HIV-1 proviral landscapes distinguish posttreatment controllers from noncontrollers

Overview of study population and proviral sequencing. Ten PTCs were identified from prior ACTG ATI trials, including 4 PTCs who initiated ART during early HIV infection and 6 who initiated ART during chronic HIV infection (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120549DS1). The median duration of documented viral control was 63 weeks for the PTCs. To exclude continued ART use as the cause of HIV control, all PTCs underwent drug-level testing and no antiretroviral drugs were detectable during the treatment interruption. These 10 PTCs were compared with 16 NCs from the same studies and were well matched in their demographic characteristics (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 1). Nine individuals (4 PTCs and 5 NCs) were treated during early infection as part of ACTG trial 371 (11), in which participants were treated with at least 52 weeks of ART prior to undergoing an ATI. The remaining individuals were treated during chronic infection. A median of 7.4 million peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) were sampled from each participant from the pretreatment interruption time point, and 1,124 proviral genomes were obtained with a median of 48 proviral genomes per participant (Q1, Q3: 17, 58). In addition, we amplified 326 near-full-length proviral sequences from 7 PTCs at a posttreatment interruption time point. All proviral sequences were categorized as either intact or defective. The defects included internal inversions, hypermutations, deletions, premature stop codons, and defects in the packaging signal (psi) (Figure 1). For each participant, “genomes per million PBMCs” were calculated for total proviral genomes and for each proviral species.

Figure 1 Composition of the proviral landscape pretreatment interruption. (A and B) For each participant, the amplified proviral sequences are graphed by amplicon size and type of defect and labeled accordingly for PTCs (A) and NCs (B). There are 303 proviral genomes shown for PTCs and 821 shown for NCs. The number of sequences obtained from each participant is shown in parenthesis at the top of the graph. PSI, packaging signal.

Table 1 Demographic characteristics of PTCs and NCs

In total, our data set was comprised of 137 intact and 1,313 defective proviral genomes. Prior to the treatment interruption, defective proviral genomes constituted the vast majority of the HIV reservoir (median 97% of the total proviral genomes), although substantial variation among individuals was observed (Q1, Q3: 87%, 99%) as demonstrated with 4 representative study participants (Figure 2A). To ensure that there was no cross-contamination between participant samples, we generated a neighbor joining tree including all the intact sequences obtained for the study and confirmed that all single-genome sequences clustered appropriately (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Near-full-length, single-template HIV-1 DNA amplicons. (A) Virograms reflecting the diversity of HIV DNA PCR products amplified from 4 representative participants (2 PTCs and 2 NCs, all treated during chronic infection). Numbers in parentheses indicate absolute frequency of analyzed sequences in each participant. (B) Combined neighbor-joining phylogenetic tree for all 137 intact proviral sequences showing no evidence of cross-participant sequence contamination, with HXB2 as an outgroup. Participants with more than 1 intact near-full-length proviral sequence are colored and those with only 1 identified intact sequence are depicted in black. The IDs of each participant are shown to the right of the tree. Asterisks denote clonal sequences detected more than once. PTC, posttreatment controllers; NC, posttreatment noncontrollers; PSI, packaging signal.

Distinct proviral landscapes in PTCs and NCs. Until now, the intact proviral reservoir has not been described in PTCs. We hypothesized that a smaller intact proviral reservoir size before treatment interruption may be a determinant of posttreatment control. Our results showed that prior to treatment interruption, PTCs had approximately 7-fold lower levels of intact proviral genomes than NCs (IPGs, PTCs vs. NCs: median 0.04 vs. 0.28 copies/106 PBMCs, P < 0.05, Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 2). These intact proviral sequences likely represent the replication-competent reservoir, as we detected exact matches with plasma-derived sequences for a subset of participants (Supplemental Figure 3). We observed lower percentages of intact proviruses in the PTCs compared with NCs, although this difference did not reach statistical significance (median 1.4% vs. 4.1%, P = 0.4, Figure 3B). Of note, there was a wide variation in the relative proportion of intact proviral genomes, including 8 participants whose viral reservoir contained more than 10% intact proviral genomes and 4 individuals with more than 20% intact proviral genomes.

