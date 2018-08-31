HECTD3 mediates TRAF3 polyubiquitination and type I interferon induction during bacterial infection

HECTD3 plays negative roles in host defense against F. novicida infection. The lack of classical virulence factors in facultative intracellular bacteria, such as Francisella, Mycobacterium, and Listeria, helps them evade the hostile host environment and establish persistent infection. We generated Hectd3–/– mice to investigate the role of HECTD3 in host defense against infection by intracellular bacteria (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120406DS1). Hectd3–/– mice were viable and had immune cell compositions, including neutrophils, macrophages, dendritic cells, CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, B cells, and basophils in BM, spleen, and peripheral blood, that were similar to those of WT mice (Supplemental Figure 1, D–G), indicating that HECTD3 did not regulate immune cell–lineage commitment and hematopoiesis. WT and Hectd3–/– mice were subcutaneously infected with a lethal dose (3.0 × 105 CFUs) of F. novicida, and survival was monitored over time. WT mice exhibited more severe symptoms of illness, such as ruffled fur and hunched back, at day 2 after infection (Supplemental Figure 2A) and entirely succumbed by day 6, whereas 75% of Hectd3–/– mice survived beyond day 10 (Figure 1A). WT mice also lost more body weight than did Hectd3–/– mice by day 4 after infection (20% vs. 5% of starting body weight, respectively) (Figure 1B). To determine whether reduced mortality in Hectd3–/– mice was due to less bacterial burden, we enumerated the number of bacteria in the spleen, liver, and lung of WT and Hectd3–/– mice after 2 days of infection with F. novicida. Bacterial loads in the spleen, liver, and lung of Hectd3–/– mice were significantly lower than those in WT mice (Figure 1C). H&E staining and anti–Ly-6G immunohistochemical staining showed less inflammation and lower neutrophil infiltration, respectively, in the spleen and liver of infected Hectd3–/– mice than of WT mice (Figure 1, D and E). In line with these findings, reduced bacterial burden in Hectd3–/– mice was also associated with lower expression of genes encoding inflammatory cytokines Tnfa, Il6, and Ifnb and lesser production of TNF-α, IL-6, and IFN-β than in WT mice (Figure 1, F and G). Further, production of inflammatory cytokines TNF-α, IL-6, IL-1β, and IFN-β in the peripheral blood was significantly lower in Hectd3–/– mice than in WT mice (Supplemental Figure 2B). Strikingly, activation of NF-κB indicated by IκBα phosphorylation and type I IFN downstream molecules STAT1 and STAT3 was substantially reduced in Hectd3–/– mice at day 2 after infection (Figure 1H). In addition, multiple cell-death pathways associated with the expression of ZBP1 and caspase-11 and activation of caspase-3 and -1 were decreased in the liver of Hectd3–/– mice at day 2 after infection (Figure 1H). Collectively, these results indicate that HECTD3 negatively regulates host defense against F. novicida infection.

