppression of ANGPT2 by siRNA in siPKM2 cells completely rescued the increase in vascular leak, measured by TEER (Figure 8D). We conclude that PKM2 suppresses vascular leak via suppression of ANGPT2. The expression of ANGPT2 is regulated in part by the inflammatory response, including the transcription factor complex NF-kB. We found that PKM2 knockdown elevates gene expression and nuclear localization of NF-kB subunits RELA, RELB, and p50 in ECs (Figure 8E and Supplemental Figure 7A) independently of ROS production (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). As a consequence, canonical NF-kB target genes were upregulated in siPKM2 ECs (Supplemental Figure 7D). Knockdown of RELB completely blocked the induction of ANGPT2 (Figure 8F) and fully rescued the impaired TEER in siPKM2 cells (Figure 8G). Furthermore, knockdown of either ANGPT2 or RELB fully rescued the impaired formation of adherent junction in siPKM2 cells (Figure 8H). Together, these data demonstrate that in quiescent contact-inhibited cells PKM2 is critical to achieve complete barrier function in cell culture and in vivo, and does so via suppressing the NF-kB–mediated induction of ANGPT2, a potent inducer of vascular leak.

Interestingly, the regulation of proliferation and barrier function by PKM2 in ECs appear mechanistically distinct. Knockdown of RELB or ANGPT2 failed to rescue the impaired proliferation of siPKM2 ECs (Supplemental Figure 7E), despite rescuing the impaired barrier function in siPKM2 confluent ECs (Figure 8, D, G, and H). Conversely, knockdown of p53 failed to rescue the impaired TEER in confluent siPKM2 ECs (Supplemental Figure 7F), despite rescuing the impaired proliferation of siPKM2 ECs (Figure 6E).

Failure to maintain a tight barrier in the vasculature can lead to exaggerated pathology in settings where barrier function is challenged, such as sepsis. To test the contribution of PKM2 to barrier function in pathological states, we subjected PKM2ΔEC mice to a cecal ligation and puncture (CLP), a widely used model of experimental sepsis. Even in the absence of the challenge, PKM2ΔEC mice showed defective vascular permeability, as seen by increased pulmonary edema, and this defect was markedly pronounced by CLP (Figure 9A). Similarly, even in the absence of CLP, inappropriate intravasation of gut organisms could be seen in PKM2ΔEC mice, and this bacteremia was markedly worsened after CLP (Figure 9B). As a consequence, PKM2ΔEC mice had markedly accelerated mortality compared with littermate controls (Figure 9C). Consistent with the mechanism elucidated in vitro, we found upregulated inflammatory responses in the PKM2ΔEC mice, including marked induction of NF-kB expression (Figure 9D), excess macrophage infiltration into lungs, visualized by F4/80 staining (Figure 9E), and increase of ANGPT2 in the plasma of PKM2ΔEC mice (Figure 9F). Treating animals with ANGPT2-neutralizing antibodies (ABTAA) (26) rescued the mortality (Figure 9G) and bacteremia (Figure 9H) seen in PKM2ΔEC mice after CLP. We conclude from these data that the ANGPT2-mediated instability of barrier function in PKM2ΔEC mice leads to a striking propensity to succumb from a septic insult.