Figure 3 Comparison of reservoir measures between PTCs and NCs. (A) Copy numbers and (B) percentages of intact proviral genomes within total reservoir are compared between both groups. (C) Copy numbers of total proviral genomes per million PBMCs are compared between groups. (D) Copy numbers and (E) percentages of defective proviral genomes are depicted for each group. (F) Copy numbers and (G) percentages of hypermutated proviral genomes are depicted for each group. The size of each data point corresponds to total number of sequences amplified per participant as indicated in the legend in A–G. (H) A comparison between PTCs and NCs in the hypermutation rate ratio, calculated as the ratio of the number of match sites out of potential sites to the number of control sites out of potential sites. (I) Pie charts reflecting the median relative contribution of each proviral species for all participants, normalized to 100%. Numbers in parentheses indicate absolute frequency of analyzed sequences in each group. (J–L) Longitudinal analysis of intact (J), total (K), and defective (L) proviral genome copy numbers from the pre- and post-ATI time points for 7 PTCs. Each PTC is shown in a different color. Significance was calculated using a Wilcoxon rank-sum test: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. NCs are depicted in blue and PTCs in red. PTC, posttreatment controllers; NC, posttreatment noncontrollers; PSI, packaging signal; PSC, premature stop codon.

Interestingly, levels of total proviral genomes (TPGs) were 7-fold lower in PTCs (median 1.6 vs. 11.1 copies/106 PBMCs, P < 0.001, Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 2) and were predominantly driven by levels of defective proviral genomes (DPGs, median 1.5 vs. 10.8 copies/106 PBMCs, P < 0.001, Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 2). There were no significant differences in the percentages of defective proviruses between PTCs and NCs (median 98.6% vs. 95.9%, Figure 3E). Among the readouts examined (IPGs, TPGs, and DPGs), levels of TPGs were the best reservoir marker to differentiate between PTCs and NCs, as 81% of NCs versus 0% of PTCs had TPGs greater than 4 copies/106 PBMCs. No significant correlations between either pre-ATI CD4+ count or duration of ART treatment and any of the reservoir size measurements were detected. As a sensitivity analysis, we also calculated reservoir size per million CD4+ T cells, instead of PBMCs, and observed similar findings.

Next, we assessed whether certain types of defective proviruses were overrepresented in PTCs, as they can inform potential mechanisms underlying HIV control. Within the DPGs, PTCs had fewer proviral sequences with large deletions (median 1.1 vs. 10.5 copies/106 PBMCs, P < 0.001) and fewer hypermutated proviral genomes (HPGs, median 0.2 vs. 1.2 copies/106 PBMCs, P < 0.01, Figure 3F). However, the percentages of proviral sequences with large deletions or hypermutated proviral sequences were not significantly different between PTCs and NCs (Figure 3G). Furthermore, there was no difference between PTCs and NCs in the extent of apolipoprotein B mRNA editing enzyme catalytic polypeptide-like (APOBEC)-induced hypermutations relative to control (non-APOBEC) mutations (Figure 3H). The median proportions of each proviral species in the PTCs and NCs are shown in Figure 3I. In addition, we were interested in exploring whether treatment during early versus chronic infection changed the proportion of the different subsets of proviruses. In comparing the early and chronic-treated participants, chronic-treated NCs had higher levels of TPGs (median 15.7 vs. 2.6 copies/106 PBMCs, P < 0.05) and DPGs (median 13.3 vs. 2.5 copies/106 PBMCs, P < 0.05) compared with early treated NCs, but there were no significant differences in percentages of any proviral subset or in the copy numbers of IPGs or HPGs (Supplemental Figure 4).

To confirm that the proviral sequences we characterized as intact were replication competent, we isolated CD4+ T cells from 2 study participants, 1A8 (PTC) and 1C114 (NC), for whom large numbers of PBMCs were available. The cells were activated and cocultured with MOLT-4 cells in a viral outgrowth assay using a Transwell system. MOLT-4 cells from wells where virus was detected in the supernatant were subjected to near-full-length proviral amplification. Sequences obtained for each participant, 1A8 and 1C114, were nearly identical to the intact provirus, differing by only 4 and 5 nucleotides out of 9,020 nucleotides, respectively. These few nucleotide differences likely represent the expected variation arising during the 3-week culture period used to obtain each isolate (12, 13) and translated to 1 amino acid change in env for 1A8 and 2 changes in env for 1C114. Thus, we wanted to confirm that our bioinformatic calls of intact env in these proviral sequences reflect true functionality. So we separately tested the functionality of env of 4 different intact proviruses, including 1A8 and 1C114, by cotransfecting env PCR fragments with a Δenv-NL4-3 plasmid and determined the infectivity of the produced virus in a TZM-bl assay. Supplemental Figure 5 shows the infectivity titer for 4 recombinant viral constructs harboring intact proviral env from these participants, indicating that they are functional.