Figure 1 Hectd3–/– mice are resistant to F. novicida infection. (A) Hectd3–/– mice (n = 9) and littermate WT controls (n = 9) were infected subcutaneously with 3.0 × 105 CFUs of F. novicida, and survival was monitored. (B) Body weight of WT and Hectd3–/– mice after F. novicida infection as in A, presented relative to the starting body weight at day 0, which was set as 100%. (C) Hectd3–/– mice and littermate WT controls were infected subcutaneously with 3.0 × 105 CFUs of F. novicida, and bacterial burden in the spleen, liver, and lung on day 2 after infection was measured. (D) H&E staining of liver sections from WT and Hectd3–/– mice on day 2 after infection with F. novicida. Arrowheads indicate infiltrated immune cells. (E) Ly-6G immunohistochemical staining of spleen and liver sections from WT and Hectd3–/– mice on day 2 after infection with F. novicida. Arrowheads indicate neutrophil recruitment. Scale bars: 50 μm. (F and G) Expression of genes encoding TNF-α, IL-6, and IFN-β (F) and production of TNF-α, IL-6, and IFN-β (G) were analyzed in liver tissues from WT and Hectd3–/– mice on day 2 after infection with F. novicida (F.n.). (H) Liver tissue samples from WT (W1, W2, and W3) and Hectd3–/– mice (H1, H2, and H3) on day 2 after infection with F. novicida and uninfected WT (W) and Hectd3–/– (H) mice were homogenized, and lysates were analyzed for activation and expression of caspase-3, caspase-1, caspase-11, ZBP1, and HECTD3, and phosphorylation of IκBα, STAT1, and STAT3. GAPDH was used as loading control. Each symbol indicates an individual mouse (C, F, and G). Data represent 3 independent experiments and are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Hectd3-deficient mice are resistant to Mycobacterium and Listeria infection. To examine whether the protective role of HECTD3 deficiency in host defense was specific to F. novicida infection, we infected WT and Hectd3–/– mice with GFP-expressing Mycobacterium bovis bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG-GFP) and Listeria monocytogenes separately. After intranasal administration of BCG-GFP, the bacterial burden, indicated by the presence of BCG genomic DNA in the lung, was significantly lower in Hectd3–/– mice than in WT mice (Figure 2A). Reduced BCG-GFP load in the lung of Hectd3–/– mice was also confirmed by CFU analysis (Figure 2B). In line with this, H&E staining revealed that infiltration of immune cells into the lung of WT mice was much higher than into that of Hectd3–/– mice (Figure 2C). After intraperitoneal infection with L. monocytogenes, Hectd3–/– mice lost less body weight and exhibited lower bacterial burden in the spleen and liver than did WT mice (Figure 2, D and E). Reduced bacterial burden in Hectd3–/– mice was associated with decreased infiltration of immune cells into the liver and expression of inflammatory cytokine genes Tnfa, Il6, and Ifnb (Figure 2, F and G). Moreover, cell death induction, indicated by increased levels of caspase-3 and -11 and ZBP1 activation after L. monocytogenes infection in the liver, was substantially lower for Hectd3–/– mice than for WT mice (Figure 2H). To determine the role of HECTD3 in host defense against infection by extracellular bacteria, we intraperitoneally infected WT and Hectd3–/– mice with E. coli. In contrast to what was observed in response to L. monocytogenes infection, Hectd3–/– and WT mice displayed similar losses in body weight and bacterial burden in the spleen and liver (Figure 2, I and J). Production of inflammatory cytokines IL-6 and TNF-α was also comparable between WT and Hectd3–/– mice (Figure 2K), indicating that HECTD3 does not play negative roles in host defense against E. coli infection. Taken together, these results suggest that Hectd3–/– mice are specifically resistant to infection by intracellular bacteria.

Figure 2 HECTD3 deficiency is protective against Mycobacterium and Listeria infections, but not E. coli infection. (A–C) Hectd3–/– (KO) mice and littermate WT controls were intranasally infected with GFP-expressing BCG (7.5 × 106 CFUs per mouse), and bacterial burden in the lung on day 2 was determined by BCG genomic DNA PCR (A) and CFU analysis (B). H&E staining of lung sections from WT and Hectd3–/– mice on day 2 after infection (C). Arrowhead indicates infiltrated immune cells. (D–H) Hectd3–/– mice and littermate WT controls were intraperitoneally infected with L. monocytogenes (6.0 × 104 CFUs per mouse). Loss in body weight was determined (D), and bacterial burden in the spleen and liver was analyzed on day 2 after infection (E). (F) H&E staining of liver sections from WT and Hectd3–/– mice on day 2 after infection with L. monocytogenes. Arrowhead indicates infiltrated immune cells. (G) Expression of genes encoding TNF-α, IL-6, and IFN-β was analyzed in liver tissues from WT and Hectd3–/– mice on day 2 after infection with L. monocytogenes. (H) Liver tissue samples from WT and Hectd3–/– mice on day 2 after infection with L. monocytogenes were homogenized, and lysates were analyzed for activation and expression of caspase-3, caspase-11, ZBP1, and HECTD3. GAPDH was used as loading control. (I–K) Hectd3–/– mice and littermate WT controls were intraperitoneally infected with E. coli (1.0 × 108 CFUs per mouse), and loss in body weight was determined (I), bacterial burden in the spleen and liver was analyzed on day 2 after infection (J), and production of TNF-α and IL-6 (K) was analyzed from WT and Hectd3–/– mice on day 2 after infection with E. coli. Each symbol indicates an individual mouse (A, B, E, G, and J). Data represent 2 independent experiments and are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Scale bars: 50 μm.

HECTD3 deficiency limits F. novicida dissemination through bacteria-carrying cells. Macrophages and neutrophils are important components of the innate immune system and primary immune cells recruited to sites of infection, which control microbe dissemination during the early phase of infection (36). To investigate the protective role of Hectd3–/– mice in response to F. novicida infection, we analyzed bacterial dissemination through intranasal infection with GFP-expressing F. novicida, in which initial bacterial load can be measured. In line with results from subcutaneous infection with F. novicida (Figure 1), bacterial burden of F. novicida at day 3 in the peripheral blood and spleen of Hectd3–/– mice was much lower than that of WT mice, but the burden in lungs was comparable, indicating that Hectd3–/– mice were also protected from intranasal infection with F. novicida (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). Twelve hours after intranasal infection with GFP-expressing F. novicida, bacterial burden in the lung was comparable between WT and Hectd3–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 3D). GFP+ cells in lungs comprised mostly neutrophils and macrophages, but not B cells and T cells, indicating that F. novicida primarily infected macrophages and neutrophils, which is consistent with results of a previous study (Supplemental Figure 3, E–G, and ref. 37). Notably, infiltration of macrophages and neutrophils into the lung triggered by infection with GFP-expressing F. novicida was comparable between WT and Hectd3–/– mice. Further, in both WT and Hectd3–/– mice, GFP-expressing F. novicida infected approximately half the macrophages and nearly all neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F).

To determine the extent of bacterial dissemination, we further analyzed GFP+ macrophages and neutrophils in peripheral blood cells. Interestingly, the percentage of macrophages infected with GFP-expressing F. novicida in circulating blood leukocytes of WT mice was significantly higher than that in those of Hectd3–/– mice (1.67% ± 0.33% vs. 0.37% ± 0.11%, Figure 3A). Also, more neutrophils were infected with GFP-expressing F. novicida in WT mice than in Hectd3–/– mice (11.85% ± 0.63% vs. 4.46% ± 0.35%, Figure 3B). However, infection by GFP-expressing F. novicida was barely detectable in peripheral blood B cells or T cells (Figure 3C). Thus, HECTD3 promotes F. novicida transmission in vivo by facilitating the migration and dissemination of F. novicida–infected macrophages and neutrophils.

Figure 3 Hectd3–/– mice have fewer F. novicida–infected macrophages and neutrophils in the peripheral blood. (A) Hectd3–/– mice and littermate WT controls were intranasally infected with GFP-expressing F. novicida (5,000 CFUs per mouse) for 12 hours. GFP+ macrophages in blood were analyzed by flow cytometry (left), and the percentage of GFP+ macrophages was quantified (right). (B) GFP+ neutrophils in the blood were analyzed by flow cytometry (left) from mice as in A, and the percentage of GFP+ neutrophils in the blood was quantified (right). (C) GFP-expressing F. novicida–infected B cells and T cells were analyzed in blood leukocytes from mice as in A. (D) BMDMs from WT and Hectd3–/– mice were infected with GFP-expressing F. novicida (100 MOI) for 3 hours, and GFP+ BMDMs were analyzed by flow cytometry. (E) BMDMs from WT and Hectd3–/– mice were infected with F. novicida (10 MOI) for 3 hours, and numbers of intracellular (BMDM) and extracellular (supernatant) bacteria were enumerated at indicated times. Each symbol indicates an individual mouse (A and B). Data represent 3 independent experiments and are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

To examine whether HECTD3 deficiency affects F. novicida infection, we infected WT and Hectd3–/– BM-derived macrophages (BMDMs) with GFP-expressing F. novicida for 3 hours, and GFP+ BMDMs were analyzed by flow cytometry. The percentage of GFP-expressing BMDMs was comparable between WT and Hectd3–/– BMDMs (Figure 3D). To further investigate whether HECTD3 regulates the intracellular replication of F. novicida, WT and Hectd3–/– BMDMs were infected with F. novicida and bacterial killing activity was assessed. Strikingly, bacterial growth was significantly inhibited in the absence of HECTD3 24 hours after infection (Figure 3E), indicating that Hectd3–/– BMDMs are more efficient than WT BMDMs in suppressing intracellular replication of F. novicida.