Stability of the intact HIV reservoir after treatment interruption in PTCs. Upon treatment interruption, levels of HIV DNA increase dramatically in most patients with HIV (14). We wanted to investigate whether this also occurred in PTCs after ATI, especially within the intact proviral reservoir. Levels of IPGs, TPGs, and DPGs were assayed for 7 PTCs with available samples at a late time point, a median of 71 weeks after treatment interruption. Unlike previously reported NCs (14), we detected no consistent increases in levels of IPGs, TPGs, and DPGs between the pre- and posttreatment interruption time points (Figure 3, J–L). The median ratio of pre/posttreatment interruption genomes per million PBMCs was 0.9 for IPGs, 1.3 for TPGs, and 1.4 for DPGs. No new HIV drug resistance mutations were detected in any of these individuals after treatment interruption compared with the preinterruption time point (15, 16).

No differences between PTCs and NCs in the clonal expansion of cells harboring intact proviral sequences. As illustrated in Figure 2B, our data set included several participants with a significant number of identical intact proviral sequences and likely represent clonally expanded sequences. Thus, we assessed whether the smaller intact proviral reservoir detected in PTCs is caused by differential rates of clonal expansion. To investigate this, we assessed the percentage of identical proviral sequences detected more than once and found no significant differences between PTCs and NCs in the proportion of clonally expanded proviral genomes. This was true regardless of whether the clonally expanded populations harbored intact (PTCs vs. NCs: median 0% in both cases) or defective proviral sequences (median 14% vs. 17%, Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 6). Likewise, the absolute number of IPGs detected more than once was not significantly different between PTCs versus NCs, although PTCs did have a smaller number of DPGs detected more than once (median 0.2 vs. 2.7 copies/106 PBMCs, P < 0.01, Figure 4B). A sensitivity analysis of only participants who initiated ART during chronic infection yielded similar results. Of note, there were 4 participants who harbored a high percentage of clonal intact proviruses, 3 of whom initiated ART during chronic infection (31% for patient 1C16, 26% for patient 1C104, and 9% for patient 1C116, Figure 4C) and 1 treated during early infection (21% for patient 1A5). These intact sequences could be grouped into a few clusters of identical sequences with the largest 2 clusters comprising at least 50% of all expanded intact sequences. Integration site analysis for these 4 participants support the near-full-length proviral sequencing results, showing that clonality estimates calculated by identical near-full-length proviral genomes were similar to those calculated from integration site analysis (Figure 4D). The frequency of clonally expanded sequences determined by near-full-length sequencing was on average 75% (Q1, Q3: 61%, 82%) of the frequency determined by integration site analysis. Supplemental Table 2 contains a list of all integration sites obtained from these participants.

Figure 4 Contribution of clonal sequences to the proviral reservoir. (A) No difference between PTCs and NCs in percentages of either intact or defective proviral genome copies detected more than once. (B) PTCs have lower numbers of defective proviruses detected more than once, but no difference in intact copy numbers. Significance was calculated using a Wilcoxon rank-sum test, **P < 0.01. (C) Analysis of 4 participants who harbored a high percentage of intact proviruses detected more than once. Different stripe patterns depict different clones. Total number of amplicons is shown above each bar. (D) Integration site analysis of the same 4 participants in C. Different stripe patterns depict different clones. Total number of integration sites is shown above each bar. PTC, posttreatment controllers; NC, posttreatment noncontrollers.

A possible driver of clonally expanded cells harboring intact proviruses could be T cell activation, given that it precipitates cellular proliferation and clonal expansion. However, we observed no significant correlation between percentages of HLA-DR+ CD38+ CD4+ or CD8+ T cells and either the proportion or absolute numbers of clonally expanded IPGs and DPGs.

HLA typing and HLA-associated escape polymorphisms. In order to examine the role of protective HLA alleles in posttreatment control, we analyzed available HLA typing for 6 of the PTCs and 11 of the NCs treated during chronic infection. Overall, protective HLA alleles were rare and found in only 1 participant of each group. We next surveyed for evidence of immune pressure on the proviral reservoir by examining inferred HLA-associated escape mutations within gag, pol, and nef in the context of each participant’s HLA class I profile (17). Inferred escape mutations matching the participants’ HLA allele(s) were present at a median of 25% of possible amino acid sites in gag, 17.4% in pol, and 25.8% in nef across all participants (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). There were no significant differences between PTCs and NCs in the extent of mutations detected (Supplemental Figure 7, D–F). We also analyzed the proportion of inferred HLA escape mutations after treatment interruption in 4 PTCs and observed a modest increase in the percentage of HLA escape sites for at least 1 gene in 3 of the 4 individuals (Supplemental Figure 7, G–I). Trends in the longitudinal changes of the percentage of HLA escape sites for the intact proviruses were generally mirrored for the defective proviruses.