HECTD3 regulates type I IFN production. To determine the mechanism by which HECTD3 regulates host defense against infection by intracellular bacteria, we performed genome-wide expression analysis to profile differentially expressed genes in WT and Hectd3–/– BMDMs infected with F. novicida. Hectd3–/– and WT BMDMs had similar expression profiles under normal conditions, indicating that HECTD3 deficiency does not affect BMDM differentiation and maturation (Supplemental Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 1). Of 833 and 790 genes significantly upregulated (≥2 fold) in WT and Hectd3–/– BMDMs, respectively, after F. novicida infection for 8 hours (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C, and Supplemental Table 1), 46 genes were induced in WT BMDMs, but not Hectd3–/– BMDMs (Supplemental Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 1). After a 12-hour infection with F. novicida, 1,115 and 1,109 genes were upregulated in WT and Hectd3–/– BMDMs, respectively (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E, and Supplemental Table 1), and 142 genes had higher expression in WT BMDMs than in Hectd3–/– BMDMs (Supplemental Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 1). The gene set with lower expression in Hectd3–/– BMDMs than in WT BMDMs mostly comprised Ifnb and its inducible genes, including Cxcl10, Irf1, Irf7, Mx1, Mx2, Gbp, Ifit, and those encoding Irgb family members (Figure 4A). The remarkably decreased expression of Ifnb and its inducible genes Cxcl9, Mx1, Irf1, Isg15, and Ifit1 in response to F. novicida infection was confirmed by quantitative reverse-transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR) analysis of BMDMs (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 5A). Impaired IFN-β production in Hectd3–/– BMDMs after F. novicida infection was confirmed by ELISA (Figure 4C). Consistent with these findings, levels of activated TBK1 and IRF3, which are critical for type I IFN production and type I IFN–activated molecules STAT1 and STAT3, were substantially inhibited in the absence of an HECTD3 response to F. novicida infection (Figure 4D). In contrast, IκBα, IKKα, ERK, P38, and JNK activation was not differentially regulated in F. novicida–infected WT and Hectd3–/– BMDMs (Figure 4D). Expression of Ifnb and its inducible genes was also lower in Hectd3–/– BMDMs than in WT BMDMs after BCG-GFP, L. monocytogenes, E. coli, and even DNA virus HSV infection (Supplemental Figure 5, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 6, A and B).

Figure 4 Type I IFN production is impaired in the absence of HECTD3 response to F. novicida. (A) RNA-seq analysis of the expression of genes in uninfected and F. novicida–infected WT and Hectd3–/– BMDMs for 8 and 12 hours, respectively. Heatmap showing the expression of genes responsive to type I IFN in uninfected and F. novicida–infected WT and Hectd3–/– BMDMs. (B) BMDMs from WT and Hectd3–/– mice were infected with F. novicida (100 MOI) for indicated times, and expression of Ifnb, Cxcl9, Mx1, and Tnfa was analyzed by qRT-PCR. (C) Production of IFN-β, IL-6, TNF-α, and IL-1β in uninfected (Med) and F. novicida–infected WT and Hectd3–/– BMDMs for 14 hours. (D) Immunoblot analysis of phosphorylation of TBK1, IRF3, STAT3, STAT1, IκBα, ERK, P38, IKKα, and JNK in uninfected and F. novicida–infected WT and Hectd3–/– BMDMs at indicated times. Data represent 3 independent experiments (B–D) and are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