Defective proviral genome copies are associated with levels of CA-RNA and timing to viral rebound. Levels of intracellular HIV RNA expression have been shown to predict the timing of viral rebound after treatment interruption (1, 18). Thus, we assessed whether levels of intact provirus correlated with both levels of CA-RNA, as well as timing to viral rebound. Contrary to our expectations, the number of preinterruption IPGs was not significantly associated with unspliced CA-RNA levels as quantified by qPCR. However, the number of TPGs and DPGs were associated with levels of CA-RNA (r = 0.50, P < 0.05, Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 8A). In addition, the number of TPGs and DPGs, but not IPGs, predicted the timing of subsequent viral rebound after ATI (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 8B). Individuals with late viral rebound (≥ 400 HIV-1 RNA copies/ml) were found to have the lowest TPG and DPG numbers (viral rebound >16 weeks vs. 4–16 weeks vs. <4 weeks = median DPGs 1.5 vs. 9.1 vs. 13.0 copies/106 PBMCs, respectively). There was no association among the levels of any specific type of defective sequences and either levels of CA-RNA or timing to viral rebound.

Figure 5 Relationship between defective proviral genome copy numbers and viral as well as immune markers. (A) Correlation between levels of cell-associated HIV RNA and copy numbers of defective proviral genomes. (B) Individuals with delayed viral rebound had lower levels of defective proviral genomes. Significance was calculated using a Wilcoxon rank-sum test: *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001. (C) Correlation between percentage of CD38+ NK cells and copy numbers of defective proviral genomes. (D) Correlation between percentage of HIV-specific CD107+ CD8 T cells and copy numbers of defective proviral genomes. (E) Correlation between percentage of HIV-specific IFN-γ+ CD4 T cells and copy numbers of defective proviral genomes. NCs are depicted in blue and PTCs in red. Correlations between reservoir measures were estimated with nonparametric Spearman correlation coefficients. PTC, posttreatment controllers; NC, noncontrollers.

Association of defective proviral genomes with both innate and adaptive immune responses. Next, we hypothesized that the intact proviral reservoir size is dictated by levels of immune activation and the strength of the HIV-specific cellular immune response. Immune phenotyping was performed for CD4+/CD8+ T cells and NK cells for markers of activation and cellular exhaustion prior to treatment interruption. The extent of NK cell function and HIV gag-specific T cell responses were assessed by intracellular cytokine staining. Amongst all participants, none of the NK cell phenotypes or T cell responses were associated with levels of IPGs. However, higher CD38+ NK cell percentages were associated with lower numbers of DPGs (r = –0.46, P < 0.05, Figure 5C). Similarly, higher levels of HIV-specific CD8+ cells expressing CD107a and HIV-specific IFN-γ–secreting CD4+ cells were both associated with lower DPGs (CD8+ CD107a+: r = –0.51, P < 0.05; CD4+ IFN-γ+: r = –0.48, P = 0.06; Figure 5, D and E). Given that the vast majority of the proviruses are defective, all the trends described are also true for TPGs (Supplemental Figure 8, C–E). There was no association among the levels of specific types of defect and any of the innate or adaptive immune responses. Furthermore, there were no significant associations between TPGs, DPGs, or IPGs and levels of soluble inflammatory markers D-dimer, IL-6, IP10, sCD14, sCD163, or CRP (Supplemental Figure 9).

Common motifs present at proviral deletion junctions. Given the high frequency of proviruses with large deletions, we assessed the presence of common motifs at the site of proviral deletions and found that repeat elements were detected at the deletion junction in 11% of the proviral genomes with large deletions (Figure 6A). These repeat elements ranged in size from 3 to 20 nucleotides (Figure 6B). Interestingly, one specific repeat element residing at HXB2 coordinates 4781–4800 (ttttaaaagaaaagggggga) flanked the deletion junctions in 16 different proviral sequences originating from 8 study participants (2 PTCs and 6 NCs, Figure 6C). This element maps to both the polypurine tract located in pol (cPPT), as well as in nef/U3 (3′PPT) and likely represents a hotspot for deletion. This sequence functions as a primer site for plus strand DNA synthesis and has been previously studied for its role in HIV replication (19–21).