F. novicida infection in macrophages is detected by the DNA-sensing AIM2 inflammasome, and type I IFN is essential for cytosolic bacteriolysis and release of bacterial DNA (38, 39). As predicted, activation of the AIM2 inflammasome, indicated by caspase-1 maturation, subsequent release of substrate IL-1β, and LDH release during F. novicida infection, was substantially inhibited in Hectd3–/– BMDMs (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). However, HECTD3 was not required to activate LPS/ATP-induced NLRP3 inflammasome, Salmonella-induced NLRC4 inflammasome, or DNA-induced AIM2 inflammasome (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C). This finding suggests that HECTD activated the AIM2 inflammasome induced by F. novicida infection by mediating type I IFN production. Moreover, cell death and associated activation of caspase-3 and -8, expression of ZBP1 and caspase-11, and phosphorylation of MLKL were reduced in Hectd3–/– BMDMs after F. novicida infection (Supplemental Figure 7, A and C). Levels of autophagy, determined by LC3-II conversion and lysosomal biogenesis, as indicated by TFEB expression, were comparable between F. novicida–infected WT and Hectd3–/– BMDMs (Supplemental Figure 8D), indicating that reduced cell death in Hectd3–/– BMDMs was not a feedback from autophagy and lysosomal biogenesis (40). Similarly, caspase-1 activation triggered by BCG-GFP or L. monocytogenes infection was substantially lower in Hectd3–/– BMDMs than in WT BMDMs (Supplemental Figure 8E). These findings indicate that HECTD3 positively controls type I IFN production, which leads to activation of downstream molecules and cell death triggered by F. novicida.

HECTD3 mediates TRIF- and STING-dependent induction of type I IFN. Multiple E3 ubiquitin ligases play essential roles in type I IFN production by mediating the ubiquitination of key regulators of Ifnb expression. To identify the molecules targeted by HECTD3, we treated WT and Hectd3–/– BMDMs with ligands specific for activating various pathogen-recognition receptors. In the case of TLR engagement, activation of WT and Hectd3–/– BMDMs in response to ligands TLR2, TLR7, or TLR9 was comparable (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Interestingly, HECTD3 deficiency led to considerably reduced expression of Ifnb and its inducible genes after TLR3 or TLR4 engagement with their respective agonists (Figure 5, A and B).

Figure 5 HECTD3 deficiency inhibits TRIF- and STING-dependent induction of type I IFN. (A) Gene expression analysis of WT and Hectd3–/– BMDMs in response to poly(I:C) stimulation for indicated times. (B) Gene expression analysis of WT and Hectd3–/– BMDMs in response to LPS stimulation for indicated times. (C) Gene expression analysis of WT and Hectd3–/– BMDMs in response to poly(dA:dT) transfection treatment for indicated times. (D) Gene expression analysis of WT and Hectd3–/– BMDMs in response to 2′3′-cGAMP transfection treatment for indicated times. Data represent 3 independent experiments and are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

The cytosolic DNA sensor cGAS is required for STING-dependent type I IFN response to F. novicida infection (41). To examine the role of HECTD3 in activating the cGAS/STING axis, we treated WT and Hectd3–/– BMDMs with cGAS agonist poly(dA:dT) and STING ligand 2′3′-cGAMP. HECTD3 deficiency led to defective Ifnb expression in response to poly(dA:dT) stimulation (Figure 5C). Notably, the expression of Ifnb and its inducible genes Cxcl9, Mx1, and Irf1 and proinflammatory cytokine genes Il6 and Tnfa was reduced in Hectd3–/– BMDMs after 2′3′-cGAMP stimulation (Figure 5D). However, the activation of cytosolic RNA sensors RIG-I and MDA-5 engaged with dsRNAs or polyinosinic:polycytidylic acid (poly[I:C]) was not affected in the absence of HECTD3 in BMDMs or mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) (Supplemental Figure 9, C and D). To further confirm the critical role of HECTD3 in type I IFN production, we performed an HECTD3 rescue experiment in Hectd3–/– MEFs. Transfected WT HECTD3, but not the mutant HECTD3-C823A (described below), in Hectd3–/– MEFs restored the decreased expression of Infb, Cxcl9, Mx1, Mx2, Irf1, and Tnfa induced by poly(I:C) treatment (Figure 6, A and B). These results indicate that HECTD3 plays a key role in regulating TRIF- and STING-dependent type I IFN production.

Figure 6 HECTD3 transfection rescues the activation of type I IFN signaling in Hectd3–/– cells. (A) Immunoblot analysis of HECTD3 and FLAG in WT and Hectd3–/– MEFs transfected with the vector control and FLAG-tagged WT HECTD3 or mutant HECTD3 C823A plasmids as indicated. (B) Gene expression analysis of WT and Hectd3–/– MEFs transfected with indicated plasmids in response to poly(I:C) stimulation. Data represent 3 independent experiments and are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

HECTD3 targets TRAF3. TRAF3 is reported to mediate TRIF-dependent and -independent type I IFN production (42), and TBK1 activation induced by STING engagement might occur in association with TRAF3 (29, 43). Thus, HECTD3 might regulate TRIF- and STING-dependent signaling by mediating TRAF3 activation. To determine whether HECTD3 interacts with TRAF3, we transiently expressed HECTD3 or HA-tagged HECTD3 with FLAG-tagged TRAF3 in HEK293T cells. IP of FLAG or HA revealed an interaction between HECTD3 and TRAF3 (Figure 7A). To determine whether HECTD3 regulates TRAF3 activation through its E3 ligase activity, we analyzed HECTD3-mediated polyubiquitination of TRAF3. In the presence of HECTD3, TRAF3 polyubiquitination was remarkably increased, indicating that HECTD3 directly interacted with TRAF3 and was required for TRAF3 polyubiquitination (Figure 7B). To pinpoint the HECTD3 domain essential for TRAF3 polyubiquitination, we generated the HECTD3 mutant HECTD3-C823A, in which the conserved cysteine residue at position 823 within the HECT domain was replaced with alanine, and analyzed polyubiquitination. Notably, the level of TRAF3 polyubiquitination in the presence of HECTD3-C823A was much lower than that of WT HECTD3 (Figure 7C), indicating that the catalytic domain of HECTD3 was required for it to polyubiquitinate TRAF3. TRAF3 has been established as a critical linker between adaptors and the downstream regulatory kinase TBK1 (42). Consistent with this, we found that HECTD3 interacts with TBK1 and upstream adaptors TRIF and STING (Supplemental Figure 10).

Figure 7 HECTD3 interacts with the TRAF3-TBK1 complex. (A) Immunoblot analysis of HECTD3 and TRAF3 that coimmunoprecipitated with FLAG-TRAF3 or HA-HECTD3 from lysates of HEK293T cells transfected with plasmids, as indicated. (B) Co-IP analysis of polyubiquitination of TRAF3 mediated by HECTD3 in HEK293T cells transfected with plasmids as indicated. (C) Co-IP analysis of polyubiquitination of TRAF3 by WT and mutant HECTD3 (C823A) in HEK293T cells transfected with plasmids as indicated. (D) Co-IP analysis of endogenous TRAF3 with TBK1 and HECTD3 in WT and Hectd3–/– BMDMs with or without F. novicida infection for 6 hours. (E) Confocal microscopy analysis of colocalization of TBK1 and TRAF3, and phosphorylation of TBK1 cellular localization in WT and Hectd3–/– BMDMs with or without F. novicida infection for 6 hours. Scale bars: 10 μm. (F) Quantification of colocalization of TBK1 and TRAF3 in E **P < 0.01. (G) Co-IP analysis of polyubiquitination of endogenous TRAF3 in WT and Hectd3–/– BMDMs with or without F. novicida infection for 6 hours. Data represent 3 independent experiments for A–F and 2 independent experiments for G.

To confirm the interaction between endogenous HECTD3 and TRAF3, we performed co-IP experiments with HECTD3 and TRAF3 in WT and Hectd3–/– BMDMs. Strikingly, HECTD3 was immunoprecipitated by TRAF3 in WT BMDMs, but not in Hectd3–/– BMDMs (Figure 7D). The TRAF3-TBK1 interaction induced by F. novicida infection was impaired in the absence of HECTD3 (Figure 7D). Confocal microscopy analysis revealed that colocalization of TRAF3 and TBK1 in response to F. novicida infection was lower in Hectd3–/– BMDMs than in WT BMDMs, and TBK1 phosphorylation induced by F. novicida infection was impaired in Hectd3–/– BMDMs (Figure 7, E and F). In addition, the ubiquitination of endogenous TRAF3 induced by F. novicida infection was reduced in the absence of HECTD3 (Figure 7G). Thus, these results indicate that HECTD3 targets TRAF3 to mediate its polyubiquitination.

HECTD3 promotes type I IFN signaling by catalyzing K63-linked polyubiquitination of TRAF3. To identify the type of TRAF3 polyubiquitination mediated by HECTD3, we cotransfected HEK293T cells with HECTD3, TRAF3, and HA-tagged WT ubiquitin and K48-, K63-, K6-, K11-, K27-, K29-, or K33-specific ubiquitin. HECTD3 promoted polyubiquitination of TRAF3 in the presence of HA-tagged WT ubiquitin and HA-tagged K63-specific ubiquitin, but not of HA-tagged other linkage-specific ubiquitin (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 11A). However, HECTD3 did not catalyze TRAF3 polyubiquitination in the presence of mutant ubiquitin-K63R, which harbored a lysine-to-arginine substitution at position 63 (Figure 8B). These results indicate that HECTD3 mediates K63-linked polyubiquitination of TRAF3 and promotes type I IFN production, which is consistent with the fact that K63-linked polyubiquitination activates various signaling pathways in the innate immune response (44).

Figure 8 HECTD3-mediated K63-linked polyubiquitination of TRAF3 and its function. (A) Co-IP analysis of K48- or K63-linked polyubiquitination of TRAF3 mediated by HECTD3 in HEK293T cells transfected with plasmids as indicated. (B) Co-IP analysis of WT K63– and mutant K63–linked (K63R-linked) polyubiquitination of TRAF3 mediated by HECTD3 in HEK293T cells transfected with plasmids as indicated. (C) Co-IP analysis of K63-linked polyubiquitination of WT TRAF3 and its mutants K138R, K154R, K156R, K160R, and K168R by HECTD3 in HEK293T cells transfected with plasmids, as indicated. (D) Gene expression analysis of Ifnb, Cxcl9, Mx1, Mx2, Irf1, and Tnfa in Traf3–/– MEFs transfected with HECTD3 combined with WT or mutant TRAF3 plasmids (K138R, K160R, and K168R), as indicated by the lentiviral transduction system. Data represent 3 independent experiments and are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

TRAF3 harbors multiple lysine residues within the N-terminal RING finger and zinc finger domains and the C-terminal TRAF domain. We first studied lysine residues within the N-terminal domain that are crucial for recruiting E3 ubiquitin ligases and ubiquitination events (45, 46). To identify the lysine residues in HECTD3-mediated K63-linked polyubiquitination of TRAF3, we generated 5 TRAF3 mutants (K138R, K154R, K156R, K160R, and K168R) in which lysine residues were replaced with arginine residues at positions 138, 154, 156, 160, and 168, respectively. Notably, K63-linked polyubiquitination of TRAF3 was diminished in K138R, but not other mutants (Figure 8C). Our results indicate that HECTD3 promotes K63-linked polyubiquitination of TRAF3 at Lys138.

To determine whether HECTD3-mediated K63-linked polyubiquitination of TRAF3 at K138 is essential for type I IFN production, we transfected WT and mutant TRAF3 (K138R, K160R, or K168R) into Traf3–/– MEFs and assessed Ifnb expression under HECTD3 cotransfection. The expression of Cxcl9, Mx1, and Irf1 was significantly higher in Traf3–/– MEFs cotransfected with WT TRAF3 and HECTD3 than in those transfected with either WT TRAF3 or HECTD3 alone in response to poly(I:C) stimulation (Figure 8D). Notably, transfection with WT and mutant TRAF3 K160R or K168R, but not with mutant TRAF3 K138R, rescued the expression of Ifnb, Cxcl9, Mx1, Mx2, Irf1, and Tnfa in the presence of HECTD3 (Figure 8D). These findings demonstrate that HECTD3 regulates type I IFN by mediating K63-linked polyubiquitination of TRAF3 at K138 during bacterial infection (Supplemental Figure 11B).